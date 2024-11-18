Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for November 18, 2024.

ALL UPDATES

  • November 18, 2024 07:14

    Share market today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar - 18.11.2024

    Trip. com Group Limited. (Post market) (Sector- Travel)

    Symbotic Inc.. (Post market) (Sector- Robotics)

    AECOM (Post market) (Sector- Infrastructure)

  • November 18, 2024 07:14

    Stock market news today: Economic calendar – 18.11.2024

    TENT Japan BOJ Gov Ueda Speaks

    20.30 U.S. FOMC Member Goolsbee Speaks

  • November 18, 2024 07:03

    Currency Outlook: Greenback retains momentum

    The US dollar index continues to retain strength. The index rose 1.6 per cent last week. This rise has taken it well above the key resistance level of 106. The index touched a high of 107.06 before closing the week at 106.68.

    Data released last week showed an increase in US inflation. The Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.58 per cent (year-on-year) in October. This was up from the 2.41 per cent seen in September. Similarly, the Core CPI rose by 3.3 per cent (year-on-year) in October, up from 3.26 per cent in the previous month.

  • November 18, 2024 07:01

    Stock market news: Quarterly results updates

    1. Durlax Top: EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 54% YoY from INR 38.6 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 59.4 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 48% from INR 2.3 Cr to INR 3.4 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 14% and Net Profit up 95%.

    2. Oriana Power: EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 5.6x YoY from INR 64 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 360 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 8.2x from INR 6 Cr to INR 49 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 13% and Net Profit remained flat.

    3. Rungta Irrigation: EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 79% YoY from INR 30.47 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 54.45 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 2.1x from INR 1.03 Cr to INR 2.19 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 79% and Net Profit up 72%.

    4. Zaggle Prepaid: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 65% YoY from INR 184 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 303 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 2.5x from INR 8 Cr to INR 20 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 20% and Net Profit up 18%.

    5. Izmo: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 31% YoY from INR 44.8 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 58.6 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 5.8x from INR 5.12 Cr to INR 29.9 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 23% and Net Profit up 5x.

    6. Sigachi: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 26% YoY from INR 99 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 125 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 40% from INR 15 Cr to INR 21 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 30% and Net Profit up 62%.

    7. Patel Engineering: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 15% YoY from INR 1021 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 1174 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 92% from INR 38 Cr to INR 73 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 7% and Net Profit up 33%.

    8. Refex: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 50% YoY from INR 352 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 528 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 48% from INR 21 Cr to INR 31 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales down 11% and Net Profit up 7%.

    9. Annapurna Swadisht: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 56% YoY from INR 131 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 204 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 71% from INR 7 Cr to INR 12 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 52% and Net Profit up 71%.

    10. Pitti Engineering: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 42% YoY from INR 303 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 429 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 73% from INR 22 Cr to INR 38 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 10% and Net Profit up 2x.

    11. Kay Cee Energy: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 57% YoY from INR 24.13 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 37.86 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 79% from INR 2.79 Cr to INR 5 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales down 6% and Net Profit up 33%.

    12. NIBE: EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 3.3x YoY from INR 41.18 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 135.99 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 3.2x from INR 2.8 Cr to INR 8.89 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 24% and Net Profit up 13%.

    13. Systematix Corporate Services: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 85% YoY from INR 20 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 37 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 11x from INR 2 Cr to INR 22 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 28% and Net Profit up 11x.

    14. Party Cruisers: EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 66% YoY from INR 19.56 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 32.38 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 4.8x from INR 0.46 Cr to INR 2.23 Cr. On a HoH basis, comparison is not valid.

    15. Jay Jalaram: EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 50% YoY from INR 219 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 329 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 15x from INR 0.2 Cr to INR 3 Cr.

    16. Pratham EPC: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 77% YoY from INR 35 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 62 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 60% from INR 5 Cr to INR 8 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 77% and Net Profit up 60%.

    17. Utssav CZ: EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 83% YoY from INR 156 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 285 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 43% from INR 7 Cr to INR 10 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 55% and Net Profit up 67%.

