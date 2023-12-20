Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 20 December 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- December 20, 2023 09:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Watch Live! Listing Ceremony of DOMS Industries Limited from 9.00AM onwards today at BSE
- December 20, 2023 08:56
Stock Recommendations: Should you subscribe to the Credo Brands (Mufti) IPO?
The IPO of Credo Brands Marketing, which owns and operates Mufti brand of men’s apparel is open till December 21. The IPO values the company at 10.9 times FY23 EV/EBITDA or 23 times FY23 earnings. We recommend investors subscribe to the issue.
The apparel industry should be the first in the line of sectors gaining from rising middle class in the country. Based on store growth and healthy margins (even in last three years) Mufti should generate high earnings growth in the medium term. The relatively modest valuation is also a positive.
- December 20, 2023 08:56
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: Happy Forgings subscribed 2.32 times on Day 1
The public issue of Happy Forgings saw a decent Day 1 as it was subscribed 2.32 times, with both small and wealthy retail investors subscribing to the issue. Priced in a band of ₹808–850, the IPO received bids for 1.94 crore shares, against 89.65 lakh shares on offer.
About the offer
The issue from the Ludhiana-based company closes on Thursday. The market lot is 17 shares.
The public issue comprises a fresh issue of ₹400 crore and an Offer-for-Sale (OFS) of up to 71.60 lakh shares worth ₹609 crore.
- December 20, 2023 08:53
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: Muthoot Microfin issue closes today
The ₹960-crore IPO of Muthoot Microfinance was subscribed 2.83 times at the end of Day 2 on Tuesday. The issue, which comes at a price band of ₹277-291, will close today. Investors can bid for a minimum of 51 shares.
Against the offer size of 2.44 crore shares, it received bids for 6.90 crore shares.
Issue details
The offer comprises a fresh issue of ₹760 crore (2.61 crore shares) and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of ₹200 crore (0.69 crore shares). Investor shareholders including Greater Pacific Capital WIV, and promoters Thomas John Muthoot, Thomas Muthoot, Thomas George Muthoot, Preethi John Muthoot, Remmy Thomas, and Nina George are offloading their stake through OFS.
- December 20, 2023 08:51
Stock Market Live Updates: Market Outlook: Dalal Street upbeat despite challenges, eyes on fresh highs. COAL India surges, Nifty poised for 22,000; ZOMATO, BANK OF BARODA bullish picks
Despite concerns such as a spike in oil prices and FIIs selling shares, Dalal Street maintains its optimism for fresh highs. Positive catalysts include gains in Dow Jones and Nasdaq, a weakened US Dollar, lower US Treasury bond yields, and ongoing Fed rate cut bets. COAL India’s surge indicates a significant breakout. Nifty, supported by sentiment, fundamentals, and technical analysis, may reach 22,000. Nifty options suggest a range of 21,000-22,000. Preferred trades for Nifty and Bank Nifty are outlined. The chart of the day is bullish on COAL INDIA, BANK OF BARODA, ZOMATO, and VOLTAS. The recommended stock is ZOMATO (CMP 130) with targets at 149/171 and aggressive targets at 201, driven by a breakout play in an inter-week strategy.” -- Mehta Equities Ltd
- December 20, 2023 08:49
Stock Market Live Updates: UPL: The board is scheduled to meet on 22 December to consider raising funds
- December 20, 2023 08:49
Stock Market Live Updates: IREDA: The Board approved to raise of unsecured, redeemable, non-convertible, non-cumulative, taxable, bonds worth Rs 500 crore at base issue
- December 20, 2023 08:49
Stock Market Live Updates: Wipro: Wipro Holdings UK transfers 100% stake in unit Designit to Wipro IT Services UK Societas: Exchange Filing
- December 20, 2023 08:49
Stock Market Live Updates: Apollo Tyre: Warburg affiliate pares stake in Apollo Tyres for Rs 1,281 crore
- December 20, 2023 08:49
Stock Market Live Updates: Jindal Saw: Two entities offload Jindal Saw shares worth Rs 97 crore.
- December 20, 2023 08:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Abbott India: MD Vivek Kamath resigned effective Mar 18.
- December 20, 2023 08:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Adani Ent: Delhi High Court directs CBI, DRI to probe allegations of “over invoicing” of coal imports, equipment.
- December 20, 2023 08:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Astral: Promoter looks to sell 2-3% equity stake this week:
- December 20, 2023 08:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Container Corporation: Company signed a MoU with DB Schenker India to collaborate on EXIM and domestic business.
- December 20, 2023 08:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Anupam Rasayan: Company approved a preferential allotment of 19,04,540 equity shares for Rs 945.11 per share to Rehash Industrial and Resins Chemicals.
- December 20, 2023 08:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Deepak Nitrite arm enters agreement with Petronet for Propylene and Hydrogen offtake
Deepak Nitrite: Subsidiary approved the execution of a binding term sheet with Petronet to offtake 250 KTPA of Propylene and 11 KTPA of Hydrogen from Petronet Petrochemical Project at Dahej, Gujarat
- December 20, 2023 08:47
Stock Market Live Updates: JB Pharma: Company inks Rs 1,089 crore pacts with Novartis for select ophthalmology brands.
