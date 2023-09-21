Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 21 September 2023.
- September 21, 2023 09:45
Share Market Live Updates: Apollo Tyres drops 2.05% to ₹371.20 amid manufacturing facility concerns
Apollo Tyres stock falls by 2.05% on the NSE, trading at ₹371.20. The company’s Bias and OTR tyres production at manufacturing facility in Gujarat has been stopped due to concerns amongst shop floor employees relating to renewal of long-term settlement agreement.
- September 21, 2023 09:38
Nifty Today: Nifty50 gainers, losers at 9.40 am
Major gainers on the NSE at 9:30 am:
UPL (1.41%); Dr Reddy’s (1.22%); Adani Ports (1.14%); Hindalco (1.05%); Adani Enterprises (0.68%)
Major losers: HCL Tech (-2.13%); LTIMindtree (-1.25%); ICICI Bank (-1.24%); Hero Motocorp (-1.03%); TCS (-1%)
nifty losers.jpg
Nifty gainers .jpg
- September 21, 2023 09:36
Commodities Market Live Today: MCX: Go short on Zinc futures
Zinc futures on the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) began an upswing in mid-August after taking support at ₹210. Last week, after marking a high of ₹227.6, the September contract has now moderated to ₹221. Read more
- September 21, 2023 09:34
Nifty Today: Nifty50 @ 9.30 a.m.
Nifty@9.30.jpg
- September 21, 2023 09:31
Commodities Market Live Updates: Crude oil futures dip as Fed signals possible interest rate hike
Crude oil futures traded lower on Thursday morning as the US Federal Reserves signalled one more interest rate hike during this year. However, the Fed kept the rates unchanged in its Thursday’s meeting. At 9.22 am on Thursday, November Brent oil futures were at $92.88, down by 0.69 per cent; and November crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $89.02, down by 0.71 per cent. October crude oil futures were trading at ₹7404 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) in the initial trading hour of Thursday morning against the previous close of ₹7475, down by 0.95 per cent; and November futures were trading at ₹7337 as against the previous close of ₹7394, down by 0.77 per cent.
- September 21, 2023 09:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Fed’s cautionary stance: Interest rates held, hawkish outlook casts shadow on risk assets
Here is a post-Fed announcement view from Jayden Ong, Senior Market Analyst, APAC at Vantage
The Federal Reserve has once again opted to maintain the benchmark interest rates within the range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The central bank asserts that further economic data is required to ascertain whether the prevailing inflationary pressures have genuinely abated, before contemplating a potential reduction in interest rates. Presently, the U.S. economy is exhibiting a steady expansion, surpassing GDP expectations, with incremental improvements in consumer spending and a persistent demand for employment. However, it is imperative to note that supply and demand dynamics remain in equilibrium.
The dot plot chart indicates the Federal Reserve’s inclination towards an additional 25-basis-point interest rate hike in 2023, with an inclination towards sustaining higher interest rates throughout 2024. This stance is notably more hawkish than previous indications, leading to an appreciative rally in the U.S. dollar index, while exerting notable downward pressure on precious metals and risk assets within relative markets.
This information suggests that the Federal Reserve is adopting a cautious approach to its monetary policy, prioritizing the reduction of the inflation rate to 2% before considering any interest rate cuts. As a result, it is anticipated that risk assets, including the U.S. stock index, will remain under pressure. This, in turn, could have indirect repercussions on the Indian market.
- September 21, 2023 09:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Fed’s picture-perfect meeting: Interest rates unchanged, inflation concerns linger
The FOMC meeting yesterday was picture-perfect, with the Federal Reserve keeping interest rates unchanged and leaving the door ajar for one more hike before the end of this year. With the call getting louder amongst Fed policymakers to keep rates steady going forward, our sense is that the Fed is in a conundrum over managing inflation in a rising energy environment without leaving a scar of recession on the world’s largest economy. The US economy has been defying most of the economic sense and the Fed also acknowledges the same, as reflected from their multi-dimensional approach (inflation, economic growth, labour market, etc.) than the one-dimensional approach (targeting just inflation) followed a year earlier. With some recent economic indicators showing a lag effect of the previous rate hikes, we would closely watch the triggers that may prompt the Fed Chairman to take a further hawkish stance at its next policy meeting.
Manish Chowdhury, Head of Research, StoxBox
- September 21, 2023 09:27
Stock Market Live Updates: US Fed’s deferred rate hike leaves global markets on ddge, inflation remains a concern
US FED’s decision to defer rate hike, although expected... may keep global markets on tenterhooks. Inflation in US is as yet high and other economic parameters are still showing little signs of slow down. US 10 year at 4.472% and 2 year at 5.184% does reflect the expectation that before year end further rate hikes may be expected. -- Naresh Tejwani, Abans Group
- September 21, 2023 09:26
Stock Market Live Updates: Market Insights: Fed’s ‘hawkish pause’ indicates prolonged higher rates, Nifty faces FII selling pressure, strong domestic consumption and PSU Banks attractive
Morning market quote from Dr. V K Vijayakumar, Chief Investment Strategist at Geojit Financial Services - 21st Sept 2023
“Even though the ‘hawkish pause’ from the Fed was on expected lines, the US markets reacted negatively since the indication from the Fed is that rates will remain ‘higher for longer’. The US GDP growth projection now stands at 2.1% for 2023 and 1.5% for 2024 recovering to 1.8% in 2025. As the Fed chief said, “soft landing is a plausible scenario.” This narrative is likely to help the mother market consolidate around the current levels, supporting other markets, too, without any sharp corrections.
