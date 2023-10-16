Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 16 October 2023.
- October 16, 2023 08:25
Stocks to Watch: Mahindra & Mahindra reports strong September sales amid tax dispute appeal
Mahindra & Mahindra: September sales rose 18.14% year on year to 73,185 units, while production increased by 21.88% to 79,410 units. The Income Tax Department has filed an appeal in Bombay High Court against relief previously granted to the company over a Rs 432 crore tax dispute.
- October 16, 2023 08:25
Stocks to Watch: Tata Motors to sell stakes in Tata Technologies and TTL
Tata Motors: The company will sell a 9% stake in Tata Technologies to TPG Rise Climate for Rs 1,467 crore and another 0.9% stake in TTL to Ratan Tata Endowment Foundation for Rs 146.7 crore.
- October 16, 2023 08:23
Stock Market Live Updates: Economy Watch: Aditi Nayar, Chief Economist, Head - Research and Outreach, ICRA Ltd on Trade Deficit
“India’s merchandise trade deficit compressed considerably to $19.4 billion in September 2023 from $28.0 billion in the year-ago month, with a sharp contraction in imports reflecting the impact of lower commodity prices. The narrower-than-expected merchandise trade deficit print augurs well for the current account deficit for Q2 FY2024, although it is expected to enlarge vis-à-vis the Q1 levels. Crude oil price volatility amidst geo-political tensions remains a risk to the CAD outlook for H2 FY2024.”
- October 16, 2023 08:23
Stock Market Live Updates: Chemmanur Credits NCD issue opens today
Chemmanur Credits and Investments is coming up with secured NCD bonds now which would open for subscription on October 16. It plans to raise Rs 100 crore (Rs 50 crore base issue and another rs 50 crore green shoe option in case of over subscription) Chemmanur Credits and Investments is a non deposit taking NBFC company in India. The NCD interest rates for Chemmanur Credits and Investments NCD are up to 11.5% and yield is up to 11.9%. These NCDs are offered for 366 days to 74 months tenure. These interests are paid either monthly or on maturity.
The NCDs proposed to be issued have been rated ‘CRISIL BBB-/Stable’ by CRISIL Ratings Limited.
About Chemmanur Credits and Investments Limited
Company is a non-deposit taking, non-banking financial company registered with the RBI.
It is primarily engaged in the gold loan sector lending money against the pledge of household gold jewellery in the state of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.
- October 16, 2023 08:22
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Insights: Decoding The Fluorine Chemistry: EMKAY GLOBAL
Organic fluorine molecules are increasingly becoming ingredients of newer agrochemicals, pharmaceuticals, and electronic chemicals. Earlier, Chlorine and Hydroxyl groups were used due to their abundant availability and ease of handling. This was mainly because fluorine imparts desirable properties such as metabolic and thermal stability, increased bioavailability, and lipophilicity in fluorinated compounds, making their applications much more attractive for different end-uses. Fluorine handling is challenging, given its high reactivity; only a limited number of players have fluorine handling experience and are now reaping the benefit of the structural acceptance of fluorinated compounds. In the new products pipeline, fluorine penetration has surged to 50% from 30% for agrochemicals and to 40% from 20-25% for pharmaceutical molecules, over the last few years. Sophisticated molecules that are more heterocyclic and complex in nature are expected to be at the forefront of this structural shift.
Indian companies stand to benefit from growing innovator interests
Navin Fluorine (NFIL), SRF, and Gujarat Fluorochemicals (GFL) have developed competencies in fluorine chemistry over the past few decades. Anupam Rasayan (Anupam) with its strategic acquisition of Tanfac has secured access to the key RMs and is gradually ramping up its fluorination capabilities. Most of these players have announced huge capex plans, totaling ~Rs200bn over the next 5 years, especially in their fluorine business, indicating a long growth runway. We believe contract manufacturers with established fluorine building blocks, integrated value chains, and expertise in synthesis at all scales will be in a sweet spot to capture such opportunities. We initiate coverage on the sector with a BUY on SRF/Anupam, HOLD on NFIL, and SELL on GFL.
