- November 18, 2024 07:14
Share market today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar - 18.11.2024
Trip. com Group Limited. (Post market) (Sector- Travel)
Symbotic Inc.. (Post market) (Sector- Robotics)
AECOM (Post market) (Sector- Infrastructure)
- November 18, 2024 07:14
Stock market news today: Economic calendar – 18.11.2024
TENT Japan BOJ Gov Ueda Speaks
20.30 U.S. FOMC Member Goolsbee Speaks
- November 18, 2024 07:03
Currency Outlook: Greenback retains momentum
The US dollar index continues to retain strength. The index rose 1.6 per cent last week. This rise has taken it well above the key resistance level of 106. The index touched a high of 107.06 before closing the week at 106.68.
Data released last week showed an increase in US inflation. The Headline Consumer Price Index (CPI) rose by 2.58 per cent (year-on-year) in October. This was up from the 2.41 per cent seen in September. Similarly, the Core CPI rose by 3.3 per cent (year-on-year) in October, up from 3.26 per cent in the previous month.
- November 18, 2024 07:01
Stock market news: Quarterly results updates
1. Durlax Top: EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 54% YoY from INR 38.6 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 59.4 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 48% from INR 2.3 Cr to INR 3.4 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 14% and Net Profit up 95%.
2. Oriana Power: EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 5.6x YoY from INR 64 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 360 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 8.2x from INR 6 Cr to INR 49 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 13% and Net Profit remained flat.
3. Rungta Irrigation: EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 79% YoY from INR 30.47 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 54.45 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 2.1x from INR 1.03 Cr to INR 2.19 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 79% and Net Profit up 72%.
4. Zaggle Prepaid: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 65% YoY from INR 184 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 303 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 2.5x from INR 8 Cr to INR 20 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 20% and Net Profit up 18%.
5. Izmo: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 31% YoY from INR 44.8 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 58.6 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 5.8x from INR 5.12 Cr to INR 29.9 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 23% and Net Profit up 5x.
6. Sigachi: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 26% YoY from INR 99 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 125 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 40% from INR 15 Cr to INR 21 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 30% and Net Profit up 62%.
7. Patel Engineering: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 15% YoY from INR 1021 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 1174 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 92% from INR 38 Cr to INR 73 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 7% and Net Profit up 33%.
8. Refex: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 50% YoY from INR 352 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 528 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 48% from INR 21 Cr to INR 31 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales down 11% and Net Profit up 7%.
9. Annapurna Swadisht: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 56% YoY from INR 131 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 204 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 71% from INR 7 Cr to INR 12 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 52% and Net Profit up 71%.
10. Pitti Engineering: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 42% YoY from INR 303 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 429 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 73% from INR 22 Cr to INR 38 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 10% and Net Profit up 2x.
11. Kay Cee Energy: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 57% YoY from INR 24.13 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 37.86 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 79% from INR 2.79 Cr to INR 5 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales down 6% and Net Profit up 33%.
12. NIBE: EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 3.3x YoY from INR 41.18 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 135.99 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 3.2x from INR 2.8 Cr to INR 8.89 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 24% and Net Profit up 13%.
13. Systematix Corporate Services: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the quarter ending Sep-24, Sales up 85% YoY from INR 20 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 37 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 11x from INR 2 Cr to INR 22 Cr. On a QoQ basis, Sales up 28% and Net Profit up 11x.
14. Party Cruisers: EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 66% YoY from INR 19.56 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 32.38 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 4.8x from INR 0.46 Cr to INR 2.23 Cr. On a HoH basis, comparison is not valid.
15. Jay Jalaram: EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 50% YoY from INR 219 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 329 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 15x from INR 0.2 Cr to INR 3 Cr.
16. Pratham EPC: GOOD TO EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 77% YoY from INR 35 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 62 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 60% from INR 5 Cr to INR 8 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 77% and Net Profit up 60%.
17. Utssav CZ: EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 83% YoY from INR 156 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 285 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 43% from INR 7 Cr to INR 10 Cr. On a HoH basis, Sales up 55% and Net Profit up 67%.
