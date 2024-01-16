Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 16 January 2024
- January 16, 2024 10:29
Stocks in news: Espire Hospitality Limited
Espire Hospitality Limited discloses that Fort Barwara, owned by Espire Resorts Private Limited, located in Sawai Madhopur, Rajasthan, is presently operated by the Inter-Continental Hotels Group under its Six Senses brand. Shares up by 2% to Rs 155.75 on the BSE.
- January 16, 2024 10:29
Stocks in news: Birlasoft Ltd
Birlasoft Ltd. granted 250,000 options under the “Birlasoft Share Incentive Plan-2019” and 67,500 options along with 82,500 Performance Stock Units under the “Birlasoft Share Incentive Plan–2022” to eligible employees. The shares were down by 0.85% to Rs 779.70 on the BSE.
- January 16, 2024 10:28
Stock market live updates: Nifty prediction today–Jan 16, 2023: Uptrend is intact, consider longs on dips
Nifty 50 opened today’s session marginally lower at 22,080.50 versus yesterday’s close of 22,097.45. The index is now hovering around 22,080, down 0.1 per cent.
All mid- and small-cap indices are in the green despite the benchmark index facing some downward pressure in the first hour of trade.
- January 16, 2024 10:27
Stock market live updates: Post-listing view on the Jyoti CNC IPO from Shivani Nyati, Head of Wealth, Swastika Investmart Ltd
Jyoti CNC Automation, the Indian leader in CNC machine manufacturing, made its debut on the stock market, listing at Rs 370 per share, an 11.8% premium over its issue price of Rs 331.
While Jyoti CNC’s strong brand presence and robust market share are undeniable, the financial concerns and hefty valuation necessitate a cautious approach.
Jyoti CNC’s listing debut was positive but overshadowed by concerns. Thus we recommend investors book profit and exit their position; however, those who still want to hold it should keep a stop loss at around issue price.
- January 16, 2024 10:19
Market news: Rupee drops 11 paise to 82.97 against dollar in early trade
The rupee reversed its nine-day upward movement and depreciated 11 paise to 82.97 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, tracking a strong American currency against major overseas rivals and subdued equity market sentiment.
Some inflow of foreign funds supported the Indian currency, which was weighed down due to volatile crude oil prices, forex traders said.
- January 16, 2024 09:58
Stocks in news: Reliance Infrastructure Limited
Reliance Infrastructure Limited disclosed that Indian Bank filed an application under section 7 of IBC against Mumbai Metro One Private Limited (MMOPL), a joint venture of the company. The total principal debt of the consortium in MMOPL amounts to Rs 1,711 crore. Shares up by 0.97% to Rs 234.60 on the BSE.
- January 16, 2024 09:57
Stock market live updates: ICICI Lombard General Insurance disclosed its acquisition of shares in Hero MotoCorp Limited, with an investment of Rs 80 crore.
The acquisition constitutes 0.32% shareholding. Shares down by 0.69% to Rs 1362.75 on the BSE.
- January 16, 2024 09:53
Stocks in focus: Suraj Estate Developers Limited
Suraj Estate Developers Limited reports Q2 FY24 results with a 35.1% QoQ increase in EBITDA and a 16.5% QoQ growth in PAT, reducing debt by Rs 44.15 crore in Q2FY24 and a pre-sale of 19,397 sq.ft. Shares were up by 1.71% to Rs 356.55 on the BSE.
- January 16, 2024 09:50
Stocks in news: Easy Trip Planners Ltd
Easy Trip Planners Ltd.’s, EaseMyTrip.com launches the Travel Republic Sale, offering discounts on flights, hotels, buses, cabs, and holiday packages from January 16th to 19th, 2024, with savings up to 23% on flights and 60% on hotels. Shares down by 1.35% to Rs 48.11 on the BSE
- January 16, 2024 09:45
Stock market live updates: Researchbytes Events Update
As of 08:16 AM Tuesday 16 January 2024
11:00 AM Angel One
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1539
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/5b4fafhv
3:00 PM Bank of Mah
Dial: +91 22 6280 1102
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/ys9hjpv7
4:00 PM Epack Durable
No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
4:00 PM Newgen Software Technolog
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/55s5ybev
4:00 PM Federal Bank
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2p97c5sn
6:00 PM ICICI Securities
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/bd5vxmr4
6:00 PM HDFC Bank
Dial: +91 22 6280 1329
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/y9maye76
6:00 PM MAP MY INDIA
Dial: +91 22 7115 8287
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/mrx9j7ew
7:00 PM L and T Technolog
Dial: +91 22 6280 1176
Weblink: http://tinyurl.com/2acyjsvu
7:45 PM ICICIGI
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://http://tinyurl.com/2j4y8jhb
( Hosted by Adfactors )
Anand Rathi Wealth : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=292457
HCL Tech : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=292441
Wipro : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=292442
Hi Tech Pipes Limited : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=292429
JTL Infra : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=292427
GTPL Hathway : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=292424
HDFC life Insur : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=292425
5paisacapital : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=292410
TCS : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=292311
Infosys : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=292312
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
- January 16, 2024 09:32
Market news: Top gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am include- Tata motors (1.42%), Bajaj Finance Ltd (1.30%), BPCL (0.91%), Asian paints Ltd (0.70%), Hindalco industries Ltd (0.69%)
Top losers on the NSE at 9.30 am - HCL Tech (-2.13%), Wipro Ltd (-1.62%), Eicher Motors Ltd (-1.23%), LTIMindtree (-1.10%), Tech Mahindra Ltd (-1.05%)
- January 16, 2024 09:29
Stock market live updates: Capri Global Capital to leverage technology for delivery of insurance products, services
Capri Global Capital Ltd (CGCL) plans to revolutionise delivery of insurance products and services with the use of data analytics, artificial intelligence, and blockchain in insurance solutions. The company has received a composite corporate agency licence from the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) in December 2023.
The Capri Global Capital stock traded at ₹901.40 on the NSE, up by 10.85 per cent as of 9:16 am on Tuesday.
- January 16, 2024 09:21
Stock market live updates: PM to inaugurate new dry dock, ship repair facility at Cochin Shipyard on Wednesday
Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the new 310-metre dry dock and International Ship Repair Facility (ISRF) at Cochin Shipyard on Wednesday.
Set up at an overall cost of Rs 2,800 crore, these infra investments are aligned with the Sagarmala and Maritime India Vision 2030 initiatives, said Madhu S. Nair, Chairman and Managing Director.
- January 16, 2024 09:15
Stock market live updates: Crude oil futures traded higher on Tuesday morning as more oil tankers decided to avoid the southern Red Sea on Monday.
At 9.13 am on Tuesday, March Brent oil futures were at $78.32, up by 0.22 per cent; and March crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $72.69, up by 0.11 per cent. January crude oil futures were trading at ₹6022 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Tuesday morning against the previous close of ₹6008, up by 0.23 per cent; and February futures were trading at ₹6059 as against the previous close of ₹6049, up by 0.17 per cent.
