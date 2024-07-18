Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 18 July 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- July 18, 2024 10:20
Stock market live updates today; Bajaj Auto – Q1 FY25 Results by Arun Agarwal, VP-Fundamental Research, Kotak Securities
Revenue grew by ~16% Y-o-Y supported by volume growth, higher average selling price (ASP) and sharp increase in other operating income. ASP improved Y-o-Y, both in domestic and export market. Other operating income growth was on account of accrual of PLI. Gross profit and EBITDA per vehicle improved yoy and qoq in Q1FY25. Domestic two-wheeler industry volumes is expected to witness 7-8% CAGR over FY24-27E. Overall, the company reported healthy yoy growth in revenue and operating profit during the quarter.
- July 18, 2024 10:19
Stock market live updates today: Earnings Preview: Strong growth in retail, Jio to offset RIL’s weak refining margins in Q1
Reliance Industries is expected to report a 3.3 per cent annual rise in net profit in the June quarter and 11.4 per cent rise in revenue driven by its consumer facing businesses, while its dominant oil and refining business will be exerting a downward pressure on its performance. Read more
- July 18, 2024 10:16
Stock market live updates today: Aurobindo Pharma board approved buyback scheme
The board of Aurobindo Pharma on Thursday approved the buyback of 51.37 lakh shares at a price of ₹1,460 per share, representing a premium of 6.4% over Tuesday’s closing price. It has as fixed July 30 as the record date for the ₹750-crore share buyback scheme through the tender offer route
- July 18, 2024 09:48
Stock market live updates today: ITI Ltd to participate in Strategic Electronics Summit
ITI Ltd to participate in 13th edition of Strategic Electronics Summit 2024 (SES 2024), organised by Electronic Industries Association of India (ELCINA), scheduled to be held from 17-18 July 2024 at The Lalit Ashok Hotel, Bengaluru.
- July 18, 2024 09:46
Stock market live updates today: Advait Infratech bags ₹35.07 crore PGCIL order for EPC Work of OPGW Live Line Installation in Ladakh; tock surges 5% on BSE, trading at ₹2,257.9
- July 18, 2024 09:35
Stock market live updates: Top gainers and losers on the NSE at 9.30 am
Top gainers: LTIMindtree (3.03%), ONGC (2.01%), Grasim (0.42%), Apollo Hospitals (0.34%), Infosys (0.33%)
Top losers: Bajaj Auto (-3.14%), Asian Paints (-1.93%), Eicher Motors (-1.68%), Hero Motocorp (-1.53%), Ultratech Cement (-1.17%)
- July 18, 2024 09:22
Stock market live updates today: BSE Sensex declined by 146.8 points or 0.18% to trade at 80,569.75 as at 9.20 am, and Nifty 50 dropped by 59.10 points or 0.24% to trade at 24,553.90.
- July 18, 2024 09:16
Stock market live updates: Crude oil futures traded higher
Crude oil futures traded higher on Thursday morning as there was a decline in the inventory level in the US for the week ending June 12. At 9.15 am on Thursday, September Brent oil futures were at $85.42, up by 0.40 per cent, and September crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $81.87, up by 0.53 per cent. July crude oil futures were trading at ₹6956 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Thursday against the previous close of ₹6911, up by 0.65 per cent, and August futures were trading at ₹6843 against the previous close of ₹6809, up by 0.50 per cent.
