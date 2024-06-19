Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 19 June 2024.
- June 19, 2024 08:20
Share market live news: Zurich General Insurance has acquired 70 per cent stake in Kotak Mahindra General Insurance from Kotak Mahindra Bank for Rs 5,560 crore
- June 19, 2024 07:58
Share market live news: India Inc seeks a simplified capital gains tax regime
Corporate India on Tuesday urged the government to introduce simplicity, consistency, and rationalisation of the capital gains tax regime in the upcoming Budget, noting that past policy decisions had led to a complex structure.
At their pre-Budget meeting with Revenue Secretary Sanjay Malhotra and top revenue department officials, leaders of Indian Industry also called for status quo on the corporate tax rates, stressing the need to provide tax certainty for businesses.
- June 19, 2024 07:26
Stock market live news: Nvidia becomes world’s most valuable company as AI rally steams ahead
Nvidia Corp.’s relentless rally has propelled the semiconductor giant’s market capitalisation over its mega-cap tech peers, helping it clinch the title of the world’s most-valuable company as the artificial intelligence wave continues, per a Bloomberg report.
Shares rose as much as 3.4% to about $3.3 trillion on Tuesday, catapulting it over Microsoft Corp. and Apple Inc. The top stocks have jockeyed all month for the pole position, with Nvidia edging past its big-tech peers, the report added.
- June 19, 2024 07:08
Share market live news: Stocks to watch today
Indus Towers: Vodafone Group Plc, one of the promoter entities of Vodafone Idea Ltd, to sell up to 9.94% equity via block deals today. The price band for the block deal is fixed between ₹310-341 per share - a discount of up to 10% to yesterday’s closing price.
ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems : Wabco Asia Private Ltd to sell a 5% stake valued at ₹1,423.1 crore. The shares were offered at a floor price of ₹14,980 - a discount of 13.3% to yesterday’s closing price.
Gland Pharma : Fosun Pharma Industrial Pte will cut its stake in the company through block deals after being unable to offload it in one go. It will sell 5% stake for about $172 million through block trade.
Sansera Engineering : Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene to divest up to 6.25 million shares, equivalent to an 11.66% equity stake. The sale includes up to 5.03 million shares (9.38% equity) from Client Ebene and up to 1.22 million shares (2.28% equity) from CVCIGP II Employee Ebene.
Craftsman Automation has initiated a QIP to raise ₹1,200 crore - QIP is being offered at a floor price of ₹4,400 per share, reflecting 7.7% discount yesterday’s closing price.
Prestige Estates board meeting on June 21 to consider and approve raising funds through QIP, preferential issue, rights issue or any other form. To also consider monetisation of assets in the hospitality segment by way of issue of shares through primary, secondary or both.
Snowman Logistics : Promoter Gateway Distriparks acquired 3 lakh shares of the company from the open market. Total promoter stake now at 46.07% from 45.89% earlier.
Tata Technologies collaborated with Microsoft and Tata Motors for the InnoVent hackathon for engineering students.
NMDC opened a new R&D centre in Hyderabad at an investment of Rs 50 crore.
Wipro clarified that the report of the multi-million-dollar deal from Standard Chartered is based on rumour and is inaccurate.
Electronics Mart India commenced the commercial operations of a new multi-brand store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ on June 18 in Andhra Pradesh.
Bharat Forge makes an additional investment of $40 million in Bharat Forge America.
- June 19, 2024 07:06
Stock market live news: Abu Dhabi Investment Authority acquired a 1.44% stake in the Paras defence via a bulk deal
According to NSE bulk deal data, the Abu Dhabi Investment Authority (ADIA) acquired a 1.44% stake in Paras Defence and Space Technologies (PDST) through bulk deals on Friday, at an average price of ₹1,120.71 per share.
Before this acquisition, ADIA did not hold any stake in the company.
Paras Defence and Space Technologies, a private sector company, is primarily engaged in the design, development, manufacturing, and testing of various defense and space engineering products and solutions.
The company expects its revenue to grow at an average rate of 25% to 30% annually. Additionally, company management anticipates order book to increase to ₹2,500 crore by the end of FY28, up from the current ₹600 crore, according to a CNBC TV18 report.
It is among the leading private sector enterprises operating within the Defence and Space segments. It has been serving the diverse requirements of the industry operating across four segments of Defence & Space Optics, Defence Electronics, Electromagnetic Pulse Protection and Heavy Engineering.