- January 16, 2024 09:03
Market news: The Centre has imposed 50% export duty on molasses. This will come into effect from January 18.
The duty will curb molasses export and ensure ample supplies for the ethanol-blended programme.
- January 16, 2024 08:59
Stock market updates today: Jyoti CNC Automation to be listed today
- January 16, 2024 08:57
Stock market live updates today: Pre-market views by Avdhut Bagkar Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox.
Oil prices moved little in Asian trade on Tuesday as traders awaited more developments in the Middle East, while a string of key economic readings due this week also kept markets on edge. Most Asian stocks fell on Tuesday, with Japan’s Nikkei 225 retreating as investors locked in profits from a stellar rally, while focus turned to key upcoming economic indicators from China. On the domestic economic front, India’s trade deficit fell to a three-month low of $19.8 billion in December 2023 as exports grew and imports eased. Furthermore, Housing finance companies could be in focus today after the RBI tightened rules related to deposit acceptance. On the stock-specific front, Jio Financial Services posted a net profit of Rs 293 crores for the December quarter of the current financial year, down from the previous quarter’s Rs 668 crores. Amidst the ongoing earning season, the GIFT Nifty indicates a marginally negative start for the broader indices after a strong rally in the previous session.
The 50 index opened over 150 points higher led by the IT packs. While the opening hour remained edgy and marked an intraday low of 21963, the price action rebounded strongly to close at record highs. On the derivative front, 22000PE saw the highest addition of open interest indicating a relatively stronger and immediate support. As we advance, the index is anticipated to continue to attract bullish strength provided the support zone near 22000-21900 remains intact on a closing basis.
Supp: 22050-22000-21900
Res: 22120-22200-22300
- January 16, 2024 08:56
Stock market live updates: US and Chinese Economic Data Overview
• Markets remain cautious ahead of key economic readings, including Chinese fourth-quarter GDP data.
• Economic growth in China is expected to exceed the government’s 5% annual target, but this growth is expected to be influenced by a weaker base for comparison in 2022.
• China imported record-high crude levels in 2023, but sustained economic weakness and high inventory levels are expected to reverse this trend in 2024.
• In the U.S., retail sales and industrial production data for December are due, with any strength in retail spending likely to affect inflation outlook.
• Uncertainty over U.S. interest rates has been a major point of contention, with recent signs of inflation resilience affecting oil prices.
- January 16, 2024 08:55
Stock market live updates today: Silver gains strength to $23.17
Silver prices inched higher, buoyed by renewed optimism about early rate cuts by the U.S. Federal Reserve. The dollar experienced a slight decline following data indicating an unexpected drop in U.S. producer prices in December, driven by reduced costs for goods like diesel fuel and food. This data, contrasting with the earlier robust Consumer Price Index (CPI) results, fueled hopes for a gradual convergence of inflation toward the Fed’s target. Market participants are currently pricing in an 81% chance of a rate cut by the Fed in March, as indicated by CME’s Fed Watch tool.
- January 16, 2024 08:55
Upcoming economic data releases include Claimant Count Change, Average Earnings Index 3m/y from GBP Zone, German ZEW Economic Sentiment from the Euro Zone,
- January 16, 2024 08:53
Stock market live updates today: Gold up at $ 2050.60
Gold prices advanced, driven by increased safe-haven demand amid tensions in the Middle East. The ongoing conflict between Israel and Hamas, now surpassing 100 days, and the Houthi militia’s threat to respond to U.S. airstrikes in Yemen have heightened geopolitical risks. Gold, known for its reliability during economic turmoil, attracts investors seeking a hedge against the uncertainties associated with geopolitical unrest. The metal’s appeal was further bolstered as markets began to anticipate an earlier-than-expected rate cut by the Federal Reserve, contributing to the positive performance of gold in the current market environment.
- January 16, 2024 08:49
Stock market updates today: IBL Finance Ltd to be listed in Surat today
- January 16, 2024 08:35
Stock market live updates: Sharekhan’s take on major stocks
HDFC Life Insurance Company Ltd
https://www.sharekhan.com/MediaGalary/StockIdea/HDFC_Life-Jan15_2024.pdf
Weak Q3
BUY\u0009CMP : Rs. 615\u0009PT : Rs. 750\u0009
HDFC Life reported ~2% y-o-y decline in APE (~7% below estimates) resulting in VNB declining by ~2% y-o-y (missing our estimates by ~10%). However, VNB margins stood at 26.8% stable y-o-y.
Lower APE was led by lower Non-PAR (-32%), Group protection (-31%), Annuity (-9%) and PAR (-2%) sales. While ULIP (+88%) and Individual Protection (+54%) witnessed strong growth.
Muted growth seen on Banca (~3% yoy) and Agency (~3%) channel while Direct and Broker channel declined by 6% y-o-y & 57% y-o-y respectively.
Stock currently trades at 2.4x/ 2.0x its FY2025E/ FY2026E EVPS. We maintain a Buy on the stock with an unchanged PT of Rs. 750.
Tata Consumer Products Ltd
https://www.sharekhan.com/MediaGalary/StockIdea/TCPL-3R-Jan15_2024.pdf
Acquisitions to fill white spaces to fuel growth
BUY CMP : Rs. 1,150 PT : Rs. 1,315
Tata Consumer Products Limited (TCPL) is set to acquire Capital Foods and Organic India, which fit well within key growth platforms, including premiumization and value accretion in the portfolio.
There is significant potential to leverage TCPL’s strong distribution network, global presence and increasing scale with scope for operating efficiencies to drive profitability.
Acquisitions would be done at combined enterprise value (EV) of Rs. 7,000 crore; and funded through a mix of internal accruals/debt/equity. It will be earnings accretive in FY26E (in mid-single digits based on calculations).
Stock trades at 58x/52x its FY2025E/26E EPS. Acquisitions will add strong value to portfolio and earnings in the medium to long run. We maintain a Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 1,315.
Infosys Ltd
https://www.sharekhan.com/MediaGalary/StockIdea/Infosys-3R-Jan12_2024.pdf
No bad news, is good news
BUY CMP : Rs. 1,612 PT : Rs. 1,850
Revenues stood at $4,663 million, down 1% q-o-q in constant currency CC terms, beating our estimates of $4,625 million in a seasonally soft quarter.
EBIT margin declined ~70 bps q-o-q to 20.5% in- line with our expectations of 20.3%. EBIT margin during the quarter was impacted by wage hike and McCamish cyber-attack incident but partially offset by cost optimization efforts.
Large deal TCV stood at $3.2 billion, with 71% being net new deals. Deal win momentum remains strong with TTM TCVs up ~53% y-o-y.
