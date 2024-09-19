Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 19 September 2024.
- September 19, 2024 08:32
Commodities market updastes today: Food secretary says considering raising local sugar sale price and ethanol prices
- September 19, 2024 08:31
Stock market live today: Fund Houses Recommendations
JP Morgan on Westlife Food: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 925/Sh (Positive)
MS on Brainbees: Initiate Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 818/Sh (Positive)
BofA on Brainbees: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 770/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 14000/Sh (Positive)
HSBC on TVS Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 2800/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Power Grid: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 390/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Adani Energy: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1365/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on NTPC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 485/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Godrej Prop: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3725/Sh (Positive)
Emkay on Tata Motors: Upgrade to Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1175/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on AU Bank: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 830/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Consumer: QC narrows price gap vs. DMart, with Zepto being the key aggressor (Positive)
Macquarie on Rate Cut Beneficiaries: Apart from a potential long in Non-Bank financials, we find no obvious Fed rate cut trade in India (Positive)
Citi on Exide Ind: Maintain Buy on Company, cut target price at Rs 560/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA on Bajaj Auto: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 7000/Sh (Neutral)
- September 19, 2024 08:31
Commodities market live today: Silver closes flat at $30.36
Silver fell as the dollar index soared above 101.3, recovering further from 14-month lows as investors reacted to Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s statements following the central bank’s massive rate decrease. The Federal Reserve slashed interest rates by 50 basis points, its first since the early days of the Covid epidemic. The central bank expressed confidence that inflation will continue to rise towards 2% and took steps to prevent a labour market slowdown. Meanwhile, Powell stated that the central bank is not rushing to loosen policy and that half-point reduction are not the “new pace.” He also stated that he does not expect the era of ultra-low interest rates to resume, and that the neutral rate will most likely be substantially higher than the previous regime.
- September 19, 2024 08:30
Commodities market live today: Gold prices down at $2562.40
Gold battled for pace as market participants absorbed Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s remarks following the US central bank’s massive rate cut. The Fed began a gradual easing of monetary policy on Wednesday with a half-percentage-point rate cut, with another half-point reduction expected by the end of this year. Following the rate-cut decision, Powell stated that he sees no signs of a recession or even an economic slump coming. He stated that the central bank is not in a hurry to lower interest rates and will do so at its own pace. According to the CME FedWatch tool, traders expect a 68% chance of a 25 basis-point decrease in November and a 32% possibility of a 50-bp cut.
- September 19, 2024 08:10
Stock market live today: Stocks in focus today
NTPC: NTPC Green Energy files draft papers for Rs 10,000 crore IPO (Positive)
Aurobindo Pharma: Company in pact to buy remaining 49% stake in GLS Pharma at Rs 381.12 per share (Positive)
Pudumjee Paper: Company has awarded Contract for 15.4 MW Solar Power Project to Prozeal Green Energy Limited. (Positive)
B.L.Kashyap: Company has secured new order aggregating to Rs. 221 Crores approx. (Positive)
Nazara Tech: Company to issue Rs 900 cr of shares to identified investors. (Positive)
Ion Exchange: Company gets Rs 161 crore order from Adani Power for water and environment management solution (Positive)
NDR Auto Components: Company has received in-principle approval from BSE and NSE for issuing bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio. (Positive)
Power Grid: India explores multi-source use of electricity grids to enhance renewable energy capacity. Company declared as successful bidder to establish inter-state transmission system. (Positive)
Reliance Infra/ Reliance Power: Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power slash debt by a cumulative ₹7,220 crore (Positive)
AB Capital: RBI approves Aditya Birla Capital’s amalgamation of Aditya Birla Finance (Positive)
Praveg: Company has received a Letter of Award from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited for O&M of 30 Bhungas located at Dhordo, Gujarat (Positive)
Liquor stocks: Andhra Pradesh approves new liquor policy, all liquor brands to be made available. (Positive)
SpiceJet: Company’s QIP attracts investment from family offices of Madhu Kela, Akash Bhanshali, Sanjay Dangi, and Rohit Kothari. (Positive)