- October 16, 2023 08:21
Stock Market Live Updates: Sectoral Insights: Electronics Manufacturing Industry – Thematic: Transforming Dreams into Devices: Motilal Oswal
In the ever-evolving electronics landscape, EMS companies are surging forward, driven by OEMs’ increased outsourcing. While most of the electronics production remains in-house (~65%/77% global/India), the transition to EMS is accelerating. These companies are now offering high- margin services such as design (ODM) and component sourcing that leverage their manufacturing expertise. Advanced technologies, such as EVs, 5G, wearables and AI, are catalyzing this shift, demanding EMS expertise.
India’s electronics industry is poised for an 18% CAGR over FY21-26E, driven by government initiatives (PLI, SPECS, EMC) and a shift from China. India’s EMS market is set to explode, backed by domestic raw material production (electronic ecosystem) and cost-effective labor. With a 32% CAGR expected over CY21-26E, it’s the time to harness India’s electronics potential (INR6t market by FY27).
We initiate coverage on: a) Kaynes Technologies (Kaynes), Avalon Technologies (Avalon), Syrma SGS (Syrma) and Cyient DLM (CYIENTDL) with a BUY rating; and b) Data Patterns (DATAPATT) with a Neutral rating. These companies are some of the key players operating in the Indian EMS space.
- October 16, 2023 08:20
Stock Market Live Updates: Opening bid: Indian markets likely to open cautiously as global woes linger
Domestic markets are expected to open cautiously on Monday amid the festival mood. With the global market remaining under pressure due to geopolitical tension besides economic slowdown worries, The market’s initial reaction on the new week will be influenced by the sharp surge in crude oil prices over the weekend.
- October 16, 2023 08:06
Stocks to Watch: Adani Enterprises faces probe into Mumbai and Navi Mumbai Airport accounts
Adani Enterprises: The Office of Regional Director-Southeast Region, Hyderabad, Ministry of Corporate Affairs, initiates investigation into accounts of Mumbai International Airport and Navi Mumbai International Airport. The documents sought pertain to the period from FY18 to FY22, prior to their acquisition by the company.
- October 16, 2023 08:05
Share Market Live Updates: F&O BAN
1️⃣BALRAMCHIN
2️⃣BHEL
3️⃣DELTACORP
4️⃣HINDCOPPER
5️⃣IBULHSGFIN
6️⃣INDIACEM
7️⃣L&TFH
8️⃣MANAPPURAM
9️⃣PNB
1️⃣0️⃣SAIL
1️⃣1️⃣SUNTV
- October 16, 2023 08:04
Share Market Live Updates: Pledge Share Details
Mangalore Chemicals & Fertilizers: Promoter Zuari Industries created a pledge of 28 lakh shares on Oct. 9
Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised from 20% to 10%: ITI Move Into
Short-Term ASM Framework: Oriental Hotels, Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers.
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Edelweiss Financial Services, GTL Infrastructure
- October 16, 2023 08:04
Share Market Live Updates: Bulk Deals Yatra Online
Yatra Online: Akash Agrawal bought 8.2 lakh shares (0.52%) for Rs 152.27 apiece.
