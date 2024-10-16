Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 16 October 2024.
- October 16, 2024 09:56
Share market live today: F&O ban for 16-Oct-2024
- GNFC
- Granules
- HindCopper
- IDFC First Bank
- Manappuram
- PNB
- RBL Bank
- SAIL
- Chambal Fertilizers
- IEX
- National Aluminium
- Tata Chemicals
- Bandhan Bank
- LTF
Addition: Bandhan Bank, LTF Deletion: Nil
- October 16, 2024 09:54
Stock market live today: REC shares rise 1% on the NSE to ₹552.80.
- October 16, 2024 09:54
Stock market today: Today’s key results/board meetings
ACCELYA
Quarterly Results
ADTYFRG
Quarterly Results;General
BAJAJ-AUTO
Quarterly Results
BIRLAMONEY
Audited Results; Quarterly Results
BLUECLOUDS
Stock Split
CIL
Quarterly Results
CITL
Stock Split;Bonus issue;General;Increase in Authorised Capital
CRISIL
Interim Dividend;Quarterly Results;General
GROWINGTON
General
HITECHWIND
Quarterly Results
HSCL
Quarterly Results
INDLEASE
General
LTTS
Interim Dividend;Quarterly Results
MOTOGENFIN
General
MPHASIS
Audited Results;Quarterly Results
PASARI
A.G.M.;Quarterly Results
POCL
Quarterly Results
PROFINC
General
SAINDUS
Quarterly Results
SCBL
Quarterly Results
SHAH
Quarterly Results;General
SOUTHBANK
Quarterly Results
SWORDEDGE
General
VIVIDM
Quarterly Results
- October 16, 2024 09:48
Share market live today: Today’s corporate actions
NRBBEARING
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
PADAMCO
E.G.M.
POCL
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.5/-
TV18BRDCST
Amalgamation
- October 16, 2024 09:47
Share market live today: Market updates
GIFT Nifty -80 pts (25050) from last trade 25130,
Nikkei -717 pts,
Hangseng -174 pts,
Now @6.52am .
Dow -324.80 pts ,Nsdq -187.10 pts, S&P
-44.59 pts , Bovespa +36 pts , Ftse -43 pts , Dax -22 pts , Cac -80 pts , Crude @ $70.89 brl (+0.39), Brent @ $74.54 brl (+0.29) , Gold @ 2575.60 (-3.30), Silver $31.635 (-0.12), Euro @ $1.0885, JPY @ $149.28, INR @ 84.055
- October 16, 2024 09:44
Stock market live news: Wockhardt files for fast-acting insulin analog Aspart injection with DCGI
Wockhardt announced the filing of its fast-acting insulin analog, Aspart injection (ASPARAPIDTM), with the Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI).
Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹1,090.
- October 16, 2024 09:43
Stock market live today: Godrej Properties wins bid for Kharghar group housing project
Godrej Properties Ltd. has emerged as the highest bidder to develop a group housing project at a premium location in Sector 5-A, Kharghar according to e-auction portal of City and Industrial Development Corporation of Maharashtra (CIDCO).
Stock trades flat on the NSE at ₹3,154.35
- October 16, 2024 09:41
Stock market live today: PVRINOX: CLSA maintains an outperform call on PVR Inox after the company its Q2 earnings just yesterday. Says Q2 revenue & EBITDA numbers were ahead of estimates.
- October 16, 2024 09:40
Share market live today: Q2FY25 important result calendar
Wednesday, 16 October, 2024 (Today)
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Auto Ltd
• LTTS Ltd
• Mphasis Ltd
Cash Segment
• CRISIL Ltd.
• Himadri Speciality Ltd.
Thursday, 17 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Havells Ltd
• Infosys Ltd
• Nestle Ltd
• Polycab Ltd
• Wipro Ltd
• Axis Bank Ltd
• LTIMindtree Ltd
• Tata Comm Ltd
• Tata Chemicals Ltd
Cash Segment
• Ceat Ltd.
• Central Bank Of India
• IOB
• Jindal Stainless Ltd.
• Tanla Ltd.
Friday, 18 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ICICI Lombard Ltd
• L&T Fin Ltd
• Oberoi Realty Ltd
• Tata Consumer Ltd
Cash Segment
• Aether Industries Ltd.
• Jindal Saw Ltd.
