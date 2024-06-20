Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for June 20, 2024.
- June 20, 2024 09:20
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in green; Sun Pharma under pressure
Domestic benchmark indices opened marginally higher on Thursday. Within the Sensex pack, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Bharti Airtel and HDFC Bank were among the top gainers, while Sun Pharma was the major laggard.
- June 20, 2024 08:51
Share market live news: Corporate actions
Sapphire Foods India has approved sub-division/split of existing equity shares from 1 equity share having face value of Rs. 10/- each, into 5 equity shares having face value of Rs. 2/- each, subject to the approval of shareholders at the forthcoming 15th Annual General Meeting of the Company.
Dividend
20-Jun-24
BNRSEC: Dividend - Rs. - 1.50
LT: Final Dividend - Rs. - 28.00
ACGL: Final Dividend - Rs. - 15.00
PRIMESECU: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
EMUDHRA: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.25
21-Jun-24
TATASTEEL: Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.60
SOLIMAC: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.75
KANSAINER: Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.75
PNB: Dividend - Rs. - 1.50
CARERATING: Final Dividend - Rs. - 11.00
BEPL: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
CYIENT: Final Dividend - Rs. - 18.00
DHANROTO: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.50
CONCORDBIO: Dividend - Rs. - 8.75
BAJFINANCE: Final Dividend - Rs. - 36.00
SUPREMEIND: Final Dividend - Rs. - 22.00
HDFCLIFE: Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.00
GREENLAM: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.65
TORNTPHARM: Final Dividend - Rs. - 6.00
ACI: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
CEENIK: Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
BAJAJFINSV: Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.00
MISHTANN: Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.0010
24-Jun-24
OBEROIRLTY: Final Dividend - Rs. - 2.00
IPO
DEE Development Engineers: 19-Jun-24; Close: 21-Jun-24
Akme Fintrade India: 19-Jun-24; Close: 21-Jun-24
Stanley Lifestyles: 21-Jun-24; Close: 25-Jun-24
Buyback
---
Bonus
PVV Infra: Bonus Issue 1:5; Ex-Date: 21-Jun-24
Hindustan Petroleum Corp: Bonus Issue 1:2; Ex-Date: 21-Jun-24
Bharat Petroleum Corp: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 21-Jun-24
Aurionpro Solutions: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 27-Jun-24
MM Forgings: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 16-Jul-24
Siddhika Coatings: Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 19-Jul-24
EIH Associated Hotels : Bonus Issue 1:1; Ex-Date: 29-Jul-24
Stock Split
Premier Explosives: Stock Split From Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/-; Ex-Date: 21-Jun-24
Share India Securities: Stock Split From Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/-; Ex-Date: 27-Jun-24
Remsons Industries: Stock Split From Rs. 10/- to Rs. 2/-; Ex-Date: 05-Jul-24
Right Issue
Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering: Ex-Date: 20-Jun-24
VSF Projects: 05-Jun-24; Close: 20-Jun-24
IFL Enterprises: 27-May-24; Close: 25-Jun-24
Integra Essentia: 11-Jun-24; Close: 25-Jun-24
Sobha: 28-Jun-24; Close: 04-Jul-24
Gujarat Toolroom: 14-Jun-24; Close: 12-Jul-24
Spright Agro: 24-Jun-24; Close: 12-Jul-24
Bhandari Hosiery Exports: 08-Jul-24; Close: 22-Jul-24
Mitcon Consultancy & Engineering: 28-Jun-24; Close: 26-Jul-24
- June 20, 2024 08:44
Stock market live news: Broker’s Call
GS on Tata Technologies
Initiate Sell, TP Rs 900
See downside as
1) Proprietary analysis with Global autos / aerospace colleagues indicates OEMs growing mechanical R&D budgets (TATE is over-indexed) at +5% CAGR (3yr fwd) vs CASE software budgets growing at +20% CAGR
2) Tata Motors & JLR relationships (30% of sales), could make broadening Luxury Automaker customer base harder in future
3) Ongoing normalization in engineering rev from VinFast
Trades at fwd P/E of 50x
GS on CE Info Systems
Initiate buy, TP Rs 2800
Well-poised to benefit from early leadership position in fast-growth end-markets including auto navigation, mapping devices, connected vehicles, telematics & govt digitisation
Co enjoys 80%+mkt share in Auto OEM Navigation Software
Forecast 38% FY24-FY27E rev CAGR & steady EBITDA margin in 38-41% range
Catalysts
1) Pickup from Hyundai/Kia contract win
2) pickup in faster-growth IoT biz
3) increase in EV led N-CASE adoption
Trades at fwd P/E of 53x
GS on Uno Minda
Initiate Buy, TP Rs 1350
Well positioned for growth in India’s auto components industry where select businesses are benefiting from ongoing premiumization
CO currently enjoys 50%+ share in auto switches, 40%+ in 4W alloy wheels & sub-25% in Lighting/Seating
Catalysts: (1) Korean OEM oppty; (2) EV powertrain / motor supply optionality; (3) Upcoming capacity in Alloy wheels / Lighting.
