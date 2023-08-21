Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 21 August, 2023.
- August 21, 2023 09:34
Nifty today: Major gainers/losers at 9.30 am
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am: Adani Ports (1.99%); Adani Enterprises (1.77%); Power Grid (1.37%); NTPC (1.14%); HCL Tech (0.92%)
Major losers: M&M (0.98%);SBI Life Insurance (0.47%); HDFC Life Insurance (-0.29%); Bajaj Auto (-0.20%); Hindustan Unilever (-0.17%)
- August 21, 2023 09:31
Canara Bank introduces UPI interoperable digital rupee mobile app
Canara Bank launched the UPI Interoperable Digital Rupee mobile application as a part of the Reserve Bank of India’s Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) pilot project.
- August 21, 2023 09:30
Stock market today: Opening Bell: Indian equities open marginally higher
Sensex, Nifty opened marginally higher on Monday, aided by broad sectoral gains, in contrast to weakness in Asian equities on China’s smaller-than-expected rate cut, ahead of Jio Financial Services’ listing on stock exchanges.
The Nifty 50 index was up 0.18% at 19,346.50 while the S&P BSE Sensex rose 0.18% to 65,066.25 at 9:19 a.m. - Reuters
- August 21, 2023 09:27
NDTV has launches regional channel
NDTV has launched its regional channel ‘NDTV Madhya Pradesh-Chhattisgarh
- August 21, 2023 09:26
Crude oil prices rise as China’s rate cut boosts futures; Brent at $85.41, WTI at $81.28
Crude oil futures traded higher on Monday morning as China’s Central bank reduced the one-year loan prime rate by 10 basis points to 3.45 per cent. At 9.19 am on Monday, October Brent oil futures were at $85.41, up by 0.72 per cent; and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $81.28, up by 0.77 per cent. August crude oil futures were trading at ₹6806 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Monday morning against the previous close of ₹6772, up by 0.50 per cent; and September futures were trading at ₹6758 as against the previous close of ₹6726, up by 0.48 per cent.
- August 21, 2023 09:06
F&O Tracker: Derivatives traders’ positioning bearish
Here is an analysis of derivatives data on both Sensex and Nifty.
- August 21, 2023 09:04
Movers & Shakers: Stocks that will see action this week
Here is what the charts say about the shares of Godrej Properties, Indian Hotels Company and Whirlpool of India
- August 21, 2023 08:57
Cochin Shipyard, Alok Industries, Apar Industries, Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Stocks that outperformed in the week ending August 18
In the past week, the benchmark indices, Sensex and Nifty 50, declined 0.6 per cent each, respectively. Most of the sectoral indices ended in red. BSE Metal declined the most by 3.9 per cent followed by BSE Oil and Gas 1.3 per cent and BSE Bankex 0.8 per cent. BSE Power and BSE Consumer Durables gained 0.5 and 0.2 per cent.
- August 21, 2023 08:56
VK Vijayakumar of Geojit Financial Service on FPI behaviour
After three months of sustained buying with cumulative investment of Rs 137603 crores, FPIs turned sellers in August. The consolidated NSDL data shows the August FPI investment through 18th at Rs 8993 crores. But this figure includes bulk deals and investment through the primary market. In the cash market FPIs sold stocks for Rs 10921 crores and they were sellers in ten days and buyers in only three days in August, so far. Strength in the dollar index at well above 103 and the US 10- year bond yield remaining around 4.25 % are short-term negatives for FPI flows to emerging markets like India.
FPIs continue to be consistent buyers in capital goods and power. And, of late, they have started selling in financials. FPI selling is countered by DII buying, but this is turning out to be inadequate to arrest the decline in the market.
In view of the strong dollar and rising US bond yields, FPIs are likely to continue selling, in the near-term.
- August 21, 2023 08:52
Godrej Properties gets ratings for NCD programmes and bank facilities
Godrej Properties Ltd. (GPL), (BSE scrip id: GODREJPROP), one of India’s leading real estate developers, announced receiving fresh ratings for proposed Non-Convertible Debenture (NCD) borrowing programmes from ICRA and India Ratings and Research Private Limited for INR 2,000 crore and INR 2,500 crore, respectively. Additionally, the long-term rating for existing bank facilities of INR 4,500 crore was reaffirmed at [ICRA]AA+/[ICRA]A1+ along with the existing NCD of INR 3,000 crore reaffirmed at [ICRA]AA+. The Commercial Paper (CP) limits of INR 2,000 crore was also reaffirmed at [ICRA]A1+.
