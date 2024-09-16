Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for September 16, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- September 16, 2024 09:53
Stock market live today: Bajaj Housing gears up for India’s biggest trading debut of 2024
Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd.’s shares are set to begin trading on Monday following an initial public offering that was oversubscribed by more than 60 times.
The unit of India’s largest shadow lender, whose IPO raised ₹65.6 billion ($781 million) in the nation’s biggest deal so far this year, drew bids exceeding $39 billion last week. That’s more than 1 per cent of the country’s gross domestic product. Shares were sold at ₹70 each. Trading begins at 10 am in Mumbai.
- September 16, 2024 09:48
Stock market live today: Route Mobile’s promoter entity divests stake to meet public holding requirement; stock declines over 1%
Route Mobile Limited has announced that its promoter entity, Proximus Opal S.A., has divested a 6.03% stake in the company through an Offer for Sale (OFS), in addition to the 1.95% sell down that was completed on 26 July 2024, to comply with the minimum public holding requirement of 25%.
Route Mobile shares declined 1.07% on the NSE at ₹1,677.40
- September 16, 2024 09:47
Stock market live today: SMRC Automotive Holdings forms JV with Hamakyorex, Japan; shares hold steady
SMRC Automotive Holdings Netherlands B.V. has approved to execute a Joint Venture Agreement with Hamakyorex Co. Ltd, Japan. SAHN B.V., is a wholly owned subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International.
Samvardhana Motherson International shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹192.06
- September 16, 2024 09:46
Stock market live today: Habil Khorakiwala wins BIRAC Innovator Award 2024; stock trades flat
Biotechnology Industry Research Assistance Council (BIRAC), a Government of India enterprise, conferred the “BIRAC Innovator Award 2024” to Wockhardt’s Chairman, Dr. Habil Khorakiwala. On his behalf, the award was received by the inventor, Dr. Mahesh Patel (Chief Scientific Officer - Drug Discovery Research) during “Global Bio – India 2024” event held in New Delhi.
Wockhardt shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹1,013.
- September 16, 2024 09:45
Stock market live today: Infosys and LIC partner for digital transformation initiative
Infosys announced its collaboration with the Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) to spearhead its digital transformation initiative called DIVE (Digital Innovation and Value Enhancement).
Infosys shares trade flat at ₹1,944.25.
LIC shares trade flat at ₹1,037.25
- September 16, 2024 09:44
Stock market live today: Revolt Motors enters Sri Lankan market; stock surges over 3%
Revolt Motors announced its entry into the Sri Lankan market. In partnership with Evolution Auto Pvt Ltd, Revolt Motors is set to revolutionise the country’s mobility landscape by offering advanced and performance-driven electric motorcycles designed to cater to diverse rider needs.
RattanIndia shares surge 3.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹82.61
- September 16, 2024 09:36
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am:
Adani Enterprises (1.80%), Hindalco (1.52%), NTPC (1.32%), Grasim Industries (1.09%), Tata Steel (0.96%)
Top losers:
Hindustan Unilever (-2.17%), Britannia (-1.57%), Hero Motocorp (-0.75%), Nestle India (-0.45%), SBI Life (-0.43%)
- September 16, 2024 09:32
Stock market live today: JSPL and JRPL to collaborate on India’s largest green hydrogen investment; stock trades flat
Jindal Steel (JSPL) and Jindal Renewables (JRPL) have announced a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to implement India’s biggest investment in green hydrogen.
The MOU outlines JSPL’s plan to integrate green hydrogen into its Direct Reduced Iron (DRI) units in Angul, Odisha. In the first phase, Jindal Renewables will develop a green hydrogen generation capacity of up to 4,500 tons per annum set to commence by December 2025. In addition, the project will also entail supply of 36,000 tons of oxygen per annum that will be used in the Angul steelworks. JRPL will also be supplying 3GW of renewable energy to JSPL’s facilities reducing the steelmaker’s dependence on coal fired energy by 50% in the next 2-3 years. This integration of green energy is expected to drastically lower the company’s carbon footprint.
Jindal Steel shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹1,033.85
- September 16, 2024 09:28
Stock market live today: Opening bell: Sensex, Nifty open higher amid mixed global cues, all eyes on US Fed rate decision
BSE Sensex traded at 83,022.60, marginally higher by 131.66 pts or 0.16%, and Nifty 50 traded at 25,392.20, up 35.70 pts or 0.14% as at 9.21 am.
