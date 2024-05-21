Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for May 21, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- May 21, 2024 08:03
Share market live news: Economic Calendar – 21.05.2024
13:30 EURO ECB Prez. Lagarde Speaks
13:30 U.S. Treasury Sec Yellen Speaks
22:30 U.K. BOE Gov Bailey Speaks
- May 21, 2024 08:03
Stock market live news: Major US listed stocks result calendar 21.05.2024
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
AutoZone, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Auto Ancillary)
James Hardie Industries plc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Full Truck Alliance Co. Ltd. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Eagle Materials Inc (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Toll Brothers, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
- May 21, 2024 08:02
Share market live news: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 21-May-2024
* ABCAPITAL
* BANDHANBANK
* BALRAMCHIN
* BSOFT
* BIOCON
* GRANULES
* GMRINFRA
* HINDCOPPER
* INDIACEM
* PEL
* VODAFONE IDEA
* SAIL
* ZEEL
- May 21, 2024 08:00
Domestic & Global market live news: Weekly Market Update (13th May 2024 – 17th May 2024)
•Fixed Income
The New 10-Year Benchmark GOI 7.10 2034 traded between 7.00% - 7.08% during this week.
The Old 10-Year Benchmark GOI 7.18 2033 traded between 7.04% - 7.14% during this week, tracking movement in US Treasury Yields, Inflation Data and Fed Chair Jerome Powell’s bullish assessment on U.S. economy.
•Auction Highlights:
RBI conducted the Auction for G-sec, SDL, and T-Bill for the aggregated amount of INR 31,000, INR 6,500 Crore, and INR 27,000 Crore, respectively.
G-sec Cutoff:
7.10% GS 2034: 100.37/7.0458%\u0009\u0009
7.34% GS 2064: 101.12/7.2066%
SDL Cutoff:
08 Years: PN 7.47%
09 Years: AP 7.45%
16 Years: AP 7.45%
17 Years: TS 7.44%
21 Years: AP 7.42%
22 Years: AP 7.42%
23 Years: JK 7.41%
25 Years: AP 7.42%
T-Bill Cutoff:
091 Days: INR 12000 Crore 98.2875/6.9885%
182 Days: INR 7000 Crore 96.5879/7.0847%
364 Days: INR 8000 Crore 93.4053/7.0797%\u0009
•Commodities:
1)Brent Crude Oil: $81.05-$84.49 (Per barrel)
2)WTI Crude Oil: $76.36-$79.66 (Per barrel)
3)Gold: INR 7,282-INR 7,462 24 Carat (1 Gram)
4)Silver: INR 86,500-INR 89,100 (1 KG)
•US Treasury Yield:
1)US 2 Years Treasury: 4.70%-4.89%
2)US 5 Years Treasury: 4.31%-4.55%
3)US 10 Years Treasury: 4.31%-4.53%
•Corporate Bond Highlights:
AAA 5 Years Bond traded between 7.65%-7.70% this week.
AAA 10 Years Bond traded between 7.78%-7.84% this week.
•New Issuances:
MUTHOOT FINANCE LIMITED\u0009
Ratings: AA+/Stable by ICRA & CRISIL; Issue Size: 700 + 500 Crs; Maturity Date: 14/07/2027.
Allocated 860 Crs at 9.02%
LIC HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED
Ratings: AAA/Stable by ICRA & CRISIL; Issue Size: 750 + 2250 Crs; Maturity Date: 14/05/2029
Allocated 2150 Crs at 7.87%
NATIONAL BANK FOR AGRICULTURE AND RURAL DEVELOPMENT
Ratings: AAA/Stable by CARE & CRSIL; Issue Size: 2000 + 3000 Crs; Maturity Date: 30/09/2027.
Allocated 4558.15 Crs at 7.70%
HERO FINCORP LIMITED
Ratings: AA+/Stable by CRISIL; Issue Size: 200 + 100 Crs; Maturity Date: 10/09/2025.
Allocated 225 Crs at 8.94%
Ratings: AA/Stable by CRISIL & ICRA; Issue Size: 50 + 100 Crs; Call date: 17/05/2034
Allocated 150 Crs at 9.50%
TATA CAPITAL LIMITED
Ratings: AAA/Stable by CRISIL & ICRA; Issue Size: 250 + 166 Crs; Maturity Date: 21/03/2029
Allocated 416 Crs at 8.1370%
HOUSING AND URBAN DEVELOPMENT CORPORATION LTD
Ratings: AAA/Stable by CARE & ICRA; Issue Size: 500 + 1500 Crs; Maturity Date: 15/05/2029
Allocated 1936 Crs at 7.48%
BAJAJ FINANCE LIMITED
Ratings: AAA/Stable by CRISIL & INDIA Ratings; Issue Size: 500 + 5500 Crs.
