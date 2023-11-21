Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 21 November 2023.
- November 21, 2023 08:09
Stock Market Updates: Economy Watch: Robust Credit Growth Continues, Deposit Growth Playing Catch-Up: CareEdge Ratings
Credit offtake continued to grow, increasing by 20.4% year on year (y-o-y) to reach Rs. 155.7 lakh crore for the fortnight ending November 03, 2023. This surge is also due to the impact of HDFC’s merger with HDFC Bank and growth in personal loans. If we exclude the impact of the merger, credit grew at a lower rate of 15.9% y-o-y fortnight compared to last year’s growth of 17.0%. The outlook for bank credit offtake continued to remain positive for FY24.
Deposits too grew by 13.5% y-o-y for the fortnight (including the merger impact). Excluding merger impact growth stood at 12.7%. Sequentially we saw an increase of 0.5%. Deposit growth is expected to improve compared to current trends in FY24 as banks look to shore up their liability franchise and ensure that deposit growth does not constrain the credit offtake.
The short-term Weighted Average Call Rate (WACR) stood at 6.77% as of November 10, 2023, compared to 6.16% on November 11, 2022, due to pressure on short-term rates.
- November 21, 2023 08:08
IPO Watch: IREDA IPO by Rajan Shinde, Research Analyst, Mehta Equities Ltd
“We believe IREDA IPO gives an investor an opportunity to invest in Mini Ratna CPSE which is the largest pure play in green financing Systemically Important Non-Deposit-taking Non-Banking Finance Company (NBFC-ND-SI). We think as India’s ambitious renewable energy goals and IREDA’s position as the largest green financing NBFC, the company stands as a trusted brand in a rapidly expanding sector. We also believe IREDA plays a pivotal role in shaping and implementing policies for the renewable energy sector, aligning with the Government of India’s objectives. With the digitized process for efficiency, IREDA would ensure its physical presence across key locations in India and a comprehensive data-based credit appraisal process with risk-based pricing contribute to efficient post-disbursement project monitoring and recovery. We also think IREDA maintains a competitive average cost of borrowing, benefiting from its classification as a Public Finance Institution with high credit ratings and access to diverse funding options would provide cost-effective access to long-term capital.
- November 21, 2023 08:08
IPO Watch: IREDA issue opens to public today
The initial public offering of Indian Renewable Energy Development Agency Ltd opens today for public subscription. The issue comes out with a price band of Rs 30-32 and closes on November 23 (Thursday). The size of the IPO is Rs 2,150.21 crore - a fresh issue of 40.32 crore shares aggregating to ₹1,290.13 crore and an offer for sale (OFS) of 26.88 crore shares worth ₹860.08 crore.
The lot size is 460 shares.
- November 21, 2023 07:55
Stock Market Updates: Stocks that will see action today: November 21, 2023
Buzzing stocks: BSE, IRCTC, ABB, Titagarh Rail, SBI, KM Sugar Mills, Adani Enterprises, Tech Mahindra, Vascon Engineers, Concor, Indraprastha Gas, RateGain, HCKK Ventures, DCW, Oberoi Realty, Tata Power, Diamines and Chemicals, Kirloskar Electric Co, ABB, Titagarh Rail Systems, LTIMindtree, ICRA
- November 21, 2023 07:48
Share Market Updates: IPO Offering: IREDA
The IPO will open for bids on Tuesday. The company plans to raise Rs 2,150 crore with a combination of fresh and offer-for-sale issue. The price band is fixed at Rs 30 to 32 apiece. The company has mopped up Rs 643.26 crore from anchor investors.
- November 21, 2023 07:48
Share Market Updates: Insider Trades
NRB Bearings: Promoter Harshbeena Zaveri bought 12,814 shares between Nov. 16 and 17.
Deccan Gold Mines: Promoter group Rama Mines Mauritius sold 54,453 shares between Nov. 15 and 17.
DB Realty: Promoter group Neelkamal Tower Construction sold 73 lakh shares on Nov. 16.
- November 21, 2023 07:47
Share Market Updates: Trading Tweaks
Price band revised from 10% to 5%: KPI Green.
Ex/record date Interim dividend: E.I.D. Parry (India), EPL, Gujarat Pipavav Port, Oil And Natural Gas Corp., Rmc Switchgears, Senco Gold, Sun TV Network, Talbros Engineering, Tide Water Oil (India).