- October 16, 2023 08:03
Share Market Live Updates: Dalmia Bharat Q2 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 5.99% at Rs 3149 crore vs Rs 2971 crore
Ebitda up 55.41% at Rs 589 crore vs Rs 379 crore
Margins at 18.70% vs 12.76%
Net profit up 161.70% at Rs 123 crore vs Rs 47 crore
- October 16, 2023 08:03
Share Market Live Updates: GTPL Hathway Q2 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.97% at Rs 779.19 crore vs Rs 654.98 crore
Ebitda down 5.34% at Rs 124.32 crore vs Rs 131.33 crore
Margins at 15.95% vs 20.05%
Net profit down 24.44% at Rs 35.87 crore vs Rs 47.48 crore
- October 16, 2023 08:03
Share Market Live Updates: Texmaco Rail & Engineering Q2 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 66.19% at Rs 805.05 crore vs Rs 484.42 crore
Net profit up 69.99% at Rs 20.2 crore vs Rs 11.88 crore
Ebitda up 75.92% at Rs 76.25 crore vs Rs 43.34 crore
Margins at 9.47% vs 8.95%
- October 16, 2023 08:02
Share Market Live Updates: Avenue Supermarts Q2 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 18.7% at Rs 12,624.37 crore vs Rs 10,638.33 crore
Ebitda up 12.7% at Rs 1,004.97 crore vs Rs 892.01 crore
Margin at 7.96% vs 8.38%
Net profit down 9.1% at Rs 623.35 crore vs Rs 685.71 crore
- October 16, 2023 08:02
Share Market Live Updates: Tata Steel Long Products (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue up 57.69% at Rs 2,947.6 crore.
Ebitda at Rs 93.84 crore vs. Ebitda loss of Rs 255.18 crore
Net loss of Rs 460.23 crore vs. loss of Rs 661.8 crore
- October 16, 2023 08:01
Share Market Live Updates: Den Networks Q2FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is down 3.72% at Rs 276.6 crore.
Ebitda is up 14.32% at Rs 43.1 crore.
Ebitda Margin at 15.58% vs. 13.12%
Net profit is down 5.2% at Rs 45.6 crore.
Note: Deferred tax expense of Rs 18.3 crore (vs. 0.4 crore YoY)
- October 16, 2023 08:01
Stock Market Live Updates: Som Distilleries Q2FY24 (Consolidated, YoY)
Revenue is up 74.08% at Rs 247.72 crore.
Ebitda is up 57.68% at Rs 27.20 crore.
Margin at 10.98% vs. 11.77%
Net profit is up 80% at Rs 14.85 crore.
- October 16, 2023 07:58
Share Market Updates: Q2FY24 Important Result Calendar
16 October 2023 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• The Federal Bank Limited
Cash Segment
• Bank Of Maharashtra
• Ceat Ltd.
• ICICI Securities Ltd.
17 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Finance Ltd.
• Can Fin Homes Limited
• ICICI Prudential Life Ins Co Ltd.
• L&T Technology Services Ltd.
• Syngene International Ltd.
Cash Segment
• CIE Automotive India Ltd.
• Happiest Minds Tech Ltd.
• PCBL Ltd.
• Tata Elxsi Ltd.
• TCI Express Ltd.
• VST Industries Ltd.
• Zensar Technologies Ltd.
18 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Astral Limited
• Bajaj Auto Ltd.
• Bandhan Bank Limited
• ICICI Lombard Gen Ins Co Ltd.
• Indusind Bank Limited
• LTIMindtree Ltd.
• Oracle Fin Serv Software Limited
• Persistent Systems Ltd.
• Polycab India Ltd.
• Wipro Ltd.
• Zee Entertainment Limited
Cash Segment
• IIFL Finance Ltd.
• Shoppers Stop Ltd.
19 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Coforge Ltd.
• Havells India Limited
• Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
• ITC Ltd.
• Mphasis Ltd.
• Nestle India Ltd.
• PVR Inox Limited
• Tata Communications Limited
• Ultratech Cement Ltd.
• United Breweries Limited
• Voltas Limited
Cash Segment
• Aarti Drugs Ltd.
• Cyient Ltd.
• Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
• Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.
• HFCL Ltd.
• Jindal Stainless Ltd.
• Mastek Ltd.
• Metro Brands Ltd.
• Tanla Platforms Ltd.
• Tata Coffee Ltd.
20 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Atul Ltd.
• JSW Steel Ltd.
• L&T Finance Holdings Ltd.
• Laurus Labs Limited
Cash Segment
• Central Bank Of India
• Century Textiles & Industries Ltd.
• CG Power and Industrial Soln Ltd.
• CreditAccess Grameen Ltd.
• CSB Bank Ltd.
• Hindustan Zinc Ltd.
• JSW Energy Ltd.
