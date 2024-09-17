Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 17 September 2024
ALL UPDATES
- September 17, 2024 12:06
Stock in focus: TVS Motors stock declined 1.26% on the NSE, trading at ₹2,806
- September 17, 2024 12:06
Nifty today: Top gainers, losers at noon trade
Top gainers on the NSE as at 12 noon:
Hero Motocorp (2.99%), Bajaj Auto (1.51%), bharti Airtel (1.39%), Britannia (1.33%), Nestle India (1.31%)
Top losers:
Tata motors (-2.19%), BPCL (-1.28%), Adani Ports (-1.15%), Tata Steel (-1.08%), Maruti (-0.84%)
- September 17, 2024 12:05
Sensex today: Stocks advanced, decline ratio at noon trade
Stocks advanced on BSE at 12 noon on September 17, 2024, were 1,587 against 2,195 stocks that declined, and 143 remained unchanged. Total stocks traded were 3,925. The number of stocks that recorded a 52-week high was 257, and those that hit a 52-week low was 17.
A total of 288 stocks traded in the upper circuit, and 193 in the lower circuit.
- September 17, 2024 12:01
Stock market live today: Modern Insulators to invest in 1,38,800 equity shares of Swiggy at ₹360 per share
Modern Insulators approved to invest in 1,38,800 Equity Shares of Swiggy Limited for Rs. 360 per share.
Modern Insulators stock rises 1.51% to ₹138.25.
- September 17, 2024 12:00
Stock market live today: RailTel Corp gets ₹48.70 crore work order from Health Insurance TPA; shares slip 0.77% to trade at ₹466.10
RailTel Corporation of India Ltd. has received the work order from Health Insurance TPA of India Ltd. for Service amounting to ₹48.70 crore.
Shares slip 0.77% to trade at ₹466.10 on the NSE.
- September 17, 2024 11:59
Stock market live today: Zydus Lifesciences to purchase API business of Sterling Biotech for ₹84 crore; shares trade flat on NSE at ₹1,112.75.
Zydus Lifesciences board has approved a Business Transfer Agreement to purchase the API business of Sterling Biotech Ltd (SBL), on a going concern basis, on slump sale basis, without values being assigned to individual assets and liabilities, on cash-free and debt-free basis at a pre-defined lump-sum consideration of ₹84 crore.
Zydus Lifesciences shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹1,112.75.
- September 17, 2024 11:59
Stock market live today: Netweb Technologies enters reselling arrangement with Beetel Teletech, stock slips 0.32% on NSE
Netweb Technologies has clarified that the company has entered into a reselling arrangement with Beetel Teletech Ltd, for the latter to resell the existing product range of Netweb Technologies India. “Entering into such an arrangement is quite common for businesses like ours. This is neither launching a new product nor is entering into a new market.”
Netweb Technologies stock slip 0.32% to trade at ₹2,775.85 on the NSE
- September 17, 2024 11:47
Commodities market updates: Aluminium futures hovering near a resistance
Aluminium futures (September series) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) found support at ₹217 early last week and rebounded. On Monday, it closed at ₹231.8.
The contract faces resistance at ₹234. If this level is breached, aluminium futures can establish a fresh leg of uptrend, which can lift the contract to ₹242, its nearest potential barrier. Subsequent resistance is at ₹250.
- September 17, 2024 11:33
Stock in focus: Alkem Laboratories establishes wholly-owned subsidiary Alkem Wellness; stock trade weak
Alkem Laboratories has incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Alkem Wellness Limited.
Alkem Laboratories stock trades at ₹6,276 on the NSE, down by 1.28%.
- September 17, 2024 11:32
Stock market live today: Amitabh Lal Das, General Counsel, Legal, resigns from Bajaj Auto due to personal reasons
Amitabh Lal Das, General Counsel, Legal, has tendered his resignation from the services of Bajaj Auto, effective from the close of business hours today i.e., September 17, 2024 due to personal reasons.
- September 17, 2024 11:30
Stock market live today: JBM ECOLIFE Mobility secures $100 million strategic funding from ADB and AIIB
JBM ECOLIFE Mobility (P) Ltd, a subsidiary (JV) of JBM Auto Limited, has secured $100 million strategic funding from the Asian Development Bank (ADB) and the Asian Infrastructure Investment Bank (AIIB).
JBM Auto shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹2,033.
