Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for August 2, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- August 02, 2024 08:11
Stock market live updates today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 02-August-2024 * RBLBANK * INDIAMART * INDIACEM * GRANULES * GNFC * BSOFT
* RBLBANK
* INDIAMART
* INDIACEM
* GRANULES
* GNFC
* BSOFT
- August 02, 2024 08:10
Stock market live updates today: Corporate Results
SURYODAY SMALL FINANCE BANK:
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 701M RUPEES VS 476M (YOY); 608M (QOQ) || Q1 INTEREST EARNED 4.9B RUPEES VS 3.58B (YOY)
Q1 GNPA 2.84% VS 2.94% (QOQ) || Q1 NNPA 0.47% VS 0.86% (QOQ)
Q1 PROVISION & CONTINGENCIES SEEN AT 516M VS 482M (QOQ)
NAZARA TECH: CO HAS INCORPORATED A WHOLLY OWNED SUBSIDIARY COMPANY NAMED “NAZARA TECHNOLOGIES UK LIMITED” IN UNITED KINGDOM
TVS SUPPLY CHAIN SOLUTIONS: CO SAYS INDIAN COU REVISES TAX ORDER OF 556.9M RUPEES ON CO’S UNIT TO NIL
TORRENT POWER: CO SAYS SHARE SUBSCRIPTION AND SHAREHOLDERS’ AGREEMENT (SSSA) HAS BEEN SIGNED AMONGST CO, AIA ENGINEERING AND TORRENT URJA 16
MAHINDRA LIFESPACE: CO INVESTED 403.1M RUPEES TO BUY CONVEIBLE DEBENTURES OF AMPLE PARKS PROJECT1 || CO INVESTED 80M RUPEES TO ACQUIRE 7999200 SHARES OF AMPLE PARKS PROJECT 1
MOREPEN LABORATORIES: CO SAYS AUTHORISED THE OPENING OF QIP ISSUE ON AUG 1 || CO APPROVED FLOOR PRICE FOR QIP AT 57.23 RUPEES PER SHR
HERO MOTOCORP: JULY TOTAL SALES 370,274 UNITS VS 391,310 UNITS (YOY); EST 400,400
- August 02, 2024 08:08
Stock market live updates today: MNCL Research - Indegene Limited: Q1’FY25 result first cut
Strong YoY growth
CMP: INR 593; Mkt cap: INR 142bn; TP: INR 660; Rating: Buy
Q1’FY25 Updates:
- Revenue stood at INR 6,765mn, up 11.4% YoY and up 0.5% QoQ driven by significant traction in Enterprise Medical Solutions segment
- EBITDA stood at INR 1,328mn, up 14.5% YoY and down 9.9% QoQ. EBITDA margin stood at 19.6% vs. 19.1% last year and 21.9% last quarter
- Net profit stood at INR 877mn, up 28.2% YoY and down 7.5% QoQ. Net profit margin stood at 13% vs. 11.3% last year and 14.1% last quarter
Our views: Indegene continued its earlier momentum and posted strong YoY growth in Q1’FY25, driven by increased client penetration. The company derives 68% of its revenue from the Top 20 global biopharma companies. Additionally, Indegene has expanded its active client base to 65, up from 63 in FY24. With the repayment of its loans, Indegene is now a zero-debt company. We believe the company will sustain its margins and follow a similar trajectory as FY24, with a stronger performance in the second half of the fiscal year compared to the first. We will revisit our estimates following the earnings call scheduled for tomorrow at 9 AM.
