Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 21 October 2024
- October 21, 2024 08:54
Stock market live updates today: ZEEL: CLSA upgrades Zee Ent to an outperform call. Says Q2 margin jumped to 16% and EBITDA came in 20% above estimates.
- October 21, 2024 08:53
Stock market live updates today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 22 Oct 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Gopal Snacks Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs. 1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 472
HCL Technologies Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.12
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1,858
- October 21, 2024 08:21
Stock market live updates today: Fund Houses Recommendations
Citi on Polycab: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 8600/Sh (Positive)
CLSA on Zee Ent: Upgrade to Outperform on Company, raise target price at Rs 170/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on Ultratech: Initiate Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 13750/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on ACC: Initiate Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 3020/Sh (Positive)
Nuvama on Gravita: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3475/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on Raymond Life: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3200/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Tech M: Maintain Buy on Company, raise target price at Rs 1726/Sh (Positive)
PL on DOMS: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 3349/Sh (Positive)
GS on HDFC Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 2156/Sh (Positive)
Bernstein on HDFC Bank: Maintain Outperform on Bank, target price at Rs 2100/Sh (Positive)
MOSL on HDFC Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 2050/Sh (Positive)
JP Morgan on HDFC Bank: Maintain Neutral on Bank, target price at Rs 1750/Sh (Neutral)
Investec on HDFC Bank: Maintain Hold on Bank, raise target price at Rs 1650/Sh from Rs 1625/Sh (Neutral)
GS on Kotak Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 2286/Sh (Positive)
Investec on Kotak Bank: Maintain Buy on Bank, cut target price at Rs 2185/Sh from Rs 2300/Sh (Neutral)
Bernstein on Kotak Bank: Maintain Market perform on Bank, target price at Rs 1750/Sh (Neutral)
MOSL on Kotak Bank: Maintain Neutral on Bank, target price at Rs 1950/Sh (Neutral)
Macquarie on ICICI Lombard: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 2000/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Tata Consumer: Maintain Neutral on Company, cut target price at Rs 1170/Sh (Neutral)
MS on Tata Consumer: Maintain Overweight on Company, cut target price at Rs 1273/Sh (Neutral)
BofA on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 325/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on Zomato: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 335/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Ambuja: Initiate Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 590/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Shree Cem: Initiate Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 27125/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on Dalmia Bharat: Initiate Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 1550/Sh (Neutral)
MS on MCX: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 3245/Sh (Neutral)
JP Morgan on RBL Bank: Maintain Neutral on Bank, target price at Rs 225/Sh (Neutral)
Jefferies on India Mart: Maintain Underperform on Company, cut target price at Rs 2540/Sh (Neutral)
CLSA says reduction in supply of legacy gas will test pricing power for City Gas stocks , adding that delay in price hikes or gradual price hikes may keep uncertainty alive (Neutral)
Nuvama on India Mart: Downgrade to Reduce on Company, cut target price at Rs 2500/Sh (Negative)
Investec on RBL Bank: Downgrade to Hold on Bank, cut target price at Rs 230/Sh (Negative)
IIFL on RBL Bank: Maintain Add on Bank, cut target price at Rs 195/Sh (Negative)
- October 21, 2024 08:18
Stock market live updates today: Domestic markets expected to open flat
Domestic markets are expected to open on a flattish note amid mixed global cues. The focus has now shifted to corporate results amidst heavy selling by foreign portfolio investors.
The outlook for the market will be guided by the major domestic and global economic data such as India Nikkei S&P Global Manufacturing PMI (Oct), India Nikkei Services PMI (Oct), India RBI MPC Meeting Minutes, US Initial Jobless Claims, US Manufacturing PMI (Oct), US Services PMI (Oct), US S&P Global Composite PMI (Oct), UK Composite PMI (Oct), said Palka Arora Chopra, Director of Master Capital Services Ltd.
- October 21, 2024 07:51
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Corporate Action, 21 Oct Ex Date: JNKINDIA Final Dividend - Rs. - 0.3000
- October 21, 2024 07:51
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Key Results/Board Meetings, 21-Oct-24 :
360ONE\u0009
Quarterly Results
ADTYFRG\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
AIIL\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
ARTSONEN\u0009
Quarterly Results
AURIONPRO\u0009
Quarterly Results
AURUM\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
BAJAJHFL\u0009
Quarterly Results
BALUFORGE\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
BEPL\u0009
Interim Dividend;Quarterly Results
CITL\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
COMFINCAP\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
CUB\u0009
Quarterly Results
CYIENTDLM\u0009
Quarterly Results
DECCAN\u0009
General
DGL\u0009
A.G.M.;General
FABINO\u0009
Half Yearly Results;General
FUTURSEC\u0009
Quarterly Results
GETALONG\u0009
Interim Dividend;Half Yearly Results
GOLDCOINHF\u0009
Quarterly Results
GRAVITA\u0009
Quarterly Results
HFCL\u0009
Quarterly Results
INDBANK\u0009
Quarterly Results
INDXTRA\u0009
Quarterly Results
JSFB\u0009
Quarterly Results
JULIEN\u0009
Interim Dividend;Quarterly Results
LACTOSE\u0009
General
MAHLOG\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
MAHSCOOTER\u0009
Quarterly Results
MUKKA\u0009
Preferential Issue of shares;Increase in Authorised Capital;Right Issue of Equity Shares;Issue Of Warrants
NELCO\u0009
Quarterly Results
NIKKIGL\u0009
Quarterly Results
NITCO\u0009
General
PMCFIN\u0009
Quarterly Results
PODDARHOUS\u0009
General
RAJRATAN\u0009
Quarterly Results
REMIEDEL\u0009
Quarterly Results
ROUTE\u0009
Interim Dividend;Quarterly Results
SHIVACEM\u0009
Quarterly Results;General