Maturity Date: 15/05/2029; Allocated 1305 Crs at 8.06%
BAJAJ HOUSING FINANCE LIMITED
Ratings: AAA/Stable by CRISIL & INDIA Ratings; Issue Size: 500 + 1000 Crs.
Maturity Date: 09/02/2034; Allocated 500 Crs at 7.90%
INDIA INFRADEBT LIMITED
Ratings: AAA/Stable by CRISIL & ICRA; Issue Size: 500 + 500 Crs; Maturity Date: 15/09/2026.
Allocated 710 Crs at 8.2450%
•News Highlights
INDIA
1)India’s retail inflation eased marginally to hit 11-month low of 4.83 per cent on an annual basis in April as against 4.85 per cent in the previous month, the government data showed. A Reuters poll of 44 economists had estimated the number to come down to 4.80 per cent. The Core Inflation, which excludes food and fuel came to 3.2%.
2)India’s Wholesale Price Index (WPI) inflation surged to a 13-month high of 1.3% in April 2024, marking a significant contrast from the previous year’s figure of -0.8% in April 2023
3)The inflation in the food basket grew at 8.7 per cent in April, up from 8.52 per cent in March, as per the National Statistical Office (NSO) data.
4)India’s vegetable inflation stood at 27.80 per cent year-on-year as against 28.30 per cent in March. Meanwhile, inflation rate for cereals and pulses which constitutes a significant portion of India’s staple diet came in at 8.63 per cent and 16.84 per cent respectively. The Fuel and light inflation rate witnessed a contraction of (-)4.24 per cent in April.
5)India’s foreign exchange reserves surged for the second straight week, by USD 2.561 billion to USD 644.151 billion in the week that ended on May 10, according to data shared by the Reserve Bank of India (RBI).
6)The unemployment rate for people aged 15 years and above in urban areas declined to 6.7 per cent in the January-March period from 6.8 per cent a year ago, according to the National Sample Survey Survey (NSSO).
7)Foreign portfolio investors (FPI) have pulled out $3.5 billion from India’s equity markets so far this month. The selling comes on the back of election-induced volatility and the rotation of flows from India to China, where stocks are available at half the valuations.
8)The Centre reduced windfall gains tax on domestically produced crude to Rs.5700 per tonne from Rs 8,400 per tonne, effective May 16, 2024. Export duty on petrol, diesel, and ATF remains nil. The new rates were announced by CBIC in a late-night notification on 15th May 2024, following the revision of rates on May 1.
9)Data released by the commerce department showed that the India’s merchandise exports grew merely 1.07 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) to $34.99 billion during the first month of the current financial year (FY25), while merchandise imports rose sharply by 10.25 per cent to $54.09 billion in this period, leading to the widening of the trade deficit to a five-month high of $19.1 billion. Merchandise exports shrank in 17 out of the 30 key sectors in April.
10)Gross Direct Premium Underwritten of the non-life insurers in April was Rs 29561.82 crore, 16.24 per cent up from Rs 25431.24 crore in April 2023. The premium of general insurers grew by 15.30 per cent Y-o-Y to Rs 26918.86 crore.
11)The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) has responded to tight liquidity conditions in the banking system by announcing a significant reduction in the government’s treasury bill sales and introducing a new selection of bonds for the Centre’s buyback operations. This move aims to alleviate cash constraints for banks, which have been exacerbated by muted government spending during the ongoing general elections. By reducing the supply of treasury bills and offering bonds for repurchase at acceptable prices.
12)The NFO collection data shows that the MF industry collected Rs. 66,000 crores from 185 NFOs in FY 2024 compared to Rs. 62,000 crores from 253 NFOs in FY 2023.
13)Sitharaman said in a social media post that India’s debt-to-GDP ratio was at 81% in FY22, compared with 260.1% for Japan, 121.3% for the US, 111.8% for France and 101.9% for the UK. Sitharaman said that in a comparative analysis with other low and middle-income countries too, India’s external debt scenario was robust.
14)The United Nations in its World Economic Situation and Prospects as of mid- 2024, expects Indian economy to expand by 6.9% in 2024, up from January forecast of 6.2% and sees growth of 6.6% in 2025, mainly driven by strong public investment and resilient private consumption.
15)According to the half-yearly report on foreign exchange management released on 13th May 2024, the share of gold in total foreign exchange reserves increased from 7.37 per cent as at the end of September 2023 to 8.15 per cent as at the end of March 2024.