- December 20, 2023 08:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Karur Vysya Bank:*HDFC Life and Bank enter into corporate agency tie-up.
- December 20, 2023 08:46
Stock Market Live Updates: NTPC: Group touches 300 BU power generation mark in FY24.
- December 20, 2023 08:46
Stock Market Live Updates: JK Tyre: Company opens QIP for raising up to Rs 500 crore.
- December 20, 2023 08:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Aurobindo Pharma: Company gets U.S. FDA tentative approval for Baricitinib tablet.
- December 20, 2023 08:46
Stock Market Live Updates: Varun Beverages: Company signs MoU with Jharkhand govt for manufacturing plant in Patratu with a Rs 450 cr outlay
- December 20, 2023 08:46
Stock Market Live Updates: RVNL: Lowest bidder for Varkala Sivagiri Railway Station in Kerala with project cost Rs 124 crore
- December 20, 2023 08:45
Stock Market Live Updates: BPCL: Board approves a proposal for setting up Polypropylene (PP) Unit, for production of Polypropylene at Kochi Refinery, at gross project cost of Rs 5044 cr.
- December 20, 2023 08:45
Stock Market Live Updates: Glenmark Life: CCI approves acquisition of majority shareholding of Glenmark Life Sciences by Nirma Limited
- December 20, 2023 08:45
Stock Market Live Updates: LTI Mindtree: Company collaborates with Microsoft to deliver AI powered employee engagement applications
- December 20, 2023 08:45
- December 20, 2023 08:42
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks to Watchout for December 20, 2023
Blackstone plans mega $833 mn exit from Embassy Office Parks REIT, CONCOR signs a MoU with DB Schenker India, BPCL approves setting up of new Polypropylene unit, PepsiCo bottler Varun Beverages to acquire South Africa’s Bevco for Rs1,320 crore. SpiceJet considers buying grounded Indian Carrier Go Air. JB Pharma inks Rs 1,089 cr pacts with Novartis. In Five Years, NBCC Hopes To Increase Its Revenue To Rs 25,000 Crore. RBI Tightens Rules for Investments in AIFs by Lenders
· Doms Industries listing today - Ahead of the listing, the company’s shares are fetching a premium of Rs 500 in the unlisted market. Considering the IPO price band of Rs 790 while subscribed by 94 times, the stock is likely to debut with a premium of 63%.
· India Shelter Finance Corp IPO Listing - The company’s shares will debut on the stock exchanges on Wednesday at an issue price of Rs 493 apiece. The Rs 1,200-crore IPO was subscribed 36.71 times on its third and final day.
· CONCOR – Company and Schenker India Pvt, one of the leading Logistics companies, have signed an MoU on 19th December 2023 at New Delhi to collaborate for EXIM & Domestic Business. CONCOR is a leading logistics service provider in the country with pan India presence at 64 container terminals.- Positive
· BPCL - Company has approved a proposal for setting up Polypropylene (PP) Unit, for production of 400 Kilo-Tonnes Per Annum Polypropylene at Kochi Refinery, at gross project cost of Rs. 5044 crore.
· NTPC – Company GRP achieves its fastest 300b units electric generation - NTPC Group has achieved the fastest ever 300 Billion Units (BU) electricity generation on 18 th December 2023. This milestone has been achieved in just 262 days in FY 2023-24, which is 18 days early as compared to the last financial year.
· Embassy Office Parks REIT - Blackstone plans to exit Embassy Office Parks REIT, India’s first publicly traded real estate investment trust, through a mega block deal of $833 million. Blackstone intend to sell their entire stake of 23.6 percent in the firm via the block deal route. The floor price is Rs 310 per share, nearly 8% lower than the CMP Rs335 – Buying opportunity.
