August 02, 2024 08:10

SURYODAY SMALL FINANCE BANK:

Q1 SL NET PROFIT 701M RUPEES VS 476M (YOY); 608M (QOQ) || Q1 INTEREST EARNED 4.9B RUPEES VS 3.58B (YOY)

Q1 GNPA 2.84% VS 2.94% (QOQ) || Q1 NNPA 0.47% VS 0.86% (QOQ)

Q1 PROVISION & CONTINGENCIES SEEN AT 516M VS 482M (QOQ)

NAZARA TECH: CO HAS INCORPORATED A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY COMPANY NAMED “NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES UK LIMITED” IN UNITED KINGDOM

TVS SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS: CO SAYS INDIAN COU REVISES TAX ORDER OF 556.9M RUPEES ON CO’S UNIT TO NIL

TORRENT POWER: CO SAYS SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AND SHAREHOLDERS’ AGREEMENT (SSSA) HAS BEEN SIGNED AMONGST CO, AIA ENGINEERING AND TORRENT URJA 16

MAHINDRA LIFESPACE: CO INVESTED 403.1M RUPEES TO BUY CONVEIBLE DEBENTURES OF AMPLE PARKS PROJECT1 || CO INVESTED 80M RUPEES TO ACQUIRE 7999200 SHARES OF AMPLE PARKS PROJECT 1

MOREPEN LABORATORIES: CO SAYS AUTHORISED THE OPENING OF QIP ISSUE ON AUG 1 || CO APPROVED FLOOR PRICE FOR QIP AT 57.23 RUPEES PER SHR

HERO MOTOCORP: JULY TOTAL SALES 370,274 UNITS VS 391,310 UNITS (YOY); EST 400,400