• JIO Financial Ltd.
• Mastek Ltd.
• Mangalore R&P Ltd.
• Tejas Networks Ltd.
• Zee Ent Ltd.
Saturday, 19 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• HDFC Ltd
• Tech M Ltd
• Dalmia Bharat Ltd
• Kotak Bank Ltd
• Indiamart Ltd
• MCX Ltd
• RBL Bank Ltd
Cash Segment
• GMDC Ltd.
Monday, 21 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• UltraTech Ltd
Cash Segment
• Jana SFB Ltd.
• Maha Scooters Ltd.
• 360 One Wam Ltd.
• HFCL Ltd.
• Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
Tuesday, 22 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Finance Ltd
• Coforge Ltd
• M&M Fin Ltd
• Max Fin Ltd
• Persistent Ltd
• ICICI Pru Ltd
• Indus Towers Ltd
Cash Segment
• Zensar Tech Ltd.
• Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd.
Wednesday, 23 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bajaj Finserv Ltd
• Navin Fluorine Ltd
• Pidilite Ind Ltd
• Syngene Ltd
• Godrej Properties Ltd
• United Spirits Ltd
• AU SFB Ltd
• HINDUNILVR Ltd
Cash Segment
• Bajaj Holdings Ltd.
• KPIT Tech Ltd.
• Nuvoco Vistas Ltd.
• Schaeffler India Ltd.
• Sona BLW Ltd.
Thursday, 24 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• United Breweries Ltd
• ITC Ltd
• Petronet LNG Ltd
Cash Segment
• Bikaji Foods Ltd.
• Castrol India Ltd.
• CIE Automotive Ltd.
• CSB Bank Ltd.
• Cyient Ltd.
• Nippon AMC Ltd.
• Ujjivan SFB Ltd.
• Westlife Foodworld Ltd
Friday, 25 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Atul Limited
• Chola Inv & Fin Ltd
• JSW Steel Ltd
• BEL Ltd
• HPCL
• Torrent Pharma Ltd
Cash Segment
• JM Financial Ltd.
• Mahindra Holidays Ltd.
• Mahindra Lifespace Ltd.
• Poonawalla Fin Ltd.
• UTI AMC Ltd.
• J&K Bank Ltd.
Saturday, 26 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ICICI Limited
• IDFC First Ltd
• JK Cement Ltd
Cash Segment
• Yes Bank Ltd.
Monday, 28 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Sun Pharma Ltd
• IOC Limited
Cash Segment
• CAMS Ltd.
• Gillette Ltd.
• Lakshmi Machine Ltd.
• Firstsource Solutions Ltd.
• Sumitomo Chemical Ltd.
• Tamilnad Mercantile Ltd.
Tuesday, 29 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cipla Ltd
• Marico Ltd
• Container Corp Ltd
Cash Segment
• Honeywell Auto Ltd.
• Engineers India Ltd.
• Star Health Ltd.
Wednesday, 30 October, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Biocon Ltd
• Dabur Ltd
• Tata Power Ltd
• Aditya Birla Cap Ltd
Cash Segment
• P&G H&H Ltd.
• TTK Prestige Ltd.
Monday, 4 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• ABB India Ltd
• Exide Ind Ltd
Cash Segment
• Amara Raja Ltd.
• P&G Health Ltd.
Tuesday, 5 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Berger Paints (I) Ltd
• Dr. Reddy’s Lab Ltd
Cash Segment
• Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
Wednesday, 6 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Gujarat Gas Ltd
Cash Segment
• Blue Star Ltd.
• Endurance Tech Ltd.
• Kansai Nerolac Ltd.
Thursday, 7 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Cummins Ltd
Cash Segment
• Indigo Paints Ltd.
• Akzo Nobel Ltd.
• NHPC Ltd.
• RHI Magnesita Ltd.
Friday, 8 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Tata Motors Ltd
Cash Segment
• Esab India Ltd.
• Latent View Ltd.
• Chola Fin Hold Ltd.
• Motherson Sumi Wiring Ltd.
Monday, 11 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Hindalco Ltd
• Shree Cement Ltd
Cash Segment
Nil
Tuesday, 12 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Bosch Ltd
Cash Segment
• BASF India Ltd.
• Suven Pharma Ltd.
• Medplus Health Ltd.