- July 18, 2024 08:58
Stock market live updates today: Stocks that will see action today: July 18, 2024
FlixBus, a global leader in affordable and sustainable travel, which entered India earlier this year, has announced a strategic partnership with Paytm, the country’s leading payments and financial services distribution company. This collaboration aims to revolutionise intercity bus travel in India, making FlixBus tickets available directly through the Paytm app. The partnership simplifies access to intercity travel, enhancing convenience for Indian travellers and making road travel more accessible. Read more
- July 18, 2024 08:57
Stock market live updates today: Brokerage recommendations
Jefferies on Asian Paints
Underperform Call, Target Cut To Rs 2,100
Co Started FY25 On Weak Footing With Q1 Sharply Below Est On Revenue & Margins
Mgmt Clarified That This Performance Has Nothing To Do With Rise In Competition
Mgmt Clarified Higher Cost Was Due To A Mix Of Higher Raw Material Prices
Higher Cost Was Due To Increase In Staff/Opex To Improve Service Levels
Multi-Quarter Low EBITDA Margin Translated Into A 20% YoY Decline In EBITDA
JPMorgan on Asian Paints
Neutral Call, Target Rs 2,800
Q1 Earnings Miss On Weak Margin Print & Tepid Revenue Growth
Poor Mix And Subdued Demand Weigh On Revenue
Price Hikes, Rural To Aid Better Growth Q2 Onwards
Lower FY25-27 EPS By 3-5% By Further Lowering Margin Assumptions
Marginal Tweak Down In Revenue Growth
GS on Asian Paints
Neutral Call, Target Rs 2,750
EBITDA Decline Of 20% YoY In Q1, Demonstrates Increasing Headwinds
Sharp Growth Slowdown, Management Expects A Modest Recovery Ahead
EBITDA Margin Impacted By Increase In Staff Costs And Advertising
Impact Of Increased Competitive Intensity Likely To Create Further Pressure Going Forward
CITI on Asian Paints
Sell, TP cut to Rs 2400 from Rs 2600
Rev/EBITDA/PAT declined 2%/20%/25% (missed Citi estimates by 5%/18%/22%)
Product/pricing mix was -10%
Management reiterated guidance of 5-6% gap
Cut FY25- 27E EPS est by 8-12%
Nomura on Asian Paints
Neutral, TP Rs 2850
1Q25: Below estimates; volumes grew 7% y-y; sales / EBITDA declined 2% / 19% y-y due to lower mix & higher costs
Nomura on LTIMindtree
Reduce Call, Target Rs 4,670
Q1FY25 Saw Modest Beat At Topline, Miss At Margin
Margin Improvement In FY25 Unlikely
Near-term Growth Visibility Driven By Short-cycle Projects From Clients
Margin Recovery To Be Slow, Significant Improvement Needs Sharp Growth Revival
Jefferies on Gold Financiers
Initiate Buy Call On Muthoot Fin, Target Rs 2,200
Initiate Buy Call On Manappuram Fin, Target Rs 270
Gold NBFCs Offer Leverage To Higher Gold Prices
Gold NBFCs Should Gain From Stabilising Competition & Diversification
Stabilising Competition & Diversification Should Support Stronger Loan Growth Vs Past 3 Yrs
Loan Growth Of 17-19% EPS CAGR (3-8% FY21-24) & 18%+ RoE Over FY24-27 For Muthoot & Manappuram
Asset Quality Risk In Gold Is Low
RoEs Are Superior Vs Most NBFCs & Valuations Seem Reasonable In This Context
Prefer Muthoot Fin (Gold 82% Of AUM) On Better Gold Price Leverage
Nomura on Eicher Motors
Reduce Call, Target Rs 4,119
Royal Enfield Guerrilla 450 Launched At A Starting Price Of `2.39 Lk
Segment Above 400cc Has Not Seen Much Increase In Its Share Despite Interesting Products
Believe Reason For No Rise Could Be That Large Section Of Customers Use Bikes For Commuting
These Bikes Are Not Only Expensive, But More Difficult To Ride In Traffic As They Tend To Heat Up
Despite The Launch, Do Not Expect Much Improvement In Overall Growth For Royal Enfield
CLSA on Eicher Motors
Underperform Call, Target Rs 4157
Launched Guerrilla 450, Priced Between `2.39 Lk-2.54 Lk In India
Bookings Have Commenced In India, With Test Rides & Retail Sales Scheduled To Begin On Aug 1
Royal Enfield Holds Mkt-leading Position In Premium Motorcycle Segment With 29.5% Market Share
Royal Enfield Dominates >250cc Motorcycle Segment With 88.3% Market Share In FY24
Royal Enfield Is Losing Market Share In The Segment As Competitors Continue To Scale Up
Maintain Underperform Call On Expensive Valuations
Macquarie on Bajaj Auto
Neutral call, Target Rs 9,655
Q1 PLI Accrual Drives Headline Gross Margin Beat
Multiple Growth Drivers Including CNG Motorcycle
Growth Drivers Include Expansion Of E2W Portfolio With Launch Of Less Than `1 Lk Model
Growth Drivers Include Manufacturing Footprint In LATAM
