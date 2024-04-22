Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates: Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 22nd April 2024
- April 22, 2024 09:52
Share Market Today: Star Cement commences commercial production from new clinker line
Star Cement has commenced commercial production from its new clinker line of 3.3 MTPA capacity situated at Lumshnong, Meghalaya.
Stock trades at ₹225.95 on the NSE, down by 0.42%.
- April 22, 2024 09:49
Stock market Today: Major gainers and losers
Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
BPCL (3.14%), Ultratech Cement (1.99%), Axis Bank (1.64%), Bajaj Finance (1.55%), SBI Life (1.35%)
Major losers:
HDFC Bank (-0.48%), M&M (-0.24%), Grasim (-0.13%), ONGC (-0.09%), JSW Steel (-0.05%)
- April 22, 2024 09:47
Stock Market Live Updates: Hero Motocorp’s shares marginally rise after inaugurating facility in Nepal
Hero MotoCorp, along with its authorised distributor CG Motors, has inaugurated a product assembly facility in Nepal.
Hero MotoCorp launched four of its products – Xpulse 200 4V, Super Splendor, Splendor+ motorcycles and Xoom 110 scooter, which will be assembled locally at the new assembly facility located in CG Industrial Park in Nawalparasi. The facility will have a capacity of 75,000 units per annum.
Stock inched up 0.08% to trade at ₹4,217 on the NSE.
- April 22, 2024 09:45
Stock Market Live Today: Persistent Systems Limited board has recommended final dividend of ₹10 per equity share
- April 22, 2024 09:44
Stock Market Live Updates: Gift Nifty pushed for a positive start for domestic market
Analysts said the on-going result season will keep interest among individual stocks while the broader trend would be dictated by global sentiment. The upcoming monthly expiry of F&O contracts on the NSE this Thursday will increase volatility, they added.
Gifty Nfity is ruling at 22,240 against Nifty May futures Friday’s close of 22,128.70 and May futures close of 22,275.
- April 22, 2024 09:42
Crude Oil Today: Crude oil futures after escalation between Iran and Israel in West Asia
Crude oil futures traded lower on Monday morning as the market hoped that tension between Iran and Israel would not escalate further in West Asia. At 9.21 am on Monday, June Brent oil futures were at $86.66, down by 0.72 per cent, and June crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $81.60, down by 0.75 per cent. May crude oil futures were trading at ₹6818 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Monday morning against the previous close of ₹6897, down by 1.15 per cent, and June futures were trading at ₹6790 against the previous close of ₹6871, down by 1.18 per cent.
- April 22, 2024 09:40
Stock Market Today: Q4FY24 important result calendar
Derivative Segment
* Reliance Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Hatsun Agro Product Ltd.
* Tamilnad Mercantile Bank
* Tejas Networks Ltd.
23 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* ICICI Prudential Life Ins Co Ltd.
* M&M Financial Services Ltd.
* MCX India Ltd.
* Tata Consumer Products Ltd.
Cash Segment
* 360 One Wam Ltd.
* Tata Elxsi Ltd.
24 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* AU Small Finance Bank Ltd.
* Axis Bank Ltd.
* Dalmia Bharat Ltd.
* Hindustan Unilever Ltd.
* LTIMindtree Ltd.
* Oracle Financial Serv Software
* Syngene International Ltd.
* The Indian Hotels Company
Cash Segment
* Equitas Small Finance Bank Ltd.
* Macrotech Developers Ltd.
* Maharashtra Scooters Ltd.
* MAS Financial Services Ltd.
* Nippon Life India AMC Ltd.
* Supreme Petrochem Ltd.
* Tata Investment Corp Ltd.
25 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* ACC Ltd.
* Bajaj Finance Ltd.
* Coromandel International Ltd.
* IndusInd Bank Ltd.
* L&T Technology Services Ltd.
* Laurus Labs Ltd.
* Mphasis Ltd.
* Nestle India Ltd.
* Tech Mahindra Ltd.
* Vedanta Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Aavas Financiers Ltd.
* Cyient Ltd.
* Embassy Office Parks REIT
* Schaeffler India Ltd.
* Tanla Platforms Ltd.
* Tata Teleservices (Maha) Ltd.
* UTI AMC Ltd.
* Welspun Living Ltd.
