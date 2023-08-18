Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 18 August 2023.
- August 18, 2023 09:21
Stock to watch today: Zydus Lifesciences
Zydus Lifesciences receives USFDA approval for Doxepin Tablets in 3 mg and 6 mg strengths.
- August 18, 2023 09:20
Gold drops 0.67% to Rs 58,290 per 10 grams
Gold dropped by 0.67 per cent to Rs 58,290 per 10 grams as US 10-year Treasury yield reached its highest in 10 months, underpinned by fears that US interest rates might stay higher for longer, contributing, along with China’s economic woes.
Fed minutes showed policy makers were divided over the need for more interest rate increases, with some citing the risk to the economy of pushing hikes too far.
- August 18, 2023 09:19
Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex sheds over 200 pts, Nifty below 19300 in early trade
Indian markets opened lower on Friday. BSE Sensex lost 205 points or 0.32% to trade at 64,945, while NSE Nifty lost 78 points or 0.4% to trade at 19,286 in early trade
- August 18, 2023 09:13
Stock market live updates: Confidence Petroleum commissions 13 new auto LPG dispensing stations
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd has commissioned 13 new Auto LPG Dispensing Stations (ALDS) to cater to green fuel requirement of cars and auto rickshaws.
- August 18, 2023 08:55
Stock in focus today: Interglobe Aviation Ltd (Indigo)
Indigo weightage increased by 4% on FTSE All-World Index.
- August 18, 2023 08:53
Stock to watch: Tata Capital Financial Services Ltd
Tata Capital Financial Services Limited has sanctioned a loan facility of Rs 6 crore to Star Housing Finance Limited.
- August 18, 2023 08:50
Stock market live updates: NDTV gets I&B nod for 4 news channels
The Ministry of Information & Broadcasting has granted permission to NDTV to uplink and downlink four news and current affairs channels namely ‘NDTV Rajasthan’, ‘NDTV Madhya Pradesh / Chhattisgarh’, ‘NDTV Gujarati’ and ‘NDTV Marathi’.
The company plans to launch ‘NDTV Madhya Pradesh/Chhattisgarh’ on August 21. The launch date for the other channels would be announced once finalised, it said.
- August 18, 2023 08:48
Stock to watch today: HP Adhesives
HP Adhesives to consider stock split on September 4.
- August 18, 2023 08:46
Stock market live updates: Important dividend related updates
Ex-Dividend 21 August 2023 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
A-1 Acid Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs. 1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 370.65
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 263.85
Competent Automobiles Co. Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 349.45
Finolex Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 204.15
LTD Cementation India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 204.95
Jagsonpal Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 463.1
K.P. Energy Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 374.5
Kriti Nutrients Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 78.26
Linc Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 623.1
Reliance Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.9
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2537.75
Stovec Industries Ltd.
Special Dividend Per Share Rs. 157
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2586.6
Tamboli Capital Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 134.1
Transpek Industry Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.27.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1906.65
Uni Abex Alloy Products Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1741.8
Vascon Engineers Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 51.55
- August 18, 2023 08:42
Stock market live updates: Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech will be listed today
Shares of Jhunjhunwala-backed Concord Biotech will be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹741 at the upper end of the price band ₹705-741. The company had raised ₹1,550.59 crore through the nitial public offering
- August 18, 2023 08:41
Securities that are under ban for trade today
- CHAMBLFERT
- DELTACORP
- GNFC
- GRANULES
- HINDCOPPER
- IBULHSGFIN
- INDIACEM
- PNB
- SAIL
- ZEEL
- August 18, 2023 08:38
Stock to watch: Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Limited
Dolphin Offshore Enterprises (India) Limited has informed the exchanges that pursuant to the NCLT Order dated September 29, 2022, under Insolvency and Bankruptcy Code, 2016, the reduced public shareholding of the company will be listed and admitted to dealings on the both the exchanges.
The stock has been under suspension for procedural reasons.
- August 18, 2023 08:37
IPO screener: Srivari Spices listing today on NSE-Emerge
Telangana-based Srivari Spices and Foods that was subscribed a whopping 418.5 times, will be listed on the NSE-Emerge, the SME platform, on Friday.
Investors poured in nearly ₹2,700 crore worth of bids, against the issue size of ₹9 crore, bidding for 64.27 crore shares, against the offer size of 15.36 lakh equity shares. The price band of the issue was ₹40-42.
While the retail investors’ portion was subscribed 518 times, the non-institutional investors’ portion was subscribed 786 times, and the QIB portion 79 times.
- August 18, 2023 08:36
Stock market live updates: Jio Financial will be removed from FTSE Indices
Jio Financial will be removed from FTSE Indices with a valuation of zero on August 21. This is due to the stock not being listed within the stipulated 20 business days, and there hasn’t been any confirmation of a firm trading date.
- August 18, 2023 08:30
Stock to watch today: Bajoria Financial Services Pvt Ltd
Bajoria Financial Services Pvt Ltd, an entity of Indian Promoter Group of IFGL Refractories Ltd, has acquired 55,90,156 shares from Krosaki Harima Corporation, Japan (foreign promoter). This acquired shares constitute 15.51 per cent stake in IFGL Refractories.
- August 18, 2023 08:28
Stock to watch today: Sula Vineyards Limited
Sula Vineyards Limited has said that its iconic Wine Tourism operations registered growth over the last weekend as visitor attendance surged at Nashik and Bengaluru on August 12-14. Revenues over the three days touched ₹2.08 crore, 40 per cent higher than the previous three-day record of ₹1.47 crore.
- August 18, 2023 08:26
Equity shares of SRG Housing Finance will be listed and admitted to dealings on the NSE from August 21.