    18. Pace E- Commerce: EXCELLENT RESULTS

    For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 2x YoY from INR 13.22 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 26.49 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 5x from INR 0.27 Cr to INR 1.36 Cr. On a HoH basis, comparison is not valid.

  • November 18, 2024 07:00

    Share market news today: Q2FY25 earning calendar - 18.11.2024

    GODAVARIB, VALECHAENG, WAAREEENER

  • November 18, 2024 06:59

    Stock market today: Securities in F&O ban for trade on November 18, 2024

    * ABFRL

    * AARTIIND

    * GRANULES

    * GNFC

    * HINDCOPPER

  • November 18, 2024 06:58

    Stock market news updates: Researchbytes Analyst App updates

    Researchbytes Analyst App

    https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb

    Recent Interview...

    As of 17:36 PM Friday 15 November 2024

    Swiggy Ltd: Sriharsha Majety, Co-founder & CEO of Swiggy

    Swiggy CEO Sriharsha Majety on IPO, Future & 10-Minute Food Delivery

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dmMb-V3lPG4

    Bharat Forge: Baba Kalyani, CMD

    Better Product Mix & Cost Control Led To Improvement In Margin: Bharat Forge

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=37ChFSQNgTE

    CenturyPlyboard: Keshav Bhajanka, ED

    Century Ply Q2 Earnings: ‘See Strong Recovery In MDF Seg’,Keshav Bhajanka’s Expansion Plans

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=_o7U2FdEw5I

    Gokaldas Export: Sivaramkrishnan Ganapathi, MD

    Seeing Better Traction Since July In Terms Of Growth: Gokaldas Exports

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hqzkUtEVtM4

    Happiest Minds: Venkatraman Narayanan, MD CFO

    Targetting Markets In Africa & APAC Through The Acquisition Of PureSoftware & Aureus: Happiest Minds

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RrG6S2DKgek

    Happiest Minds: Joseph Anantharaju, VC&CEO

    Happiest Minds: Q2 Profit Dips, Margins Flat, Expecting To Achieve $1 Bn Revenue By FY31?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=p7-uTSdk4r0

    Kalyan Jewellers: Ramesh Kalyanaraman, ED

    Expect Studded Ratio To Move Marginally Higher & In The Range Of 30-32%: Kalyan Jewellers

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1cgyqJf5fw0

    Senco Gold Limited: Suvankar Sen, CEO

    Senco Gold Q2: ‘High Gold Prices Was Detrimental To Sales’, What’s The Expansion Plans?

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EAaFY_p47ds

    Thermax: Ashish Bhandari, MD & CEO

    Enquiry Pipeline Remains Robust, With Major Projects Making A Strong Comeback: Thermax

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=C_xFqU4bcPY

    ACME Solar Hold: Nikhil Dhingra, CEO

    FY25 Will See The Effect Of Partial Capacity Addition: Acme Solar

    https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VREBOA3GhgA

    Events today…

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event

    Results today…

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result

    Replays available at www.researchbytes.com

  • November 18, 2024 06:55

    Share market news today: Researchbytes Analyst App updates

    Researchbytes Analyst App 

    https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb

    Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !

    Researchbytes Events Update

    As of 07:29 AM Friday 15 November 2024

    Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com 

    10:30 AM Hero Motocorp

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/22efsfsk

    11:00 AM Expleo Solutions

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1107

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5ewdv6k5

    11:00 AM Grasim

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1127

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y4a5nryh

    11:30 AM Vibhor Steel Tubes

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2cfy7df2

    ( Hosted by Fortuna PR )

    12:00 PM Suyog Tele

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4wuvx29a

    12:00 PM CenturyPlyboard

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1480 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/54dr23mf

    12:00 PM Garware Hi-Tech

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1553

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ue7zna8h

    1:00 PM HPL Electric

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4vtcxkmb

    1:00 PM Anupam Rasayan India

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1107 

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/9a2twaan

    2:00 PM Ion Exchange

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/59rhw9wp

    ( Hosted by Valorem )

