Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks rise on Wall Street’s optimism over Fed’s rate hike pause

- September 14, 2023 07:58
Stocks to Watch: United Spirits
United Spirits: Company says received VAT & CST assessment orders for FY21. Tax authority has denied the input tax credit taken by Co on ENA purchased
- September 14, 2023 07:57
Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings: 14-Sep-23
METALFORGE
Quarterly Result
- September 14, 2023 07:57
Today’s Corporate Action: 14th Sept Ex Date
AAIL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
AMRUTANJAN
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.6000
BAJAJELEC
Spin Off
BLS
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
CAPPL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
DHUNINV
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
DIVSHKT
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
DRAGARWQ
Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
GANECOS
Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
GOCLCORP
Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
GOCLCORP
Special Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
INVPRECQ
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
JKIL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.5000
LAKSHMIMIL
Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000
LAMBODHARA
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500
MANAKSIA
Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
MURUDCERA
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
NIKHILAD
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
PAISALO
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
PATELSAI
Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
PRESTIGE
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
RADICO
Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
REFEX
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
RELCHEMQ
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
RHIM
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
RUBFILA
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000
SAKTHIFIN
Dividend - Rs. - 0.7000
SANDHAR
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
TPLPLAST
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.6000
TVTODAY
Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
VADILALIND
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
VADILENT
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
WEPSOLN
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
- September 14, 2023 07:43
Stock Recommendations: Broker’s call: Jubilant Food (Add)
We interacted with Sameer Khetarpal, the CEO of Jubilant FoodWorks, to understand industry demand and company strategy. According to him, the QSR industry demand continues to decelerate and recent trends are tougher than witnessed during the last six months. The pressure is across markets, brands, and formats. Signs of stress on demand are witnessed even in tier 2/3 cities with mall food courts wearing a deserted look. Moreover, one additional month of Sawan is expected to further dampen SSSG in Q2-FY24.
- September 14, 2023 07:42
Stocks to Watch: IndiGo receives DGCA nod to wet lease 11 A320 aircraft ahead of winter schedule
IndiGo has received regulatory approval from the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) to wet lease 11 Airbus A320 planes. Sources within DGCA, requesting anonymity, confirmed this approval. Read more
- September 14, 2023 07:40
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Trend: Nifty PSU Bank index hits multi-year highs
The Nifty PSU Bank index hit a fresh 52-week high on Wednesday, gaining 4.2 per cent to close at 4,938. The gauge has gained 10.5 per cent in September and is up 56 per cent in the last one year. In comparison, the Nifty 50 has gained 11.1 per cent in the past year.
The top gainers on Wednesday were J&K Bank (9.4 per cent), Punjab National Bank (8.5 per cent) and Indian Overseas Bank (8.2 per cent). State Bank of India, the country’s largest lender, was up 1.4 per cent.
- September 14, 2023 07:39
Regulatory Move: SEBI revokes wind-up order against Brickwork Ratings
The market regulator revoked its earlier wind-up order against Brickwork Ratings (BWR) and passed several directions to the rating major.
The move follows the Securities Appellate Tribunal’s directive to relook at its earlier order cancelling the licence of BWR licence as a credit rating agency. “While affirming some of the violations, the tribunal remitted the matter to SEBI to issue a fresh order on the quantum of penalty.”
- September 14, 2023 07:37
BL Interview: FPI allocation to India will remain strong despite US rate hike, says Nilesh Shah
Nilesh Shah, MD of Kotak Mahindra Asset Management Company, discusses India’s economic outlook amidst global developments, emphasizing trade deficits, local manufacturing, and attracting foreign investments. He also addresses the role of elections and challenges faced by ESG funds in India. Read more
- September 14, 2023 07:27
Stocks to Watch: ITC invests close to ₹3,000 crore in Welcomhotels Sri Lanka
Official data from the Reserve Bank of India shows that in July, ITC invested $20 million in Welcomhotels Lanka Pvt Ltd equity. Read more
- September 14, 2023 07:25
Stocks to Watch: Bank of India raises ₹2,000 cr via Tier II bonds
Bank of India (BoI) on Wednesday raised ₹2,000 crore via Basel-III compliant tier-II bonds at 7.88 per cent coupon rate through NSE’s Electronic Bidding Platform.
The public sector bank, in a statement, said it received a total of 83 bids amounting to ₹3,770 crore. Out of these, the bank accepted 48 bids totalling ₹2,000 crore.