- August 02, 2024 08:07
Stock market live updates today: Udaipur Cement merger with JK Laxmi Cement
Shareholders of Udaipur Cement works will get four shares of JK Lakshmi for every 100 shares held
- August 02, 2024 08:07
Stock market live updates today: Himadri Speciality Chemical arm Himadri Clean Energy Ltd has acquired 100% equity shares of Himadri Green Technologies Innovation Ltd
- August 02, 2024 08:05
Stock market live updates today: S Balakrishna Kamath resigns as CFO of CreditaccesGrameen, effective January 2, 2025: Exchange filing
- August 02, 2024 08:05
Stock market live updates today: ELEGANT FLORICULTURE
Company has said Mayur Jitendra Thakar has tendered his resignation from the post of Chief Financial Officer (CFO) due to other work commitments with effect from the close of business hours of 1st August, 2024
- August 02, 2024 08:03
Stock market live updates today: KSB
Q1 Sl Net Profit 690m Rupees Vs 637m (yoy)
Q1 Revenue 6.46b Rupees Vs 5.9b (yoy)
Q1 Ebitda 906m Rupees Vs 852m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 14.02% Vs 14.41% (yoy)
- August 02, 2024 08:03
Stock market live updates today: KCP Q1: NET PROFIT AT 32.14 CR V 30 CR (YOY)
- August 02, 2024 08:02
Stock market live updates today: PATEL INTEGRATED Q1 : NET PROFIT AT 1.5 CR V 1.03 CR *YOY REVENUE AT 82 CR V 61 CR
- August 02, 2024 08:02
Stock market live updates today: Prince Pipes reports #Q1Results 👇
👉Net profit up 25.5% at ₹24.6 cr vs ₹20 cr (YoY)
👉Revenue up 9.2% at ₹604.4 cr vs ₹553.5 cr (YoY)
👉EBITDA up 29% at :: ₹58.3 cr ₹45.3 cr (YoY)
👉Margin at 9.6% vs 8.2% (YoY)
- August 02, 2024 08:01
Stock market live updates today: TARA CHAND INFRA Q1: NET PROFIT AT 4.53 CR V 3.8 CR (YOY) REVENUE AT 45.6 CR V 39CR
- August 02, 2024 08:01
Stock market live updates today: HIKAL Q1
NET PROFIT AT 5.1 CR V 6.9 CR (YOY)
REVENUE AT 406 CR V 388 CR
EBITDA AT 55.4 CR V 48.4 CR (YOY)
MARGINS AT 13.7 % V 12.5 %
- August 02, 2024 08:01
Stock market live updates today: BOMBAY BURMAH Q1
NET PROFIT AT 15.4 CR V 119 CR LOSS (YOY[
REVENUE AT 450 CR V 498 CR
EBITDA AT 12 CR V 3.5 CR (YOY[
MARGINS AT 2.65 % V 0.7 %
- August 02, 2024 08:00
Stock market live updates today: Stock Split Dates
Aayush Wellness Ltd.
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 291.85
Ex - Stock Split 05 Aug 2024 (Monday)
Last day trade for before split Today
- August 02, 2024 07:59
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 05 Aug 2024 (Monday)\u0009\u0009
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Alembic Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.4\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 140.1\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Andhra Paper Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.10\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 575.25\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Berger Paints India Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 552.6\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Britannia Industries Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.73.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 5728.65\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Chambal Fertilisers & Chemicals Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 521.75\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Gandhi Special Tubes Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.13\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 828.65\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Greenply Industries Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 373.65\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Hercules Hoists Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.4\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 616.1\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Linde India Limited\u0009\u0009
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.8\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.4\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 8178.35\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Menon Pistons Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 91.93\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Rishiroop Ltd\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.8\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 183\u0009\u0009
\u0009\u0009
Somany Ceramics Ltd.\u0009\u0009
Dividend Per Share Rs.3\u0009\u0009
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 774.45
- August 02, 2024 07:58
Stock market live updates today: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 07:20 AM Friday 02 August 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
9:00 AM Indegene Limite
Dial: +91 22 6280 1162
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3jr27ukd
10:00 AM Tube Investment
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4m785sme
10:00 AM Orient Electric
Dial: 91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3bkzr3ke
11:00 AM Prince Pipes
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mryn5yy5