* Zensar Technologies Ltd.
26 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* Atul Ltd.
* Bajaj Finserv Ltd.
* HCL Technologies Ltd.
* Maruti Suzuki India Ltd.
* SBI Cards & Pmt Services Ltd.
* SBI Life Insurance Co Ltd.
* Shriram Finance Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Aditya Birla Sun Life AMC Ltd.
* Bajaj Holdings & Inv Ltd.
* Bank Of Maharashtra
* CSB Bank Ltd.
* Indiabulls Real Estate Ltd.
* KSB Ltd.
* Mahindra Holidays & Resorts
* Mahindra Lifespace Developers
* Mastek Ltd.
* Motilal Oswal Financial Serv
* Supreme Industries Ltd.
* Usha Martin Ltd.
* VST Industries Ltd.
27 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* ICICI Bank Ltd.
* IDFC First Bank Ltd.
* L&T Finance Ltd.
* RBL Bank Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Craftsman Automation Ltd.
* Yes Bank Ltd.
29 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* Birlasoft Ltd.
* Can Fin Homes Ltd.
* Tata Chemicals Ltd.
* Trent Ltd.
* Ultratech Cement Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Gillette India Ltd.
* KPIT Technologies Ltd.
* PNB Housing Finance Ltd.
* Poonawalla Fincorp Ltd.
* Rossari Biotech Ltd.
30 April 2024
Derivative Segment
* Cholamandalam Inv & Fin Co
* Exide Industries Ltd.
* Havells India Ltd.
* Indian Oil Corporation Ltd.
* Indus Towers Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Castrol India Ltd.
* Five-Star Business Finance Ltd.
* Nuvoco Vistas Corporation Ltd.
* P&G Hygiene & Health Care Ltd.
* Sona BLW Precision Forgings
* Star Health & Allied Ins Co Ltd.
01 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Ambuja Cements Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Orient Cement Ltd.
* SIS Ltd.
02 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Coal India Ltd.
* Coforge Ltd.
* Dabur India Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Blue Star Ltd.
* CIE Automotive India Ltd.
* K.P.R. Mill Ltd.
* Procter & Gamble Health Ltd.
* Ugro Capital Ltd.
03 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Aptus Value Housing Fin India
* Carborundum Universal Ltd.
* HFCL Ltd.
04 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Kotak Mahindra Bank Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Kansai Nerolac Paints Ltd.
06 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Gujarat Gas Ltd.
* Marico Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Grindwell Norton Ltd.
07 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Ltd.
* Max Financial Services Ltd.
* Navin Fluorine Int Ltd.
* Pidilite Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Latent View Analytics Ltd.
08 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Tata Power Company Ltd.
Cash Segment
* BSE Ltd.
* Capri Global Capital Ltd.
* Gujarat State Petronet Ltd.
09 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Asian Paints Ltd.
* Escorts Kubota Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Alembic Pharmaceuticals Ltd.
* Alkyl Amines Chemicals Ltd.
* Computer Age Mgmt Serv Ltd.
* Rain Industries Ltd.
10 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* ABB India Ltd.
* Cipla Ltd.
* Tata Motors Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Cholamandalam Fin Hldgs Ltd.
* Kalyan Jewellers India Ltd.
* TCI Express Ltd.
12 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* JK Cement Ltd.
13 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Aditya Birla Capital Ltd.
14 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Shree Cement Ltd.
Cash Segment
* BASF India Ltd.
* Clean Science & Tech Ltd.
16 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Biocon Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Endurance Technologies Ltd.
* Motherson Sumi Wiring India
17 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* JSW Steel Ltd.
Cash Segment
* Glaxosmithkline Pharma Ltd.
21 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Gujarat State Fert & Chem
22 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Jubilant FoodWorks Ltd.
23 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Bikaji Foods Int Ltd.
* Esab India Ltd.
24 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Bosch Ltd.
* Hindalco Industries Ltd.
Cash Segment
* HEG Ltd.
28 May 2024
Derivative Segment
Nil
Cash Segment
* Amara Raja Energy & Mobility
* Medplus Health Services Ltd.
* TTK Prestige Ltd.
29 May 2024
Derivative Segment
* Cummins India Ltd.