For Nifty the biggest drag will be more FII selling in response to the rising dollar and US bond yields. The dollar index above 105 and the US 10-year bond yield at 4.39 % suggest continued FII selling which has touched Rs 13925 crores so far in September. But DII plus retail buying is likely to support the market on declines.
Domestic consumption stories like automobiles, hotels and real estate are on strong wicket and the capital goods segment has been witnessing buying in recent weeks even when FIIs were sellers in the market.
PSU banks are likely to witness renewed buying on declines since their valuations are attractive and prospects look good.”
- September 21, 2023 09:23
Opening Bell: Sensex and Nifty open weak amid global economic concerns and rate hike fears
Following negative cues from Asian markets, both the Sensex and Nifty started the trading day in the red. In early trading, the 30-share BSE Sensex fell 289.11 points, reaching 66,511.73, while the NSE Nifty dropped by 65.85 points to reach 19,835.55.
Notable gainers in the Nifty included Dr Reddy, M&M, Hindalco, Adani Ports and Titan. However, HDFC Bank, HCL Tech, LTIMindtree, RIL and Bajaj Auto were among the decliners. The recent indication by the US Fed of a possible rate hike by the end of the year has raised concerns about a global economic slowdown, despite the Fed’s decision to keep rates unchanged in the recent FOMC meeting.
According to Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail) at Kotak Securities, the intraday market structure appears weak. However, due to temporary oversold conditions, we may witness range-bound activity in the near term. For the bulls, the range between 20000 and 20030 could serve as an immediate resistance zone, while 19850-19750 is expected to be crucial support. Day traders may consider buying on dips within the range of 19850 to 19750 and selling on an upswing at 20000 as an ideal strategy. For Bank Nifty, the support area for buying with a medium-term view would be around 45100/44900.
As per provisional figures, Foreign Institutional Investors sold shares worth net Rs 3110.69 crore and domestic institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 573.02 crore on September 20.
- September 21, 2023 09:11
Stock Market Live Today: Market set to open lower amidst negative Asian and US cues
SMC Global
Market is likely to open lower in the early trade, taking cues from negative Asian stocks and overnight losses in the US market.
Stocks in Asia fell and the dollar strengthened Thursday after the Federal Reserve signaled interest rates will be higher for longer.
Overnight, U.S. stocks slumped after the U.S. Federal Reserve held key interest rates unchanged as widely expected, and revised economic projections higher with warnings that the battle against inflation was far from over. Oil prices fell on Wednesday ahead of the US Federal Reserve’s interest rate decision, with investors uncertain when peak rates will be hit and how much of an impact it will have on energy demand. As per provisional figures, Foreign Institutional Investors (FIIs)/ Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) sold shares worth net Rs.3110.69 crore and Domestic institutional investors sold shares worth net Rs.573.02 Crore on 20th September 2023.
- September 21, 2023 08:57
Stock Market Live Updates: Weak market start expected amid US rate hike concerns; Technicals indicate range-bound activity
Shrikant Chouhan, Head of Research (Retail), Kotak Securities Ltd
“Markets are likely to see a weak start due to bearish Asian cues as the US Fed indicating one more rate hike by this year end has raised fears of a global economic slowdown going ahead. While the US Fed’s decision to keep rates unchanged in yesterday’s FOMC meeting met analysts’ expectations, more likely policy tightening measures may keep markets jittery in the near term. In our view, the intraday market structure is weak, but due to temporary oversold conditions, we may see range-bound activity in the near term. For the bulls, 20000- 20030 may act as an immediate resistance zone, while 19850-19750 could be important support zones. For day traders, buying on dips between (19850 and 19750) and selling on upswing (20000) would be the ideal strategy. For Bank nifty, 45100/44900 would be the support area to buy with a medium-term view
- September 21, 2023 08:55
Stock in Focus: RBI grants nod to HDFC AMC for 9.5% stake acquisition in Karur Vysya Bank
Karur Vysya Bank Ltd has informed BSE regarding “Approval granted by Reserve Bank of India (RBI) to HDFC Asset Management Company Ltd (HDFC AMC) for acquiring aggregate holding of up to 9.5% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the Bank”.
- September 21, 2023 08:51
Stock in Focus: RBI grants approval for HDFC AMC to acquire up to 9.5% stake in DCB Bank
RBI on September 20 accorded its approval to HDFC Asset Management Company Limited to acquire aggregate holding of up to 9.5% of the paid-up share capital or voting rights of the DCB Bank.
- September 21, 2023 08:50
Stock Market Live Updates: US rate hike hint and foreign investor selling set to impact Asian markets: Prashanth Tapse, Mehta Equities
Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd
“A rough start to the trading session is on the cards as overnight weakness in the US markets has triggered a slump in other Asian counterparts after the US Federal Reserve hinted at a one more rate hike by the end of this year even as it kept rates unchanged in its FOMC meeting yesterday. Another negative catalyst has been frenzied selling by foreign institutional investors as they sold shares worth Rs 3110.69 crores in the domestic equity markets on Wednesday, which could further dampen the sentiment. The firm US Dollar index and treasury yields are also driving FIIs to desert emerging market equities.”
