December 19, 2023 07:10

U.S. stocks gained ground on Monday as market participants parsed mounting expectations of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in the coming year and looked ahead to a week of crucial economic data.

A broad but modest rally boosted the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to solid gains, while the Dow ended essentially flat.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average held steady at 37,306.02, the S&P 500 gained 21.37 points, or 0.45%, to 4,740.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 90.89 points, or 0.61%, to 14,904.81.

Mounting attacks by militant groups on ships in the Red Sea sent crude prices higher over supply concerns, which in turn boosted energy stocks, which have largely been left behind by the recent rally.

S&P 500 energy stocks added 0.8%. -- Reuters