Thursday, 14 November, 2024
Derivative Segment
• Grasim Ind Ltd
Cash Segment
Nil
- October 16, 2024 09:39
Share market live today: Top 10 stocks in focus
1-KEI IND
Sales growth 17%, PAT growth 10% YoY
EBITDA up 9%
2-RALLIS INDIA
Good numbers, revenue growth QoQ & YOY
Sales up 12% YoY, margins recovered
EPS growth 19% YoY
3-GR INFRA
The company has received Letter of Acceptance for the project “Construction of Access Controlled Pune Ring Road in Pune, worth Rs 1900 Cr
4-ASHOKA BUILDCON
Received LOA for BMC project worth Rs.1,126.58 Crore.
5-CEIGALL INDIA
India has been declared L1 bidder with a bid project cost of ₹207.00 crores with 18 Months of duration for completion
6-RAILTEL
RailTel secures Rs. 79.84 Cr order from MHADA.
7-CENTRAL BANK
CCI approves Central Bank’s asset sale of Future Enterprises
8-IOC/BPCL/HPCL/ONGC
Brent crude oil futures sank 5% below $74
9-BAJAJ AUTO/LTTS/MPHASIS
Results today
10-IT stocks i.e INFOSYS/TCS/HCL TECH/COFORGE
weak global demand
- October 16, 2024 09:38
- October 16, 2024 09:36
Share market live today: Jefferies on BSE
Downgrade to U-P, TP raised to Rs 3500
STK up >100% post SEBI’s new F&O framework
Assuming 25% hit to overall mkt vols, BSE’s val (@P/E of 40x FY26E) implies its mkt share rising from 13% in 2Q to 30-35%; appears stretched
See near-term risk-reward unfavorable
- October 16, 2024 09:35
Stock market live today: Brokerages on major stocks
Nomura on Aditya Birla Real Estate (Century textile)
Initiate buy, TP Rs 3700
Expect pre-sales growth of +87% y-y / 33% y-y in FY25F/FY26F
RE segment to be OCF-positive from FY25F and FCF-positive from FY27-FY28F; net debt/ equity to peak at comfortable 1.1x (vs 0.5x in FY24)
Jefferies on BSE
Downgrade to U-P, TP raised to Rs 3500
STK up >100% post SEBI’s new F&O framework
Assuming 25% hit to overall mkt vols, BSE’s val (@P/E of 40x FY26E) implies its mkt share rising from 13% in 2Q to 30-35%; appears stretched
See near-term risk-reward unfavorable
HSBC on Bharti Airtel
Expect EBITDA/ EPS to rise at a CAGR 16%/ 78% respectively over FY24-27e driven by increase in mobile ARPU, robust growth in broadband subs and margin expansion
Expect capex intensity to decline, FCF to improve & net debt/EBITDA to decline to 1.5x by FY26e
HSBC on RIL
Think Jio (subsidiary of RIL) is better placed to capture home broadband opportunity given its 5G standalone network investments and rich content portfolio
Expect Jio to capture 45% market share in home broadband by FY30e (vs 28% as of FY24)
HSBC on Voda Idea
Maintain reduce due to rich valuation & high leverage (12x FY26e net debt/EBITDA).
Moreover, co is exposed to risk of further equity dilution if it is unable to pay all its statutory dues with its operating cash flows
HSBC on Avenue Supermart
Downgrade to hold, TP cut to Rs 4500
2Q sales slowed down to c14% yoy as rise of quick commerce weighed on growth in metro cities
Gross margin expanded 21bp yoy, but higher other expense led to EBITDA growth of 10% & PAT growth of 8% yoy
UBS on Zomato
Buy, TP Rs 320
Industry volumes down by 2.9% MoM in Sep’24 in line with seasonal trends
Zomato vs Swiggy: push and pull continued into Q2FY25
Estimate Zomato’s Q2FY25 GMV growth at 7% QoQ
HDFC Life Review
MS
OW, TP Rs 840
Management guided to 18-20% APE growth for year & 15- 17% VNB growth.
This would imply VNB margin expansion in 2HF25; 2QF25 margin was impacted by deferred re-pricing of non-par saving products, it said
Trim forecasts given lower VNB vs MSe
CLSA
O-P, TP Raised to Rs 805
160bps YoY decline in VNB margins in 1HFY25 driven by a shift in product mix towards Ulips & deferment of repricing of non-par products in 2Q25 (which caused a drag of 30-40bps)
Co indicated 18-20% APE & 15-17% VNB growth for FY25
Jefferies
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 850
For Q2 VNB of Rs9.4bn, up 17% YoY, was largely in line with est.
