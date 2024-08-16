Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for August 16, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- August 16, 2024 08:31
Stock market news updates: Signature Global eyes Delhi, Noida, Greater Noida for new developments
Signature Global, which has a significant presence in the Gurugram property market, is looking to enter Delhi, Noida and Greater Noida by launching housing projects in these new locations.
- August 16, 2024 08:29
Share market today: MTNL board approves 10-year service agreement with BSNL
The MTNL board has approved a service agreement with BSNL for a period of ten years, and also a slew of other proposals, including share-sale in overseas subsidiary Mahanagar Telephone (Mauritius). The board has also approved sale of shares of MTNL in MTNL STPI IT Services Ltd or MSITS, according to regulatory filing by MTNL.
- August 16, 2024 08:28
Stock market today: REC Ltd forms new subsidiary for Rajasthan power evacuation
REC Ltd has incorporated a new subsidiary, Rajasthan IV 4B Power Transmission Limited, to support power evacuation efforts in Rajasthan’s Renewable Energy Zone, following a recent Ministry of Power directive.
- August 16, 2024 08:27
Stock market live today: Nifty to open 200 points higher, indicates Gift trading
Domestic markets are expected to open on a positive note on Friday amid positive global cues. Analysts expect the relief rally is likely to continue, as US stock markets bounced back on expected rate cuts sooner than later following encouraging inflation data. Gift Nifty at 24,350 suggests a gap-up opening of about 200 points in early trade on Friday.
- August 16, 2024 08:14
Stock market today: Vedanta increases Hindustan Zinc stake sale to 3.31%
The board of Vedanta has increased the offer-for-sale size of 3.31 per cent stake from earlier proposed 2.6 per cent (11 crore shares) in Hindustan Zinc. Vedanta Ltd’s planned sale of its in subsidiary Hindustan Zinc Ltd (HZL) will boost funds available with the mining conglomerate for debt repayment and capital spending, CreditSights said on Thursday. Meanwhile, HZL said it plans to distribute the second interim dividend for the current fiscal. The Vedanta group firm has also fixed the record date August 28 for the special dividend, if approved, at the upcoming board meeting scheduled for August 20.
- August 16, 2024 08:13
Stock market today: Power & Instrumentation Gujarat wins ₹28.41 crore contracts for Jharkhand electrification
Power & Instrumentation Gujarat secures major contracts worth ₹ 28.41 Cr. Under the Mukhyamantri Ujjawal Jharkhand Yojana (MUJY) for the electrification of un-electrified and partially electrified habitations and households in Sahibganj District, Jharkhand
Under Contract Part company will handle the loading, transportation, installation, and commissioning of the electrification infrastructure, ensuring that rural habitations with fewer than and more than 10 households, as well as urban areas, receive reliable electricity. The total contract price for this part is 22.92 Cr.
Under Contract Part II company will conduct wide range of activities, including site survey. planning, design, engineering, assembly, manufacturing, testing, and the supply of necessary materials. The total contract price for this part is 5.49 Cr
- August 16, 2024 08:11
Stock market live today: Ola unveils Bodhi AI chips, aims for best efficiency by 2028
Ola announces Bodhi 1, it’s own AI chip designed for AI inferencing & fine tuning.
Announces Bodhi 2 for training AI models.
Commits to make the worlds best and power efficient AI chips by 2028 ; OLA ELECTRIC CEO
Will build Al models in India, says CEO Aggarwal
Ola Electric’s scooters will have 4680 in-house developed cells in its scooter by Q1 of FY25, said the MD.
- August 16, 2024 08:09
Stock market live today: Today’s key results/board meetings
Bheema Cements, Rapid Investments, Sharanam Infraproject and Trading, and Shri Venkatesh Refineries will release their quarterly earnings scorecard on August 16.