- September 21, 2023 08:43
Stock Market Live Today: Pre-market report: Gift Nifty indicates bears to dominate today’s proceedings as well
Bears will continue to have upper hand at the bourses on Thursday as high interest rates are here to stay. Global stocks, led by the US, are declining, after the US Federal Reserve said that the higher interest rates are likely to stay for at least one year. FOMC left policy rates unchanged at 5.25-5.50 per cent. Announcing the Fed’s decision, Powell stressed at length the difficulty of forecasting and the mixed record of forecasters.
- September 21, 2023 08:41
Stocks to Watch: Strides Pharma to discuss merger of CDMO interests in board meeting
The board of Strides Pharma Science is scheduled on September 25, inter alia, to consider and approve its August 2 intention to combine CDMO interests of the group to become one of India’s top specialty pharmaceuticals CDMOs. The Company will also host a call on Monday, September 25, 2023 to interact with the investors in connection with the above proposal.
- September 21, 2023 08:35
Stocks to Watch: PDS’s Poeticgem acquires little mistress brand IP and expands portfolio
PDS Limited, a global fashion solutions company, is focusing on expanding its portfolio with customised offerings including sourcing as a service and brands management. In line with its strategy of adding value accretive solutions to its offering, it is pleased to announce that its UK-based vertical Poeticgem has acquired the brand intellectual property (IP) of Little Mistress.
Under the terms of this agreement, Poeticgem will have various brands under the Little Mistress. Going forward Poeticgem will also design, source and distribute the Little Mistress portfolio of brands worldwide. This transaction underscores the commitment of Poeticgem to deliver high-quality fashion experiences across the fashion value chain, to its global customers. Established in 2010, Little Mistress has built a reputation as a go-to destination for occasion wear, offering hand-embellished designs and feminine details in luxurious fabrics. The fashion house creates a wide range of womenswear - from bridesmaid dresses to casual everyday looks. Little Mistress is also well known for creating white-label brands for high-street fashion. Mark Ashton, the CEO and Founder of Little Mistress will join Poeticgem Group and will continue to be responsible for driving the brand under a new trading name of Moda & Beyond within the Poeticgem umbrella.
- September 21, 2023 08:33
Share Market Live Updates: Bonus Issue Dates
Ex Bonus 22 September 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
Berger Paints India Ltd.
Bonus issue 1:5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 747.65
Lancer Container Lines Ltd
Bonus issue 2:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 272
Veerhealth Care Limited
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 41.53
- September 21, 2023 08:33
Share Market Live Updates: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 22 September 2023 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Aartech Solonics Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 171
Addi Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 41.76
Ahluwalia Contracts (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 713.95
Alphageo (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 309.75
Ambika Cotton Mills Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.35
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1616.35
Apollo Micro Systems Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.025
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 55.11
Aries Agro Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 174.5
ASI Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 19.11
Atam Valves Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 178.8
Aurionpro Solutions Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1221
Ausom Enterprise Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 75.17
Bajaj Healthcare Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 428.15
Bambino Agro Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 339.1
Basant Agro Tech (India) Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.08
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 21.7
Bombay Burmah Trading Corp. Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1174.1
BCL Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 545.2
Mrs. Bectors Food Specialities Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 967.35
Beekay Steel Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 605.85
Bhandari Hosiery Exports Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.01
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 6.7
Bharat Bhushan Share & Commodity Brokers Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 30.11
Black Rose Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.55
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 148.55
Bodal Chemicals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 79.94
Bodhi Tree Multimedia Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 132
Ceejay Finance Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 146.1
Confidence Futuristic Energetech Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.375
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 128.4
Confidence Petroleum India Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 86.75
Captain Technocast Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 121.50
Datamatics Global Services Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.75
Special Dividend Per Share Rs. 1.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 575.55
DCW Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 56.7
Deccan Cements Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 538.75
Denis Chem Lab Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 107.35
Dev Information Technology Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 143.35
Dhanalaxmi Roto Spinners Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 109
Dixon Technologies (India) Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 4880.7
Elin Electronics Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 165.8
Emerald Finance Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 19.65
Evans Electric Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 145.3
Fermenta Biotech Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 169.65
Finolex Cables Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1090.85
Gujarat Fluorochemicals Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3027.65
Generic Engineering Construction And Projects Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.05
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 45.92
Gujarat Mineral Development Corporation Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.11.45
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 287.95
Goodluck India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 598.45
Grovy India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 83.85
GTPL Hathway Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 177.25
Gujarat Apollo Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 223.95
Gujarat Intrux Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.10
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 283.35
Gulshan Polyols Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 223.25
Humming Bird Education Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 665
HFCL Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 73.91
HIM Teknoforge Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 112.3
Hindustan Composites Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 439.9
Hindustan Copper Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.92
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 159.05
Hi-Tech Pipes Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.025
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 86.56
HPL Electric & Power Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 218.35
Inani Marbles & Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.04
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 20.25