Ramp Of E3W Volumes & Distribution For EVs & Prem Motorcycle Should Lend Growth Support
UBS on Bajaj Auto
Sell Call, Target Rs 6,250
PLI Incentives & Spares Aid 20% Margin In Q1
Mix Moderation Ahead, Margin Tailwinds Behind
Believe Market Is Assigning 25x P/E To 3W Business
Market Also Seems To Be Ignoring Muted Response To Triumph Moderating 3W Volumes
Market Also Seems To Be Ignoring Slippage In 2W Mkt Sh Despite Launch Of Multiple Models
JPM on L&T Fin (1st cut)
OW, TP Rs 185
1Q PAT 4% ahead of JPMe driven by lower than expected opex & provisions
AUM growth at 13% y/y has now reached an inflection (vs decline to single digit growth over last 5 yrs)
with retail segment forming predominant part
UBS on L&T Fin
Buy, TP Rs 230
Stable asset quality with strong retail growth
Growth driven by MFI, 2W & home loans
Credit quality stable
Believe continued robust growth in retail assets & improving RoA will drive re-rating
- July 18, 2024 08:56
Stock market live updates: Trading Tweaks
Price Band change from 20% to 10%: Mukka Proteins.
Ex/record Dividend: Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Can Fin Homes, Arvind Smart Spaces, Bliss GVS Pharma, Nelcast, Praj Industries, GPT Healthcare, Tanla Platforms, UTI Asset Management, Thangamayil Jewellery, Newgen Software Technologies.
Ex/record AGM: Tara Chand Infra Logistic Solutions, Amara Raja Energy & Mobility, Arvind SmartSpaces, Bliss GVS Pharma, Nelcast, Oracle Financial Services Software, Praj Industries, GPT Healthcare, Thangamayil Jewellery, Newgen Software Technologies.
Ex/record stock split: KPI Green Energy.
Moved out short-term Framework: AGI Greenpac, Cosmo First, Dredging Corporation of India.
Moved in short-term Framework: Artemis Medicare Services, Mukka Proteins.
- July 18, 2024 08:55
Stock market live updates today: Asian Paints Ltd
CMP Rs. 2974 | M Cap Rs. 285304 Cr | 52 W H/L 3568/2670
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Volumes came at 7% vs expectation of 8.2%, QoQ 9.3%, YoY 10%
Result is below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 8969.7 Cr (2.7% QoQ, -2.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 9312.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 8730.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 9182.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 1693.8 Cr (0.1% QoQ, -20.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1969.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1691.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 2121.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 18.9% vs expectation of 21.1%, QoQ 19.4%, YoY 23.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1170 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1411.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1256.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 1550.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 12.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 53.4x FY25E EPS
- July 18, 2024 08:54
Stock market live updates today: LTIMindtree Ltd
CMP Rs. 5534 | M Cap Rs. 163792 Cr | 52 W H/L 6442/4130
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Revenues in CC QoQ came at 2.6% vs expectation of 1.6%, QoQ 0.7%, YoY 0.1%
Result is ahead of expectations
Dollar revenue came at $ 1096.2 Mn,(2.5% QoQ, 3.5% YoY) vs expectation of $ 1085.5 Mn, QoQ $ 1069.4 Mn, YoY $ 1058.7 Mn
Net sales came at Rs. 9142.6 Cr (2.8% QoQ, 5.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 9081.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 8892.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 8702.1 Cr
EBIT came at Rs. 1370.9 Cr (4.8% QoQ, -5.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1372.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1308.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 1450.8 Cr
EBIT Margin came at 15% vs expectation of 15.1%, QoQ 14.7%, YoY 16.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1133.8 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1157.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1099.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 1151.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 38.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 28.3x FY26E EPS
- July 18, 2024 08:53
Stock market live updates today: Stock Split Dates
ELECON ENGINEERING CO.LTD.
