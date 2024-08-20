Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 20 August 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- August 20, 2024 08:13
Stock market live today: IndusInd Bank gets RBI nod to launch AMC arm
The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) on Monday approved IndusInd Bank to set up a wholly-owned subsidiary for asset management business of mutual funds, the lender said in an exchange notice on Monday.
“This is to inform that the Reserve Bank of India…has accorded its approval to the bank for setting up a wholly-owned subsidiary to undertake asset management business of mutual fund along with infusing equity capital in the said asset management subsidiary…,” the notice said.
- August 20, 2024 07:55
IPO watch: Interarch Building issue subscribed 3.20 times on Day 1
The ₹600-crore Interarch Building Products saw a robust response from high-net-worth individuals and retail investors on Monday, the first day of the issue opening. At the end of Day 1, the IPO was subscribed 3.20 times overall.
The IPO, which has a price band of ₹850–900, will close on August 21.
- August 20, 2024 07:54
IPO watch: All eyes on Saraswati Saree Depot listing
Shares of Saraswati Saree Depot will be listed on the bourses today after a blockbuster IPO. The company has fixed the IPO price at ₹160.
The initial public offering of Saraswati Saree Depot saw a robust response from all categories of investors. The issue closed with an overall subscription of 107.52 times. All categories of investors, especially non-institutions, poured money into the Kolhapur-headquartered IPO.
- August 20, 2024 07:40
Stock market live today: MISHRA DHATU NIGAM secures order for Rs 285 crore
- August 20, 2024 07:40
Stock in focus: ONGC Videsh secures 16-year contract extension for Oil & Gas production in Vietnam
ONGC: CO UNIT ONGC VIDESH HAS SECURED A 16 YEAR CONTRACT EXTENSION FOR PRODUCING OIL & GAS IN VIETNAM - PTI (SUPPORTIVE FOR STOCK PRICE)
- August 20, 2024 07:38
Stock market live today: Update on TATA Motors DVR conversion plan
Co. Fixes 1 sept as Record Date for conversions of DVR shares in to Equity
Holders of the DVR will get 7 ordinary shares for every 10 DVRs held .
- August 20, 2024 07:37
Stock market live today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 20.08.2024
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retailer)
Medtronic plc (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
H World Group Limited (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Alcon Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Keysight Technologies Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
ZTO Express (Cayman) Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
Toll Brothers, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Construction)
Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Sociedad Quimica y Minera S.A. (Post market) (Sector- Chemicals)
KB Financial Group Inc (TENT) (Sector- Financial)
- August 20, 2024 07:37
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 20.08.2024
06:45 CHINA 5-y Loan Prime Rate (Expected: 3.85% versus Previous: 3.85%)
14:30 EURO Final CPI y/y (Expected: 2.6% versus Previous: 2.6%)
23:05 U.S. FOMC Member Bostic Speaks
- August 20, 2024 07:37
Stock market live today: Trade setup for Tuesday
InCred Equities
Nifty 50 Overview:
•\u0009Resistance Levels: 24,622, 24,650, 24,694 (based on pivot points)
•\u0009Support Levels: 24,534, 24,507, 24,462 (based on pivot points)
•\u0009Market Sentiment: As long as Nifty 50 sustains above 24,500-24,550, it is likely to move towards 24,700-24,800. A fall below the 24,400-24,300 range could trigger further downside.
•\u0009Candlestick Pattern: Despite forming a bearish candlestick, the Nifty continued its higher highs-higher lows pattern, a positive indicator if it stays above key moving averages.
Bank Nifty Overview:
•\u0009Resistance Levels: 50,630, 50,735, 50,905 (based on pivot points)
•\u0009Support Levels: 50,290, 50,185, 50,016 (based on pivot points)
•\u0009Market Sentiment: The Bank Nifty is likely to face consolidation unless it surpasses key moving averages. Momentum might build if these levels are breached.
Options Data:
•\u0009Nifty Call Options: Maximum open interest at the 25,000 strike, indicating a strong resistance level. Significant Call writing at 24,600 suggests a cap at this level for the short term.
•\u0009Nifty Put Options: Maximum open interest at the 24,000 strike, marking a strong support level. High Put writing at 23,900 could bolster support around this area.
•\u0009Bank Nifty Call Options: Strong resistance at 50,500, 51,000, and 51,500 strikes.
•\u0009Bank Nifty Put Options: 49,000 and 50,000 strikes serve as key support levels, with significant Put writing at 50,400 indicating support near this level.
Market Indicators:
•\u0009Put-Call Ratio (PCR): A drop to 1.17 suggests a shift towards a bullish sentiment but still cautious.
•\u0009India VIX: Volatility continues to decline, favoring bullish trends.
Strategy:
•\u0009For Nifty 50: Watch for sustained levels above 24,500-24,550 for a potential upside. A break below 24,400 could indicate a bearish move.
