September 20, 2024 08:58

Divergent Fed & BoJ - A Rare Phenomenon .. After Fed’s cuts, attention turns towards BoJ - expected to remain hawkish (no hikes) and the market moves will be dependent upon the communication of the Governor. Hawkish BoJ can drive another leg of rally in USDJPY towards 137-138 levels which can bring in risks of another carry trade unwinding fears. BoJ data as on Jul-24 indicate, globally USD 5.5bn (6m rolling sum) equity investments were withdrawn by Japanese investors as on July 2024 while in India, the equity investments from Japanese rose between Apr-23 to July 2024. *(chart attached).

Despite Fed’s bumper 50bps hike, the BOE yesterday held rates steady at 0.5% . In its policy statement, the BoE announced that it will reduce the stock of gilts by 100 billion GBP in the year of October 2024-September 2025. The pound hit its highest since March 2022 versus the dollar after the BoE decision. Sterling was up 0.51% against the USD at $1.32 after reaching as high as $1.33.

In a similar move, People’s Bank of China too kept its benchmark loan prime rate unchanged, but is expected to eventually trim the rate further amid steadily deteriorating economy.

In a separate data Japan’s headline CPI inflation rose to 3% in August from 2.8% in the prior month, hitting a 10-month high. The data is in line with BOJ forecast and will allow BOJ room for future hikes

In the US, Initial claims for state unemployment benefits dropped 12,000 last week to a seasonally adjusted 219,000 for the week ended Sept. The continuing claims have declined from more than 2-1/2-year highs touched in July. However the housing market took a slight hit, existing home sales in the US fell by 2.5% from the previous month to a seasonally adjusted annualized rate of 3.86 million in August of 2024, edging down from the upwardly revised 3.96 million sales, to mark the fourth decline of the year.

In an ongoing war, Israel’s defence minister has declared the start of a new phase of the war as Israel turns its focus toward the northern front against Hezbollah militants in Lebanon.

Meanwhile in India, the government took action to address food inflation. In a strategic move, it decided to partially restore wheat allocations for beneficiaries under the Pradhan Mantri Gareeb Kalyan Ann Yojana (PMGKAY) . This marks a shift after over two years, during which wheat rations were cut due to a lower yield, with rice stepping in to fill the gap.

Continuing with the recent slew of announcements by the govt, the Home Minister launched White Revolution 2.0’, a comprehensive initiative aimed at empowering women farmers and creating job opportunities.

In a sing that labour woes remain aplenty in India; Samsung sued Indian labour union over strike that disrupted production, for demanding higher wages and recognition of union that contributes a third of Samsung’s annual India revenue of $12 bn

In order to push exports, Indian The government has decided that the state-owned Shipping Corporation of India (SCI) will start operating a large container ship and purchase five additional second-hand container vessels apart from reducing loading and handling cost of logistics.

Asian market

Asia market opened higher today followed by the US market after the Fed rate cut.

Brent: 74.59, USD10Y: 3.7%, DXY: 100.63 Gift Nifty: +0.15%