The management has tightened the revenue growth guidance for FY24 to 1.5-2% in CC terms from 1-2.5% implying muted revenue growth for Q4FY24 but has maintained the operating margin guidance for FY24 at 20% to 22%.
Large deal signings and continuity of renewals to gain further traction as macro headwinds recede, improving earning visibility for FY25/FY26E. Hence, we maintain a Buy on Infosys with revised PT of Rs. 1850 (increase in PT reflects the roll forward to FY26E EPS) At the CMP, the stock trades at 23.3x/20x its FY25/26E EPS.
HCL Technologies Ltd
https://www.sharekhan.com/MediaGalary/StockIdea/HCLTech-3R-Jan12_2024.pdf
Robust Q3; Maintain Buy
BUY CMP : Rs. 1,543 PT : Rs. 1,780
HCL Tech reported strong revenues of $3,415 million, up 6% q-o-q/4.3% y-o-y in constant currency (CC) terms beating our estimates of 4.4% q-o-q CC led by ERS, HCL Software and IT services, which grew 8.7%/32% and 1.9%, q-o-q respectively in CC terms.
EBIT margins improved ~130 bps q-o-q to 19.8% owing to outperformance from the software (180 bps) that was offset by services margin (50 Bps) despite wage hike and furloughs. New deal win TCVs stood at $1,927 million, down 51%/18% on a q-o-q and y-o-y basis, respectively.
FY24 CC revenue growth (including ASAP acquisition) guidance narrowed to 5-5.5% at company level as well as for Services segment. Ask rate for Q4FY24 at 0.3 to 2.1%, and 1.6 to 3.5% at services level.
We believe HCL Tech is well-equipped to maintain its growth leadership among large peers in the medium term given the diversified portfolio that is well-aligned to growth areas and strong execution. Hence, we maintain Buy with revised price target (PT) of Rs 1,780. At CMP the stock trades at 22.5/19.1x its FY25/26E EPS.
Wipro Ltd
https://www.sharekhan.com/MediaGalary/StockIdea/Wipro-3R-Jan12_2024.pdf
Beats expectations, Optimistic Commentary
HOLD CMP : Rs. 465 PT : Rs. 530
Wipro’s Q3FY24 revenue stood at $2,656.6 million, down 1.7% q-o-q in CC but above our estimate of 2.5% q-o-q decline in CC owing to weakness in Communications, Manufacturing, Technology, Consumer, and BFSI verticals partially offset by growth in HealthCare and Energy & Utilities.
IT services margin declined 10bps q-o-q to 16%, beating our estimates of 15.4% despite wage hikes and furloughs. Total bookings stood at $3.8 billion while large deal TCV stood at $0.9 billion, down 8.3% y-o-y in CC.
The company provided revenue growth guidance for IT services in the range of -1.5 to 0.5% in constant currency for Q4FY24 implying anticipation of improving demand environment.
In line with our sector upgrade, we have raised the target multiple for Wipro to factor in receding macro headwinds and better earnings visibility for FY25. However, we believe Wipro’s earnings growth momentum would lag its Tier 1 peers. Hence, we maintain Hold on Wipro with revised price target (PT) of Rs. 530. At CMP, the stock trades at 20.5/17.7x its FY25/26E EPS.
Gujarat Gas Ltd
https://www.sharekhan.com/MediaGalary/StockIdea/GujGas-3R-Jan12_2024.pdf
Margin tailwinds from fall in spot LNG price
BUY CMP : Rs. 535 PT : Rs. 615
A sharp fall of 34% in spot LNG price to $11/mmBtu since November 2023 could act as margin tailwinds for Gujarat Gas. Asian spot LNG March 2024 futures show further decline of 10% to $10/mmBtu.
Propane prices stay firm at $580-600/tonne and a likely improvement in I-PNG’s competitiveness versus propane could drive volume recovery from Morbi ceramic cluster as customers may switch to natural gas from propane.
Likely lower gas costs and volume recovery would drive solid 30% earnings CAGR over FY2024E-FY2026E along with RoE of 21%.
We maintain a Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 615 as we rollover PE multiple to FY26E EPS. At CMP, the stock trades at 19x FY26E EPS.
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd
https://www.sharekhan.com/MediaGalary/Equity/Hitech-3R-Jan12_2024.pdf
Operational profitability upbeat; outlook is positive
POSITIVE CMP : Rs. 147 Upside potential : 20%
We stay Positive on Hi-Tech Pipes and expect a 20% upside, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2026E earnings, considering its strong net earnings growth outlook over FY2023-FY2026E.
Consolidated Q3 net earnings beat estimates, led by higher-than-estimated operational profitability, while revenue lagged due to lower realisation.
Hi-Tech expects sales volume of over 4 lakh tonne for FY2024 and 20-25% y-o-y growth for FY2025-FY2026. EBITDA/tonne target is pegged at Rs. 3,500 and Rs. 4,000 for FY2025 and FY2026, respectively.
About 1.2 lakh tonne of the 1.7-lakh tonne LDA pipe project at Sanand is under trial runs. Hitech eyes a 1-million tonne capacity by FY2025-end.
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd
https://www.sharekhan.com/MediaGalary/Equity/Hitech-3R-Jan12_2024.pdf
Operational profitability upbeat; outlook is positive
POSITIVE CMP : Rs. 147 Upside potential : 20%
We stay Positive on Hi-Tech Pipes and expect a 20% upside, rolling forward our valuation multiple to FY2026E earnings, considering its strong net earnings growth outlook over FY2023-FY2026E.
Consolidated Q3 net earnings beat estimates, led by higher-than-estimated operational profitability, while revenue lagged due to lower realisation.
Hi-Tech expects sales volume of over 4 lakh tonne for FY2024 and 20-25% y-o-y growth for FY2025-FY2026. EBITDA/tonne target is pegged at Rs. 3,500 and Rs. 4,000 for FY2025 and FY2026, respectively.
About 1.2 lakh tonne of the 1.7-lakh tonne LDA pipe project at Sanand is under trial runs. Hitech eyes a 1-million tonne capacity by FY2025-end.
Gujarat Gas Ltd
https://www.sharekhan.com/MediaGalary/StockIdea/GujGas-3R-Jan12_2024.pdf
Margin tailwinds from fall in spot LNG price
BUY CMP : Rs. 535 PT : Rs. 615
A sharp fall of 34% in spot LNG price to $11/mmBtu since November 2023 could act as margin tailwinds for Gujarat Gas. Asian spot LNG March 2024 futures show further decline of 10% to $10/mmBtu.
Propane prices stay firm at $580-600/tonne and a likely improvement in I-PNG’s competitiveness versus propane could drive volume recovery from Morbi ceramic cluster as customers may switch to natural gas from propane.
Likely lower gas costs and volume recovery would drive solid 30% earnings CAGR over FY2024E-FY2026E along with RoE of 21%.
