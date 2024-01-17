Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 17 January 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- January 17, 2024 08:36
Stocks in news: Newgen Software Technologies stock hits 52-week high after Q3 FY24 results
Newgen Software Technologies stock has surged by five per cent, hitting a 52-week high on the NSE, at ₹901.05 on Tuesday.
The company reported its consolidated net profit for the quarter ended December 2023 at ₹68.34 crore as against ₹47.3 crore in December 2022.
- January 17, 2024 08:35
Stock market live updates: Jubilant Foodworks announces further investments in Netherlands subsidiary
Jubilant Foodworks Ltd has announced that its board has approved further investments of up to ₹25 crore (or its equivalent in Euro) in Jubilant Foodworks Netherlands B.V. (JFN), wholly owned subsidiary of the company.
As per the stock exchange filing, the proposed investment in JFN will be utilised towards funding the interest payments on credit facilities availed from The Hongkong and Shanghai Banking Corporation Limited for acquisition of stake in DP Eurasia N.V. and general corporate purposes.
- January 17, 2024 08:34
Stock market live updates: Wonderla Holidays appoints Gaurav Sondhi as VP of Sales
Wonderla Holidays Ltd has announced that Gaurav Sondhi has joined the company as its Vice President of Sales.
He brings over 12 years of dynamic experience, including his recent role as the Head of Partnerships and Alliances at Zomato Entertainment Limited.
- January 17, 2024 08:31
Stocks market live updates: GQG Partners raises stake in ITC, holding value worth ₹16,400 crore
US-based investment management firm GQG Partners has increased stake in cigarette-to-soap maker ITC, adding more than 15 crore shares as foreign portfolio investors.
The name of Goldman Sachs GQG Partners International Opportunities Fund, which bought over 13.1 crore shares representing 1.05 per cent stake in ITC during the third quarter this fiscal, has emerged for the first time in the shareholding of the diversified conglomerate.
- January 17, 2024 08:30
Stocks in focus: HDFC Bank Q3 PAT up 34% on strong growth in NII, other income
HDFC Bank posted a 33.5 per cent year-on-year rise in net profit for Q3 FY24 at ₹16,370 crore, on the back of robust growth in both net interest income and other income. Sequentially, the profit after tax was 2.5 per cent higher.
Net interest income (NII) rose 23.9 per cent y-o-y and 4.0 per cent q-oq to ₹28,470 crore. Other income for the quarter was up 31 per cent y-o-y and 4 per cent q-o-q to ₹11,140 crore, led by strong growth in fees and commissions, and trading and mark to market gains.
- January 17, 2024 08:17
Stock market live updates: LIC books profits in three Adani group stocks in December quarter
Life Insurance Corporation (LIC) has made the most of the rally in the Adani group stocks in the December quarter and booked profits in three companies — Adani Ports and Special Economic Zone, flagship and incubator Adani Enterprises and Adani Energy Solutions.
During the quarter, the state-owned life insurer’s stake in Adani Ports went to 7.86 per cent from 9.07 per cent, in Adani Enterprises to 3.93 per cent from 4.23 per cent and in Adani Energy to 3 per cent from 3.68 per cent. It sold about 2.6 crore share in Adani Ports, 30 lakh shares in Adani Enterprises and 80 lakh shares in Adani Energy.
- January 17, 2024 08:15
Stock market live updates: LIC just tad below retail investors’ IPO price
Shares of Life Insurance Corporation of India for the first time crossed the listing price on Tuesday, though it is still ruling below the allotted price for retail investors. After hitting an all-time high of ₹900 since listing, the stock on Tuesday closed at ₹892.50.
- January 17, 2024 08:08
Stock market live updates| Broker’s call: JustDial (Buy)
JustDial has reported robust revenue growth of 20 per cent y-o-y despite seasonally weak Q3. This beat our estimates of 17.7 per cent by 200bps. Growth was led by continued momentum in paid campaigns (up 8.6 pe cent y-o-y/1 per cent q-o-q) and total active listings (up 18.8 per cent y-o-y/4 per cent q-o-q).