• Just Dial Ltd.
• Kajaria Ceramics Ltd.
• One97 Communications Ltd.
• Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
• Tejas Networks Ltd.
• The Jammu & Kashmir Bank Ltd.
21 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Balkrishna Industries Limited
• ICICI Bank Ltd.
• Kotak Mahindra Bank Limited
• RBL Bank Limited
Cash Segment
• Amber Enterprises India Ltd.
• Finolex Industries Ltd.
• IDBI Bank Ltd.
• Rossari Biotech Ltd.
• Sterling & Wilson Ren Energy Ltd.
• Yes Bank Ltd.
23 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Torrent Pharma Limited
Cash Segment
• Mahindra Holidays & Resorts Ltd.
• PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
25 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Axis Bank Limited
• Indus Towers Limited
• Jubilant Foodworks Limited
• Tech Mahindra Limited
Cash Segment
• Lakshmi Machine Works Ltd.
• Rallis India Ltd.
• Sona BLW Precision Forgings
26 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Asian Paints Ltd.
• Canara Bank
Cash Segment
• Apar Industries Ltd.
• Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
• Medplus Health Services Ltd.
• Westlife Foodworld Ltd
27 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
• Cipla Ltd.
• Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
• M&M Financial Services Ltd.
• Maruti Suzuki India Limited
Cash Segment
• Bajaj Holdings & Inv Ltd.
• Blue Dart Express Ltd.
• Latent View Analytics Ltd.
• Mahindra Lifespace Dev Ltd.
• Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd.
• TTK Prestige Ltd.
28 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Bharat Electronics Limited
• IDFC First Bank Limited
30 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• IDFC Ltd.
• Marico Ltd.
• TVS Motor Company Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Blue Star Ltd.
• Castrol India Ltd.
• Craftsman Automation Ltd.
• KPIT Technologies Ltd.
• Nippon Life India AMC
• P&G Hygiene & Health Care Ltd.
• Tube Investments of India Ltd.
• Vaibhav Global Ltd.
31 October 2023
Derivative Segment
• Max Financial Services Ltd.
• Navin Fluorine International Ltd.
• Tata Consumer Products Limited
Cash Segment
• Amara Raja Batteries Ltd.
• Capri Global Capital Ltd.
• Five-Star Business Fin Ltd.
• Gillette India Ltd.
• Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
• Nuvoco Vistas Corp Ltd.
• Rites Ltd.
01 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Sun Pharma Industries Limited
Cash Segment
• Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
• Relaxo Footwears Ltd.
02 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Cholamandalam Inv & Fin Co Ltd
• Container Corp Of India Limited
• Dabur India Ltd.
• Gujarat Gas Ltd
Cash Segment
• 360 One Wam Ltd.
• Akzo Nobel India Ltd.
• Clean Science & Tech Ltd.
• Nocil Ltd.
03 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Aditya Birla Capital Limited
• Crompton Greaves Cons Elec
Cash Segment
• JM Financial Ltd.
• P&G Health Ltd.
• Thermax Ltd.
06 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Exide Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
• Bikaji Foods International Ltd.
• Emami Ltd.
07 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Shree Cement Limited
Cash Segment
• Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
• Gujarat State Fert & Chem Ltd.
• Rain Industries Ltd.
08 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Pidilite Industries Limited
Cash Segment
• Computer Age Mgmt Serv Ltd.
• Endurance Technologies Ltd.
• HEG Ltd.
09 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• ABB India Ltd.
• Bosch Ltd.
• Samvardhana Motherson Int Ltd
Cash Segment
• BASF India Ltd.
• Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.
• Cholamandalam Fin Hldgs Ltd.
10 November 2023
Derivative Segment
• Hindalco Industries Ltd.
• Manappuram Finance Ltd.
• Biocon Limited
Cash Segment
• Esab India Ltd.