Credit rating for fresh proposed NCD programme of INR 2,000 crore by ICRA has been assigned at [ICRA]AA+. Outlook on the long-term rating is “Stable”. Instruments with this rating are considered to have a high degree of safety regarding the timely servicing of financial obligations. Such instruments carry very low credit risk.
Credit Rating for fresh proposed NCD programmes of INR 2,500 crore by India Ratings and Research (Ind-Ra) was assigned at IND AA+/Stable.
- August 21, 2023 08:49
Mahindra Manulife Business Cycle Fund NFO opens today
New fund offer of Mahindra Manulife Business Cycle Fund opens today.
The Scheme shall seek to generate long term capital appreciation by investing predominantly in equity and equity related securities with a focus on identifying and investing in business cycles through dynamic allocation between various sectors and stocks at different stages of business cycles in the economy. However, there is no assurance that the objective of the Scheme will be realized.
- August 21, 2023 08:48
NAVI S&P BSE Sensex Index Fund NFO launches today
New fund offer of NAVI S&P BSE SENSEX INDEX FUND opens today.
The investment objective of the Scheme is to generate returns that are commensurate with the performance of the S&P BSE SENSEX Index, subject to tracking errors. There is no assurance that the investment objective of the Scheme will be achieved.
- August 21, 2023 08:46
Inox Green Energy’s arm I-Fox wins maintenance order from NLC India
Inox Green Energy Services said that its subsidiary I-Fox Windtechnik India has won an order from NLC India for the operation and maintenance of 51MW WTGs located in the state of Tamil Nadu. The scope of the contract comprises comprehensive O&M, including power evacuation system, for a period of 5 years with a revenue realisation of Rs 40 crores during the contract period.
- August 21, 2023 08:43
Kansai Nerolac faces cyberattack: IT infrastructure hit by ransomware
Kansai Nerolac has informed about a cyber-attack incident that occurred on Sunday, where the company’s IT infrastructure was targeted by a ransom ware attack. This has affected a few systems. “We would like to assure you that the technical team of the company along with a specialized team of cybersecurity experts and the management responded promptly and initiated necessary precautions and protocols to mitigate the impact of this incident,” it said.
- August 21, 2023 08:39
Subdued market opening likely amid global rate hike concerns and Jio Financial Services listing
“Markets may see a subdued opening in Monday trades amid weakness in other Asian indices, as investors are worried that more rate hikes by the US Fed and other key central banks could worsen the global macroeconomic situation and hamper revival in growth going ahead. Another factor hurting the sentiment has been the offloading of domestic shares by foreign investors this month, and if this trend continues downward spiral may extend. In the month of August, FIIs have sold shares worth Rs 10,926 crores. Today, all eyes will be on the Jio Financial Services (JFS) listing, which has a market capitalisation of over Rs 1.66 lakh crore. While the sentiment on the Chinese economy has taken a negative turn, investors will watch for the Jackson Hole Annual Symposium on Thursday. Technically, if the Nifty slips below 19251, there could be more downside risk.” - Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
- August 21, 2023 08:36
Fund Houses Recommendations
CLSA on Reliance Ind: Maintain Buy om, target price at Rs 3060
HSBC on ITC: Maintain Hold, target price at Rs 450
Citi on Sona BLW: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 680
Macquarie on Titan: Maintain Outperform, target price at Rs 3400
CLSA on Titan: Maintain Outperform, target price Rs 3270
JP Morgan on Titan: Maintain Overweight, target price at Rs 3360
HSBC on Titan: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 358
Jefferies on HEG: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 2170
Jefferies on Graphite: Maintain Buy, target price Rs 515
GS on NTPC: Maintain Buy , target price at Rs 275
Macquarie on Info Edge: Maintain Underperform but, raise target price to Rs 3100
- August 21, 2023 08:35
Stock in the news: CreditAccess Grameen
The microfinance company CreditAccess Grameen said its executive borrowing & investment committee has approved the fund raising up to Rs 1,000 crore via public issue of non-convertible debentures of face value of Rs 1000 each. The fund raising of NCDs has a base issue of Rs 400 crore and a green shoe option of up to Rs 600 crore.
- August 21, 2023 08:34
Stock in the news: GMR Airports Infrastructure
GMR Airports Infrastructure said passenger traffic in July increased by 30 percent YoY to 98.6 lakh, but was flat compared to previous month, while aircraft movements rose by 17 percent on-year and 3 percent on month-on-month basis, to 64,809.