Stock Split From Rs.2/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1305.35
Ex - Stock Split 19 July 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last day trade for before split Today
- July 18, 2024 08:52
Stock market live updates: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 19 July 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Abbott India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.410
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 28602.85
Apcotex Industries Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 449.55\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Arvind Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.75\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 384.3\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Bajaj Electricals Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1056.95
Blue Star Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1736.15
Bosch Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.170
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 35102
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.55
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1213.1
Chennai Petroleum Corporation Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.55
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1213.1
Cholamandalam Investment And Finance Company Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1410.3
Cummins India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.20
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3869.25\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Dabur India Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.75\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 640.8\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Delta Corp Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.25\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 143.1\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Dhanuka Agritech Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.6\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1684.8\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Graphite India Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.11\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 556.8\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Gujarat Containers Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 175\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Hitech Corporation Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 249.5\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Icra Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.100\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6045.95\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Indian Hume Pipe Co.Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 443.4\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Jsw Infrastructure Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.55\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 340.5\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1805.2\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Life Insurance Corporation Of India\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.6\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1109.15\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Lloyds Engineering Works Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 81.8\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Laxmi Organic Industries Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.6\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 266.25\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Mangalam Cement Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 902.9\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Pds Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.15\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 521.25\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Precision Camshafts Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 185.15\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
R.S.Software India Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 244.5\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Saint-Gobain Sekurit India Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 140.1\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Shanthi Gears Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 683.15\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Shree Digvijay Cement Co.Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 115.1\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Sumitomo Chemical India Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.9\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 499.3\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Transport Corporation Of India Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 935.75\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Tata Consultancy Services Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.10\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4175.35\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Tech Mahindra Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.28\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1515.8\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Union Bank Of India\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.6\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 139.65\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Zensar Technologies Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.7\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 778.85\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Zydus Wellness Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2141.95
- July 18, 2024 08:25
Stock market live updates: ICICI Securities on Asian Paints: Maintain Reduce
We model FY25E to be impacted by a slowdown in industry growth rates after strong growth over FY21-H1FY24; increase in commodity prices after deflation in FY24; and steep competitive pressures. Asian Paints will have to make multiple tough decisions in FY25 to support either margins or market shares. While it needs to raise prices to pass on input inflation, it also needs to raise ad-spend and feet-on-street to drive growth. Its pricing difference also cannot be materially higher than new competitors, as large pricing gap may result in market share loss. The company also needs healthy profitability in the decorative business to fund the investments in its new businesses such as Beautiful Homes/ Home Décor. While launches at bottom-of-pyramid may result in higher volume growth, value growth may remain muted, in our view. We model earnings decline in FY25E (first time after FY09) as well as impact on market shares. We reckon comfortable competitive equilibrium in paints is likely broken. Retain underweight on large cap paints. Maintain REDUCE.
