November 21, 2024 07:35

Manoj Kumar Singh, Director General of the Digital Infrastructure Providers Association (DIPA), regarding the Supreme Court’s decision granting telecom firms the right to claim tax credits on infrastructure duties.

The Supreme Court’s landmark judgment allowing telecom companies to claim input tax credit on tower components and shelters marks a watershed moment for India’s digital infrastructure sector. This ruling also provides crucial financial relief to infrastructure providers who form the backbone of India’s digital revolution.

This decision reflects DIPA’s continuous representations in acknowledging telecom towers as essential plant and machinery, acknowledging their critical role in enabling digital connectivity. The judgment will significantly improve the financial health of infrastructure providers, enabling them to accelerate the deployment of digital infrastructure across India. This comes at a crucial time when our nation is rapidly advancing toward 5G expansion, digital transformation and the accelerated commercialization of the 6G stack.

The ruling will have far-reaching implications for the sector’s growth trajectory, delivering multiple transformative benefits to India’s digital infrastructure landscape. The judgment will release substantial working capital that can be strategically reinvested in infrastructure development, while simultaneously reducing the overall cost of service delivery across the sector. This financial flexibility will enable faster deployment of digital infrastructure in underserved areas, addressing critical connectivity gaps in rural and remote regions. Furthermore, the ruling strongly aligns with and supports the government’s Digital India initiatives and ambitious 5G rollout plans, providing the necessary financial framework to accelerate India’s digital transformation journey.

The ruling is expected to significantly benefit key players in the sector by allowing them to claim tax credits previously considered ineligible. DIPA has consistently advocated for this reform through constructive dialogue with various government stakeholders. The infrastructure provider industry has established a robust telecom infrastructure with more than 8.1 lakh towers nationwide, demonstrating our commitment to India’s digital future. This landmark decision will further strengthen our industry’s capability to meet the escalating demands of digital connectivity while catalyzing fresh investments in the sector, fostering innovation, and advancing the government’s vision of a digitally empowered India. We commend the Supreme Court for this forward-looking decision that strengthens the foundation of Digital India.