- September 14, 2023 07:24
Stock Market Live Today: Insights: Nifty50 at 20K: Is this the mother of all bull markets?
The Nifty50 has been in a structural uptrend over last two decades. This could continue, but with sporadic corrections. Read more
- September 14, 2023 07:23
Stocks to Watch: NCLT rejects Torrent’s plea for staying RCap resolution till SC decision
NCLT said that while SC had reserved the rights of the parties to participate in the resolution process, Torrent Investments neither partook in the extended challenge mechanism, nor submitted a resolution plan
- September 14, 2023 07:21
Stocks to Watch: Mahindra-backed Classic Legends makes a ₹1,000-crore bet to become a Indian global bike company
Classic Legends, which resurrected iconic brands, including Jawa, Yezdi and BSA, will ramp up marketing, distribution and new product development with the investment
- September 14, 2023 07:20
Economy Watch: PE Investments into India decline 57% y-o-y in August at $651 million: Refinitiv
Private equity (PE) investments into India declined 57 per cent year-on-year in August 2023 to $651 million ($ 1,496 million), showed latest data from Refinitiv, an LSEG business. Read more
- September 14, 2023 07:19
Technical Analysis: Day trading guide for September 14, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- September 14, 2023 07:18
Share Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Elgi Equipments (₹516.25): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Elgi Equipments. The stock was up over 3 per cent on Wednesday. This rise has happened after a consolidation above the 200-day Moving Average (MA) for more than a week. Read more
- September 14, 2023 07:13
Commodities Market Live Today: Spot gold edges up 0.3% as inflation data supports Fed’s rate pause decision
Gold prices firmed on Thursday as the dollar and Treasury yields weakened after the U.S. inflation data cemented the case for a Federal Reserve rate pause next week, although bullion was not far from a near three-week lows seen in the previous session.
FUNDAMENTALS: Spot gold added 0.3% to $1,912.09 per ounce, having hit its lowest level since August 25 on Wednesday at $1,905.10. U.S. gold futures were up 0.1% at $1,933.70. - Reuters
- September 14, 2023 07:09
Commodities Market Live Today: Oil prices tick up as markets zoom in on supply tightness
Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, after dipping slightly in the previous session, as markets refocused on expectations of tight crude supply for the rest of 2023.
International benchmark Brent futures climbed 17 cents to $92.05 a barrel at 12:02 GMT, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate crude (WTI) rose 19 cents to $88.71.
Saudi Arabia and Russia’s extension of oil output cuts to the end of 2023 will mean a substantial market deficit through the fourth quarter, the International Energy Agency (IEA) said on Wednesday, as it largely stuck by its estimates for demand growth this year and next.
The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) on Tuesday stuck to its forecasts for robust growth in global oil demand in 2023 and 2024. - Reuters
- September 14, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Mixed Wall Street close amidst persistent inflation slowdown
On Wednesday, Wall Street experienced a mixed close, while U.S. Treasuries stayed within a narrow range. This came after data revealed that underlying inflation was continuing its gradual decline, reinforcing the expectation that the Federal Reserve will maintain current interest rates.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average declined by 70.1 points, equivalent to a 0.2% decrease, closing at 34,575.89. In contrast, the S&P 500 saw a modest gain of 5.59 points, a 0.13% increase, closing at 4,467.49. The Nasdaq Composite showed a more substantial rise, adding 39.96 points, or 0.29%, closing at 13,813.59.
- September 14, 2023 06:56
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian stocks rise on Wall Street’s optimism over Fed’s rate hike pause
Asian stocks showed a positive trend driven by cautious optimism, as the majority of Wall Street investors appeared to overlook a US inflation report that fell in line with expectations. This reinforced the belief that the Federal Reserve might pause its rate hikes, though it’s important to note that this doesn’t necessarily signify the end of such actions.
Equity markets in Japan and South Korea experienced modest gains, while Australia’s stocks also saw a slight uptick in anticipation of an August jobs report.
As of 6:45 am, the Nikkei 225 index exhibited a decrease of 0.21 per cent, trading at 32,706.52, whereas the Topix index recorded a gain of 0.44 per cent, reaching 2,389.20. Meanwhile, South Korea’s KOSPI index was trading 0.54 per cent higher at 2,547.65, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 100 index was up 0.28 per cent at 6,028.5.