- August 21, 2023 08:32
Stocks in the news: Tanla Platforms
Tanla Platforms which provides value-added services in the cloud communications space, had entered into a term sheet with Vodafone Idea for provision of platform and firewall services for international A2P services in November 2021, which was valid for a term of 2 years. This partnership will not continue beyond the initial term, said the company, adding this would have a revenue impact of Rs 17 crore and PAT impact of Rs 9 crore on a full-quarter basis post November 2023.
- August 21, 2023 08:31
Stocks in the news: KEC International
The RPG Group company KEC International has secured new orders worth Rs 1,007 crore across its various businesses. The civil business has secured its first order for design, engineering, procurement and construction of a multi-speciality hospital in India, while transmission & distribution business has secured a substantial order for a 380 kV overhead transmission line project in the Middle East.
- August 21, 2023 08:30
Stocks in the news: NMDC
The Government of India has extended the tenure of appointment of Amitava Mukherjee as Director (Finance) on the NMDC board with effect from November 20, 2023, till February 29, 2028. Mukherjee was appointed as Director (Finance) on the board for five years with effect from November 11, 2018 or till the date of his superannuation or until further orders, whichever is earliest.
- August 21, 2023 08:28
Stocks to Watch: Jio Financial listing today
Shares of Jio Financial, a demerged entity from Reliance Industries, will be listed today at the bourses. The share price was set at ₹261.85 in a price discovery session on July 20, valuing the company at ₹1.66-lakh crore. Further, the stock will continue to remain a part of the FTSE indices, with FTSE Russell withdrawing its proposed deletion on Friday after the announcement of the listing date. Analysts expect the NBFC’s shares to list at a premium, surpassing even the ₹300 mark, given its high net worth and the relatively lower value it commands compared with peers.
- August 21, 2023 08:17
Opening Bid: Indian shares set to open lower tracking Asian peers; Jio Financial listing eyed
Indian shares are set to open lower on Monday, tracking a slide in Asian equities on China’s smaller-than-expected rate cut, while the focus will also be on Jio Financial Services’ listing on stock exchanges.
India’s GIFT Nifty on the NSE International Exchange was down 0.06% at 19,304 at 8:06 a.m. IST.
India’s Nifty 50 and Sensex have fallen for four consecutive weeks since hitting a record high on July 20. This is the longest weekly losing streak for the blue chips in over 15 months.
Asian markets declined on Monday after China delivered a smaller-than-expected rate cut, spurring deflation concerns and worries over the country’s efforts to revive its economy. - Reuters
- August 21, 2023 08:12
Today’s Board Meetings: 21 August 2023
ATCOM
General
ATL
Quarterly Results
DATAINFRA
General
DEEP
Preferential Issue of shares
GARBIFIN
General
GETALONG
General
INDOCITY
A.G.M.
INDOSTAR
A.G.M.
INSILCO
Quarterly Results
JAINCO
General
JJFINCOR
General
MAGNUM
Issue Of Warrants
MOHITE
Quarterly Results
NILACHAL
A.G.M.
OBCL
General;A.G.M.
PGIL
Interim Dividend
RANJITSE
Quarterly Results
SEPC
Rights Issue
SHRMFGC
A.G.M
SONALIS
Audited Results
VAARAD
General
WEBELSOLAR
Preferential Issue of shares;General
- August 21, 2023 08:06
Today’s Corporate Action: 21st Aug Ex Date
AAL
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
CHAMBLFERT\u0009
Final Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
COMPEAU
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
FINOLEXIND
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.5000
ITDCEM
Dividend - Rs. - 0.7500
JAGSNPHARM
Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
KPEL
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
KRITINUT
Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
LINC
Final Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
RELIANCE
Final Dividend - Rs. - 9.0000
STOVACQ
Special Dividend - Rs. - 157.0000
TAMBOLI
Final Dividend - Rs. - 1.0000
TRANSPEK
Dividend - Rs. - 27.5000
UNIABEXAL
Dividend - Rs. - 20.0000
VASCONEQ
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.2500
- August 21, 2023 07:58
Stock to Watch: Adani Ports
GQG Partners stake rises to 5.03% in the company
Had acquired 22lk shares of company
- August 21, 2023 07:57
Stock to Watch: Ugro Capital
Madhu Kela promoter entity acquires 10lk shares at Rs 305/share
- August 21, 2023 07:56
Stocks to Watch: PNB Housing
PNB Housing Finance Limited through its focused and multi-pronged resolution strategy has successfully resolved and fully recovered its large corporate Non-Performing account of Rs 784 crore (about 1.3% of Loan Asset as on 30th June 2023). The account has been resolved on 19th August 2023 through an ARC sale under Swiss Challenge method as per the Reserve Bank of India (Transfer of Loan Exposures) Directions, 2021.