* Samvardhana Motherson Int
- April 22, 2024 09:39
Stock Market Live Updates: Brokers on companies
HDFC BK review
Jefferies
Buy, TP Raised to Rs 1880
Q4 profit of Rs165bn below est., but PPOP inline & adj. for one-offs EPS was at Rs21 & ROA at 1.9%.
Key +ve was slight rise in NIMs
Deposit growth was strong at 17% (merger adj.), but loan growth lagged at 12%
MS
OW, TP Rs 1900
Strong bounce-back on LCR(+5%pts QoQ) along with improved margins (+4bps QoQ) were key highlights.
Fee income surprised +vely.
PBT ex-one-offs in-line
Headline PAT missed MSe owing to higher 1-time staff costs & floating provisions
MOSL
Buy, TP Rs 1950
Core performance in line; margins improve QoQ
Prudently deploys one-off gains to boost floating provisions
Adj. PAT in line; CD ratio, liquidity coverage ratio improves
Over FY24-26, est. BK to deliver 13.5%/18% CAGR in loans/deposits
ICICI Sec
Upgrade to BUY from ADD
TP unchanged at Rs1850
Reported & adjusted ROA strong
Estimate gradual re-rating on sustained deposit growth
Sharp reduction in borrowings, down 10%QOQ
3-4bps QOQ rise in NIM
Uptick in LCR: 115% vs 110%QOQ
Strong reported ROA (1.96%) and adjusted ROA (1.88%)
Bank has broadly utilized bulky treasury gains & tax write-backs towards floating provisions & staff ex-gratia
Est ~18% CAGR in deposits, implying ~15% incremental mkt share
Cut loan growth (FY25-26E) estimate to ~13%
LDR improving to 100%/96% by FY25/FY26
Cut EPS est by 5% for both, FY25/26E, mainly due to cut in growth estimate
Est bank to deliver healthy ROA of ~1.7% for FY25/26 with 14%-15% ROE
Wipro Review
JPM
Neutral, TP Rs 480
4Q mixed with in line rev, margin beat but soft guide.
New CEO underscored 5 focus areas that suggests focus will be on execution over strategic overhaul
Margin performance was solid with 40bps expansion in 4Q led by operational efficiencies
Nomura
Reduce, TP Rs 410
No big bang changes under new CEO
1Q FY25F guidance reflects discretionary weakness
4Q FY24 results largely in-line with est.
Discretionary demand remains weak, Capco having some revival, 1QFY25 guidance is weak
HSBC
Reduce, TP Rs 385
4Q another muted quarter & guidance for 1Q FY25 is sluggish as Co continues to lose market share
Elevation of internal veteran to CEO looks positive but growth acceleration doesn’t look imminent and cost-cutting continues
MS
UW, TP cut to Rs 421
4Q24 revenues were in line with MSe, but the 1Q outlook was weaker.
Although commentary suggests stabilization in the BFSI vertical, there is limited clarity on pace of recovery
UBS
Sell, TP Rs 430
Management optimism in last quarter around revival in consulting on basis of Capco order book did translate into soft growth but not enough to drive overall revenue growth
Further, a weak Q1FY25 guidance indicates revival still some time away
MS on UltraTech Cement
Overweight Call, Target Rs 11,600
Co Announced Plans To Buy A 1.1 mt Grinding Unit From India Cement For Rs315 Cr
Grinding Unit Is Located In Parli, Maharashtra & Also Includes A Captive Railway Siding
Co Also Has Plans To Expand Brownfield Development Of 1.8 mt At Dhule, Maharashtra
Cumulatively, The Expansion Cost Is Around Rs500 Cr, To Be Funded By Internal Accruals
Believe These Announcements Will Further Strengthen Co’s Presence In Maharashtra
UBS on Voltas
Upgrade To Buy
Target Raised To Rs 1,800 From 885
Believe Co Will Surprise On Market Share In Room Air Conditioner Segment
Believe Co Will Surprise On Market Share, Reaching 23% In FY26 Vs 19.5% For Consensus
Voltbek JV Should Also Continue To Gain Market Share
Voltbek JV Should Boost Profitability By Breaking Even In FY26
Expect Incremental Rev Of Rs 10,000 Cr, 60% Of FY27 Rev In Consumer Electronics By FY27
Lift FY24-26 EPS 4-31% & Expect 20%/28% Revenue/EBITDA CAGR Over FY23-26
Nomura on GSPL
Downgrade to reduce, TP cut to Rs 320
PNGRB sharply cut GSPL’s High Pressure transmission tariff by 47% to INR0.7/scm.