We maintain a Buy with a revised PT of Rs. 615 as we rollover PE multiple to FY26E EPS. At CMP, the stock trades at 19x FY26E EPS.
Infosys Ltd
https://www.sharekhan.com/MediaGalary/StockIdea/Infosys-3R-Jan12_2024.pdf
No bad news, is good news
BUY CMP : Rs. 1,612 PT : Rs. 1,850
Revenues stood at $4,663 million, down 1% q-o-q in constant currency CC terms, beating our estimates of $4,625 million in a seasonally soft quarter.
EBIT margin declined ~70 bps q-o-q to 20.5% in- line with our expectations of 20.3%. EBIT margin during the quarter was impacted by wage hike and McCamish cyber-attack incident but partially offset by cost optimization efforts.
Large deal TCV stood at $3.2 billion, with 71% being net new deals. Deal win momentum remains strong with TTM TCVs up ~53% y-o-y.
The management has tightened the revenue growth guidance for FY24 to 1.5-2% in CC terms from 1-2.5% implying muted revenue growth for Q4FY24 but has maintained the operating margin guidance for FY24 at 20% to 22%.
Large deal signings and continuity of renewals to gain further traction as macro headwinds recede, improving earning visibility for FY25/FY26E. Hence, we maintain a Buy on Infosys with revised PT of Rs. 1850 (increase in PT reflects the roll forward to FY26E EPS) At the CMP, the stock trades at 23.3x/20x its FY25/26E EPS.
SHAREKHAN SPECIAL:-Q3FY2024 Results Preview
Modest growth, domestic themes to outperform
https://www.sharekhan.com/MediaGalary/Equity/Q3FY24_ResultsPreview-Jan11_2024.pdf
In Q3FY24, we expect a modest y-o-y earnings growth of 11% for Nifty 50 companies driven by domestic cyclicals such as banks, automobile as well as capital goods, pharmaceuticals, cement, while IT and chemicals would underperform.
EBITDA margins are likely expand for automobiles, cement and metal sectors while those of IT, agri-inputs, speciality chemicals are likely to contract on a y-o-y basis. For the SK universe, we expect healthy 14% y-o-y earnings growth.
Demand outlook in domestic (urban/rural) and export market after the festive season, margin outlook and capex recovery would be keenly watched out for in management commentaries.
Nifty’s valuation of 20x FY25E EPS is not cheap but not expensive either given expectations of a 12-14 % CAGR in Nifty-50 earnings over next two years. Favourable macros, potential rate cuts, easing inflation and policy reforms bodes well for equity. After a strong rally in the small/mid-cap space, we turned selective and preferred large caps.
High-conviction investment ideas:
Large-caps: HDFC Bank, SBIN, L&T, Tata Motors, ITC, Tata Consumers, Sun Pharma, Tata Power, NTPC, IndusInd Bank, TCS, DLF, Lupin, HeroMoto.
Mid-caps: BEL, APL Apollo, Bharat Forge, HAL, Indian Hotels, PNB, Bank of India, Sanofi India, LTIM, CESC.
Small-caps: Artemis Healthcare, Kirloskar Oil Engines, Rolex Rings, Samhi Hotels, Koltepatil, Caplin Point, CIE India, Garware Hitech, NIIT MTS, Birlasoft and Subros.
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd
https://www.sharekhan.com/MediaGalary/StockIdea/TCS-3R-Jan11_2024.pdf
Earnings beat; Maintain Buy
BUY\u0009CMP : Rs. 3,736\u0009PT : Rs. 4,200\u0009
Q3 earnings were better than estimates in a seasonally soft quarter with revenues at $7,281 million, up 1.7% y-o-y in constant currency (cc) beating our estimates of $7,224 million driven by Energy Resources and Utilities, Manufacturing, and Life Sciences & Healthcare verticals.
EBIT margins improved ~75 bps q-o-q to 25%, beating estimates by ~50 bps led by operational efficiencies and reduction in sub-contractor expenses partially offset by furloughs and higher third-party expenses. Deal win TCVs were stable and broad-based at $8.1 billion, up ~4% y-o-y. Book to bill ratio stood at 1.1x.
Management commentary was stable and hopeful of a recovery in FY25 owing to expectations of sector headwinds bottoming out. Management believes there will be positive momentum in BFSI in the next quarter and are some seeing green shoots in Consumer vertical.
We believe TCS is well positioned to grab cost optimisation and transformational opportunities as sector headwinds recede and witness a strong pick-up in growth momentum given its strong domain capabilities , contextual knowledge and strong execution . Hence, we maintain Buy rating on TCS with an unchanged PT of Rs. 4,200. At CMP, the stock trades at 26.4x/23.3x FY25/26E EPS.
Q3FY2024 Infra/Logistics/BM/Realty Results Preview
https://www.sharekhan.com/MediaGalary/Equity/Q3FY2024_Infra_Results_Preview-Jan11_2024.pdf
Realty robust, BM/Infra/logistics decent
Net earnings for our universe of building materials companies are likely to grow 33.5% y-o-y as OPM expands while demand remains soft. Steel piping companies remain unfavourably placed.
Infrastructure and logistics companies are expected to see decent net earnings growth y-o-y. Road project awarding remained weak till November 2023 although construction picked up. The logistics segment would see marginal pressure sustaining.
Real estate companies are likely to continue to report strong sales booking, as highlighted in the operational updates of Macrotech, Sobha, and Puravankara. Further, we expect robust sales booking growth from DLF and Oberoi. Other players are also expected to see decent y-o-y growth.
Preferred Picks – KNR Construction, PNC Infratech, Greenlam, Carysil, Hindware Home Innovation, TCI Express, TCI Ltd., DLF, Sobha, Macrotech, Kolte-Patil Developers, and Arvind Smartspaces.
Q3FY2024 Infra/Logistics/BM/Realty Results Preview
Realty robust, BM/Infra/logistics decent
https://www.sharekhan.com/MediaGalary/Equity/Q3FY2024_Infra_Results_Preview-Jan11_2024.pdf
Net earnings for our universe of building materials companies are likely to grow 33.5% y-o-y as OPM expands while demand remains soft. Steel piping companies remain unfavourably placed.
Infrastructure and logistics companies are expected to see decent net earnings growth y-o-y. Road project awarding remained weak till November 2023 although construction picked up. The logistics segment would see marginal pressure sustaining.
Real estate companies are likely to continue to report strong sales booking, as highlighted in the operational updates of Macrotech, Sobha, and Puravankara. Further, we expect robust sales booking growth from DLF and Oberoi. Other players are also expected to see decent y-o-y growth.
Preferred Picks – KNR Construction, PNC Infratech, Greenlam, Carysil, Hindware Home Innovation, TCI Express, TCI Ltd., DLF, Sobha, Macrotech, Kolte-Patil Developers, and Arvind Smartspaces.