16)The Federation of Indian Export Organisations (FIEO) expects India’s merchandise exports increase around 14% to $500-510 billion in FY25 from $437 billion in 2023-24, led by technology driven sectors of exports such as machinery, electrical and electronic, automobile, pharma and biotechnology which have received a fillip from the production-linked incentive schemes.
WORLD
1)The United Nations’ mid-2024 report offers a more optimistic outlook for the global economy. They’ve revised their growth projection for 2024 upwards to 2.7%, compared to the 2.41% predicted in January. They also anticipate continued growth of 2.8% in 2025.
2)US data showed the consumer price index (CPI) rose by 0.3% in April, below an expected 0.4% gain, raising hopes that the Fed can cut interest rates twice this year. The annual inflation stood at 3.4%, which also eased from 3.5% of the previous month. Core inflation slowed to an annualized 3.6% in April in line with market expectations.
3)US Retail Sales were unchanged in April, at 0% m/m, missing projections of a 0.6% increase as higher borrowing costs and mounting debt, weighed on American consumers.
4)US citizens that applied for unemployment insurance benefits increased by 222K in the week ending May 11, according to the US Department of Labor (DoL) on Thursday. The prints came in a tad above the initial consensus (220K) and below the previous weekly gain of 232K (revised from 231K).
5)The U.S. producer price index (PPI) for final demand rose 0.5% in April after falling by a downwardly revised 0.1% in March.
6)US housing starts rebounded in April 2024, rising 5.7% to a seasonally adjusted annual rate of 1.36 million units. This follows a significant decline of 16.8% in March.
7)U.S. import costs continued to climb in April, rising 1.1% year-over-year after a 0.4% increase in March. In contrast, export prices dipped further, falling to 1.0% year-over-year growth in April compared to 1.6% in March.
8)U.S. industrial output dipped by 0.4% in April compared to the same month last year. This comes after a slight upward revision to March’s data, which showed a modest gain of 0.1%.
9)Fed Chair Jerome Powell gave a bullish assessment of where the U.S. economy stands, with an outlook for continued above-trend growth and confidence in falling inflation that, while eroded by recent data, remains largely intact.
10)Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell affirmed the central bank’s plans to hold interest rates at the highest level in more than two decades as it awaits evidence that a slowdown in inflation will resume after setbacks this year.
11)The CME’s FedWatch Tool shows rate markets are pricing in 70% odds of at least a quarter-point cut from the Fed in September, with 90% odds of two total rate cuts by the end of year.
12)The Eurozone economy showed signs of improvement in Q1 2024, expanding by 0.4% compared to the same period last year. This confirms earlier estimates and marks a positive step forward after two quarters of sluggish growth at 0.1%.
13)The Eurozone job market cooled slightly in Q1 2024, with employment growth coming in at 1.0% year-over-year. This is down from a 1.2% increase in the previous quarter.
14)Germany’s ZEW Economic Sentiment index came in at 47.1 in May, exceeding the forecast of 44.9. This is an improvement from the previous reading of 42.9.
15)Japan’s economy shrank at a 2.0% annualized rate in the first quarter of 2024. This follows a stagnation in the previous quarter, as growth figures were revised down to zero.
16)China’s consumer prices edged up slightly in April, rising to an annual inflation rate of 0.3% compared to 0.1% in March. However, producer prices continued to decline, falling by 2.5% after a 2.8% drop in the previous month. This indicates that businesses are facing deflation, while consumer prices remain relatively stable.