Incap Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 40.84
Intense Technologies Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 85.26
International Conveyors Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 84.23
ITL Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 246.45
Jay Ushin Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 787.05
Jindal Poly Films Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 687.9
KDDL Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 2071.95
Kemistar Corporation Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 45.94
Keynote Financial Services Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 112.1
KIFS Financial Services Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.35
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 146.15
Kitex Garments Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 197.3
KMS Medisurgi Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.05
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 91
KNR Constructions Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 280.25
Lahoti Overseas Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 31.09
Last Mile Enterprises Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 205
Lux Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1510.75
Markolines Pavement Technologies Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 137.95
Magellanic Cloud Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.15
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 447.6
Mishra Dhatu Nigam Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.67
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 412.55
Mishtann Foods Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.001
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 13.97
National Fertilizers Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.26
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 76.01
N.G.Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.3.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 134.5
NRB Bearings Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 267.7
Power And Instrumentation (Gujarat) Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 41.54
PNC Infratech Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 364.05
Platinumone Business Services Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 200
Poojawestern Metaliks Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 37.6
Premier Explosives Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.7
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1048.8
Rico Auto Industries Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.75
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 82.82
Ruchira Papers Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 151.8
Shalibhadra Finance Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 330
Sakuma Exports Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.05
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 19.56
Satia Industries Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 133.8
Shervani Industrial Syndicate Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 447.35
Shivalik Rasayan Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 700.85
Shree Pushkar Chemicals & Fertilisers Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 211.8
Ventura Guaranty Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 0
Signet Industries Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 48.6
SMS Lifesciences India Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 522.5
SMS Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.3
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 122.35
Savita Oil Technologies Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 333.25
SP Capital Financing Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 26
Talbros Engineering Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 692.4
TGV Sraac Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 121.7
Titagarh Rail Systems Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 767.75
Titan Biotech Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.8
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 342.6
UCAL Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.2
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 136.2
Vedavaag Systems Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.6
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 51.24
Veljan Denison Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.13
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1759.5
Veto Switchgears And Cables Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 133.55
Vidhi Specialty Food Ingredients Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.4
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 428.55
Vipul Organics Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.9
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 133.75
VLS Finance Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 201.65
Windsor Machines Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 75.11
- September 21, 2023 08:31
Share Market Live Updates: BSE Ltd. - Buyback – Opens today
Route – Tender\u0009\u0009
Buyback Price: 1080/-\u0009\u0009
Current Market Price: 1239.50/-\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size (in ₹): 374.80 Crs\u0009\u0009
Buyback Size (in Shares): 34.70 lakh shares (representing 2.56% of O/s. shares)\u0009
Retail Quota – 5,20,556 Shares\u0009
Entitlement:
General Category - 2 Equity Shares out of every 83 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 1 Equity Shares out of every 26 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Record Date – 14 September 2023\u0009
Tender Period:
Start Date - 21 September 2023
Close Date - 27 September 2023
Obligation Date - 04 October 2023
Settlement Date - 05 October 2023
- September 21, 2023 08:31
Stock Market Live Updates: YES SECURITIES on Automobile 2W industry
Replacement demand drives premiumisation
Although domestic 2W volumes have grown ~5% in YTDFY24 at ~7m units, they are lower by ~26%/~13% vis-à-vis YTDFY19/YTDFY20 levels. Our observations – 1) Scooter share in overall 2W is stable at ~32% in YTDFY24 (v/s 32.7% in FY23 and peak of 33% in FY18). However, if we add EV 2W volumes, the share has already surpassed the prior peak at 34%. 2) Within motorcycles (MC), share of executive/premium >300cc segments has risen consistently over past 5 years at ~39%/~5.4% (highest), led by new product launches and higher replacement/upgrades share. Consequently, share of premium 2Ws is at 7 year high at ~24%. 3) Market share trajectory within motorcycles: TVSL/RE/BJAUT/HMSI gained ~400/180bp/60/90bp market share over (v/s FY20) significantly denting HMCL (-740bp). Among listed peers, TVSL has consistently gained share in overall 2W segment by ~380bp to 17.6% (v/s -460bp/+60bp by HMCL/BJAUT at 31.1%/12.6%) from FY20-YTDFY24. 4) While ICE continues to struggle, EV volumes grew ~45% in FY24YTD led by pre-buy owing to cut in FAME 2 subsidy. Market share of listed players increased steadily to ~35.3% in YTDFY24 (v/s ~17.8%/ 27.7% in FY22/FY23). We like TVSL (ADD) among 2W names.
- September 21, 2023 08:30
Stocks to Watch: Liberty General Insurance appoints Parag Ved as Director & CEO designate
Liberty General Insurance, one of the general insurance companies in India, has announce the appointment of Parag Ved as its Director & CEO Designate, effective from September 20, 2023. Prior to joining Liberty, he was the President of consumer Lines at Tata AIG General Insurance.
- September 21, 2023 08:29
Stock Market Live Updates: FOMC meeting outcome: Hawkish hold surprises markets
Madhavi Arora, Economist, Emkay Global Financial on FOMC meet outcome
The FOMC delivered a more “hawkish hold” than markets had expected. In particular, the Summary of Economic Projections (SEP) skewed hawkishly with both the 2024 and 2025 median dots revised 50bp higher - reinforces our long held view of DM central banks increasingly guiding to holding rates higher for longer. Thus, the FOMC went beyond just leaning into the soft-landing narrative—now forecasting only a trivial weakening in growth and labor markets next year and beyond to justify less easing.