Lupin: Company enters into non-exclusive patent license agreement with Takeda pharmaceutical company. (Positive)
GILETTE: Structural margins have improved in FY24 driven by cost productivity and product innovation (Positive)
Apollo Micro: Company said it has been shortlisted by the Armament Research and Development Establishment related to the production of PRACHAND munition hardware (Positive)
Avenue Supermarts: Company has opened a new store at Narasaraopet, Palnadu, total number of stores as on date stands at 377. (Positive)
Chaman Metallics: Company says commencement of pellet plant of group Company, commencement to benefit company’s operations, in production of sponge iron. (Positive)
Garden Reach Shipbuilders: Company gets order for construction, delivery of additional 4 vessels worth $ 54 million. (Positive)
BPCL: Company issues clarification on report “CPCB notice to BPCL for failing to install vapour recovery systems”, Company has installed VRS at ROS within prescribed timelines (Positive)
Aavas financiers: Company to issue non-convertible debentures for upto Rs 6.30 billion (Neutral)
IREDA: DIPAM allows dilution of up to 7% government holding in IREDA via QIP (Neutral)
Allcargo Logistics: August LCL Volume Up 1% MoM & Up 5% YoY (Neutral)
Dish TV: Company appoints Amit Kumar Verma as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company (Neutral)
Nippon Life: Company appoints Parag Joglekar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company (Neutral)
MTNL: Company’s account gets downgraded to an NPA by PNB. (Neutral)
Macrotech: Company will acquire additional stakes in three Maharashtra-based digital infrastructure firms for Rs 240 crore. (Neutral)
SBI: Bank bags Rs 7,500 crore through its second tranche of tier-II bonds at a coupon of 7.33%. (Neutral)
Ge T&D India: promoters to sell up to 15.6% stake via OFS on September 19 and 20. (Negative)
- September 19, 2024 08:09
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 19-September-2024
* AARTIIND
* BALRAMCHIN
* BIOCON
* BSOFT
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* LICHSG
* OFSS
* PNB
* RBLBANK
- September 19, 2024 08:03
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 19.09.2024
16.30 U.K. BoE Monetary Policy (Expected: 5.00% versus Previous: 5.00%)
18.00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 230K versus Previous: 230K)
19.30 U.S. Existing Home Sales (Expected: 3.90M versus Previous: 3.95M)
Economic Calendar – 20.09.2024
06.30 CHINA 5-y Loan Prime Rate (Expected: 3.85% versus Previous: 3.85%)
TENT JAPAN BOJ Monetary Policy (Expected: 0.25% versus Previous: 0.25%)
TENT JAPAN BOJ Press Conference
11.30 U.K. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.5% versus Previous: 0.5%)
20.30 EURO ECB President Lagarde Speaks
23.30 U.S. FOMC Member Harker Speaks
- September 19, 2024 07:39
Stock market live today: PhoenixMills board approves issuance of bonus equity shares in the ratio of 1:1.
- September 19, 2024 07:38
Stock market live today: Post Market Update: 18th Sept 2024 📈
Nifty 50: Closed at 25,377, down by 0.16% 📉
Sensex: Closed at 82,948, down by 0.16% 📉
Market Volatility
India VIX: Up by 6.2%, now at 13.37 📈
Put Call Ratio of Nifty 50 (expiry: 19 Sep) is 0.9
Mid Cap & Small Cap Indices 📊
Mid Cap: Down by 0.7%, closing at 22,079 📉
Small Cap: Down by 0.34%, closing near 18,475 📉
Sectoral Highlights
Nifty Financial Services: Best performing sector, up by 1.4% 📈
Bank Nifty: Up by 1.08% 📈
Nifty IT: Down by 3.05% 📉
Top Gainers 📈
BSE Ltd: +16%, closing at ₹3,896
Graphite India Ltd: +9%, closing at ₹586
Top Loser 📉
Oracle Financial Services: -8%, closing at ₹11,259
News 📰
HEG Ltd: Shares of HEG Ltd. rose 12.76% as the global graphite electrode industry shows signs of improvement following a price hike announcement. The stock closed at 8.6%:
BSE Ltd shares hit a new 52-week high, driven by optimism about the upcoming IPO of the National Stock Exchange. The stock ended the day with 16.8% gains.
Torrent Power Ltd shares surged by 10.66% after receiving a Letter of Intent for a significant energy storage project. The stock closed at 8.5%.
Mphasis shares dropped by 6.4% reaching an intraday low of Rs. 2,975.00. Investors of the IT sector booked profits ahead of the US Fed rate decision. Shares closed down 5.4
- September 19, 2024 07:37
Stock market live today: Jupiter Wagons renames subsidiary and expands production capacity in Odisha
Jupiter Wagons has renamed its subsidiary Bonatrans India to Jupiter Tatrawagonka Railwheel Factory and is expanding its production capacity in Odisha from 20,000 to 100,000 forged wheelsets annually, with a Rs. 2,500 crore investment. The company has also partnered with Schuler Pressen GmbH to install a fully integrated forged wheel and axle production line.
- September 19, 2024 07:36
Stock in focus: NSE fix record date 02-11-2024 for bonus 4:1
- September 19, 2024 07:35
Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 18 September 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +1153.69
(11654 - 10500.31)
DII: NET BUY: +152.31
(11794.51 - 11642.2)
- September 19, 2024 07:35
Stock market live today: Hong Kong Monetary Authority cuts base rate by 50 basis points in Line with U.S. move
The Hong Kong Monetary Authority (HKMA) on Thursday cut its base rate charged via the overnight discount window by 50 basis points to 5.25%, tracking a move by the U.S.