· UPL Ltd – Board meeting on 22nd December for fund raising plan – positive
· Glenmark Life Sciences: The Competitor Commission of India has approved the acquisition of majority shareholding of Glenmark Life Sciences by Nirma. – positive
· Nippon Life India AMC: IndusInd Bank will sell a 2.86% stake in the company via a block deal on Wednesday. The floor size is set at Rs 426 per share, 5% discount to Tuesday’s closing price.- buying opportunity
· JK Tyre and Industries: The company opened its QIP for raising up to Rs 500 crore, and has set the floor price of QIP at Rs 358.96 per share which indicates a discount of 5.2% to the stock’s previous close of Rs 378.70 on NSE. – BUYING opportunity
· ITC: The company’s unit Infotech India incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary ITC Arabia for about Rs 35 crore. – positive
· New RBI rules on AIF - Reserve Bank of India has tightened rules for investments by regulated entities in alternative investment funds in a move the central bank said was aimed at addressing concerns relating to “possible evergreening”. Regulated entities cannot make investments in any scheme of AIFs that has downstream investments either directly or indirectly in a debtor company of the entity, the central bank. Existing investments in an AIF scheme will have to liquidated in 30 days if the AIF makes a downstream investment in a debtor company
· Tech Mahindra: CP Gurnani ceases to be MD and CEO of the company on account of the completion of his tenure. Mohit Joshi to take over as CEO and MD effective Dec. 20. – We are long term positive
· Wipro: The company’s unit Wipro Holdings has transferred 100% shareholding in Designit A/S to Wipro IT Services UK Societas.- positive
· Deepak Nitrite - Company has approved execution of binding Term Sheet between DPL and Petronet LNG Limited (PLL) for offtake of 250 KTPA of Propylene and 11 KTPA of Hydrogen – positive
· Suzlon – Company announced the execution of definitive documents for securing working capital facilities with REC Limited. Suzlon will utilise this facility for meeting working capital requirements for the execution of its current order book and future order pipeline. – positive
· Jindal Stainless – Company said its board of directors has approved the acquisition of Rabirun Vinimay Pvt which is under liquidation. The cost of the acquisition is Rs 96 crore – positive
· Steelman Telecom – Company has received a work orders worth of Rs.29.70 from Bharti Airtel Services –positive
· Tata Motor - LIC’s shareholding in Tata Motors Limited reduced from 5.110% to 3.092% of the paid-up capital – Any decline will be buying opportunity
· Grasim - Aditya Birla Group is in advanced negotiations with Nebras Power for a strategic investment in its renewable energy business under Grasim. Nebras Power set to invest around $400 million in a proposed 51:49 joint venture with Aditya Birla Renewables, aiming to hit 4.5 GW installed capacity by FY 26. – positive
· NBCC - According to KP Mahadevaswamy, CMD of NBCC, the state-run company aims to grow its revenue from Rs 11,000 crore in the current fiscal year to Rs 25,000 crore over the course of the next five years, as ET was informed – Long term Positive
· NHPC – Company announced on Monday that a proposal to monetize future cash flow from one or more power plants in order to pay for capital expenditures will be reviewed by the board. The date of the meeting is December 22.- positive
· VST Tillers Tractors - One of India’s leading farm equipment manufacturers, showcased its range of innovative products at the KISAN Agri Show 2023 in Pune. – Positive
· Varun Beverages – Company announced its decision to acquire the entire business conducted by The Beverage Company , South Africa, and its wholly-owned subsidiaries, collectively known as ‘Bevco’ for Rs1,320 crore. – positive
· AkzoNobel - Company appoints Rajiv Rajgopal to head Decorative Paints South Asia – positive
· Macro International – Company name change and it is now Astal Laboratories
· NLC India - PM Narendra Modi would inaugurate projects worth Rs70,000 crore including 13 projects related to SILO and Rapid Loading System infrastructure. Source: ZEE Business – Positive
· Man Infra – Company commencement Certificate (CC) for its UberLuxurious Residential Project in Ghatkopar East, Mumbai introducing Innovative Community Living Concept, having carpet area of approx. 4 lakh sq. ft. for sale. The company is expected to generate revenue of Rs. 1,200 crore in next 4 years from this project. – positive
· LTIMindtree – Company announced a strategic collaboration with Microsoft to introduce cutting-edge, AI Powered Employee Engagement Applications. This collaboration marks a significant leap forward in delivering enhanced employee and customer experiences – positive
· Godrej Consumer – Company see dividend payout at average 50% of annual net profit – positive
· JB Pharma inks Rs 1,089 cr pacts with Novartis for select ophthalmology brands – Company said it has inked a trade mark licence agreement along with promotion and distribution pact with Novartis for select ophthalmology brands entailing a total sum of Rs 1,089 crore. – positive
· SpiceJet Ltd. – Company has announced it is considering acquiring the insolvent Go Airlines India Ltd., which stopped flying in May, with a goal of possibly combining the two airlines– Positive
· Varun Beverages – Company signs accord with Jharkhand for proposed plant with capital outlay worth Rs450cr – positive
· Vijaya Diagnostic – Company to acquire 100% stake in P H Diagnostic Centre for Rs134.65 crore. Company to further infuse Rs 12.85 crore in P H Diagnostic Centre to pay existing debt – Positive
· RVNL – KRDCL-RVNL JV lowest bidder for railway station upgrade, project cost worth Rs123cr– positive
· Honeywell Automation India – Company received a contract to implement building management and safety technology for Reliance Life Sciences – Positive
· Xpro India – Company has proposed a capital raising plan to raise upto Rs. 140 Crores through convertible preferential issue and upto Rs. 150 Crores through QIP. The promoter group will also participate in the preferential issue and the company to setting up of a subsidiary in UAE – Positive
· Sanghvi Movers – Company has received work order aggregating to Rs. 166 Crores from one of eminent Independent Power Producers (IPP) in the renewable energy sector – Positive
· Kilburn Engineering Limited have received an LoI from a leading Indian steel manufacturer amounting to Rs. 1885 Lacs for an Externally Fired Superheater. – positive
· RateGain Travel – Company shared a success story with India’s leading hotel chain, Sarovar Hotels and Resorts for its channel manager product. Sarovar Hotels and Resorts is owned by European Hotel Chain Louvre Hotel Group which is worth $5.5 billion and has over 140+ hotels over 11 brands. – Long term positive
· Mitsu Chem Plast – Company has received In-Principle approval from Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) in reference to the draft Letter of Offer filed by the Company dated November 8, 2023 for the proposed Rights Issue of Equity Shares. – Positive
· Coal India - Government will launch 9th round of commercial coal mine auction on December 20, putting 26 mines on the block.