- May 21, 2024 07:59
Stocks in news: NALCO w.e.f. 18.05.2024 increases the basic price of All Aluminium Metal Products by Rs 3400 per PMT
- May 21, 2024 07:57
Share market live news: Nirmal Bang Retail Research’s take on various stocks
Sanghvi Movers Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1280 | M Cap Rs. 5541 Cr | 52 W H/L 1433/366
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has declined
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 165.4 Cr (-1% QoQ, 30.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 167 Cr, YoY Rs. 126.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 92.1 Cr (-19.8% QoQ, 20.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 114.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 76.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 55.7% vs QoQ 68.7%, YoY 60.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 47.7 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 61.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 33.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 11
Stock is trading at P/E of 29.5x TTM EPS
Crompton Greaves Consumer Electricals Ltd. | CMP Rs. 339 | M Cap Rs. 21776 Cr | 52 W H/L 345/252
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is marginally above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1961 Cr (15.9% QoQ, 9.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1952.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1692.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 1791 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 203.6 Cr (35.9% QoQ, -3.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 194.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 149.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 211.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 10.4% vs expectation of 10%, QoQ 8.8%, YoY 11.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 138.4 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 119.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 86 Cr, YoY Rs. 131.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 30.7x FY26E EPS
V-Guard Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 376 | M Cap Rs. 16311 Cr | 52 W H/L 375.5/239
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is marginally above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1342.8 Cr (15.2% QoQ, 17.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1291.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1165.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 1140.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 127.9 Cr (25.8% QoQ, 29.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 122.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 101.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 98.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 9.5% vs expectation of 9.5%, QoQ 8.7%, YoY 8.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 76.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 75 Cr, QoQ Rs. 58.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 52.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 48.4x FY25E EPS
Biocon Ltd. | CMP Rs. 305 | M Cap Rs. 36618 Cr | 52 W H/L 315/218
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 3917.1 Cr (-0.9% QoQ, 3.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3890.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3953.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 3773.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 915.9 Cr (-1.2% QoQ, -8.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 810.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 926.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 997.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 23.4% vs expectation of 20.8%, QoQ 23.4%, YoY 26.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 135.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 140.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 638.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 316.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 39.4x FY25E EPS
Triveni Turbine Ltd. | CMP Rs. 605 | M Cap Rs. 19232 Cr | 52 W H/L 613/312
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is broadly inline with expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 458.1 Cr (6.1% QoQ, 23.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 478.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 431.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 369.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 89.8 Cr (7.3% QoQ, 35.4% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 92.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 83.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 66.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 19.6% vs expectation of 19.3%, QoQ 19.4%, YoY 17.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 76 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 75.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 68.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 55.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 54.8x FY25E EPS
Container Corporation Of India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1037 | M Cap Rs. 63184 Cr | 52 W H/L 1088/610
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result below Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2317.6 Cr (5.1% QoQ, 7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2361.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2205.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 2166 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 489 Cr (-4.4% QoQ, 10% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 542.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 511.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 444.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 21.1% vs expectation of 23%, QoQ 23.2%, YoY 20.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 294.5 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 365.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 334.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 279.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 40.5x FY25E EPS
Vodafone Idea Ltd. | CMP Rs. 13 | M Cap Rs. 87559 Cr | 52 W H/L 18/7
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
ARPU came at Rs 146 vs expectation of Rs 148 , QoQ Rs 145 , YoY Rs 135
Result is inline with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 10606.8 Cr (-0.6% QoQ, 0.7% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 10695.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 10673.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 10531.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 4335.8 Cr (-0.3% QoQ, 3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 4321.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 4350.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 4210.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 40.9% vs expectation of 40.4%, QoQ 40.8%, YoY 40%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -7674.6 Cr vs expectation of Rs. -7557.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. -7741.4 Cr, YoY Rs. -6396.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -1.2
Stock is trading at P/E of -2.3x FY25E EPS
Restaurant Brands Asia Ltd. | CMP Rs. 103 | M Cap Rs. 5103 Cr | 52 W H/L 138/95
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ahead of expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 597.1 Cr (-1.2% QoQ, 16.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 589.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 604.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 514 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 69.2 Cr (1.3% QoQ, 152.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 58.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 68.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 27.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11.6% vs expectation of 9.9%, QoQ 11.3%, YoY 5.3%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -85.3 Cr vs expectation of Rs. -54.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. -36.2 Cr, YoY Rs. -73.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -1.7
Stock is trading at P/E of -38.2x FY25E EPS
DCW Ltd. | CMP Rs. 52 | M Cap Rs. 1534 Cr | 52 W H/L 72/42
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 621.7 Cr (56.3% QoQ, 5.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 397.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 588.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 63.4 Cr (226.9% QoQ, -36.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 19.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 99.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 10.2% vs QoQ 4.9%, YoY 16.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 15.3 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -11.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 35.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 91.5x TTM EPS