VNB margin at 24% was tad weak as delayed yield-reset in NonPar segment impacted margin by 100bp; this should normalise from 3Q
CITI on HDFC AMC
Sell, TP Rs 3600
core PBT was +45% YoY (+2% above Citi).
Strong MTM-led AAUM growth (MF AAUM +45%/13% YoY/QoQ led by +63%/+15% YoY/QoQ rise in actively-managed equity-oriented AAUM) and sustained robust flows owing to strength in performance, were key drivers.
Jefferies on HDFC AMC
Buy, TP Rs 5450
Delivered strong 2Q PBT growth of 46% YoY as top-line (+38% YoY) gained from sustained momentum in equity QAAUM (+65% YoY) and uptick in yields (+1bp QoQ) due to rationalization of distribution commissions across major equity schemes
- October 16, 2024 09:34
Stock market live today: Top gainers and losers on the NSE as of 9.30 am
Top gainers:
HDFC Life (1.76%), BPCL (1.32%), SBI Life (1.25%), Asian Paints (0.67%), HDFC Bank (0.66%)
Top losers:
Trent (-1.84%). Nestle India (-1.76%), M&M (-1.61%), Ultratech Cement (-1.39%). TCS (-1%)
- October 16, 2024 09:27
Share market news updates: IndiGo’s venture fund receives SEBI nod
IndiGo will invest in travel technology startups with the Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) giving it’s nod to the airline’s alternate investment fund.
“The fund will invest in startups that have the potential to redefine the future of aviation. These include startups working on cutting-edge technologies and solutions within the aviation sector. The fund will also look to invest in consumer startups that have a touchpoint in the passenger journey, such as travel, lifestyle, hospitality, transportation, etc,” the airline announced today.
- October 16, 2024 09:25
Commodities market live today: Crude oil futures rebound as market watches West Asia developments
Crude oil futures traded higher on Wednesday morning as the market remained uncertain about developments in West Asia. Crude oil prices witnessed a fall of more than 4 per cent in Tuesday’s session. At 9.21 am on Wednesday, December Brent oil futures were at $74.52, up by 0.36 per cent, and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $70.80, up by 0.31 per cent. October crude oil futures were trading at ₹5960 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday against the previous close of ₹5923, up by 0.62 per cent, and November futures were trading at ₹5932 against the previous close of ₹5897, up by 0.59 per cent.
- October 16, 2024 09:23
Stock market live today: Sensex traded marginally lower by 135.68 pts, or 0.17%, at 81,684.44 as of 9:20 am, while Nifty 50 traded at 25,029.85, down by 27.50 pts, or 0.11%.
- October 16, 2024 08:58
Share market today: Adani Enterprises approved the allotment of 14 mn equity shares at the issue price of ₹2,962. Shares allotted to Quant MF, Winro, Tree Line. Co raised ₹42 bn via QIP share sale.
- October 16, 2024 08:52
Stock market news: Strides Pharma announced that its associate company Onesource received equity commitments of ₹80 crore from marquee investors at a pre-money equity valuation of $1.65 billion.
- October 16, 2024 08:51
Stock market live today: Hyundai Motor IPO: Enters Day 2 with 18% subscription
The mega IPO of Hyundai Motor India was subscribed 0.18 time or 18 per cent on Day 1.
Hyundai Motor India’s mega IPO, part of Hyundai Motor Group, which opened on Tuesday will close on Thursday. The initial public offering, entirely an offer for sale by up to 14.22 crore shares by Hyundai Motor Company, of ₹27,870 crore (at the upper end), is the largest-ever in the Indian primary market.
- October 16, 2024 08:49
Bullion market live today: Manav Modi, Senior Analyst, Commodity Research at Motilal Oswal Financial Services Ltd, on gold
Gold prices continue to trade in a narrow range, extending recent losses as strength in the dollar, on expectations of smaller interest rate cuts. Dollar index has been holding firm above 103 reversing from the recent lows of ~101.30, capping gains for metals on higher side. Mixed comments from Fed officials is also keeping market participants on edge. Governor Christopher Waller said he supported a cautious stance towards reducing rates further in the coming months, citing recent signs of resilience in the U.S. economy and sticky inflation.
