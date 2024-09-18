Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for September 18, 2024
ALL UPDATES
- September 18, 2024 07:09
Stock market updates: Trade deficit in August widens to 10-month high of $30 billion as gold imports surge
India’s trade deficit widened to nearly $30 billion in August as gold-led merchandise imports surged to over $64 billion while merchandise exports declined to around $35 billion, data released by Commerce & Industry Ministry showed. Ballooning trade deficit has an impact on the rupee which closed at 83.75 against a dollar on Tuesday.
“Exports are facing huge challenges on current global circumstances,” Commerce Secretary Sunil Barthwal said in a monthly briefing told reporters, in regard to the monthly trade data. Rising shipping costs and a slowdown in China coupled with recessionary trends in Europe and the US were also impacting exports, he said.
- September 18, 2024 06:53
Stock market live today: Trading guide for September 18, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- September 18, 2024 06:50
Stock Recommendations today: Lloyds Metals & Energy (₹820.35): BUY
The share price of Lloyds Metals and Energy has moved up sharply over the last few days. The outlook is bullish. Strong support is around ₹800. Immediate resistance is at ₹825. If this holds on its first test, a dip to ₹810-₹800 is a possibility in the next few days.
- September 18, 2024 06:49
Watch: Today’s Stock Recommendations: September 18, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Lloyds Metals & Energy. The stock has moved up very well over the last few days and is looking strong on the charts. The outlook is bullish and the share price can go up further in the coming days.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.