Prince Pipes and Fittings Ltd. | CMP Rs. 660 | M Cap Rs. 7296 Cr | 52 W H/L 776/505
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is below expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 740.1 Cr (19.6% QoQ, -3.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 691.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 618.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 764.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 92.3 Cr (21.9% QoQ, -37.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 92.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 75.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 148.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 12.5% vs expectation of 13.4%, QoQ 12.2%, YoY 19.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 54.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 53.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 37.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 94.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 31.7x FY25E EPS
DCX Systems Ltd. | CMP Rs. 321 | M Cap Rs. 3573 Cr | 52 W H/L 393/178
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 746.2 Cr (276.6% QoQ, 46.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 198.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 510.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 37.9 Cr (159.2% QoQ, -17.4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 14.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 45.9 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 5.1% vs QoQ 7.4%, YoY 9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 33 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 13.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 41.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3
Stock is trading at P/E of 47.2x TTM EPS
Ratnamani Metals & Tubes Ltd. | CMP Rs. 3150 | M Cap Rs. 22080 Cr | 52 W H/L 3939/2129
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result above expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1495.7 Cr (19% QoQ, -0.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 1324.2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 1257.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 1499.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 245.7 Cr (22.6% QoQ, -18.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 237.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 200.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 300.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 16.4% vs expectation of 17.9%, QoQ 15.9%, YoY 20%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 192.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 163 Cr, QoQ Rs. 132.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 191.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 27.4
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 18x FY26E EBITDA
Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. | CMP Rs. 69 | M Cap Rs. 4632 Cr | 52 W H/L 73/35
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1726.6 Cr (27.2% QoQ, -1.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1357.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 1745.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 224.2 Cr (35.8% QoQ, 67.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 165.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 134 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 13% vs QoQ 12.2%, YoY 7.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -8.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 9.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 983.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -0.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 102.4x TTM EPS
Patel Engineering Ltd. | CMP Rs. 59 | M Cap Rs. 4982 Cr | 52 W H/L 79/20
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1343.2 Cr (26.6% QoQ, 3.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1061 Cr, YoY Rs. 1298 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 237.6 Cr (67.2% QoQ, 31.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 142.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 180.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 17.7% vs QoQ 13.4%, YoY 13.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 79.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 31.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 77.9 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 26.5x TTM EPS
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd. | CMP Rs. 53 | M Cap Rs. 10464 Cr | 52 W H/L 63/26
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is above expectations
Disbursements came at Rs. 6681 Cr vs YoY Rs. 6001 Cr, QoQ Rs. 5675 Cr
Advances came at Rs. 29779 Cr (24% YoY, 7.2% QoQ)
Net Interest Income came at Rs. 934 Cr vs YoY Rs. 738 Cr, QoQ Rs. 860 Cr
NIM came at 9.4% vs QoQ 8.8%
Non Interest Income came at Rs. 236 Cr vs YoY Rs. 179 Cr, QoQ Rs. 185 Cr
PBP came at Rs. 519 Cr vs YoY Rs. 411 Cr, QoQ Rs. 457 Cr
Provisions came at Rs. 79 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 79 Cr, YoY Rs. -2 Cr, QoQ Rs. 63 Cr
Credit Cost came at 1.1% vs YoY 0%, QoQ 0.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 330 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 308 Cr, YoY Rs. 310 Cr, QoQ Rs. 300 Cr
Gross NPA came at Rs. 613 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 571 Cr at 2.23% vs QoQ 2.18%
Net NPA came at Rs. 76 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 43 Cr at 0.28% vs QoQ 0.17%
ROA came at 3.4% vs QoQ 3.1%
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.7
Stock is trading at P/E 7.7x FY25E EPS and trailing P/Adj BV of 1.9x
Tide Water Oil Company (India) Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1937 | M Cap Rs. 3375 Cr | 52 W H/L 1937/858
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 486.8 Cr (-1.9% QoQ, 3.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 496.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 469.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 47.2 Cr (13.5% QoQ, 15.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 41.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 40.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 9.7% vs QoQ 8.4%, YoY 8.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 42.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 33.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 34.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 24.6
Stock is trading at P/E of 23.6x TTM EPS
Dodla Dairy Ltd | CMP Rs. 1011 | M Cap Rs. 6015 Cr | 52 W H/L 1084/475
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 787.5 Cr (5.4% QoQ, 8.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 746.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 724.3 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 75.4 Cr (-8.9% QoQ, 123.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 82.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 33.7 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 9.6% vs QoQ 11.1%, YoY 4.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 46.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 41.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 22.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 27.9x FY25E EPS
Data Patterns (India) Ltd. | CMP Rs. 2959 | M Cap Rs. 16566 Cr | 52 W H/L 3210/1512
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is below expectations
Order book stood at Rs. 1083 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 963 Cr & YoY Rs. 924 Cr
Order inflow was at Rs. 294 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 99 Cr & YoY Rs. 221 Cr
Order inflow in FY24 was at Rs. 670 Cr Vs Rs. 901 Cr in FY23
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 182.3 Cr (30.7% QoQ, -1.5% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 243.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 139.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 185.1 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 93 Cr (54.9% QoQ, 26.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 97.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 60 Cr, YoY Rs. 73.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 51% vs expectation of 40.1%, QoQ 43%, YoY 39.6%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 71.1 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 77.3 Cr, QoQ Rs. 51 Cr, YoY Rs. 55.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 12.7
Stock is trading at P/E of 65.6x FY26E EPS
- May 21, 2024 07:52
Share market live news: Nirmal Bang Retail Research’s take on Wonderla Holidays Ltd.