•\u0009For Bank Nifty: Monitor for consolidation around key EMAs. Surpassing these levels may trigger momentum.
Stocks to Watch:
•\u0009Long Build-up: 62 stocks showed signs of long positions, indicating potential bullish opportunities… BSOFT, BalramChn, HindCoper, NALCO, Glenmrk, etc.
•\u0009Long Unwinding: 17 stocks saw a decline in open interest (OI) along with a fall in price, indicating long unwinding… IndHot, JublFood, HDFCLife, AdaniEnt, Coromandel, SBILife, IndiaCem, etc.
•\u0009Short Build-up: 51 stocks saw an increase in OI along with a fall in price, indicating a build-up of short positions.. IndusIndBk INDIGO, HDFCAMC, GujGas, Astral, M&M, ApolloTyyre, etc.
•\u0009Short-Covering: 55 stocks exhibited short-covering, suggesting a potential price rise…PEL, AartiInd, HeroMoto, GAIL, TATASTEEL, VOLTAS, BIOCON, etc.
•\u0009High Delivery Trades: Focus on stocks with a high share of delivery trades for potential long-term investment opportunities…Indigo, M&MFin, HUVR, BhartiArtl, SunPh, Dabur, DalBharat, IndusIndBk, Trent, Navinfluor.
- August 20, 2024 07:36
Stock market live today: Bulk Deals
Prudent Corporate Advisory Service
Société Générale has bought a 0.66% stake in the company at an average price of Rs 2,450 per share. However, promoters Sanjay Rameshchandra Shah and Rameshchandra Chimanlal Shah sold 1% and 1.48% equity stakes in the company at an average price of Rs 2,450.05 per share, and Rs 2,450 per share, respectively.
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank
Foreign portfolio investor Ardisia sold a 0.88% equity stake in the bank at an average price of Rs 41.11 per share.
Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
Zuzu Software Services LLP sold a 4% stake in the company at an average price of Rs 361.23 per share.
Ace Software Exports
Ace investor Shankar Sharma bought 0.53% of shares in the company at an average price of Rs 346 per share. However, Ace Technologies sold a 1.64% stake in the company at an average price of Rs 346 per share.
Vibrant Global Capital
Investor Siddhartha Bhaiya sold a 0.53% stake in the company at an average price of Rs 79.51 per share.
Ethos
Bandhan Mutual Fund bought a 0.65% stake in the company at an average price of Rs 3,346 per share from promoter Mahen Distribution. Master Capital Services sold 0.57% of shares at the same price.
Source: InCred Equities
- August 20, 2024 07:35
Stock market live updates: Stock trades ex-date for bonus -- PVV Infra
- August 20, 2024 07:35
Stock market live today: Stock turns ex-buyback: AIA Engineering
- August 20, 2024 07:34
Stock market live today: Stocks under F&O ban
Balrampur Chini Mills, Birlasoft, Hindustan Copper, Aarti Industries, Aditya Birla Fashion and Retail, Bandhan Bank, Chambal Fertilisers and Chemicals, GNFC, Granules India, India Cements, IndiaMART InterMESH, LIC Housing Finance, Manappuram Finance, NMDC, Piramal Enterprises, Punjab National Bank, RBL Bank, SAIL, Sun TV Network
- August 20, 2024 07:33
Stock market live today: Stocks turn ex-dividend
IRB Infrastructure Developers, AIA Engineering, Apar Industries, Balkrishna Industries, Century Enka, Coral India Finance & Housing, Indo Borax & Chemicals, JK Paper, Dr Lal PathLabs, Mitsu Chem Plast, National Peroxide, Omnitex Industries, Phoenix Mills, PI Industries, Rain Industries, Ratnamani Metals & Tubes, Sanghvi Movers, South Indian Bank, Sun TV Network, Titagarh Rail Systems
- August 20, 2024 07:33
Stock market live today: ADR/GDR
Cogni: +0.17%
Infy: +1.14%
Wit: +1.57%
IciciBk (-0.62%)
HdfcBk: +0.22%
DrRdy: +1.25%
TatSt: +4.53%
Axis (-0.58%)
SBI: +0.41%
RIGD: +1.29%
INDA: +0.22% (IShares MSCI INDIA ETF)
INDY: +0.06% (IShares MSCI INDIA 50 ETF)
EPI: +0.55% (Wisdom Tree India Earning)
PIN: +0.61% (Invesco India Exchange Traded Fund Trust)
Source: InCred Equities
- August 20, 2024 07:32
Company Updates: DCM Shriram commissions new hydrogen peroxide plant, Tata Consumer Products concludes rights issue, RD set for stock split at Sapphire Foods
DCM Shriram
On August 19, the company commissioned a new Hydrogen Peroxide (H₂O₂) plant at its chemical complex in Jhagadia, Bharuch District, Gujarat. The plant has a capacity of 52,500 tonnes per annum and will use hydrogen produced at the same site.
