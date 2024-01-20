January 20, 2024 08:52

Over 9,000 NBFCs are currently registered with the RBI.

Even though the combined balance sheet size of NBFCs continues to be approximately one-fifth when compared with the Scheduled Commercial Banks (SCBs), NBFCs play a significant role in last-mile credit delivery. As of Q2FY24, aggregate credit extended by NBFCs grew by 20.8 per cent compared to SCBs growth of 19.4 per cent.

NBFCs’ credit intensity measured by the credit/GDP ratio has been rising consistently, reaching a high in 2021.

Significantly, NBFCs’ credit as proportion to SCBs’ credit has also risen.