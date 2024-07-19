July 19, 2024 07:27

The highest bull markets in any nation happens when the economy moves from 2 Trillions to 5 Trillions . There are 3 nations who have done it.

I) China took 5 Years to go from 2 Trillions to 5 Trillions (2004-2009) – During this time the Hangsang went from 8500 to 32000 – A 4 times gain.

II) USA took 11 years to go from 2 Trillions to 5 Trillions (1977-1988) – The Dow Jones between 1977 to 2000 went from 700 levels to 12000 – Gain of 15 times.

III) Japan took 8.5 years to go from 2 Trillions to 5 Trillions (1978-1986) – The Japanese stock market between 1978-1991 went from 2000 to 37000.

So Historically the mother of all bull Markets in any nation starts between 2 Trillions to 5 Trillions!

IV) India and the Indian economy is just getting started. Join yourself and create wealth by compounding over a long term.