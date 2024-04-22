April 22, 2024 09:39

HDFC BK review

Jefferies

Buy, TP Raised to Rs 1880

Q4 profit of Rs165bn below est., but PPOP inline & adj. for one-offs EPS was at Rs21 & ROA at 1.9%.

Key +ve was slight rise in NIMs

Deposit growth was strong at 17% (merger adj.), but loan growth lagged at 12%

MS

OW, TP Rs 1900

Strong bounce-back on LCR(+5%pts QoQ) along with improved margins (+4bps QoQ) were key highlights.

Fee income surprised +vely.

PBT ex-one-offs in-line

Headline PAT missed MSe owing to higher 1-time staff costs & floating provisions

MOSL

Buy, TP Rs 1950

Core performance in line; margins improve QoQ

Prudently deploys one-off gains to boost floating provisions

Adj. PAT in line; CD ratio, liquidity coverage ratio improves

Over FY24-26, est. BK to deliver 13.5%/18% CAGR in loans/deposits

ICICI Sec

Upgrade to BUY from ADD

TP unchanged at Rs1850

Reported & adjusted ROA strong

Estimate gradual re-rating on sustained deposit growth

Sharp reduction in borrowings, down 10%QOQ

3-4bps QOQ rise in NIM

Uptick in LCR: 115% vs 110%QOQ

Strong reported ROA (1.96%) and adjusted ROA (1.88%)

Bank has broadly utilized bulky treasury gains & tax write-backs towards floating provisions & staff ex-gratia

Est ~18% CAGR in deposits, implying ~15% incremental mkt share

Cut loan growth (FY25-26E) estimate to ~13%

LDR improving to 100%/96% by FY25/FY26

Cut EPS est by 5% for both, FY25/26E, mainly due to cut in growth estimate

Est bank to deliver healthy ROA of ~1.7% for FY25/26 with 14%-15% ROE

Wipro Review

JPM

Neutral, TP Rs 480

4Q mixed with in line rev, margin beat but soft guide.

New CEO underscored 5 focus areas that suggests focus will be on execution over strategic overhaul

Margin performance was solid with 40bps expansion in 4Q led by operational efficiencies

Nomura

Reduce, TP Rs 410

No big bang changes under new CEO

1Q FY25F guidance reflects discretionary weakness

4Q FY24 results largely in-line with est.

Discretionary demand remains weak, Capco having some revival, 1QFY25 guidance is weak

HSBC

Reduce, TP Rs 385

4Q another muted quarter & guidance for 1Q FY25 is sluggish as Co continues to lose market share

Elevation of internal veteran to CEO looks positive but growth acceleration doesn’t look imminent and cost-cutting continues

MS

UW, TP cut to Rs 421

4Q24 revenues were in line with MSe, but the 1Q outlook was weaker.

Although commentary suggests stabilization in the BFSI vertical, there is limited clarity on pace of recovery

UBS

Sell, TP Rs 430

Management optimism in last quarter around revival in consulting on basis of Capco order book did translate into soft growth but not enough to drive overall revenue growth

Further, a weak Q1FY25 guidance indicates revival still some time away

MS on UltraTech Cement

Overweight Call, Target Rs 11,600

Co Announced Plans To Buy A 1.1 mt Grinding Unit From India Cement For Rs315 Cr

Grinding Unit Is Located In Parli, Maharashtra & Also Includes A Captive Railway Siding

Co Also Has Plans To Expand Brownfield Development Of 1.8 mt At Dhule, Maharashtra

Cumulatively, The Expansion Cost Is Around Rs500 Cr, To Be Funded By Internal Accruals

Believe These Announcements Will Further Strengthen Co’s Presence In Maharashtra

UBS on Voltas

Upgrade To Buy

Target Raised To Rs 1,800 From 885

Believe Co Will Surprise On Market Share In Room Air Conditioner Segment

Believe Co Will Surprise On Market Share, Reaching 23% In FY26 Vs 19.5% For Consensus

Voltbek JV Should Also Continue To Gain Market Share

Voltbek JV Should Boost Profitability By Breaking Even In FY26

Expect Incremental Rev Of Rs 10,000 Cr, 60% Of FY27 Rev In Consumer Electronics By FY27

Lift FY24-26 EPS 4-31% & Expect 20%/28% Revenue/EBITDA CAGR Over FY23-26

Nomura on GSPL

Downgrade to reduce, TP cut to Rs 320

PNGRB sharply cut GSPL’s High Pressure transmission tariff by 47% to INR0.7/scm.

Authorized tariffs much below Street’s est.

Sharply cut FY25-26F EBITDA by 37%/42% & EPS by 34%/40%

Kotak Inst Eqt on GSPL

Downgrade to reduce, TP Rs 330

PNGRB cuts co’s HP network by sharp 47% to Rs18.1/mmbtu

Approved tariff is 64% lower vs Rs51/mmbtu tariff sought by GSPL

Expect GSPL to challenge this order

47% tariff cut reduces FY2025/26E earnings by 28%/37%