Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 02 September 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- September 02, 2024 08:08
News Highlights: WORLD
1)The U.S. economy grew last quarter at a healthy 3% annual pace, fuelled by strong consumer spending and business investment, the government said Thursday in an upgrade of its initial assessment. Consumer spending, which accounts for about 70% of U.S. economic activity, rose at a 2.9% annual rate last quarter. That was up from 2.3% in the government’s initial estimate. Business investment expanded at a 7.5% rate, led by a 10.8% jump in investment in equipment.
2)Inflation in the US, as measured by the change in the Personal Consumption Expenditures (PCE) Price Index, remained unchanged at 2.5% on a yearly basis in July, the US Bureau of Economic Analysis (BEA) reported on Friday. This reading came in below the market expectation of 2.6%. On a monthly basis, the PCE Price Index rose 0.2%, matching analysts’ estimate. The core PCE Price Index, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, rose 2.6% in the same period, matching June’s increase and coming in below the market forecast of 2.7%. The core PCE Price Index rose 0.2% on a monthly basis, as anticipated.
3)Initial claims for US unemployment benefits declined by 2,000 to 231,000 applications in the week ended Aug. 24. This missed forecasts for a larger drop to 230,000 in initial jobless claims, compared to the previous week’s reading, which was revised upwards by 1,000 to 233,000 applications.
4)The US Conference Board Consumer Confidence Index rose in August to 103.3, from an upwardly revised 101.9 in July.
5)The U.S. trade deficit in goods widened to $102.66 billion in July, surpassing both the previous month’s deficit of $96.56 billion and market expectations of $97.70 billion. Imports expanded by 2.3% from the earlier month to $275.6 billion, amid higher purchases of industrial supplies (4.9%), capital goods (4%), and consumer goods (0.9%). On the other hand, exports were loosely unchanged at $172.9 billion, as sharp declines in exports of automotive vehicles (-11.3%) and consumer goods (-3.6%) offset sales of capital goods (3.8%), industrial supplies (0.3%), and foods, feeds, and beverages (1.2%)
6)The U.S. Federal Reserve’s balance sheet declined to $7.123 billion in the latest reporting period from $7.194 billion in the previous period.
7)U.S. reserve balances with Federal Reserve Banks decreased to $3.245 trillion in the latest reporting period from $3.359 trillion in the previous period.
8)Inflation in the 20 European Union countries that use the euro fell sharply to 2.2 per cent in August, opening the door for the European Central Bank to cut interest rates as the ECB and the US Federal Reserve prepare to lower borrowing costs to support growth and jobs.
9)Data released by the Federal Statistics Office of Germany showed on Tuesday that the German Gross Domestic Product (GDP) for the second quarter (Q2) was in line with expectations. The economy contracted 0.1% QoQ in Q2, compared to the previous reading of -0.1%. On an annual basis, the GDP remained unchanged compared to the same quarter in 2023.
10)Germany’s seasonally adjusted jobless rate remained at an over 3-year high of 6.0% in August 2024, unchanged from the previous month and in line with market expectations.
11)Canada’s real Gross Domestic Product (GDP) expanded at an annual rate of 2.1% in the second quarter, Statistics Canada reported on Friday. This reading followed the 1.8% growth recorded in the first quarter and came in better than the market expectation of 1.6%. On a quarterly basis, Canada’s real GDP expanded 0.5% after growing 0.4% in Q1.
12)Retail sales in Japan increased by 2.6% year-on-year in July 2024, slowing from a 3.8% growth in June and missing market expectations for a 2.9% gain. Still, retail spending remained in positive territory for the 28th consecutive month as rising wages continued to support consumption. Sales increased the most for non-store retailers (9.6%), automobiles (6.3%), pharmaceutical & cosmetics (5.1%), machinery & equipment (4.6%) and other retail industries (4.1%). On a monthly basis, retail sales rose 0.2% in July, slowing from a 0.6% gain in June.