- January 16, 2024 08:29
Stock market live updates: Broker’s Call
GS on Dixon Tech
Downgrade to Sell, TP Rs 5400
See 3 main concerns on three main areas:
1) With Co potentially manufacturing 29% of non-Apple phones in India over next 4-5 yrs, think any further increase in this proportion is unlikely
2) While overall IT hardware opportunity is sizable, Dixon’s ability to win contracts in IT hardware is not as evident
3) Other B2C EMS verticals, which used to be a large focus for Dixon in past, are witnessing intense competition
Stock trading at 52X FY25E EPS, a 30% premium over other Indian EMS peers & a 5x premium over global peers
STK up 70% in past 1 year pricing seamless execution & more order-wins
MOSL on PNB Hsg
Buy, TP Rs 1025
Set to deliver PAT CAGR of 25% over FY24E-FY26E & RoA/RoE of 2.5%/14% in FY26
Healthy loan growth to return in Retail while Corporate will be an enabler
Improvement in yields & lower CoF to boost NIM
Trades @1.1x FY26E P/BV
UBS on One97 Comm
Initiate Buy, TP Rs 900
Continued monetisation & EBITDA break-even to drive re-rating
Expect a moderating 21% top-line CAGR in FY24- 28, while operating leverage plays out as marketing expense ease & ESOP costs moderate
EBITDA margin to gradually reach 20%
Macquarie on LIC HSG Fin
O-p, TP Rs 650
RBI regulations on deposit restrictions – LIC Hsg fine on all aspects
3) Reduction in ceiling of maturity of deposits from 10 years to 5 years
LICHF is fine on all aspects- deposits as a % of total funds is just 5%
CITI On HFCs
HFC regulations harmonized with NBFC framework
LICHF & Can Fin has less than 2% of borrowings by ways of public deposits while PNBHF has almost one-third of borrowings through deposits
MS on Autos (2024 outlook)
Overall industry growth moderates but EV growth will accelerate.
Benign commodity prices, coupled with supportive policy will be a tailwind to earnings.
Tata Motors, Mahindra and Ashok Leyland are preferred OEM OWs
- January 16, 2024 08:27
Market updates| Indranil Pan, Chief Economist · YES BANK on WPI Inflation.
WPI: Positive but softer than anticipated
Headline WPI grew +0.7% YoY in December but declined by 0.9% on a sequential basis. Broad-based moderation was seen across primary, fuel and manufactured products, expected to also support retail inflation. Primary articles declined by 2.1% MoM while fuel and manufactured products de-grew both on a MoM and YoY basis. WPI core inflation sequentially declined by 0.2%. With MoM changes to WPI core still negative, any pressure on CPI core is also likely to remain muted. We retain our view for the RBI to be on an extended pause: first cut seen around August 2024.
Highlights:
• WPI inflation grew by 0.7% YoY in December; registered a sequential decline of 0.9% MoM
• Core inflation declined 0.6% YoY in December
• We retain our monetary policy call; extended pause anticipated till August 2024 policy
- January 16, 2024 08:27
Stock market live updates: Dhampur Sugar Mills Ltd. - Buyback_Record Date Tomorrow
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 300/-
Current Market Price: 262.90 /-
Market Cap: Rs 1,745 crores
Buyback Size: ₹30 Crs (Representing 2.89% and 2.88% of the aggregate of the Company’s fully paid-up equity capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 10,00,000 shares (Representing 1.51 % of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 1,50,000 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date – 16 January 2024 (Today)
Ex-Date – 17 January 2024
Buyback Record Date: 17 January 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- January 16, 2024 08:24
Stock market live updates: Q3 FY24 Important Result Calendar
16 January 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• HDFC Bank Ltd.
• ICICI Lombard General Ins Co
• L&T Technology Services Ltd.
• The Federal Bank Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Bank Of Maharashtra
• CE Info Systems Ltd.
• ICICI Securities Ltd.
• Jindal Saw Ltd.
• Network 18 Media & Inv Ltd.
• TV18 Broadcast Ltd.
17 January 2024
Derivative Segment
• Asian Paints Ltd.
• ICICI Prudential Life Ins Co Ltd.
• LTIMindtree Ltd.
• Oracle Financial Serv Software
Cash Segment
• Alok Industries Ltd.
• Happiest Minds Tech Ltd.
• IIFL Finance Ltd.
18 January 2024
Derivative Segment
• Indiamart Intermesh Ltd.
• IndusInd Bank Ltd.
• Polycab India Ltd.
• Tata Communications Ltd.
Cash Segment
• 360 One Wam Ltd.
• Finolex Industries Ltd.
• Home First Finance Co India
• Jindal Stainless Ltd.
• Mastek Ltd.
• Metro Brands Ltd.
• Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
• Shoppers Stop Ltd.
• Sterling & Wilson Ren Energy
• Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
19 January 2024
Derivative Segment
• Atul Ltd.
• Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
• RBL Bank Ltd.
• Reliance Industries Ltd.
• Ultratech Cement Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Central Bank Of India
• CESC Ltd.
• CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
• Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.
• Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
• One97 Communications Ltd.
• Sunteck Realty Ltd.
• Supreme Industries Ltd.
• Tejas Networks Ltd.
20 January 2024
Derivative Segment
• Can Fin Homes Ltd.
• ICICI Bank Ltd.
• IDFC First Bank Ltd.
• JK Cement Ltd.
• Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
• Persistent Systems Ltd.
Cash Segment
• IDBI Bank Ltd.
• Rossari Biotech Ltd.
• The Jammu & Kashmir Bank
• Union Bank Of India
22 January 2024
Derivative Segment
• Coforge Ltd.
• Colgate-Palmolive Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Mangalore Refinery & Petrochem
• Tamilnad Mercantile Bank Ltd.
• VST Industries Ltd.
• Zensar Technologies Ltd.
23 January 2024
Derivative Segment
• Axis Bank Ltd.
• Granules India Ltd.
• Havells India Ltd.
• Indus Towers Ltd.
• L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
• Pidilite Industries Ltd.
• United Spirits Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Gujarat State Fert & Chem Ltd.
• Hitachi Energy India Ltd.
• Infibeam Avenues Ltd.
• KEI Industries Ltd.
• Sona BLW Precision Forgings Ltd.
• Tanla Platforms Ltd.
• Tata Elxsi Ltd.
• The Karnataka Bank Ltd.
24 January 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Auto Ltd.
• Canara Bank
• Container Corp Of India
• Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
• Exide Industries Ltd.
• Tech Mahindra Ltd.
• TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Bharat Dynamics Ltd.
• Blue Dart Express Ltd.
• Ceat Ltd.
• PNB Housing Finance
• Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
25 January 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cholamandalam Inv & Fin Co
• Cipla Ltd.
• JSW Steel Ltd.
• Syngene International Ltd.
• Shriram Finance Ltd.
