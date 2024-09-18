September 18, 2024 07:09

India’s trade deficit widened to nearly $30 billion in August as gold-led merchandise imports surged to over $64 billion while merchandise exports declined to around $35 billion, data released by Commerce & Industry Ministry showed. Ballooning trade deficit has an impact on the rupee which closed at 83.75 against a dollar on Tuesday.

“Exports are facing huge challenges on current global circumstances,” Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said in a monthly briefing told reporters, in regard to the monthly trade data. Rising shipping costs and a slowdown in China coupled with recessionary trends in Europe and the US were also impacting exports, he said.