Authorized tariffs much below Street’s est.
Sharply cut FY25-26F EBITDA by 37%/42% & EPS by 34%/40%
Kotak Inst Eqt on GSPL
Downgrade to reduce, TP Rs 330
PNGRB cuts co’s HP network by sharp 47% to Rs18.1/mmbtu
Approved tariff is 64% lower vs Rs51/mmbtu tariff sought by GSPL
Expect GSPL to challenge this order
47% tariff cut reduces FY2025/26E earnings by 28%/37%
- April 22, 2024 09:38
Share Market Live: Record date for Ujjivan Small Finance Bank’s merger with Ujjivan Financial Services announced
Ujjivan Small Finance Bank Ltd (Transferee Company)
Symbol : UJJIVANSFB
Stock Price : 52.95
Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd (Transferor Company)
Symbol : UJJIVAN
Stock Price : 552.40
Last date of trading of Ujjivan Financial Services Ltd : 02-May-2024
Record Date: 03-May-2024
Ratio: 116:10 (For every 10 shares held in Ujjivan Financial Services, 116 shares of Ujjivan Small Finance Bank will be given).
- April 22, 2024 09:35
Stock Market Live: Hang Seng update
Hang Seng Update:
The Hang Seng rallied with a 2.4% gain in the morning session.
Tech Index is up 2.8% as Tencent’s shares are up over 5% after announcing the launch day of the DNF mobile game.
- April 22, 2024 09:33
Stock Market Live Updates: Shiva Cement’s right issue starts today
Issue Open - 22-Apr-24 (Today)
Issue Close - 06-May-24
Right issue Size: Rs. 400 Crs (10 Crs Shares)
Stock Price – 44.48/-
Right issue Price: Rs. 40/-
Payment Terms: Rs. 40/- (Full amount of Rs.40 for rights equity shares has to be paid on application.)
Rights Entitlement Ratio: 20 Rights Equity Share for every 39 shares held (Effectively 0.51 for every 1 share held).
Last Trade date (Cum Right): 02 April 2024
Ex-Right Trading date: 03 April 2024
Record Date: 03 April 2024
Right Entitlement (RE) Trading Period:- 22-April-2024 to 30-April-2024
Last day of Renunciation of Rights Entitlements: 30-April-2024
Date of Allotment (on or about): 10-May-2024
Date of listing (on or about): 20-May-2024
- April 22, 2024 09:32
Stock Market Today: Bonus Issues dates
The Anup Engineering Ltd
Bonus issue 1:1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 3341.05
Ex Bonus 23 April 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date Trade for Before Bonus Today
- April 22, 2024 09:31
Stock Market Live Today: Dividend dates for today
Dividend Dates:-
Ex-Dividend 23 April 2024 (Tomorrow)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Aster Dm Healthcare Ltd
Special Dividend Per Share Rs.118
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 520.8
Fortis Malar Hospitals Limited
Dividend Per Share Rs.40
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 98.13
Vuenow Infratech Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 15.56
- April 22, 2024 09:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Geojit FInancial’s Vinod Nair on Indian equity markets
Vinod Nair, Head of Research, Geojit Financial Services:
“Indian markets staged a recovery as the week drew to a close, fuelled by strong performances in large cap amid global uncertainties. Optimism prevailed with hopes of limited prospects of escalation in Iran-Israel tensions. However, the domestic market failed to offset the losses sustained throughout the week. Globally, caution persisted as the situation in the Middle East remains fragile. Further, the potential delay of a US rate cut due to higher-than-expected inflation, robust retail sales, and elevated oil prices invoked subdued sentiments. This was evident through notable upticks in the dollar index, US bond yields, and the price of yellow metal. Sectors like banking and IT witnessed profit booking. Mid- and small-cap stocks also corrected, highlighting concerns over premium valuations. Muted Q4 earnings expectations and weak IT results could extend the consolidation. FIIs continued to remain risk-averse, a trend seen since last week. Large caps could offer solace for investors, given earnings stability. GDP, PMI, and jobless claims data from the US next week will provide further insights into the Fed’s policy. Additionally, Indian PMI data and Q4 results are anticipated to shape market trends in the coming week.”
