Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 15 May 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- May 15, 2024 07:51
Market live news: Updates related to Piotex Industries Limited IPO
The Initial Public Offer (IPO) of Piotex Industries Limited received an overwhelming response from the investors as it recorded 108 times subscription until the final day of bidding. The leading yarn and cotton bale supplier aimed to raise Rs. 14.47 crore from the issue that was floated between May 10 and 14, 2024.
The Non-Institutional Investors (NII) quota was subscribed 122 times and the Retail Individual Investors (RII) quota was subscribed 94 times, bringing the overall subscription to 108 times until the final day of bidding on Tuesday, May 14, 2024.
The price band of the issue was fixed at Rs. 94/- per Equity Share with a face value of Rs. 10 apiece. The IPO comprised a fresh issue of 15.4 lakh Equity Shares with a face value of Rs. 10/- through the book-building route. The minimum lot size for the application is 1,200 Equity Shares. The company is proposed to be listed on BSE SME.
Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the sole Book Running Lead Manager, and Cameo Corporate Services Limited is the Registrar for the issue.
Piotex Industries proposes to utilize the net proceeds from the IPO to fund its working capital requirements, general corporate purposes and meet issue expenses.
- May 15, 2024 07:49
Market live news: ICRA Analytics reveals a significant shift in investor behavioUr towards gold exchange-traded funds (ETFs) in India.
This trend is driven by factors such as perceived safety, attractive returns, and the convenience offered by ETFs.
“There is a growing appetite for investing in gold ETFs (exchange-traded funds), which are increasingly being considered as safe investments governed by tight regulations,” says Ashwini Kumar, Senior Vice President and Head Market Data, ICRA Analytics, “Furthermore, a significant number of these ETFs have delivered exceptional one-year returns exceeding 18%.”
“Buying physical gold comes with its fair share of risk, including storage, theft and impurities, thereby impacting the returns. Gold ETFs are comparatively safer as they are governed by tight regulations and are traded on exchanges on a real-time basis. Moreover, the price of gold and its returns in an ETF is the same as physical gold, and the cost of buying a gold ETF is lower as compared to buying the yellow metal.” he added.
According to data available on the AMFI (Association of Mutual Funds in India) website, gold ETFs witnessed net inflows to the tune of around Rs 2028.05 crore during the January-March 2024 period, as against net outflows of Rs 300.58 crore January-March 2023. The net inflows have increased by nearly 60.59 per cent from Rs 1262.91 crore registered during the October-December 2023 period. The net assets under management (AUM) under gold ETF as on March 31, 2024, grew by nearly 37 per cent to touch Rs 31,224 crore, as against Rs 22,737 crore in the same period last year. As of April 30, 2024, the net AUM under gold ETF increased by 43 per cent to touch Rs 32,789 crore, as compared with Rs 22,950 crore in the same period last year.
- May 15, 2024 07:48
Share market live news: Vested integrates ClearTax on its platform to simplify US investing tax filings for investors
Investing in US markets has become increasingly popular among Indian investors as more and more individuals have started realizing the benefits of diversifying their investments geographically. However, filing tax returns for US investing was a cumbersome process as besides capital gains, investors are also required to furnish a series of Schedules that outline an investor’s foreign asset holdings. To simplify the process, Vested started offering easy Tax Documents to its customers starting in 2020.
Now, to further simplify the US tax filing process for Indians, Vested has announced the integration of ClearTax on its platform.