Wonderla Holidays Ltd. | CMP Rs. 933 | M Cap Rs. 5278 Cr | 52 W H/L 1107/435
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 99.7 Cr (-19.3% QoQ, 1.1% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 123.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 98.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 35.4 Cr (-35% QoQ, -16.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 54.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 42.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 35.5% vs QoQ 44.1%, YoY 42.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 22.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 37.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 35.1 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4
Stock is trading at P/E of 33.4x TTM EPS
- May 21, 2024 07:51
Share market live news: Nirmal Bang Retail Research’s take on Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd.
Motherson Sumi Wiring India Ltd. | CMP Rs. 70 | M Cap Rs. 30771 Cr | 52 W H/L 75/52
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 2232.7 Cr (5.4% QoQ, 19.8% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 2330.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2117.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 1864.4 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 291.3 Cr (11.2% QoQ, 39.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 308.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 262 Cr, YoY Rs. 209.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 13% vs expectation of 13.2%, QoQ 12.4%, YoY 11.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 191.4 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 198.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 167.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 138.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 0.4
Stock is trading at EV/EBITDA of 21x FY26E EBITDA
- May 21, 2024 07:50
Share market live news: Nirmal Bang Retail Research’s take on The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd
The Fertilisers And Chemicals Travancore Ltd. | CMP Rs. 671 | M Cap Rs. 43,396Cr | 52 W H/L 909/294
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is declining
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1061.8 Cr (-3.2% QoQ, -15% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1097.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 1248.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 37.2 Cr (-13.6% QoQ, -79.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 43 Cr, YoY Rs. 184.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 3.5% vs QoQ 3.9%, YoY 14.7%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 121.3 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 30.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 165.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 117.5x TTM EPS
- May 21, 2024 07:49
Stock market live updates: Nirmal Bang Retail Research’s take on Info Edge (India) Ltd
Info Edge (India) Ltd. | CMP Rs. 5938 | M Cap Rs. 76828 Cr | 52 W H/L 6355/3701
Result is in-line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 608.3 Cr (2.2% QoQ, 7.9% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 617.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 595.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 564 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 246.9 Cr (2.6% QoQ, 12.1% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 249.8 Cr, QoQ Rs. 240.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 220.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 40.6% vs expectation of 40.4%, QoQ 40.4%, YoY 39.1%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 223.1 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 214.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 213.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 197.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 17.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 77.8x FY25E EPS
- May 21, 2024 07:48
Stock market live news: Nirmal Bang Retail Research’s take on GAIL (India) Ltd
GAIL (India) Ltd. | CMP Rs. 193 | M Cap Rs. 126571 Cr | 52 W H/L 214/103
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result inline with expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 32317.7 Cr (-5.6% QoQ, -1.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 33080.4 Cr, QoQ Rs. 34236.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 32843.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 3557.8 Cr (-6.9% QoQ, 1058.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3642.1 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3822.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 307.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 11% vs expectation of 11%, QoQ 11.2%, YoY 0.9%
Lower PAT is on account of higher Depreciation
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 2177 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 2620.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2842.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 603.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 12.2x FY25E EPS
- May 21, 2024 07:46
Share market live news: Researchbytes Analyst’s updates
Researchbytes Events Update
9:30 AM KIMS Hospitals
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5bx587ac
10:00 AM Restaurants
Dial: +91 22 6280 1149
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/23nejr9c
10:00 AM Sansera Engineering
Dial: 02262801143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3c2th6bs
( Hosted by Phillip Capita )
10:30 AM Gati
Dial: +91 22 6280 1488
10:30 AM Prince Pipes
Dial: +91 22 62801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mumvb5tw