Risks: Peak switches share, autos demand slowdown, growth focus over FCF
CLSA on Tata Motors
O-P, TP Rs 1181
JLR Investor day
Co highlighted it will invest £18bn over next 4 yrs for its electrification journey
Management guided for a ≥8.5% Ebit margin in FY25 & expects 10% Ebit margin in FY26
Co plans to launch Range Rover electric & New JLR in FY25
Macquarie on Financials
Upgrade: KMB (TP raised to Rs 2025), SBI Life(TP raised to Rs 1750)to O/P
Downgrades: SBI, BAF (TP cut to Rs 6600), CIFC, MMFS (TP cut to Rs 250)to U/P
Private banks at attractive vals & expected to report 16-18% ROE over next couple of yrs
Would stay away from PSU banks, Insurance, and Fintechs owing to regulations, declining fundamentals, and/or unfavourable risk-reward.
Top picks... Banks: Axis, IIB
Top Picks... NBFCs: SHFL, LICHF.
MOSL on PSUs
Preferred Ideas: SBI, Coal India, GAIL, HPCL, & Bank of Baroda.
Back with a vengeance!
Earnings momentum fueling outperformance!
Strong business narratives and growing order book driving a rerating
Healthy outlook to continue!
- June 20, 2024 08:42
Share market live news: IPO alerts
➝ Akme Fintrade India Ltd IPO (MainBoard)
IPO Date: 19- 21 June, 2024
Listing Date: 25 June, 2024
GMP: 40%-
➝ Falcon Technoprojects India Limited (SME)
IPO Date: 19- 21 June, 2024
Listing Date: 26 June, 2024
GMP: 25%-
➝ Durlax Top Surface Limited (SME)
IPO Date: 19- 21 June, 2024
Listing Date: 26 June, 2024
GMP: 58%
➝ DEE Development Engineers Limited (MainBaord)
IPO Date: 19- 21 June, 2024
Listing Date: 26 June, 2024
GMP: 40%
➝ GEM Enviro Management Limited (SME)
IPO Date: 19- 21 June, 2024
Listing Date: 26 June, 2024
GMP: 94%
➝ Winny Immigration and Education Services (SME)
IPO Date: 20- 24 June, 2024
Listing Date: 27 June, 2024
GMP: 35%
➝ Dindigul Farm Product Limited (SME)
IPO Date: 20- 24 June, 2024
Listing Date: 27 June, 2024
GMP: 130%
➝ Stanley Lifestyles Limited IPO (MainBoard)
IPO Date: 21- 25 June, 2024
Listing Date: 28 June, 2024
GMP: 40%
- June 20, 2024 08:41
Stock market live news: Gokaldas Exports to invest up to ₹350 crore in BRFL Textiles via optionally convertible debentures
- June 20, 2024 08:40
Share market live news: Macquarie’s take on banks, NBFCs, insurance sector
Macquarie: India Financials | Stick with private sector banks; avoid PSUs, NBFCs, insurance, fintechs
Private sector banks: steady power of compounding story.
PSU banks, NBFCs, Insurance face regulations, declining fundamentals
Banks: We upgrade KMB (Kotak Bank) and CUBK (City Union Bank) from Neutral to Outperform.
NBFCs: Downgrade BAF (Bajaj Finance), CIFC (Chola Finance), MMFS (Mahindra Finance) from Neutral to Underperform
Insurance: Upgrade SBI Life to Outperform from Neutral
- June 20, 2024 08:37
Stock market live news: Sensex, Nifty likely to open on flat note
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flat note on Thursday. While bulls are tired, bears are afraid to take fresh short positions, said a Chennai-based market veteran. Gift Nifty at 23,525 against the Nifty future value of 23,503 at NSE, signals a flat opening with positive bias.