Elara Securities has reiterated its ‘Buy’ call due to strong cash chest, improving operational parameters and robust deferred revenue growth, indicating better revenue growth outlook.
- January 17, 2024 08:04
Stocks in focus: Federal Bank posts highest ever quarterly net profit of ₹1,007 crore in Q3
Federal Bank posted its highest ever quarterly profit of ₹1,006.74 crore in Q3 FY24, higher by 25 per cent on year and six per cent on quarter. Net Interest Income (NII) was up 8.53 per cent to ₹2,123.36 crore, also a quarterly record.
Net advances were up 18 per cent y-o-y and 3 per cent q-o-q to ₹1.99-lakh crore. Retail advances grew 20 per cent on year, business banking loans by 18 per cent, commercial banking loans 26 per cent and corporate advances by 14 per cent.
- January 17, 2024 08:02
Market updates| Broker’s Call: L&T (Outperform)
L&T delivered a sharp rise in order wins from Saudi Arabia after its improved focus on compliance with IKV (in-kingdom value) guidelines. BNP Paribas is expecting similar gains in the UAE and Qatar as compliance with ICV (in-country value added) rises with more localisation.
- January 17, 2024 08:00
Stock market live updates: Proxy firms support Aster DM Healthcare biz split, value unlocking
Aster DM Healthcare’s decision to separate its India and Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) businesses has received a positive nod from the global and domestic proxy advisory firms such as Glass Lewis, IiAS, SES and ISS.
SES said that the transaction is in line with compliance and they do not identify any major concerns regarding the proposed segregation of the India and GCC businesses.
- January 17, 2024 07:58
Stock market live updates: Himadri Speciality Chemical net jumps 71% to ₹107.89 crore for Q3FY24
Himadri Speciality Chemical, a global speciality chemical conglomerate, on Tuesday, reported a 71.17 per cent year-on-year jump to ₹107.89 crore in its standalone net profit for the third quarter this fiscal.
In the third quarter last fiscal, the Kolkata-based company’s net profit had stood at ₹63.03 crore. The company’s revenue during the period under review rose 1.46 per cent y-o-y at ₹1052.51 crore (₹1,037.39 crore), according to a stock exchange filing.
- January 17, 2024 07:55
Stock market live updates: Federal Bank board to consider external candidates for MD succession
The board of the Federal Bank will look at both internal and external candidates as suggested names to be submitted to the RBI to succeed MD and CEO Shyam Srinivasan following the end of his term in September 2024.
- January 17, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates: Fitch affirms India’s rating at ‘BBB-’
Relying on a robust medium-term GDP growth outlook and sound external finances, Fitch has affirmed India’s sovereign rating at ‘BBB-’ with stable outlook.
‘BBB-’ is last investment grade and stable outlook means it can upgraded to a notch above provided economic situations improve from here. Foreign investors rely on such rating before deciding about putting money in a country.
- January 17, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates| Stock to buy today: Bharat Petroleum Corporation (₹473.15)
The short-term outlook is bullish for Bharat Petroleum Corporation (BPCL). The stock rose 2.85 per cent on Tuesday and closed on a strong note.This indicates that the upmove is gaining strength. Support is now in the ₹460-457 region. Intermediate dips are likely to get fresh buyers at lower levels.
- January 17, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates| Day trading guide for January 17, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- January 17, 2024 07:03
Stock market live updates: Asian stocks open higher
Tokyo stocks opened higher on Wednesday, helped by a cheaper yen against the dollar, per a report by AFP. The benchmark Nikkei 225 index was up 0.85 percent, or 302.43 points, at 35,921.61 in early trade, while the broader Topix index added 0.65 percent, or 16.35 points, to 2,520.33, the report added. Overnight, Wall Street stocks fell as markets weighed mixed results from large banks while US Treasury yields and the dollar pushed higher.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.