SOLARA\u0009
Quarterly Results
SONALIS\u0009
Right Issue of Equity Shares
SPLPETRO\u0009
Interim Dividend;Quarterly Results
SURAJLTD\u0009
Quarterly Results
SURANASOL\u0009
Preferential Issue of shares;Quarterly Results;General
SWARAJENG\u0009
Quarterly Results
TIPSFILMS\u0009
Quarterly Results
TRIMURTHI\u0009
Increase in Authorised Capital;Issue Of Warrants;General
ULTRACEMCO\u0009
Quarterly Results
UNICK\u0009
Quarterly Results
UNIONBANK\u0009
Quarterly Results
VINYLINDIA\u0009
Quarterly Results
VIVIDHA\u0009
Quarterly Results;Scheme of Arrangement
WELCURE\u0009
General
WENDT\u0009
Quarterly Results
YOGI\u0009
Quarterly Results
- October 21, 2024 07:50
Stock market live updates today: SEC. IN F&O BAN FOR, 21-Oct-2024:
1. GNFC 2. GRANULES 3. HINDCOPPER 4. IDFCFIRSTB 5. AARTIIND 6. PNB 7. BSOFT 8. SAIL 9. CHAMBLFERT 10. IEX 11. NATIONALUM 12. TATACHEM 13. BANDHANBNK 14. LTF
ADDITION : AARTIIND, BSOFT
DELETION : MANAPPURAM, RBLBK
- October 21, 2024 07:48
Stock market live updates today: JPM on RBL Bank
Neutral, TP cut to Rs 225
2Q PAT at Rs2.2bn (-24% y/y; ROE: 6%) well below JPMe driven by a sharp rise in provisioning from higher unsecured delinquencies
Bk noted higher stress on its credit cards & MFI book
Expect growth to remain below guidance in FY25
CITI ON RBL BANK
BUY
TP Rs255 from Rs281
Credit card, MFI woes slash earnings / growth below expectations
ROA/ROE was much below guided level leading to sharp earnings miss
Higher SMA pool in MFI & spill over of credit card stress, credit cost is underwhelming
Factoring in unsecured stress, NIM pressure and lower than guided growth
We cut earnings estimates by 15%/12%/9% for FY25E/26E/27E
Valuations at 0.7x FY26E book is at steep discount factoring sub-par RoA/RoE profile.
INVESTEC ON RBL BANK
* Downgrade to Hold from Buy; Cut TP to Rs 230 from Rs 300
* NII/RoAs miss ests on the back of interest reversals/spike in provisioning
* Growth remains muted as the bank dials down disbursals in core verticals
* MFI stress rises on the back of over- a leveraging/attrition in collection staff
* Credit card delinquencies increase on account of change in collection processes
- October 21, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates today: India Daybook – Stocks in News
Hind Rectifier: Company Secured Orders of Approx Rs. 73 Cr from Indian Railways. (Positive)
Refex Renewables: Company gets contracts for setting-up of 100-mw solar project from NTPC, project cost Rs 4.8 billion. (Positive)
Dodla Dairy: Company acquires 35.23 acres of land in Maharashtra for expansion plans (Positive)
Hindustan Zinc: Company says see better operational performance in H2, expansion of 2 MTPA of production capacity seems feasible (Positive)
Garden Reach Shipbuilders: Company receives Letter of Intent for Rs 491 Cr contract to design and deliver Acoustic Research Ship (Positive)
JSW Steel: Company board approved acquisition of 100% equity interest in Thyssenkrupp electrical steel India. (Positive)
Alembic Pharma: Company receives USFDA approval for Diltiazem Hydrochloride extended-release capsules (Positive)
MOIL: Company and MPSMCL sign draft JV Agreement for exploration and mining activities (Positive)
Life Insurance Stocks: GST Council’s GoM reaches consensus on providing exemptions for life and health insurance policies (Positive)
PTC Industries: Company to acquire 100% stake in UK-based Trac Precision Solutions (Positive)
G R Infraprojects: Company secures Rs 200 Cr Tarakote - Sanjichhat Ropeway project (Positive)
Godrej Properties: Company said it has acquired a 3-acre land parcel in Vastrapur, Ahmedabad (Positive)
JM Financial: RBI, with immediate effect, lifted the restrictions imposed by it on JM Financial products Ltd, a material subsidiary of the Company (Positive)
HDFC Bank: Board approved the Offer for Sale of equity of upto ₹10,000 cr from HDB Financials during IPO (Positive)
India Mart: Net Profit at Rs 135.1 cr vs Net Profit Rs 69.1 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 348 vs Rs 295 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Lloyds Eng: Net Profit at Rs 27.8 cr vs Net Profit Rs 18.7 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 212 vs Rs 122 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Mastek: Net Profit at Rs 130 cr vs Net Profit Rs 71.5 cr (QoQ) , Revenue at Rs 870 vs Rs 810 cr. (QoQ). (Positive)
Indo Star Capital: Net Profit at Rs 32 cr vs Net Profit Rs 25 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 352 vs Rs 308 cr. (YoY). (Positive)
Ashapuri Gold: Net Profit at Rs 3.4 cr vs Net Profit Rs 1.9 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 86 vs Rs 44 cr. (YoY). (Positive)
Tech Mahindra: Net Profit at Rs 1250 cr vs Net Profit Rs 851.5 cr(QoQ) , Revenue at Rs 13,313 vs Rs 13,005 cr. (QoQ) (Positive)
Jio Financial: Net Profit at Rs 689 cr vs Net Profit Rs 313 cr (QoQ) , Revenue at Rs 694 vs Rs 418 cr. (QoQ). (Positive)
Tejas Network: Net Profit at Rs 275 cr vs Net loss Rs 13 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 2695 vs Rs 396 cr. (YoY). (Positive)
Sarveshwar Foods: Net Profit at Rs 8.1 cr vs Net Profit Rs 4.8 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 271 vs Rs 205 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
NetWeb Technologies: Net Profit at Rs 26 cr vs Net Profit Rs 15 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 251 vs Rs 144 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Ganesh Housing: Net Profit at Rs 160 cr vs Net Profit Rs 86 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 202 vs Rs 120 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
MCX: Net Profit At ₹153.6 Cr Vs Loss Of ₹19.1 Cr, Revenue Up 73% At ₹285.6 Cr Vs ₹165.1 Cr (YoY) (Positive)
UCO Bank: Net Profit at Rs 603 cr vs Net Profit Rs 402 cr (YoY), NII at Rs 2300 vs Rs 1917 cr. (YoY) (Positive)
Punjab & Sind Bank: Net Profit at Rs 240 cr vs Net Profit Rs 189 cr, NII up 29.3% YoY (Positive)
Canara Bank: Bank of Tanzania approves sale of assets & liabilities of Canara Bank Tanzania to Exim Bank Tanzania & eventual winding up of Canara Bank Tanzania. (Neutral)
Kotak Bank: Enters into a definitive agreement with Standard Chartered Bank, India for Acquisition of its Personal Loan book. (Neutral)
ICICI Lombard: Net Profit at Rs 694 cr vs Net Profit Rs 577 cr (YoY), Gross Premiums at Rs 6948.3 vs Rs 6272.3 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Oberoi Realty: Net Profit at Rs 590 cr vs Rs 456 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 1273 vs Rs 1217 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Rossari: Net Profit at Rs 35.3 cr vs Rs 32.9 cr