13)Japan’s unemployment rate rose to 2.7 percent in July, up from 2.5 percent in the previous month in the first deterioration in five months, as more workers left their jobs in search of improved working conditions, government data
- September 02, 2024 08:08
Stock market live today: News Highlights: INDIA
1)India’s gross domestic product grew at 6.7 per cent for Q1FY25. Experts were anticipating moderate growth for this quarter, attributing their expectations to the general elections of 2024, a slump in urban consumption and a previously sluggish rural growth. The Reserve Bank of India had in August projected India’s GDP to grow at 7.1 per cent for the first quarter of fiscal year 2024-25.
2)The central government’s fiscal deficit in the first four months of FY25 touched 17.2% of the annual target, against 33.9% a year before, government data showed on Friday. India’s fiscal deficit for April-July was 2.77 trillion rupees ($33.05 billion), or 17.2% of the estimate for the financial year.
3)The Government of India has received ₹10,23,406 crore (31.9% of corresponding BE 2024-25 of Total Receipts) up to July 2024 comprising ₹7,15,224 crore Tax Revenue (Net to Centre), ₹3,01,796 crore of Non-Tax Revenue and ₹6,386 crore of Non-Debt Capital Receipts.
4)Growth in India’s eight core sector industries slowed to 6.1 per cent in July compared to 8.5 per cent in the same month last year, according to government data released. It picked up compared to 5.1 per cent last month, helped by business activity and road construction.
5)India’s forex reserves jumped by $7.023 billion to touch a new high of $681.688 billion in the week ended August 23, the RBI said on Friday. The overall reserves had jumped by $4.546 billion to $674.664 billion in the previous week reporting.
6)Moody’s has raised India’s growth projections for 2024 and 2025, citing improving rural demand, while Fitch affirmed the country’s sovereign credit rating. Moody’s now expects India’s economy to grow by 7.2% in 2024, up from 6.8% and 6.6% in 2025, compared to 6.4% earlier.
7)According to data with the depositories, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) injected Rs 11,366 crore into the debt market this month (till August 24). This inflow came following a net investment of Rs 22,363 crore into the Indian debt market in July, Rs 14,955 crore in June and Rs 8,760 crore in May.
8)The Asset Under Management (AUM) of the microfinance industry (MFI) has increased by 22.8 per cent compared to June 30, 2023, and decreased slightly by 0.8 per cent compared to March 31, 2024, according to the data shared by Microfinance Industry Network (MFIN), a microfinance industry association and an RBI-recognised self-regulatory organisation, in its 50th edition of Micrometer for Q1 FY24-25. The report further added that the AUM of MFIs is Rs 1,44,797 crore as on June 30, 2024, including an owned portfolio of Rs 1,16,478 crore and a managed portfolio (off-balance sheet) of Rs 28,319 crore. The owned portfolio of MFIN members is 69 per cent of the NBFC-MFI universe portfolio of Rs 1,68,747 crore.
9)In June 2024, the Reserve Bank of India reported that bank deposits grew by 11.7 percent year-on-year (12.2 percent including mergers), down from 13.1 percent (13.7 percent) the previous quarter. The share of savings deposits fell to 29.8 percent from 30.1 percent last quarter and 31.8 percent a year ago, as more funds shifted to term deposits, which saw 66.9 percent of deposits earning 7 percent or more, up from 45.4 percent a year ago. Current account deposits dropped to 9.1 percent of total deposits, and the share of females in household deposits increased to 20.6 percent from 20.3 percent a year earlier.
10)In June 2024, the Reserve Bank of India reported that bank credit growth slowed slightly to 15.0 percent year-on-year, down from 15.6 percent the previous year. The private corporate sector’s share of total bank credit increased to 26.4 percent from 25.7 percent, while individuals accounted for 46.5 percent, with female borrowers rising to 10.9 percent. Public sector entities saw their share in total credit fall to 13.5 percent from 16.4 percent. Metropolitan branches, though still holding the majority of loans, saw their share decrease to 60.6 percent as urban and semi-urban branches grew. Public sector banks’ share of credit declined to 53.1 percent, with a corresponding rise for private sector banks, as the weighted average lending rate (WALR) increased to 10.23 percent from 10.18 percent last quarter.
