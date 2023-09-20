Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 20 September 2023.
ALL UPDATES
- September 20, 2023 07:46
Stocks to Watch: Genesys International’s Saudi Arabia foray
Genesys International Corporation Limited, a pioneer in providing advanced mapping, survey and geospatial services announces a pivotal milestone in its growth strategy with the establishment of a subsidiary in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA). This strategic move coincides with a pivotal juncture in KSA’s infrastructure development, notably the NEOM project, and underscores Genesys’s commitment to advancing its Digital Twin program, which has gained remarkable traction in Saudi Arabia due to the extensive infrastructure and urban planning initiatives underway. The Company recently secured an order worth ₹67 crore in Saudi Arabia. With this, the cumulative order wins in KSA totaling ₹76 crore.
- September 20, 2023 07:44
Stock Market Live Today: Non-demat investors get more time for KYC compliance
The Securities and Exchange Board of India has given investors who have physical share certificates a reprieve by extending the deadline for adhering to the know your customer (KYC) regulations from March 31 to September 30.
The Know Your Customer (KYC) process is used by financial institutions including banks, mutual funds, and stockbrokers to verify the identity of their clients.
- September 20, 2023 07:43
Stocks to Watch: Manali Petrochemicals completed dissolutions of overseas subsidiary
Manali Petrochemicals Ltd has announced that the dissolution process of its overseas step-down subsidiary, Amchem Speciality Chemicals UK Ltd.(AMCHEM UK), has been completed. This is to bring down the number of layers of the company. As of March 2023, Manali Petrochemiclas had One wholly-owned subsidiary and five step-down subsidiaries.
- September 20, 2023 07:42
Stocks to Watch: Air missile order for Bharat Dynamics
Bharat Dynamics has signed contract with IAF for supply of Surface to Air missiles order worth Rs.290.90 crore.
- September 20, 2023 07:41
Stocks to Watch: Bonanza for LIC employees
Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) will have something to cheer, as the Finance Ministry has approved welfare measures, including enhancing the family pension and gratuity limit.
According to a statement by the Finance Ministry, the gratuity limit for agents has been raised to ₹5 lakh from ₹3 lakh. “It will bring substantial improvements to the working conditions and benefits of LIC agents,” the statement said. It also approved a proposal to enable reappointed agents to be eligible for renewal commissions, providing them with increased financial stability. Currently, LIC agents do not qualify for renewal commission on any business completed under the old agency, the Ministry said.
- September 20, 2023 07:40
Stocks to Watch: Valiant Organics arm to launch IPO
Valiant Organics Limited, which had earlier announced about the proposed initial public offering of its material subsidiary Valiant Laboratories Limited (VLL) by way of fresh issue of up to 1.089 crore shares for listing on BSE and National Stock Exchange of India Limited, said VLL has filed Red Herring Prospectus (RHP) dated September 18. The Anchor Investor Bid/Issue period if any, shall be on September 26 and the Issue will open for public September 27 and close on October 3.
- September 20, 2023 07:39
Stocks to Watch: Varroc Engineering’s to sell land parcel
Varroc Engineering Limited has entered into an arrangement with its Wholly Owned Subsidiary viz. Varroc Polymers Limited for sale of identified Plant & Machineries/equipment located at Company’s Plant/Facility, Pondur, Sriperumbudur, Tamil Nadu to VPL’s manufacturing facility. Further, VPL is also in process of leasing the said identified Plant and Machineries/equipment to VEL’ Chennai Facility and the said transaction is expected to be concluded on or before the end of September, 2023. The said identified transactions will be completed on arm’s length basis and prevailing market rates on mutually agreed terms and conditions between the parties. The Audit Committee and & Board of Directors of respective companies have duly approved the above said transactions.
- September 20, 2023 07:38
Stocks to Watch: Jio launches AirFiber services
Reliance Industries’ Jio has announced the launch of Jio AirFiber services, its integrated end-to-end solution for home entertainment, smart home services and high-speed broadband, across 8 metro cities Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Mumbai and Pune.
- September 20, 2023 07:37
Stocks to Watch: Prakash Industries gets nod for Chhattisgarh mining
Prakash Industries has said that subsequent to the in-principle Stage-I approval under the Forest (Conservation) Act, 1980, the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Government of India has today granted Environmental Clearance (EC) for its Bhaskarpara Commercial Coal Mine in Chhattisgarh. The development of the said mine is fast in progress and the Mining lease is likely to be executed by the next quarter.
- September 20, 2023 07:36
Stocks to Watch: BL Kashyap wins DIAL order
B.L. Kashyap and Sons Limited one of the leading Civil Engineering and Construction Company has secured new order aggregating to ₹167 crore approx. The order is from Delhi International Airport Limited for civil and structure works for SAM project at Gateway District, Aerocity, IGI Airport, New Delhi.
