Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - 15 February 2024
- February 15, 2024 09:34
Nifty Today: Major gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
M&M (3.30%), Power Grid (2.01%), BPCL (1.69%), NTPC (1.57%), UPL (1.25%)
Major losers:
Kotak Bank (-0.89%), Axis Bank (-0.88%), ICICI Bank (-0.66%), Nestle India (-0.53%), Hindustan Unilver (-0.46%)
- February 15, 2024 09:31
Stock Market Live Today: City Union Bank wins IBA’s banking technology awards
Old private sector lender City Union Bank (CUB) has won seven awards in various categories in the recently concluded ‘19th Banking Technology Conference, Expo & Citations 2023’ by the Indian Banks Association (IBA) in Mumbai.
The awards aim at recognising the best technology providers in the banking industry and instill competition to demonstrate their state-of-the-art innovative products, and sense of purpose and bring huge value addition in Best Practices for serving the bank’s clientele, said a statement.
- February 15, 2024 09:30
Stock Market Live Today: Nexon gets 5-star rating from Global NCAP
Tata Motors on Wednesday said its new Nexon (ICE) has got a 5-star rating (32.22/34 points) for adult occupant protection, and a 5-star rating (44.52/49 points) for child occupant protection from Global NCAP.
- February 15, 2024 09:26
Stock Market Live Today: Asian Paints acquires 51% stake in Harind Chemicals for ₹14.28 crore
Asian Paints has acquired 51% of the equity share capital of Harind Chemicals and Pharmaceuticals Private Limited from Aapex Power and Industries Private Limited for a consideration of ₹14.28 crore.
- February 15, 2024 09:25
Stock Market Live Today: OPENING BELL: Sensex, Nifty extend gains; Auto, IT stocks shine
Indian benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty, began Thursday on a positive note, bouncing back from a recent downturn in Asian and U.S. markets triggered by higher-than-expected U.S. inflation. The 30-share BSE Sensex rose by 189.88 points to 72,012.71 in early trading, while the NSE Nifty increased by 68.35 points to 21,908.40. Except for the FMCG index, all sectoral indices are trading in the green, with the Nifty Auto and IT indices leading the gains.
On Wednesday, both the Nifty 50 and BSE Sensex reversed early losses to finish with gains of approximately 0.5% each. Public sector banks and a continued post-results surge in energy stocks drove this uptick.
Foreign institutional investors offloaded Indian shares worth Rs 3,930 crore on a net basis on Wednesday, while domestic institutional investors purchased stocks worth Rs 2,898 crore.
- February 15, 2024 09:13
Commodities Market Live Today: Crude oil futures rise despite surging US inventories: Brent at $81.25, WTI at $76.25”
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday as the official data showed a huge increase in the crude oil inventories in the US. At 9.08 am on Thursday, April Brent oil futures were at $81.25, down by 0.43 per cent; and March crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $76.25, down by 0.51 per cent. February crude oil futures were trading at ₹6337 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹6397, down by 0.94 per cent; and March futures were trading at ₹6330 as against the previous close of ₹6378, down by 0.75 per cent.
- February 15, 2024 09:07
Stock Market Live Today: SAIL initiates capex plans, but debt concerns loom
PSU steel major SAIL has initiated the process of carrying out ₹100,000-crore expansion and modernisation plan to raise capacity to 35 million tonnes per annum by 2030-31.
The steel maker’s current capacity (crude steel) stands at around 20 mtpa and capacity utilisation is at 95 per cent.
The board has already approved a greenfield expansion plan for IISCO Steel Plant in West Bengal to hike capacity to 4 mtpa.
- February 15, 2024 08:58
Commodities Market Live Today: KRBL bullish on non-basmati growth in domestic market
Expecting to cash in on the expanding demand for premium non-basmati varieties, some of them priced above basmati rice, the popular Basmati brand “India Gate” has decided to focus on some of these varieties under the branded category after realising their sales potential. As the sales revenue from the non-basmati segment is likely to reach ₹200 crore this fiscal, KRBL, the owner of India Gate, will likely commission two processing units, one in Kandla (Gujarat) and another in Karnataka, mainly for its expansion plan in non-basmati rice.