Market impact: US equities sold off into the close, led by Technology. A steady UST bear-flattening transpired -- 2y UST yields rose 8.6bp, to 5.18%, the highest level since 2006 while US 10y closed at 4.41% (up ~ +4.8bp). USD gained sharply amid the rise in US real yields. We maintain we do not fall in the dollar weakness camp ahead. For us, the core of the USD-bullish-to-neutral view has been global in nature, following China’s downdraft and the subsequent weakness in Europe in 2Q . We continue to argue rest of the global picture falls short of the conditions more historically associated with sustained USD weakness.
- September 21, 2023 08:28
Share Market Live Today: Fund Houses Recommendations
MS on Indigo: Maintain Overweight, target price at Rs 3217
MS on Syrma SGS: Maintain Overweight, target price at Rs 671
MS on Kaynes Technologies: Maintain Overweight, target price at Rs 2440
Citi on UPL: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 800
CLSA on Star Health: Maintain Buy, target price at Rs 700
MS on Apollo Tyre: Maintain Equal weight, target price at Rs 3217
MS on Nykaa: Maintain Overweight, target price at Rs 173
Jefferies on Zydus Life: Maintain Hold, target price at Rs 630
Macquarie on Voltas: Maintain Neutral, target price at Rs 852
- September 21, 2023 08:27
Stock Market Live Today: KEY INDICATORS: Market levels
BSE Sensex: 66800.84 (-796.00)
Nifty 50: 19901.40 (-231.90)
NIFTY MID CAP 100: 40543.85 (-114.35)
NIFTY SMALL CAP 100: 12613.05 (-112.15)
📌 Index PE & PBV
SENSEX PE / PBV : 24.50 / 3.64
NIFTY 50 PE / PBV :
22.48 / 4.41
NIFTY MIDCAP 100 PE / PBV : 23.90 / 3.37
NIFTY SMALLCAP 100 PE / PBV : 23.39 / 3.68
📌 Inflow/Outflow (Daily/MTD)
FII / FPI Activity: (3110.69 crs) / (13927.29 crs)
DII Activity: (573.02 crs) / 10209.96 crs
📌 Volatility Index
India VIX - 11.12
📌 Commodities
Brent Crude: $93.48
Gold USD Oz/10 gm: $1931.86 = INR 59178
Silver: INR 72630
📌 Currency
Rs/$: 83.07
US Dollar Index (DXY) - 105.01
📌 10 Year Yield
7.26% GOI 2033: 7.17% (Old)
7.18% GOI 2033: 7.15% (New)
US 10 Yr Yield - 4.34%
- September 21, 2023 08:26
Stocks to Watch: WPIL gets another Defence order
WPIL has received a contract for supply of on board range of centrifugal pumps and spares for different classes of ships from Ministry of Defense (Navy) for ₹14.3 crore which is to be executed over a period of 24 months. The contract for on board centrifugal pumps will greatly strengthen WPIL product offering to the Indian Navy which is undergoing a major fleet expansion program.
- September 21, 2023 08:26
Stocks to Watch: Coal India faces 3-day strike over wage payment
State-run miner Coal India (CIL) on Wednesday said central trade unions, including the Bharatiya Mazdoor Sangh (BMS), have called for a three-day strike from October 5 over issues pertaining to wage payment.
- September 21, 2023 08:24
Stocks to Watch: Garden Reach Shipbuilders
Garden Reach Shipbuilders: Co signs MoU with Llyods and Caterpillar for defence and Navy.
- September 21, 2023 08:23
Stocks to Watch: SBI, KFin Technologies
The state-run lender has appointed KFin Technologies as the Registrar and Share Transfer Agent (RTA) in place of existing RTA Alankit Assignments. The formalities for the change of RTA relating to documentation, shifting of electronic connectivity, and transition of data are in process.
- September 21, 2023 08:22
Stocks to Watch: REC
Kallam Transco has been incorporated as a wholly-owned subsidiary of REC Power Development and Consultancy. The company also announced the sale of Beawar Transmission to Sterlite Grid 27, comprising 50,000 equity shares. Sterlite was the successful bidder selected through a tariff-based competitive bidding process to establish an inter-state transmission system for REZ in Rajasthan under Phas
- September 21, 2023 08:22
Stocks to Watch: Cipla
An inspection was conducted by the USFDA at the manufacturing facility of unit InvaGen Pharmaceuticals Inc. in New York from Sept. 11 to 13. InvaGen has received five inspectional observations in Form 483. There are no repeat or data integrity (DI) observations.
- September 21, 2023 08:22
Stocks to Watch: InterGlobe Aviation
Rival Akasa Air was forced to thin out its schedule after some pilots left and joined bigger competitors, reported Bloomberg. The market share of Akasa dropped to 4.2% in August from 5.2% the month before.
- September 21, 2023 08:21
Stocks to Watch: Zydus Lifesciences
The drugmaker received final approval from the USFDA for Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1%. Clindamycin Phosphate Gel USP, 1%, had annual sales of $37 million in the U.S. The group now has 381 approvals.
- September 21, 2023 08:21
Stocks to Watch: Biocon
Unit Biocon Biologics received European Commission-granted marketing authorisation in the EU for YESAFILI, a biosimilar of Aflibercept. Aflibercept had EU brand sales of approximately $1.8 billion for the 12 months ending Dec. 31, 2022, according to IQVIA.