• SBI Life Insurance Company
Cash Segment
• Cyient Ltd.
• Equitas Small Finance Bank
• HFCL Ltd.
• Intellect Design Arena Ltd.
• Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
• Sterlite Technologies Ltd.
27 January 2024
Derivative Segment
• Hindustan Petro Corp Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Capri Global Capital Ltd.
• Craftsman Automation Ltd.
• Yes Bank Ltd.
29 January 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Finance Ltd.
• Bharat Electronics Ltd.
• ITC Ltd.
• Marico Ltd.
• Petronet LNG Ltd.
Cash Segment
• CSB Bank Ltd.
• Latent View Analytics Ltd.
• Nippon Life India AMC Ltd.
• UTI AMC Ltd.
30 January 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
• M&M Financial Services Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Apar Industries Ltd.
• Bajaj Holdings & Investment Ltd.
• Blue Star Ltd.
• Gillette India Ltd.
• KPIT Technologies Ltd.
• Star Health & Allied Insurance Co
• Vaibhav Global Ltd.
• ZF CV Ctrl Systems India Ltd.
31 January 2024
Derivative Segment
• Dabur India Ltd.
• Godrej Consumer Products Ltd.
• IDFC Ltd.
• Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
• Shree Cement Ltd.
• Sun Pharma Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
• Jyothy Labs Ltd.
• Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
• Motherson Sumi Wiring India
• P&G Hygiene & Health Care
• Westlife Foodworld Ltd
01 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
• Mphasis Ltd.
• Titan Company Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Castrol India Ltd.
• Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.
• Tube Investments of India Ltd.
• V-Guard Industries Ltd.
02 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Torrent Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
• Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
• Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
• Mahindra Lifespace Dev Ltd.
• Medplus Health Services Ltd.
03 February 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Clean Science & Tech Ltd.
05 February 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
• Cholamandalam Fin Holdings
06 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Max Financial Services Ltd.
• Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Computer Age Mgmt Services Ltd.
• Endurance Technologies Ltd.
• Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
• Timken India Ltd.
• TTK Prestige Ltd.
07 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cummins India Ltd.
• Nestle India Ltd.
08 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Biocon Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Esab India Ltd.
09 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Tata Power Company Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Emami Ltd.
12 February 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• BASF India Ltd.
• Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.
• HEG Ltd.
• JM Financial Ltd.
• Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
• TCI Express Ltd.
13 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bosch Ltd.
• Hindalco Industries Ltd.
14 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• Crompton Greaves Cons Elect
Cash Segment
• Gland Pharma Ltd.
20 February 2024
Derivative Segment
• ABB India Ltd.
23 February 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Rain Industries Ltd.
- January 16, 2024 08:22
Stock market live updates: Bonus Issue Dates
M.K. Exim (India) Ltd
Bonus issue 1:2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 164.3
Ex Bonus 17 January 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- January 16, 2024 08:20
Market news: Former MD of Tata Capital Housing Finance, Anil Kaul Joins Satin Creditcare Board as an Independent Director
- January 16, 2024 08:19
Market news: Stocks in news
Sarda Energy company gets contract worth ₹150 crore for installation of 50 MW DC solar power plant in Chhattisgarh
Pidilite: Company forms partnership with Italy-based Syn-Bios, known for R&D and global marketing in the leather tanning industry
RVNL: Company emerges as lowest bidder for Rs 251 crore power transmission project in Madhya Pradesh
Usha Martin: Thailand-based arm to acquire 50% stake in Tesac Usha Wirerope Company for Baht 74.45 mn.
HPL Electric: Company gets Rs 240 crore order for smart meters from AMISP clients
Hind Copper/NALCO: India’s KABIL & Argentina’s CAMYEN SE sign agreement for exploration & mining of Lithium.
*BLS International arm BLS International FZE, UAE, signs definitive agreement to acquire 100% stake in iData
*Oil Upstream stocks: India cuts Windfall Tax on Crude Oil.
Power stocks: Investment of Rs 17.05 lakh crore is in the pipeline in power and renewable energy sector, says Union minister R K Singh
Capri Global Capital is set to develop an insurance platform to maximise its Corporate Agency License from IRDAI.
The board of Shakti Pumps will meet on January 18 to consider fund raising via QIPs.
DCX Systems has launched QIP to raise up ₹500 crore, indicative issue price at ₹341/sh, 4.8%l per cent discount to SEBI floor price
Bank of Baroda has Introduced new deposit scheme with interest rates ranging from 7.1-7.6% per annum. (Neutral)
Fitch Ratings has assigned ‘BB’ rating to Shriram Finance proposed U.S. dollar-denominated senior secured bonds.
Housing Finance Companies such as Can Fin Homes, LIC Housing Finance, PNB Housing, Indiabulls HF and others may come under pressure as RBI proposes tighter norms for accepting public deposits by housing finance companies
- January 16, 2024 08:09
Stock market live updates: Sensex, Nifty likely to open little unchanged
India’s benchmark index Nifty 50 is set for a muted start on Tuesday, tracking Asian peers ahead of key economic data from China, after a recent rally to record highs.
India’s GIFT Nifty was trading at 22,107 as of 7:58 a.m. IST, suggesting the NSE Nifty 50 will open near its Monday’s close of 22,097.45.
The benchmarks Nifty 50 and Sensex breached 22,000 and 73,000 levels, respectively, for the first time on Monday, boosted by information technology stocks after the top four software companies posted better-than-expected third-quarter earnings.
- January 16, 2024 08:06
Stock market live updates: Exports rise 1% to $38.45 bn in Dec, show govt data
The country’s exports increased 1 per cent to $38.45 billion in December 2023, according to the data released by the government on Monday.
Imports, however, declined by 4.85 per cent to $58.25 billion in December last year.
- January 16, 2024 08:05
Stock market live updates: IT, ITeS, BPO exports grew over 12% in FY23: ESC
The exports of computer software and services, including IT enabled services and BPO, logged 12.2 per cent growth during 2022-23 to touch $193 billion, according to estimates by Electronics and Computer Software Export Promotion Council (ESC).
The IT software/services chunk accounted for the bulk of this at $126 billion, followed by BPO services ($52 billion).