11)In August 2024, the Reserve Bank reported that the weighted average lending rate (WALR) on fresh rupee loans rose to 9.40 percent in July 2024, up from 9.32 percent in June, while the WALR on outstanding loans remained at 9.91 percent. The 1-year median Marginal Cost of fund-based Lending Rate (MCLR) increased to 8.90 percent in August, up from 8.85 percent in July. On the deposit side, the weighted average domestic term deposit rate (WADTDR) on fresh deposits increased slightly to 6.48 percent in July 2024, while the rate on outstanding deposits edged up to 6.92 percent.
12)All-India HPI increased by 3.3 per cent (y-o-y) in Q1:2024-25 as compared to 4.1 per cent growth in the previous quarter and 5.1 per cent a year ago; annual HPI growth varied widely across the cities. On a sequential (q-o-q) basis, all-India HPI increased by 1.8 per cent in Q1:2024-25.
13)In July 2024, international trade in services saw exports rise to $30,580 million, up 16.6 percent year-on-year, while imports increased to $15,903 million, up 15.7 percent. This compares to June 2024, with exports at $28,818 million and imports at $15,021 million; May 2024, with exports at $29,764 million and imports at $16,744 million; and April 2024, with exports at $30,332 million and imports at $16,631 million.
14)The Union government on August 30 reduced the windfall tax on domestically produced crude oil to ₹1,850 per tonne from ₹2,100 per tonne, as per a new notification. The new rate will be in effect from August 31, according to an official notification.
15)The Reserve Bank released data on the performance of the private corporate sector for Q1:2024-25, covering 2,934 listed non-government non-financial companies, with comparisons to Q1:2023-24 and Q4:2023-24.
Sales: Aggregate sales growth for listed private non-financial companies was 6.9 percent year-on-year, up from 2.1 percent a year ago. Manufacturing led with 67.5 percent of total sales, though sales in cement, iron and steel, and other sectors declined.
Expenditure: Manufacturing raw material costs rose 6.4 percent, with staff costs up 10.7 percent. IT and non-IT services saw staff cost increases of 2.4 percent and 12.8 percent, respectively. Staff cost to sales ratios were 5.8 percent for manufacturing, 49.1 percent for IT, and 11.0 percent for non-IT services.
Pricing Power: Operating profit grew 9.6 percent and net profit 14.2 percent year-on-year. Manufacturing, IT, and non-IT services saw operating profit increases of 9.3 percent, 5.1 percent, and 6.0 percent, with margins at 14.6 percent, 22.5 percent, and 21.4 percent. Electricity and construction sectors reported higher profit growth of 28.6 percent and 28.4 percent.
Interest Expenses: Interest coverage ratios improved slightly to 7.9 percent for manufacturing and 1.8 percent for non-IT companies, while IT companies maintained a high ICR of 42.9 percent.
16)In July 2024, data from 41 select scheduled commercial banks, covering about 95 percent of total non-food credit, revealed a year-on-year growth of 15.1 percent, up from 14.7 percent last year. Credit to agriculture rose by 18.1 percent, while industry credit strengthened to 10.2 percent from 4.6 percent. Services sector credit growth slowed to 15.4 percent from 19.7 percent, with notable acceleration in commercial real estate, tourism, and software. Personal loan growth decreased to 17.8 percent from 18.4 percent, due to slower growth in other personal and vehicle loans, although housing loans accelerated.
- September 02, 2024 08:07
Weekly Market Update (26th August 2024 – 30th August 2024): Corporate Bond Highlights
AAA 3 Years Bond traded between 7.58%-7.62% this week.
AAA 5 Years Bond traded between 7.48%-7.52% this week.
AAA 10 Years Bond traded between 7.40%-7.45% this week.
•New Issuances:
BANK OF BARODA
Ratings: AAA/Stable by CRISIL & INDIA; Issue Size: 2000 + 3000 Crs; Maturity Date: 27/08/2034; Allocated 5000 Crs at 7.30%
HINDUSTAN PETROLEUM CORPORATION LIMITED\u0009
Ratings: AAA/Stable by IND & CRISIL; Issue Size: 500 + 2500 Crs; Maturity Date: 28/08/2029.
Allocated 2500 Crs at 7.22%
ICICI SECURITIES PRIMARY DEALERSHIP LIMITED
Ratings: AAA/Stable by CARE & CRISIL; Issue Size: 300 + 100 Crs; Maturity Date: 26/04/2035.