Ex/record date Final dividend: Gillette India, National Peroxide.
Move into a short-term ASM framework: All Cargo Terminals, Naga Dhunseri Group, Sumit Woods, GE Power, Hisar Metal, Solar Industries.
Move Out of short-term ASM framework: Sata Sundar, Intense Technology, Atlanta.
- November 21, 2023 07:47
Share Market Updates: Stocks to Watch Today
Tata Power: Tata Power Renewable Energy crossed the 1.4-gigawatt capacity of group captive projects in the last seven months, aided by the signing of power delivery agreements with various industries across segments.
Adani Enterprises: Mumbai Travel Retail Pvt., a subsidiary of Adani Enterprises Ltd., has incorporated its wholly-owned subsidiary, MTRPL Macau Ltd., to set up tobacco shops at Macau International Airport.
State Bank of India: The government appointed Vinay Tonse as MD of the bank till Nov. 30, 2025.
Tech Mahindra: Tech Mahindra Americas signed a collaboration deed with Neom Tech for providing digital services. It will incorporate a new subsidiary for provide product and platform development services to Neom Group companies
ABB India, Titagarh Rail Systems: ABB India has formed a strategic partnership with Titagarh Rail Systems for the supply of propulsion systems for metro rolling stock projects in India.
IRCTC: The company received Railway Ministry permission for long-term tenders for a period of seven years through clustering of trains. The Rail Neer plant has commenced commercial production, and the production capacity of the plant is 72,000 litres per day.
Oberoi Realty: The company announced the launch of ‘Forestville by Oberoi Realty’, the first luxury residential project in Kolshet, Thane. The company launched the first phase of this development, consisting of three towers.
Concor: Container Corp. signed a MoU with Indraprastha Gas for setting up LNG and LCNG infrastructure at the company’s terminals to explore the possibility of transporting LNG through railway rakes from LNG terminals near sea ports like Dahej.
ICICI Lombard General Insurance: The company appointed Sanjeev Mantri as the MD and CEO for a period of five years, effective Dec 1, 2023, to Nov. 30, 2028.
Manappuram Finance: The Reserve Bank of India imposed a monetary penalty on Manappuram Finance of Rs 42.78 lakh for non-compliance with certain provisions of the ‘NBFCs - Systemically Important Non-Deposit-Taking Company and Deposit-Taking Company (Reserve Bank) Directions, 2016’.
Satin Creditcare Network: The company’s board of directors considered and approved the issuance of 5,000 non-convertible debentures with a face value of Rs 1 lakh each and an aggregate face value of Rs 50 crore only, including a green shoe option of 2,500 non-convertible debentures.
Mishra Dhatu Nigam: Saket Chaturvedi, CEO of MiG Complex at HAL, committed during a meeting with Mishra Dhatu Nigam to collaborate with MIDHANI in the indigenous development of strategic materials that find application in the production and maintenance of aeroengines.
Bayer CropScience: The company received a GST demand and a penalty of Rs 85.5 lakh each from the Rajasthan GST authority.
Vascon Engineering: The company received a letter of intent from Pimpri Chinchwad Municipal Corporation, Pune, to construct a general hospital building for PCMC Hospital in Moshi, Pimpri-Chinchwad, Pune, for Rs 356.78 crore.
RateGain Travel Technologies: The company raised Rs 600 crore from qualified institutional buyers through the issue of 93.3 lakh shares at a face value of Rs 1 each.
Karnataka Bank: The bank has entered into a strategic corporate tie-up with HDFC Life Insurance Co. to provide products to its customers. Through the partnership, it plans to provide innovative and customer-friendly solutions to those who are in search of financial security and life protection.
- November 21, 2023 07:46
Share Market Updates: Pledge share monitor
Inox Wind: Company created a pledge of 27.8 lakh shares on Nov. 16.
Inox Wind Energy: Company created a pledge of 96.2 lakh shares on Nov. 16.
- November 21, 2023 07:45
Share Market Updates: Promoters dilution
Mishtan Foods: Aruna R Jain sold 60 lakh shares at Rs 16.16 per share
DB Realty: Promoter group Neelkamal Tower sold 73 lakh shares on Nov. 16.
- November 21, 2023 07:45
Stocks to Watch: The board of Satin Creditcare has approved the issuance of 5,000 non-convertible debentures
- November 21, 2023 07:45
Stocks to Watch: ICICI Lombard appoints Sanjeev Mantri as MD and CEO
ICICI Lombard has appointed Sanjeev Mantri as the MD and CEO for a period of five years, effective Dec 1, 2023, to Nov. 30, 2028.
