- July 02, 2024 07:02
Stock market live updates: Godrej Properties to develop luxury apartments in North Bengaluru’s Thanisandra
Godrej Properties Limited, a real estate developer, has acquired seven acres of land in Thanisandra, North Bengaluru. The land acquired outright will accommodate the construction of a luxury residential project featuring high-end apartments in various configurations. The project is estimated to generate a revenue of ₹1,200 crore. Read more
- July 02, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates: IIREDA records ₹9,136 crore in loan sanctions, marking 382.62% growth in Q1
Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd. (IREDA), a public sector enterprise supporting financial and other services, has recorded loan sanctions worth ₹9,136 crore in the first quarter. These sanctions mark a growth of 382.62 per cent compared to ₹1,893 crore in Q1FY24, as per the provisional figures, subject to audit. Read more
- July 02, 2024 07:00
Stock market live updates: SEBI tightens rules to check trading from mule accounts
Securities and Exchange Board of India has tightened norms to detect fraud and market abuse at the stock brokers’ end via mule and proprietary accounts. Read more
- July 02, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates: Dip in hiring and headcount impacts diversity quotient at Indian IT services
As Indian IT (Information Technology) services firms registered a decline in headcount in FY24, the women employees count dipped sharper than men, thus impacting diversity ratio. Read more
- July 02, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates: India Inc hit by acute shortage of blue collar workforce
At the labour chowk in Noida, where contractors and homeowners often hire plumbers, carpenters, painters, and masons, finding a skilled worker is becoming fairly difficult. Though the chowk is full of people squatting around waiting for jobs, contractors say they are unable to get somebody with experience there now. Read more
- July 02, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Shyam Metalics and Energy (₹714.10): BUY
- July 02, 2024 06:52
Shyam Metalics and Energy has begun the week on a strong note by making a bullish breakout on Monday. The 6 per cent surge on Monday has taken the share price well above the crucial resistance level of ₹695. This has boosted the bullish momentum. Shyam Metalics and Energy share price can rise to ₹825 in the coming weeks. Any intermediate dips are likely to be limited to the ₹700-₹695 support zone. Read more
- July 02, 2024 06:51
