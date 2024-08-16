August 16, 2024 08:13

Power & Instrumentation Gujarat secures major contracts worth ₹ 28.41 Cr. Under the Mukhyamantri Ujjawal Jharkhand Yojana (MUJY) for the electrification of un-electrified and partially electrified habitations and households in Sahibganj District, Jharkhand

Under Contract Part company will handle the loading, transportation, installation, and commissioning of the electrification infrastructure, ensuring that rural habitations with fewer than and more than 10 households, as well as urban areas, receive reliable electricity. The total contract price for this part is 22.92 Cr.

Under Contract Part II company will conduct wide range of activities, including site survey. planning, design, engineering, assembly, manufacturing, testing, and the supply of necessary materials. The total contract price for this part is 5.49 Cr