- November 21, 2023 07:44
Stocks to Watch: HDFC Life: Karnataka Bank sings pact with HDFC Life Insurance to distribute Life Insurance products
- November 21, 2023 07:43
Stock Market Updates: Dividend Dates: Ex-Dividend 22 November 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Crisil Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.11
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4230.45
Ingersoll-Rand (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.50
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2961.1
Ipca Laboratories Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1060.3
National Aluminium Co. Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 92.59
Oil India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 314
Pearl Global Industries Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.12.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1310
T D Power Systems Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 276.7
- November 21, 2023 07:42
Stock Market Updates: Securities In F&O Ban For Trade Date 21-Nov-2023
BHEL
CHAMBAL
DELTACORP
HINDCOPPER
IBULHSGFIN
INDIACEM
MANAPPURAM
MCX
NMDC
RBLBANK
ZEEL
- November 21, 2023 07:42
Stock Market Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 21.11.2023
NVIDIA Corporation. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Medtronic plc (Pre market) (Sector- Healthcare)
Analog Devices, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Autodesk, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Baidu, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
HP Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Jacobs Solutions Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
Best Buy Co., Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
- November 21, 2023 07:41
Stock Market Updates: Economic Calendar 21-11-2023
20.30 U.S. Existing Home sales (Expected: 3.90M vs Previous: 3.96M)
21.30 Euro ECB President Legarde Speaks
00.30 U.S. FOMC Meeting Minutes
- November 21, 2023 07:41
Stock Market Updates: Institutional Investors EQUITY Cash Trades PROV. - 20/11/2023 : Rs. crores
FIIS : SELL -646 (8,776-9,422)
DIIS : BUY +77 (6,446-6,369)
- November 21, 2023 07:40
Stock Market Updates: Recent Interview... as of 17:23 p.m. Monday 20 November 2023
eClerx Services: Srinivasan Nadadhur, CFO
eCLERX Services Q2FY24: Revenue, Profit Rises
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=RNEQIPbaRQ4
Garden Reach Sh: PR Hari, CMD
GRSE: FY24 Orderbook Check, Growth, Revenue & More
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Fxz-gTAiX10
IDBI Bank: Suresh Khatanhar, DMD
Impact Of 40-50 Bps On CRAR Due To New RBI Norms
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=3Lm_MHwUXDM
Indian Energy Exchange: Rohit Bajaj, Executive Director - Business Development
IEX: Update On Market Coupling, Growth, New Products & More
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=l3lj0Xhswxc
India Pesticide: Dheeraj Kumar Jain, CEO
Oversupply From China To Normalise In the Next 2 Quarters: India Pesticides, CEO
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=qzPFnawNAFw
Man Industries: Nikhil Mansukhani, MD
Man Industries: Robust Growth Trajectory, Eyes 5500-6000 Cr Top Line In Next 3 Yrs
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=APB16iaAYi8
Metropolis: Ameera Shah, MD
Could Look At A Potential Price Rise In The Next Year: Metropolis Healthcare
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8xtZDPdj0UU
Ratnamani Metal: Manoj Sanghvi, Business Unit Head
We Have Outperformed Our Margin Guidance In The First 2 Quarters: Ratnamani Metals
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=OcM8Ad6X0oA
Somany Ceramics: Abhishek Somany, MD
Demand On Back Of Uptrend In Real Estate Will Start Showing Up Next Year Onwards: Somany Ceramics
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xrUax3RLUwk
Tata Technologi: Warren Kevin Harris, MD & CEO
Saw More Than 200Bps Improvements In Margin: Tata Technologies
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PXZLhSNvWpc
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- November 21, 2023 07:39
Share Market Live Updates: BGR ends legal tussle with to Hitachi
Hitachi Energy India Limited has withdrawn a joint memo of settlement with BGR Energy Systems Limited, resulting in the withdrawal of legal proceedings. BGR has returned bank guarantees worth Rs 15.16 Crore and will pay the remaining dues of Rs 3.74 Crores by November 30, 2023. The company has received the order from the High Court of Madras. There is no impact on the financial or operational activities of Hitachi Energy India Limited.