- August 16, 2024 08:08
Stock market today: Today’s corporate action - August 16, 2024
ABIRAFN
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
ALKALI
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
ANUHPHR
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
APOLLOHOSP
Final Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
ASTRAL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.2500
BATAINDIA
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 10.0000
BELLACASA
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.9700
BHARTIHEXA
Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
CAPITALSFB
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2000
CERA
Buy Back of Shares \u0009
COALINDIA
Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
COCHINM
Final Dividend - Rs. - 8.0000
COMFINCAP
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
COMFINTE
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0700
COMPUSOFT
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000
CONCOR
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
DHANUKA
Buy Back of Shares
ELCIDIN
Final Dividend - Rs. - 25.0000
ELECTCAST
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.9000
ELIXIR
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
GLAND
Final Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000
GODREJCP
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
GPIL
Special Dividend - Rs. - 1.2500
GPIL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
JAMSHRI
Stock Split From Rs.1000/- to Rs.10/-
KKSHL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
LODHA
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.2500
MELSTAR
Resolution Plan -Suspension
NGLFINE
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.7500
NRAIL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
PAGEIND
Interim Dividend
POWERGRID
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.7500
PREMCO
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.0000
RAMRAT
Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
ROSSARI
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
SOTL
Buy Back of Shares
STEELCAS
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.3500
THOMASCOOK
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.4000
THOMASCOOK
Special Dividend - Rs. - 0.2000
THYROCARE
Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.0000
TREL
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.5000
- August 16, 2024 08:01
Stock market news updates: Coromandel International resumes operations at Chennai plants
Coromandel International said that the Tamil Nadu Pollution Control Board has granted permission to resume the operation of the other allied units (Phosphoric Acid Plant and Sulphuric Acid Plant) located at Ennore, Chennai without Ammonia Storage facility and also advised to comply with specified conditions. The Coromandel International’s fertiliser plant has been shut since December 26 following ammonia gas leak.
- August 16, 2024 08:00
Share market today: Sun Pharma acquires 5% stake in Pharmazz Inc for $15 million
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries has acquired over 5 per cent stake in US-based Pharmazz Inc for $15 millionm resulting in more than 5 per cent holding in Delaware-based Pharmazz Inc. The pharma major will invest the amount in two tranches of $7.5 million each, subject to the fulfilment of certain conditions, it added.
- August 16, 2024 07:59
Stock market today: Macquarie: India Telecom — Fork in the Road (again)
Aggressive Repair or More Bandage?
Key points
- Following ailing #3 player Vodafone-Idea’s fund raise and industry tariff hike, we revisit our medium-term what-if scenarios for India telecoms.
- We continue to see an implicit industry ‘tariff put’, a constructive ROCE outlook, and view Bharti Airtel as a fundamental winner.
- Preference order: Bharti Airtel (upgrade to OP) > Bharti Hexacom (initiate at OP)> Reliance (N) > Indus Towers (UP) > Vodafone-Idea (initiate at UP).
- August 16, 2024 07:58
Stock market news updates: CCI clears Accenture’s acquisition of stake in Vodafone Shared Operations
The Competition Commission of India has cleared IT and consulting firm Accenture’s acquisition of a stake in Vodafone Shared Operations. Vodafone Shared Operations Ltd (VSOL) is engaged in the provision of shared services to the Vodafone Group and its network of partner telecommunications companies. VSOL is a part of Vodafone Group Plc. “CCI approves the proposed combination involving the acquisition of shares of Vodafone Shared Operations by Accenture,” the regulator said in a post on X.
- August 16, 2024 07:57
Share market today: Mahindra Holidays hit with ₹16.77 crore tax notice
Mahindra Holidays & Resorts India has said tax authorities have slapped a demand notice of about ₹16.77 crore, including a penalty from the Assistant Commissioner, Anna Salai, Chennai Central, Tamil Nadu. The company is taking appropriate steps to pursue legal remedies before the appropriate authority in this regard, it added.
- August 16, 2024 07:56
Stock market today: Swan Energy to sell LNG terminal stake to Turkey’s Botas for $399 million
Swan Energy Ltd has said it plans to sell its stake in a floating LNG receipt terminal to Turkey’s state-run Botas for $ 399 million. The company plans to sell assets of subsidiary Triumph Offshore Pvt Ltd to Botas Trading IC, according to a regulatory filing. “The definitive documents shall be signed in due course,” it said, adding the deal is likely to be completed in six months.
