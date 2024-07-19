Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 19 July 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- July 19, 2024 07:34
Stock market live updates today: GS on Tata Tech
Cut our FY25E-FY27E EPS estimates by up to -5%
Revised 12-m TP is Rs850 (vs. Rs900)
Revenue / EBITDA declined -2.5% / -8% qoq and were -5% / -9% below the BBG consensus
Tata Tech’s softness is more non-core and customer specific
- July 19, 2024 07:34
Stock market live updates today: RBI’s economic activity index projects that GDP growth in Q1 is likely to turn out to 7.4%, according to its monthly bulletin...
- July 19, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates today: Vodafone Idea allotment of shares
Vodafone Idea approves second tranche allotment of shares worth Rs 614.5 crore to
Nokia India & Ericsson India.
Vodafone Idea approves allotment of over 40 crore equity shares
issue price of Rs 14.80 per share.
25.50 Cr to Nokia India
15.70 Cr to Eriction India
- July 19, 2024 07:32
Stock market live updates today: Results commentary
Grindwell Norton Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2658 | M Cap Rs. 29429 Cr | 52 W H/L 2960/1850
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result marginally below Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 705.6 Cr (2.1% QoQ, 5.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 709.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 691.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 668.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 133.1 Cr (6.5% QoQ, -1.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 140.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 125 Cr, YoY Rs. 135.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 18.9% vs expectation of 19.8%, QoQ 18.1%, YoY 20.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 93.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 101.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 92.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 97 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 8.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 64.7x FY25E EPS
Bharat Bijlee Ltd. | CMP Rs. 4790 | M Cap Rs. 5414 Cr | 52 W H/L 5510/1650
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 374.8 Cr (-36.2% QoQ, -15.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 587.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 441.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 29.5 Cr (-52.3% QoQ, -9.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 61.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 32.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 7.9% vs QoQ 10.5%, YoY 7.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 23.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 48.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 25.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 21.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 41.6x TTM EPS
- July 19, 2024 07:31
Stock market live updates today: 18/7/2024
BSE:+626(81343)
NSE:+187(24800)
BNF:+223(52620)
MID:-472(47351)
SML:-625(53675)
FII|FPI:+5483.63Cr
DII:(-2904.25Cr)
B.Crude: 84
Gold$:2464=INR: 74330
Silver: 92310
$/Rs: 83.65
7.10 : 2034 G-Sec: 6.96 (NC)
NSE PE: 23.57
VIX: 14.51 +0.29 (2.02%)
FIIs - FY24-25
MTD: +20158.51Cr
DIIs - FY24-25
MTD: +1240.65Cr
- July 19, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 19-July-2024
* BALRAMCHIN
* BANDHANBANK
* GMRINFRA
* GNFC
* HAL
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* PEL
* RBLBANK
* SAIL
* VEDANTA
- July 19, 2024 07:29
Stock market live updates today: Major US listed stocks result calendar 19.07.2024
American Express Company (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Schlumberger N.V. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
The Travelers Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Halliburton Company (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Fifth Third Bancorp (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Regions Financial Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Autoliv, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Auto Ancillary)
- July 19, 2024 07:28
Stock market live updates today: Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 19.07.2024
AETHER, ATUL, AVANTEL, BLUEDART, BPCL, CREDITACC, ICICIGI, INDHOTEL,JSWENERGY, JSWSTEEL, JUBLPHARMA, NAM-INDIA, OBEROIRLTY, ORISSAMINE, PATANJALI, PAYTM, PVRINOX, RELIANCE, ROUTE, SPLPETRO, STANLEY, TEJASNET, TRIL, ULTRACEMCO, UNIONBANK, WIPRO
BPCL
▪️Revenue expected at Rs 113,090 crore versus Rs 116,554 crore
▪️EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 6170 crore versus Rs 9211 crore
▪️EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 6.13% versus 7.9%
▪️Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3310 crore versus Rs 4224 crore
INDHOTEL
▪️Revenue expected at Rs 1582 crore versus Rs 1466 crore
▪️EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 460 crore versus Rs 410 crore
▪️EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 15.5% versus 27.9%
▪️Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 263 crore versus Rs 222 crore
JSWENERGY
▪️Revenue expected at Rs 3413 crore versus Rs 2927 crore
▪️EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1611 crore versus Rs 1220 crore
▪️EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 47.2% versus 41.6%
▪️Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 439 crore versus Rs 289 crore
JSWSTEEL
▪️Revenue expected at Rs 41,423 crore versus Rs 46,269 crore
▪️EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 5454 crore versus Rs 6124 crore