(YoY) , Revenue at Rs 498 vs Rs 483 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
L&T Fin: Net Profit at Rs 696 cr vs Rs 594 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 3654 vs Rs 3168 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Tata Consumer: Net Profit at Rs 359 cr vs poll of Rs 337.3 cr, Revenue at Rs 4214 vs poll of Rs 4320 cr. (Neutral)
Benares Hotels: Net Profit at Rs 7.2 cr vs Net Profit Rs 6.8 cr(YoY) , Revenue at Rs 24.47 vs Rs 25.90 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Ksolves India: Net Profit at Rs 9.2 cr vs Net Profit Rs 8.2 cr(YoY) , Revenue at Rs 34.8 vs Rs 26.0 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Jindal Saw: Net profit at Rs 499 cr vs Net Profit Rs 377 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 5572 vs Rs 5466 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Kesoram: Net loss at Rs 24.0 cr vs Net loss Rs 27.0 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 58.7 vs Rs 59.9 cr. (YoY) (Neutral)
Kotak Mahindra: Net Profit at Rs 3344 cr vs poll of Rs 3513 cr, NII at Rs 7020 vs poll of Rs 6997 cr. (Neutral)
HDFC Bank: Net Profit at Rs 16821 cr vs poll of Rs 16267 cr, NII at Rs 30113.9 vs poll of Rs 30097 cr. (Neutral)
RBL Bank: Net Profit at Rs 222.5 cr vs poll of Rs 278.3 cr, NII at Rs 1615 vs poll of Rs 1664.7 cr. (Neutral)
Lehar Footwear: Company secures Rs 8.46 crore financial assistance under Indian Footwear and Leather Development Programme. (Neutral)
Ksolves India: Company declares 2nd interim dividend of Rs 8 per share (Neutral)
Frog Cellsat: Company wins third major Onedas contract in last 3 months for Navi mumbai international airport, valued over Rs 16 Cr+ (Neutral)
Asian Paints: Record date for interim dividend set for November 19 (Neutral)
Vedanta: Company to invest Rs 1 trillion in Odisha (Neutral)
Max Healthcare: Board approves voluntary liquidation of step-down wos subsidiary (Neutral)
JSW Energy: Company to acquire 125 MW wind energy capacity from Hetero Group for Rs 630 crore (Neutral)
Tech Mahindra: Q2 Announces interim dividend of Rs 15 for second quarter. (Neutral)
IRB Infrastructure: Company issues US$200 million senior secured notes. (Neutral)
Megasoft: Company approves amalgamation of Sigma Advanced Systems into Megasoft. (Neutral)
Wipro: Company incorporates Wipro Life Science Solutions, LLC as step-down subsidiary to explore new pharma services. (Neutral)
PG Electroplast: Company board approves raising up to Rs 1,500 crore via QIPs. (Neutral)
MRPL: Net loss at Rs 696.9 cr vs Net Profit Rs 73.22 cr (QoQ) , Revenue at Rs 24,968 vs Rs 23,247 cr. (QoQ) (Negative)
Dalmia Bharat: Net profit at Rs 49 cr vs Net Profit Rs 123 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 3087 vs Rs 3153 cr. (YoY) (Negative)
Star Cement: Vinit Kumar Tiwari resigns as CEO of the Company w.e.f. October 18 (Negative)
Seshasayee: Net profit at Rs 28 cr vs Net Profit Rs 73 cr (YoY) , Revenue at Rs 398 vs Rs 362 cr. (YoY) (Negative)
- October 21, 2024 07:46
Stock market live updates today: Researchbytes Analyst App
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Conference call Replay available in Various speeds !
Researchbytes Events Update
As of 07:23 AM Monday 21 October 2024
Can set alert for them at www.researchbytes.com
9:30 AM Dalmia Bharat
Dial: +91 22 6280 1536
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/wtuftrrv
11:00 AM Jindal Saw
Dial: +91 22 6280 1143
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2fwwm92a
11:00 AM L and T Finance Hol
Dial: +91 22 6280 1486
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/ak5ym9t3
12:00 PM Ksolves India
(Results)
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/43hnmcvm
12:00 PM Ganesh Housing
(Results)
Dial: +91 22 6280 1557
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4u2s4ht2
12:30 PM Indostar Cap
Dial: +91 22 6280 1550
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3ea6b5ny
1:00 PM Best Agrolife
(Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1341
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yc3kfnmb
(Hosted by Adfactors)
3:00 PM UCO Bank
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/4jzhtje2
3:30 PM Punjab and Sind
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yphzm964
3:30 PM Netweb Technolo
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/59s894us
3:30 PM SOLARA ACTIVE P
Dial: +91 22 6280 1346
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/s9p4uk6z
4:00 PM Elecon Eng
(Results, Press Release )
Dial: +91 22 6280 1146
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/3deha5x2
4:00 PM CG Power
Dial: +91 22 6280 1259
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/mjpy525a
4:00 PM UltraTechCement
Dial: +91 22 6280 1286
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/5czu9nfy
4:00 PM MCX India
Dial: +91 22 6280 1385
4:00 PM Frog Cellsat
Dial: 044 4770 2488
4:30 PM Jana Small Fin
Dial: +91 22 6280 1144
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/yuyhb2s6
5:00 PM Rossari
Dial: + 91 22 6280 1141
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/45cjhje3
5:30 PM Cyient DLM Ltd
Dial: +91 22 7115 8814
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/9cvs64we
6:15 PM Bajaj Housing Finance Ltd
Dial: +91 22 7195 0000
Weblink: https://tinyurl.com/2u3zhvdh
HDFC Bank : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311661
Tech Mahindra : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311659
Kotak Mahindra : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311660
RBL Bank : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311658
Tejas Networks : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311632
TATA Cons. Prod : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311633
Onward Tech : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311634
ICICIGI : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311643
Mastek : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311607
HindZinc : (replay)
https://www.researchbytes.com/webcast.aspx?WID=311605
Results today …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Recent interviews …
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=interview
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- October 21, 2024 07:44
Stock market live updates today: China cuts lending rates to boost growth
China cut benchmark lending rates as anticipated at the monthly fixing on Monday, following reductions to other policy rates last month as part of a package of stimulus measures to revive the economy.
