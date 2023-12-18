December 18, 2023 07:05

Recent Interview...

As of 17:57 PM Friday 15 December 2023

CenturyPlyboard: Keshav Bhajanka, ED

Nobody Expected The Boom, Especially In The Real Estate Market: Century Plyboards

Federal Bank: Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO

Federal Bank’s MD & CEO Shyam Srinivasan On Growth & Expansion Plans Of The Bank

Fusion Micro Finance: Devesh Sachdev, MD & CEO

There Is No Plan For Further Stake Sale By Warburg Pincus: Fusion MicroFinance

J&K Bank: Baldev Prakash, MD CEO

After The ?750 Crore Fund Raise Via QIP, CET-1 Ratio Will Be Sufficient For 3 Years: J&K Bank

KEI Industries: Anil Gupta, CMD

Seeing Very Strong Demand In Cable Seg & Capacity Utilisation Is At Approx 70-75%: KEI Industries

Prestige Estate: Irfan Razack, CMD

New SEZ Rules Will Be Very Positive For The Commercial Real Estate Industry: Prestige Group

PSP Projects: PS Patel, CMD

Margin Will Be In The Range Of 11-12% For The Recently Bagged Projects: PSP Projects

Protean eGov Te: Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO

Digitisation & Increasing Adoption Of Digital Services Is Driving Growth For Us: Protean eGov Tech

Shriram Properties: Murali Malyappan, MD

Shriram Properties Plans Fractional Ownership

Texmaco Rail: Indrajit Mookerjee, ED VC

Total Order Was For 11,000 Wagons, Company Won Orders For 3,400 Wagons Of This: Texmaco Rail