The focus has now shifted to upcoming General Budget and other policy announcements of the new government, said experts. However, the undertone will remain positive, given the strong macros, they added.
- June 20, 2024 08:34
Share market live news: Stocks that will see action today
Asia Opportunities Fund and General Atlantic are likely to sell 4.2 per cent stake in PNB Housing Finance via block deals, say reports. The floor price has been fixed at ₹773 per share, a discount of 8 per cent to Wednesday’s closing price, the reports added. The deal size is said to be worth nearly ₹830 crore.
Tata Motors announced that it will increase the price of its commercial vehicles up to 2 per cent. The price increase is to offset the impact of rising commodity prices. It will be applicable across the entire range of commercial vehicles, and will vary as per individual model and variant. Besides, the company’s JLR and Chery have signed a letter of intent to strengthen CJLR’s product offer for the next era of electrification in China. The new model of collaboration leverages fully both parties’ complementary strengths—with Chery holding a leading automotive market position in China while JLR has unrivalled heritage and design strength—creating mutually beneficial prospects for the future.
Aditya Birla Digital Fashion Ventures Limited (ABDFVL), a wholly owned subsidiary of the Aditya Birla Fashion & Retail, has executed a binding offer letter with Universal Sportsbiz Private Limited for a minority investment with an option for a path to majority stake acquisition in USPL, comprising of manufacturing and distribution of fashion apparels, footwear and accessories, under the brand ‘Wrogn’ .
Indian Oil has entered into a joint venture agreement with GPS Renewables Private Limited, one of the leading biofuels companies in the country. This association will pave the way for the formation of a 50:50 joint venture company dedicated to advancing biofuel adoption across the country.
Gensol Engineering has received the second tranche under greenshoe option allotment of 250 MW/500 MWh from Gujarat Urja Vikas Nigam Limited (GUVNL) for standalone Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS) project to reach 500 MW / 1000 MWh. The project, including first and second tranche, will generate a total revenue of INR ₹2,685 crore over the 12-year battery energy storage purchase agreement tenure.
Kato Works has partnered with Action Construction Equipment to penetrate the Indian construction equipment market. The collaboration aims to leverage Kato’s advanced technology and ACE’s local market expertise.
Blue Dart, South Asia’s leading courier and integrated express package distribution company, has successfully launched drone deliveries in collaboration with Skye Air, a leader in drone technology. This move marks a significant advancement towards cleaner and more efficient delivery solutions. Building on their pioneering VLOS trials in Vikarabad, Hyderabad, in September 2021, and BVLOS trials under the Telangana government’s ‘Medicine from the Sky’ initiative, Blue Dart continues to lead in utilising drone technology for logistics.
Allcheckdeals India Pvt. Ltd, a wholly owned subsidiary of Info Edge (India) Ltd has agreed to invest an amount of ₹1 crore in its wholly owned subsidiary—NewInc Internet Services Private Limited, a step down wholly owned subsidiary that is engaged in the business of providing all kinds and types of internet, computer and electronics data processing services.
The Madhya Pradesh government on Wednesday suspended the licence of Som Distilleries after child labourers were rescued from its unit in Raisen district. Som Distilleries manufactures and distributes beer, India-made foreign liquor and ready-to-drink beverages.
Brigade Group has announced that it would develop a third tower of the World Trade Center (WTC) at Infopark Kochi. The ₹150-crore project will be developed by Brigade Group. The new tower will be 16 storeys high with a car-park of six decks. It will come up on the non-SEZ plot with a built-up space of 2.6-lakh-square feet. This new tower of WTC will generate around 2,700 direct jobs and the project is expected to complete in three years.
An FIR registered by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) under various sections of Prevention of Corruption Act against four officials of the PNC Infratech. All the operations of the company, including its core operations at construction sites all over India, are functioning without any impediment and continue to remain fluent, per a statement. However, it is not possible for the company at this stage to assess the inpact of the aforesaid matter, if any, the statement added.