· Vedanta Ltd – Company is to raise up to Rs 3,400 crore via NCDs in one or more tranches – PositIve
· URGO Capital – Company raises Rs 250 crore via NCDs from FMO - FMO is Dutch entrepreneurial development bank – Positive
· JSW Steel – Company’ unit Periama completes acquisition of 10% stake in JSW USA. Periama’s shareholding in JSW USA increases to 100% - positive
· Sun Pharma – Company will acquire 16.7% stake in Massachusetts-based Lyndra Therapeutics for $30 million. It is a strategic investment to support development of innovative pharmaceutical delivery technologies and get access to the technology for certain molecules and territories.
· Jubliant Food – Company approve names Suma Hedge as executive VP and CFO – Positive
· Anupam Rasyan - The Board of Directors of Anupam Rasayan India Limited at its meeting held today, had approved the allotment of 19 lakh or 1.9% equity shares of face value at a price of Rs945.11 a share (CMP 1030) – Positive
· Transformers & Rectifires – Company securing order worth Rs237 crore from Power Grid Corporation of India to supply transformers - positive.
· United Drilling Tools – Company gets order from ONGC worth Rs95.8cr
- December 20, 2023 08:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Global Data
Mortgage Application, Consumer Confidence , Existing Home Sale.(US). – CPI,PPI, Retail Price Index, House Price Index (UK). PPI and Consumer Confidence (Germany).
- December 20, 2023 08:41
Stock Market Live Updates: Brokers Radar
Varun Beverage TGT by CLSA at 1419 from 1070, Jefferies TGT on Varin Beverage at 1110. CLSA TGT on Ashok Leyland at 238, Concor TGT raised by Goldman Sachs from 750 to 850. Anupam Rasayan TGT by Investec at 1310
- December 20, 2023 08:40
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO Updates
Azad Engineering IPO open today with price band between 499-524 a share, Suraj Estate IPO subscribed by 2.5 times. RBS Jewellers subscribed by 2.5 times, Happy Forging 2.3 times and Muthoot Finance subscribed by 2.8 times
- December 20, 2023 08:40
Stock Recommendations: Actionable BUY – NLC India, ICICI Securities, BSE, Bank of Baroda, PNB, IRFC, Tata Steel, Varun Beverage
- December 20, 2023 08:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Bank Nifty technicals: Range-bound movement, eyes on 47750 for upside momentum
Bank Nifty Technical Levels –.Bank Nifty oved in a range bound manner for the rest of the session. It formed a small bodied Bearish candle on daily frame with longer lower shadow. Now it has to hold above 47750 zones for an up move towards 48250 then 48500 levels while on the downside support is seen at 47500 then 47250 zones.
- December 20, 2023 08:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Nifty Technicals: Support-based buying seen, eyes on 21350 for further upside
Nifty Technical Levels – Nifty formed a small bodied Bearish candle on daily scale with longer lower shadow indicating support based buying and finally it closed with gains of around 35 points. Now it has to hold above 21350 zones, for an up move towards 21550 then 21650 zones whereas supports are placed at 21350 then 21250 zones.
- December 20, 2023 08:38
Stock Market Live Updates: Previous Day Market Update
Nifty managed to end in a positive territory, gaining 0.2% to close at 21458 due to renewed buying in Coal India, NTPC, Nestle, Reliance Industries, Hindustan Unilever, and Ultratech Cement. PSU Banks, Oil companies, Mining, Broking, and FMCG stocks were major gainers while Auto, IT, and metal stocks witnessed profit booking in the choppy market. Continued FII buying interest and strong macro data had a positive impact on the market. Coal Index surged 6% to close a 52-week high of Rs 367 amid news that the Government will launch the 9th round of commercial coal mine auction on December 20, putting 26 mines on the block. FMCG stocks witnessed fresh buying with Nifty FMCG Index soaring 1.4%. Nestle gained 4.5% after the company announced 5th Jan 2024 as the record date of stock split. FIIs were net sellers Rs602cr while DIIs were net buyers Rs294cr.
- December 20, 2023 08:37
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold prices today: Gold holds gains amid Fed rate cut expectations, reaches $2039/ounce
Gold Price Update –Gold held two days of gains as markets boosted bets on expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts early next year, even as policymakers continue to push back against the prospect. Gold advance 0.5% to $2039/ounce.
- December 20, 2023 08:36
Commodities Market Live Updates: Oil prices surge to near 1-month high amid Red Sea disruption fears
Oil Price Update –. Oil rose 2% to nearly 1-month high at $79/bbl as traders and shippers braced for the prospect of more disruption in the Red Sea. The US and its allies are considering possible military strikes against Iran-backed Houthi rebels in Yemen in recognition that a previously-announced task force may not be enough to eliminate the threat.