Tata Consumer Products
The company closed its rights issue on August 19, which aimed to raise up to ₹3,000 crore at a price of ₹818 per share
Sapphire Foods:
September 5, 2024 fixed as the record date for the stock split.
Source: InCred Equities
- August 20, 2024 07:30
Stock market live updates: Today listing of shares: InCred Equities
Listing of Equity Shares of SARASWATI SAREE DEPOT LIMITED
39599800 Equity Shares Of Rs.10/- each fully paid up @ 160.
Listing of Equity Shares of Sunlite Recycling Industries Limited (SME IPO)
10880000 @ 105…Market lot 1200
Listing of Equity Shares of Positron Energy Limited (SME IPO)
7600400 @ 250/-…Market lot 600
- August 20, 2024 07:29
Stock market live today: Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs. (19th Aug)
FIIs -2,667 (12,084 – 14,752)
DIIs +1,803 (11,138 –9,335)
- August 20, 2024 07:29
Stock market live today: Market snapshot: InCred Equities
Sensex: 80,425 (-25) (-0.02%)
Nifty: 24,573: +32: +0.13%
BankNifty: 50,368 (-149) (-0.29%)
NiftyIT: 40,878: +1,147: +2.89%
MIDCAP 100: 57,761: +105: +0.18%
NSE Auto: 25,369 (-229) (-0.89%)
NSE FMCG: 62,326: +113: +0.18%
Dow: 40,897: +237: +0.58%
S&P: 5,608: +54: +0.97%
Nas: 17,877: +245: +1.39%
Brazil: 135,778: +1,825: +1.36%
Ftse: 8,357: +46: +0.55%
Dax: 18,422: +99: +0.54%
Cac: 7,502: +52: +0.7%
MOEX: 3,123: +96: +3.17%: shut since 20/06/2024
WTI Oil: $74.37 (-2.97%)
Brnt: $77.79 (-2.37%)
Natural Gas: 2.24: +5.28%
Gold: $2541: +4: +0.14%
Gold 22 Carat/g: 6,565: +10
Silver: $29.73: +1.6%
Copper: $422: +4: ++0.93%
Cotton: $68.68: +2.14%
Copper (LME): $9,116 (-33) (-0.36%)
Alluminum (LME): $2,366: +2: +0.08%
Zinc (LME): $2,763(-20) (-0.7%)
Tin (LME): $31,903 (-65) (-0.2%)
Eur-$: 1.1083: +0.5%
GBP-$: 1.2990: +0.4%
Jpy-$: 146.65 (-0.7%)
Re: 83.8712 (-0.09%)
USD-RUB: 89.7268 (-0.13%)
US10yr: 3.87%: -1
GIND10YR: 6.978: +1.62%
$ Index: 102.463 (-0.50%)
Vix: 14.65 (-1.01%)
India Vix: 14.31 (-0.63%)
BalticDry: 1,691 (-1) (-0.06%)
- August 20, 2024 07:26
Stock market live today: Stocks that will see action today: August 20, 2024
Buzzing stocks: Zomato, Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid, IndusInd Bank, Torrent Power, HCL Tech, Motilal Oswal, Hi-Tech, Olectra Greentech, Sequent Scientific, Poly Medicare, Vishnu Chemicals, Share India Securities, The Investment Trust of India, Hazoor Multi Tech, Finkurve Financial, Nucleus Soft, MRO-Tek
- August 20, 2024 07:15
Stock market live today: Sensex, Nifty set for gap-up start; analysts expect consolidation
Indian markets are set for a positive opening on Tuesday, buoyed by bullish momentum in US stocks. Gift Nifty at 24,670 suggests a gap-up opening of approximately 70 points for Nifty. However, analysts expect the market to remain in a consolidation phase due to a lack of domestic triggers.
- August 20, 2024 07:00
Stock market live today: SEBI mulls measures to curb intermingling of IPO bids
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) plans to take measures to prevent inter-bidding between different investor categories during initial public offerings (IPOs).
Several offerings in the past have seen a high number of applications getting rejected during allotment, especially in the employee category. This could be because several investors from the retail or non-institutional quota are placing their bids in the employee category inadvertently or to inflate subscription numbers. A number of applications could be from mule accounts.
- August 20, 2024 06:50
Stock market live today: Trading guide for August 20, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- August 20, 2024 06:47
Stock market live today: Watch: Today’s Stock Recommendation: August 20, 2024
The stock idea that we have for you today is Delhivery. The stock has begun the week on a strong note by surging about 4 per cent. On the chart, the stock is looking strong and bullish. The share price can go up further in the coming days.