- September 17, 2024 11:23
Stock market live today: Bank Nifty prediction today – Sep 17, 2024: Outlook is positive for the index, retain the longs
Bank Nifty opened today’s session higher at 52,249 versus yesterday’s close of 52,153. But the index fell after opening and is now trading at 52,130.
The advance/decline ratio stands at 4/8, giving the index a bearish bias. Bandhan Bank, up 1.3 per cent, is the top gainer whereas Punjab National Bank, down 1.3 per cent, is the top loser.
- September 17, 2024 11:21
Stock market live today: Geojit Financial Services’ stock plunges 6.42% amid rights issue plans
Geojit Financial Services’ stock fell 6.42 per cent to ₹158.23 as of 10.57 am on September 17, 2024, following the company’s announcement of an upcoming Rights Issue Committee meeting. The meeting, scheduled for September 19, 2024, will discuss the terms and conditions of a proposed rights issue, including the issue price and rights entitlement ratio.
- September 17, 2024 11:07
Stock market live today: Airtel Digital TV partners with Amazon Prime for new ultimate plan; stock inches up 0.71%
Airtel Digital TV has joined hands with Amazon Prime to offer live TV and Prime Lite benefits as part of its new Ultimate and Amazon Prime Lite plan.
Hindi Ultimate & Amazon Prime Lite 1M - at ₹521 for 30 days
Hindi Ultimate & Amazon Prime Lite 6M - at ₹2,288 for 180 days
Bharti Airtel stock inched up 0.71% to trade at ₹1,647 on the NSE
- September 17, 2024 11:06
Stock market live today: Marine Electricals secures ₹6.87 crore in new orders; stock slips 2.55% to ₹235 on NSE
Marine Electricals (India) Limited has received orders amounting to total of ₹6.87 crore
Stock declined 2.55% to ₹235 on the NSE.
- September 17, 2024 10:42
Stock market live today: Reliance Power awaits SECI response on 500 MW battery energy storage bid
Reliance Power has clarified that it participated in Request for Selection to establish a 500 MW/1000 MWh Battery Energy Storage System (BESS) invited by the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI) and is awaiting further communication in this regard.
“Accordingly, we are unable to comment on media speculations or on movement in price in the stock markets,” it said.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹31.13
- September 17, 2024 10:39
Stock market live news: Piramal Pharma secures SBTi approval for GHG emissions reduction targets
Piramal Pharma has received SBTi approval for its commitment to reduce Scope 1 and 2 GHG emissions by 42% and Scope 3 by 25% by FY 2030.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹227.42.
- September 17, 2024 10:36
Stock market live today: Delhivery partners with Team Global Logistics to expand cross-border services
Delhivery has confirmed partnership with Team Global Logistics for expanding cross‐border services. “Furthermore, we wish to state that the Company regularly enters into strategic partnerships as part of its business operations to enhance its reach. These partnerships are a routine aspect of the Company’s logistics activities and are conducted in the ordinary course of business,” it said.
Shares inched up 0.53% to ₹423.60 on the NSE.
- September 17, 2024 10:18
Nifty Today: Nifty auto declines 0.74%
Nifty auto declines 0.74% to 25,639.15.
Stocks that fell over 2% were Tata Motors (-2.29%), Ashok Leyland (-2.15%), Apollo Tyres (-2.01%)
- September 17, 2024 10:06
Currency market updates: Rupee gains 2 paise to 83.84 against US dollar in early trade
The rupee appreciated 2 paise to 83.84 against the US dollar in early trade on Tuesday, helped by a weak greenback against major crosses overseas and lower crude oil prices in international markets.
However, a sluggish trend in the domestic equities and fresh foreign fund outflows amid US rate cut expectations restricted the rise in the local unit, forex traders said.
- September 17, 2024 10:03
IPO Watch: PN Gadgil lists at Rs 830 per share, 73% premium to issue price of Rs 480
- September 17, 2024 10:02
Stock market live today: Supreme Infrastructure board approves issuance of fully convertible warrants aggregating up to ₹152.25 crore
- September 17, 2024 10:01
Stock in focus: Samvardhana Motherson announces opening of QIP at ₹188.85/share
Samvardhana Motherson announced the opening of QIP at a floor price for the Issue, being ₹ 188.85 per Equity Share.
Shares trade flat on the NSE at ₹192.59
- September 17, 2024 09:50
Stock market live today: Bajaj Housing Finance stock crosses ₹180 mark
- September 17, 2024 09:35
Stock in focus: Veefin Group of Companies acquires EpikIndifi in ₹125 crore deal; stock jumps over 2%
Veefin Group of Companies has announced its third acquisition in end-to-end digital lending platform EpikIndifi, in a cash and equity swap deal valued at around ₹125 crore.