- September 21, 2023 08:20
Stocks to Watch: Apollo Tyres
Bias and OTR tyre production at their manufacturing facility in Limda, Gujarat, has been stopped due to certain concerns amongst shop floor employees relating to the renewal of the long-term settlement agreement. The company is in discussions and negotiations with the labour union representatives to address their concerns.
- September 21, 2023 08:20
Stocks to Watch: Sheela Foam
The QIP committee authorised the opening of the QIP issue on Wednesday and set the floor price at Rs 1,133.99 apiece.
- September 21, 2023 08:11
Stocks to Watch: Exide Industries
The company has invested Rs 124.99 crore by way of subscription in the equity share capital of its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions, on a rights basis.
- September 21, 2023 08:11
Stocks to Watch: Kalpataru Projects International
The Board approved a proposal for raising funds by way of the issuance of non-convertible debentures on a private placement basis.
- September 21, 2023 08:11
Stocks to Watch: Godawari Power and ISPAT
The credit rating has been upgraded by Crisil for its long-term and short-term bank loan facilities.
- September 21, 2023 08:10
Stocks to Watch: WPIL
The company has received a contract for the supply of an onboard range of centrifugal pumps and spares for different classes of ships from the Ministry of Defence for Rs 14.3 crore, which is to be executed over a period of 24 months.
- September 21, 2023 08:10
Stocks to Watch: ABB
ABB: to launch electric powertrain system for ArcelorMittal Nippon Steel’s new steel mill in Gujarat
- September 21, 2023 08:09
Share Market Updates Today: Bulk Deals
R R Kabel: Norges Bank, on account of the Government Pension Fund Global, bought 20 lakh shares (1.77%) at Rs 1180 apiece.
Tarsons Products: Plutus Wealth Management bought 17.40 lakh shares (3.27%) at Rs 530 apiece.
Praveg: Sageone-Flagship Growth 2 Fund bought 2.25 lakh shares (0.99%) at Rs 480.50 apiece and Sageone Investment Managers bought 6.26 lakh shares (2.76%) at Rs 480.51 apiece, while Probi Fincap sold 1.48 lakh shares (0.65%) at Rs 480.74 apiece and Jayesh Ishwarlal Patel sold 6.44 lakh shares (2.84%) at Rs 480.49 apiece.
- September 21, 2023 08:09
Share Market Updates Today: Pledge Share Details
Pennar Industries: Promoter Pennar Holdings created a pledge of 15 lakh shares on Sept. 18.
- September 21, 2023 08:09
Share Market Updates Today: Insider Trades
Usha Martin: Promoter Neutral Publishing House bought 96,211 shares on Sept. 15
- September 21, 2023 08:08
Share Market Updates Today: Trading Tweaks
Price Band Revised From 10% To 5%: Ashapura Minechem
Ex-date dividend: Gufic Biosciences, La Opala RG, Shakti Pumps (India), Genus Power Infrastructures, LT Foods, Ashiana Housing, Poly Medicure, Tilaknagar Industries, SJVN, Cochin Shipyard, Krishana Phoschem, Power Mech Projects, Olectra Greentech, Carysil, Force Motors, Patanjali Foods, Harsha Engineers International, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, HLE Glascoat, Asian Star Co., Swan Energy
Ex date AGM: ITI Limited, Kewal Kiran Clothing, Gufic Biosciences, Paramount Communications, Morepen Laboratories, KRBL, La Opala RG, Shakti Pumps (India), Genesys International Corporation, Genus Power Infrastructures,
LT Foods, Ashiana Housing, Poly Medicure, Tilaknagar Industries, SJVN, Muthoot Finance, Cochin Shipyard, Rama Steel Tubes, Krishana Phoschem, Power Mech Projects, Star Cement, Olectra Greentech, Spacenet Enterprises India, KPI Green Energy, Carysil, Roto Pumps, Force Motors, Patanjali Foods, Harsha Engineers International, Chaman Lal Setia Exports, Yatharth Hospital & Trauma Care Services
Record date Dividend: Genus Power Infrastructures, Tilaknagar Industries, Krishana Phoschem, Olectra Greentech, Harsha Engineers International
Record date AGM: Genus Power Infrastructures, Krishana Phoschem.
Moved into Short-Term ASM Framework: Brightcom Group
Move Out Of Short-Term ASM Framework: Bombay Burmah Trading, Spacenet Enterprises India
- September 21, 2023 08:07
IPO Watch: Hi-Green Carbon issue opens today at NSE Emerge
The public issue of Hi-Green Carbon Ltd, the flagship company of Rajkot-based Radhe Group of Energy, opens for subscription today and closes on Monday (September 25). The company closed the Anchor Book of its public issue, allocating a total of 19.84 lakh shares to 8 anchor investors for Rs 75 per share, aggregating Rs 14.88 crore.
Of the anchor investors, Resonance Opportunities Fund has been allocated 4,19.200 shares, followed by NAV Capital Emerging Star Fund (3,88,800 shares), BOFA Securities Europe (2,72,000 shares), Morgan Stanley Asia Singapore (2,67,200 shares), Moneywise Financial Services Pvt Ltd (2,33,600 shares), LC Radiance Fund VCC (1,34,400 shares), LRSD Securities Pvt Ltd (1,34,400 shares), and Rajasthan Global Investments Pvt Ltd (1,34,400 shares).