- August 21, 2023 07:55
Stock to Watch: Repro India
Morgan Stanley Bought 1.65 lakhshares at Rs 800/share
- August 21, 2023 07:54
Stock in Focus: Delta Corp
Maharashtra Cabinet Decision-Present Casino Act has been repealed by Maharastra Government
As per sources Maharastra government may come up with new Casino policy in line with Goa
- August 21, 2023 07:50
China’s limited lending rate cut disappoints markets; Asian stocks slip
Asian markets stumbled due to China’s smaller-than-expected lending rate cut. Beijing’s reluctance to increase borrowing tasks led to disappointment, causing Chinese stocks to dip and impacting the Australian dollar. Asia-Pacific shares slid to a new yearly low, with Japan’s Nikkei showing mixed results. Investors’ sentiment and cash levels reflect a cautious outlook, while analysts from Goldman Sachs see potential for equity growth despite challenges. - Reuters
- August 21, 2023 07:45
Insights: Pharmaceutical landscape primes for deals of all hues
The marketplace is abuzz with talks of M&As and targeted buys, as pharma companies chalk out their growth plans
- August 21, 2023 07:43
Bank of Baroda to auction Sunny Deol’s property to recover ₹56 crore dues
The box office success of Sunny Deol-starrerGadar 2 seems to have prompted Bank of Baroda (BoB) to quickly initiate moves to collect dues the Bollywood actor apparently owes it, going by the bank’s e-auction notice.
- August 21, 2023 07:40
Valli Arunachalam’s battle for board space ends as Murugappa family settles disputes
The ₹74,220-crore Murugappa group, one of India’s leading business conglomerates, on Sunday, said it had settled the dispute between Valli Arunachalam, the eldest daughter of MV Murugappan, former Murugappa Group Executive Chairman, and the rest of the family members.
- August 21, 2023 07:33
TANGEDCO issues show cause notice to BGR over project delay and breach of contracts
Amid a raging political row, Tamil Nadu State’s power generating and distributing utility, TANGEDCO, has threatened to terminate the contract awarded in a coal-fired power project to Chennai-based BGR Energy Systems Ltd. (BGRESL), citing an inordinate delay in the commencement of the work for the project and breach of contractual obligations.
- August 21, 2023 07:28
IPO screener: Pyramid Technoplast issue subscribed 1.61 times
Pyramid Technoplast IPO, which opened to public today, will close on Tuesday, August 22.
The Rs 153-crore IPO of Pyramid Technoplast has been subscribed 1.61 times at the end of Day 1 of issue opening on Friday. The initial public offering, which is priced at ₹151-166 and closes on Tuesday, saw a strong response from all category of investors.
- August 21, 2023 07:27
Stocks that will see action today: August 21, 2023
Murugappa group stocks, Jio Financial, Titan Company, PNB Housing, Bank of Baroda, BGR Energy, System, VA Tech Wabag, KEC international, Tanla Platforms, GMR Airports, CreditAccess Grameen, NMDC
- August 21, 2023 07:25
Jio Financial Services listing today
Listing of Jio Financial Services Ltd Ltd on 21st August, 2023
Symbol: JIOFIN
Series: Equity “T Group”
BSE Code: 543940
ISIN: INE758E01017
Face Value: Rs 10/-
Previous Discovered Price: Rs 261.85/- per share
- August 21, 2023 07:23
Stocks in F&O Ban: 21.08.2023
CHAMBLFERT
DELTACORP
GNFC
GRANULES
HINDCOPPER
IBULHSGFIN
INDIACEM
MANAPPURAM
PNB
SAIL
ZEEL
- August 21, 2023 07:17
Index Outlook: Sensex and Nifty expected to resume uptrend
Nifty 50 and Sensex have declined for the fourth consecutive week. The indices were down 0.61 per cent and 0.57 per cent respectively last week. However, the pace of the recent fall seems to be slow. The price action on the chart indicates lack of strong sellers to drag the benchmark indices sharply lower. This strengthens the case that the fall that is happening now is just a correction within the overall uptrend. Strong supports are coming up for the Sensex and Nifty that can halt the current fall. As such we reiterate that the indices can resume their broader uptrend after a little more fall from the current levels.