Godrej Group has received approval of the Competition Commission of India for family arrangement. The proposed combination relates to realignment of interests, legal ownership, and management of various entities within the Godrej group pursuant to an inter-se arrangement between the members of the family branches viz., Adi Godrej and family (ABG Family), Nadir Godrej and family (NBG Family), Jamshyd Godrej and family (JNG Family) and SmitaCrishna and family (SVC Family). GILAC Group Entities include: (a) Godrej Industries Limited (b) Godrej Consumer Products Limited (c) Godrej Properties Limited (d) Godrej Agrovet Limited (e) Godrej Seeds & Genetics Limited (f) Innovia Multiventures Private Limited (g) Astec LifeSciences Limited and (h) Anamudi Real Estates LLP. G&B Group Entities include (a) Godrej & Boyce Manufacturing Company Limited; (b) Godrej Holdings Private Limited; (c) Godrej Infotech Limited; and (d) RKN Enterprises.
Sun Pharmaceuticals has received Warning Letter from USFDA for its Dadra facility. The Warning Letter summarises violations with respect to Current Good Manufacturing Practice (cGMP) regulations. The contents of the Warning Letter will be made public by the USFDA in due course.
TTK Prestige has signed an agreement with a globally reputed consultant to assist the company to redraw its blueprint for a 5-year long-term strategy and plan. The company will be spending in the range of around ₹12 crore over the next 6 months for this exercise.
Eimco Elecon (India) Limited has received an order of ₹33.11 crore (excluding GST) from The Singareni Collieries Company Limited for supply of coal mining equipment. The execution of the contract is to be done based on staggered delivery, on or before 28th February, 2025.
GSEDPL, subsidiary of the GMR Power and Urban Infra, has entered into a Definitive Agreement with BOSCH Global Software Technologies. As part of the arrangement, BGSW has executed definitive agreements with GSEDPL whereby it will be investing 10 per cent equity capital in each of the three project SPVs, with GSEDPL holding the balance 90 per cent of the equity capital of these SPVs. BGSW with its expertise in IoT and connected products will create a robust system architecture that connects these smart meters to cloud and IT infrastructure.
KEI Industries has said that operations of the plants situated at Rakholi and Chinchpada are partially affected due to stoppage of production, in view of strike announced by Labour w.e.f. 19th June, 2023. However, there is no strike at other plants.
MAS Financial Services is planning to raise up to ₹400 crore via QIP, with a green shoe option to increase the size to ₹500 crore, according to market buzz. Likely offer price is ₹286.25
Aayush Wellness Ltd, erstwhile Aayush Food and Herbs Ltd, a leading organisation in the health and wellness solutions industry got approval from its Board of Directors for sub-division/split of its existing fully paid-up equity shares. This strategic move involves the sub-division of one share having a face value of ₹10 each into 10 equity shares with a face value of ₹1 each.
- June 20, 2024 07:58
Stock market roundup
Stocks to Watch
Som Distilleries And Breweries: The Madhya Pradesh government suspended the license of Som Distilleries due to concerns about child labour. SDPL is part of the Som Group of companies, which also has Som Distilleries and Breweries Ltd., a listed firm, under its umbrella.
Indian Oil Corporation: The company entered a joint venture with GPS Renewables for
Sustainable Energy Solutions.
Sun Pharmaceutical Industries: The company received a warning letter from the US FDA for the Dadra facility. The US FDA warning letter summarises current good manufacturing practice regulations.
Eimco Elecon (India): The company received an order worth Rs 33.11 crore from The Singareni Collieries Company for the supply of coal mining equipment.
PNB Housing Finance: The company’s holders offer 1.08 crore shares at a floor price of Rs 773 apiece, as per Bloomberg.
Chemplast Sanmar: The board is to meet on June 24 to consider fundraising.
Kaynes Technology India: The company incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary named Kaynes Holding.
Godrej Industries: CCI approved the proposed family group re-alignment.
Avenue Supermarts: The company has opened a new store in Tamil Nadu today. The total number of stores as of date stands at 369.
PNC Infratech: The company’s MD and Director appeared before CBI. The company’s operations are functioning without any impediment. The company will cooperate with law enforcement agencies.
Sapphire Foods India: The board approved splitting each share into 5.
IPO Offering
DEE Development Engineers: The public issue was subscribed to 2.51 times on day 1. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.02 times), non-institutional investors (5.29 times), retail investors (2.68 times), and employees reserved (7.05 times).
Akme Fintrade India: The public issue was subscribed to 3.01 times on day 1. The bids were led by institutional investors (0.02 times), non-institutional investors (5.15 times), retail investors (4.17 times), and employees (0.56 times).