- September 19, 2024 07:34
Stock market live today: Indian markets to open flat as Fed delivers 50 bps cut; consolidation ahead
Domestic markets are expected to open flat on Thursday after the US Federal Reserve finally announced the much-anticipated 50 basis point rate cut. According to analysts, the market has already discounted the 50 bps rate cut. However, they added, the consolidation phase will continue.
According to Madhavi Arora, Economist at Emkay Global Research, the Fed kicked off its easing cycle with a somewhat surprising 50 bps cut, with the FOMC implicitly acknowledging that it had possibly kept rates higher for longer than needed. “Despite the outsized cut, Chair Powell emphasised that the economy remains in good health, and that 50bps is not going to be the pace of easing going ahead. The dot plot was also lowered, with the pace in line with a soft landing scenario rather than a recession. The contradiction between an outsized cut and a healthy economy proved tricky to justify, and markets are expecting much more easing than projected, with the UST curve bear-steepening on account of Powell’s pushback against larger cuts ahead. This start to the easing cycle provides some space to EMs to kick-start theirs too, but with low global volatility thus far, the RBI is likely to remain focused on domestic dynamics, with a first rate cut by December,” she added.
- September 19, 2024 07:08
WATCH: Today’s Stock Recommendation: September 19, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Triveni Engineering & Industries. Early this week, the stock broke out of a key resistance. Although the price has moderated post the breakout, the uptrend is intact. We expect the rally to resume soon.
- September 19, 2024 06:56
Stock market live today: Direct Tax collections for FY 2024-25 as of 17 September, 2024
Net Collections, YOY comparison
- Corporate Tax : ₹4.53 lakh crore, up 10.5%
- Personal Income Tax : ₹5.15 lakh crore, up 18.8%
- STT : ₹26,154 crore, up 96%
- Other Taxes : ₹1,812 crore, up 10%
Total Net Collections : ₹9.96 Lakh crore, up 16.12%
- September 19, 2024 06:55
Stock market live today: Here are preliminary key takeaways from the Federal Reserve’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday
- Federal Open Market Committee votes 11 to 1 to lower benchmark rate by 50 basis points to target range of 4.75%-5.0%, the first rate cut in more than four years
- Fed Governor Michelle Bowman votes against decision in favor of a smaller, quarter-point cut, the first such dissent since June 2022 and the first time a Fed governor has dissented since September 2005
- “Dot plot” of rate projections shows the median official expected to lower rates by a percentage point by year-end, implying two more quarter-point cuts or one larger, half-point cut; nine of 19 officials penciled in 75 basis points of cuts or less
- Median rate forecast for 2025 falls to 3.4% from 4.1% in June, implying four additional quarter- point moves next year
- Statement adds language to say the committee is “strongly committed to supporting maximum employment” in addition to returning inflation to its 2% goal
- Statement says that “in considering additional adjustments” to rates, officials will assess incoming data, evolving outlook and balance of risks
- Fed tweaks language to note job gains “have slowed;” says inflation “has made further progress toward the committee’s 2% objective but remains somewhat elevated”
- Statement says committee has gained greater confidence that inflation is moving sustainably toward 2% goal
- Statement notes that risks to achieving employment and inflation goals “are roughly in balance”
- September 19, 2024 06:54
Stock market live today: Federal Reserve cut rates by 50 bps
The Federal Reserve cut rates by 50 bps.
The median projection has two more 25 bps rate cuts in 2024, for a total of 100 bps this year.
Fed governor Miki Bowman dissented in favour of a smaller 25 bps cut. It’s the first dissent by a governor since 2005.
- September 19, 2024 06:51
Stock market live today: Fed’s half-point rate cut can spur 1.6 per cent gains for Nifty
Fifty of the 78 announcements by the US Federal Reserve in the last 34 years has led to a positive change in Nifty the following trading day. The median Nifty return on the day after the Fed announcement is -0.2 per cent, a study by Capitalmind Financial Services said.
The Fed announced a 50- basis point (bp) rate cut 10 times in the last three decades, which has resulted in a median return of 1.6 per cent for the Nifty. A 25-bp cut has been followed by -0.5 per cent median Nifty returns. The most frequent Fed action has been an increase of 25 bps, which has been done 39 times over the last three decades.
- September 19, 2024 06:47
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: September 19, 2024
Buzzing stocks: IREDA, MTNL, PNB, GE T&D, NTPC, Zomato, Macrotech, Nazara, Restaurant Brands, SpiceJet, Aditya Birla Capital, Pudumjee Paper, BL Kashyap, Garde Reach
- September 19, 2024 06:40
Technicals: Trading guide for September 19, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- September 19, 2024 06:38
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: Triveni Engineering & Industries (₹480.35)
The stock of Triveni Engineering & Industries broke out of a resistance at ₹480 early this week. But after marking a record high of ₹518.10 on Monday, the price started to soften. However, the decline over the past couple of sessions appears to be just a corrective move.