- November 21, 2023 07:12
Stocks to Watch: Tata Power Renewable Energy achieves 1.4-GW capacity of group captive projects
Tata Power Renewable Energy (TPREL) said on Monday that it has crossed the 1.4-gigawatt (GW) capacity of group captive projects in the last seven months.
This achievement is the result of signing of Power Delivery Agreements (PDA) with various industries across segments, the company, a subsidiary of Tata Power, said.
Some of the prominent group captive projects that TPREL has signed in the last six months include collaborations with Tata Steel, Tata Motors, Mukand (a Bajaj Group company), Supreme Petrochem, Xpro India, Neosym Industry, Chalet Hotels, Sanyo Special Steel Manufacturing India, ANAND Group, Endurance Technologies, etc, it added.
- November 21, 2023 07:11
Stocks to Watch: Rategain Technologies raises ₹600 crore through QIP issue
Rategain Technologies on Monday said that the fund raise committee of the company has approved allotment of 93.31 lakh shares of face value ₹1 each to eligible qualified institutional buyers at ₹643 a share, aggregating to ₹600 crore. The allotment price is at a discount of ₹33.66 (4.97 per cent) of the floor price of ₹676.66, the company said in a notice to the stock exchanges.
- November 21, 2023 07:10
Technicals: Day trading guide for November 21, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- November 21, 2023 07:09
Stock Recommendations: Stock to buy today: NCC (₹171.15): BUY
The short-term outlook for NCC is bullish. The stock has begun the week on a strong note by rising 5.9 per cent on Monday. This confirms the end of the correction that was in place since September. It also indicates that a new leg of upmove has begun with in its overall long-term uptrend. Strong support is around ₹160.
- November 21, 2023 07:08
Commodities Market Live Updates: Gold Prices Today: Gold firms on softer dollar with focus on US Fed minutes
Gold prices rose on Tuesday, supported by a weaker U.S. dollar as investors look forward to minutes from Federal Reserve’s latest meeting for more guidance on its interest rate outlook.
Spot gold was up 0.3% at $1,983.81 per ounce. U.S. gold futures also gained 0.3% to $1,985.70.
Spot silver rose 0.5% to $23.52 per ounce, while platinum was up 0.1% at $919.40. Palladium was flat at $1,077.14 per ounce. - Reuters
- November 21, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets show mixed signals despite Wall Street’s gains
Asian stocks are displaying limited momentum or a slightly negative trend today, despite the positive performance of Wall Street. The Nikkei 225 in Japan declined by 0.11% (or 35.18 points), reaching 33,352.85, while the broader TOPIX dropped 0.35% (8.21 points) to 2,364.69. Conversely, South Korea’s KOSPI ascended by 0.70% (17.45 points) to 2,509.22, and Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 edged up by 0.13% (9.50 points) to 7,067.90.
Japanese stocks recently reached heights unseen since 1990 due to robust earnings and offshore demand, leading to a three-week streak of gains. Although the Nikkei experienced profit-taking, it remains up by 8.2% for the current month, closely followed by the Topix.
In the United States overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average increased by 203.76 points (0.58%) to 35,151.04, the S&P 500 rose by 33.36 points (0.74%) to 4,547.38, and the Nasdaq Composite added 159.05 points (1.13%) to 14,284.53.
- November 21, 2023 06:58
Stock Market Live Updates: Nasdaq leads Wall Street gains as Microsoft hits record
Wall Street’s three major stock averages closed higher on Monday with Nasdaq’s 1% rally leading the charge as heavyweight Microsoft hit a record high after it hired prominent artificial intelligence executives.
The Nasdaq boasted its highest closing level since July 31 while the S&P 500 registered its highest close since Aug. 1.
The S&P 500’s information technology sub-index ended up 1.5% and was the top gainer among the S&P 500’s 11 major sectors. Its biggest boost came from Microsoft shares which touched a record high and ended up 2%.
Microsoft CEO Satya Nadella said Sam Altman, who headed OpenAI until he was ousted late last week, was set to join Microsoft to lead a new advanced AI research team. Microsoft will also take on Greg Brockman, another OpenAI cofounder, as well as other researchers.
The news set a positive tone for the market with other heavyweight technology stocks including Nvidia and Apple also gaining ground.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 203.76 points, or 0.58%, to 35,151.04, the S&P 500 gained 33.36 points, or 0.74%, at 4,547.38 and the Nasdaq Composite added 159.05 points, or 1.13%, at 14,284.53. - Reuters
