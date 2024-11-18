November 18, 2024 07:01

1. Durlax Top: EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 54% YoY from INR 38.6 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 59.4 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 48% from INR 2.3 Cr to INR 3.4 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 14% and Net Profit up 95%.

2. Oriana Power: EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 5.6x YoY from INR 64 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 360 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 8.2x from INR 6 Cr to INR 49 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 13% and Net Profit remained flat.

3. Rungta Irrigation: EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 79% YoY from INR 30.47 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 54.45 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 2.1x from INR 1.03 Cr to INR 2.19 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 79% and Net Profit up 72%.

4. Zaggle Prepaid: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 65% YoY from INR 184 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 303 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 2.5x from INR 8 Cr to INR 20 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 20% and Net Profit up 18%.

5. Izmo: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 31% YoY from INR 44.8 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 58.6 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 5.8x from INR 5.12 Cr to INR 29.9 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 23% and Net Profit up 5x.

6. Sigachi: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 26% YoY from INR 99 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 125 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 40% from INR 15 Cr to INR 21 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 30% and Net Profit up 62%.

7. Patel Engineering: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 15% YoY from INR 1021 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 1174 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 92% from INR 38 Cr to INR 73 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 7% and Net Profit up 33%.

8. Refex: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 50% YoY from INR 352 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 528 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 48% from INR 21 Cr to INR 31 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales down 11% and Net Profit up 7%.

9. Annapurna Swadisht: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 56% YoY from INR 131 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 204 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 71% from INR 7 Cr to INR 12 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 52% and Net Profit up 71%.

10. Pitti Engineering: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 42% YoY from INR 303 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 429 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 73% from INR 22 Cr to INR 38 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 10% and Net Profit up 2x.

11. Kay Cee Energy: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 57% YoY from INR 24.13 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 37.86 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 79% from INR 2.79 Cr to INR 5 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales down 6% and Net Profit up 33%.

12. NIBE: EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 3.3x YoY from INR 41.18 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 135.99 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 3.2x from INR 2.8 Cr to INR 8.89 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 24% and Net Profit up 13%.

13. Systematix Corporate Services: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 85% YoY from INR 20 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 37 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 11x from INR 2 Cr to INR 22 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 28% and Net Profit up 11x.

14. Party Cruisers: EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 66% YoY from INR 19.56 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 32.38 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 4.8x from INR 0.46 Cr to INR 2.23 Cr. On a HoH basis, comparison is not valid.

15. Jay Jalaram: EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 50% YoY from INR 219 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 329 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 15x from INR 0.2 Cr to INR 3 Cr.

16. Pratham EPC: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 77% YoY from INR 35 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 62 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 60% from INR 5 Cr to INR 8 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 77% and Net Profit up 60%.

17. Utssav CZ: EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 83% YoY from INR 156 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 285 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 43% from INR 7 Cr to INR 10 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 55% and Net Profit up 67%.

18. Pace E- Commerce: EXCELLENT RESULTS

For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 2x YoY from INR 13.22 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 26.49 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 5x from INR 0.27 Cr to INR 1.36 Cr. On a HoH basis, comparison is not valid.