- June 19, 2024 07:06
Stocks in news: Titan aims to reach revenues of $500 m and serve 500,000 international customers by FY27, says its annual report
- June 19, 2024 07:05
Share market live news: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 19-June-2024
* BALRAMPUR
* GNFC
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* PEL
* SAIL
* SUNTV
- June 19, 2024 07:04
Stock market live news: Economic Calendar
US Market Holiday
11:30 U.K. CPI y/y (Expected: 2.0% versus Previous: 2.3%)
- June 19, 2024 07:04
Share market live updates: BHEL bags ₹7,000 cr order from Adani Power for two power plants
- ₹4,400 cr for 2x800 MW Raipur plant in Chhattisgarh
- Boosts BHEL’s order book
- Major win for India’s power sector
- June 19, 2024 07:03
Stock market live news: Bernstein’s take on Bajaj Finance, IndusInd and Muthoot Finance
We expand coverage of the India financials sector with initiation of coverage on three stocks - Bajaj Finance (BAF) with a Market-Perform rating, IndusInd Bank (IIB), and Muthoot Finance with Outperform ratings.
A land of compounders: The Indian banking sector remains in good shape with strong credit growth, benign asset quality and still healthy margins, continuing to play host to some great compounding stories. While the large private sector banks remain clean compounding stories with their continuous deposit market share gains and emerging scale benefits, the niche lenders (typically operating as Non-bank Financial Companies (NBFCs) and Housing Finance Companies (HFCs)) offer equally compelling compounding stories.
Bajaj Finance (Market-Perform, PT: INR 6,800); IndusInd Bank (Outperform, PT: INR 1,800); Muthoot Finance (Outperform, PT: INR 2,000)
- June 19, 2024 07:01
Stock market live news: Researchbytes Analyst updates
Recent Interview
Aurionpro Sol: Ashish Rai, Vice Chairman
Our Orderbook Continues To Remain Strong And Demand Is Also Strong Currently: Aurionpro Solutions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bf-yWUNgKo0
Gravita India: Navin Sharma, CEO
Growth In Lithium-Ion Batteries & Steel Will Start Contributing In Bigger Way In 2027: Gravita India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phBcyjh0zDY
IIFL Finance: Kapish Jain, CFO
Have Addressed All Of RBI’s Concerns; We Have Lost Biz In Gold Loans In The Short Term: IIFL Finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7jIEdEPpx4
M&M: Dr. Anish Shah, MD & CEO
Looking At Leveraging The Mahindra Brand In The Real Estate Space Via Mahindra Lifespaces: M&M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBBygokAzRM
ZAGGLE PREPAID OCEAN SERVICES: Raj N, Founder & Executive Chairman
See Tremendous Tailwinds And 50% Growth For Next 2 To 3 Years: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Brsx7e6JASw
Zensar Tech: Manish Tandon, MD & CEO
Intend To Enhance Current Offerings Using Generative AI: Zensar Technologies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=2BvAQqkSfK4
Ceat: Arnab Banerjee, ED
Ceat Stocks: How Will Co Attain Double-Digit Growth In Future If Raw Material Cost Rises?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=1y6oe06izb0
Ddev Plastiks I: Narrindra Suranna, Chairman and Managing Director
Ddev Plastiks Ind News: FY25 Capex Plans And Business Outlook
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=U3XDXY0EbVk
NLC Nalco India : Prasanna Motupalli, CMD
Will See Margin Reviving Back To 36-37% Levels In FY25: NLC India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iTL6YTfsWXY
Paras Defense: Amit Mahajan, Director of Technical & R&D
Expect To Grow At A Steady Pace Of 25% To 30% Per Annum: Paras Defence & Space Tech
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ziuCwk6F1OA
Events today
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
- June 19, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates: Block deal alerts
ZF Commercial Limited
(Formerly Known As Wabco India)
Wabco Asia Pvt. Ltd. Likely To
Sell 5% Stake Via Block Deal
CMP : 17277
Deal Price : 14980
Discount : 13.3%
Deal Size : 1423 cr
Wabco Will Continue to Own
70% Equity Post Dilution
- June 19, 2024 06:58
Share market live news: Institutional investors equity cash trades (provisional) - in ₹ crore
FIIS : BUY +2,569 (19,101-16,532)
DIIS : BUY +1,556 (13,955-12,399)
- June 19, 2024 06:57
Stock market live news: Craftsman Automation opens QIP today, sets floor price at ₹4,426.11/sh. Company seeks to raise up to ₹1,200 cr via QIP
- June 19, 2024 06:57
Share market live updates: Block deal alert| Indus Towers
Vodafone PLC to sell stake in co via block deals
Block deal launched to sell 10% stake in co
Block deal at up to 10% discount to market price (310-341 price range)
Morgan Stanley, BoFA broker to deal
- June 19, 2024 06:41
Share market live news: Day trading guide for June 19, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- June 19, 2024 06:37
Stock to buy today: MMTC (₹83.80)
MMTC has made a strong, bullish breakout. The stock price surged over 9 per cent on Tuesday taking it very well above the key resistance at ₹80.
This breakout has boosted the momentum. The level of ₹80 will act as good resistance-turned-support. Intermediate dips are likely to be limited to ₹80. Moving average cross-overs on the daily chart also strengthens the bullish case.