11:00 AM Max Healthcare Institute
(Results, Investor/Analyst Presentation, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/aee62fwy
11:00 AM Suryoday Small Finance Bank
Dial: +91 22 6280 1146
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5n952bbv
11:00 AM Thomas Cook
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bd8kx5wb
11:00 AM S.J.S. Enterprises
(Annual Report)
Dial: +91226280 1366
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yf4k77hw
11:15 AM Thermax
Dial: +91 22 62801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc36xvsh
12:00 PM Akzo Nobel
No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
12:00 PM Guj Heavy Chem
Dial: +91 22 6280 1325
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mucz9h26
12:00 PM UFO Moviez
Dial: 044 7126 1517
12:30 PM Somany Ceramics
Dial: +91 22 6280 1480
1:30 PM Welspun Enter
Dial: +91226280 1366
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ycxf75pt
2:00 PM Hester Bios
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mr233aad
2:00 PM Music Broadcast Private
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ejbcmp7u
2:30 PM Arvind Fashions
(Annual Report)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1452
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/bdh8k743
2:30 PM Punjab Chemical
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc3ydd83
3:00 PM Suraj Estate De
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5cxazc9a
3:00 PM DHANUKA
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/33u4kenn
3:00 PM Allcargo Termin
Dial: +91 22 6280 1455
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3hjyusmt
3:00 PM GHCL Textiles
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4hps4u76
3:30 PM NIIT
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2yzjjet3
3:30 PM Triveni Engg
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3f6jesbu
3:30 PM Rushil Decor
Dial: +91 22 6280 1317
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yf8vb7tj
4:00 PM PSP Projects
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1230
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/6uykuyez
4:00 PM Aptus Value Housing
Dial: +91 22 6280 1116
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4r33vxm6
4:00 PM Zydus Wellness
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mphhzxjr
4:00 PM MOLDTKPAC
Dial: +91 22 6280 1304
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2beyr9ms
4:00 PM HindZinc
Dial: +91 22 6280 1340
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc6efzrt
4:00 PM MRS BECTORS FOO
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/54x429zz
4:00 PM Infibeam Avenue
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/y4yw5yvs
4:30 PM Bansal Wire Ind
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4r6bkvdj
( Hosted by Adfactors )
4:30 PM Patel Integrated
Dial: +91 2262801143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2648y97h
5:00 PM Eris Life
No Contact Available
Please check again for details @ www.researchbytes.com
5:00 PM Vaibhav Global
Dial: +91 22 6280 1102
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/muxbekkh
5:00 PM Repco
Dial: +91 22 6280 1315
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3afw3evv
6:00 PM Titan Company
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3wsp9ec4
6:00 PM Delhivery
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/fv4b7mw
Neuland Lab : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306776
OnMobile Global : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306764
Escorts : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306770
SMC GLOBAL SECU : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306767
Kalyan Jewellers : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306768
Hikal : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306757
AB Capital : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306766
Electrosteel : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306762
Puravankara : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306753
Vardhman Text : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=306755
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- August 02, 2024 07:58
Stock market live updates today: IMPORTANT EX-DIVIDEND TODAY
AJMERA REALTY – Rs 4
ALBERT DAVID – Rs 11.5
CELLO WORLD – Rs 1.5
CIPLA – Rs 13
COFORGE – Rs 19
DIVIS LAB – Rs 30
GLOSTER – Rs 20
INDIGO PAINTS – Rs 3.5
JUBILANT INGREVIA – Rs 2.5
JUBILANT PHARMOVA – Rs 5
MARUTI SUZUKI – Rs 125
MATRIMONY – Rs 5
MUNJAL SHOWA – Rs 4.5
NARAYANA HRUDAYALAYA – Rs 4
VEDANTA – Rs 4
WPIL – Rs 20
- August 02, 2024 07:57
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 02.08.2024
18:00 U.S. Non-Farm Employment Change (Expected: 176K versus Previous: 206K)
18:00 U.S. Unemployment Rate (Expected: 4.1% versus Previous: 4.1%)
18:00 U.S. Average Hourly Earnings m/m (Expected: 0.3% versus Previous: 0.3%)
19:30 U.S. Factory Orders m/m (Expected: -2.7% versus Previous: -0.5%)
- August 02, 2024 07:56
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 02.08.2024