- September 20, 2023 07:35
Stocks to Watch: SEBI notice to Mawana Sugar’s honchos
Mawana Sugars has informed the exchanges that SEBI has issued Show Cause Notice to Anil Arora, Ex. CFO, Bharat Bhushan Mehta, Ex. CFO, (both for violations of SEBI PIT Regulations) and Ashok Kumar Shukla, Company Secretary (Code of Practice and Procedures for Fair Disclosure of Unpublished Price Sensitive Information). The notice further states that if the allegations are established, then Noticees are liable for monetary penalty under section 15G and Section 15HB of SEBI Act, 1992. In a separate notice, the company said due to non-availability of molasses release permits by Uttar Pradesh Excise Department to distilleries operating in Uttar Pradesh, the Molasses from our sugar units cannot be transferred for continuing the operations of Company Distillery at Nanglamal Sugar Complex. Accordingly, the Company has therefore taken a scheduled stoppage to undertake the routine maintenance work at distillery from September 18.
- September 20, 2023 07:31
Share Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: September 20, 2023
Buzzing stocks: Bharat Dynamics, Apollo Hospitals, Tata Motors, HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries, Kajaria Ceramics, Amber Enterprises, LTIMindtree, Biocon, Welspun Corp, NBCC, TARC, Prakash Industries, Indo Amines, Mawana Sugars, WPIL, Varroc, Valiant Organics, Sasken Technologies, DCM Shriram, Lemon Tree, Zydus Lifesciences
- September 20, 2023 07:25
Stocks to Watch: DCM Shriram’s arm opens UAE window
DCM Shriram has informed the exchanges that Fenesta, an arm of the company that is into in the business of windows and doors, has entered into a strategic technical collaboration with Inventure Metal Products Industries LLC, a renowned player providing complete solution for façade building in the construction industry in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). The agreement marks a pivotal moment in Fenesta’s pursuit of excellence in the Facade sector. Inventure brings to the table a rich legacy of 18 years in the Facades business, boasting a remarkable portfolio of over 2000 successfully completed projects.
- September 20, 2023 07:24
Stocks to Watch: NBCC wins new order
NBCC has recently received work from Khadi & Village Industries Commission for planning, designing and execution of upcoming works such as Construction of office building(s), Residential campus, Redevelopment, Repair & Renovation of KVIC Properties Pan India etc. The order value is Rs. 150 crore.
- September 20, 2023 07:21
Share Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 20-SEP-2023
• BALRAMCHIN
• BHEL
• CHAMBLFERT
• DELTACORP
• IBULHSGFIN
• IEX
• MANAPPURAM
• PNB
• RECLTD
• ZEEL
- September 20, 2023 07:19
Stock Market Insights: Nifty at all-time high, but not on valuations?
Nifty touched 20,000 in September 2023, it took just 52 days for Nifty to reach 20,000 from the 19,000 level. Valuations at these levels look reasonable. Click here
- September 20, 2023 07:17
Technicals: Day trading guide for September 20, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- September 20, 2023 07:16
Technicals: Stock to buy today: Bank of Baroda (₹217.25): BUY
Bank of Baroda share price has been rising well since the beginning of this month. The short-term outlook is bullish. Immediate support is at ₹209. Read more
- September 20, 2023 07:13
Commodities Market Live Today: Lead futures: Potential for upside amidst supports
Lead futures (continuous contract) on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX), after moving out of the ₹184-187 range in early September, started to consolidate within ₹187 and ₹190. Read more
- September 20, 2023 06:55
Stock Market Live Today: Asia Stocks decline amid Fed rate hike expectations
Stocks in Asia declined following modest losses on Wall Street as investors anticipated the Federal Reserve’s policy decision. Traders were placing their bets on the expectation that interest rates would remain elevated for an extended period to combat inflation.
At the market open, benchmark indexes in Japan and Australia were trading lower. Hong Kong’s equity futures slipped, and U.S. stock futures remained largely unchanged during Asian trading on Wednesday. This followed the S&P 500’s decline, although it recovered from its session lows.
In specific market movements, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index weakened by 0.26% to 33,154.69, while the broader Topix index was down 0.35% at 2,421.8. South Korea’s KOSPI index traded unchanged at 2,560.65, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 100 index declined by 0.29% to 6,030.90.
- September 20, 2023 06:54
Stock Market Live Today: Wall Street slides amid Fed meeting anticipation
On Tuesday, Wall Street experienced a decline as cautious market sentiment prevailed due to the U.S. Federal Reserve’s highly awaited two-day monetary policy meeting.
In a widespread sell-off before the Fed’s forthcoming interest rate announcement on Wednesday, all three major indexes concluded the session in negative territory. The consensus expectation is that the Fed will opt to maintain key interest rates at their current levels.
The indexes closed down as follows: Dow by 0.31%, S&P by 0.22%, and Nasdaq by 0.23%.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.