- July 18, 2024 08:18
Stock market live updates today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Jefferies on Manappuram: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 270/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Muthoot Fin: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2220/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Aadhar Fin: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 550/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Medi Assist: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 625/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on DB Corp: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 450/Sh (Positive)
Citi on L&T FH: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 221/Sh (Positive)
Nomura on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 10926/Sh (Positive)
GS on Eicher Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 5400/Sh (Positive)
Citi on Eicher Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 5300/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Zen tech: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1775/Sh (Positive)
ICICI on Indusind Bank: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2000/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Underperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 7000/Sh (Neutral)
Investec on LTI Mindtree: Maintain Sell on Company, raise target price at Rs 5370/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on LTI Mindtree: Maintain Underperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 4920/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Eicher Motors: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 4157/Sh (Neutral)
Nomura on Eicher Motors: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 4119/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Eicher Motors: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 3533/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Zee Ent: Maintain Hold on Company, target price at Rs 150/Sh (Neutral)
Citi on Hind Zinc: Maintain Sell on Company, target price at Rs 325/Sh (Neutral)
UBS on Asian Paints: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price to Rs 3650/Sh (Neutral)
Morgan Stanley on Paints: “Competitive intensity among dealers remains high” (Negative)
GS on Asian Paints: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price to Rs 2750/Sh (Negative)
JP Morgan on Asian Paints: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price to Rs 2800/Sh (Negative)
Citi on Asian Paints: Maintain Sell on Company, cut target price to Rs 2400/Sh (Negative)
Jefferies on Asian Paints: Maintain Underperform on Company, cut target price to Rs 2100/Sh (Negative)
- July 18, 2024 08:17
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 18.07.2024
- July 18, 2024 08:13
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar – 18.07.2024
11:30 U.K. Claimant Count Change (Expected: 50.4K versus Previous: 50.4k)
17:45 EURO ECB Monetary Policy (Expected: 4.25% versus Previous: 4.25%)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 225K versus Previous: 222K)
18:15 U.S. ECB Press Conference
- July 18, 2024 08:13
Stock market live updates today: Major US listed stocks result calendar 18.07.2024
Novartis AG (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Abbott Laboratories (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Marsh & McLennan Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Finance)
Blackstone Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Finance)
Cintas Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
D.R. Horton, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Realty)
M&T Bank Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Finance)
Nokia Corporation. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Textron Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Defence)
Domino’s Pizza Inc (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
KeyCorp (Pre market) (Sector- Finance)
Snap-On Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Ltd. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Netflix, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
PPG Industries, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Paints)
MarketAxess Holdings, Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Finance)
- July 18, 2024 08:12
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O ban for trade date 18-July-2024
* BALRAMCHIN
* CHAMBAL
* GMRINFRA
* GNFC
* HINDCOPPER
* PEL
* RBLBANK
* VEDANTA
- July 18, 2024 08:11
- July 18, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates today: Markets to open flat amid weak global cues
Gift Nifty indicates another flat opening for the domestic markets. Nifty futures at Gift City is ruling at 24,660 against the NSE value of 24,644. As the results season has kicked in, the focus has now shifted to the financial performance of the key companies. Read more
- July 18, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates: MNCL Research: FIEM Industries: Inaugurates new R&D centre cum liaison office in Japan to foray in new technologies
Mcap: Rs35.4bn; CMP: Rs1343; TP: Rs1580; Upside: 18%; Rating: BUY
What happened: In the presence of senior officials from Honda Motor Co. Ltd. Japan, FIEM has inaugurated a new R&D centre in Japan. This will be solely used to strengthen its R&D prowess and add new technologies in lighting, especially for EV and Autonomous driving for both 2W and 4W OEMs.
Our view:
~ We believe that this R&D centre not only strengthens FIEM’s relations with Honda but brings it much closer to Honda’s technology expertise in Japan. This will expedite adoption of new technologies at FIEM.
~ Within lightings, FIEM is working on multiple new products like ambient lighting, Laser booster headlamps, laser infrared night vision lamps, micro lens array technology which will help them get inroads in large 4W OEM’s. The R&D centre in Japan and recently inaugurated centre in Pune (for 4W) will work dedicatedly on developing these new technologies.
~ We believe that FIEM is at an inflection point of entering the 4W lighting industry with a strategy of building a very robust technological backbone. This drives our high conviction bullish stance on FIEM. AT CMP, FIEM is trading at attractive valuations of 14x Jun’26E PE. Re-iterate BUY.