Exxon Mobil Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Chevron Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Enbridge Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Ares Management Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Imperial Oil Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
LyondellBasell Industries NV (Pre market) (Sector- Chemical)
Church & Dwight Company, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
PPL Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Magna International, Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Automobiles)
Brookfield Renewable Partners L.P (Pre market) (Sector- Power)
Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Financial)
Berkshire Hathaway Inc. (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
- August 02, 2024 07:56
Stock market live updates today: REPCO HOME FINANCE Q1FY24
NET PROFIT UP 17.9% AT ₹112.5 CR VS ₹95 CR (YOY)
NII DOWN 24.5% AT ₹174.8 CR VS ₹231.4 CR (YOY)
- August 02, 2024 07:55
Stock market live updates today: PUDUMJEE PAPER
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 275.7M RUPEES VS 112M (YOY); 374M (QOQ)
PUDUMJEE PAPER: Q1 REVENUE 2.03B RUPEES VS 1.81B (YOY); 2.05B (QOQ)
PUDUMJEE PAPER: Q1 EBITDA 369.3M RUPEES VS 178M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 18.21% VS 9.84% (YOY)
- August 02, 2024 07:54
Stock market live updates today: EVEREST INDUSTRIES
Q1 CONS NET PROFIT 159M RUPEES VS 176M (YOY); 54M (QOQ) || Q1 REVENUE 5.2B RUPEES VS 4.8B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 269M RUPEES VS 203M (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 5.14% VS 4.18% (YOY)
- August 02, 2024 07:53
Stock market live updates today: RATTANINDIA POWER
Q1 SL NET PROFIT 915M RUPEES VS 418M (YOY) || Q1 REVENUE 9.3B RUPEES VS 8.47B (YOY)
Q1 EBITDA 1.79B RUPEES VS 1.54B (YOY) || Q1 EBITDA MARGIN 19.21% VS 18.19% (YOY)
- August 02, 2024 07:47
Stock market live updates today: IXIGO Q1
CONS NET PROFIT UP 78% AT 14.85CR (YOY), UP 102% (QOQ)
REVENUE UP 16% AT 181.8CR (YOY) ,UP 10% (QOQ)
EBITDA UP 68% AT 16.78CR (YOY), UP 8%(QOQ)
MARGINS 9.22% V 6.37% (YOY), 9.45% (QOQ)
- August 02, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates today: Godrej Agrovet reports #Q1Results 👇
👉Net profit up 22.9% at ₹131.6 cr vs ₹107 cr (YoY)
👉Revenue down 6.4% at ₹2,350.8 cr vs ₹2,510.2 cr (YoY)
👉EBITDA up 17.2% at ₹226.2 cr vs ₹193 cr (YoY)
👉Margin at 9.6% vs 7.7% (YoY)
- August 02, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates today: Kalyan Jewellers reports #Q1Results 👇
👉Net profit up 23.6% at ₹177.8 cr vs ₹144 cr (YoY)
👉Revenue up 26.5% at ₹5,535.5 cr vs ₹4,375.7 cr (YoY)
👉EBITDA up 16.5% at ₹376.1 cr vs ₹322.8 cr (YoY)
👉Margin at 6.8% vs 7.4% (YoY)
- August 02, 2024 07:40
Stock market live updates today: Neuland Laboratories: Q1 results
Neuland Laboratories: Q1 Cons Net Profit 979m Rupees Vs 619m (yoy)
Neuland Laboratories: Q1 Ebitda 1.23b Rupees Vs 969m (yoy) || Q1 Ebitda Margin 28.06% Vs 26.70% (yoy)
Neuland Laboratories: Q1 Revenue 4.4b Rupees Vs 3.63b (yoy)
- August 02, 2024 07:39
Stock market live updates today: Fund Flow Activity:
01 August 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 135582.04 + 9429.93 Total: 145011.97
F&O Volume: 546815.2 + 1612407.82 Total: 2159223.02
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: 2089.28
(17860.22 - 15770.94)
DII: NET SELL: -337.03
(13956.4 - 14293.43)
- August 02, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: Adani Enterprises Q1 profit more than doubles to ₹1,454.5 crore
Adani Enterprises’ net profit in the first quarter of FY25 more than doubled to ₹1,454.5 crore, with an increase in other income and revenue rising 12.5 per cent to ₹25,472 crore, driven by the airports division and the businesses under Adani New Industries (ANIL). Read more
- August 02, 2024 07:15
Stock market live updates today: Zomato’s net profit surges to ₹253 crore, revenue up 74 per cent in Q1
Zomato’s net profit surged to ₹253 crore in the quarter ended March 31, up nearly 126 times compared to the corresponding period last year. Revenue from operations stood at ₹4,206 crore, up 74 per cent in the quarter under review. Read more
- August 02, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates: Puravankara reports strong Q1 performance, eliminates previous losses
Puravankara Limited, a realty company headquartered in Bengaluru, announced its quarterly results on 31st July. The company reported quarterly sales of ₹1,128 crore, a slight increase from ₹1,126 crore in Q1 FY24, although some planned launches were postponed to Q2 FY25. Read more
- August 02, 2024 07:09
Stock market live updates today: Tata Motors reports 74% profit surge in Q1; plans major corporate restructuring
Tata Motors Ltd reported a 74 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit with ₹5,566 crore reported in the June quarter as opposed to ₹3,203 in the same quarter last year. Read more
- August 02, 2024 07:06
Stock market live updates today: Adani Wilmar demerged from Adani Enterprises
