NTPC: NTPC Green Energy files draft papers for Rs 10,000 crore IPO (Positive)

Aurobindo Pharma: Company in pact to buy remaining 49% stake in GLS Pharma at Rs 381.12 per share (Positive)

Pudumjee Paper: Company has awarded Contract for 15.4 MW Solar Power Project to Prozeal Green Energy Limited. (Positive)

B.L.Kashyap: Company has secured new order aggregating to Rs. 221 Crores approx. (Positive)

Nazara Tech: Company to issue Rs 900 cr of shares to identified investors. (Positive)

Ion Exchange: Company gets Rs 161 crore order from Adani Power for water and environment management solution (Positive)

NDR Auto Components: Company has received in-principle approval from BSE and NSE for issuing bonus shares in a 1:1 ratio. (Positive)

Power Grid: India explores multi-source use of electricity grids to enhance renewable energy capacity. Company declared as successful bidder to establish inter-state transmission system. (Positive)

Reliance Infra/ Reliance Power: Anil Ambani’s Reliance Infrastructure and Reliance Power slash debt by a cumulative ₹7,220 crore (Positive)

AB Capital: RBI approves Aditya Birla Capital’s amalgamation of Aditya Birla Finance (Positive)

Praveg: Company has received a Letter of Award from Tourism Corporation of Gujarat Limited for O&M of 30 Bhungas located at Dhordo, Gujarat (Positive)

Liquor stocks: Andhra Pradesh approves new liquor policy, all liquor brands to be made available. (Positive)

SpiceJet: Company’s QIP attracts investment from family offices of Madhu Kela, Akash Bhanshali, Sanjay Dangi, and Rohit Kothari. (Positive)

Lupin: Company enters into non-exclusive patent license agreement with Takeda pharmaceutical company. (Positive)

GILETTE: Structural margins have improved in FY24 driven by cost productivity and product innovation (Positive)

Apollo Micro: Company said it has been shortlisted by the Armament Research and Development Establishment related to the production of PRACHAND munition hardware (Positive)

Avenue Supermarts: Company has opened a new store at Narasaraopet, Palnadu, total number of stores as on date stands at 377. (Positive)

Chaman Metallics: Company says commencement of pellet plant of group Company, commencement to benefit company’s operations, in production of sponge iron. (Positive)

Garden Reach Shipbuilders: Company gets order for construction, delivery of additional 4 vessels worth $ 54 million. (Positive)

BPCL: Company issues clarification on report “CPCB notice to BPCL for failing to install vapour recovery systems”, Company has installed VRS at ROS within prescribed timelines (Positive)

Aavas financiers: Company to issue non-convertible debentures for upto Rs 6.30 billion (Neutral)

IREDA: DIPAM allows dilution of up to 7% government holding in IREDA via QIP (Neutral)

Allcargo Logistics: August LCL Volume Up 1% MoM & Up 5% YoY (Neutral)

Dish TV: Company appoints Amit Kumar Verma as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company (Neutral)

Nippon Life: Company appoints Parag Joglekar as Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of the company (Neutral)

MTNL: Company’s account gets downgraded to an NPA by PNB. (Neutral)

Macrotech: Company will acquire additional stakes in three Maharashtra-based digital infrastructure firms for Rs 240 crore. (Neutral)

SBI: Bank bags Rs 7,500 crore through its second tranche of tier-II bonds at a coupon of 7.33%. (Neutral)

Ge T&D India: promoters to sell up to 15.6% stake via OFS on September 19 and 20. (Negative)