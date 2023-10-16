October 16, 2023 08:23

Chemmanur Credits and Investments is coming up with secured NCD bonds now which would open for subscription on October 16. It plans to raise Rs 100 crore (Rs 50 crore base issue and another rs 50 crore green shoe option in case of over subscription) Chemmanur Credits and Investments is a non deposit taking NBFC company in India. The NCD interest rates for Chemmanur Credits and Investments NCD are up to 11.5% and yield is up to 11.9%. These NCDs are offered for 366 days to 74 months tenure. These interests are paid either monthly or on maturity.

The NCDs proposed to be issued have been rated ‘CRISIL BBB-/Stable’ by CRISIL Ratings Limited.

About Chemmanur Credits and Investments Limited

Company is a non-deposit taking, non-banking financial company registered with the RBI.

It is primarily engaged in the gold loan sector lending money against the pledge of household gold jewellery in the state of Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka Andhra Pradesh and Maharashtra.