- August 16, 2024 07:55
Share market today: Ola launches electric motorcycles, rebrands ride-hailing service as Ola consumer
Ola Group has announced its foray into the electric motorcycle segment with the launch of three models and two more in the pipeline The group has also rebranded its ride-hailing service as Ola Consumer, announced a partnership with ONDC and launched automated warehousing solutions to cater to quick commerce requirements. Besides, Ola said it will bring to the market the first indigenously designed and developed family of chips for AI, general computing and Edge by 2026 under its Krutrim venture.
Ola Electric Mobility on Wednesday reported a higher consolidated loss of ₹347 crore for the April-June quarter of 2024-25 compared to ₹267 crore in the same period last year. Revenue from operations for the quarter under review was ₹1,644 crore against ₹1,243 crore in the same quarter of the previous fiscal, according to an exchange filing.
- August 16, 2024 07:54
Stock market news updates: Tata Steel buys $182 million worth of shares in Singapore arm
Tata Steel has acquired about 116 crore equity shares in its Singapore-based arm for $182 million. The steel major acquired 1,15,92,35,669 ordinary equity shares of face value $0.157 each aggregating to $182 million (₹1,528.24 crore) in T Steel Holdings Pte Ltd.
- August 16, 2024 07:51
Share market today: SBI, PNB seek amicable resolution with Karnataka govt over transaction halt
After the Karnataka government to stop all transactions, State Bank of India and Punjab National Bank said that they are engaged with the state for an “amicable resolution” on the matter In the first official comments after the Karnataka government decision, the state-run lenders issued separate statements, saying the matter at the root of the problem is subjudice. “As the matter is currently subjudice, we are unable to provide any specific comments at this time. However, we remain in ongoing discussions with the Government of Karnataka to resolve the issue amicably,” the SBI statement said.
- August 16, 2024 07:39
Share market today: Alphageo reports Q1 net profit at ₹3.75 crore
Alphageo’s Q1 consolidated net profit is ₹3.75 crore compared to a ₹3.23 crore loss year-on-year and a ₹4 crore profit quarter-on-quarter. Revenue stands at ₹25.26 crore versus ₹5.14 crore year-on-year and ₹51.88 crore quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA profit is ₹2.9 crore compared to a ₹3.3 crore loss year-on-year and ₹14.75 crore profit quarter-on-quarter.
- August 16, 2024 07:37
Stock market news today: HMA Agro Industries posts Q1 net profit of ₹1.3 crore
HMA Agro Industries’ Q1 consolidated net profit is down 97% at ₹1.3 crore year-on-year and up 44% quarter-on-quarter. Revenue is down 27% at ₹712.6 crore year-on-year and down 49% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA is down 88% at ₹7.8 crore year-on-year compared to a ₹3.3 crore loss quarter-on-quarter. Margins stand at 1.09% compared to -0.23% year-on-year and 6.5% quarter-on-quarter.
- August 16, 2024 07:36
Share market today: Reliance Power posts net loss of ₹98 crore in Q1
Reliance Power’s Q1 consolidated net loss is ₹98 crore compared to a ₹296 crore loss year-on-year and a ₹396 crore loss quarter-on-quarter. Revenue is up 4% at ₹1,992 crore year-on-year and flat quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA is up 6% at ₹650.65 crore year-on-year and up 250% quarter-on-quarter. Margins are at 32.65% compared to 32.12% year-on-year and 9.3% quarter-on-quarter.
- August 16, 2024 07:35
Stock market today: Stock to watch: Bhandari Hosiery
Bhandari Hosiery’s Q1 consolidated net profit is down 1% at ₹1.42 crore year-on-year and down 99% quarter-on-quarter. Revenue is up 7% at ₹58 crore year-on-year but down 35% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA is up 39% at ₹7 crore year-on-year and down 3% quarter-on-quarter. Margins stand at 12% compared to 9.33% year-on-year and 8.1% quarter-on-quarter.
- August 16, 2024 07:34
Share market news today: Stock in focus: Hinduja Global
Hinduja Global’s Q1 consolidated net profit is ₹165 crore compared to ₹14.87 crore profit year-on-year and ₹90.48 crore profit quarter-on-quarter. Revenue is down 4% at ₹1,091 crore year-on-year and down 1% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA is down 78% at ₹16.6 crore year-on-year and down 75% quarter-on-quarter. Margins stand at 1.5% compared to 6.76% year-on-year and 6% quarter-on-quarter.