Veefin Solutions stock rose 2.48% on the BSE, trading at ₹699.50
- September 17, 2024 09:33
Nifty today: Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Britannia (1.88%), Apollo Hospitals (1.28%), Divi’s Lab (1.15%), Tata Consumer (0.99%), Hindustan Unilever (0.77%)
Top losers:
Tata Motors (-2.29%), HDFC Life (-1.06%), Eicher Motors (-0.87%), Maruti (-0.80%), TCS (-0.68%)
- September 17, 2024 09:22
Stock market live updates: Opening bell: Nifty, Sensex near all time high on expectations of Fed rate cut
Indian markets opened near an all-time high on Tuesday, however, investors are in a wait-and-watch mode before the Fed rate cut announcements.
Nifty 50 index opened at 25,416.90 points with a surge of 33 points or 0.13 per cent while the BSE Sensex gained 95 points to open at 83,084.63. Both the indices are near their all-time highs of 25445.70 and 83,184.34.
- September 17, 2024 09:14
Stock market live today: Stocks in Focus
Firstsource: Company partners with Microsoft Azure OpenAI for digital transformation offerings
Globus Spirits: Company launches its first Single Malt Whisky under the brand DŌAAB India Craft Whisky
Strides Pharma Science: Company receives approval from U.S. FDA for generic antidepressant drug Fluoxetine.
Tarmat: Company received Order worth Rs 139.5 crore from Maharashtra State Infrastructure Development Corporation for highway work.
Indo Count: Company unit acquired majority stake in fluvitex USA, entity being acquired belongs to manufacturing of all kinds of textile products like pillows, comforters, and similar filled products
Thomas Cook: Company capitalizes on Kolkata’s high-potential market with the launch of its store in New Town, Increases consumer access to 8 locations in the city.
HPL Electric: Company has successfully obtained an order valued at Rs 144 crore for supply of smart meters.
Artemis Medicare: Company has informed about the capacity addition in the company’s flagship hospital located at Gurugram
Shapoorji Pallonji Group: Flagship infrastructure firm, Afcons Infrastructure, gets SEBI nod for its ₹7,000 crore IPO
TVS Motor: Company launches Apache RR310 at starting price of Rs 2.75 lakh, ex-showroom
Adani Wilmar: Adani Enterprises and Wilmar International are expected to start sale of a minority stake in their consumer joint venture Adani Wilmar.
Krishival Foods: Company approved to make strategic investment in melt ‘n ‘ mellow foods; deal for Rs 90 million
JK Tyre: Company board approved scheme of amalgamation of Cavendish industries with Company
HEG: CFO of the Company, Gulshan Kumar Sakhuja resigns
Akme: Exicutive Director of the Company, Ramesh Kumare Jain resigns
SAMIL: Launches QIP to Raise Up ₹6,398.6 Cr, Issue Price ₹186.3-193.79/sh.
Sandur Manganese: Board of directors approved a proposal to raise up to ₹1,000 crore through the issuance of equity shares via QIP
Spicejet: Launches QIP to raise up to Rs 3,000 cr at an Indicative Issue price of Rs 61.60/share.
Reliance Infrastructure: Company to consider fundraising plans on September 19.
Vedanta: Company says no disruption to alumina refinery operations after water storage breach
Godrej Agrovet: Temasek sells 1.4% Godrej Agrovet stake.
Allcargo Terminals: August volumes see marginal declineof 1%, both month-on-month & year-on-year.
- September 17, 2024 08:49
Commodities market updates: Silver up at $30.83
Silver rose to approximately $31, reaching a two-month high amid growing speculation that the Federal Reserve may choose for a more aggressive interest rate decrease at this week’s meeting. Markets are currently pricing in a 62% chance of a 50-bp cut at the end of the two-day meeting, compared to 43% on Friday. The odds have shrunk dramatically as media reports rekindled the possibility of a more aggressive easing. Meanwhile, China’s poor economic data sparked demand fears in the world’s largest metal consumer. Data released over the weekend showed that China’s industrial output, retail sales, and fixed asset investments underperformed expectations in August. The urban jobless rate also jumped to a six-month high, while housing prices declined at the fastest rate in nine years.