Beeline Capital Advisors Private Limited is the book-running lead manager to the offer, and Link Intime India Private Limited will be the registrar to the offer. The shares of the company will be listed on NSE Emerge.
The company has announced a price band of Rs. 71-75 per equity share, and the shares of the company will be listed on NSE Emerge. The company will offer 70.40 lakh equity shares (face value of Rs 10/- each) through the book-building route – comprising a fresh issue of 59.90 lakh equity shares and an offer for sale of 10.50 lakh equity shares.
Hi-Green Carbon Ltd will double its manufacturing capacity from 100 TPD to 200 TPD with the commissioning of a new integrated plant at Dhule, Maharashtra. The company already has a 100 TPD modern, integrated, fully automated manufacturing facility spread over 56,500 sq. mtrs in Bhilwara, Rajasthan. Post its successful commissioning of a new plant at Dhule; the company will command more significant access to further markets in western and southern India. The company has already acquired land admeasuring 21,500 sq. meters for the project.
- September 21, 2023 08:03
Stocks to Watch: Infy, Nvidia in tie-up
Infosys and Nasdaq-listed NVIDIA have expanded their strategic collaboration with the aim to help enterprises worldwide, drive productivity gains with generative AI applications and solutions. Infosys will train 50,000 employees on NVIDIA AI technology.
- September 21, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch: Exide’s additional investment in Exide Energy Solutions
Exide Industries has invested ₹125 crore by way of subscription in the equity share capital of its wholly owned subsidiary, Exide Energy Solutions Limited, on rights basis. There is no change in the shareholding percentage of the company in EESL pursuant to such an acquisition.
- September 21, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch: Apollo Tyres faces strike at Limda unit
Apollo Tyres Ltd has announced that Bias and OTR tyres production at its manufacturing facility in Limda, Gujarat has been stopped due to certain concerns amongst shop floor employees relating to renewal of long-term settlement agreement. The company is in discussions and negotiations with the labour union representatives to address their concerns and find an amicable resolution.
- September 21, 2023 08:02
Stocks to Watch: CCI nod for TVS Credit
*The Competition Commission of India on Wednesday said it has cleared the proposed acquisition of about 11 per cent stake in TVS Credit Services Ltd by PI Opportunities Fund-I Scheme-II (PIOF-II) and certain individuals. PI Opportunities Fund-I Scheme-II, is a SEBI-registered Alternative Investment Fund (AIF), owned and controlled by Premji Invest Ltd. “The combination relates to the proposed acquisition of 10.98 per cent stake of target (TVS Credit Services) by the acquirers,” an official release said. “PIOF-II shall be acquiring about 10.79 per cent of shareholding in the TVS Credit (target), whereas the individual acquirers shall collectively be acquiring 0.19 per cent shareholding.
- September 21, 2023 08:01
Stocks to Watch: Record date for Gujarat Themis stock-split
Gujarat Themis Biosyn Limited has fixed October 10 as the ‘Record Date’ for the purpose of determining the eligibility of Shareholders for the purpose of sub-division/split of every one fully paid-up Equity share having face value ₹5 each in the authorised share capital of the Company, into five fully paid-up equity shares having face value of ₹1 each.
- September 21, 2023 08:01
Stocks to Watch: Emami group, Manipal Hospitals in stake sake deal
Manipal Hospitals on Wednesday said it has acquired 84 per cent stake in Emami Group firm AMRI Hospitals Ltd for an undisclosed sum. Kolkata-based Emami Group will retain 15 per cent stake in AMRI Hospitals and continue as an investor in AMRI Hospitals.
- September 21, 2023 08:01
IPO Watch: Signatureglobal IPO enters second day
The ₹730-crore initial public offering of realty firm Signatureglobal (India) was subscribed 54 per cent on the first day of bidding on Wednesday. The public issue will close on September 22. The price band for the offer has been fixed at ₹366-385.
- September 21, 2023 08:00
IPO screener: Sai Silks (Kalamandir) subscribed 7%
Sai Silks issue enters second day
The ₹1,201-crore initial public offering of Sai Silks (Kalamandir) was subscribed just 7 per cent on the first day of offer on Wednesday. The IPO received bids for 26.16 lakh shares against about 3.85 crore shares on offer. The price range for the offer is Rs 210-222 a share. Investors can bid for a minimum of 67 equity shares.
- September 21, 2023 08:00
IPO Watch: EMS listing today
Shares of EMS, a sewerage solutions company, will be listed on the exchanges today. The company has fixed the issue price at Rs 211 per share, at the upper end of the price band Rs 200-211.
