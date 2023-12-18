Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 18 December 2023.
- December 18, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Updates: CRISIL downgrades Bandhan Bank’s NCD rating to ‘AA-/Stable
Crisil ratings Ltd. has downgraded its rating on non-convertible debentures of Bandhan Bank Ltd. to ‘AA-/Stable’ from ‘AA/Negative’.
The rating agency also reaffirmed ‘A1+’ rating on the certificate of deposits of Bandhan Bank. It is taking longer than anticipated to bring down Non Performing Assets at the bank and increase profitability to pre-covid levels, Crisil Ratings said in a statement.
- December 18, 2023 07:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Researchbytes Analyst App’s recent interview as of 17.57 hours 15 Dec 2023
*Researchbytes Analyst App *
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 17:57 PM Friday 15 December 2023
CenturyPlyboard: Keshav Bhajanka, ED
Nobody Expected The Boom, Especially In The Real Estate Market: Century Plyboards
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=WjW86rL1t6E
Federal Bank: Shyam Srinivasan, MD & CEO
Federal Bank’s MD & CEO Shyam Srinivasan On Growth & Expansion Plans Of The Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JDKGb32B2Xs
Fusion Micro Finance: Devesh Sachdev, MD & CEO
There Is No Plan For Further Stake Sale By Warburg Pincus: Fusion MicroFinance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I4IMrKX5kpo
J&K Bank: Baldev Prakash, MD CEO
After The ?750 Crore Fund Raise Via QIP, CET-1 Ratio Will Be Sufficient For 3 Years: J&K Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tFXOWNGD_Ik
KEI Industries: Anil Gupta, CMD
Seeing Very Strong Demand In Cable Seg & Capacity Utilisation Is At Approx 70-75%: KEI Industries
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PnbvmrkIo6I
Prestige Estate: Irfan Razack, CMD
New SEZ Rules Will Be Very Positive For The Commercial Real Estate Industry: Prestige Group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=folkseCt2x4
PSP Projects: PS Patel, CMD
Margin Will Be In The Range Of 11-12% For The Recently Bagged Projects: PSP Projects
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=9iGjLHteuME
Protean eGov Te: Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO
Digitisation & Increasing Adoption Of Digital Services Is Driving Growth For Us: Protean eGov Tech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iZi0rBDZHkA
Shriram Properties: Murali Malyappan, MD
Shriram Properties Plans Fractional Ownership
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QWzvdJR7MNc
Texmaco Rail: Indrajit Mookerjee, ED VC
Total Order Was For 11,000 Wagons, Company Won Orders For 3,400 Wagons Of This: Texmaco Rail
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=J4RpfxlMfd8
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- December 18, 2023 07:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Fund Flow Activity: 15 December 2023 (In Cr)
Turnover : (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 135962.07 + 10472.78 Total : 146434.85
F&O Volume: 660633.2 + 30297340.64 Total : 30957973.84
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +9239.42
(37677.58 - 28438.16)
DII: NET SELL: -3077.43
(11300.61 - 14378.04)
- December 18, 2023 07:03
Stock Market Live Updates: Japan’s Nikkei drops, U.S. inflation data awaited
Asian stocks tread cautiously as Japan’s central bank eyes policy shift
Asian stocks began the week cautiously as Japan’s central bank seemed poised to step away from its extremely accommodating policies, while an anticipated U.S. inflation report was poised to influence market expectations regarding potential interest rate adjustments. The Bank of Japan’s upcoming meeting has sparked discussions about the potential transition away from negative interest rates.
In early trading, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index slid 1.17%, or 386.26 points, to 32,584.26, influenced partly by a strengthening yen. The broader Topix also experienced a decline of 1.49%, or 34.77 points, reaching 2,297.51.
Meanwhile, South Korea’s primary index, the KOSPI, remained relatively unchanged, trading down 0.19% or 4.92 points at 2,558.65.
Australian shares followed suit, registering a decline of 0.21%, or 15.60 points, to 7,427.10 during early trading.