- September 16, 2024 09:23
Stock market live today: Delhivery expands cross-border services with Teamglobal Logistics partnership
Delhivery said it is expanding its cross-border services with a strategic partnership with Teamglobal Logistics, a leader in the fast-growing ocean freight sector, offering transportation services between all major international cargo centers using a combination of land, sea and air modes.
This strategic partnership will provide an expanded reach of over 120 countries for Delhivery’s Less than Container Load (LCL) service. Delhivery, in turn, will enable in-land services of its Part Truckload (PTL) shipping solution within India to Teamglobal with its reach of 18,700-plus pin codes.
- September 16, 2024 09:19
Commodities market updates: Crude oil futures trade higher on hopes of US Federal Reserve rate cut
Crude oil futures traded higher on Monday morning as the market hoped for an interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve later this week. At 9.16 am on Monday, November Brent oil futures were at $71.69, up by 0.11 per cent, and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $67.92, up by 0.25 per cent. September crude oil futures were trading at ₹5786 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Monday against the previous close of ₹5770, up by 0.28 per cent, and October futures were trading at ₹5729 against the previous close of ₹5721, up by 0.14 per cent.
- September 16, 2024 09:12
Stock market live today: ICICI Securities on today’s markets outlook
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open higher, as trend in GIFT Nifty suggest a positive start for the broader index. Asian markets were trading firm. US markets closed higher on Friday as investors expecting bigger interest rate cut by the Federal Reserve next week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 297.01 points, or 0.72%, to 41,393.78, the S&P 500 gained 30.26 points, or 0.54%, to 5,626.02 and the Nasdaq Composite gained 114.30 points, or 0.65%, to 17,683.98. Indian equity indices ended marginally lower with Nifty at 25,350 on September 13. At close, the Sensex was down 71.77 points or 0.09 percent at 82,890.94, and the Nifty was down 32.40 points or 0.13 percent at 25,356.50.
- September 16, 2024 09:10
Stock market live today: Aarti Drugs extends buyback offer till September 19 due to holiday on September 18
Aarti Drugs has informed that its buyback offer will remain open till September 19, since September 18 is a holiday.
- September 16, 2024 09:03
Stock market live today: Motherson subsidiary SAHN BV forms JV with Hamakyorex Co. for comprehensive logistics operations
SMRC Automotive Holdings Netherlands B.V. (“SAHN B.V.”), a subsidiary of Samvardhana Motherson International has approved a Joint Venture Agreement with Hamakyorex Co, Japan., in which Motherson ‘s arm will hold the majority 51% stake.
Motherson and Hamakyorex have an existing strategic partnership with both parties having 50% shareholding each. This was established in 2019 and is engaged in the business of finished vehicle logistics in India. On the back of the ongoing successful partnership in
India both parties have decided to enter into another partnership. It is being setup to conduct comprehensive logistics operations and provide a range of related services, including third-party logistics (3PL), warehousing, packaging, and import/export (EXIM) solutions, to various industries in Japan or other locations as mutually agreed between the parties.
- September 16, 2024 09:00
Stock market live today: Systematix Corporate Services raises Rs 103.12 cr through preferential allotment for strategic initiatives
Systematix Corporate Services, a BSE-listed integrated financial services firm announced raising Rs 103.12 Crores through preferential allotment of equity shares at Rs 1531 per share.
The funds raised will fuel strategic initiatives across Systematix’s diverse business verticals, including the launch of two Alternative Investment Funds (AIFs) - Category I and Category III, scaling the Margin Trading book, Strengthening the Wealth Management, Capitalising the Institutional and HNI/Retail broking divisions and Accelerate the growth of investment banking and equity capital market businesses.
- September 16, 2024 08:59
Commodities market updates: Silver up at $30.95
Silver rose to approximately $31 as the dollar index fell below 101 for the third consecutive day amid rising expectations that the Federal Reserve will slash interest rates more forcefully at this week’s policy meeting. According to CME’s FedWatch Tool, markets are now pricing in a 59% possibility that the Fed will deliver a greater 50 basis point rate decrease on Wednesday, up from 25% a month ago, while the odds for a moderate 25 basis point reduction are 41%. Those forecasts came despite the fact that crucial inflation readings for August were hotter than expected last week, despite the fact that the most recent jobs data showed symptoms of a sluggish labour market. Investors are also looking forward to Tuesday’s US retail sales and industrial production data for fresh economic clues.