- December 20, 2023 08:35
Stock Market Live Updates: Global Markets Update: US ends at records, European stocks rise, Asian markets gain momentum
Global Market summary – US market ended record high as Nasdaq Composite tops 15,000 mark. European Stocks edge higher to hit January 2022 high. Bank of Japan kept unchanged interest rate. US 10-Year bond fell to 5-month low at 3.91%. Brent Crude nearly 1-month high at $79/bbl as Red Sea Shipping risks plague Global Trade.
US Market – U.S. stocks ended higher as rate-cut hopes underpinned sentiment and reported better than expected housing data. Treasury yields extended losses, with the 10-year at its lowest yield since late July. Nasdaq Composite surged 0.6% to close above 15k level. Both Dow Jones and S&P 500 gained 0.5% each.
Asian Market –Stocks in Asia gained after Wall Street extended its rally on Tuesday, with raders shrugging off warnings from policymakers trying to rein in expectations for Federal Reserve rate cuts. Australia, South Korea, Taiwan and Japan Index gained between 0.5% to 1%. Japan Index soared over 1% after Bank of Japan yesterday kept unchanged interest rate.
European Market –European equities posted modest gains Tuesday to claim back January 2022 levels, with central bank policy in focus as traders assessed technical levels that suggest the recent five-week rally might have gone too far. Both Germany and UK Index soared 0.5% each.
- December 20, 2023 08:33
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: Suraj Estate Developers issue closes today
The initial public offering of Suraj Estate Developers will close today for public subscription.
The ₹400-crore IPO of the Mumbai-based realtor Suraj Estate Developers Ltd was subscribed 2.42 times so far. The issue comes at with a price band of ₹340-360 and the market lot is 41 shares. The IPO is entirely a fresh issue of 1.11 crore shares.
As against the offer size of 82.35 lakh shares, the IPO received bids for nearly 2 crore shares.
Retail investors quota saw strong buying, as their portion was subscribed 3.90 times, while the NII quota was subscribed 2.06 times and that of QIB was relatively lacklustre at 0.12 times.
- December 20, 2023 08:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Tech Mahindra: Mohit Joshi assumes office as MD & CEO as CP Gurnani retires
- December 20, 2023 08:06
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: Azad Engineering IPO opens today at ₹499-524
The ₹740-crore from Hyderabad-based Azad Engineering will open today for public subscription. The company has fixed the price band as ₹499-524. Investors can bid for a minimum of 28 equity shares.
Several sports personalities including Sachin Tendulkar, PV Sindhu, VVS Laxman and Saina Nawal had invested in the company.
- December 20, 2023 08:05
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: All eyes on DOMS Industries listing today
Shares of DOMS Industries will be listed at the bourses today. The company has fixed the issue price at ₹790, at the upper end of the price band, after blockbuster IPO. The issue was subscribed 93.52 times overall, with QIB portion receiving nearly 116 times. Retail investors and non-institutions too subscribed heavily as the respective portions were subscribed 69.67 times and 66.51 times.
- December 20, 2023 08:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Market outlook by Ruchit Jain of 5paisa.com: Nifty consolidation continues with a positive bias; caution advised amid overbought signals
Ruchit Jain, Lead Research, 5paisa.com: on Markets
Since last three trading sessions, Nifty has been consolidating within a range but the bias still remains positive. Although the RSI readings on the daily chart of Nifty are overbought, there are no signs of reversal yet and thus, the trend remains intact until any reversal is seen. FII’s have around 60 percent positions in the index futures segment on the long side which is a positive sign. The immediate supports for Nifty are placed around 21330 followed by 21250 and till these are intact, the dips are likely to see buying interest. Only a break below 21250 would then apply breaks to the ongoing momentum and then some deeper retracements would be expected. On the higher side, if the index sustains above 21500, then it would continue its upmove in the overbought territory and one can then expect levels of 19650 and 19750-19800. Traders are advised to continue to trade with a positive bias, but avoid aggressive positions due to the overbought set ups.
- December 20, 2023 08:02
Stock Market Live Updates: CareEdge’s Overview on insurance sector
Non-Life Premiums Muted Growth Continues in Nov;
Growth in Health Slows, while Motor OD Pick-ups:
The non-life insurance industry reported a premium of Rs 20,897.6 crore in November 2023, rising by a more sedate 8.8%, compared to last month’s 13.6% and
22.1% in November 2022. This slower growth can primarily be attributed to slow growth in Health and Motor TP along with a fall in crop insurance. Meanwhile, for YTDFY24, the industry has continued to report double-digit growth. This growth continues to be underpinned primarily by the health and motor insurance segments. However, compared to the last year, the growth continues to be marginally subdued due to a fall in the liability, marine and crop insurance
- December 20, 2023 08:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: MANAPPURAM FINANCE: Non-gold businesses appear promising if executed well
Motilal Oswal
(MGFL IN, Mkt Cap USD1.8b, CMP INR173, TP INR205, 19% Upside, Buy)
At its analyst/investor meet, MGFL’s senior management team showcased the company’s capabilities in its non-gold business including MFI, vehicle finance, home finance and MSME & allied products.