- July 18, 2024 07:24
Stock market live updates today: Jubilant Ingrevia Ltd
CMP Rs. 585 | M Cap Rs. 9318 Cr | 52 W H/L 585/399
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1024.3 Cr (-4.7% QoQ, -4.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1074.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 1075 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 109.5 Cr (20% QoQ, -6.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 91.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 116.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 10.7% vs QoQ 8.5%, YoY 10.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 47.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 29.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 57.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3
Stock is trading at P/E of 29.1x FY25E EPS
- July 18, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates today: Century Textiles & Industries Ltd
CMP Rs. 2151 | M Cap Rs. 24026 Cr | 52 W H/L 2420/884
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
New Booking came at rs.262cr in Q1FY25 vs QoQ Rs.2881cr YoY Rs.207cr
Paper Business remain flat QoQ
Result declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1149.2 Cr (-31.8% QoQ, 2.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1685.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 1117.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 106.5 Cr (-60.3% QoQ, -15.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 268.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 126.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 9.3% vs QoQ 15.9%, YoY 11.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 7.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 3.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 58.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 55.5x FY25E EPS
- July 18, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates today: Himadri Speciality Chemical Ltd
CMP Rs. 435 | M Cap Rs. 21433 Cr | 52 W H/L 440/126
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1200.4 Cr (2% QoQ, 26.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1177 Cr, YoY Rs. 950.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 191.9 Cr (6.9% QoQ, 43.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 179.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 134 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16% vs QoQ 15.3%, YoY 14.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 122.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 115.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 86.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 47.9x TTM EPS
- July 18, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates: D.B. Corp Ltd.
CMP Rs. 378 | M Cap Rs. 6726 Cr | 52 W H/L 400/182
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 589.9 Cr (-4.4% QoQ, 6.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 617.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 554.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 164.5 Cr (-4.4% QoQ, 41.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 172.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 116.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 27.9% vs QoQ 27.9%, YoY 21%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 117.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 122.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 78.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 6.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 14.3x FY25E EPS
- July 18, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates today: CRISIL Ltd
CMP Rs. 4516 | M Cap Rs. 33022 Cr | 52 W H/L 5269/3661
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 797.4 Cr (8.1% QoQ, 3.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 737.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 771 Cr
Rating revenue (27% mix of total) came at Rs. 213 Cr (+11 % YoY)(+5% QoQ)
Research revenue (73% mix of total) came at Rs. 585 Cr (+1% YoY)(+9% QoQ)
EBIDTA came at Rs. 206.7 Cr (7.6% QoQ, -0.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 192.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 208.1 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 25.9% vs QoQ 26%, YoY 27%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 150.1 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 137.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 150.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 20.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 41.7x FY25E EPS
Bajaj Auto Ltd. | CMP Rs. 9746 | M Cap Rs. 272089 Cr | 52 W H/L 10039/4541
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
No of vehicle sold came at 1102056 vs QoQ 1068576 (3%) YoY 1027407 (7%)
Result is in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 11928 Cr (3.9% QoQ, 15.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 11807.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 11484.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 10309.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 2415.3 Cr (4.7% QoQ, 23.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2358.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2306.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 1953.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 20.2% vs expectation of 20%, QoQ 20.1%, YoY 19%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 1988.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 1979.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1936 Cr, YoY Rs. 1664.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 71.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 31x FY25E EPS
- July 18, 2024 07:20
Stock market live updates today: Eimco Elecon (India) Ltd
CMP Rs. 2892 | M Cap Rs. 1668 Cr | 52 W H/L 2892/630
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 69.7 Cr (-17.3% QoQ, 59.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 84.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 43.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 15.1 Cr (-9.9% QoQ, 506.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 16.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 2.5 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 21.6% vs QoQ 19.8%, YoY 5.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 14.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 14.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 5.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 25.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 34.8x TTM EPS
- July 18, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Devyani International (₹174.5)
- July 18, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: KEY RESULTS
LOTUS CHOCOLATE(700.75) 30D H/L 747/470
Cons.PBT: 10.40 vs 1.49 vs 0.02 cr. AWESOME
PAT: 9.41 VS 1.18 VS 0.20 Cr.
---------------------------------------
L & T Finance(184.25) 30D H/L 194.25/175
Cons.PBT: 922.27 vs 694.02 vs 713.58 cr.
PAT:685.25 VS 553.02 VS 530.52 Cr. Good Nos.
-----------------------------------------
BMW Indust.(Fv1) 62.87 30D H/L 66/ 58
Cons.PBT: 29.4 vs 24.84 vs 21.34 cr.