14 November 2023
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
• Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
- October 16, 2023 07:49
Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global on InterGlobe Aviation (IndiGo)
Indigo displayed its dominant position and pricing prowess by introducing fuel charge to counter rising ATF costs, resulting in 8-12% fare hikes, on average. While competition has not followed suit so far, we observe that fares for key airlines, viz. Indigo, Air India and Vistara, remain in a +/-10% or Rs200-300 tolerance band for key sample routes, for many of which Indigo still offers the cheapest fares. We foresee the fuel charge improving Indigo’s theoretical yields by ~10% QoQ in Q3FY24E, ceteris paribus, with media reports also quoting unnamed company sources indicating Rs0.9-1.0bn weekly impact. Fuel cost/ASK was turning out to be 8-10% higher than our FY24 estimate, as Brent and jet kero spreads strengthened from August, but the fuel charge offsets this, up to USD90-95/bbl and ~USD30/bbl, respectively, with low risk of FY24 ex-forex earnings downgrade. We retain BUY on Indigo with TP of Rs 3,000/share
- October 16, 2023 07:47
Share Market Updates: Bonus Issue Dates
Ex Bonus 17 October 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
Kama Holdings Limited
Bonus issue 4:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 16270.65
Gensol Engineering Ltd
Bonus issue 2:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2373.45
- October 16, 2023 07:39
Share Market Updates: Buzzing Stocks: Stocks that will see action today: October 16, 2023
HDFC Bank, Federal Bank, Jio Financial, Cyient DLM, Ceat, Tata Motors, TCS, ITC, Delta Corp, Skipper, Adani Enterprises, Bajaj Electrical, Union Bank, RBL Bank, Bajaj Finance, NBCC, NHPC, Ramco Industries, Tinplate, SAIL, Ashok Leyland, Zee Entertainment, ICICI Securities, Tinplate, Eros International
- October 16, 2023 07:29
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 16.10.2023
12:00 INDIA WPI Inflation y/y (Previous: -0.52%)
- October 16, 2023 07:28
Share Market Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 16.10.2023
The Charles Schwab Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
- October 16, 2023 07:28
Stock Analysis: Phoenix Mills, Vodafone Idea, NMDC: Three stocks that outperformed in the week ending October 13
During the week ending October 13, bellweather indices S&P BSE Sensex and Nifty 50 gained 0.86 per cent and 1.25 per cent respectively. Gainers in the sectoral indices have been BSE Realty (4.1 per cent) BSE Auto (2.9 per cent) and BSE FMCG (1.8 per cent).
BSE Teck (0.9 per cent) and BSE IT (1.3 per cent) have been major losers during the last week . Among the BSE 500 stocks, the top gainers with fundamental news driving the shares were Phoenix Mills, Vodafone Idea, NMDC .
- October 16, 2023 07:26
Share Market Live Updates: Results Calendar
Artson Engineering, Bank of Maharashtra, CEAT, Choice International, Cyient DLM, DMR Hydroengineering Infrastructures, Federal Bank, HDFC Bank, ICICI Securities, Indbank Merchant Banking Services, Ind Bank Housing,Jai Balaji Industries, Jio Financial Services, Martin Burn,NELCO, Nath Bio-Genes, Oriental Hotels, PNGS Gargi Fashion Jewellery, Selan Exploration Technology, Tinplate Company of India, Transoceanic Properties, Unistar Multi Media and Yatra Online.
- October 16, 2023 07:25
Stock Recommendations: United Breweries: Why it’s time to sell the stock
Investors may contemplate selling shares of United Breweries Ltd (UBL), a major player in the beer industry and part of the global giant HEINEKEN Company, due to unsustainable premium valuations and ambitious consensus earnings expectations. Read more
- October 16, 2023 07:21
Commodities Market Live Updates: Bullion Cues: Silver breaches barrier
The precious metals’ price surged last week and produced the best weekly performance since the third week of March this year. In terms of dollars, gold and silver appreciated over 5 per cent each and ended at $1,932.8 and $22.7 per ounce, respectively.