- February 15, 2024 08:50
Stock Market Live Today: Canara Bank mops up Rs 2,000 cr via AT-1 bonds
Canara Bank has mopped up Rs 2,000 crore through issue of Additional Tier (AT)-1 Bonds at a coupon rate of 8.40 per cent.
The total issue size of the non-convertible, taxable, perpetual, subordinated, fully paid-up, unsecured Basel-III compliant AT 1 Bonds of face value Rs 1 crore each was up to Rs 2,000 crore, including a base issue size of Rs 500 crore.
The issue opened and closed on February 12. The date of allotment was February 14.
- February 15, 2024 08:48
Commodities Market Live Today: Silver up at $ 22.39
Silver price rebounds on short covering causes after pressure was observed amid dwindling expectations that the Federal Reserve would cut interest rates anytime soon. According to Labour Department data, the United States’ consumer price growth slowed to 3.1% in January from 3.4% in December. Expectations were for inflation to drop to 2.9%. The report reaffirmed the Federal Reserve’s position that before changing policy, officials should obtain additional information, particularly data pertaining to inflation.
Investors await reports on weekly jobless claims, retail sales, industrial production and import and export prices, due on Thursday.
- February 15, 2024 08:48
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold closes down at $1993 an ounce
Gold prices stayed below the crucial $2,000 mark as investors withdrew their bets on early Federal Reserve interest rate cuts in response to hotter-than-expected U.S. inflation data. According to data, U.S. consumer prices increased 3.1% annually in January, which was higher than the 2.9% increase that economists predicted in a Reuters poll. Instead of four rate cuts in 2024, traders now anticipate three, in accordance with the Fed’s “dot plot” that was made public in December. The US Federal Reserve may hold off on lowering interest rates until June.
- February 15, 2024 08:28
Stock Market Live Today: Asian stocks rise, dollar eases as markets weigh US rate outlook
Asian stocks rose on Thursday, with the Nikkei breaching a new 34-year peak, while the dollar took a breather near a three-month high as markets assess when the Federal Reserve is likely to start its easing cycle after a run of strong economic data.
MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan rose 0.7%, with the IT index surging more than 2%. Taiwan stocks spiked 2.6% higher, with chipmaker TSMC up nearly 8%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index eased 0.67% in early trading. China’s markets are closed for the week due to the Lunar New Year holidays - Reuters
- February 15, 2024 08:05
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: Dilip Buildcon (Buy)
Dilip Buildcon (DBL) Q3FY24 (standalone) operational numbers (EBITDA) came in-line with our and consensus estimate. PAT was boosted by one off gains. After weak Q1-FY24, DBL has reported revenue increase of 7 to 8 per cent y-o-y and we expect it to close FY24E with revenue increase of 5 per cent y-o-y.
Debt has been reducing, which is positive but need to watch for debt level as DBL aim to have asset ownership business in long term.
- February 15, 2024 08:04
Stock Market Live Today: Stock Recommendations: MCX (Sell)
In Q3-FY24, Multi Commodity Exchange of India (MCX) delivered revenue growth of 33.4 per cent on a YoY basis on the back of improving ADT of Options contracts, which increased by 143.6 per cent on a y-o-y basis. MCX has finally transitioned to a new platform from 16th Oct 2023.
However, operating margins were adversely affected during the quarter due to two factors. Firstly, MCX extended its software contract with 63 Moons until December 2023 at ₹125 crore per quarter.
- February 15, 2024 07:59
Commodities Market Live Today: Sugar prices likely to rule lower than 2023 on higher output prospects
Sugar prices in 2024 will likely be lower than last year with prices currently ruling at a three-week low but they will stay elevated than normal. Month-on-month prices are up 2 per cent but the commodity has come under pressure on prospects of a rise in production.
The Trading Economics website said prices have declined now on expectations of robust supply from Brazil, world’s top exporter, offsetting worries of shortage in Asia, particularly India and Thailand.
- February 15, 2024 07:58
Commodities Market Live Today: Gold prices come under pressure on higher US inflation
Gold prices fell by ₹804 per 10 grams in the spot market to ₹61,590 as the US inflation rate remained higher than expected and this in turn might delay the much-expected US Fed interest cut programme this year. The market expected the first US Fed rate reduction to come by May before the country goes for election in November.