- September 17, 2024 08:49
Stock market live today: Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities on markets today
“Former New York Federal Reserve President William Dudley has called for a half-point rate cut, heightening expectations of an aggressive move by the Fed this Wednesday. Overnight, the Dow Jones hit a new all-time high, while Gift Nifty is trading above the dotted lines, though bullish sentiment may be restrained amid uncertainty over the upcoming rate cut. Nifty is likely to trade within a range of 25,000-26,000, with 26,000 acting as a key resistance. Meanwhile, Bajaj Housing Finance surged 136% on debut, and Dixon Technologies rose 7% following a key manufacturing deal. In terms of strategy, Nifty and Bank Nifty look set for moderate gains, while EXIDE Industries is a recommended buy for the week.”
- September 17, 2024 08:49
Commodities market updates: Gold firm at $2584.36
Gold prices remained steady, hovering near record highs set in the previous session, as markets await the commencement of a US easing cycle, which could begin with an outsized rate cut. Markets are currently pricing in a 62% chance of a 50-bp cut at the end of the two-day meeting, compared to 43% on Friday. The odds have shrunk dramatically as media reports rekindled the possibility of a more aggressive easing. In other news, the Bank of Japan is anticipated to maintain monetary policy stable next week while signalling that further interest rate hikes are on the way and highlighting progress the economy is making in keeping inflation around its 2% target. Investors also processed the news on Sunday that Republican presidential contender Donald Trump was the target of a second assassination attempt. SPDR Gold Trust said its holdings increased by 0.20% to 872.23 tonnes on Monday.
- September 17, 2024 08:48
Stock market live today: ICICI Securities on markets open
Indian benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty 50 are likely to open flat to positive, as trend in GIFT Nifty suggest a muted start for the broader index. Asian markets were trading mixed. US markets ended mixed on Monday, as investors assessed the likelihood of an upsized rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 228.30 points, or 0.55%, to 41,622.08, the S&P 500 gained 7.07 points, or 0.13%, to 5,633.09 and the Nasdaq Composite lost 91.85 points, or 0.52%, to 17,592.13. Indian markets ended to fresh all-time high and snapped a three-day losing streak on September 16. At close, the Sensex was up 97.84 points or 0.12 percent at 82,988.78, and the Nifty was up 27.25 points or 0.11 percent at 25,383.75
- September 17, 2024 08:47
IPO Listings today: P N Gadgil Jewellers, SPP Polymer (SME), Trafiksol ITS Technologies (SME)
- September 17, 2024 08:47
Stocks to watch out for on September 17, 2024
Mahindra & Mahindra launched small commercial vehicle Veero to capture the sub-3.5-tonne SCV market. It will expand its light commercial vehicle (LCV) portfolio with seven new models by 2030.
Bajaj Finserv, Bajaj Finance: The spectacular listing of Bajaj Housing Finance’s puts Bajaj Finance and Bajaj Finserv in focus as the total market cap of the group sees an upsurge. In addition there is news of Bajaj Finserv being knocked out of the Sensex as part of the index rebalancing.
Trent, which is expected to replace Bajaj Finserv in the Sensex
Adani Energy Solutions, which is in continuing talks with Kenya Electricity Transmission Co to construct three high-voltage transmission lines,
Vedanta, which reported a water storage facility overflow at Lanjigarh alumina refinery in Odisha due to heavy rains.
Strides Pharma has received US FDA approval for its generic Fluoxetine tablets (60 mg).
Reliance Power has secured a contract for a 500 MW/1000 MWh battery energy storage system from the Solar Energy Corporation of India (SECI).
Bharat Petroleum Corporation has received a show cause notice from the Central Pollution Control Board for failing to install vapour recovery systems at 28 storage terminals.
Indo Count Industries’ US arm has acquired 81% stake in Fluvitex USA, Inc. for $19.63 million. The company has an exclusive option to purchase the remaining 19% stake for $4.6 million in the next five years.
JK Tyre has approved the merger of Cavendish Industries with itself.
TVS Holdings has acquired a 100% stake in its step-down subsidiary, TVS Digital, from TVS Motor Company.
- September 17, 2024 08:36
Commodities market updates: Gold hovers near record high on prospects of bigger Fed rate cut
Gold prices held steady on Tuesday to hover near record highs scaled in the previous session, as markets anticipate the beginning of a U.S. easing cycle, with expectations that it might start with an outsized rate cut.