11:00 AM Solar Ind
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4c5ety67
11:00 AM Texmaco Rail
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2sd8489n
11:00 AM Endurance Techn
Dial: +91 22 6280 1145
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4nh6k39h
11:00 AM Thomas Cook
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
11:00 AM BEW Engineering
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3n6u8u4s
( Hosted by Adfactors )
11:00 AM Arihant Super
Dial: 044 71261579
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/284nmpzx
11:30 AM Container Corp
Dial: +91 22 62801384,
12:00 PM IIFL Securities
No Contact Available
12:00 PM Creative Newtech
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yssvw59v
( Hosted by Adfactors )
12:00 PM CMS Info Systems Limited
Dial: +91226280 1366
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/59m75jk5
12:30 PM Triveni Turbine
Dial: +91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2uyz8cyk
12:30 PM KAYNES TECHNOLO
Dial: +91 22 6280 1366
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2wexuptd
2:00 PM DCW
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/wphxutjp
( Hosted by Valorem )
2:30 PM Vodafone Idea
Dial: +91 22 6280 1359
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3r464m2h
2:30 PM Wonderla
Dial: +91 22 6280 1455
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/zy5xdr5u
3:00 PM Rane Holdings
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2xbha76c
3:00 PM Archean Chemical
Dial: +91 22 6280 1309
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mse7cbmn
( Hosted by SGAPL )
3:00 PM Permanent Magne
Dial: +91 22 6280 1379
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/rnzwscsh
3:30 PM Akzo Nobel
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/r3mxpkh6
3:30 PM Eldeco Housing
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/f8zahxj9
3:30 PM v-guard industries
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4dc62f6y
3:30 PM Avalon Technolo
Dial: +91 22 62801384
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2v2bdtjh
4:00 PM GAIL
No Contact Available
4:00 PM DHANUKA
Dial: +91 22 6280 1342
4:00 PM Ratnamani Metal
Dial: +91 22 6280 1455
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/28apmr72
4:00 PM Shree Pushkar
Dial: +91 22 6280 1106
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4u9x5d5w
4:00 PM Hindustan Aeron
Dial: +91 22 6280 1146
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/us4zbuhy
4:00 PM Kopran
Dial: +91 22 6280 1222
4:00 PM Century Enka
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/42trucsa
( Hosted by Valorem )
4:00 PM DCX Systems
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5xnwzad2
( Hosted by Adfactors )
4:00 PM Pitti Engineeri
Dial: +91 22 6280 1570
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5dcdk76b
4:30 PM LT Foods
Dial: +91 22 6280 1297
5:00 PM eClerx Services
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2hjp5ywe
6:00 PM Delhivery
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5kb5zvbe
6:00 PM JSW Steel
Dial: +91 22 6280 1481
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4mk7rh5u
6:30 PM Onward Tech
Dial: +91 22 6280 1107
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4hpscuwn
- May 21, 2024 07:38
Stock market live news: Soft opening seen for Nifty, Sensex
After a long break, domestic markets are expected open on a flat note. With lack of triggers, analysts expect lacklustre trading amidst continuous selling by foreign portfolio investors.
“Investors are optimistic regarding potential interest rate cuts in 2024, supported by favourable US consumer inflation data and improved jobless claims figures, resulting in a surge in gold prices and strengthened the stock market rally,” said Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services.
“However, uncertainties persist regarding the timing of US Fed rate adjustments, with market participants eagerly awaiting clarity from an upcoming Fed chair speech,” he said adding that “The release of PMI data for May from both the US and India next week will be closely monitored for further market insights. Amidst ongoing uncertainties surrounding election results and quarterly earnings, we anticipate continued volatility in the near-term.”
- May 21, 2024 07:36
Share market live news: Stocks that will see action today
Shareholders of Nestle India Ltd have rejected a proposal by the company to increase royalty payment to its parent firm, according to a regulatory filing by the company. The board had last month approved increasing royalty payment to its parent firm Societe des Produits Nestle S.A (licensor) by 0.15 per cent per year for the next five years thereby enhancing it to 5.25 per cent of net sales. It had proposed to start the 0.15 per cent per annum increase over the current royalty fee of 4.5 per annum from July 1, 2024. Subsequently, it had sought approval from its shareholders of the same as an ordinary resolution through a postal ballot.
Drug makers Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Sun Pharmaceuticals and Aurobindo Pharma are recalling products in the US market due to manufacturing issues, as per the latest Enforcement Report of the US Food and Drug Administration (USFDA). Dr Reddy’s Laboratories is recalling close to 20,000 cartons of a medication used to control blood phenylalanine levels in adults and children. Princeton (New Jersey) based Dr Reddy’s Laboratories, Inc, is recalling Javygtor (sapropterin dihydrochloride) Powder for Oral Solution (100mg) due to it being a “Sub-potent Drug”, USFDA stated. The company is also recalling another lot of sapropterin dihydrochloride for the same reason, it added. The USFDA said the drug maker initiated the Class I recall in the US on April 8 this year.
