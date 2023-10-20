Stock market live updates: Asian stocks fall, oil advances on West Asia tensions

Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 20 October 2023
- October 20, 2023 07:49
Stock market live updates: USFDA has conducted an inspection at Natco Pharma’s division in Hyderabad, during October 9-18.
At the end of the inspection, the company received eight observations. The company is working with USFDA to close them at the earliest, Natco Pharma said in a notice to the stock exchanges.
- October 20, 2023 07:48
Stock market live updates: Tata Steel will acquire 26% stake in TP Vardhaman Surya
Tata Steel will acquire 26 per cent stake in TP Vardhaman Surya (TPVSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Power Renewable Energy. It will also execute a fixed-tariff long-term agreement with TPVSL to source 379 MW of captive renewable power, which will save 50 million tonne of carbon emissions over the 25-year contract period. TPVSL will set up a 966-MW solar-wind hybrid renewable power facility, which would make it one of the biggest industrial power projects under group captive segment in the country.
- October 20, 2023 07:46
Stocks in focus today: Zomato
Reports of Softbank is planning to sell part stake in Zomato through block deal will keep the stock in focus. According media repots, SVF Growth (Singapore) Pte Ltd, an entity of Softbank, will sell 1.1 per cent in Zomato for Rs 1,000 crore.
- October 20, 2023 07:39
Stock market live updates: IL&FS Transportation to sell its stake in Jorabat Shillong Expressway
IL&FS Transportation Network has signed pact with Sekura Roads to sell its entire stake in Jorabat Shillong Expressway, wholly owned subsidiary, for Rs 1,343 crore. The sale is to settle liabilities of JSEL aggregating to Rs 1,621 crore. All the liabilities of JSEL have been adjusted against the EV of Rs. 1,343 crore, it said in a statement. The Consideration of Rs. 1,343 Crore is the Enterprise Value of the Company and basis the same, the equity value is negative. The consideration for transfer of 100% equity stake is, therefore, a nominal value of Re 1, it further said.
- October 20, 2023 07:38
Stocks in focus today: Paras Defence and Space Technologies
Paras Defence and Space Technologies said that its subsidiary Paras Aerospace Private Limited has received Second Type Certificate from DGCA (Directorate General of Civil Aviation), Drone Directorate, Govt. of India, for it’s Agri Drone – “Paras-Agricopter V2.1”. This certification will enable execution of existing contracts of Paras Aerospace for “Paras-Agricopter V2.1” and will further unlock new prospects in the Agricultural Drone Industry.
- October 20, 2023 07:35
Stock market live updates: PTC India to divest stake in subsidiary to ONGC
The board of PTC India Ltd has approved the bid submitted by ONGC Ltd. for acquisition of wholly owned subsidiary of PTC India Limited i.e. PTC Energy Limited (PEL) at an equity value of Rs 925 crore subject to adjustments in bid value as per the bid format.
- October 20, 2023 07:34
Stocks to watch today: Tata Motors
Tata Motors has entered into a share purchase agreement and other agreements to acquire a 26.79 per cent stake in logistics solutions company Freight Commerce Solutions (Freight Tiger) for Rs 150 crore.
The agreement also includes a provision enabling Tata Motors to further invest Rs 100 crore over the next two years.
- October 20, 2023 07:33
Stock market live updates: Major US listed stocks-- result calendar
- American Express Company (Pre market) (Sector-Financial) (EPS: EST.- 2.96 VS 2.88)
- Schlumberger N.V. (Pre market) (Sector-Energy)
- Regions Financial Corporation (Pre market) (Sector-Financial)
- Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector-Financial)
- Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector-Media)
- October 20, 2023 07:32
Stock market live updates: Securities under f&o ban for trade--20 Oct, 2023
- BALRAMPUR CHINI
- DELTACORP
- GNFC
- IBULHSGFIN
- INDIACEM
- MANAPPURAM
- MCX
- October 20, 2023 07:31
Stock market live updates: Airtel, Amdocs partner to drive 5G, IoT
Bharti Airtel (Airtel) on Thursday said that it has partnered with Amdocs, a leading provider of software and services to communications and media companies, to drive 5G and Internet of Things (IoT) monetisation and enhance its end-user customer experience.