Atlanta Fed President Raphael Bostic said he penciled in just one more 25 bps rate reduction this year, while San Francisco Fed president mentioned that the Fed remains on track for more rate cuts this year. U.S. central bank meeting, Traders were seen pricing in an over 80% chance the Fed will cut rates by 25 basis points in November, smaller than the bank’s 50 bps cut in September, CME Fed-watch showed. Traders were also seen positioning for a higher terminal rate for the Fed. New York Oct Empire State manufacturing index tumbled to -11.9 against the estimates to 3.4 and previous month of 11.5, lowest since May 2024, supporting gains for bullions. Focus this week will be on US Retail Sales, IIP and China GDP data.
- October 16, 2024 08:48
Share market live updates: Nomura on Aditya Birla Real Estate (Century textile)
Initiate buy, TP Rs 3700
Expect pre-sales growth of +87% y-y / 33% y-y in FY25F/FY26F
RE segment to be OCF-positive from FY25F and FCF-positive from FY27-FY28F; net debt/ equity to peak at comfortable 1.1x (vs 0.5x in FY24)
- October 16, 2024 08:47
Share market live updates: Dividend dates
Madhuveer Com 18 Network Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.05
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 132
Ex-Dividend 17 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
- October 16, 2024 08:46
Share market today: Stock split dates
Harshil Agrotech Ltd
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 94.7
Ex-Split 17 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Split Today
- October 16, 2024 08:46
Share market news updates: Cochin Shipyard Ltd (COCHINSHIP)- Offer for Sale
Issue Period:- 16- October-24 to 17- October -24
For Non- Retail ( QIB +HNI ) open & close date - 16- October-24 (Today)
For Retail open & close date – 17- October -24
Floor Price: INR “1540.00”
Closing Price on date of announcement: Rs. 1672.00
Current Market Price: 1672.00
Base Issue size: 0.66 Crs Shares – 2.50% of O/S Capital
Green Shoe Issue size: 0.66 Crs Shares – 2.50% of O/S Capital
Total Issue Size: 1.32 Crs equity shares (INR 2026 Cr) – 5.00% of O/s Capital
Non-Retail Portion (QIB + HNI) - 90% of Offer Size - Bidding on 16- October-24 (Today)
Total Issue Size: 1.18 Crs shares (INR 1823.15 Cr)
Retail Portion - 10% of Offer Size - Bidding on 17- October -24
Total Issue Size: 0.13 Crs equity shares (INR 202.57 Cr)
Note : Upto Rs 2 lacs bids are classified as Retail and above non retail ( QIB + HNI )
- October 16, 2024 08:45
Stock market today: GIFT market signals weak opening for Sensex, Nifty
Domestic markets are likely to open in flat note with negative bias. As there is no major trigger for the market, stock-specific action will continue due to result season, said analysts. Among the big companies, Bajaj Auto and L&T Technology Services will declare their results for September quarter today.
- October 16, 2024 08:43
Stock market updates: Lakshya Powertech IPO: Opens today at NSE-Emerge
The initial public offering of Ahmedabad-based Lakshya Powertech opens today for subscription and will close on October 18. The company has fixed the price band as ₹171-₹180 a share of face value ₹10 each.
The issue size is ₹49.91 cr and the lot size is 800 equity shares.
- October 16, 2024 08:39
Asia market updates: PBoC drains cash amid expiring loans
On October 16, the People’s Bank of China (PBoC) injected CNY 642.4 billion in seven-day reverse repos. However, with CNY 789 billion in MLF loans and an additional CNY 61 billion in reverse repo loans set to expire on October 17, there was a net cash withdrawal of CNY 207.6 billion that day. Wednesday’s operation was designed to offset the impact of maturing MLF and reverse repo loans, as the central bank sought to keep liquidity in the banking system at a manageable level.
- October 16, 2024 08:38
Currency market today: Rupee expected to remain range-bound
The Rupee is expected to remain range-bound at 83.9-84.1/US Dollar this month, with a depreciating bias: Bank of Baroda economic research. It depreciated by 0.3% in the first fortnight of October 2024.