The one-year loan prime rate (LPR) was lowered by 25 basis points to 3.10% from 3.35%, while the five-year LPR was cut by the same margin to 3.6% from 3.85% previously.
The lending rates were last cut in July.
People’s Bank of China (PBOC) Governor Pan Gongsheng told a financial forum last week lending rates will decrease by 20 to 25 basis points on Oct. 21.
- October 21, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates today: Weekly Market Update (14th October 2024 – 18th October 2024)
•Fixed Income
The New 10-Year Benchmark GOI 6.79 2034 traded between 6.71% - 6.77% during the week ending on 18th Oct 2024.
The Old 10-Year Benchmark GOI 7.10 2034 traded between 6.75% - 6.82% during the week ending on 18th Oct 2024, tracking movement involved around Crude Oil, US Treasury Yields and Inflation data.
•Auction Highlights
RBI conducted the Auction for G-sec, SDL, and T-bills for the aggregated amount of INR 33,000 Crore, INR 13,050 and INR 19,000 Crore, respectively.
G-sec Cutoff:
7.02% GS 2031: 101.33/6.7662%\u0009\u0009\u0009\u0009
7.23% GS 2039: 103.37/6.8590%
7.09% GS 2054: 101.35/6.9806%\u0009\u0009\u0009
SDL Cutoff:
03 Years: GJ 6.82%
08 Years: UP 7.08%\u0009
10 Years: HP 7.08%, KR 7.08%, PD 7.09%
11 Years: KR 7.09%, RJ 7.09%
20 Years: PN 7.11%
21 Years: TS 7.11%
Re-issue of 7.25% Puducherry SDL 2032 issued on January 25, 2017 at 101.00/7.0690\u0009
Re-issue of 7.65% Rajasthan SGS 2033 issued on January 25, 2023 at 103.44/7.0907
T-Bill Cutoff:
091 Days: INR 7000 Crore 98.4170/6.4515%
182 Days: INR 6000 Crore 96.8376/6.5493%
364 Days: INR 6000 Crore 93.8739/6.5438%\u0009
•Commodities:
1)Brent Crude Oil: $72.50-$78.55 (Per barrel)
2)Gold: INR 7,740-INR 7,811 24 Carat (1 Gram)
3)Silver: INR 96,000-INR 99,000 (1 KG)
•US Treasury Yield:
1)US 2 Years Treasury: 3.91%-4.01%
2)US 5 Years Treasury: 3.82%-3.91%
3)US 10 Years Treasury: 3.99%-4.1%
•Corporate Bond Highlights
1)AAA 3 Years Bond traded between 7.40%-7.45% this week.
2)AAA 5 Years Bond traded between 7.35%-7.40% this week.
3)AAA 10 Years Bond traded between 7.25%-7.30% this week
•News Highlights
INDIA
1)India’s retail inflation rose to 5.49% in September, driven by higher vegetable prices and a lower year-ago base, surpassing the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) 4% medium-term target for the first time since July. This increase follows a five-year low of 3.65% in August.
2)The food inflation, which accounts for around half of the overall CPI basket, jumped to 9.24 per cent in September from 5.66 per cent in the previous month, the data showed. The inflation rate for vegetables grew 35.99 per cent in August as against 10.71 per cent in the previous month, while pulses & products inflation eased to 9.81 per cent as against 13.6 per cent in August.
3)Rural inflation quickened to 5.87 per cent as against 4.16 per cent in August, whereas urban inflation accelerated to 5.05 per cent as compared to 3.14 per cent in the previous month.
4)India’s wholesale inflation rose to 1.84% in September from 1.31% in August, driven by changes in the Wholesale Price Index covering primary articles, fuel, and manufactured products. The RBI’s MPC retained the repo rate and adjusted inflation projections, maintaining a neutral stance amidst varied inflation and growth trends.
5)India’s forex reserves contracted by $10.7 billion to $690 billion as of October 11, with foreign currency assets reducing by $10.5 billion to $602 billion. Gold reserves and SDRs also saw a dip, while the RBI continues managing market volatility to prevent steep rupee depreciation.
6)India’s merchandise trade deficit narrowed to a five-month low of $20.78 billion in September as imports grew at the slowest pace in six months and exports rose marginally after two months of decline, the official data showed. The trade deficit, or the gap between imports and exports, had widened to a 10-month high of $29.65 billion in August. Goods worth $55.36 billion were imported last month, up 1.62 per cent compared to the year-ago period, amid softening global petroleum prices. In September, exports rose by 0.5 per cent to $34.58 billion due to muted global demand amid geopolitical challenges, according to the data.
7)According to Primedatabase, in H1FY25, funds raised by NBFCs from debt capital markets totaled to Rs 3.23 trillion, up 3.11 per cent year-on-year (Y-o-Y) during the same period last year. In 2024 so far (upto September), this number adds up to Rs 5.09 trillion, up almost 4 per cent Y-o-Y.
8)India’s GDP is expected to grow at 6.95% in the current financial year, which is about 25 basis points (bps) lower than the Reserve Bank of India’s (RBI) forecast, according to a note by the Centre for Monitoring Indian Economy (CMIE).