- April 22, 2024 09:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Prabhudas Lilladher’s Swarnendu Bhushan on oil & gas today
Oil & Gas - Swarnendu Bhushan, Co. Head of Research, Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd:
Sector Update – GRMs: A nine day wonder!
Quick Pointers:
§ In the US, consumption of petrol and diesel has declined by CAGR of 1.3% and 0.3% respectively during CY17-22, primarily due to fuel efficiency norms. Europe, on the other hand, has seen marginal but meagre rise of 0.5% in petrol consumption and decline of 0.9% in consumption of diesel.
§ Global consumption of petrol has seen no growth while diesel has witnessed a growth of 0.7% during the same period.
Petrol and diesel form more than half of global oil consumption and account for most of the profitability of a refinery as the only other product that commands a positive crack spread is kero/ATF. Our analysis suggests that regions like India and Africa which account for barely ~10% of global petrol/diesel consumption are the last citadels of high growth. In light of this, we expect global petrol/diesel demand to taper off soon. This would widen glut in refining capacity amidst large capacity additions in China (1.5mnbopd), India (1mnbopd) and Middle East (0.9mnbopd). Reiterate our negative call on Oil Marketing Companies. Maintain Reduce on HPCL with a TP of Rs400 based on 1x FY26 PBV. Maintain SELL on IOCL and BPCL with a TP of Rs144 and Rs504 based on 1x/1.3x FY26 PBV, respectively. Maintain SELL on MRPL with a TP of Rs142 based on 6x FY26 EV/EBITDA.
- April 22, 2024 09:24
Stock Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today
HDFC Bank, Sterlite Technologies, Hero MotoCorp, UltraTech Cement, India Cements, JSW Energy, Oberoi Realty, Aditya Birla Fashion, Sterling & Wilson, Honasa Consumer, IREDA, Bhansali Engineering, Chemtech Industrial, Lupin, Biocon, KPIT Technologies, Rathi Steel are expected to see action today.
- April 22, 2024 09:18
Opening Bell: Sensex rises 370 pts, Nifty above 22,270
The BSE Sensex gained 370.01 points or 0.51% to 73,458.34 and the NSE Nifty rose 126.35 pts or 0.57% to 22,273.35.
- April 22, 2024 09:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Well-regulated capital markets creates virtuous cycle for the positive economic activities: PHDCCI’s PK Rustagi
Well regulated capital market helps in creating virtuous cycle for the positive economic activities, said PK Rustagi, Chair, Corporate Affairs Committee, PHDCCI at Seminar on SEBI Regulations organised by industry body PHDCCI
- April 22, 2024 09:13
Stock Market Live: RBI’s focus on maintaining market stability, says Emkay Global on RBI’s MPC minutes
Emkay Global on RBI MPC Minutes:
Focus on maintaining market stability
Emkay Global
The April MPC meeting minutes reflect RBI’s comfort on favourable domestic dynamics, while concerns remained around the possibility of food price spikes. The MPC also seems to be focused on maintaining stability in markets, in contrast to repricing seen in DMs, with anchoring inflation expectations a key factor for keeping rates on hold. Better growth dynamics also provide more room to focus on inflation. Thus, with comfortable domestic conditions, global dynamics will play a major role in the RBI’s reaction function. We maintain that the RBI will not precede the Fed in any policy reversal in CY24, but policy management will have to stay vigilant
- April 22, 2024 09:11
Stock Market Live Updates: Emkay Global downgrade Gujrat State Petronet on weaker outlook
Emkay Global on Gujarat State Petronet:
Steep tariff-cut weakens overall outlook; downgrade to REDUCE
We downgrade GSPL to REDUCE from Buy, as the long-awaited HP grid tariff revision came as a major negative surprise. Regulated tariff was set 47% lower from Rs34/mmbtu, at Rs18.1/mmbtu (GCV, wef 1-May), and was a far call from the Rs50.8 sought by GSPL. The effective cut vs FY19 blended book rate is hence ~37% (assuming ~20% LP vol. share) vs our built-in ~20%. PNGRB’s assumptions deviated on future capex, volume divisor & opex vs GSPL’s, while the prospective impact was Rs11/mmbtu vs earlier rate. FY25/26E standalone earnings hence get cut 16%/21% and the DCF-SOTP based TP clipped by Rs45/sh (11%), to Rs370/sh (with rollover to Mar-26). Mgmt said it is studying the ‘order’, though given inordinate delays and the tariff model’s long-term nature, the outlook has turned weak despite tailwinds like lower LNG prices.
