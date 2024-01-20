Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 20 January 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- January 20, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: NBFCs outpace SCBs in Q2, registering 20.8% credit growth
Over 9,000 NBFCs are currently registered with the RBI.
Even though the combined balance sheet size of NBFCs continues to be approximately one-fifth when compared with the Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), NBFCs play a significant role in last-mile credit delivery. As of Q2FY24, aggregate credit extended by NBFCs grew by 20.8 per cent compared to SCBs growth of 19.4 per cent.
NBFCs’ credit intensity measured by the credit/GDP ratio has been rising consistently, reaching a high in 2021.
Significantly, NBFCs’ credit as proportion to SCBs’ credit has also risen.
- January 20, 2024 08:47
Stock Market Live Today: NBFCs: Asset Focus on Retail, Need to Diversify Liabilities, says CAREEdge
A shift in the segmental distribution of credit with a tilt towards retail can be observed.
• Asset quality has improved. Public sector NBFCs have reported a lower GNPA ratio compared to their private sector counterparts.
• Large NBFCs (NBFC-UL)1 registered higher credit growth (y-o-y) of 21.9% and a better GNPA ratio of 3.4 per cent as of September 2023 compared to the overall NBFC sector.
• In H1FY24, NBFCs and HFCs remained the major issuers of listed bonds during the year, while banks and body corporates were their major subscribers.
- January 20, 2024 08:34
Broker’s Call: Here’s what Tushar Chaudhari, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher, said about Jindal Steel and Power
Jindal Steel and Power (JSP In, CMP ₹720, MCap ₹74,300 crore, BUY).
JSP announced the commissioning of 5.5mtpa Hot Strip Mill (HSM) at Angul which is expected to increase the proportion of Flat products to 55-60% from around 33% and reduce semis as well; aiding product mix and margin improvement over next two years.
The facility is capable of producing 1mm thick and 1680mm wide coils and is equipped with advanced features like Transfer bar cooling, edge heater, coil box, and heat shields, ensuring top-notch flatness, uniform mechanical properties, and production of high value-added grades.
This positions JSP to cater to various sectors including auto, construction, oil, downstream cold rolling, galvanizing, colour coating, etc. It was built in record 29 months.
In another development, its CFO Ramkumar Ramaswamy has resigned on personal reasons after 2 years of service. Sunil Agrawal, with 31 years of experience, will assume the CFO responsibilities temporarily.
View: Ramping up of HSM, commissioning of furnaces, opening of rest coal blocks, completing slurry pipeline are few of the triggers for JSP going ahead; which would drive earnings. The stock is currently trading at 6.7x/ 5.6x EV of FY25E/ FY26E EBITDA. Maintain BUY rating on the stock with a TP of ₹826 assigning an EV of 6x FY26E EBITDA.
- January 20, 2024 08:29
Stock market live updates: Bharat Dhawan, Managing Partner, Mazars (India), on his expectations from the budget session
“We can expect Budget 2024 to be quite comprehensive in nature. The policy perspective towards inclusive development, infrastructural expansion, digital payments, green projects and self-reliance will continue to get a push. Capital expenditure will continue to remain strong, with further allocations in the construction of roads and railways taking centre stage. Meanwhile, high hopes are pinned towards green hydrogen in the energy sector, as well as for championing the production of EVs in automotive. The agricultural sector can also expect sops in view of current climate and inflationary pressures, and the government may take steps to cut domestic prices and boost insurance. MSMEs and startups strive to keep the innovation spree running and boost momentum in manufacturing can bring in new financing routes and networking mechanisms for them”.
- January 20, 2024 08:27
Stock market live updates: Sunteck Realty said the Ministry of Corporate Affairs has approved incorporation of its wholly owned subsidiary ‘Sunteck YM Realty Private Limited’.
The subsidiary has been incorporated to carry on the business of construction, real estate and allied activities, per a regulatory filing.
- January 20, 2024 08:25
Stocks in news: Fortis Healthcare’s subsidiary gets notice w.r.t to alleged anomalies in diagnostics test at Mohalla Clinic from anti-corruption branch of Delhi government.
- January 20, 2024 08:19
Stock market live updates: Preview of ICICI Bank Q3 FY24 by Shreyansh V Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox
“We expect the second largest private sector bank to come out with healthy numbers in Q3FY24 aided by solid loan book growth and robust retail franchise. Though there would be some NIM compression continuing in Q3FY24 due to the passing of the increased cost of funds, the absolute profitability would show a double-digit growth on an annual basis. We expect RoA to be in the range of 2.3-2.5% and RoE in the range of 15-18% annualized this quarter. However, the bank’s decision to deal with an unsecured loan book will be a key thing to watch out for this quarter. Though we expect the opex cost to remain at elevated levels due to the bank’s focus on branch expansion, the profitability of the bank seems to be intact. With the uptick seen in rural demand in Q3FY23, we anticipate the bank’s business growth to be in high teens and CASA remaining constant in the range of 40-42%. Furthermore, we do not see any deterioration in the bank’s asset quality due to its strong credit profiling and high dependence on granular asset book.