Block Deals
Advanced Enzyme Technologies: Motilal Oswal Financial Services bought 1.1 crore shares (9.88%) at Rs 385 apiece, while Orbimed Asia Iii Mauritius sold 1.1 crore shares (9.88%) at Rs 385 apiece.
Piramal Enterprises: Anutham Realty bought 1.08 crore shares (4.54%) at Rs 900.8 apiece, while The Srikrishna Trust sold 1.08 crore shares (4.54%) at Rs 900.8 apiece.
Sansera Engineering: Client Ebene Limited sold 50.3 lakh shares (9.43%) at Rs 1200 apiece, Cvcigp Ii Employee Ebene Limited sold 12.23 lakh shares (2.29%) at Rs 1,200 apiece, while Custody Bank Of Japan Ltd. Re Rb Amundi India Small Cap Equity Mother Fund bought 10.93 lakh shares (2.05%), DSP Mutual Fund bought 20.83 lakh shares (3.89%), Societe Generale bought 3.58 lakh shares (0.67%), SBI Mutual Fund bought 3.64 lakh shares (0.68%) and among others at Rs 1,200 apiece.
Bulk Deals
AU Small Finance Bank: Westbridge Aif I sold 1.3 crore shares (1.94%) at Rs 650.08 apiece, while Goldman Sachs Investments Mauritius I Ltd. bought 43.34 lakh shares (0.64%) at Rs 650 apiece.
BLS E-Services: Minerva Ventures Fund sold 4.70 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 281 apiece.
Dhampur Sugar Mills: Goel Anil Kumar sold 3.5 lakh shares (0.52%) at Rs 243.02 apiece.
Indus Towers: Vodafone Telecommunications India sold 26.56 crore shares (9.86%) between Rs 315.99 apiece and 325 apiece; Al-Amin Investments sold 2.08 crore shares (0.77%) at Rs 314.54 apiece; and Asian Telecommunication Investments (Mauritius) Limited sold 2.51 crore shares (0.93%) at Rs 311.4 apiece. Prime Metals Limited offloaded 5.6 crore shares (2.07%) at Rs 311.51 apiece and Mobilvest sold 4.29 crore shares (1.59%) at Rs 311.4 apiece. On the other hand, Authum Investment And Infrastructure Limited bought 1.49 crore shares (0.55%) at Rs 321.81 apiece, Bharti Airtel Limited bought 2.69 crore shares (0.99%) at Rs 320 apiece, Ghisallo Capital Management LLC bought 1.98 crore shares (0.73%) at Rs 311.4 apiece and SBI Mutual Fund bought 3.58 crore shares (1.32%) at Rs 311.4 apiece.
Gland Pharma: Fosun Pharma Industrial sold 99 lakh shares (6.01%) at Rs 1,771.81 apiece, while Ubs Principal Capital Asia Limited bought 8.25 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 1771.05 apiece.
Insider Trades
Jindal Stainless: Promoter Sarika Jhunjhnuwala sold 15,000 shares on June 14.
KNR Constructions: Promoter Kamidi Narsimha Reddy sold 55 lakh shares between June 14 and 19, and Promoter Kamidi Jalandhar Reddy sold 5 lakh shares on June 18.
Amber Enterprises India: Promoter Kartar Singh sold 1.5 lakh shares on June 18.
Redtape: Promoter Rashid Ahmed Mirza bought 32,500 shares on June 18.
Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 5% to 2%: Diamond Power Infrastructure.
Ex/record Dividend: eMudhra, Larsen & Toubro.
Ex/record AGM: Tejas Networks, Bajaj Hindustan Sugar, Orient Green Power, eMudhra.
Moved into short-term framework: JNK India, Max Estates.
- June 20, 2024 07:20
Stock market live news: Bulk deals
Shaily Engineering Plastics Ltd.
LIGHTHOUSE INDIA II| EQUITY INVESTORS LIMITED sold 20,20,105 at Rs. 675.03
MOTILAL OSWAL MUTUAL FUND bought 12,50,000 at Rs. 675.00
MOTILAL OSWAL MUTUAL FUND bought 7,13,9 58 at Rs. 675.00
Mathew’s Pacific Fund
Matthews India Fund bought 2,08,337 at Rs. 1,200.00
Advanced Enzyme Technologies Ltd.