- September 16, 2024 08:56
Commodities market updates: Gold gains to $2585.63
Gold soared beyond $2,585, reaching record highs, aided by a weaker dollar and lower bond yields amid rising prospects of an aggressive US interest rate decrease this week. Fed fund futures show that investors are increasingly betting on the Federal Reserve to drop rates by 50 basis points, with markets pricing in a 59% possibility, while the odds for a moderate 25 basis point cut stand at 41%, according to CME’s FedWatch Tool. This comes after a weekly job report that showed significant weakness in the labour market, as demonstrated by dismal August payroll figures. Recent data also show that US inflation is heading downward, while some stickiness persists.
- September 16, 2024 08:55
Commodities market live today: ICICI Securities on Commodities review and outlook
Spot gold prices hit fresh record high on Friday and Spot silver hit 2-weeks high amid growing optimism of lower interest rates by the US Federal Reserve. Weakness in the dollar and fall in global treasury yields supported the bullions to trade higher. Further, strong inflows into Gold ETF also strengthened the bullishness in the metal.
Dollar index traded lower amid resurgence of 50 bps interest rate cut by the Fed in its September meeting. Dovish comments from a Fed member has caused a shift in market expectation. As per the CME Fed-Watch tool the probability of 50 bps rate cut in September has gone to 59% from 30% a day ago. Meanwhile, rise in US consumer sentiments to its highest level at 4-month limited the downside in the dollar.
US treasury yields moved lower after the US prelim UoM inflation expectation dipped to 2.7% against previous reading of 2.8% indicating further scope for lower interest rate.
NYMEX crude oil prices failed to capitalize its gains and edged lower as US oil production slowly resumes after hurricane. Further, less than expected rise in demand forecast in the coming quarter and 2025 by IEA also weighed on the oil prices.
Base metals moved higher on signs of improved demand form China. Increasing premium of refined metal in China and depleting stocks in SHFE supported the metal prices to hold its gains. Further, a sudden surge in electric vehicle sales has also supported its gains. Additionally, growing prospects of 50 bps interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in September has fueled the rally in base metals.
NYMEX natural gas pared all its gains and edged lower after rallying to its 2-month high driven by higher demand forecast and reduced output due to Hurricane Francine, which forced producers to cut back.
- September 16, 2024 08:54
Stock market live today: Indian markets set to open mildly higher, following mixed Asian markets and positive US cues
Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities says Indian markets could open mildly higher, in line with mixed Asian markets today and positive US markets on Sept 13
- September 16, 2024 08:53
Stock market live today: Dalal Street braces for Bajaj Housing Finance IPO and Fed interest rate cut optimism
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities
Bajaj Housing Finance is set to list on Monday, September 16, 2024, after receiving Rs 3,80,000 crore worth of bids for its Rs 6560 crore IPO, with the grey market premium (GMP) remaining above 100%. The week ahead promises action on Dalal Street, with seven new public issues and 13 stock exchange debuts. Gift Nifty is racing towards record highs, while investor optimism builds ahead of the Federal Reserve’s expected interest rate cut. Key stocks in focus include Wipro, Persistent Systems, and LTTS, with Nifty and Bank Nifty offering attractive trading opportunities.
- September 16, 2024 08:37
Stock market live today: Consumer durables players see strong double-digit growth during Onam led by washing machines, LED TVs
The consumer durables industry witnessed a strong sales uptick for washing machines, air-conditioners and LED TVs during the Onam festival period. Some of the leading brands said they witnessed strong double-digit growth during this period led by higher demand for the premium segment, making them bullish about the upcoming festivities that end with Diwali. Industry growth rate, which was flat last year, is also expected to be around 15-20 per cent in terms of value.
- September 16, 2024 08:26
Stock market live today: Margin trading books of brokers zoom amid bull run
The sustained uptick in equities has given a fillip to margin trading facility (MTF), a product offered by brokers that allows up to 5x leverage to those trading in the cash market.