- October 16, 2024 08:05
Share market today: Fund houses recommendations
HSBC on Bharti Airtel: Upgrade to Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1950/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on HDFC Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 805/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on HDFC Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 850/Sh (Positive)
Investec on HDFC Life: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 850/Sh (Positive)
BofA on PVR: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1860/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on PVR: Maintain Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 2450/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Newgen: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1500/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on HDFC AMC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5450/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on HDFC AMC: Upgrade to Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 4920/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Century Tex: Initiate Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 3700/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Prudent: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3050/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Vodafone Idea: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 7.1/Sh (Neutral)
HSBC on Reliance Ind: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 3010/Sh (Neutral)
MS on HDFC AMC: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 4120/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on HDFC Life: Downgrade to Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 735/Sh (Negative)
Jefferies on BSE: Downgrade to Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 3500/Sh (Negative)
- October 16, 2024 08:05
Stock market news updates: NSE Indices launches Nifty Top 15 Equal Weight Index
NSE’s index services subsidiary, NSE Indices Limited today launched a new standard index – Nifty Top 15 Equal Weight.
The Nifty Top 15 Equal Weight aims to track the performance of top 15 companies selected based on free-float market capitalization from the Nifty 50.
All stocks in the index are equally weighted. The base date for the index is March 02, 2006, and the base value is 1000. The index is reconstituted on a semi-annual basis and weights are rebalanced on a quarterly basis.
The index is expected to act as a benchmark for asset managers and a reference index tracked by passive funds in the form of Exchange Traded Funds (ETFs), index funds and structured products.
- October 16, 2024 08:00
Stock market live today: CareEdge-ESG assigns first ESG rating to ESAF Small Finance Bank
CARE ESG Ratings Limited (CareEdge-ESG), a Securities & Exchange Board of India (SEBI)-registered ESG Rating Provider (ERP) and a wholly owned subsidiary of CARE Ratings Limited, achieved a significant landmark with the assignment of first Environment, Social and Governance (ESG) rating to ESAF Small Finance Bank Limited (ESAF).
ESAF is a scheduled Small Finance Bank that primarily provides loans to rural and semi-urban customers. ESAF has been assigned a rating of CareEdge-ESG 2[1] with an ESG score of 68.1. The bank’s ESG rating reflects its strong position in managing ESG risk though superior disclosures, policies, and performance. Please follow the link for detailed ESG rating rationale of ESAF.
- October 16, 2024 07:58
Share market news today: Securities in F&O ban for trade on October 16, 2024
* BANDHANBNK
* CHAMBLFERT
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* IDFCFIRSTB
* IEX
* LTF
* MANAPPURAM
* NATIONALUM
* PNB
* RBLBANK
* SAIL
* TATACHEM
- October 16, 2024 07:57
Stock market news today: Ahmedabad based Lakshya Powertech Limited’s, Initial Public has opened for subscription today and will close on October 18.
- October 16, 2024 07:57
Share market updates: Stocks to see action today
GR Infraprojects: Company gets Letter of Acceptance worth ₹1,885.6 crore from Maharashtra State Road Development Corp
PNC Infratech: Company bags order worth ₹4,630 crore for two projects from Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation
Ashoka Buildcon: Company wins Rs 1,126.58 Cr flyover project from BMC
Bhageria Industries: Company gets LOA for solar power developer, LOA for solar photovoltaic power generating stations of capacity of 32 MW (AC)
Ceigall India: Company emerged as L1 bidder for construction of 4 lane elevated road, Company declared L1 bidder with bid project cost of Rs 2.07 billion
Alpex Solar: Company secures Rs 277.19 Cr order from leading PSU
RailTel: Company secures Rs. 79.84 Cr order from MHADA.
Rallis India: Net Profit at Rs 98 cr vs Net Profit Rs 82 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 928 vs Rs 832 cr. (YoY).
Capri Global Capital: Company enters green financing with rooftop solar finance, partners with credit fair as loan service providers aims to build a separate Rs 1000 Cr loan-book in coming years
Lactose: Net Profit at Rs 2.1 cr vs Net Profit Rs 0.80 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 30 vs Rs 24 cr. (YoY)
Oil downstream stocks: Brent crude oil futures sank 5% below $74
Power Finance Corp: Transfer of Jamnagar transmission, navinal transmission to Adani energy solutions, and sale of two units for Rs 192.8 million and Rs 191.4 million.