Similarly, on the MCX, gold and silver futures rallied 4.5 per cent each and closed the week at ₹59,408 (per 10 gram) and ₹71,287 (per kg) respectively. Read more
- October 16, 2023 07:19
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil: Upside risk looms
Crude oil prices soared last week, especially on Friday, on the back of geopolitical tensions. Brent crude oil futures on the Intercontinental Exchange (ICE) climbed 7.4 per cent to close at $90.9 per barrel. Crude oil futures on the MCX, too, saw a sharp rally of 5.7 per cent to wrap up the week at ₹7,162. Read more
- October 16, 2023 07:17
Share Market Live Updates: What is the outlook for Petronet LNG, NRB Bearings, CreditAccess Grameen?
We zoom in on the prospects of Petronet LNG, as also the prospects of two other stocks — NRB Bearings and CreditAccess Grameen
- October 16, 2023 07:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Movers & Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week
Here is what the charts say about the shares of ICICI Prudential Life, Siemens and Sobha
- October 16, 2023 07:12
Currency Market Live Updates: Technicals: Currency Outlook: Dollar index can see a fresh rise
It was a volatile week for the currency market. The dollar index and the Treasury yields fell in the first half and then managed to recover later after the inflation data release. The dollar index has risen back well from its low of 105.54 to close the week at 106.65.
The US Consumer Price Index (CPI) inflation numbers came in higher than the market expectation. The US Headline CPI rose 3.7 per cent (year-on-year) in September as against the market expectation for an increase of 3.6 per cent. The Core CPI came inline with the market expectation at 4.1 per cent. Read more
- October 16, 2023 07:10
Stock Fundamentals: Titan, Kalyan Jewellers, Thangamayil Jewellery, Senco and Tribhovandas Bhimji Zaveri: Why the stocks are shining
The primary reason is the fall in gold price. Gold, in terms of dollars, has depreciated 7 per cent from the high made in May to the current level of $1,933 per ounce
- October 16, 2023 07:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Technicals: Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex: Upmove can gain momentum
Nifty 50 and Sensex moved up last week in line with our expectation. This keeps our overall bullish bias intact. It also leaves the door open for the indices to move further up in the coming weeks. Nifty Bank, on the other hand, is struggling to rise. Although it looks vulnerable to dip in the near term, supports are there to limit the downside. We expect the Nifty Bank index also to catch up with the Nifty and Sensex, and see a fresh rise in the coming weeks. Read more
- October 16, 2023 07:07
Commodities Market Updates: Govt gives final warning to sugar sector stakeholders to disclose stocks by Oct 17
The Government has given a final call to all legal entities engaged in sugar trade to declare their stocks on a Food Ministry website by October 17, and warned that strict action will be taken against those for violation.
On September 23, the Food Ministry had issued an order directing all sugar stakeholders —wholesalers, retailers, big chain retailers and processors — to weekly update their stock position on its website.
- October 16, 2023 06:55
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets tread cautiously amid middle east violence and oil surge
On Monday, Asian markets opened with caution due to the recent decline in Wall Street and the surge in oil prices on Friday, all amid the backdrop of increasing violence in the Middle East.
At the opening, Japanese stocks were notably down, as the benchmark Nikkei 225 index dipped by 1.85%, equivalent to 610.81 points, trading at 31,705.50 by 6:50 a.m. IST. Simultaneously, the broader Topix index experienced a 1.44% decline, shedding 32.44 points and reaching 2,276.49. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index also saw a slight drop of 0.18%, or 12.80 points, closing at 7,038.20. The South Korean KOSPI index decreased by 0.56%, with a loss of 15.40 points, landing at 2,440.75.
Meanwhile, crude oil prices hovered above $90 per barrel, as investors anxiously monitored the potential spread of the conflict in Gaza beyond Israel and Hamas. Brent crude futures hit a recent high of $91.20 on Monday before easing slightly to $90.84, following Friday’s notable 5.7% surge.
Furthermore, Israel’s shekel experienced a significant drop, reaching a nearly eight-year low, in response to Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu’s vow to retaliate against the October 7 rampage that resulted in the tragic death of 1,300 people, marking the worst attack on civilians in Israel’s history.
