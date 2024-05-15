May 15, 2024 07:51

The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Piotex Industries Limited received an overwhelming response from the investors as it recorded 108 times subscription until the final day of bidding. The leading yarn and cotton bale supplier aimed to raise Rs. 14.47 crore from the issue that was floated between May 10 and 14, 2024.

The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) quota was subscribed 122 times and the Retail Individual Investors (RII) quota was subscribed 94 times, bringing the overall subscription to 108 times until the final day of bidding on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.

The price band of the issue was fixed at Rs. 94/- per Equity Share with a face value of Rs. 10 apiece. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 15.4 lakh Equity Shares with a face value of Rs. 10/- through the book-building route. The minimum lot size for the application is 1,200 Equity Shares. The company is proposed to be listed on BSE SME.

Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the sole Book Running Lead Manager, and Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the Registrar for the issue.

Piotex Industries proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO to fund its working capital requirements, general corporate purposes and meet issue expenses.