- September 21, 2023 07:59
Share Market Live Today: Momentum Screener for Stocks
According to Nuvama Research, the following stocks show notable trends on the following parameters:
5EMA and 21EMA Fresh Crossover (From Below/ + ): M & M Fin. Serv. (2.7%); Dr Lal Pathlabs (2.3%); Balkrishna Inds (0.9%); Alkem Lab (0.7%)
50DMA and 200DMA Fresh Crossover (From Below / - ): Voltas (-1.2%)
Price, Volume and % Delivery (Constantly Down For Last 2 Days/ - ): Indus Towers (-1.8%); Tata Steel (-1.6%); Zee Ent (-1.3%); L&T Technology (-1.2%)
5EMA and 21EMA Fresh Crossover (From Above / - ): Coforge (-2.3%); Ipca Labs. (-1.5%); Adani Enterp. (-1.3%); Page Ind (-1.1%)
CMP and 200DMA Fresh Crossover (From Above / - ): SRF (-2.1%); Britannia Inds. (-1.5%); Atul (-1.2%); Pidilite Inds. (-0.4%)
- September 21, 2023 07:59
Currency Market Live Today: Technicals: An upward turn is in sight for Rupee
Over the past week, the rupee depreciated 0.4 per cent to end at 83.27 against the US dollar on Monday. The Indian markets were closed on Tuesday. In line with our expectations, the Indian currency saw a decline as the greenback strengthened.
- September 21, 2023 07:56
NFO Recommendations: DSP Multi Asset Allocation fund: Should you invest in this NFO?
The past year has witnessed a flurry of launches in the mutual fund sector’s multi-asset allocation category, with prominent fund houses like ABSL, Baroda BNP, WhiteOak, Edelweiss, Shriram, and Kotak introducing their innovative investment solutions. Read more
- September 21, 2023 07:54
Share Market Live Updates: Recommendations: L&T buyback: Should you tender the stock?
The buyback of India’s largest EPC company Larsen and Toubro (L&T) opened on September 18. The record date for the buyback was September 12 i.e. investors who had the shares in their demat account by end of September 12 are eligible to participate. Eligible shareholders can tender their shares for buyback at a price of ₹3,200 per share. The last date for tendering shares is September 25, 2023. Read more
- September 21, 2023 07:37
Share Market Live Updates: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 21-SEP-2023
• BALRAMCHIN
• BHEL
• CHAMBLFERT
• DELTACORP
• HINDCOPPER
• IBULHSGFIN
• MANAPPURAM
• PNB
• ZEEL
- September 21, 2023 07:34
Stocks that will see action today: September 21, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: SJVN, Cipla, Indo Amines, Infosys, Biocon, Exide Industries, West Coat Paper Mills, Apollo Tyres, Ashoka Buildcon, Zydus Lifesciences, Godrej Properties, Bartronics, WPIL, Moneyboxx, Artson Engineerng, Nikhil Adhesives
- September 21, 2023 07:26
Day trading guide for September 21, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Day Trading Guide gives you the key intraday supports and resistances to watch out for on the Nifty Futures and other widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, SBI. Based on the trend, it also gives intraday trade recommendations with specific entry as well as stop-loss levels. The mentioned resistances and supports will be the exit levels.
- September 21, 2023 07:25
Stock to sell today: Ajanta Pharma (₹1,701)
Ajanta Pharma’s share price has a sharp decline over the past few sessions. It fell off the hurdle at ₹1,850 last week and on Monday, the stock closed below a support at ₹1,700. Even though the price went up on Wednesday, the weakness persists, and the rally is likely to be a corrective one. Read more:
- September 21, 2023 07:23
Broker’s call: JK Tyre (Buy)
JK Tyre Industries Ltd (JKI) is the flagship company of JK Organisation and is the country’s third largest and globally among top 25 tyre makers. The company’s product portfolio includes automotive tyres for two-wheelers (2W), three-wheelers (3W), passenger cars, utility vehicles (UVs), trucks & buses and off-the-highway (OHT) vehicles.
- September 21, 2023 07:21
Share Market Updates: Broker’s call: Senco Gold (Buy)
Senco Gold boasts of being one of the top-2 as regards revenue share in the ₹80,000 crore eastern market, abetted by strongest brand accessibility vs peers, in terms of product, price & penetration. Growth headroom is huge, as its market share is still at a mid-single-digit in the East, and focused efforts are afoot to capitalise on non-East prospects.
- September 21, 2023 07:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets decline as Federal Reserve signals prolonged higher interest rates
Asian stock markets declined, and the U.S. dollar gained strength on Thursday following the Federal Reserve’s indication of prolonged higher interest rates.
Japan’s Nikkei 225 index dropped by 0.79% to reach 32,761.51, and Topix fell by 0.4% to 2,396.53. South Korea’s Kospi index experienced a 1.19% decline, reaching 2,529.68. Meanwhile, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 recorded a 0.79% decrease, settling at 7,106.60.
The Federal Reserve kept its target range between 5.25% and 5.5%, and updated quarterly projections revealed that majority of officials favoured another rate hike in 2023. Additionally, policymakers anticipated less monetary easing next year
- September 21, 2023 07:01
Stock Market Live Updates: U.S. stocks tumble as Fed keeps rates unchanged, warns of ongoing inflation battle
On Wednesday, U.S. stocks slumped as the Federal Reserve, as expected, held key interest rates steady while revising economic projections higher. Despite the rate stability, major indexes, including the Nasdaq, declined. The Fed’s projections indicate a possible 25 basis point rate hike later this year and a subsequent 50 basis point rate cut next year. Core inflation, although moderating, remains above the 2% target, with year-end expectations at 3.3%.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 76.85 points, or 0.22%, to 34,440.88, the S&P 500 lost 41.75 points, or 0.94%, to 4,402.2 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 209.06 points, or 1.53%, to 13,469.13.