- August 16, 2024 07:33
Share market news today: RedTape Q1 net profit at ₹30.6 crore
RedTape’s Q1 net profit is ₹30.6 crore compared to ₹46.7 crore year-on-year. Revenue stands at ₹442 crore versus ₹394 crore. EBITDA is ₹68.5 crore compared to ₹80.67 crore year-on-year. EBITDA margins are at 15.5% compared to 20.43%.
- August 16, 2024 07:32
Stock market today: AGI Infra Q1 net profit at ₹14.4 crore
AGI Infra’s Q1 net profit is ₹14.4 crore compared to ₹13.3 crore year-on-year. Revenue stands at ₹72.6 crore versus ₹68.8 crore. EBITDA is ₹21.5 crore compared to ₹17.5 crore year-on-year. Margins have improved to 29.6% from 25.4%.
- August 16, 2024 07:31
Share market live news: Bannari Amman Spinning Mills Q1 net profit at ₹3.1 crore
Bannari Amman Spinning Mills’ Q1 consolidated net profit is ₹3.1 crore compared to a ₹3.2 crore loss year-on-year and a ₹10.75 crore loss quarter-on-quarter. Revenue is up 11% at ₹230.68 crore year-on-year but down 13% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA is down 98% at ₹0.33 crore year-on-year, compared to a ₹9.14 crore loss quarter-on-quarter. Margins stand at 0.15% compared to 7.16% year-on-year and -3.68% quarter-on-quarter.
- August 16, 2024 07:29
Stock in focus today: Max India
Max India’s Q1 consolidated net loss stands at ₹27 crore compared to a ₹12.2 crore loss year-on-year and a ₹21.5 crore loss quarter-on-quarter. Revenue is down 35% at ₹26.46 crore year-on-year and down 41% quarter-on-quarter. The EBITDA loss is ₹30.8 crore compared to a ₹13.77 crore loss year-on-year and a ₹22.15 crore loss quarter-on-quarter.
- August 16, 2024 07:29
Stock to watch today: Sakuma Exports
Sakuma Exports’ Q1 consolidated net profit is up 19% at ₹5.68 crore year-on-year, but down 78% quarter-on-quarter. Revenue has increased by 53% to ₹740.74 crore year-on-year and by 48% quarter-on-quarter. EBITDA is up 110% at ₹7.68 crore year-on-year, but down 62% quarter-on-quarter. Margins stand at 1.03% compared to 0.75% year-on-year and 4% quarter-on-quarter.
- August 16, 2024 07:28
Stock market live today: KIOCL reports Q1 consolidated net loss at ₹50.7 crore
KIOCL’s Q1 consolidated net loss stands at ₹50.7 crore compared to a ₹58 crore loss year-on-year and a ₹43 crore loss quarter-on-quarter. Revenue is down 71% at ₹147 crore year-on-year and down 60% quarter-on-quarter. The EBITDA loss is ₹48.9 crore compared to a ₹63.77 crore loss year-on-year and a ₹25.3 crore loss quarter-on-quarter.
- August 16, 2024 07:26
Share market news today: Offer For Sale: Hindustan Zinc Limited
Seller: Vedanta Limited (Promoter)
OFS size: 14.0 crore shares (3.31 percent of Equity)
Floor Price: Rs 486/Sh (Approx 15.0 percent discount at Last Closing 571.75)
Total OFS size in Rupees: Rs 6,804.0 crore (At floor price)
For Non-Retail Investors: 16th August 2024
For Retail Investors: 19th August 2024
- August 16, 2024 07:26
Stock market today: Offer for sale: Hindustan Zinc Limited
Last Traded Price: Rs 571.75/Sh
52 Week High: Rs 807.7/Sh (22.05.2024)
52 Week Low: Rs 284.6/Sh (15.03.2024)
1 Month High: Rs 717.0/Sh (08.07.2024)
1 Month Low: Rs 544.05/Sh (14.08.2024)
1Year Price Move: +81.00%
3 Month Price Move: +8.00%
1 Month Price Move: (-14.0%)
- August 16, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates: Stock in focus: Shanti Educational Initiatives
Shanti Educational Initiatives Ltd.