KEI Industries: Net Profit at Rs 155 cr vs Net Profit Rs 140 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 2280 vs Rs 1945 cr. (YoY).
SG Finserve: Net Profit at Rs 14.1 cr vs Net Profit Rs 17.5 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 30.9 vs Rs 43.9 cr. (YoY)
Central Bank of India: India CCI approves the acquisition of 24.91% shareholding in future generali India insurance and 25.18% shareholding in future Generali India life insurance by central bank of India.
Power Grid Corp: Acquisition of ‘Rajasthan iv H1 power transmission’ by Company for Rs 188.1 million, Company says acquisition of south OLPAD transmission by co under TBCB route for Rs 188.4 million
Sterlite Technologies: Company announces significant investment of Rs 50 crore to establish a state-of-the-art fibre skilling training Centre in Telangana
Madhya Bharat Agro: Net Profit at Rs 13.8 cr vs Net Profit Rs 14.9 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 280 vs Rs 280 cr. (YoY)
Krishana Phoschem: Net Profit at Rs 16.7 cr vs Net Profit Rs 19.3 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 300 vs Rs 265 cr. (YoY)
Adani Enterprises: Closes QIP at ₹2,962 per Share, Offering 4.99% Discount to QIBs
LTIMindtree: Company announces merger of subsidiaries, effective October 2, 2024, to enhance operational efficiency.
ONGC: Boosts Stake in OPaL to 94.04% with ₹10,501 Crore Investment
Adani Green Energy: Company defers $1.2 billion offering due to weak market conditions ahead of U.S. elections.
Tata Motors: Jaguar LandRover’s retail sales rise 36% year-on-year to 3,214 units for first six months of current fiscal.
Cochin Shipyard: India government to sell up to 5% stake in cochin shipyard via offer for sale, floor price for India GOVT’s stake sale in cochin shipyard at Rs 1,540 rupees/share
- October 16, 2024 07:54
Share market updates: Stocks that will see action today: October 16, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Bajaj Auto, Tata Power, Lupin, ONGC, Adani Energy Solutions, Power Grid, Central Bank of India, Cochin Shipyard, Kernex Microsystems, KEI Industries, PNC Infratech GR Infraprojects, Capri Global, RailTel, Aditya Birla Money, Crisil, Himadri Special, L&T Technology Services, Mphasis, South Indian Bank.
- October 16, 2024 07:35
Share market today: Broker’s call: IPCA Laboratories
After three years of earnings deterioration, IPCA Laboratories is well-poised to deliver strong earnings growth over FY24-27.
With broad-based growth in volume and pricing, IPCA has been able to outperform the industry significantly in the domestic formulation (DF) market, with 15 per cent y-o-y growth in MAT Aug’24 and a 15 per cent CAGR in MAT Aug’21-24.
- October 16, 2024 07:34
Stock market today: Broker’s call: TCS (Hold)
Tata Consultancy Services Limited (TCS) recorded revenue of ₹64,259 Crore, a growth of 7.6 per cent y-o-y The company recorded constant currency revenue growth of 5.5 per cent in Q2 FY25.
