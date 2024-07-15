Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for July 15, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- July 15, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates: Today’s Stock Recommendation: July 15, 2024
- July 15, 2024 07:17
Stock market live updates: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 15 Jul’24 to 19 Jul’24
- July 15, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates: EX-DIVIDEND SECURITIES: ALEMBIC PHARMA – Rs 11 KPR MILL – Rs 2.50 RANE BRAKE LINING – Rs 30 SIYARAM SILK MILLS – Rs 4
ALEMBIC PHARMA – Rs 11
KPR MILL – Rs 2.50
RANE BRAKE LINING – Rs 30
SIYARAM SILK MILLS – Rs 4
- July 15, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 15.07.2024
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.(Pre Market) (Sector - Finance)
Black Rock, Inc.(Pre Market) (Sector - Finance)
- July 15, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 15-July-2024
* ABFRL
* BALRAMCHIN
* BANDHANBANK
* CHAMBAL
* GMRINFRA
* GNFC
* IEX
* INDIACEM
* INDUSTOWER
* PEL
* RBLBANK
- July 15, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates: India’s Direct Tax Collection (As of July 11)
FY24 - ₹4.80 lakh crore
FY25 - ₹5.74 lakh crore
Good increase in tax collection
- July 15, 2024 07:05
Stock market live updates: 5Paisa Capital Ltd.
| CMP Rs. 499 | M Cap Rs. 1557 Cr | 52 W H/L 759/385
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved owing to decline in opex
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 102.2 Cr (-9.4% QoQ, 20.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 112.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 84.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 37.3 Cr (81.3% QoQ, 45.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 20.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 25.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 36.5% vs QoQ 18.2%, YoY 30.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 20.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 5.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 14.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 6.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 19.4x Q1 annualised EPS
- July 15, 2024 07:04
Stock market live updates: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 18:13 PM Friday 12 July 2024
Anand Rathi Wealth: Feroze Azeez, CEO
Larger Wallet Share Is One Of The Reasons For Strong Growth: Anand Rathi Wealth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFWNGW87UzY
Poly Medicure: Himanshu Baid, MD
PLI Scheme Needs To Be Expanded & Should Focus On Downstream Opportunities: Poly Medicure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3ciqtavVco
Protean eGov Te: Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO
New-Age DPIs & Cloud Infra Services Are New Growth Opportunities: Protean eGov Technologies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wJqs_ulLIs
Senco Gold Limited: Suvankar Sen, CEO
Senco Gold: Strong Q1 Recorded By Company, What’s The Expansion Plan For Future? | ET Now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bMWAPCMIrw
TCS: K Krithivasan, CEO & MD
TCS Q1 Result: Manufacturing Led Co’s Growth, What Factors Lead To Strong Numbers In This Qtr?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=kmb_1hlXQ3U
Bikaji Foods: Manoj Verma, COO
We Aim To Double Our Exports Business In The Next 3-4 Years: Bikaji Foods
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KxaikWhjoa4
GE Shipping: G Shivakumar, ED & CFO
GE Shipping: Development Fund To Power Up Shipping Inds, Elevated Delivery Rates To Sustain?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1J05sLtGTJk
Gulf Oil Lubric: Ravi Chawla, MD
The Volume For Data Center Market Is Really Small At Around 14 M Litres: Gulf Oil Lubricants
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mXCwjVW1Drg
IRB Infra: Anil Yadav, CFO
IRB Infra: Toll Collections Serving Fundraise Plans, What’s The Monetisation Plan Of Co For FY25?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GtEt11vkDZI
Kesoram: P Radhakrishanan, Whole time Director
Deal With UltraTech Is On Track To Be Completed Before December 2024: Kesoram Industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tMaDdVgQIDE
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- July 15, 2024 07:03
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity:
12 July 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 155554.74 + 11956.72 Total: 167511.46
F&O Volume: 616386.28 + 38977843.75 Total: 39594230.0
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +4021.6
(19113.62 - 15092.02)
DII: NET SELL: -1651.45
(14490.17 - 16141.62)
- July 15, 2024 07:02
Stock market live updates: Market close last week
Closing Bell:
* Sensex: 80519.34(+622.00)
* Nifty 50: 24502.15 (+186.20)
* Nifty bank: 52278.90 (+8.25)
Nifty top 5 Gainers:
* TCS: 4,183.95 (+260.25)
* Wipro : 560.15 (+26.05)
* Infosys: 1,711.75 (+59.05)
* HCL Tech:1,560.20 (+48.30)
•LTIMindtree : 5,572.65 (+165.05)
Nifty top 5 losers:
* Maruti: 12,562.50 (-152.70)
* Divis Labs: 4,539.30 (-43.20 )
* Coal India: 496.20 (-3.85)
* Asian Paints: 2,999.15 (-22.90 )
* BPCL:304.55 (-2.05)
- July 15, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates: Cipla navigates change, building on its ‘crusader-in-crisis’ legacy
On a typical rainy day in monsoony Mumbai, the fifth floor in Cipla’s office reflects a quiet calm — unlike the buzz elsewhere in the city, preparing to welcome a World Cup winning cricket team later in the day. The stillness is soon dispelled as Umang Vohra, Cipla’s Managing Director and Global Chief Executive Officer walks into the room for an exhaustive interaction on the drugmaker’s journey, especially in the eight-odd years he’s been at the helm. Read more
- July 15, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates: ITC Mangaldeep’s fragrant new forays bl-premium-article-image
For years, agarbathis (incense sticks) have been obscure, lying in a corner of one’s pooja room, looking the same across brands. They have also long been a staple purchase, which the consumer picked off the shelves hardly giving a second thought about the brand. So then, what can an FMCG giant like ITC do to make it a product of discerning taste? Read more
- July 15, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates: With pharma stocks going strong, valuations don’t leave room for error
The pharma sector has been on a roll, with peak revenues in FY24. The Nifty Pharma breached 20,000 levels for the first time in July 2024, gaining 20 per cent YTD compared to Nifty-50’s 12 per cent gain. Read more
- July 15, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates: Index Outlook: Sensex, Nifty 50: Near-term outlook is positive
Sensex and Nifty 50 sustained higher and were range-bound for most part of the week. On Friday, they broke the range on the upside and rose to close higher. The short-term outlook remains positive for both the Sensex and Nifty. We can expect the index to go up further in the coming days. Read more
- July 15, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates: Concentration of MF assets eases as smaller fund houses see good flows
The concentration of mutual fund assets with the top 15 fund houses has fallen with recent entrants catching up fast, riding on the recent market rally and record collections through new fund offers. Read more
- July 15, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates: India-dedicated funds see record inflows in July second week
India dedicated funds are seeing humongous amounts of money pouring in and last week saw record high flows of $1.25 billion, with the most flows coming into exchange traded funds at $848 million, data from EPFR and Elara Securities showed. Read more
- July 15, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates: Mcap of 7 of top-10 most valued firms jump ₹1.72 lakh crore; TCS steals show
The combined market valuation of seven of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs ₹1,72,225.62 crore last week, with IT bellwether Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) stealing the show, amid a rally in equities. Read more
- July 15, 2024 06:35
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Wipro (₹560.05): BUY
The upmove in Wipro has gained momentum. The stock surged 4.8 per cent on Friday and has closed on a strong note. This rise has ended the two-week long sideways consolidation. It also indicates that the broader uptrend has resumed. Read more
- July 15, 2024 06:32
Stock market live updates: Equity dominates FPI investments in July, exceeding debt by 3.6x
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) stayed net buyers in July, with flows in equities exceeding that in debt for the second time this year. Read more