- Beyond its view/outlook on the gold business, MGFL presented a drill-down on each of its non-gold businesses, including 1) a peek into its sourcing, underwriting and collection processes, 2) how these businesses have successfully navigated Covid and have reverted to pre-Covid business indicators, and 3) readiness to now exhibit healthy AUM growth and profitability in non-gold businesses.
- December 20, 2023 07:59
Commodities Market Live Updates: India Strategy: The oil price dividend: Emkay Global Financial
Brent crude is down 17.9% since end-September, despite the breakout of the Middle-East conflict. This is an incremental positive for India - the short-term impact is muted, but could be bigger in FY25 if the prices stay low. The best way to play this is via OMCs (BPCL is our favorite), but there are knock-on benefits for autos as well. We would play this through two-wheelers: Hero MotoCorp and TVS Motors. If the correction spreads to other commodities, there could be earnings upgrades for non-BFSI companies.
- December 20, 2023 07:59
Stock Recommendations: Emkay Global on Aditya Vision - Buy, Target: ₹5,000
We reiterate that online risk is far more exaggerated than on-the-ground reality, especially for large home appliances. Our conviction is backed not only by a CRISIL study, expert interactions and channel checks (highlighted in our IC report), but also by our analysis of global online penetration for large durables (given in this note). Euromonitor (Haier IPO document) mentions that global online mix is ~20% (CY17-19) and physical retailers are bound to retain a dominant share, owing to competitive pricing, fresher inventory, assisted sales, touch & feel experience and unbeatable consumer service. The study has also boosted our confidence on growth in India, given: i) its extremely low penetration of large kitchen appliances (vs ~27% global), ii) its premiumization potential (Rs16-18k/unit realization for WM/Ref vs 30-40k globally), iii) it is a key growth driver for global brands. We expect AVL to outpace retail peers with over 30% EBITDA CAGR in FY23-27E; retain BUY and TP of Rs5,000/share.
- December 20, 2023 07:59
Stock Market Live Updates: Information Technology: Accenture’s Q1FY24: No change in demand; retains FY24 guidance: Emkay Global Financial
Steady start to the year: Accenture (ACN) reported revenue of USD16.2bn, up 3% YoY (1% in LC) in Q1FY24. Revenue was slightly higher than the mid-point of the company’s guidance of -2% to 2% (in LC). 5 of the 13 industries grew in mid-single digits or higher in Q1. Consulting revenue was flat YoY at USD8.46bn (-2% in LC), while revenue from Managed Services/Outsourcing grew 6% YoY to USD7.77bn (+5% in LC). ACN posted very strong double-digit growth in security, strong double-digit growth in Cloud and Industry X, and double-digit growth in Song during Q1. Strategy and Consulting reported a mid-single-digit decline, while Technology posted mid-single-digit growth, and Operations stood flat YoY. New bookings stood at USD18.4bn (up 14% YoY; book-to-bill at 1.1x). Consulting bookings stood at USD8.6bn (up 6.3% YoY; book-to-bill at 1x) and Managed Services bookings stood at USD9.8bn (up 21.2% YoY; book-to-bill at 1.3x). The company reported over USD450mn new bookings in Generative AI. Adjusted operating margin expanded by 20bps YoY to 16.7% in Q1. Quarterly annualized voluntary attrition stood at 11% in Q1 vs. 14% QoQ/13% YoY. Total headcount grew by 10,222 QoQ to 743,041 employees (1.4% QoQ/0.7% YoY).
Weakness in CMT persists: Q1 revenue growth was led by Health and Public Services (12% in LC YoY), Resource (6%), and Products (1%), while Financial Services stood flat YoY. CMT declined sharply by 11% YoY. Geography wise, North America declined by 1% in LC due to the dip in Communication and Media, Software Platforms, and Banking and Capital Markets, partially offset by growth in Public Services. EMEA grew 2%, led by growth in Public Services and Banking and Capital Markets, partially offset by the decline in Communications and Media. Growth Markets grew 5%, led by growth in Chemicals and Natural Resources, Public Services, and Banking and Capital Markets.
FY24 guidance: ACN has retained its LC revenue growth of 2-5% in FY24 (inorganic contribution of more than 2% now from ~2% earlier). The guidance assumes no foreign exchange impact on reported USD revenue. The company also retained its GAAP operating margin guidance of 14.8-15.0%. Adjusted operating margin, which excludes ~USD450mn of business-optimization costs in FY24 and USD1bn in FY23, is expected to expand 10-30bps to 15.5-15.7%. ACN expects Q2FY24 revenue to be USD15.4-16 bn (-2% to 2% LC), assuming a negative 0.5% forex impact. The company expects OCF and FCF to be USD9.3-9.9bn and USD8.7-9.3bn, respectively, in FY24.