The EBIDTA and PAT for the current quarter was ₹16,731 crore and ₹11,955 crore respectively as compared ₹15,746 crore and ₹11,380 crore in the same quarter previous year an increase of 6.2% and 5.0% YoY basis, respectively. EBIDTAM and PATM in current
- October 16, 2024 07:26
Share market today: Bank of Maharashtra 2QFY25 earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/32a05d2a-fbae-406b-a297-fbdcab11f80c.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/03924f15-8fcc-494f-9ef7-ffb816aedd81.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/2aa3e9d0-8529-434f-bff7-674fb02a19d3.pdf
- October 16, 2024 07:24
Stock market news today: Fund flow activity: 15 October 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 103530.06 + 5993.8 Total: 109523.86
F&O Volume: 484210.23 + 288648.7 Total: 772858.93
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -1748.71
(16097.89 - 17846.6)
DII: NET BUY: +1654.96
(13229.43 - 11574.47)
- October 16, 2024 07:23
Share market news today: Q2FY25 earning calendar 17.10.2024
AXISBANK, CEATLTD, CENTRALBK, HAVELLS, INFY, IOB, JSL, LTIM, NESTLEIND, POLYCAB, QUICKHEAL, TANLA, TATACHEM, TATACOMM, WIPRO
AXISBANK
* NII expected at Rs 13615 crore versus Rs 12314 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 10227 crore versus Rs 8631 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 75.03% versus 49.75%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 6478 crore versus Rs 5863 crore
CEATLTD
* Revenue expected at Rs 3249 crore versus Rs 3053 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 357 crore versus Rs 456 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.98% versus 14.93%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 122 crore versus Rs 208 crore
HAVELLS
* Revenue expected at Rs 4411 crore versus Rs 3900 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 467 crore versus Rs 373 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 10.58% versus 9.56%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 324 crore versus Rs 249 crore
INFY
* Revenue expected at Rs 40837 crore versus Rs 39315 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 8690 crore versus Rs 8288 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 21.27% versus 21.08%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 6832 crore versus Rs 6368 crore
LTIM
* Revenue expected at Rs 9442 crore versus Rs 9142 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 1472 crore versus Rs 1370 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 15.58% versus 14.95%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1221 crore versus Rs 1135 crore
POLYCAB
* Revenue expected at Rs 4894 crore versus Rs 4217 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 639 crore versus Rs 608 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.05% versus 14.41%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 443 crore versus Rs 425 crore
TATACHEM
* Revenue expected at Rs 4029 crore versus Rs 3998 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 639 crore versus Rs 819 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.86% versus 20.48%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 224 crore versus Rs 326 crore
TATACOMM
* Revenue expected at Rs 5764 crore versus Rs 4872 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1135 crore versus Rs 1015 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 19.69% versus 20.83%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 265 crore versus Rs 220 crore
WIPRO
* Revenue expected at Rs 22249 crore versus Rs 21963 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 4314 crore versus Rs 4335 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 19.38% versus 19.73%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3011 crore versus Rs 3003 crore
- October 16, 2024 07:22
Stock market news today: Q2FY25 earning calendar 16.10.2024
ACCELYA, BAJAJ-AUTO, CRISIL, HSCL,LTTS, MPHASIS, POCL, SOUTHBANK, TIPSMUSIC
BAJAJ-AUTO
* Revenue expected at Rs 13258 crore versus Rs 10519 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2703 crore versus Rs 2132 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.38% versus 20.26%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2206 crore versus Rs 1836 crore
LTTS
* Revenue expected at Rs 2566 crore versus Rs 2461 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 417 crore versus Rs 383 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 16.25% versus 15.56%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 334 crore versus Rs 313 crore
MPHASIS
* Revenue expected at Rs 3506 crore versus Rs 3422 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 533 crore versus Rs 513 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 15.20% versus 14.99%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 415 crore versus Rs 404 crore
- October 16, 2024 07:21
Share market news today: Position limit for TM, client + pro, in Index Derivative at 7500 crore orv15% of OI
- October 16, 2024 07:20
- October 16, 2024 07:16
Share market today: Economic calendar – 16.10.2024
11:30 U.K. CPI y/y (Expected: 1.9% versus Previous: 2.2%)
23:55 Euro ECB President Lagarde Speaks
- October 16, 2024 07:16
F&O trading: SEBI increases position limits for F&O trading
Mraket regulator SEBI has increased the overall position limit at the trading member level across client and proprietary trades in index futures and options to ₹7,500 crore, or 15 per cent of total open interest (OI) in the market.
- October 16, 2024 07:14
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 16.10.2024
Prologis, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
U.S. Bancorp (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Synchrony Financial (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Citizens Financial Group, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
CSX Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
Kinder Morgan, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Energy)
Crown Castle Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Telecommunication)
Las Vegas Sands Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Hotel)
Discover Financial Services (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Equifax, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
PPG Industries, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Chemical)
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Metal)
Rexford Industrial Realty, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Realty)
- October 16, 2024 06:38
Day Trading Guide for October 16, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI.
- October 16, 2024 06:37
Stock to buy today: Piramal Pharma (₹231.45): BUY
The outlook is bullish for Piramal Pharma. The 5 per cent rise on Tuesday indicates that the corrective fall was in place since mid-September has ended. It also marks the beginning of a new leg of upmove. The rise on Tuesday happened from a key trendline support. That keeps the broader uptrend intact. Cluster of supports are there in the ₹222-₹215 region which can limit the downside going forward.