- May 15, 2024 07:42
Share market live news: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 15-May-2024
* BALRAMCHIN
* BSOFT
* CANBANK
* GMRINFRA
* HINDCOPPER
* PEL
* VODAFONE IDEA
* SAIL
* ZEEL
- May 15, 2024 07:26
Share market live news: Researchbytes Analyst’s updates
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 07:19 AM Wednesday 15 May 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
9:30 AM Patanjali Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2cv69mvs
10:00 AM Sagar Cement
(Results)
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/329fnxe4
10:30 AM Colgate
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/29hpj287
10:30 AM OnMobile Global
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mv2atzcs
10:30 AM KDDL
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/tr5e9kr5
11:00 AM Shree Cement
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2p9xw3nd
11:00 AM Avadh Sugar
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1256
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/56nt65jz
11:00 AM Ideaforge Techn
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5btfh4a3
11:30 AM SanjivParant
Dial: +91 22 6280 1268
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5frvxyvp
12:00 PM Speciality Rest
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4me8k7ps
12:00 PM Surya Roshni
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3yzfda89
12:00 PM ZIM Laboratorie
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
1:00 PM Beta Drugs
Dial: 022 6280 1143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr3mdxfu
2:00 PM Magadh Sugar
Dial: +91 22 6280 1256
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ydxwfe8n
2:30 PM Bharti Airtel
(Press Release )
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/zz7bd28b
2:30 PM Eco Recycling
Dial: +91 22 6280 1239
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y3zttmyy
3:00 PM V-Mart Retail
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/m5dnmcwn
3:00 PM Kirloskar Brothers
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/a4tfcjx9
3:30 PM Apollo Tyres
No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
3:30 PM Power Finance
*Analyst Meet:*Jio World Convention Centre Meeting Suite No. 104 A & B, Gate 20, Bandra Kurla Complex, Bandra (EAST), Mumbai 400098
4:00 PM Rulka Electroni
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/f2c372wb
( Hosted by Fortuna PR )
4:00 PM Radico Khaitan
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2s4ybbh7
4:00 PM Advanced Enzyme
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1403
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3w9dz7rx
4:00 PM BLS International Services
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2pthu92p
4:00 PM Clean Science and Technol
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/m6cbzmjr
4:00 PM Oberoi Realty
Dial: +91 22 6280 1244
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ywkhd4eh
4:00 PM Aarti Pharmalab
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5xvm7jsf
( Hosted by Valorem )
4:00 PM Aurionpro Sol
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/29w2f26s
( Hosted by Adfactors )
4:00 PM Abans Holdings
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/58vbuzwm
( Hosted by Valorem )
4:00 PM PDS Limited
Dial: +91 22 6280 1490
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/43z26dw5
4:00 PM Man Infra
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2ekvbhnv
5:00 PM Somany Ceramics
Dial: +91 22 6280 1317
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2na6236u
5:00 PM Keystone Realto
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3pwr2s46
5:00 PM Edelweiss Fin Serv
Dial: +91 22 6280 1284
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3m99e8nd
5:00 PM Granules India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mtrmxjuv
5:00 PM NCC
Dial: +91 22 62801366
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n7n988s
5:00 PM Dixon Technolog
Dial: +91 22 62801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yyj5h83t
5:30 PM Niyogin Fintech
Dial: 022 6280 1555
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2s3f52b4
- May 15, 2024 07:08