Earnings Call KTAs: i) Macro and geopolitical uncertainties have slowed the pace and level of client spending for smaller contracts with a shorter duration, especially for consulting services. ACN is also experiencing reduced demand, particularly in CMT. ii) Growth in H2 is expected to accelerate because of investments made in high-growth areas and anticipated ramp-ups of large deals. iii) The company had 30 clients with quarterly bookings greater than USD100mn, with over half in North America. iv) It closed 12 acquisitions in Q1 for a total of USD788mn in strategic areas across geographies. v) GenAI demand continued to accelerate in Q1 with over USD450mn in new bookings. vi) The pace of spending continued to be impacted by macro uncertainties; however, management believes the industry’s fundamentals remain intact. vii) UK remains weak and faced greater challenges than management’s expectations. ACN plans to diversify it from higher exposure to Banking and Capital Markets currently and pivot to more growth in other areas, aided by acquisitions. viii) ACN has not built any material improvement in discretionary spending and the macro environment in FY24 revenue growth guidance. Guidance assumes mid-to-high single-digit growth in Managed Services and low-single digit in Consulting. ix) ACN continues to see significant demand in cloud migration and modernization, modern ERP, Data and AI, and platforms and security. It further highlighted that only 40% of the enterprise workloads are in the cloud, of which only 20% are modernized, with huge opportunities there in the market.
Read through for Indian IT peers: ACN’s performance and commentary are broadly in sync with its Indian peers, suggesting no material improvement in the demand environment with macro uncertainties persisting. NIFTY IT has rallied ~9% in the last 1M, with the majority of this rally coming after the Fed’s dovish stance on rate hikes post easing inflation data and likely trajectory. Stable macros and dovish stance reduces the risk to our/consensus FY25 estimates of high single-digit revenue growth in Tier-1 companies, which builds some improvement in discretionary spending. We believe large caps offer a better risk-reward compared with mid-caps. Our pecking order is INFO, WPRO, TECHM, HCLT, LTIM, and TCS among Tier-1 companies.
- December 20, 2023 07:58
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO screener: India Shelter Finance listing today
Shares of India Shelter Finance will be listed at the exchanges today. The company fixed the IPO price as ₹493, at the upper end of the price band ₹469-493. ISFCL IPO was subscribed 36.71 times.
The IPO of India Shelter Finance, which came out at a price band of ₹469-493, received bids for 66.75 crore shares as against an offer of 1.79 crore shares.
- December 20, 2023 07:50
Stock Market Live Updates: Buzzing Stocks: Stocks that will see action today: December 20, 2023
Embassy Office, BPCL, Glenmark Life, Varun Beverages, RVNL, Vijaya Diagnostic, Jindal Stainless, U Gro, JK Tyre, Jubilant Footworks, Godrej Agrovet, National Fertilizers, Deepak Nitrite
- December 20, 2023 07:49
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock Recommendations: Varun Beverages: South Africa acquisition – A good value creation opportunity: Emkay Global Finance
Rating: Reduce; Target: ₹1,1,50
With Bevco’s acquisition, VBL has access to 10 African nations (incl. 5 existing nations) and now controls most of southern Africa. Among the new regions, South Africa gains significance as its NARTD market is ~40% of India’s market, albeit growing at a slower pace (3-5% vol. CAGR). The market is mature, but we remain confident of share gains for VBL, given its strong track record in Zimbabwe and Nepal (over 50% share now). Portfolio-led pricing gain is also a big opportunity, given ~50% lower realizations for Bevco vs. CCBA, a Coke bottler. We also see cluster-based cost synergies, which should further boost earnings growth potential. Acquisition funding (Rs13.2bn) shall be a co-investment from a PE fund and remaining through debt raise by VBL. Acquisition multiple at 0.7x CY23E sales is attractive, in-line with the previous acquisitions and provides a 5x-7x value creation opportunity. Post ~70% run-up in the last 12M, we have a REDUCE rating on VBL. However, consistent outperformance vs. peers and value creation in intl. geos provide scope for further re-rating.
- December 20, 2023 07:48
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 20-Dec-2023
• BALRAMCHIN
• DELTACORP
• INDUSTOWERS
• IRCTC
• MANAPPURAM
• NATIONALUM
• PEL
• RBLBANK
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- December 20, 2023 07:36
Stock Market Live Updates: PSB stocks sustain rally on hopes of another re-rating
Public sector banks have continued their good run on the bourses this year with the Nifty PSU Bank index gaining 33 per cent in the year to date. For two- and three-year periods, the index is up 123 per cent and 226 per cent, respectively.
“The difference in financials and asset quality between public and private sector banks has shrunk over time. PSBs were available cheap compared to the private sector banks. Now that gap is being narrowed, resulting in a rally,” said Deepak Jasani, head of retail research at HDFC Securities.