- January 20, 2024 08:18
Stock market live updates: Here’s what Amnish Aggarwal – Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher, said about latest HUL’s quarterly results
HUL 3Q24 – Volumes up 2%, expect gradual and delayed recovery
(CMP: ₹2565 | Hold)
Financial Performance
>Revenues declined by -0.3% YoY to Rs151.9bn (PLe:Rs149.2bn).
> Volumes grew by 2% led by Home care and BPC
>Gross margins expanded by 401bps YoY to 51.5% (PLe:52.5%).
>EBITDA grew by 0.1% YoY to Rs35.4bn (PLe:Rs35.8bn).
>A&P Expenses grew by 32.8% YoY to Rs15.9bn
>Adj PAT declined by -1.5% YoY to Rs25.4bn (PLe:Rs25.79bn).
>Home Care revenues declined by -1.3% YoY; EBIT declined by -9% YoY; while margins contracted by -150bps YoY to 17.7%.
>Personal Care revenues declined by -0.2% YoY; EBIT grew by 1.7% YoY; while margins expanded by 48bps YoY to 25.6%.
>Food & Refreshment revenues grew by 0.9% YoY; EBIT grew by 7.6% YoY; while margins expanded by 118bps YoY to 19%.
>Others revenues grew by 3.4% YoY; EBIT grew by 1.7% YoY; while margins contracted by -68bps YoY to 39.7%
Business Performance
>Home Care: Low single digit revenue de-growth for the division with mid-single digit volume growth in detergents and dishwash.
>Beauty & Personal Care: Flat revenue growth & mid-single volume growth for the division. Oral and color cosmetics did well, however delayed winter impacted skin care.
>Foods & Refreshment: Low single digit revenue growth with low single digit decline in volumes. Tea faced consumer downtrading, Coffee grew in double-digits driven by pricing, HFD delivered modest price-led growth and Foods and Ice Cream both grew in mid-single digit on a high base.
- January 20, 2024 08:16
Stock market live updates| Elara Securities on Zydus Lifesciences: US keeps surprising
Zydus Lifesciences recently has entered into a deal with Synthon BV for commercialization of gIbrance (palbocicilib for breast cancer) in the US. Synthon is the sole first-to-file (FTF) for gIbrance; Zydus/Synthon will enjoy 180-day sole exclusivity. We estimate this a ~USD 350mn revenue and ~USD100mn PBT opportunity in FY28E. The development highlights the possibility of large unforeseen growth levers in the US generics business. We expect more such opportunities to crop up, as the longest patent cliff unfolds over the next 4-5 years. The company is the best placed among our coverage universe to take advantage of this phenomenon.
- January 20, 2024 08:15
Stock market live updates: IREDA result preview by Shreyansh V Shah, Research Analyst, StoxBox
IREDA is fully owned by the Government of India (GoI) and is of strategic importance for the promotion and development of the RE sector in India. Given its sovereign ownership, the lender’s average cost of funds remains stable and we thus expect NIMs to remain stable in Q3FY23. Additionally, due to its various co-financing deals and good financial flexibility, the finance arm will be able to mobilize funds at competitive rates. With asset quality in place, we anticipate the bottom line to grow at a faster pace due to increased consumption in the energy sector which will ensure new capex plans in the power sector going forward. Thus, we believe the company’s top line would report a healthy growth in Q3FY24.
- January 20, 2024 08:12
Stocks in news: Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services
Mahindra & Mahindra Financial Services’ shareholders have approved insertion of a clause in the Memorandum of Association, authorising the Company to solicit, procure and carry on the business of selling, distribution, advertising, marketing of all kinds of insurance products/ services including life insurance, health insurance, general insurance on behalf of various insurance companies as a Corporate Agent.
- January 20, 2024 08:07
Market report: Sensex, Nifty likely to remain subdued today
Domestic markets are likely to open flat and remain listless today. The focus will be on big ticket banking and finance companies such as ICICI Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Can Fin Homes, IDBI, IDFC First Bank and IREDA.
Participation from global investors will be low and even domestic investors will be in a holiday mood, said analysts.
As the US stocks overnight closed sharply higher, analysts expect domestic market to see a positive opening.
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services, said that subdued performance was reflected in the market amidst weakening global cues and elevated domestic valuations in mid- and small caps, eroding investor confidence.
“Strong US retail sales and rising US bond yields diminish expectations of a swift Fed rate cut, redirecting investor focus to safer bonds,” he said.
- January 20, 2024 07:43
IPO news: Nova Agritech raises ₹43.14 cr from anchor investors
Agri-input manufacturer Nova Agritech Ltd on Friday raised ₹43.14 crore from anchor investors, as part of IPO fundraising exercise.
The IPO is open to public on Monday and closes on Wednesday, The price band for the offer has been fixed as ₹39-41.
The company informed the bourses that it allocated about 1.05 crore shares at ₹41 a share on to anchor investors, who included foreign and domestic institutions
- January 20, 2024 07:41
Stock market live updates: Paytm Q3 losses narrows 43% to ₹222 crore; revenues up 38% to ₹2,850 crore
One97 Communications, which owns the brand Paytm, on Friday, reported a consolidated net loss of ₹ 222 crore for the third quarter ended December 31,2023. This loss was 43 percent lower than the net loss of ₹392 crore in same quarter last fiscal.
