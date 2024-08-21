Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 21 August 2024.
- August 21, 2024 07:46
Stock market live today: IIFL Deal Launch: PNB Housing Finance (PNBHOUSI IN) c. $123 mn secondary sale
Company: PNB Housing Finance Ltd (the “Company”)
Exchange Identifiers: NSE: PNBHOUSING / BSE: 540173
Bloomberg Ticker: PNBHOUSI IN Equity
Sole Bookrunner / Sole Broker: IIFL Securities Limited
Type of Transaction: Vendor sale - By way of one or more share sales on the screen-based trading platform of Indian Stock Exchanges (“Sale”)
Vendors / Sellers: General Atlantic Singapore Fund FII Pte Ltd
Floor Price: INR 775.0 per Equity share (4.4% discount to INR 810.9 per share close on the NSE on 20 August 2024)
Offer Size (# Shares): Up to 13,325,074 shares / c. 5.1% of existing TSO
Offer Size (INR MM/ USD MM): Up to INR 10,327 Mn / US$ 123.2 Mn (calculated at floor price)
Primary / Secondary: 100% secondary
Lock Up: N/A
Brokerage Commission & Other Charges: 25 bps + GST + stamp duty + STT + Exchange Transaction charges + SEBI Fees; OR 32 bps (all-inclusive except STT) + 10 bps STT
OR 27 bps + GST + STT
USD-INR Rate: 83.7988 (Source: Bloomberg as at 3:00 pm on 20 August 2024)
Books Open Date: 20 August 2024 (T-1)
Books Close Date: 21 August 2024 at 8:15 am IST (option to close earlier with 30 minutes notice)
Expected Trade Date: 21 August 2024 (T)
Expected Settlement Date: 22 August 2024 (T+1)
Pricing Guidance: No guidance will be given on pricing until the shares are crossed on the Indian Stock Exchanges on 21 August 2024. Investors should indicate the demand sensitivities across the price range.
Allocation: There is no assurance that any order for shares will be met in part or full, principally due to the operational mechanics and the screen based trading mechanism of the Indian Stock Exchanges.
Selling Restrictions: In “offshore transactions” as defined in, and pursuant to, Regulation S under the U.S. Securities Act. Offers and sales into the United States only to “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act that are also “qualified purchasers” (as defined in Section 2(a)(51) under the U.S. Investment Company Act), in transactions exempt from registration requirements under the U.S. Securities Act
Not for distribution to retail clients.
Distribution: Offers and sales into the United States only to “qualified institutional buyers” as defined in Rule 144A under the U.S. Securities Act that are also “qualified purchasers” as defined under the U.S. Investment Company Act. Outside the United States, only to institutional and professional investors in “offshore transactions” as defined in, and pursuant to Regulation S.
- August 21, 2024 07:44
Commodities market updates: Aluminium prices will likely gain on tight supplies for rest of 2024
Though aluminium prices have dropped some 9 per cent since surging to a two-year high of $2,695 a tonne on May 29, 2024, they are likely to rise due to tight supply for the remainder of the year, analysts have said.
The metail hit a 5-week high on Tuesday on alumina shortage in China due to rising consumption.
- August 21, 2024 07:42
Stock market live today: Trading Guide for August 21, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- August 21, 2024 07:41
Stock market live today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: August 21, 2024
The stock idea that we have for you today is UTI Asset Management Company. The stock has made bullish breakout above a key resistance on Tuesday. That leaves the door open for the stock to go further up in the coming days.