- December 20, 2023 07:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Institutional investors’ equity derivative trades as of: 19-12-2023
FIIS F & O : RS. CRS. :
TOTAL NET BUY : +9665 😃
INDEX FUT. : +1284
INDEX OPT. : +9234
STOCK FUT. : -788
STOCK OPT. : -65
🔹SEC. IN F&O BAN FOR, 20-DEC-23 :
ADDITION : DELTACORP, INDUSTOWER, IRCTC, PEL, RBLBANK
DELETION : HINDCOPPER, INDIACEM
🔹INSTL. INVEST. EQUITY CASH PROV. TRADES AS ON : 19-DEC-2023 :
FIIS : SELL -601 (11,749-12,350) 😩
DIIS : BUY +294 (8,728-8,434) 🙂
BSE SENSEX : +122 (71,437)🔼
NSE NIFTY : +35 (21,453)🔼
BSE MIDCAP. : -114 (36,186)🔽
BSE SMLCAP. : +42 (42,327)🔼
B. CRUDE : $ 78.40 🔽 😊
GOLD: $ 2,036=INR 63,800(10gr)🔼 😊
SILVER : RS. 77,800 (kg)(5pm)🔽😩
FOREX : RS. $ 83.18 🔽 ☺️
7.26%GOI ‘33: 7.2127%(100.30)🔼☺️
7.18%NEW ‘33: 7.1744%(100.0250)🔼☺️
7.18%GOI ‘37: 7.2778% (99.1550)🔼☺️
- December 20, 2023 07:16
Stocks to Watch: SpiceJet expresses interest in acquiring Go First amid bankruptcy
Debt-strapped SpiceJet has officially announced its interest in acquiring the bankrupt airline Go First. The revelation came through a filing where SpiceJet expressed its intent to submit an offer post diligence, with the aim of fostering a robust and viable airline, potentially combining forces with SpiceJet.
- December 20, 2023 07:15
Stocks to Watch: CCI Approves Nirma’s Majority Stake Buy in Glenmark Life Sciences
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has given its nod for acquisition of majority shareholding of Glenmark Life Sciences Limited by Nirma Ltd.
“CCI approves acquisition of majority shareholding of the Glenmark Life Sciences Ltd by the Nirma Ltd”, said a CCI post in platform ‘X’, which was formerly known as Twitter.
- December 20, 2023 07:14
Stocks to Watch: Jubilant Foodworks embarks on Domino’s rebranding to drive pizza consumption
Jubilant FoodWorks is stepping up investments on Domino’s rebranding to drive higher pizza consumption in a bid to grow the category’s share in terms of occassions. The company has kickstarted a 360-degree rebranding initiative which aims to grow the sailence of the brand especially among Gen Z and young millennials.
- December 20, 2023 07:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Stock to buy today: Havells India (₹1,372) – BUY
Havells India share price has been in an uptrend since the beginning of November. The stock rose 2 per cent on Tuesday indicating that the upmove is gaining momentum. Cluster of supports are there in the ₹1,330 and ₹1,310 region which can limit the downside. A fall beyond ₹1,310 looks less likely now.
- December 20, 2023 07:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Day trading guide for December 20, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- December 20, 2023 07:07
Stock Market Live Updates: JSW Infra: Company unit completes 100% stake acquisition of Marine Oil Terminal Corp and Fujairah branch
- December 20, 2023 07:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Adani Green Energy: Company expands renewable portfolio with acquisition of ARE59L
- December 20, 2023 07:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 20.12.2023
12:30 U.K. CPI y/y (Expected: 4.3% versus Previous: 4.6%)
20:30 U.S. CB Consumer Confidence (Expected: 104.1 versus Previous: 102)
- December 20, 2023 07:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 20.12.2023
General Mills, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- FMCG)
Toro Company (The) (Pre market) (Sector- Capital Goods)
Micron Technology, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- December 20, 2023 07:05
Share Market Live Updates: L&T faces SGST penalties, expects appeal win
L&T: Company says Telangana SGST imposes penalties on company for input tax credit dispute || Company expects favorable outcome at appellate level
- December 20, 2023 07:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Block deals
NIPPON LIFE AMC - NAM INDIA
Indusind Bank to sell entire 2.86% stake in co via block deals
Indusind to sell 1.79 crore shares worth nearly Rs 760 cr
Floor price Rs 427 per share, 5% discount to market price
JM Fin Broker to deal
- December 20, 2023 07:04
- December 20, 2023 06:58
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian equities rally on Central Banks’ dovish signals, market optimism prevails
A ‘Santa rally’ is sweeping through global stocks, fuelled by the Bank of Japan’s shift toward a more accommodative stance on Tuesday, which further stoked an already blazing optimism following the Federal Reserve’s indication last week of potential early-year cuts in U.S. interest rates.
Japanese stocks commenced Wednesday on a high note, extending the upward momentum seen on Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 index surged by 1.40%, equivalent to 464.52 points, reaching 33,683.91 in early trade. Simultaneously, the broader Topix index gained 0.95%, an increase of 22.15 points, reaching 2,355.96. In South Korea, the KOSPI climbed by 0.92% or 23.52 points, standing at 2,592.07.
Australian shares continued their ascent on Wednesday, predominantly driven by gold and energy stocks in a widespread buying spree following the central bank’s indications of progress on inflation during its year-end policy meeting.
The S&P/ASX 200 index surged by 0.57% to 7,531.70, building upon the 0.8% climb witnessed on Tuesday.
- December 20, 2023 06:56
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street’s momentum continues: Markets advance on Fed’s dovish tone, eyes set on key inflation data
Wall Street extended its rally on Tuesday, advancing on the day as last week’s dovish policy pivot from the Federal Reserve continued to reverberate and investors looked ahead to crucial inflation data.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 251.9 points, or 0.68%, to 37,557.92, the S&P 500 gained 27.81 points, or 0.59%, to 4,768.37 and the Nasdaq Composite added 98.03 points, or 0.66%, to 15,003.22.