Stock market live news: MSCI INDIA SMALLCAP INDEX updates
ADDITIONS
AB AMC, ALOK IND, AZAD ENG, CHOICE INT, DILIP BUILDCON, DOMS, DYNAMATIC TECH, EMUDHRA, FORCE MOTOR, GILLETTE, GREENLAM, HAPPY FORGINGS, HUDCO, IGL, INOX INDIA, JUNIPER HOTELS, PAYTM, ORCHID, PURAVANKARA, R R KABEL
SANGHVI MOVERS
DELETIONS
ALOK IN, BOROSIL, BRIGHTCOM, DREAMFOLKS , FORCE MOTORS, GREAVES COTTON, HINDWARE HOME , INDOCO REMEDIES, NEXUS SELECT TRUST, PB FINTECH, PHOENIX MILLS, POLYPLEX, RAJRATAN GLOBAL, SHARDA CROPCHEM, TATVA CHINTAN
- May 15, 2024 07:07
Stock market live news: MSCI INDIA INDEX updates
ADDITIONS
BOSCH
CANARA BANK
INDUS TOWERS
JINDAL STAINLESS
JSW ENERGY
MANKIND PHARMA
NHPC
PB FINTECH
PHOENIX MILLS
SOLAR INDUSTRIES INDIA
SUNDARAM FINANCE
THERMAX
TORRENT POWER
DELETIONS
BERGER PAINTS
INDRAPRASTHA GAS
ONE 97 COMMUNICATIONS (PAYTM)
- May 15, 2024 07:07
Share market live news: Major US listed stocks result calendar 15.05.2024
Dynatrace, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Sportradar Group AG (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
MakeMyTrip Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Entertainment)
Cisco Systems, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
Grab Holdings Limited (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- May 15, 2024 07:06
Share market news: Economic Calendar – 15.05.2024
Hong Kong and Korea -- Market Holiday
14:30 EURO Final GDP q/q (Expected: 0.30% versus 0.30%)
18:00 U.S. CPI m/m (Expected: 0.40% versus 0.40%)
18:00 U.S. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.40% versus 0.70%)
- May 15, 2024 06:53
Stock market live news: Broker’s Call: UBS
Initiating coverage in order of preference: PI, Navin, Aarti, GFL
PI Industries (Buy, Rs 4,800), Navin (Buy, Rs 4,250), Aarti (Sell, Rs 615) and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (Sell, Rs 3,000).
- May 15, 2024 06:50
Stock market live news: Monarch Networth’s take on Safari Industries
Safari Industries – Q4 FY24 First Cut- CMP- ₹2045- Mcap- Rs 9,900 crore
‘Best-ever gross margins’
Safari Industries reported a revenue growth of 20.7% YoY to Rs. 36.54 crore (largely in line with our estimates). Strong growth across channels continues to drive growth (VIP topline growth of 14.4%, value segment growth of 31% YoY)
The company reported its best-ever gross margins at 50.6% as against 47.9% YoY (+270bps QoQ), despite a sharp improvement in gross margins, OPM contracted by 100bps YoY to 18.3%. Other expenses for the quarter grew by 48% YoY. EBITDA for the quarter stood at Rs. 669mn, a growth of 14.7% YoY.
PAT for the quarter stood at Rs.432mn, a growth of 13.4% YoY.
Outlook
Safari continues to see robust growth, driven by robust growth in the value segment, while gross margins continue to reach new highs. While overall margins saw a decline it remains at good levels. We continue to hold a positive view on the stock with a target price of Rs. 2,320. we reassess our stance shortly
- May 15, 2024 06:48
Stock market live news: Fund Flow Activity| 14 May 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -4065.52
(9988.34 - 14053.86)
DII: NET BUY: +3527.86
(11455.11 - 7927.25)
- May 15, 2024 06:47
Share market live news: Market wrap 14th May, 2024
Market Indices
NIFTY 50 : 22,217.85
⬆️+113.80/+0.51%
SENSEX : 73,104.61
⬆️+328.48/+0.45%
BANKNIFTY :47,859.45
⬆️+105.35/+0.22%
INDIAVIX: 20.19
⬇️-0.41/-1.98%
Rising stocks: 1776
_Falling stocks: 474
Top 3 stock gainers(NIFTY 500):
▪️Cochin Shipyard(⬆️+12.38%)
▪️Finolex (⬆️+11.11%)
▪️Railtel (⬆️+9.56%)
Top 3 stock losers(NIFTY 500):
▪️Tube Investment (⬇️-4.51%)
▪️UPL (⬇️-4.50%)
▪️Cipla (⬇️-4.05%)
- May 15, 2024 06:43
Stock market live news: Day Trading Guide for May 15, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- May 15, 2024 06:41
Market live news: Stock to buy today| Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
The stock of Amara Raja Energy & Mobility witnessed a sharp rally in April. But after registering a record high of ₹1,202 towards the end of last month, it lost some momentum.
On the daily chart, the scrip has formed a morning star candlestick pattern, indicating that the uptrend is set to resume.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.