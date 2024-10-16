October 16, 2024 09:35

Nomura on Aditya Birla Real Estate (Century textile)

Initiate buy, TP Rs 3700

Expect pre-sales growth of +87% y-y / 33% y-y in FY25F/FY26F

RE segment to be OCF-positive from FY25F and FCF-positive from FY27-FY28F; net debt/ equity to peak at comfortable 1.1x (vs 0.5x in FY24)

Jefferies on BSE

Downgrade to U-P, TP raised to Rs 3500

STK up >100% post SEBI’s new F&O framework

Assuming 25% hit to overall mkt vols, BSE’s val (@P/E of 40x FY26E) implies its mkt share rising from 13% in 2Q to 30-35%; appears stretched

See near-term risk-reward unfavorable

HSBC on Bharti Airtel

Expect EBITDA/ EPS to rise at a CAGR 16%/ 78% respectively over FY24-27e driven by increase in mobile ARPU, robust growth in broadband subs and margin expansion

Expect capex intensity to decline, FCF to improve & net debt/EBITDA to decline to 1.5x by FY26e

HSBC on RIL

Think Jio (subsidiary of RIL) is better placed to capture home broadband opportunity given its 5G standalone network investments and rich content portfolio

Expect Jio to capture 45% market share in home broadband by FY30e (vs 28% as of FY24)

HSBC on Voda Idea

Maintain reduce due to rich valuation & high leverage (12x FY26e net debt/EBITDA).

Moreover, co is exposed to risk of further equity dilution if it is unable to pay all its statutory dues with its operating cash flows

HSBC on Avenue Supermart

Downgrade to hold, TP cut to Rs 4500

2Q sales slowed down to c14% yoy as rise of quick commerce weighed on growth in metro cities

Gross margin expanded 21bp yoy, but higher other expense led to EBITDA growth of 10% & PAT growth of 8% yoy

UBS on Zomato

Buy, TP Rs 320

Industry volumes down by 2.9% MoM in Sep’24 in line with seasonal trends

Zomato vs Swiggy: push and pull continued into Q2FY25

Estimate Zomato’s Q2FY25 GMV growth at 7% QoQ

HDFC Life Review

MS

OW, TP Rs 840

Management guided to 18-20% APE growth for year & 15- 17% VNB growth.

This would imply VNB margin expansion in 2HF25; 2QF25 margin was impacted by deferred re-pricing of non-par saving products, it said

Trim forecasts given lower VNB vs MSe

CLSA

O-P, TP Raised to Rs 805

160bps YoY decline in VNB margins in 1HFY25 driven by a shift in product mix towards Ulips & deferment of repricing of non-par products in 2Q25 (which caused a drag of 30-40bps)

Co indicated 18-20% APE & 15-17% VNB growth for FY25

Jefferies

Buy, TP Raised to Rs 850

For Q2 VNB of Rs9.4bn, up 17% YoY, was largely in line with est.

VNB margin at 24% was tad weak as delayed yield-reset in NonPar segment impacted margin by 100bp; this should normalise from 3Q

CITI on HDFC AMC

Sell, TP Rs 3600

core PBT was +45% YoY (+2% above Citi).

Strong MTM-led AAUM growth (MF AAUM +45%/13% YoY/QoQ led by +63%/+15% YoY/QoQ rise in actively-managed equity-oriented AAUM) and sustained robust flows owing to strength in performance, were key drivers.

Jefferies on HDFC AMC

Buy, TP Rs 5450

Delivered strong 2Q PBT growth of 46% YoY as top-line (+38% YoY) gained from sustained momentum in equity QAAUM (+65% YoY) and uptick in yields (+1bp QoQ) due to rationalization of distribution commissions across major equity schemes