The Adani Enterprises (AEL) Board, on Thursday, approved the demerger of its food FMCG business to Adani Wilmar (AWL) along with AEL’s strategic investment in Adani Commodities, a move that will bring Adani Wilmar directly under the control of Adani promoter group, paving the way for a potential stake sale. Read more
- August 02, 2024 07:04
Stock market live updates today: Tata Steel in talks with UK govt for funding new projects: Narendran
The new UK Government has offered Tata Steel additional support to set up new projects as the newly-elected Labour party attempts to save jobs which are stake due to large-scale operational restructuring at the company’s Port Talbot unit. Read more
- August 02, 2024 07:03
Stock market live updates today: Powell talk powers indices to new highs, Nifty tops 25k
The benchmark indices rose for the fifth straight session on Thursday amid positive global cues. The Nifty closed above 25,000 for the first time, rallying 1,000 points in 24 sessions, the third-fastest in the index’s history. The index has gained 10.6 per cent in the last three months. The Sensex rose 0.15 per cent to 81,867. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates today: Stock recommendation for today: Berger Paints India (₹552.6)
- August 02, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Berger Paints India (₹552.6)
The stock of Berger Paints India has been on a rally since the beginning of June. It found support at ₹450 on the back of which it started to rally. It has been making higher since then and early this week, the stock moved above the 200-day moving average, a bullish sign. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: Akums Drugs IPO subscribed 63.5 times
The initial public offering of Akums Drugs and Pharmaceuticals saw a robust response from all category investors, especially from institutions. The IPO that opened on Tuesday and closed on Thursday was subscribed 63.56 times, overall. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:45
Stock market live updates today: ixigo profit grows 78% to ₹14.9 crore
Le Travenues Technology Limited which operates online travel portal ixigo reported 78 per cent growth in net profit on a year-on-year basis in Q1 FY 2025 driven by higher revenue. Net profit for the quarter stood at ₹14.9 crore against ₹8.4 crore in same period last year. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates today: Aptus Value Housing posts 21% rise in Q1 net at ₹172 cr
Aptus Value Housing Finance Ltd has reported a 21 per cent rise in its profit after tax at ₹172 crore for the quarter ended June 30, 2024, when compared with ₹142 crore in the year-ago quarter. The company’s net profit growth was supported by business growth, stable asset quality and continuous focus on higher productivity, P Balaji, Managing Director of the company said in a statement. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:40
Stock market live updates today: Godrej Agrovet to acquire stake in Tyson Foods
Godrej Agrovet Limited announced a purchase agreement with Tyson India Holdings Limited for the remaining 49 per cent stake in Godrej Tyson Foods Limited (GTFL). The stake will be acquired at a cost of ₹322.8 crore. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates today: Maruti, Hyundai, Tata domestic sales decline in July on yearly basis
The domestic passenger vehicle (PV) wholesale (dispatches to dealers) in July saw major companies including Maruti Suzuki India (MSIL), Hyundai Motor India (HMIL) and Tata Motors reporting negative sales as compared to the same month last year. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:39
Stock market live updates today: TVS Mobility Group, Mitsubishi Corp ink pact for employee exchange programme
TVS Mobility, the holding company for businesses managed by the T S Rajam family, a faction of the larger TVS Group of Companies, has signed an agreement with Japan’s Mitsubishi Corporation to launch the TVS Mobility Mitsubishi Employee Exchange Programme. Read more
- August 02, 2024 06:37
Stock market live updates today: ITC Q1 net profit rises marginally to ₹4,917 cr, revenue up 7%
Tobacco-to-hotels conglomerate ITC missed first quarter profit estimates on Thursday, as higher expenses and challenges at its paperboards and packaging business hurt margins.
Demand in ITC’s paperboards, paper and packaging business, which makes up roughly a tenth of its revenue, has fallen in recent quarters due to competition with cheaper Chinese products, squeezing its overall sales and earnings. Read more
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- BSE
- NSE
- Sensex
- Nifty
- Nifty Bank
- stock market
- share market
- Stocks to Watch
- stock exchanges
- stock options
- stock broking
- stock activity
- financing and stock offering
- stocks and shares
- commodity markets
- commodities market
- money market
- financial markets
- futures and options
- Quarterly Results
- market trend
- market shares
- HinduRef
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.