LEGENDS GLOBAL OPPORTUNITIES (SINGAPORE) PTE. LTD. bought 10,00,000 @ Rs. 127.40
- August 16, 2024 07:23
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O ban for August 16, 2024
* AARTIIND
* ABCAPITAL
* ABFRL
* BANDHANBNK
* BIOCON
* BSOFT
* CHAMBLFERT
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* INDIACEM
* INDIAMART
* LICHSGFIN
* MANAPPURAM
* NMDC
* PEL
* PNB
* RBLBANK
* SAIL
* SUNTV
- August 16, 2024 07:22
Share market live news: Q1FY25 earning calendar - August 16, 2024
SVRL, RAPID INV
- August 16, 2024 07:21
Stock market today: Economic Calendar – August 16, 2024
11:30 U.K. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.6% versus Previous: -1.2%)
18:00 U.S. Building Permits (Expected: 1.43M versus Previous: 1.45M)
19:30 U.S. Prelim UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 66.7 versus Previous: 66.4)
- August 16, 2024 07:20
Share market news today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar August 16, 2024
VinFast Auto Ltd. (TENT) (Sector- Automobiles)
Flowers Food. (Pre market) (Sector- Food company)
- August 16, 2024 07:19
Share market today: Griffin Growth Fund VCC bought 7,25,904 @ Rs. 334.10 of Kiri Industries Ltd.
- August 16, 2024 07:19
Stock market today: Griffin Growth Fund VCC bought 7,25,904 @ Rs. 334.10 of Kiri Industries Ltd.
- August 16, 2024 07:18
Share market updates today: Kinetic Engineering reports ₹0.53 crore Q1 net profit
Kinetic Engineering’s Q1 net profit is ₹0.53 crore compared to ₹1.34 crore year-over-year. Revenue stands at ₹39.56 crore versus ₹32 crore. EBITDA is ₹2.5 crore compared to 1.36% year-over-year. Margins have improved to 6.3% from 4.25%.
- August 16, 2024 07:16
Share market today: Stock in focus: Texmaco Rail & Engineering
Texmaco Rail & Engineering’s Q1 net profit is ₹402 million, up from ₹146 million year-over-year and ₹470 million quarter-over-quarter. Q1 revenue stands at ₹8.9 billion compared to ₹6.57 billion year-over-year. Q1 EBITDA is ₹706 million versus ₹212 million year-over-year, with an EBITDA margin of 7.92% compared to 3.22% year-over-year.
- August 16, 2024 07:15
Share market today: Stock to watch: Borosil
Borosil Ltd’s Q1 net profit stands at ₹9.3 crore compared to ₹4.9 crore year-on-year. Revenue is at ₹217 crore versus ₹176 crore, while EBITDA is at ₹29 crore compared to ₹19.63 crore year-on-year. Margins have improved to 13.4% from 11.2%.
- August 16, 2024 07:13
Stock market today: Fund flow activity: August 14, 2024
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 109272.7 + 7110.71 Total: 116383.4
F&O Volume: 517416.9 + 617552.2 Total: 1134969.1
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -2595.27
(14970 - 17565.27)
DII: NET BUY: +2236.21
(12269.21 - 10033)
- August 16, 2024 06:47
Stock market today: Kalpataru to raise up to ₹1,590 crore via IPO
Real estate developer Kalpataru has filed a draft red herring prospectus to raise ₹1,590 crore through a fresh issue of shares, the major portion of the funds being used to repay loans and the remaining for general corporate purposes. The entire initial public offering is a fresh issue of shares.
- August 16, 2024 06:42
Stock market updates: Stock to buy today: Elecon Engineering Company (₹595.25)
The stock of Elecon Engineering Company has been on a decline over the past month. It faced a resistance at ₹700 and fell off this level. On Wednesday, it closed at ₹595.25.
But the chart shows that the stock found support at ₹565 last week and rebounded on the back of it. A rising trendline coincides at this level, making it a good base that the bulls can capitalise on.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.