Stock Market Live Updates: Sensex sheds over 200 pts, Nifty below 19300 in early trade

August 18, 2023 09:20

Gold dropped by 0.67 per cent to Rs 58,290 per 10 grams as US 10-year Treasury yield reached its highest in 10 months, underpinned by fears that US interest rates might stay higher for longer, contributing, along with China’s economic woes.

Fed minutes showed policy makers were divided over the need for more interest rate increases, with some citing the risk to the economy of pushing hikes too far.