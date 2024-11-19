November 19, 2024 10:50

•In terms of valuation, the IPO is priced aggressively at a P/E ratio of 264x as of FY 2024, which is significantly higher than its peers

•The aggressive valuation suggests that the IPO may be suited for only investors with a high-risk appetite and investing for long term (3-5 yrs), GMP indicates minimal listing gains.

•The company has commendable growth potential in a growing sector, its high valuation could pose risks for investors investing with a view of short-term gains.

Disclaimer: Registration granted by SEBI and certification from NISM in no way guarantee performance of the intermediary or provide any assurance of returns to investors