Allocated 300 Crs at 8.30%
STATE BANK OF INDIA T2
Ratings: AAA/Stable by ICRA & IND; Issue Size: 5000 + 2500 Crs; Maturity Date: 29/08/2039.
Allocated 7500 Crs at 7.42%
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
Ratings: AAA/Stable by & CRISIL & IND; Issue Size: 500 + 2500 Crs; Maturity Date: 31/07/2029.
Allocated 1290 Crs at 7.93%
INDIAN RAILWAY FINANCE CORPORATION LIMITED
Ratings: AAA/ by CRISIL & ICRA; Issue Size: 500 + 2500 Crs; Maturity Date: 29/08/2034.
Allocated 2900 Crs at 7.25%
CENTURY TEXTILES AND INDUSTRIES LIMITED
Ratings: AA/ by CRISIL & CARE; Issue Size: 500 + 0 Crs; Maturity Date: 30/08/2029.
Allocated 400 Crs at 8.55%
Ratings: AA/ by CRISIL & CARE; Issue Size: 400 + 100 Crs; Maturity Date: 30/08/2027.
Allocated 500 Crs at 8.35%
DATA INFRASTRUCTURE TRUST
Ratings: AAA/ by CRISIL & CARE; Issue Size: 1850 + 0 Crs; Maturity Date: 31/03/2028.
Allocated 1850 Crs at 8.00%
INDIA INFRASTRUCTURE FINANCE COMPANY LIMITED
Ratings: AAA/ by INDIA & CARE; Issue Size: 500 + 460 Crs; Maturity Date: 02/09/2034.
Allocated 960 Crs at 7.37%
THDC INDIA LIMITED
Ratings: AA/ Positive by INDIA & CARE; Issue Size: 200 + 400 Crs; Maturity Date: 03/09/2034.
Allocated 600 Crs at 7.72%
CANARA BANK PERP
Ratings: AA+/ by INDIA & ICRA; Issue Size: 1000 + 2000 Crs; Call Date: 29/08/2029.
Allocated 3000 Crs at 8.27%
JSW STEEL LIMITED
Ratings: AA/ Stable by ICRA; Issue Size: 1750 + 0 Crs; Call Date: 30/08/2029.
Allocated 1750 Crs at 8.35%
Ratings: AA/Stable by ICRA; Issue Size: 250 + 250 Crs; Call Date: 29/08/2031.
Allocated 500 Crs at 8.43%
- September 02, 2024 08:06
Weekly Market Update (26th August 2024 – 30th August 2024)
•Fixed Income
The New 10-Year Benchmark GOI 7.10 2034 traded between 6.84% - 6.87% during this week.
The Old 10-Year Benchmark GOI 7.18 2033 traded between 6.87% - 6.90% during this week, tracking movement involved around US Treasury Yields and economic data release.
•Auction Highlights
RBI conducted the Auction for G-sec, SDL, and T-Bill for the aggregated amount of INR 30,000 Crore, INR 36,250 Crore, and INR 20,000 Crore, respectively.
G-sec Cutoff:
7.10% GS 2034: 101.58/6.8711%\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009
7.09% GS 2054: 100.78/7.0266%\u0009
SDL Cutoff:
05 Years: TN 7.05%
09 Years: BH 7.25%, RJ 7.23%
10 Years: HR 7.23%, MH 7.20%, RJ 7.22%
12 Years: AP 7.24%, HR 7.24%, MN 7.27%, PN 7.26%
13 Years: PN 7.26%
14 Years: MP 7.26%
15 Years: AS 7.26%, KL 7.26%, MH 7.24%
17 Years: AP 7.27%
18 Years: RJ 7.27%
20 Years: MH 7.25%
21 Years: MP 7.22%
22 Years: AP 7.23%, RJ 7.23%
25 Years: MH 7.22%, WB 7.23%
30 Years: JK 7.23%, TN 7.22%
35 Years: KL 7.22%
T-Bill Cutoff:
091 Days: INR 8000 Crore 98.3729/6.6342%
182 Days: INR 6000 Crore 96.7574/6.7210%
364 Days: INR 6000 Crore 93.7215/6.7175%\u0009
•Commodities:
1)Brent Crude Oil: $76.70-$80.53 (Per barrel)
2)Gold: INR 7,304-INR 7,325 24 Carat (1 Gram)
3)Silver: INR 87,900-INR 88,500 (1 KG)
•US Treasury Yield:
1)US 2 Years Treasury: 3.84%-3.96%
2)US 5 Years Treasury: 3.61%-3.72%
3)US 10 Years Treasury: 3.77%-3.92%
- September 02, 2024 07:46
Commodities market updates: Gold, silver shine on U.S. rate cut hope
The uptrend in Comex gold witnessed in July spilled over to August as well. The price of Comex gold scaled a new all-time high and settled above the psychological $2,500-level.