▪️EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 13.2% versus 13.2%
▪️Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1041 crore versus Rs 1299 crore
OBEROIRLTY
▪️Revenue expected at Rs 1616 crore versus Rs 910 crore
▪️EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 883 crore versus Rs 473 crore
▪️EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 54.6% versus 52.0%
▪️Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 644 crore versus Rs 321 crore
RELIANCE
▪️Revenue expected at Rs 233,424 crore versus Rs 207,559 crore
▪️EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 39,697 crore versus Rs 38,093 crore
▪️EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 17.00% versus 18.35%
▪️Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 16,098 crore versus Rs 16,011 crore
ULTRACEMCO
▪️Revenue expected at Rs 18,137 crore versus Rs 17,737 crore
▪️EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3316 crore versus Rs 3049 crore
▪️EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.28% versus 17.19%
▪️Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1752 crore versus Rs 1688 crore
WIPRO
▪️Rupee Revenue expected at Rs 22,222 crore versus Rs 22,208 crore
▪️EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 3582 crore versus Rs 3540 crore
▪️EBIT margin expected to be seen at 16.1% versus 15.9%
▪️Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2951 crore versus Rs 2834 crore
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 20.07.2024
CANFINHOME, GRAVITA, HDFCBANK, JKCEMENT, KIRLPNU, KOTAKBANK, NETWEB, POONAWALLA, RBLBANK, ROSSARI, SHAKTIPUMP, YESBANK
CANFINHOME
▪️Revenue expected at Rs 335 crore versus Rs 291 crore
▪️EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 281 crore versus Rs 247 crore
▪️EBIT margin expected to be seen at 83.8% versus 85.0%
▪️Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 204 crore versus Rs 183 crore
HDFCBANK
▪️NII expected at Rs 29,630 crore versus Rs 23,599 crore
▪️EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 23,835 crore versus Rs 18,772 crore
▪️EBIT margin expected to be seen at 58.2% versus 57.1%
▪️Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 15,843 crore versus Rs 11,951 crore
KOTAKBANK
▪️Revenue expected at Rs 7080 crore versus Rs 6233 crore
▪️EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 5872 crore versus Rs 4585 crore
▪️EBIT margin expected to be seen at 82.9% versus 73.5%
▪️Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3850 crore versus Rs 3452 crore
Q1FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 22.07.2024
COFORGE, CYIENTDLM, DODLA, GREENLAM, IDBI, IOB, JSFB, MAHLOG, MAHSCOOTER, MOSCHIP, MRPL, SOLARA, SUPREMEIND, SUZLON, UCOBANK, WENDT, ZENSARTECH, ZFCVINDIA
- July 19, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates: Bull markets
The highest bull markets in any nation happens when the economy moves from 2 Trillions to 5 Trillions . There are 3 nations who have done it.
I) China took 5 Years to go from 2 Trillions to 5 Trillions (2004-2009) – During this time the Hangsang went from 8500 to 32000 – A 4 times gain.
II) USA took 11 years to go from 2 Trillions to 5 Trillions (1977-1988) – The Dow Jones between 1977 to 2000 went from 700 levels to 12000 – Gain of 15 times.
III) Japan took 8.5 years to go from 2 Trillions to 5 Trillions (1978-1986) – The Japanese stock market between 1978-1991 went from 2000 to 37000.
So Historically the mother of all bull Markets in any nation starts between 2 Trillions to 5 Trillions!
IV) India and the Indian economy is just getting started. Join yourself and create wealth by compounding over a long term.
- July 19, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 18:32 PM Thursday 18 July 2024
Asian Paints: Amit Syngle, MD & CEO
Could Take Another 0.5-1% Price Hike In The Near Future: Asian Paints
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JexcTiQNLow
Angel One: Dinesh Thakkar, CMD
Changes In The Slab-Wise Fee Structure Will Not Impact Industry Growth: Angel One
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PKE4Z6_ci8Y
Bajaj Auto: Rakesh Sharma, ED
Looking To Build EV Presence With Sub-?1 Lakh Priced Chetak: Bajaj Auto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OvZoxHZDQrw
Dee Development Engineers: KL Bansal, CMD
Revenue Growth Shall Be Higher Than 30%: DEE Development Engineers
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=mi1weC__8PU
Elecon Eng: Kamlesh Shah, Group CFO
Elecon Engg: Weak Q1 Recorded, Management Speaks On Weak Q1 And Growth Plans
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=KPAbojhxpr0
GMR Infra: Saurabh Chawla, ED-Finance
Airport Sector Is In A Sweet Spot And There Is Clarity In Policy: GMR Group
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UYAZfm49MSY
KEC Intl: Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO
We Are L1 In ?7,000 Cr Worth Of Orders, Currently Orderbook Is More Than ?30,000 Cr: KEC Intl
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cD6nWiI83ak
L and T Finance Hol: Sudipta Roy, Managing Director & CEO
Looking At Additional ?18,000-20,000 Cr Growth In Assets Under Management: L&T Finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3fwxXFguoXw
L and T Finance Hol: Sudipta Roy, Managing Director and CEO
L&T Finance Q1: Healthy NIMs Aid Q1 Profit; 2W Fin, Home Loans Drive Biz Growth
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EmhN3n23u8o
NLC Nalco India : Prasanna Motupalli, CMD
NLC India: Strong Coal Production In Q1, How Will Company Achieve The Fiscal Targets Ahead?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fqrhrbpYHzM
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- July 19, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity
18 July 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 147781.21 + 10103.81 Total: 157885.02
F&O Volume: 745761.19 + 2321763.82 Total: 3067525.01
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +5483.63
(25520.62 - 20036.99)
DII: NET SELL: -2904.25
(15676.29 - 18580.54)
- July 19, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Hero MotoCorp (₹5,504.6)
- July 19, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates today: South Indian Bank reports 45% net profit growth in Q1
South Indian Bank has registered a 45 per cent growth in its net profit in Q1 of FY25 at ₹294 crore compared with ₹202 crore in the same period of the previous fiscal year. Read more
- July 19, 2024 07:05
Stock market live updates today: Dr Reddy’s signs non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Takeda to commercialise gastrointestinal drug in India
Dr Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd announced on Thursday that it has entered into a non-exclusive patent licensing agreement with Japan’s Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Ltd (Takeda) to commercialise Vonoprazan tablets in India. Read more
- July 19, 2024 07:04
Stock market live updates today: JSW Infra Q1 PAT slips 9 per cent despite increased revenues
JSW Infrastructure reported 9 per cent drop in net profit in the first quarter of FY25 hit by expenses, though revenue rose 15 per cent on higher volumes driven by recently-acquired assets. Read more
- July 19, 2024 07:03
Stock market live updates today: Byju’s challenges insolvency proceedings in NCLAT
Edtech company Byju’s has challenged the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) order that initiated insolvency proceedings against the startup in the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NLCAT). The appellate tribunal is expected to hear the appeal on July 22 though the company sought an urgent hearing. Read more
- July 19, 2024 07:02
Stock market live updates today: Asian Paints turns pale post Q1 results
Shares of Asian Paints slumped over 4 per cent in early trading on Thursday to ₹2,848.15 on the BSE, after the company reported about 25 per cent decline in consolidated net profit in the June quarter. However, a late-hour recovery in broader market helped Asian Paints to end slightly higher at ₹2,930.45, down by 1.48 per cent from the previous day’s close. Read more
- July 19, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates today: Lupin partners with Huons to launch Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion in Mexico
Lupin has signed a licence and supply agreement with Huons Co Ltd for the registration and marketing of Cyclosporine Ophthalmic Nanoemulsion (0.4mL single-use vial) in Mexico. Read more
- July 19, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates today: Ceat reports 7% profit
Tyremaker Ceat reported a 7 per cent increase in net profit with ₹154 crore for the quarter that ended on June 30 as against ₹144 reported during the same quarter last year. Read more
- July 19, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates today: Karur Vysya Bank reports a 28% jump in net profit in June quarter
Karur Vysya Bank maintained its double-digit growth in net profit in the first quarter of this fiscal, supported by higher interest and non-interest income and lower provisions. Read more
- July 19, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates today: Infosys beats expectations with strong Q1 performance, ups growth guidance to 3-4%
Bengaluru-headquartered IT services giant Infosys beat market expectations with sequential revenue growth of 3.6 per cent quarter on quarter (QoQ) in constant currency (CC) during the first quarter of the fiscal year 2024-2025. The company has significantly improved its guidance and expects a revenue growth of 3-4 per cent in constant currency in FY25, up from the 1-3 per cent it had guided earlier. Read more
- July 19, 2024 06:57
Stock market live updates today: HDFC Bank to grow its advances a little slower than deposits
HDFC Bank will grow its advances a little slower than the deposit growth in a bid to bring down the credit-to-deposit (CD) ratio to pre-merger levels. Read more
- July 19, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates today: Major shake-up at HCCB, nearly 80 employees retrenched
A major shake-up seems to be underway at Hindustan Coca-Cola Beverages (HCCB), the bottling arm of beverage major Coca-Cola. There have been large-scale retrenchments as well as movements and exits at the senior level. Read more
- July 19, 2024 06:46
Stock market live updates: Dalmia Bharat reports 1% rise in Q1 net profit to ₹145 crore
Dalmia Bharat, amongst the leading cement-makers in India, reported a 1 per cent rise in net profit for the April-June period of the fiscal year 2024-25 (Q1FY25) to ₹145 crore. Net profit in the corresponding period of the last fiscal was ₹144 crore. Read more
- July 19, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: L&T Technology Services reports 1% growth in Q1 profit due to lower margins
L&T Technology Services (LTTS) on Thursday reported a 1 per cent increase in post-tax profit for the June quarter at ₹314 crore as profitability declined. Read more
- July 19, 2024 06:41
- July 19, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates today: Government committed to launch BSNL 4G services at the earliest: Scindia
The government on Thursday said that it was monitoring the progress for launch of 4G by Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on a daily basis, it commits to launch the services ‘at the earliest’. Read more
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.