The yellow metal for April delivery on MCX was down by ₹149 per 10 grams at ₹61,355 while the June contract fell by ₹140 to ₹61,717 on Wednesday.
- February 15, 2024 07:48
Stock Market Live Today: Q3FY24 Earnings call list as on 15 February 2024
11:00 AM CG Consumer
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/yfyzjbnk
11:00 AM Natco
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/mt4b8j84
11:00 AM Arihant Super
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/57bffbuw
11:00 AM Suprajit Eng
Dial: 02262801386
11:00 AM Gujarat Gas
Dial: 91 22 6280 1354
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2nptw4uw
11:30 AM Capacite Infra
Dial: +91 22 6280 1545
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/y466cvz5
12:00 PM Tarsons Product
Dial: +91 22 6280 1148
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/3eju3fy3
12:00 PM Eureka Forbes
Dial: +91 22 6280 1334
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/3d3fx344
12:00 PM Creative Newtech
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/mshatm87
12:00 PM KRBL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1388
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/znvtnemw
12:00 PM Valiant Organic
Dial: +91 44 4770 2450
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/yrz9xmf7
1:30 PM Sequent Scientific
Dial: +91 22 6280 1263
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/ypapdd9s
2:00 PM Genus Power
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/54vnj2jr
2:00 PM DCW
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/22an526f
2:30 PM Ester Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/p7r4z4my
2:30 PM Techno Electric
Dial: +91 22 6280 1317
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2t75muaz
3:00 PM Deepak Nitrite
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/635uauu2
3:30 PM NBCC (India)
No Contact Available
3:30 PM Dishman Carboge
Dial: +91 22 6280 1200
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/ym3wtkb3
3:30 PM Aditya Birla F
Dial: +91 22 6280 1324
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/55s9mfbv
3:30 PM Ipca Labs
Dial: +9122 6280 1384
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/57w7dbnv
4:00 PM IG Petro
No Contact Available
4:00 PM Esconet Techno
Weblink: https://www.c-meeting.com/web3/join/M298H3YJWEK4DK
4:00 PM Abans Holdings
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/332ptd35
4:00 PM Ganesh Benzo
Dial: +91 22 6280 1485
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/42fk78cy
4:00 PM AXISCADES
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/4hcw6x6j
5:00 PM R Systems Intl
Dial: +91 22 6280 1139
- February 15, 2024 07:46
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Blockbuster Vibhor Steel Tube issue closes today
Vibhor Steel Tubes issue closes today for public subscription. The IPO has attracted an overwhelming response from all categories of investors thus far, as issue was subscribed 101.30 times at the end of Day 2 (Wednesday).
The ₹72.17-crore initial public offering of Vibhor Steel Tubes that opened on Tuesday received bids for 36.39 crore shares against 35.92 lakh shares on offer (net-off anchor position).
The steel pipes and tubes manufacturer has set the price band at ₹141-151, and the market lot is 99 shares.
- February 15, 2024 07:37
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: February 15, 2025
Buzzing Stocks: Canara Bank, Wockhardt, Paytm, Hindustan Unilever, Utkarsh SFB, Piramal Enterprises, Anand Projects
- February 15, 2024 07:06
Stock Market Live Today: Key market numbers as of 14/02/24
📌 Market Levels
BSE Sensex: 71822.83 (+267.64)
Nifty 50: 21840.05 (+96.80)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 48331.90 (+496.25)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 15896.05 (+252.30)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.54 / 3.64
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.59 / 3.83
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 25.10 / 3.87
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 28.85 / 3.92
📌 Inflow/Outflow*the *(Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (3929.60 crs) / (11107.02 Crs)
DII Activity: 2897.98 crs / 13545.08 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 15.43
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $83.08
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $1990.36 = INR 61372
Silver: INR 69429
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.03
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 104.84
📌 10 Year Yield
7.26% GOI 2033: 7.14% (Old)
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.11% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.31%
- February 15, 2024 07:03
Stock Market Live Today: Trading guide for February 15, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- February 15, 2024 07:01
Stock Market Live Today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 15th February 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea
Comments