The weakness in the U.S. Dollar along with the expectations of an interest rate cut in the U.S. played a key role in bolstering sentiment towards the precious metals.
- September 02, 2024 07:45
Stock market live today: Investing in employer stock
There is a tendency among several individuals to invest in companies they work for. The argument is they understand the company’s business well enough to ‘know’ the stock is a good investment. In this article, we discuss the risks associated with such investment. We also discuss why individuals make such investments and how to moderate the risk.
- September 02, 2024 07:40
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: September 2, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Auto stocks, 63 moons, Bajaj HF, PVR Inox, NBCC, NTPC, Hero MotoCorp, BLS International, Powergrid, Oil India, Biocon, Insecticides, energy stocks, Emami, Century Textiles, GPT Infra
- September 02, 2024 07:30
Stock market live today: China Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Aug)
Actual: 50.4
Expected: 50.0
Previous: 49.8
- September 02, 2024 07:30
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 02.09.2024
U.S. Market @ Holiday
07.15 CHINA Caixin Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 50.0 versus Previous: 49.8)
10.30 INDIA HSBC Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 57.9 versus Previous: 58.1)
13.30 EURO Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 45.7 versus Previous: 45.6)
14.00 U.K. Final Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 52.5 versus Previous: 52.1)
- September 02, 2024 07:17
Stock in focus: Adani Ports acquires 80% stake in global OSV operator Astro Offshore for USD 185 million
- September 02, 2024 07:17
Stock market live today: HAL, Safran deal for joint design, manufacture of new engine
- September 02, 2024 07:14
Stock market live today: India infrastructure output (YoY) (Jul) actual: 6.1% vs 4.0% previous
- September 02, 2024 07:13
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: Relaxo Footwears (Sell)
Relaxo Footwears (RLXF), a Fortune 500 (India) company, has established itself as a pioneer in the mass segment (50 per cent+ share of total footwear industry), open footwear category, offering quality products at affordable prices. The company’s product portfolio includes rubber-based hawai slippers, EVA slippers, PU slippers, casual shoes, sports shoes, sandals, and school shoes across all customer segments in the mass & economy price categories.
- September 02, 2024 07:11
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: Ugro Capital (Buy)
In Q1-FY25, Ugro Capital reported a 38 per cent growth in its total income on a y-o-y basis, amounting to ₹301.60 crore, driven by a 44 per cent growth in Interest Income. The company’s PPOP grew to ₹76 crore, showcasing a growth of about 44 per cent on a y-o-y basis. PAT increased by 20 per cent to ₹30.40 crore.
- September 02, 2024 07:10
Fund Flow Activity: 30 August 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 224107.98 + 8944 Total: 233051.98
F&O Volume: 466830.38 + 38890930.15 Total: 39357760.53
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +5318.14
(89967.84 - 84649.7)
DII: NET SELL: -3198.07
(18357.37 - 21555.44)
- September 02, 2024 07:09
Stock market live today: India GDP Growth: Q1FY25GDP growth at 6.7% vs poll of 6.8%
- September 02, 2024 07:08
Movers & Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week
Here is what the charts say about the shares of Finolex Industries, Radico Khaitan and UPL
- September 02, 2024 07:01
Watch: Today’s Stock Recommendations: September 2, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock idea that we have for you today is Laurus Labs. This stock has been moving up well over the last couple of weeks. Last week the stock has risen well breaking above a key resistance and has closed on a strong note.
