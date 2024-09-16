September 16, 2024 08:55

Spot gold prices hit fresh record high on Friday and Spot silver hit 2-weeks high amid growing optimism of lower interest rates by the US Federal Reserve. Weakness in the dollar and fall in global treasury yields supported the bullions to trade higher. Further, strong inflows into Gold ETF also strengthened the bullishness in the metal.

Dollar index traded lower amid resurgence of 50 bps interest rate cut by the Fed in its September meeting. Dovish comments from a Fed member has caused a shift in market expectation. As per the CME Fed-Watch tool the probability of 50 bps rate cut in September has gone to 59% from 30% a day ago. Meanwhile, rise in US consumer sentiments to its highest level at 4-month limited the downside in the dollar.

US treasury yields moved lower after the US prelim UoM inflation expectation dipped to 2.7% against previous reading of 2.8% indicating further scope for lower interest rate.

NYMEX crude oil prices failed to capitalize its gains and edged lower as US oil production slowly resumes after hurricane. Further, less than expected rise in demand forecast in the coming quarter and 2025 by IEA also weighed on the oil prices.

Base metals moved higher on signs of improved demand form China. Increasing premium of refined metal in China and depleting stocks in SHFE supported the metal prices to hold its gains. Further, a sudden surge in electric vehicle sales has also supported its gains. Additionally, growing prospects of 50 bps interest rate cut by the US Federal Reserve in September has fueled the rally in base metals.

NYMEX natural gas pared all its gains and edged lower after rallying to its 2-month high driven by higher demand forecast and reduced output due to Hurricane Francine, which forced producers to cut back.