9)At the India Credit Forum hosted by Bloomberg, RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das addressed key economic concerns, stating that inflation in October is expected to remain sticky but may ease in November and December, although upside risks persist. He emphasized that the RBI is not behind the curve on policy rates and the upcoming December decision will hinge on the inflation outlook rather than external factors like U.S. elections. Das clarified that the RBI doesn’t manage exchange rates but responds to market demand and supply, countering market assumptions. Regarding growth, he highlighted that India, as a large economy, must rely on multiple growth levers, not solely manufacturing or services. He also noted the need for more institutional investors, especially Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs), in India’s bond markets, where only 15% of the allocated space is currently utilized. However, FIIs’ biggest hurdle remains the complex KYC process and UBO declarations, which are constrained by FATF regulations.
10)The mutual fund industry AUM hit an all-time high of Rs 67.90 lakh crore in September, led by net inflows across open-ended categories and mark-to-market (MTM) gains in the equity market. The industry’s AUM increased from Rs 66.70 lakh crore in August, reflecting growth of Rs 0.39 lakh crore or 0.58% over the previous month, according to a monthly note by the Association of Mutual Funds in India (AMFI).
WORLD
1)OPEC said in its monthly report that the world oil demand will rise by 1.93 million barrels per day (bpd) in 2024 -106,000 barrels per day less previously estimated, or the growth of 2.03 million bpd it expected last month.
2)As of October 17, 2024, the US initial jobless claims were 241,000, which is a 7.31% decrease from the previous week and a 14.22% increase from one year ago.
3)The price index for US exports fell 2.1% year-on-year in September, the largest 12-month decrease since January 2024. This was due to lower prices for nonagricultural exports, which more than offset higher agricultural export prices. The price index for US imports fell 0.1% year-on-year in September. This was due to cheaper energy products.
4)Retail Sales in the United States increased 1.7% year-on-year in September 2024, the smallest yearly gain since January, following an upwardly revised 2.2% rise in August. Retail Sales YoY in the United States averaged 4.74 percent from 1993 until 2024, reaching an all-time high of 52.50 percent in April of 2021 and a record low of -19.90 percent in April of 2020.
5)Industrial Production in the United States decreased 0.6% year-on-year in September 2024, the biggest decline in five months, following a downwardly revised 0.2% fall in August. Mining sank 2.2% and manufacturing contracted 0.5% while production of utilities increased 0.6%.
6)The United States saw a 0.5% year-on-year decline in manufacturing production in September 2024, following a downwardly revised flat reading in August. Over the long term, U.S. manufacturing production has averaged 3.56% from 1920 to 2024, with an all-time high of 67.90% in July 1933 and a record low of -39.40% in February 1946.
7)The United Kingdom’s (UK) ILO Unemployment Rate eased to 4.0% in the three months to August, following July’s 4.1% reading, the data published by the Office for National Statistics (ONS) showed. Additional details of the report showed that the number of people claiming jobless benefits increased by 27.9K in September, compared with a gain of 23.7K in August, missing the expected 20.2K print.
8)The annual inflation rate in the UK fell to 1.7% in September 2024, the lowest reading since April 2021 and driven down by lower airfare and petrol prices, compared to 2.2% in each of the previous two months and forecasts of 1.9%. Meanwhile the core inflation rate fell to 3.2% from 3.6% in the previous months.
9)In the UK, producer input prices fell by 2.3% in September 2024, further declining from a revised decrease of 1.0% in August, while producer output (factory gate) prices dropped by 0.7%, down from a revised increase of 0.3% in the previous month. On a monthly basis, input prices decreased by 1.0%, and output prices fell by 0.5% in September 2024. In contrast, UK services producer prices rose by 3.3% in the year to Quarter 3 (July to September) 2024, slightly up from a revised increase of 3.2% in Quarter 2 (April to June).
10)The Retail Price Index in the United Kingdom advanced by 2.7% year-on-year in September 2024, easing from a 3.5% rise in the previous month and below market expectations of a 3.1% gain. On a monthly basis, the RPI fell by 0.3%, reversing from a 0.6% increase in the prior period and compared to market forecasts of a 0.1% rise.
11)The Governing Council decided to lower the three key ECB interest rates by 25 basis points. Accordingly, the interest rates on the deposit facility, the main refinancing operations and the marginal lending facility will be decreased to 3.25%, 3.40% and 3.65% respectively, with effect from 23 October 2024.
12)The euro area annual inflation rate was 1.7% in September 2024, down from 2.2% in August. A year earlier, the rate was 4.3%. European Union annual inflation was 2.1% in September 2024, down from 2.4% in August. The core inflation rate in the Eurozone was 2.7% in September 2024, down from 2.8% in August 2024.
13)The Euro Area recorded a trade surplus of 4583.60 EUR Million in August of 2024. Balance of Trade in Euro Area averaged 5584.95 EUR Million from 1999 until 2024, reaching an all-time high of 29946.10 EUR Million in July of 2015 and a record low of -55033.30 EUR Million in August of 2022.
14)Japan’s trade balance shifted to a deficit of JPY 294.24 billion in September 2024 from a surplus of JPY 60.56 billion in the same month a year earlier. It was the third straight month of a trade gap, coming in worse than market forecast of a shortfall of JPY 237.6 billion, with exports unexpectedly shrinking while imports grew. Sales declined by 1.7% to JPY 9,038.20 billion, marking the first drop since November 2023 and missing consensus of a 0.5% rise. Meantime, imports rose 2.1% to JPY 9,332.55 billion, pointing to the sixth straight month of expansion but falling short of estimates of 3.2%.
15)Japanese inflation slowed in September with prices up 2.4 percent on-year, not including volatile fresh food, official data showed Friday. The core Consumer Price Index eased from 2.8 percent to 2.4% percent in August as the pace of increase in electricity and gas prices relented, the internal affairs ministry said.
16)China’s debt-to-GDP ratio hit a jaw-dropping 366% in Q1 2024, a new all-time high. Since the 2008 Financial Crisis, the ratio has doubled. To put this differently, for 1 unit of GDP, the Chinese economy has produced 3.66 units of debt burden.