Orient Green Power Company plans to raise up to ₹250 crore through issue of equity rights to its existing shareholders. The company has not disclosed the rights issue ratio, price of each share and the record date, said Sumedha Fiscal Services Ltd and Saffron Capital Advisors Pvt Ltd, the lead managers to the issue, citing the draft letter of offer (DLOF) dated May 17, 2024.
Tata Motors on Monday said its passenger vehicles and passenger electric mobility subsidiaries have tied up with Bajaj Finance for providing supply chain finance solutions to their respective dealers. Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles (TMPV) and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility (TPEM), subsidiaries of Tata Motors, have joined hands with Bajaj Finance to extend supply chain finance solutions to its passenger and electric vehicle dealers, the company said in a statement.
An interim stay was put on Friday on the implementation of an order suspending manufacturing licences of more than a dozen medicines of Patanjali Ayurved Ltd and Divya Pharmacy. The interim stay is being imposed with immediate effect on the basis of a preliminary inquiry report of a high level committee, Pankaj Kumar Pandey, Secretary Ayush, Uttarakhand government said in an order.
Dalmia Bharat Ltd has commenced production at its new mill in Ariyalur manufacturing unit in Tamil Nadu, according to a regulatory filing by the company. With the commencement of commercial production of this 1 MTPA cement unit, the total cement manufacturing capacity of the company stands at 45.6 MTPA, it said. “With an investment of ₹204 crore, this strategic brownfield expansion is aimed at strengthening its market presence in the South and meeting the growing demand for cement in the region,” the company said in a statement.
Shareholders and non-convertible debenture (NCD) holders of IDFC First Bank have approved a proposal to merge parent IDFC Ltd with the lender. The National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) convened a meeting on May 17 through video conferencing and other audio-visual means to consider and approve the composite scheme of amalgamation for IDFC First Bank, the bank said in a regulatory filing. The board of the bank presented the result of voting on the proposal for amalgamation before the NCLT.
Fusion Micro Finance has entered into a loan agreement with the US International Development Finance Corporation (DFC) in Delhi, India. The overall facility from DFC is for $25 million, out of which Fusion Micro Finance has received an initial disbursement of $20 million. These funds will be utilised towards expansion of Fusion Micro Finance’s business operations in India with a mission of advancing financial inclusion and economic empowerment among women entrepreneurs in rural India.
A foreign institutional investor shareholder is likely to sell stake in Indus Towers, per reports. The block deal is likely of 80 lakh shares worth ₹270 crore.
Results calendar: Action Construction Equipment, Aether Industries, Amarnath Fin, Arihant Capital, Artefact, Arvind Fashions, Azad Engineering, Baba Arts, Beeyu Overseas, BHEL, Dollar Industries, DRC Systems, Eris Lifesciences, Fiem Industries, Galaxy Surfcatants, GE T&D, Golkunda Diamonds, Goodricke, Godwari Power, GPT Health, Greenply, GSFC, GTN Textiles, Gulf Oil, Hindustan Motors, HSIL, IL&FS Engineering, JK Tyre, JSL Industries, Lyka Labs, Maharashtra Seamless, Manugraph, Mangalam Drug, Metropolis, Mayur Unique, Morepen Lab, MPS, Natural Capsules, Pritish Nandy, Ramco Systems, Rategain Travel, Religare, Ruchi Infra, Sadbhav Engineering, Sheela Foam, Simplex Realty, TN Telecommunications, Vascon Engineers, VA Tech Wabag and WS Industries.
- May 21, 2024 06:51
Stock market live news: Day Trading Guide for May 21, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- May 21, 2024 06:50
Market live news: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week May 20 to May 24 by bl GURU
Nifty and Nifty Bank have made a strong recovery last week. The support on the indices have held very well. The price action during the week indicates that strong buyers are coming into the market at lower levels. That leaves the outlook positive for the Nifty and Nifty Bank index for this week.
Nifty can rise to 22,800-22,830. A break above it can see an extended rise to 23,830 can see an extended rise to 23,100-23,200. Supports are at 22,300 and 22,000.
Nifty Bank index can rise to 49,500-50,000. Supports are at 47,500 and 47,000.
- May 21, 2024 06:40
Stock to buy today: Paras Defence and Space Technologies (₹774.15)
The outlook is bullish for Paras Defence and Space Technologies. There is an inverted head and shoulder pattern formation on the chart.
The neckline resistance at ₹780 is yet to be broken. But the price action on the chart indicates strength and leaves the chances high for the stock to breach ₹780. Such a break can take Paras Defence and Space Technologies share price up to ₹830 in the coming weeks.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Related Topics
- Comments will be moderated by The Hindu BusinessLine editorial team.
- Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
- Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
- We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
- Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.