- August 19, 2024 06:55
Stock market live today: F&O Tracker: Nifty futures gear up for a rally
Nifty 50 (24,541) appreciated 0.7 per cent last week, whereas Bank Nifty (50,517) wrapped up the week on a flat note. Here, we take a look at the derivatives data and give our trade plan.
- August 19, 2024 06:53
Stock market live today: F&O Query: Should you buy Britannia Industries futures?
Britannia Industries (₹5,729.65): A bounce on Friday indicates buying interest. Also, the broader trend for the stock is bullish.
- August 19, 2024 06:51
Stock market live today: Mcap: Seven of 10 valued firms add ₹1.40 lakh crore; TCS, Infosys lead gainers
The combined market valuation of seven of the top 10 valued firms jumped ₹1,40,863.66 crore in a holiday-shortened last week with the benchmark Sensex gaining nearly 1 per cent. Tata Consultancy Services and Infosys emerged as the biggest gainers in line with an optimistic trend at Dalal Street.
- August 19, 2024 06:49
Stock market live today: Today’s stock recommendations: 19 August 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Havells India. The price of this scrip has been oscillating in a range since early June. Within this range, the stock has now rallied past a resistance, opening the door for further upside. Check out the latest episode of Today’s Pick to learn more.
- August 19, 2024 06:45
Stocc market live today: Watch: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 19 Aug’24 to 23 Aug’24
Nifty has risen well on Friday and has closed on a positive note above 24,500. That has reduced the danger of the fall below 24,000 that we had cautioned last week. #NiftyBank index is also getting strong support around 49,650. Both the #Nifty and #NiftyBank indices are likely to rise further in the short-term. The #outlook for the coming week is positive.
- August 19, 2024 06:44
Stock market live today: Inox Wind, Jubilant Foodworks, Voltas: 3 stocks that outperformed in the week ending August 16
After a slow start to the week and a nominal correction on Tuesday, a rapid recovery on Friday saw Nifty and Sensex end up with 0.7 per cent and 0.9 per cent gains respectively for the week. Sensex reclaimed 80,000 while Nifty ended up above 24,500 as the markets closed on August 16, 2024.