17)China recorded a trade surplus of 81.71 USD Billion in September of 2024. Balance of Trade in China averaged 16.08 USD Billion from 1981 until 2024, reaching an all-time high of 125.16 USD Billion in February of 2024 and a record low of -61.99 USD Billion in February of 2020.
18)The Chinese economy expanded 4.6% yoy in Q3 of 2024, compared with market forecasts of 4.5% and a 4.7% rise in Q2. It marked the slowest annual growth rate since Q1 2023, amid persistent property weakness, shaky domestic demand, deflation risks, and trade frictions with the West.
19)China’s retail sales climbed by 3.2% year-on-year in September 2024 from 2.1% gain in the previous month, easily beating market estimates of 2.5% rise.
20)In September 2024, China’s industrial production increased by 5.4% year-on-year, which was higher than the 4.6% market forecast and the 4.5% increase in August. This was the fastest expansion in industrial output since May and the first acceleration in five months.
21)China’s surveyed unemployment rate fell to 5.1% in September 2024, compared to market estimates and August’s reading of 5.3%. This marks the lowest reading in three months. The jobless rate for locally registered residents decreased by 0.2 percentage points to 5.2%, at which non-local registrants had a rate of 4.8%, while the rate for non-local agricultural registrants stood at 4.6%. In 31 major cities, the urban unemployment rate was also 5.1%.
22)The Philippine central bank reduced its key interest rate by 25 basis points on Wednesday for a second meeting and left the door open to further cuts with medium-term inflation expected to stay within its 2%-4% target range.
- October 21, 2024 07:16
Stock market live updates today: Mankind Pharma sharpens its focus on specialty products
Mankind Pharma has “renewed” its focus on the specialty business, as it plugs “therapeutic gaps”, in a highly competitive segment. Read more
- October 21, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: Punjab & Sind Bank Q2 net up 26.98% at ₹240 crore
Punjab & Sind Bank (PSB), a public sector bank, has reported a 26.98 percent increase in net profit for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 at ₹240 crore (₹189 crore). Read more
- October 21, 2024 07:14
Stock market live updates today: LTIMindtree optimistic about H2FY25 as company sees strong deal wins and client growth
IT giant LTIMindtree reported a 3.2% sequential growth in revenue to ₹9,432 crore in the second quarter of FY25. Debashis Chatterjee, company CEO and MD, expresses optimism about the momentum continuing into Q3. Strong deal wins and sustained deal traction in key verticals, along with hiring in Q2 positions the company well, he said.
- October 21, 2024 07:12
Stock market live updates today: Western Carriers seeks to haul more post IPO
Logistics company Western Carriers, which went public last month, will focus on adding new customers and enhancing capability across sectors and geographies as part of its new growth strategies.
- October 21, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates today: BSE, NSE to conduct one-hour Diwali ‘Muhurat Trading’ on Nov 1
Leading stock exchangesBSE and NSE will conduct a one-hour special ‘Muhurat Trading’ session on the occasion of Diwali on November 1, marking the start of the new Samvat 2081.
- October 21, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: Global-Market Insights 1/1
-The US markets closed at all-time highs
-S&P500 and Dow made new life highs, buoyed by rally in Netflix
-Netflix shares jumped 11%, the top gainer on the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq
-Dow +37, S&P500 +23, Nasdaq +116
-Brent oil $73
-US 10Y bond yield at 4.083%
-Dollar Index 103
-Gold at $2730
-Weekly: Dow +1%, S&P500+0.9%, Nasdaq +0.8%
- October 21, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: OBEROI REALTY: CO ACHIEVES GROSS BOOKINGS OF RUPEES 1,348 CR AT THE LAUNCH OF OBEROI GARDEN CITY THANE AT POKHRAN ROAD 2, THANE
- October 21, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates today: Economic Calendar – 21.10.2024
06:30 CHINA 5-y Loan Prime Rate (Expected: 3.65% versus Previous: 3.85%)
18.25 U.S. FOMC Member Logan Speaks
22:30 U.S. FOMC Member Kashkari Speaks
- October 21, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 21.10.2024
SAP SE (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Nucor Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Metal)
W.R. Berkley Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
Logitech International S.A. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Real Estate)
TFI International Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Logistics)
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Healthcare)
AGNC Investment Corp. (Post market) (Sector- Financials)
- October 21, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates today: Results preview
SRF
* Revenue expected at Rs 3526 crore versus Rs 3177 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 644 crore versus Rs 626 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 18.26% versus 19.71%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 290 crore versus Rs 300 crore
VBL
* Revenue expected at Rs 4720 crore versus Rs 3870 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1227 crore versus Rs 881 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 25.99% versus 22.76%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 574 crore versus Rs 501 crore
ZOMATO
* Revenue expected at Rs 4752 crore versus Rs 2848 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 210 crore versus Rs -47 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 4.41% versus -1.65%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 574 crore versus Rs 501 crore
- October 21, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates today: Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 21.10.2024
AURIONPRO,BAJAJHFL, BALUFORGE, BEPL, CGPOWER, CUB, CYIENTDLM, GRAVITA, HFCL, JSFB, MAHLOG, MAHSCOOTER, NELCO, RAJRATAN, ROUTE, SOLARA, SPLPETRO, SWARAJENG, ULTRACEMCO, UNIONBANK, WENDT
CGPOWER
* Revenue expected at Rs 2302 crore versus Rs 2001 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 330 crore versus Rs 308 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.34% versus 15.42%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 251 crore versus Rs 215 crore
CUB
* NII expected at Rs 562 crore versus Rs 538 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 383 crore versus Rs 330 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 71.19% versus 61.40%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 270 crore versus Rs 280 crore
ULTRACEMCO
* Revenue expected at Rs 15442 crore versus Rs 16012 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 2235 crore versus Rs 2550 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 14.47% versus 15.93%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 951 crore versus Rs 1281 crore