18. Pace E- Commerce: EXCELLENT RESULTS
For the half year ending Sep-24, Sales up 2x YoY from INR 13.22 Cr in Sep-23 to INR 26.49 Cr in Sep-24. Similarly, Net Profit up 5x from INR 0.27 Cr to INR 1.36 Cr. On a HoH basis, comparison is not valid.
- November 18, 2024 07:00
Share market news today: Q2FY25 earning calendar - 18.11.2024
GODAVARIB, VALECHAENG, WAAREEENER
- November 18, 2024 06:59
Stock market today: Securities in F&O ban for trade on November 18, 2024
* ABFRL
* AARTIIND
* GRANULES
* GNFC
* HINDCOPPER
- November 18, 2024 06:58
- November 18, 2024 06:54
Stock in focus: La Opala
MNCL Research | La Opala – Q2FY25 First cut | Revenues marginally better than estimates, margins hit |
CMP: Rs.313| Rating – BUY | Target price – Rs 445 (under-revision)
The revenues for the quarter grew by 1.5% YoY to Rs 906mn (+24.4% QoQ).
The gross margins for the quarter declined by 1728bps (-1677bps) to 71.5%. OPM for the quarter declined by 632bps YoY (-429bps QoQ) to 32.3%. EBITDA for the quarter declined by 15.1% YoY (+9.8% QoQ) to Rs 293mn.
PAT for the quarter declined by 22.9% YoY (+ 1.7% QoQ) to Rs.241mn.
We currently have a “BUY’ rating on the stock, with a target price of Rs 445 and will revisit our stance shortly.
- November 18, 2024 06:53
Stock market news updates: Fund flow activity: November 14, 2024
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 85953.11 + 5993.43 Total: 91946.54
F&O Volume: 454230.62 + 22065952.9 Total: 22520183.52
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI NET SELL: -1849.87
(13003.06 - 14852.93)
DII NET BUY: 2481.81
(10200.35 - 7718.54)
- November 18, 2024 06:53
Stock market news today: Post-market snapshot (Nov 14, 2024)
Indices:
* Nifty 50: 23,532 🔻(-0.11%)
* Sensex: 77,580 🔻(-0.14%)
* India VIX: 14.78 🔻(-4.27%)
Sectoral Performance:
* Nifty Realty: +1.03%
* Nifty Media: +2.26%
* Nifty PSU Bank: -0.70%
* Nifty FMCG: -1.53%
Top Movers:
Gainers: Network18 Media & Investments ₹84 🟢(+8.79%), Eicher Motors ₹4,883 🟢(+6.43%)
Loser: SKF India ₹4,518 🔴(-7.41%)
Key News:
* Bajaj Steel secures ₹24 crore export order; stock closed at -5.01%.
* Cipla receives 8 USFDA observations; stock closed at -0.39%.
* Agro Tech Foods approves 100% stake acquisition in Del Monte; stock closed at -5.82%.
* Tata Power commissions 126 MW floating solar project; stock closed at +1.33%.
- November 18, 2024 06:50
Stock to buy today: Zomato (₹269.60): BUY
The outlook for Zomato is bullish. The stock has surged over 8 per cent last week. This marks the end of the corrective fall that was in place since the last week of September this year. It also indicates that a new leg of upmove has begun. Moving average cross overs on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case. Immediate support is at ₹263. Below that ₹255-₹250 is a very strong support zone. Zomato share price can rise to ₹300-₹310 in the coming weeks.
- November 18, 2024 06:48
Stock market news updates: Sensex, Nifty 50 can bounce before falling further
The fall last week in the benchmark indices were more in line with our expectation. There is some support near current levels. So, the chance of a corrective bounce in the near term is a possibility. However, the trend is still down and so the upside is likely to be capped. Sensex, Nifty and the Nifty Bank index have room to fall more from here. But from a long-term perspective, the fall from here could be the last leg of this correction.