MOTILAL OSWAL FINANCIAL SERVICES LIMITED bought 1,10,53,245 at Rs. 385.00
GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENTS MAURITIUS I LTD bought 43,34,080 at Rs. 650.00
- June 20, 2024 07:16
Stock market live news: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date
* BALRAMPUR
* CHAMBAL
* HAL
* HINDCOPPER
* INDUSTOWER
* INDIACEM
* PEL
* SAIL
- June 20, 2024 07:15
Share market live news: Q4FY24 Earning Calendar
APIS, PARSWANATH
- June 20, 2024 07:15
Stock market live news: Major US listed stocks result calendar
Accenture plc (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Kroger Company (Pre market) (Sector- Miscellaneous)
Darden Restaurants, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Hotels)
Jabil Inc (Pre-market) (Sector- Technology)
- June 20, 2024 07:14
Share market live news: Economic Calendar – 20.06.2024
06:45 CHINA 5-Y Loan Rate (Expected: 3.95% versus Previous: 3.95%)
16:30 UK BOE Monetary Policy (Expected: 5.25% versus Previous: 5.25%)
18:00 US Unemployment Claims (Expected: 240K versus Previous: 242K)
18:00 US Building Permits (Expected: 1.46M versus Previous: 1.44M)
- June 20, 2024 07:10
Stocks in news today: SBI Board approves raising long-term bonds up to ₹20,000 crore in FY25.
- June 20, 2024 07:10
Share market live news: Axis Bank to acquire an additional stake worth ₹336 crore in Max Life
With this the stake of Axis entities in Max Life to increase to 19.99% from 19.02%.
- June 20, 2024 07:09
Share market live news: LIC Housing Finance updates
PMAY:
➝ From 2015-2024, disbursed Rs. 42000cr.
FY25 Guidance:
➝ Disbursals at Rs. 75k cr
➝ AUM +10% to 12%
➝ NIMs at 2.7% to 2.9%
- June 20, 2024 07:08
Share market live news: Macquarie: India Financials | Stick with private sector banks; avoid PSUs, NBFCs, insurance, fintechs
Private sector banks: steady power of compounding story.
PSU banks, NBFCs, Insurance face regulations, declining fundamentals
Banks: We upgrade KMB (Kotak Bank) and CUBK (City Union Bank) from Neutral to Outperform.
NBFCs: Downgrade BAF (Bajaj Finance), CIFC (Chola Finance), MMFS (Mahindra Finance) from Neutral to Underperform
Insurance: Upgrade SBI Life to Outperform from Neutral
- June 20, 2024 07:08
Stock market live news: Goldman Sachs: India Autos | Assessing Series Hybrids in the India Car Market Context
Uno Minda (UNOI.BO) Switching the lights on in alloy wheels and EVs; initiate at Buy (12-m TP of Rs1,350 implies +28% upside)
C.E. Info Systems (CEIF.BO) Mapping India’s digital mobility journey; initiate at Buy (12-m TP of Rs2,800 implies +40% upside).
Tata Technologies (TATE.BO) Better entry points ahead; initiate at Sell (12-m TP of Rs900 implies -12% downside).
- June 20, 2024 07:07
Market live news: Minimum support prices for kharif crop announced
--The MSP for Paddy has been set as Rs 2300/Quintal versus Rs 2183/Quintal
-- The MSP for Bajra has been set at Rs 2625/Quintal versus Rs 2500/Quintal
-- The MSP for Jowar has been set at Rs 3371/Quintal versus Rs 3180/Quintal
--The MSP for Raagi has been set at Rs 4290/Quintal versus Rs 3836/Quintal
--The MSP for Maize has been set at Rs 2225/Quintal versus Rs 2090/Quintal
-- The MSP for Medium Staple Cotton has been set at Rs 7121/Quintal versus Rs 6690/Quintal
--The MSP for Moong has been set at Rs 8682/Quintal versus Rs 8558/Quintal
--The MSP for Urad has been set at Rs 7400/Quintal versus Rs 6950/Quintal
--The MSP for Tur/Arhar has been set at Rs 7550/Quintal versus Rs 7000/Quintal
--The MSP for Niger Seed has been set at Rs 8717/Quintal versus Rs 7734/Quintal
--The MSP for Groundnut has been set at Rs 6783/Quintal versus Rs 6377/Quintal
--The MSP for Soybean has been set at Rs 4892/Quintal versus Rs 4600/Quintal
--The MSP for Sunflower Seed has been set at Rs 7280/Quintal versus Rs 6760/Quintal
--The MSP for Sesamum has been set at Rs 9267/Quintal versus Rs 8635/Quintal
- June 20, 2024 07:06
Share market live news: Fund Flow Activity: 19 June 2024 (Rs. In cr)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 176830.13 + 13129.59 Total : 189959.72