UNIONBANK
* NII expected at Rs 9556 crore versus Rs 9126 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 7016 crore versus Rs 7220 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 51.40% versus 56.32%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3766 crore versus Rs 3511 crore
Q2FY25 EARNING CALENDAR 22.10.2024
ABREL, ADANIENSOL, ADANIGREEN, AMBER, BAJFINANCE, CANFINHOME, CHENNPETRO, CHOICEIN, CIGNITITEC, COFORGE, GABRIEL, GMDCLTD, GOODYEAR, HUHTAMAKI, ICICIPRULI, INDUSTOWER, ISEC, JUBLINGREA, KAJARIACER, M&MFIN, MFSL, OLECTRA, PAYTM, PERSISTENT, RESPONIND, SALASAR, SHANTIGEAR, SHOPERSTOP, SRF, SUPREMEIND, UGROCAP, WELSPLSOL, VBL, ZENSARTECH, ZOMATO
AMBER
* Revenue expected at Rs 1233 crore versus Rs 927 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 88 crore versus Rs 59 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 7.13% versus 6.42%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs -2 crore versus Rs -6 crore
BAJAJFINANCE
* NII expected at Rs 9658 crore versus Rs 7197 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 7305 crore versus Rs 5831 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 82.59% versus 65.93%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 4393 crore versus Rs 3550 crore
CANFINHOME
* NII expected at Rs 334 crore versus Rs 316 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 289 crore versus Rs 270 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 82.80% versus 83.75%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 208 crore versus Rs 154 crore
COFORGE
* Revenue expected at Rs 2776 crore versus Rs 2400 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 347 crore versus Rs 211 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 12.50% versus 8.79%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 245 crore versus Rs 133 crore
ICICIPRULI
* APE expected at Rs 2325 crore versus Rs 2058 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 386 crore versus Rs 163 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 3.09% versus 1.62%
INDUSTOWER
* Revenue expected at Rs 7489 crore versus Rs 7132 crore
* EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 4134 crore versus Rs 3448 crore
* EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 55.20% versus 48.34%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 1676 crore versus Rs 1294 crore
M&MFIN
* NII expected at Rs 1864 crore versus Rs 1587 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 1157 crore versus Rs 942 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 58.26% versus 56.32%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 456 crore versus Rs 235 crore
MFSL
* APE expected at Rs 2116 crore versus Rs 1653 crore
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 112 crore versus Rs 147 crore
PERSISTENT
* Revenue expected at Rs 2850 crore versus Rs 2737 crore
* EBIT expected to be seen at Rs 392 crore versus Rs 384 crore
* EBIT margin expected to be seen at 13.75% versus 14.03%
* Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 315 crore versus Rs 306 crore
- October 21, 2024 06:52
Stock market live updates today: Punjab & Sind Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/23e64bf2-2fc5-4931-815f-1687ab5f4fa3.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/953dd8ac-e973-4bdd-aef3-a4f30698991f.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/370dd2e7-5990-485a-9fde-cf8149876333.pdf
- October 21, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: RBL Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/b83003e1-d348-4fab-a373-8fb3b3c83a2b.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/3f4b5577-5db1-4b9c-abf1-a7d751e63f2d.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/91507b0f-3347-4060-93a2-787a6f0e1b48.pdf
- October 21, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates today: Time for a breather - Sharekhan ValueGuide October 2024
https://www.sharekhan.com/MediaGalary/Equity/ValueGuide_Oct2024.pdf
Time for a breather While the Nifty and Sensex clocked new peaks in September, with the former crossing the psychological 26,000 mark. A bumper rate cut by the US Fed and a resilient American economy bolstered investors’ confidence. FIIs remained net sellers in domestic equities for the fourth consecutive month. Yet, the markets had a hard landing as they set foot into October, facing the sharpest decline since June. Rising tensions in the Middle East and a fresh set of derivative norms did dent sentiments. But the key trigger for correction was the huge selling pressure by FIIs in early October. The massive stimulus by the Chinese government created an opportunity for hot money to look for tactical trade in terms of buying China at the expense of other emerging markets. In fact, the selloffs from foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) amounted to Rs. 27,142 crore in just the first three days of October, leading to a decline of 5-5.5% in the Nifty from its recent peak. Fortunately, the BJP pulled off a miraculous victory in Haryana state elections that suddenly changed the mood in the Indian equity markets. The opposition had the advantage of a two-term incumbency against the ruling party, BJP, along with some other crucial factors. However, the BJP has romped home with a comfortable majority which is far ahead of even the most optimistic expectations. The victory in Haryana would boost confidence of their cadre in Delhi and Maharashtra – the two states scheduled to go for elections soon. In terms of events ahead, the market has to deal with Q2 results season, which is likely to turn out to be another quarter of muted growth in Nifty earnings. The consensus is building 4-4.5% growth in the Nifty earnings due to high base effect, pressure on margins and moderation in earnings growth in heavyweight sectors such as banking and energy. Globally, there are elections scheduled in the US. Also, the market would want to watch for progress in the rate cut cycle along with impact of the intensifying Middle East crisis on the crude oil and commodity prices. Given the macro environment and valuation concerns post the rally in post couple of months, it would be healthy if the markets take a breather and consolidate in a range. Moreover, the stock-specific volatility could rise in the Q2 result season as some of the pockets of stocks in the broader market do look overheated with little valuation comfort at the current level. The consolidation phase could offer an opportunity for investors to accumulate good quality stocks at prices that are 10-25% lower than their recent peak. Do keep the big picture in mind. The Indian economy is on a multi-year upcycle with all engines of growth firing like rising infrastructure spending, real estate upturn and beginning of a new privatesector capex cycle.
