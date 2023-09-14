Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks rise on Wall Street’s optimism over Fed’s rate hike pause

September 14, 2023 07:40

The Nifty PSU Bank index hit a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday, gaining 4.2 per cent to close at 4,938. The gauge has gained 10.5 per cent in September and is up 56 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the Nifty 50 has gained 11.1 per cent in the past year.

The top gainers on Wednesday were J&K Bank (9.4 per cent), Punjab National Bank (8.5 per cent) and Indian Overseas Bank (8.2 per cent). State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, was up 1.4 per cent.