- September 02, 2024 06:59
Watch: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 02 Sep’24 to 06 Sep’24 by BL GURU
#Nifty has risen breaking above the resistance level of 24,850 as expected last week. After the initial rise, #Nifty was bought every time it dipped below 25,000 last week. That indicates the presence of strong buyers at lower levels.
- September 02, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates: Mcap: 8 of 10 most valued firms surge ₹1.53 lakh crore; Airtel, Infosys biggest gainers
Reliance Industries remained the most valued firm followed by TCS, HDFC Bank, Bharti Airtel, ICICI Bank, Infosys, SBI, LIC, Hindustan Unilever and ITC.
- September 02, 2024 06:57
IPO Watch: IPO bull run may continue as pace of filings gains steam
Eighteen companies have filed their draft offer documents for initial public offerings (IPOs) in August, the most number of filings in a month this year and the third highest in a decade.
Top filings this month include JSW Cement, International Gemmological Institute, Hero Fincorp, and Manjushree Technopack. Each of these firms may raise ₹3,000-4,000 crore.
The IPO market has seen an upswing in the past few weeks, driven by strong market sentiment, liquidity, and stable macro-economic factors, said experts.
- September 02, 2024 06:55
Technical Call: Hatsun Agro Product - BUY
Long-term investors with about two years can buy Hatsun Agro Product (₹1,309.70) at current levels. The stock has been moving up since July after forming a strong base around ₹1,000
- September 02, 2024 06:54
Tech Query: What is the outlook for Castrol India, Ujjivan Small Finance Bank, Goa Carbon?
We zoom in on the prospects of Castrol India, as also the prospects of two other stocks — Ujjivan Small Finance Bank and Goa Carbon
- September 02, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates: Oh promoters! When will thy greed end?
The list of malpractices by company promoters is ever-growing. Promoters of Rana Sugars and Debock Industries have now joined the infamous list of Manpasand Beverages and Add Shop-E Retail, among others.
The regulator’s findings against Debock Industries reveal how some promoters list their businesses for the sole purpose of milking public investors. According to SEBI findings, the intention of Debock Industries at the time of listing itself was to defraud investors. “It also appears that the very purpose behind listing this company was to defraud investors, and make huge gains for personal benefit,” the SEBI order said.
- September 02, 2024 06:45
IPO watch: Bajaj Housing Finance to launch ₹6,560-cr IPO on September 9
Bajaj Housing Finance is set to float its much-awaited ₹6,560-crore initial share-sale for public subscription on September 9.
The initial public offering (IPO) will conclude on September 11 and the bidding for anchor investors will open for a day on September 6, according to the red herring prospectus (RHP).
The proposed IPO comprises a fresh issue of equity shares of up to ₹3,560 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of equity shares to the tune of ₹3,000 crore by parent Bajaj Finance.
- September 02, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates: NBCC board recommends 1:2 bonus issue
NBCC (India) board has recommended the issuance of bonus shares to the shareholders of the company in the ratio of 1:2.
The last bonus that NBCC (India) announced was in 2017.
The meeting held on Saturday recommended the issuance of bonus shares in ratio of 1:2 i.e. one new fully paid-up equity share of ₹1 each for every 2 existing fully paid-up equity share of ₹1 each to the eligible shareholders of the company as on record date.
- September 02, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates: Index Outlook: Nifty 50, Sensex: Bullish view is intact
Nifty 50 and Sensex continued to rise for the third consecutive week. The benchmark indices made a new high last week and have closed on a strong note. Continuous buying at lower levels indicates the presence of strong buyers in the market. That leaves the broader bullish view intact. On the charts, both the Sensex and Nifty 50 are looking strong.
- September 02, 2024 06:41
Stock market live today: PSU stocks’ dream-run lose steam on earnings slowdown, valuation concern
After a strong performance in recent months, PSU stocks are now tumbling across the board due to concerns about overvaluation, slowing earnings growth, and mandatory dividend payouts.
In the last one year, PSU stocks have witnessed a sharp rally riding on bullish sentiments and monopoly business.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.