- January 16, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 16-Jan-2024:
• BANDHANBNK
• BIOCON
• BHEL
• CHAMBAL
• DELTACORP
• ESCORTS
• HINDCOPPER
• INDUSTOWER
• INDIACEM
• METROPOLIS
• PEL
• POLYCAB
• PVRINOX
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- January 16, 2024 07:45
Stock market live updates: Researchbytes’ updates
Anand Rathi Wealth: Feroze Azeez, CEO
Our Internal Aspiration Is To Add 250 New Clients Per Month: Anand Rathi Wealth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l5sf_Y95e-8
Anand Rathi Wealth: Rakesh Rawal, CEO
Anand Rathi Q3: Guidance Met Ahead Of Target
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zKoUjQB5Tic
Capacite Infra: Subir Malhotra, ED&CFO
Main Purpose Of The QIP Is To Tap Into Growth Opportunities: Capacit’e Infra
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=yF8hqFzB458
eMudhra: Venkatraman Shrinivasan, Chairman
eMudhra Launches QIP To Raise Up To ?200 Crore; Floor Price Set At ? 422 Per Share | V. Srinivasan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=njVMtLLHuhg
HCL Tech: Pratik Aggarwal, CFO
Software Division Saw A Solid 32% Growth QoQ And 5% YoY: HCLTech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tZ9WjwXHdbo
IDFC First Bank: V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO
V Vaidyanathan, MD & CEO, IDFC First Bank Addresses At Leaders Of Tomorrow Award Function
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=nQ6mPC9Sh4Q
Karnataka Bank: Srikrishnan H, MD&CEO
Will Do Cashflow-Based Lending In The Coming Period: Karnataka Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=O5wSQob-wdQ
Medi Assist: Satish VN Gidugu, CEO & Whole-time Director
Adjusted Profit Is ?45 Crore In H1, Volumes Have Doubled Post COVID: Medi Assist
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uW55LR73xiw
TATA Cons. Prod: Sunil A, MD & CEO
Tata Consumer Acquires Capital Food, Creators Of Chings, Smith & Jones
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9h28aqOWnM4
Wipro: Thierry Delaporte, MD&CEO
Aligned With The Board On Targets And Achievements: Wipro CEO ,Thierry Delaporte
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J7kvoVcxD9w
- January 16, 2024 07:44
Stock market live updates: Listing of Jyoti CNC Automation Limited on 16th January, 2024
Symbol: JYOTICNC
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544081
ISIN: INE980O01024
Face Value: Rs 2/-
Issued Price: Rs 331/- per share
- January 16, 2024 07:43
Stock market live updates: PNC Infratech to sell road assets to KKR-backed InvIT Highways Infrastructure Trust for an enterprise value of Rs 9,005.7 crore.
- January 16, 2024 07:43
Stock market live updates: HCL Technologies Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1543 | M Cap Rs. 418719 Cr | 52 W H/L 1543/1016 (Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Compressed upper end of FY24 revenue guidance (inc ASAP Acquisition ) to 5 to 5.5% in cc terms vs previous guidance of 5% -6% . EBIT Margin remain unchanged at 18 to 19%
TCV came at $ 1927 Mn vs QoQ $ 3969 Mn, YoY $ 2347 Mn
CC QoQ came at 6% vs expectation of 4.6%, QoQ 1%, YoY 5%
Result is above expectation
Dollar revenue came at $ 3415 Mn,(5.9% QoQ, 5.3% YoY) vs expectation of $ 3364.3 Mn, QoQ $ 3224.7 Mn, YoY $ 3244 Mn
Net sales came at Rs. 28446 Cr (6.7% QoQ, 6.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 28075.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 26672 Cr, YoY Rs. 26700 Cr
EBIT came at Rs. 5615 Cr (13.8% QoQ, 7.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 5256.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4934 Cr, YoY Rs. 5229 Cr
EBIT Margin came at 19.7% vs expectation of 18.7%, QoQ 18.5%, YoY 19.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 4350 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 4124.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3834 Cr, YoY Rs. 4096 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 16
Stock is trading at P/E of 26.7x FY24E EPS
- January 16, 2024 07:42
Stock market live updates: Den Networks Ltd. | CMP Rs. 64 | M Cap Rs. 3055 Cr | 52 W H/L 69/25 (Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 272.9 Cr (-1.3% QoQ, -1.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 276.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 276.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 39.7 Cr (-8% QoQ, 6.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 43.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 37.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 14.5% vs QoQ 15.6%, YoY 13.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 47.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 45.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 49 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1
Stock is trading at P/E of 11.3x TTM EPS
- January 16, 2024 07:40
Stock market live updates: Just Dial Ltd. | CMP Rs. 871 | M Cap Rs. 7406 Cr | 52 W H/L 944/565 (Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 265 Cr (1.7% QoQ, 19.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 260.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 221.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 60.3 Cr (23.6% QoQ, 121.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 48.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 27.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 22.8% vs QoQ 18.7%, YoY 12.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 92 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 71.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 75.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 10.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 22.3x FY24E EPS
- January 16, 2024 07:38
Stock market live updates: Nirmal Bang Retail Research: Wipro ltd. Concall Update
Outlook – Neutral
Revenue from IT Services business segment to be in the range of $2,615 mn to $2,669 min.This translates to a sequential guidance of -1.5% to +0.5% in cc terms. Management indicates demand environment is overall cautious and clients are looking for efficiency and focusing on investment
Total bookings was at $3.8 billion, up by 0.2% QoQ and large deal bookings was at $0.9 billion. Booked 14 deals this quarter in greater than $30 mn TCV range . Won 4 deals in Europe of $300 mn
QoQ came at -1.7% , Dollar revenue came at $ 2656.1 Mn,(-2.1% QoQ, -5.3% YoY) at top end of guidance
On geographical front , America 1 grew (+1.8% QoQ) led by healthcare , America 2 (-1.8% QoQ) continue to see some softness in BFSI & Utility seeing some softness , Europe (-5.2% QoQ), RoW (-5.5% QoQ)
EBIT Margin came muted at 14.7% despite the furloughs and wage hike which was offset by maximising the revenue performance, saving from structural improvement of pyramids and fixed price productivity and reducing discretionary spend
Voluntary attrition has continued to moderate QoQ, coming in at 10-quarter low of 12.3% in Q3’24.
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 2694.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 19.9x FY25E EPS
- January 16, 2024 07:37
Stock market live updates: Nirmal Bang Retail Research: Avenue Supermarts Ltd. | CMP Rs. 3840 | M Cap Rs. 249888 Cr | 52 W H/L 4206/3292
Result is broadly in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 13247.3 Cr (7.6% QoQ, 17.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 13460.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 12307.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 11304.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 1120.9 Cr (11.9% QoQ, 15% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1143.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1001.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 974.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 8.5% vs expectation of 8.5%, QoQ 8.1%, YoY 8.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 736.8 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 762.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 658.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 641.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 11.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 71.6x FY25E EPS
- January 16, 2024 07:36
Stock market live updates: Nirmal Bang Retail Research: PCBL Ltd. | CMP Rs. 274 | M Cap Rs. 10325 Cr | 52 W H/L 284/108
Result is above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1485.3 Cr (6.2% QoQ, 1.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1501.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1398.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 1463.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 254.5 Cr (8.5% QoQ, 55.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 241.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 234.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 164.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 17.1% vs expectation of 16.1%, QoQ 16.8%, YoY 11.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 144.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 122.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 132.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 100.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 20.6x FY24E EPS
- January 16, 2024 07:35
Stock market live updates: Nirmal Bang Retail Research: Nelco Ltd. | CMP Rs. 859 | M Cap Rs. 1960 Cr | 52 W H/L 894/486
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 83.2 Cr (8.6% QoQ, 12.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 76.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 74.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 16.3 Cr (17.3% QoQ, 6.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 13.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 15.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 19.6% vs QoQ 18.1%, YoY 20.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 6.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 5.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 84.4x TTM EPS
- January 16, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates: Monarch Networth | Landmark cars – Business update | CMP – 840 | 52 week High/Low – 889/441 | Target price- 950
“The business registered its highest ever quarterly pro forma revenue in Q3FY24, largely in line with our estimates. A good festival season, new model launches, new brands/outlets and improving supplies have contributed to this performance.
