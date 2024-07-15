July 15, 2024 07:04

Recent Interview...

As of 18:13 PM Friday 12 July 2024

Anand Rathi Wealth: Feroze Azeez, CEO

Larger Wallet Share Is One Of The Reasons For Strong Growth: Anand Rathi Wealth

Poly Medicure: Himanshu Baid, MD

PLI Scheme Needs To Be Expanded & Should Focus On Downstream Opportunities: Poly Medicure

Protean eGov Te: Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO

New-Age DPIs & Cloud Infra Services Are New Growth Opportunities: Protean eGov Technologies

Senco Gold Limited: Suvankar Sen, CEO

Senco Gold: Strong Q1 Recorded By Company, What’s The Expansion Plan For Future? | ET Now

TCS: K Krithivasan, CEO & MD

TCS Q1 Result: Manufacturing Led Co’s Growth, What Factors Lead To Strong Numbers In This Qtr?

Bikaji Foods: Manoj Verma, COO

We Aim To Double Our Exports Business In The Next 3-4 Years: Bikaji Foods

GE Shipping: G Shivakumar, ED & CFO

GE Shipping: Development Fund To Power Up Shipping Inds, Elevated Delivery Rates To Sustain?

Gulf Oil Lubric: Ravi Chawla, MD

The Volume For Data Center Market Is Really Small At Around 14 M Litres: Gulf Oil Lubricants

IRB Infra: Anil Yadav, CFO

IRB Infra: Toll Collections Serving Fundraise Plans, What’s The Monetisation Plan Of Co For FY25?

Kesoram: P Radhakrishanan, Whole time Director

Deal With UltraTech Is On Track To Be Completed Before December 2024: Kesoram Industries

