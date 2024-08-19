August 19, 2024 06:45

Nifty has risen well on Friday and has closed on a positive note above 24,500. That has reduced the danger of the fall below 24,000 that we had cautioned last week. #NiftyBank index is also getting strong support around 49,650. Both the #Nifty and #NiftyBank indices are likely to rise further in the short-term. The #outlook for the coming week is positive.