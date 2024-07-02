July 02, 2024 06:52

Shyam Metalics and Energy has begun the week on a strong note by making a bullish breakout on Monday. The 6 per cent surge on Monday has taken the share price well above the crucial resistance level of ₹695. This has boosted the bullish momentum. Shyam Metalics and Energy share price can rise to ₹825 in the coming weeks. Any intermediate dips are likely to be limited to the ₹700-₹695 support zone.