Spot gold was flat at $2,582.84 per ounce. Bullion rose to a record high of $2,589.59 on Monday. U.S. gold futures were also steady at $2,609.90. - Reuters
- September 17, 2024 08:11
Stock market live today: Japan’s Nikkei slumps on strong yen worries before Fed decision
Japan’s Nikkei share average sank on Tuesday, weighed down by woories of a stronger yen, as investors braced for a super-sized interest rate cut from the U.S. Federal Reserve this week.
The Nikkei dropped 1.5% to 36,023.51, as of 0127 GMT, as the market reopened after a national holiday on Monday, when Japan’s currency hit a more than one-year high against the dollar. The broader Topix index slumped 1.3%. - Reuters
- September 17, 2024 08:02
Stock market live today: India receives 14% surplus rains in first half of September
India received 108.5 mm in the first half (1-15) of this month, which is 14 per cent above the normal of 95.2 mm. It helped the overall seasonal rainfall, under the influence of the south-west monsoon, to reach at 108 per cent of its long period average (LPA) between June 1 and September 15.
In June, the rainfall was 11 per cent deficient, while it was 9 per cent surplus and 16 per cent surplus in August. India Meteorological Department (IMD) predicted rainfall across the country to be ‘above normal” (more than 109 per cent of LPA) in September.
- September 17, 2024 07:54
Stock market updates: Institutional credit to agriculture hit all-time high of ₹25.10 lakh cr in FY24
Institutional credit to agriculture reached an all-time high of ₹25.10 lakh crore during 2023-24, reflecting the importance of financing in driving agricultural growth, according to RBI Deputy Governor Swaminathan J.
- September 17, 2024 07:09
Stock market updates: SEBI fast-tracks credit, trading of bonus shares to T+2 days
The Securities and Exchange Board of India on Monday, reduced the time taken for trading of bonus shares to two working days.
This will apply to all bonus issues announced on or after October 1.
- September 17, 2024 06:54
Stock recommendations: SBI Cards (Reduce)
SBI Cards (SBIC) has been witnessing a volatile trend in asset quality and a rise in credit costs for the past few quarters. It has lost its second position to ICICI Bank in card spending by losing about 290 basis points (bps) of its market share since August 2023. The market share loss in online spending had been even steeper at about 410 bps, whereas for the offline mode, the loss is about 50 bps. For cards in force (CIF), SBIC lost market share of about 100 bps, though it remained the second-largest issuer. We believe that the softening of the capital base has affected the growth, which will continue in the coming quarters too.
- September 17, 2024 06:50
Stock recommendations: Hindalco Industries (Buy)
Hindalco Industries is the metals flagship company of Aditya Birla Group. It is one of the largest primary producers of Aluminium in Asia. Hindalco operates under three segments – low-cost vertically-integrated Aluminum segment (1.3 mt); world’s largest rolling and recycling Novelis operations (4 mt rolling and 2.5 mt recycling facility); and custom copper smelting (0.42 mt copper cathodes capacity).
- September 17, 2024 06:42
Stock market live today: Northern Arc Capital IPO – Key things to know before you subscribe
The IPO of Northern Arc Capital Ltd (NACL), a systemically important non-deposit taking NBFC, is open for subscription from September 16 to 19. The issue size is ₹777 crore, with a fresh issue of ₹500 crore. NACL is a professionally-run company with no identifiable promoters. A few institutional investors are set to pare their stake. The company proposes to utilise the fresh issue proceeds to meet future capital requirements towards onward lending.
- September 17, 2024 06:41
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 17, 2024
The stock idea that we have for you today is NALCO The downtrend in this stock that was in place since July has ended. The rise on Monday confirms the trend reversal. It also indicates that a fresh leg of upmove has begun. The outlook is bullish, and the share price can go up in the coming days.
- September 17, 2024 06:39
Stock recommendations: Stock to buy today: NALCO (₹189.35): BUY
The outlook for National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO) is bullish. The stock has begun the week on a strong note by rising 3.8 per cent on Monday. This rise confirms that the short-term downtrend that was in place since July has ended. It also signals that a fresh leg of upmove has begun.
- September 17, 2024 06:38
Stock market live today: Trading guide for September 17, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- stocks and bonds
- Stocks to Watch
- stocks and shares
- stock market
- stock exchanges
- stock splits
- stock options
- stock broking
- stock activity
- financing and stock offering
- financial markets
- commodity markets
- share market
- money market
- Nifty
- Sensex
- companies
- NSE
- BSE
- banking
- futures and options
- trade
- HinduRef
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.