- April 22, 2024 09:09
Share Market Today: Prabhudas Lilladher’s Tushar Chaudhuri on Ultratech Cement’s acquisition of GU from India Cements
Tushar Chaudhuri, Research Analyst, Prabhudas Lilladher
Ultratech Cement (UTCEM) acquires 1.1mtpa GU from India Cements and announces expansion too:
UTCEM today announced acquisition of 1.1mtpa grinding unit at Parli, Beed district in Maharashtra (65km from Latur) from India Cements for Rs3.15bn which works out at EV of USD35/t. The plant has captive railway siding and enough land as
UTCEM has approved brownfield expansion of 1.2mtpa in same premises at Parli with capex of Rs1.7bn post acquisition. Another 1.8mtpa at Dhule is planned with capex of Rs3.4bn. Both the expansions are expected to be completed by FY26E.
Post this exit, India Cements will have ~13mtpa capacity in Southern region and 1.8mtpa IU at Rajasthan. Banswara unit has 1.2mtpa clinker and supporting 1.8mtpa limestone mine too.
In separate news, UTCEM also received approval for its proposed scheme of amalgamation of Ultratech Nathdwara & its subsidiaries (all wholly owned subsidiaries of UTCEM) with itself from NCLT Kolkata w.e.f. 1st April 2023. Mumbai bench approval was granted last month. The rationale behind this was simplification of structure, synergy gains and full integration of Nathdwara unit. Maintain Buy on UTCEM with TP of Rs11,332.
- April 22, 2024 09:05
Stock Market Live: Goldman Sachs maintains ‘Sell’ rating on Wipro with a revised target price of Rs. 430.
- April 22, 2024 09:04
Stock Market Live Updates: Earnings presentation, financial results of companies
Jio Financial, Wipro, Hindustan Zinc, HDFC AMC, ICICI Securities, Network18 Media, Tv18 Broadcast and Reliance Industrial Infrastructure web links:
Jio Financial Services 3QFY24 Earnings
Wipro 3QFY24 Earnings
Hindustan Zinc 3QFY24 Earnings
HDFC AMC 3QFY24 Earnings
ICICI Securities 3QFY24 Earnings
Network18 Media & Investments 3QFY24 Earnings
Tv18 Broadcast 3QFY24 Earnings
Reliance Industrial Infrastructure 3QFY24 Earnings
- April 22, 2024 08:59
STock Market Live Updates: Wipro’s results in line with expectations, says Nirmal Bang Retail Research
Nirmal Bang Retail Research on Wipro:
Revenues CC QoQ came at -0.3% vs expectation of -0.4%, QoQ -1.7%, YoY -0.6%
Result is in line of expectation
Dollar revenue came at $ 2657.4 Mn,(0% QoQ, -5.9% YoY) vs expectation of $ 2656.3 Mn, QoQ $ 2656.1 Mn, YoY $ 2823 Mn
Net sales came at Rs. 22208.3 Cr (0% QoQ, -4.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 22107.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 22205.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 23190.3 Cr
EBIT came at Rs. 3550.1 Cr (8.9% QoQ, -3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3409.5 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3260.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 3658.7 Cr
EBIT Margin came at 16% vs expectation of 15.4%, QoQ 14.7%, YoY 15.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 2858.2 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 2818 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2694.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 3074.5 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 5.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 19.6x FY25E EPS
- April 22, 2024 08:57
Share Market Live Updates: Hindustan Zinc’s result is broadly in line with expectations, says Nirmal Bang Retail Research
Nirmal Bang Retail Research on Hindustan Zinc Ltd’s quarterly results
The result is broadly in line with expectations
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 7549 Cr (3.3% QoQ, -11.3% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 7350 Cr, QoQ Rs. 7310 Cr, YoY Rs. 8509 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 3649 Cr (3.6% QoQ, -14.2% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3631.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 3521 Cr, YoY Rs. 4255 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 48.3% vs expectation of 49.4%, QoQ 48.2%, YoY 50%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 2038 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 2040.9 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2028 Cr, YoY Rs. 2583 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 4.8
Stock is trading at P/E of 17.6x FY25E EPS
- April 22, 2024 08:52
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Vodafone Idea FPO closes today
Today is the last date to subscribe to Vodafone Idea’s further public offer. The mega ₹18,000-crore FPO has so far been subscribed by 0.49 times. The FPO price band has been set at ₹10-11.