Intelligent Investing
* Stock Idea
Housing and Urban Development Corporation Ltd: Strong growth at low risk, Initiate Buy
Protean eGov Technologies: Unique play powering Digital Public Infrastructure
... and many more
* Stock Update
ITC Ltd: Cigarettes biz to grow steadily; better times ahead for FMCG
Larsen & Toubro Ltd: Q2 order intake healthy; to improve in H2
... and many more
* Viewpoint
Oberoi Realty: At an inflection point; Stay Positive
PCBL Ltd: Management commentary reinforces optimism
... and many more
* Sector Update
Automobile: All eyes on festive cheer
Cement: Stage set for higher demand & prices for Q3
... and many more
Trader’s Edge
* Technical view
Nifty: Approaching crucial support zone
Regular features
* Report card
* Earnings guide
Products and Services
* InvesTiger Stock Baskets
* PMS
* MF Picks
- October 21, 2024 06:48
Stock market live updates today: Stock to buy today: Mphasis (₹3,096): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for Mphasis. The stock has surged over 7 per cent last week and has closed on a strong note. The price action since the last week of July indicates a bull channel. Strong and cluster of supports are there in the ₹3,000-2,950 region. Intermediate dips are likely to get fresh buyers at lower levels. Read more
- October 21, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: UCO Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/64faded1-7687-4dd1-9bd0-821716ec8d78.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8b6b14da-b170-4d73-919a-fec175f45bcc.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c04ba95f-c2e3-4316-b10a-479b81dc6426.pdf
- October 21, 2024 06:47
Stock market live updates today: HDFC BANK 2Q (IN-LINE): NII +10% | PPOP +9% | PAT +5% | NII, PPOP INLINE; MARGINS DIP 1BP QOQ | PAT SLIGHTLY BEAT ESTIMATES
HDFCB reported 2QFY25 profit at INR168.2b (inline).
NII grew 10% YoY to INR301.1b (inline). Core NIMs (on total assets) declined 1bp QoQ to 3.46%.
Other income stood at INR114.8b (7% YoY growth, inline).
Treasury gains declined to INR2.9b vs INR10.4b in 2QFY24.
Total revenues thus grew 9% YoY to INR416b (inline).
Operating expenses grew 9.7% YoY to INR168.9b (inline). C/I ratio stood at 40.6%.
PPoP grew 9% YoY to INR247.1b (inline).
Advances book grew 7% YoY / 1% QoQ to INR24.95t; Deposits grew 15% YoY / 5% QoQ to INR25.0t. CD ratio declined to 99.8% while CASA mix stood at 35.3%.
GNPA/NNPA ratio increased by 3bp/2bp QoQ to 1.36% / 0.41% respectively. PCR decreased 131bp QoQ to 69.9%. Provisions declined 7% YoY to INR27b (5% higher than MOSLe).
CAR stood at 19.8% with Tier-1 ratio of 17.8% and CET-1 of 17.3% (up 50bp QoQ).
- October 21, 2024 06:45
Recent Interview...
As of 19:32 PM Friday 18 October 2024
https://play.google.com/store/apps/details?id=com.intelegain.rb
Recent Interview...
As of 19:32 PM Friday 18 October 2024
Ceat: Arnab Banerjee, ED
CEAT Limited: Navigating Challenges and Seizing Growth Opportunities in the Automotive Secto
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=m28exWxpVrQ
Havells India: Anil Rai Gupta, CMD
Looking At EBITDA Margin Of 13-14% Excluding Lloyd: Havells India
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ykkqTMx0dCc
Keystone Realto: Boman Rustom Irani, CMD
Keystone Realtors Saw A Stellar 129% YoY Jump In Pre-Sales In Q2FY25
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GoHzCo-XGX4
Karur Vysya Bk: B Ramesh Babu, MD & CEO
Don’t Have Co-Lending Model With The 4 NBFCs Mentioned By RBI: Karur Vysya Bank
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=fHKKGtvLXf4
LTIMindtree: Nachiket Deshpande, Director
Expect Growth Moderation In Q3 But Confident That Biz Momentum In Q1 & Q2 Will Continue: LTIMindtree
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=TNgX5ZxMA8E
LTIMindtree: Debashis Chatterjee, CEO & MD
In Line Show For LTIMindtree In Q2; Growth Momentum To Sustain?
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=iqCUBU91O-Q
Polycab India : Inder Jaisinghani, CMD
Should Be Able To Achieve ?20,000 Cr Revenue Target By End Of FY25: Polycab
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cEccZXdVMGo
Polycab India : Inder Jaisinghani, CMD
Polycab Q2: Demand Drivers | W&C Segment: Competition Heating Up? |
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=UGxGh-RDLAM
Tata Comm: Amur Swaminathan Lakshminarayanan, MD&CEO
Tata Communications Weak Q2
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=hoUajujPWlo
Wipro: Srini Pallia, CEO
We Are Closer To Our Aspirational Margin Band Of 17-17.5%: Wipro
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=VdMNJ2Bhzco
Events today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=event
Results today…
https://www.researchbytes.com/Default.aspx?cc=result
Replays available at www.researchbytes.com
- October 21, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates today: Kotak Mahindra Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/ff8fde97-bcc9-465a-8871-c8bd99719d7d.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c51c4014-2336-4f0c-b787-c20640233d80.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8856ba97-96e7-4a14-a553-2552a3bc6c8a.pdf
- October 21, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates: HDFC Bank 2QFY25 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f471ad84-c7c5-4992-984f-376aca3b6068.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/d2981e4c-9d49-43a0-9de6-0bf04e15bc83.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.hdfcbank.com/content/bbp/repositories/723fb80a-2dde-42a3-9793-7ae1be57c87f/?path=/Footer/About%20Us/Investor%20Relation/Detail%20PAges/financial%20results/PDFs/2024/oct/Q2FY25-Earnings-Presentation.pdf
Key Parameters
Link: https://www.hdfcbank.com/content/bbp/repositories/723fb80a-2dde-42a3-9793-7ae1be57c87f/?path=/Footer/About%20Us/Investor%20Relation/Detail%20PAges/financial%20results/PDFs/2024/oct/Key-Parameters_Financial-Results-for-the-Quarter-ended-September-30-2024.pdf
- October 21, 2024 06:43
Stock market live updates: Fund Flow Activity:
18 October 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -5485.7
(12348.95 - 17834.65)
DII: NET BUY: +5214.83
(13850.16 - 8635.33
- October 21, 2024 06:42
Stock market live updates today: Today’s Stock Recommendation: October 21, 2024: Mphasis (BUY)
- October 21, 2024 06:41
Stock market live updates: Nifty and Bank Nifty Prediction for the week 21 Oct’24 to 25 Oct’24 by BL GURU
Comments