Amdocs will create a digital platform to automate and digitise Airtel’s business operations and help the operator create a single-bundled plan and bill for all its services thereby enhancing customer satisfaction. Read more.
- October 20, 2023 07:31
Stock market live updates: Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances reports 45% decline in PAT in Q2
Butterfly Gandhimathi Appliances Ltd, South-India’s leading kitchen and small domestic appliances player, reported a 42 per cent decline in net profit to ₹15 crore as against a net profit of ₹25 crore for the same period last year.
Revenue was down by 16 per cent to ₹308 crore (₹368 crore) due to the festive period shift and one-off corporate sales in Q2 FY23, says a company release.
The company’s share price on the NSE closed at ₹1,200, down by 1.10 per cent.
- October 20, 2023 07:27
Stock market live updates: Happiest Minds to pump investments for new GenAI business unit
Happiest Minds Technologies, with the introduction of a new business unit for Generative AI dubbed GBS, will invest in building proofs of concept, upskilling employees forging hyperscaler partnerships and collaborating with open source platforms, said company executives.
The company believes Generative AI will help them penetrate into new accounts and even expand the service ambit for existing customers. It is also in conversation to sign deals in the domain, given high customer interest. Read more.
- October 20, 2023 07:25
Stocks in focus: ITC posts 10.32% y-o-y growth in standalone profit to ₹4,926.96 crore
ITC on Thursday reported a 10.32% year-on-year growth in its standalone net profit to ₹4,926.96 crore for the second quarter this fiscal, although its gross revenue witnessed a 3.40 per cent y-o-y growth during the period.
The diversified conglomerate’s net profit stood at ₹4,466.06 crore for the second quarter last fiscal. During the period under review, its gross revenue rose to ₹17,548.75 crore from ₹16,971.18 crore a year ago, according to the stock exchange filing. Read more.
- October 20, 2023 07:07
Stock to buy today: IFB Industries
The short-term outlook is bullish for IFB Industries. The stock has been managing to hold higher this week amid the weak broader markets. Immediate support is around ₹900. Below that ₹880-870 is a very strong support zone as cluster of moving averages are poised in this region.
A fall below ₹870 looks unlikely at the moment. IFB Industries share price can rise to ₹1,000 over the next couple of weeks. Read more.
- October 20, 2023 07:06
Stock market live updates: Asian stocks fall, oil advances on West Asia tensions
Asian stocks declined into a third day following falls on Wall Street as tensions escalated in the Middle East, driving gold and oil to further advances. Meanwhile, traders weighed Federal Reserve chairman Jerome Powell’s remarks for any clues on the policy outlook.
Shares in Australia, Japan and South Korea all slipped sending a gauge for the region into its third straight loss. Contracts for US equities fell after the S&P 500 declined weighed by disappointing Tesla Inc. earnings. The dollar edged higher.
Oil traded over the $90-a-barrel mark and gold approached the $2,000-an-ounce level following a report US bases in Iraq and Syria were targeted in drone attacks. Investors were also on edge after an American destroyer in the Red Sea intercepted cruise missiles and drones fired toward Israel by Houthi rebels in Yemen.
Treasury 10-year yields hovered near 5% in Asian trading, while two-year rates held losses after Powell said the Federal Reserve will proceed carefully with rate hikes, while citing evidence that policy isn’t “too tight.” Swaps trimmed the implied odds of another Fed rate increase to under 50%, and priced a start to cuts in July, compared with September previously. (Bloomberg)
- October 20, 2023 07:02
Day trading guide for October 20, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