Total Revenue from operations stood at Rs 13010mn vs 12040mn, registering a growth of 8.06% YoY (+ 16.16% QoQ).
New vehicle sales for the quarter stood at Rs 10510mn vs 9970mn, growth of 5.4% YoY, (+20.1% QoQ). After sales service revenue stood at Rs 2240mn vs 1920mn, registering a strong growth of 16.7% YoY, (6.2% QoQ).
PreOwned vehicle sales registered a robust growth of 73.3% to Rs 260mn vs 150mn YoY.
In an environment of rising inventory level in the Auto retail business, Landmark has been able to meaningfully reduce its inventory.”
- January 16, 2024 07:32
Stock market live updates: Monarch Networth Capital Research| FIEM Industries: Board approves 1:1 bonus issue, Expecting strong Q3FY24 Result
“Mcap: Rs33.39bn; CMP: Rs2538; TP: Rs2550; Rating: BUY
What happened: Board of Directors have approved the issuance of bonus shares in the ratio 1:1. This move shall increase the number of equity shares to 26.3mn, thereby increasing the equity share capital to Rs263mn.
Record Date: 28 February, 2024
Est. Date of Credit to Demat Account: 15 March, 2024
Our View:
~ This surely is a positive step towards returns to shareholders and increasing liquidity in the stock.
~ Expecting strong Q3FY24 numbers: Revenue Rs5.29bn; +21%yoy, +4% qoq. PAT Rs467mn; +46%yoy, +7%qoq. EPS: Rs35.5.
~ We continue to remain positive on FIEM due to multiple factors like recovery of the 2W industry, increase in penetration of LED lightings, EV ramp up, Gogoro opportunity - diversification into MCU, ECU and strive to enter the 4W industry.”
- January 16, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates: Choice International Q3-FY24 updates
Net up nearly 3 times; announces 1:1 bonus
Total Revenue of Rs. 209.8 Cr v/s. Rs. 98.4 Cr [up113%] (Y-o-Y comparison)
EBITDA of Rs.69.2 Cr v/s. Rs. 26.3 Cr [up163%)
EBITDA Margins of 33% v/s 27%
PAT of Rs. 40.3 Cr v/s. Rs. 13.9 Cr [up190%)
PAT Margins of 19% v/s 14%
Revenue contribution of 59% Stock Broking, 30% Advisory and 11% NBFC
Highlights
Number of Demat Accounts stood at 807K, a growth of 26% YoY
-AUM for stock broking stood at Rs. 336 Bn, a staggering growth of 63% YoY
-AUM for mutual funds stood at Rs. 486.4 Cr, surge 34% YoY
-Insurance premium generated Rs. 51.2 Cr, an increase of 433% YoY
-Number of policies sold stood at 10,378, a surge of 174% YoY
-Total Loan book for NBFC segment at the end of Q3 FY24 stood at Rs. 468.4 Cr
-Retail Loan Book for Q3 FY24 stood at Rs. 268 Cr
-Net Non-Performing assets (NNPA) as on 31st Dec, 2023 is 1.05%
-Advisory segment Order book stood at Rs. 620 Cr, increase of 80% YoY
Proposed Bonus Issue of Equity Shares in the ratio of 1:1 i.e., 1 Equity Shares of Rs. 10/- each for every 1 Equity Share of Rs. 10/- each held by the shareholders of the Company as on the Record Date will be announced later
- January 16, 2024 07:28
Market news: MCX logs ₹77 lakh turnover on inaugural steel rebar trade
The newly launched steel rebar contract logged in a turnover of ₹77 lakh in the first half of inaugural trade on the country’s largest commodity exchange MCX.
The exchange launched three contracts expiring on February 29, March 28 and April 30.
The trading unit of the steel rebar contract is five tonne while the quotation (base value) is one tonne. The price quotation is ex-Warehouse at Raipur district, Chhattisgarh (excludes only GST) and maximum order size is 200 tonne.
- January 16, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates: Jio Financial Services Q3 net profit declines 56% to ₹294 crore
Jio Financial Services Ltd on Monday reported a 56 per cent decline in consolidated net profit to ₹294 crore for the third quarter ended December 2023 compared to the previous quarter.
The company had earned a consolidated net profit of ₹668 crore in the second quarter of the current fiscal, Jio Financial Services said in a regulatory filing.
Its revenue too moderated to ₹414 crore from ₹608.04 crore in the September quarter.
For the nine months ended December, the company’s net profit stood at ₹1,294 crore, the filing said.
- January 16, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity: 15 January 2024 (In Cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 38117897 + 9669.52 Total: 38127566.52
F&O Volume: 523210.4 + 6705777.95 Total: 7228988.35
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: 1,085.72
(12,196.34 - 11,110.62)
DII: NET SELL: -820.69
(10,881.64 - 11,702.33)
- January 16, 2024 07:20
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 16.01.2024
12.30 U.K. Claimant Count Change (Expected: 18.1K versus Previous: 16.0K)
19.00 U.S. Empire State Manufacturing Index (Expected: -4.9 versus Previous: -14.5)
20.30 U.K. BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
- January 16, 2024 07:19
Stock market live updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 16.01.2024
Morgan Stanley (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
FB Financial Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
- January 16, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates: Asia stocks open lower; oil steady after Monday decline
Asian equities fell Tuesday following declines in European stocks and bonds as European Central Bank officials tamped down rapid rate cut expectations.
Australian and Japanese shares slipped, while contracts for US equities edged lower after a Monday holiday. Treasuries declined in their first trading session since Friday as Australian and New Zealand sovereign bonds also joined the selloff.
The region-wide Euro Stoxx 50 traded lower in Europe on Monday, partly weighed down by a contraction in German gross domestic product in the fourth quarter, although Europe’s largest economy managed to avoid recession.
Elsewhere, oil prices were steady after a Monday retreat, even as tensions in the Red Sea endured. Houthi militants hit a US-owned commercial vessel with a ballistic missile on Monday, underscoring the risks facing one of the world’s most important trade routes. West Texas Intermediate traded just below $73 a barrel, while Brent crude was above $78. (Bloomberg)
