Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 19 December 2023.
- December 19, 2023 07:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Day trading guide for December 19, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- December 19, 2023 07:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock to buy today: IDBI Bank (₹70.20) – BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for IDBI Bank. The stock has begun the week on a strong note by rising 4.7 per cent on Monday. This rise has taken the share price well above the key resistance level of ₹68. The region between ₹69 and ₹67 willact as a strong support zone.
- December 19, 2023 07:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street ends higher, extending rate-cut rally
U.S. stocks gained ground on Monday as market participants parsed mounting expectations of interest rate cuts from the Federal Reserve in the coming year and looked ahead to a week of crucial economic data.
A broad but modest rally boosted the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq to solid gains, while the Dow ended essentially flat.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average held steady at 37,306.02, the S&P 500 gained 21.37 points, or 0.45%, to 4,740.56 and the Nasdaq Composite added 90.89 points, or 0.61%, to 14,904.81.
Mounting attacks by militant groups on ships in the Red Sea sent crude prices higher over supply concerns, which in turn boosted energy stocks, which have largely been left behind by the recent rally.
S&P 500 energy stocks added 0.8%. -- Reuters
- December 19, 2023 07:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian shares steady as investors await BoJ decision on monetary policy
Early on Tuesday, Asian shares and the yen stabilized, shifting attention to Japan’s central bank and its potential departure from an ultra-easy monetary policy, while global stocks remained optimistic about impending U.S. rate cuts.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index traded marginally up by 0.03% at 32,771.25, while the broader Topix index declined by 0.33% to 2,309.27. South Korea’s KOSPI also traded down by 0.03% at 2,565.94, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 rose by 0.57% at 7,468.40.
The Bank of Japan (BoJ) is set to conclude its policy meeting today, expected to maintain its loose monetary policy despite mounting speculation about potentially ending its negative interest rate policy by January, analysts noted.
In the U.S., the Dow Jones Industrial Average held steady, the S&P 500 rose by 0.45%, and the Nasdaq Composite added 0.61%.
Rising attacks on ships in the Red Sea elevated crude prices due to concerns over supply disruptions.
