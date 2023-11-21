November 21, 2023 07:47

Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy crossed the 1.4-gigawatt capacity of group captive projects in the last seven months, aided by the signing of power delivery agreements with various industries across segments.

Adani Enterprises: Mumbai Travel Retail Pvt., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary, MTRPL Macau Ltd., to set up tobacco shops at Macau International Airport.

State Bank of India: The government appointed Vinay Tonse as MD of the bank till Nov. 30, 2025.

Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra Americas signed a collaboration deed with Neom Tech for providing digital services. It will incorporate a new subsidiary for provide product and platform development services to Neom Group companies

ABB India, Titagarh Rail Systems: ABB India has formed a strategic partnership with Titagarh Rail Systems for the supply of propulsion systems for metro rolling stock projects in India.

IRCTC: The company received Railway Ministry permission for long-term tenders for a period of seven years through clustering of trains. The Rail Neer plant has commenced commercial production, and the production capacity of the plant is 72,000 litres per day.

Oberoi Realty: The company announced the launch of ‘Forestville by Oberoi Realty’, the first luxury residential project in Kolshet, Thane. The company launched the first phase of this development, consisting of three towers.

Concor: Container Corp. signed a MoU with Indraprastha Gas for setting up LNG and LCNG infrastructure at the company’s terminals to explore the possibility of transporting LNG through railway rakes from LNG terminals near sea ports like Dahej.

ICICI Lombard General Insurance: The company appointed Sanjeev Mantri as the MD and CEO for a period of five years, effective Dec 1, 2023, to Nov. 30, 2028.

Manappuram Finance: The Reserve Bank of India imposed a monetary penalty on Manappuram Finance of Rs 42.78 lakh for non-compliance with certain provisions of the ‘NBFCs - Systemically Important Non-Deposit-Taking Company and Deposit-Taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016’.

Satin Creditcare Network: The company’s board of directors considered and approved the issuance of 5,000 non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each and an aggregate face value of Rs 50 crore only, including a green shoe option of 2,500 non-convertible debentures.

Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Saket Chaturvedi, CEO of MiG Complex at HAL, committed during a meeting with Mishra Dhatu Nigam to collaborate with MIDHANI in the indigenous development of strategic materials that find application in the production and maintenance of aeroengines.

Bayer CropScience: The company received a GST demand and a penalty of Rs 85.5 lakh each from the Rajasthan GST authority.

Vascon Engineering: The company received a letter of intent from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune, to construct a general hospital building for PCMC Hospital in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, for Rs 356.78 crore.

RateGain Travel Technologies: The company raised Rs 600 crore from qualified institutional buyers through the issue of 93.3 lakh shares at a face value of Rs 1 each.

Karnataka Bank: The bank has entered into a strategic corporate tie-up with HDFC Life Insurance Co. to provide products to its customers. Through the partnership, it plans to provide innovative and customer-friendly solutions to those who are in search of financial security and life protection.