F&O Volume: 739872.59 + 302535.46 Total : 1042408.05
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: +7908.36
(24852.22 - 16943.86)
DII: NET BUY: +7107.8
(22548.24 - 15440.44)
- June 20, 2024 07:05
Share market live news: Investec’s take on Muthoot Microfin Limited
Muthoot Microfin Limited (MUTT.NS) | A differentiated MFI model with focus on underwriting
Muthoot Microfin (MUTHM) follows a differentiated microfinance model – independent credit manager at each branch, credit scorecard model for underwriting, natural catastrophe cover for its clients, separate collections team, high share of digital collections (26%) and a high penetration of its mobile APP (1.6mn downloads). The benefits are visible in its superior credit quality (among the lowest write-offs over FY21-24). It has further improved its business strength by diversifying geographically (largest state share declined from 36% as of Mar’18 to 26% as of Mar’24). It has delivered AUM CAGR of 23% in the last five years, with an avg RoA/RoE of 3.5%/15.7% over the past two years. Its top management has remained stable (~87% of top management has 5 years+ vintage). AUM growth is granular with client base growing at 16% 5Y CAGR. We forecast AUM CAGR of 24% and profitability (~18% RoE) over the next 3 years. Initiate at BUY with TP of Rs 350 (45% upside).
- June 20, 2024 06:59
Stock market live news: Researchbytes Analyst updates
Recent Interview
AGS Transact Techno: Ravi B. Goyal, Founder and CMD
AGS Transact Technologies Ltd’s Strategic Shift: Digital Expansion and Debt Reduction Focus
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HvJiQaCVkRk
CenturyPlyboard: Keshav Bhajanka, ED
Expect The Thrust On Hsg From The Govt To Continue In The Budget: Century Plyboards
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uWtuPXlsogQ
LIC Housing Fin: Tribhuwan Adhikari, MD & CEO
24,000 Cr Was Announced For Urban Hsg, Expect Govt To Hike Number In Upcoming Budget: LIC Hsg Fin
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ST8P0rO_h3I
Mishra Dhatu Nigam: SK Jha, CMD
Exports Are Picking Up, Will Be 2x Of What The Company Did In FY24: Mishra Dhatu Nigam
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=0lO4hn91B88
Titan Company: Ajoy Chawla, CEO-Jewellery Division
India’s Luxury Jewellery Market Grows At 30% CAGR While Zoya Grows 40% in Last 4 Years: Titan
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=I9sCOykljqE
Aurionpro Sol: Ashish Rai, Vice Chairman
Our Orderbook Continues To Remain Strong And Demand Is Also Strong Currently: Aurionpro Solutions
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Bf-yWUNgKo0
Gravita India: Navin Sharma, CEO
Growth In Lithium-Ion Batteries & Steel Will Start Contributing In Bigger Way In 2027: Gravita India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=phBcyjh0zDY
IIFL Finance: Kapish Jain, CFO
Have Addressed All Of RBI’s Concerns; We Have Lost Biz In Gold Loans In The Short Term: IIFL Finance
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=g7jIEdEPpx4
M&M: Dr. Anish Shah, MD & CEO
Looking At Leveraging The Mahindra Brand In The Real Estate Space Via Mahindra Lifespaces: M&M
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=EBBygokAzRM
ZAGGLE PREPAID OCEAN SERVICES: Raj N, Founder & Executive Chairman
See Tremendous Tailwinds And 50% Growth For Next 2 To 3 Years: Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Brsx7e6JASw
Events today
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
- June 20, 2024 06:47
Stock market live news: Day trading guide for June 20, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- June 20, 2024 06:46
Share market live news| Stock to buy today: Sun TV Network (₹765.9)
The stock of Sun TV Network began its latest leg of uptrend in early April after taking support at ₹600.
The rally accelerated in June, surpassing resistance at ₹700 and ₹750. Although the stock has been staying sideways over the past few sessions, the chart shows that there is considerable room for the upside to appreciate. The nearest notable resistance can be spotted at ₹950.
