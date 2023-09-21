September 21, 2023 09:30

Here is a post-Fed announcement view from Jayden Ong, Senior Market Analyst, APAC at Vantage

The Federal Reserve has once again opted to maintain the benchmark interest rates within the range of 5.25% to 5.5%. The central bank asserts that further economic data is required to ascertain whether the prevailing inflationary pressures have genuinely abated, before contemplating a potential reduction in interest rates. Presently, the U.S. economy is exhibiting a steady expansion, surpassing GDP expectations, with incremental improvements in consumer spending and a persistent demand for employment. However, it is imperative to note that supply and demand dynamics remain in equilibrium.

The dot plot chart indicates the Federal Reserve’s inclination towards an additional 25-basis-point interest rate hike in 2023, with an inclination towards sustaining higher interest rates throughout 2024. This stance is notably more hawkish than previous indications, leading to an appreciative rally in the U.S. dollar index, while exerting notable downward pressure on precious metals and risk assets within relative markets.

This information suggests that the Federal Reserve is adopting a cautious approach to its monetary policy, prioritizing the reduction of the inflation rate to 2% before considering any interest rate cuts. As a result, it is anticipated that risk assets, including the U.S. stock index, will remain under pressure. This, in turn, could have indirect repercussions on the Indian market.