PAT: 22.16 VS 19 VS 15.57 Cr. Good Nos.
--------------------------------------
RATNAVEER Precision(172) 30D H/L 176.78/124
PBT: 17.45 vs 5.68 vs 10.67 cr.
PAT: 12.51 VS 5.61 VS 8.21 Cr. Good Nos.
------------------------------------
Aditya Birla Money(Fv1)166 30D H/L 183.40/152
PBT: 22.32 vs 20.42 vs 13.05 cr.
PAT: 16.36 VS 16.43 VS 9.44 Cr. Improve
- July 18, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: 16/7/2024
BSE:+51(80716)
NSE:+26(24613)
BNF:-59(52396)
MID:-137(47823)
SML:+173(54301)
FII|FPI:+1271.45Cr
DII:(-529.48Cr)
B.Crude: 83
Gold$:2430=INR: 73631
Silver: 92609
$/Rs: 83.58
7.10 : 2034 G-Sec: 6.96 (6.97 prv)
NSE PE: 23.39
VIX: 14.22 +0.035 (0.25%)
FIIs - FY24-25
MTD: +14674.88Cr
DIIs - FY24-25
MTD: +4144.90Cr
- July 18, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates today: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 18:37 PM Tuesday 16 July 2024
Styrenix Performance Materials: Rahul Agrawal, MD
Styrenix Stock Rally: Healthy Q1 Recorded, What’s The Plan To Gain Market Share In Future Growth?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=s2HzaevVVgw
Jupiter Wagons: Vivek Lohia, Managing Director
Jupiter Wagon: Funds Utilised In New Axle Plant, How Will New Plant Expand The Export Breaks?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RZvFQTm-7Lg
Dhanlaxmi Bank: Ajith Kumar KK, MD&CEO
Dhanlaxmi Bank: Weak Q1 For Company, What Factors Led The Biz Growth Downwards? | Ajith Kumar
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=6b9h-AyJ6Ho
HCL Tech: Pratik Aggarwal, CFO
HCL Tech Q1 Earnings: Mild Beat On Margins, Revenue | Here’s What Management Has To Say
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=BBXE_yJfD6k
LT Foods: VK Arora, CMD
LT Foods Biz: Co Eyeing Revenue From UK Facility, What’s The Expansion Plan Of Biz In UK Market?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OCiI0KNhS30
Puravankara: Abhishek Kapoor, Group CEO
Puravankara: Co’s Pre-Sales Affected Q1 Earnings, How Will Realty Demand Trend Be Improved Ahead?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=glOitJUDleM
Anand Rathi Wealth: Feroze Azeez, CEO
Larger Wallet Share Is One Of The Reasons For Strong Growth: Anand Rathi Wealth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hFWNGW87UzY
Poly Medicure: Himanshu Baid, MD
PLI Scheme Needs To Be Expanded & Should Focus On Downstream Opportunities: Poly Medicure
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=N3ciqtavVco
Protean eGov Te: Suresh Sethi, MD & CEO
New-Age DPIs & Cloud Infra Services Are New Growth Opportunities: Protean eGov Technologies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_wJqs_ulLIs
Senco Gold Limited: Suvankar Sen, CEO
Senco Gold: Strong Q1 Recorded By Company, What’s The Expansion Plan For Future? | ET Now
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8bMWAPCMIrw
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- July 18, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates: LIC enters into tie-up with IDFC First Bank under corporate agency arrangement
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) has entered into a tie-up with IDFC First Bank Ltd under corporate agency arrangement. Read more
- July 18, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates: Indian Railways to expedite installation of black-box-type devices in locomotive
Indian Railways has been asked to expedite the installation of black-box-type devices across its locomotives – a retro-fitment that it has been carrying out in select routes so far. Read more
- July 18, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Devyani International (₹174.5)
The stock of Devyani International broke out of resistance at ₹170 in early June. But then, the uptrend lost momentum, and the price declined before the stock entered a sideways trend. However, after some consolidation so far this month, the scrip has seen a sharp rise in price this week. Read more