- April 22, 2024 08:51
Share Market Live Updates: Department of Public Enterprise has granted Navratna status to National Fertilizers
- April 22, 2024 08:48
Share Market Live Updates: HDFC Bank net profit rises 37% y-o-y to ₹16,512 crore
HDFC Bank on Saturday reported a 37.1% year-on-year (YoY) increase in its standalone profit at Rs 16,512 crore in the March quarter.Its net interest income (NII) during the quarter grew 24.5% to Rs 29,077 crore.HDFC Bank also declared a dividend of Rs 19.5 per share for FY24.
Important links:
- April 22, 2024 08:42
Share Market Live: Landmark Cars drives its position in Hyderabad with M&M dealership: Monarch Networth Capital
Monarch Networth Capital on Landmark Cars:
Landmark Cars drives forward its position in Hyderabad with M&M dealership
Landmark Cars has signed a Letter of Intent with Mahindra & Mahindra for opening three showrooms and four workshops in Hyderabad
This strategic initiative underscores Landmark’s commitment to solidifying its presence in the vibrant Hyderabad market. Mahindra & Mahindra will be the third dealership for Landmark Cars in Hyderabad, after Mercedes-Benz and Kia.
In the past 6-12 months, the company has partnered with six MG dealerships, opened a workshop with Mercedes-Benz in Hyderabad, and established its presence in the electric vehicle market with a fourth BYD showroom in South Mumbai. These developments seem to position the company well for growth and success in the future.
View
With a robust pipeline for both organic and inorganic expansion, the company is poised for further growth. In FY25, operations are slated to commence in key locations including Hyderabad for KIA, Mumbai for MG, South Mumbai for BYD, and both Hyderabad and Mumbai’s Ghatkopar for Mercedes-Benz service centres.
Furthermore, the homologation certificate from ARAI for the BYD Atto-3 and the initiation of BYD new Seal deliveries in April underscore the company’s commitment to innovation and market penetration, setting a promising foundation for future success.
We believe Landmark Cars is an excellent proxy play for the growing premiumization trend in the Indian passenger vehicle (PV) market. This recent inclusion aligns seamlessly with the company’s strategy to expand its footprint.
We currently hold a BUY call on the stock with a TP of Rs.900. and we will reassess this post-Q4FY24 results.
- April 22, 2024 08:36
Stock Market Live Updates: Major global economic events today
CHINA 5 Year Loan Prime Rate (Expected: 3.95% versus Previous: 3.95%)
EURO ECB President Lagarde Speaks
- April 22, 2024 08:34
Share Market Live Updates: Major US-listed stocks earnings today
Verizon Communications Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Truist Financial Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Joint Stock Company (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
Albertsons Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - FMCG)
SAP SE (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Nucor Corporation (Post market) (Sector - Metals)
AMERIPRISE FINANCIAL SERVICES, LLC (Post market) (Sector - Financials)
Brown & Brown, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Financials)
Alexandria Real Estate Equities, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Infrastructure)
Packaging Corporation of America (Post market) (Sector - FMCG)
Medpace Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Equity Lifestyle Properties, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Infrastructure)
Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Metals)
- April 22, 2024 08:33
Stock Market Live Today: Stock to buy today: Raymond (₹2,011.25)
The outlook is bullish for Raymond. Its share price can rise to ₹2,150. Watch the video here.
- April 22, 2024 08:30
Stock Market Live Updates: Securities in F&O ban today
Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 22-April-2024
* BALRAMPUR
* BANDHANBK
* BIOCON
* EXIDE
* IDEA
* METROPOLIS
* PEL
* SAIL
* ZEEL
