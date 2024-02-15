February 15, 2024 09:25

Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, began Thursday on a positive note, bouncing back from a recent downturn in Asian and U.S. markets triggered by higher-than-expected U.S. inflation. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 189.88 points to 72,012.71 in early trading, while the NSE Nifty increased by 68.35 points to 21,908.40. Except for the FMCG index, all sectoral indices are trading in the green, with the Nifty Auto and IT indices leading the gains.

On Wednesday, both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex reversed early losses to finish with gains of approximately 0.5% each. Public sector banks and a continued post-results surge in energy stocks drove this uptick.

Foreign institutional investors offloaded Indian shares worth Rs 3,930 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors purchased stocks worth Rs 2,898 crore.