- August 18, 2023 08:25
Stock to watch today: 3i Infotech
3i Infotech has informed stock exchanges that the Supreme Court has set aside ₹51.24 crore as against the Service Tax Department levy of service tax amounting to ₹80.03 crore on the ground that classification mentioned in the show cause notice viz. “management, maintenance and repair services” is erroneous.
- August 18, 2023 08:24
Stock market live updates: Adani Energy Solutions acquires Megha Engineering’s KPS 1 Transmission
Adani Energy Solutions Limited (formerly known as Adani Transmission Limited) has signed definitive documents for acquisition of KPS 1 Transmission Limited from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited. KPS1 Project includes implementation of KPS1-Khavda PS GIS (KPS2) 765 kV double circuit line and augmentation of Khavda PS1.
- August 18, 2023 08:22
Stock to watch today: NTPC
NTPC has inked a business transfer agreement to hive off its mining business, comprising six coalfields, to its arm NTPC Mining Ltd. Based on book value as per the Audited Financials as of March 31, 2023, the consideration of this transaction is ₹7,794.99 crore payable through a combination of cash/ equity shares/ debt liability.
- August 18, 2023 08:20
Stock market live updates: Jain Irrigation Systems plans to raise Rs 200 crore
Jain Irrigation Systems plans to raise around Rs 200 crore through preferential allotment of equity share warrants. The price for the 1,63,21,607 equity share warrants -- to be worked out under a certificate of the statutory auditor -- is likely to be about ₹46.64 a share, the company said in a regulatory filing.
- August 18, 2023 08:19
Stock to watch today: Adani Green Energy
Mundra Solar Energy Limited, an associate company of Adani Green Energy, has received commercial operational date certificate from Solar Energy Corporation of India for solar PV Cells and Solar PV Modules manufacturing plant located at Mundra, Gujarat. The plant has a capacity of 2 GW per annum. Adani Green Energy Limited holds 26 per cent stake in MSEL through its wholly owned subsidiary Adani Renewable Energy Holding Four Limited, while Adani Enterprises holds 74 per cent through its wholly-owned subsidiary Adani Tradecom Limited.
- August 18, 2023 08:16
Stock to watch today: Sheela Foam Limited
India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) has assigned Sheela Foam Limited (SFL) a long-term issuer rating of ‘IND AA’ with a stable outlook.
- August 18, 2023 08:13
Stock market live updates: KIMS arm acquires stake in Kondapur Healthcare
Krishna Institute of Medical Sciences Limited has informed the exchanges that its material subsidiary KIMS Hospital Enterprises Private Limited has made an investment by acquiring equity stake of 8.06 per cent stake in Kondapur Healthcare Ltd.
- August 18, 2023 08:11
Stock market live updates: LTIMindtree gets Aflac project
LTIMindtree has informed the exchanges that US-based supplemental insurance provider Aflac has selected the company as a digital transformation partner for application modernisation and cloud transformation. The partnership will rearchitect Aflac’s legacy applications with a cloud-first approach in collaboration with Amazon Web Services, ensuring performance efficiency, cost optimization, and operational excellence with heightened security.
- August 18, 2023 08:10
Stock to watch today: NLC to set up 6,031 MW capacity by 2030
NLC India Limited, a navaratna central public sector undertaking, contemplates establishing 6,031 MW capacity by 2030. The company has secured 510 MW solar project capacity in the CPSU Scheme Phase-11 Tranche-III floated by Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency (IREDA) through competitive bidding. 300 MW solar project capacity is under execution at Barsingsar in Bikaner District, Rajasthan. The EPC contract for the project has been awarded to Tata Power Solar Systems through competitive bidding.
- August 18, 2023 08:07
Stock market live updates: NSE rejigs Nifty Next 50; here are the stocks to watch
ACC, FSN E-Commerce, HDFC Asset Management, Page Industries and Indus Towers will be out of Nifty Next 50 from September 29. In a press release, the National Stock Exchange said these shares will be replaced by Punjab National Bank, Shriram Finance, Trent, TVS Motor Company, and Zydus Lifesciences.
- August 18, 2023 08:06
Stock to watch: South Indian Bank
RBI has approved appointment of PR Seshadri as Managing Director and CEO of South Indian Bank.
The Reserve Bank of India has approved the appointment of PR Seshadri as the Managing Director and CEO of the Thrissur based South Indian Bank. The appointment will be for a period of three years with effect from October 1.
- August 18, 2023 07:51
Stock to buy today: IFB Industries
The short-term outlook is bullish for IFB Industries. The stock surged over 5 per cent on Thursday, breaking above the key resistance around ₹860.
The region between ₹870 and ₹860 is good support and limits the downside. Immediate resistance is at ₹910. The chances are looking high for the stock to break ₹910. Such a break can take IFB Industries’ share price up to ₹960 initially. Click here to know the complete technical analysis.
- August 18, 2023 07:44
Stock Market live updates| Day Trading Guide: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for Nifty Futures, RIL, ONGC, TCS, Infosys, HDFC Bank, SBI, and ITC.
- August 18, 2023 07:41
Gift Nifty indicates 100-pt gap-down opening for NSE Nifty50
Gift Nifty at 19303 indicates a gap-down opening of up to 100 points for Nifty on Friday. According to analysts, market is likely to remain in consolidation phase with downward bias.
Snapping their two-day winning run, equity benchmarks Sensex and Nifty closed in the negative territory on Thursday, tracking losses in index majors Reliance Industries, ITC, and HDFC bank amid a weak trend in global markets.
The BSE Sensex declined 388.40 points or 0.59 per cent to settle at 65,151.02. During the day, it fell by 493.32 points or 0.75 per cent to 65,046.10.
The NSE Nifty slipped 99.75 points or 0.51 per cent to end at 19,365.25.