    2:30 PM HEG

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1235

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2psn4j7j

    2:30 PM Heranba Industries

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mpvyv5nc

    3:30 PM Garden Reach Sh

    Dial: +91 22 6280 1341

    Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ynw5b34e

    ( Hosted by Concept IR )

    Sharda Motor : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=314430

    Easy Trip Plann : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=314432

    Shilpa Antibiotics . : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=314431

    Tega Inds Ltd : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=314428

    Muthoot Finance : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=314422

    GPT Healthcare : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=314429

    Fineotex Chemical : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=314421

    Bigbloc Constru : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=314427

    Talbros Auto : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=314423

    Ceinsys Tech : (replay)

    https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=314437

    Results today …

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result

    Recent interviews …

    https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview

    Replays available at www.researchbytes.com

  • November 18, 2024 06:54

    Stock in focus: La Opala

    MNCL Research | La Opala – Q2FY25 First cut | Revenues marginally better than estimates, margins hit |

    CMP: Rs.313| Rating – BUY | Target price – Rs 445 (under-revision)

    The revenues for the quarter grew by 1.5% YoY to Rs 906mn (+24.4% QoQ).

    The gross margins for the quarter declined by 1728bps (-1677bps) to 71.5%. OPM for the quarter declined by 632bps YoY (-429bps QoQ) to 32.3%. EBITDA for the quarter declined by 15.1% YoY (+9.8% QoQ) to Rs 293mn. 

    PAT for the quarter declined by 22.9% YoY (+ 1.7% QoQ) to Rs.241mn.

    We currently have a “BUY’ rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 445 and will revisit our stance shortly.

  • November 18, 2024 06:53

    Stock market news updates: Fund flow activity: November 14, 2024

    Turnover: (NSE + BSE) 

    Cash Volume: 85953.11 + 5993.43 Total: 91946.54 

    F&O Volume: 454230.62 + 22065952.9 Total: 22520183.52 

    Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.

    FII/FPI NET SELL: -1849.87 

    (13003.06 - 14852.93)

    DII NET BUY: 2481.81

    (10200.35 - 7718.54)

  • November 18, 2024 06:53

    Stock market news today: Post-market snapshot (Nov 14, 2024)

    Indices:

    * Nifty 50: 23,532 🔻(-0.11%)

    * Sensex: 77,580 🔻(-0.14%)

    * India VIX: 14.78 🔻(-4.27%)

    Sectoral Performance:

    * Nifty Realty: +1.03%

    * Nifty Media: +2.26%

    * Nifty PSU Bank: -0.70%

    * Nifty FMCG: -1.53%

    Top Movers:

    Gainers: Network18 Media & Investments ₹84 🟢(+8.79%), Eicher Motors ₹4,883 🟢(+6.43%)

    Loser: SKF India ₹4,518 🔴(-7.41%)

    Key News:

    * Bajaj Steel secures ₹24 crore export order; stock closed at -5.01%.

    * Cipla receives 8 USFDA observations; stock closed at -0.39%.

    * Agro Tech Foods approves 100% stake acquisition in Del Monte; stock closed at -5.82%.

    * Tata Power commissions 126 MW floating solar project; stock closed at +1.33%.

  • November 18, 2024 06:50

    Stock to buy today: Zomato (₹269.60): BUY

    The outlook for Zomato is bullish. The stock has surged over 8 per cent last week. This marks the end of the corrective fall that was in place since the last week of September this year. It also indicates that a new leg of upmove has begun. Moving average cross overs on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case. Immediate support is at ₹263. Below that ₹255-₹250 is a very strong support zone. Zomato share price can rise to ₹300-₹310 in the coming weeks.

  • November 18, 2024 06:48

    Stock market news updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 can bounce before falling further

    The fall last week in the benchmark indices were more in line with our expectation. There is some support near current levels. So, the chance of a corrective bounce in the near term is a possibility. However, the trend is still down and so the upside is likely to be capped. Sensex, Nifty and the Nifty Bank index have room to fall more from here. But from a long-term perspective, the fall from here could be the last leg of this correction.