The MTF book has swelled to ₹80,000 crore, a growth of over 55 per cent in the past eight months, according to estimates.
- September 16, 2024 07:18
Stock market live today: F&O Strategy: Buy Sun TV futures
The stock of Sun TV Network (₹825.25) posted a gain last week, particularly due to the rally on Friday. While the stock saw a decline in August, it has largely been oscillating in a range so far this month.
- September 16, 2024 07:18
Stock market live today: F&O Tracker: Index futures set to rally further
Nifty 50 (25,357) and Bank Nifty (51,938) appreciated by a considerable 2 per cent and 2.7 per cent, respectively, last week. Below is the analysis of futures and options data of both the indices.
- September 16, 2024 07:16
Stock fundamentals: The raging SME IPO market
BSE 500 has risen 3.17 times in the last 10 years. If you thought that was good, here is some interesting data. In this same period, the BSE SME IPO index, which tracks the companies in the SME segment, has risen a whopping 110 times till September 11, 2024. Much of the gains are in the last three years, post Covid, when the index rose 16 times compared with the BSE 500 index’s 1.4 times rise.
- September 16, 2024 07:15
Stock market live today: Gujarat Gas: Does the scheme of arrangement add fizz to the counter?
India is witnessing a structural increase in the consumption of natural gas on the back of the Union government’s (GoI) planned and sustained push to increase the share of gas in India’s energy mix to 15 per cent by 2030, from the current 6.7 per cent. Efforts are on to stimulate both supply and demand in this space.
- September 16, 2024 07:14
Stock market live today: Northern Arc Capital IPO – Key things to know before you subscribe
The IPO of Northern Arc Capital Ltd (NACL), a systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC, is open for subscription from September 16 to 19. The issue size is ₹777 crore, with a fresh issue of ₹500 crore. NACL is a professionally-run company with no identifiable promoters. A few institutional investors are set to pare their stake.
- September 16, 2024 07:12
Commodities market updates: What next for crude oil?
Declining crude oil prices has been in the news for quite some time now. After having started the down move in early July, crude oil prices extended the decline in September. Brent crude oil futures marked a low of $68.7 a barrel last week, the lowest since December 2021 and WTI (West Texas Intermediate) futures marked a low of $65.3 a barrel, the lowest since May 2023. Year-to-date, the former is down 8.6 per cent and the latter has lost 4.3 per cent.
- September 16, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates: Stocks that will see action this week
Here is what the charts say about the shares of Linde India, Prestige Estates Projects and Sundram Fasteners
- September 16, 2024 07:11
Currency market updates: Currency Outlook: Dollar remains stable
The dollar index remained in a narrow range all-through last week. Indeed, the index has been stable, and range bound over the last three weeks. This clearly indicates that the market is waiting to see the outcome of the US Federal Reserve meeting on Wednesday this week.
- September 16, 2024 07:09
Stock market live today: Nvidia’s influence on markets: When tail wags the dog
Never have so many depended so much on so few (just one company) – that was how we had termed the dependence of the global stock market rally hinged to the fortunes of Nvidia in our article ‘Nvidia and its parabolic growth’ published in February this year. Fast forward to today, this theme has only got stronger.
- September 16, 2024 07:02
Watch: Stock idea today: Blue Star
The stock idea that we have for you today is Blue Star. The stock has surged over 9 per cent last week and has closed on a strong note. There is an inverted head and shoulder pattern on the chart. This is a bullish pattern. It indicates that the share price can go up in the coming days.
- September 16, 2024 07:00
Stock market live today: Mcap: Nine of top-10 most valued firms jump ₹2 lakh crore; Bharti Airtel sparkles
Reliance Industries led the chart of the top-10 most valued firms followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, Hindustan Unilever, LIC and ITC.
- September 16, 2024 06:58
Watch: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 16 Sep’24 to 20 Sep’24 by BL GURU
The Indian benchmark indices, #nifty50 and #Niftybankindex, have seen a strong rise last week. That keeps intact the overall uptrend.
- September 16, 2024 06:57
Stock market live today: Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex: Gains bullish momentum
The Indian benchmark indices opened the week on a weak note, but then managed to surge in the second half of the week. The Sensex, Nifty 50 and the Nifty Bank indices were all up over 2 per cent. This rise has reduced the danger of the fall that we had cautioned last week.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.