June 19, 2024 07:08

Indus Towers: Vodafone Group Plc, one of the promoter entities of Vodafone Idea Ltd, to sell up to 9.94% equity via block deals today. The price band for the block deal is fixed between ₹310-341 per share - a discount of up to 10% to yesterday’s closing price.

ZF Commercial Vehicle Control Systems : Wabco Asia Private Ltd to sell a 5% stake valued at ₹1,423.1 crore. The shares were offered at a floor price of ₹14,980 - a discount of 13.3% to yesterday’s closing price.

Gland Pharma : Fosun Pharma Industrial Pte will cut its stake in the company through block deals after being unable to offload it in one go. It will sell 5% stake for about $172 million through block trade.

Sansera Engineering : Client Ebene and CVCIGP II Employee Ebene to divest up to 6.25 million shares, equivalent to an 11.66% equity stake. The sale includes up to 5.03 million shares (9.38% equity) from Client Ebene and up to 1.22 million shares (2.28% equity) from CVCIGP II Employee Ebene.

Craftsman Automation has initiated a QIP to raise ₹1,200 crore - QIP is being offered at a floor price of ₹4,400 per share, reflecting 7.7% discount yesterday’s closing price.

Prestige Estates board meeting on June 21 to consider and approve raising funds through QIP, preferential issue, rights issue or any other form. To also consider monetisation of assets in the hospitality segment by way of issue of shares through primary, secondary or both.

Snowman Logistics : Promoter Gateway Distriparks acquired 3 lakh shares of the company from the open market. Total promoter stake now at 46.07% from 45.89% earlier.

Tata Technologies collaborated with Microsoft and Tata Motors for the InnoVent hackathon for engineering students.

NMDC opened a new R&D centre in Hyderabad at an investment of Rs 50 crore.

Wipro clarified that the report of the multi-million-dollar deal from Standard Chartered is based on rumour and is inaccurate.

Electronics Mart India commenced the commercial operations of a new multi-brand store under the brand name ‘BAJAJ ELECTRONICS’ on June 18 in Andhra Pradesh.

Bharat Forge makes an additional investment of $40 million in Bharat Forge America.