In the September 2023 quarter, Paytm had recorded a net loss of ₹ 292 crore.
For the nine months ended December 31, 2023, consolidated net loss came in at ₹ 872 crore, nearly half the net loss of ₹ 1,609 crore. Consolidated revenues were up 36 per cent to ₹ 7,711 crore (₹ 5,658 crore).
- January 20, 2024 07:40
Stock market live updates: Broker’s call: Asian Paints (Hold)
Prabhudas Lilladher expect stunted growth in medium term given that near peak EBIDTA margins; likelihood of price cuts (1.3 per cent in Q3-24); Q4-24 entry of Grasim in decorative paints.
- January 20, 2024 07:38
Stock market live updates: RBL Bank posts ₹233 crore PAT in Q3, makes AIF provisions of ₹115 crore
RBL Bank posted a net profit of ₹233 crore for Q3 FY24, higher than ₹209 crore a year ago but lower than ₹294 crore in the previous quarter.
However, the bottom line was hit due to a one-time contingency provision of ₹115 crore which the bank took on its AIF investments. Barring this, profit after tax for the quarter was ₹319 crore, up 53 per cent on year and 9 per cent on quarter.
- January 20, 2024 07:37
Stock market live updates: Reliance Jio profits rise 12% to ₹5,208 crore in Q3
The net profit of Reliance Jio rose 12.2 per cent to ₹5,208 crore in the December quarter of 2023, from ₹4,638 crore reported in the same period last year.
Revenue from operations, meanwhile, rose 10.3 per cent to ₹25,368 crore for the quarter, versus ₹22,998-crore revenue reported last year. According to Reliance, nearly 90 million subscribers have migrated to Reliance’s 5G network. Therefore, Reliance’s 5G network carries one-fourth of its total mobility data.
- January 20, 2024 07:36
Stock market live updates: Jindal Steel & Power commissions 6 MTPA hot strip mill in Odisha
Jindal Steel & Power Ltd, on Friday, announced the commissioning of its 6 million tonnes per annum (MTPA) hot strip mill at its steel manufacturing facility at Angul in Odisha.
The inauguration of the hot strip mill is pivotal for the company’s foray into the flat products market.
The mill was commissioned in a record time of 29 months, the company said in a statement, and the hot strip mill produced the first set of coils on January 10. The coils were dispatched on January 15.
- January 20, 2024 07:34
Stocks in news: CEAT introduces premium tyres for consumers
In a bid to gain market share in the premium tyre segment, CEAT Ltd has launched a range of premium steel radial tyres which will be sold direct to consumers.
The steel radial tyres that were earlier only manufactured and sold to Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) will now be available for aftermarket.
- January 20, 2024 07:33
Stock market live updates: Reliance Industries’ net profit rises to ₹17,265 crore in Q3 FY24
Reliance Industries’ consolidated net profit rose 9.3 per cent and revenue grew by a mere 3.5 per cent in the October-December quarter, weighed down by higher expenses and its oils-to-chemicals business.
The conglomerate reported a net profit of ₹17,265 crore, while its revenue was at ₹2.28-lakh crore in Q3 FY24.
- January 20, 2024 07:25
- January 20, 2024 07:23
Stock market live updates: Major US listed stocks result calendar 22 January 2024
TechnipFMC plc (Pre market) (Sector- Energy)
Brown & Brown, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Financial)
Logitech International S.A. (Post market) (Sector - Manufacturing)
United Airlines Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector – Aviation)
Independent Bank Group Inc. (Post market) (Sector – Financial)
Agilysys, Inc. (Post market) (Sector – Technology)
Enterprise Financial Services Corporation (Post market) (Sector – Financial)
United Microelectronics Corporation (Tentative) (Sector – Manufacturing)
- January 20, 2024 07:22
Stock market live updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 20-Jan-2024
• ABFRL
• BALRAMCHIN
• DELTACORP
• HINDCOPPER
• IEX
• NATIONALUM
• OFSS
• POLYCAB
• RBLBANK
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- January 20, 2024 07:18
Stock market live updates: US stocks close at a record high
The S&P 500 posted a record high close on Friday for the first time in two years, fuelled by a rally in chipmakers and other heavyweight technology stocks on optimism around artificial intelligence.
The benchmark’s close confirmed that the S&P 500 has been in a bull market since it closed at its low on Oct. 12, 2022, according to one measure which also puts that date as the end of a bear market.
In a selloff between its record high close of 4,796.56 on Jan. 3, 2022 and its low in October 2022, the S&P 500 tumbled 25%.
On Friday, the S&P 500 jumped 1.23% to end the session at 4,839.81 points.
- January 20, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates: BSE, NSE to trade in full session today
Indian stocks will trade in a full session on Saturday, and remain shut on Monday due to a public holiday in Maharashtra. The blue-chip Nifty 50 index settled 0.75% higher at 21,622.40 on Friday, while the S&P BSE Sensex closed 0.70% higher at 71,683.23. After Saturday’s session, regular market trading will resume on Jan. 23, Tuesday.
