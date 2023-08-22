Stock Market today| Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 22 August 2023.
- August 22, 2023 08:10
Trading Tweaks: BF Utilities
Price Band Revised From 20% To 10%: BF Utilities.
- August 22, 2023 08:09
Insider Trades: Vimta Labs
Vimta Labs: Promoter Sujani Vasireddi sold 18,234 shares on Aug. 17.
- August 22, 2023 08:05
Bulk Deals
Shriram Properties: Omega TC Sabre Holdings sold 18 lakh shares (1.1%) at Rs 75.43 apiece.
- August 22, 2023 08:04
IPO Offerings: Aeroflex Industries
Aeroflex Industries: The initial public offering will be open between Aug. 22 and 24. The manufacturer of stainless steel hoses will have an IPO issue size of Rs 351 crore. It consists of a fresh issue of Rs 162 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 189 crore by the promoter group, at a price band of Rs 102–108 apiece.
- August 22, 2023 08:03
Stock to Watch: Rail Vikas Nigam
Rail Vikas Nigam: The company incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Masakani Paradeep Road Vikas.
- August 22, 2023 08:02
Stock to Watch: RITES
RITES: The company signed an MoU with NHPC to collaborate on comprehensive consultancy services for rail infrastructure facilities for NHPC’s hydropower projects in Arunachal Pradesh.
- August 22, 2023 08:01
Stock to Watch: BLS International
BLS International: The company’s subsidiary BLS International FZE is in process to subscribe 100% share capital of Saudi Arabia-based BLS International Travel & Tourism.
- August 22, 2023 08:00
Stock to Watch: Brigade Enterprises
Brigade Enterprises: The south-based real estate developer has entered into a sale deed for acquiring 6.54 acres of land parcel in Chennai in which a residential project will be developed.
- August 22, 2023 08:00
Stock to Watch: Lemon Tree Hotels
Lemon Tree Hotels: The hotel chain has signed license agreements for two properties in Bhubaneswar and Kasauli under the brand Lemon Tree Hotel and Lemon Tree Mountain Resort, respectively. The hotel in Bhubaneswar is expected to be operational by Q4FY25, and the hotel in Kasauli is expected to be operational by Q3FY26.
- August 22, 2023 07:59
Stock to Watch: Welspun Enterprises
Welspun Enterprises: The company acquired 50.10% stake in Michigan Engineers from Authum Investment & Infrastructure and Sansaar Housing Finance for Rs 137.07 crore. Post acquisition, Michigan becomes a subsidiary.
- August 22, 2023 07:57
Stock to Watch: Tata Power
Tata Power: The company’s arm Tata Power Renewable Energy signed a power purchase pact with Tata Motors for 9 MWp on campus solar plant at Pantnagar in Uttarakhand. The project will be commissioned within six months.
- August 22, 2023 07:57
Stock to Watch: Sanghi Industries
Sanghi Industries: Ambuja Cements has made an open offer to acquire a 26% stake for Rs 767.16 crore. The offer opens on Sept. 29 and closes on Oct. 13.
- August 22, 2023 07:56
Stock to Watch: Union Bank of India
Union Bank of India#: The board approved to raise up to Rs 5,000 crore from Qualified Institutions Placement. It set the floor price at Rs 91.10 apiece for the issue opened on Aug. 21.
- August 22, 2023 07:55
Stock to Watch: Adani Power
Adani Power: The company has targeted a total capacity of 21,110 MW by FY29. This includes proposed inorganic capacity at 1,100 MW, brownfield capacity of 3,200 MW, core existing capacity of 15,210 MW and committed brownfield capacity of 1,600 MW. It sees the net senior debt at Rs 26,690 crore in FY24 vs Rs 24,350 crore in FY23.
- August 22, 2023 07:54
Stock to Watch: Adani Enterprises
Adani Enterprises: Founder firm Kempas Trade and Investment bought 2.53 crore shares (2.22%). The purchase was made from open market between Aug. 7 to Aug. 18. The company has also incorporated a wholly-owned subsidiary Sirius Digitech International to provide digital solutions and services.
- August 22, 2023 07:51
Opening Bid: Flattish opening seen for Nifty, Sensex
Market is likely to open on flat note on Tuesday amid mixed global cues. Analysts expect lacklustre trading day for traders with stock-specific action to dominate. Lack of triggers to keep market in a range, said analysts. With result season is over, now the focus is shift to global cues.
- August 22, 2023 07:40
Broker’s call: JK Cement (Reduce)
JK Cements reported results largely in line with our estimate at EBITDA level. The company has restated its financials to factor in the effect of amalgamation of its subsidiary Jay kay cem central ltd (recently commissioned Panna and Hamirpur plants) with the parent and as a result, Q1-FY24 and Q4-FY23 numbers have been restated.
- August 22, 2023 07:38
Broker’s call: NMDC (Add)
NMDC’s Q1-FY24 EBITDA of ₹1,990 crore (up 4.9% YoY) was 17.5 per cent and 9.8 per cent ahead of our and consensus’ estimates.
Key points: Best-ever quarterly performance barring Q4-FY23; focus on volume growth; EBITDA margin sustained QoQ at 37 per cent due to better product mix; and cash & equivalents at Q1FY24-end were ₹11,280 crore.
- August 22, 2023 07:35
Buzzing stocks: Stocks that will see action today: August 22
IEX, Adani Enterprises, Coffee Day, Welspun Enterprises, Lemon Tree, Tata Power, Brigade Enterprises, IIFL Finance, Hindustan Oil Exploration, Tata Communications Glenmark Pharma,
- August 22, 2023 07:28
Day trading guide for Aug 22, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- August 22, 2023 07:25
Stock to buy today: JBM Auto (₹1,539)
JBM Auto’s stock began its latest leg of uptrend in December last year after taking support at ₹400. While it had been gaining steadily since the beginning of this year, hit a resistance at ₹1,500 in July this year. A couple of attempts made by the stock since early July to rally past the ₹1,500-mark a failure.
- August 22, 2023 07:19
Asian stocks rise on Wall Street rebound
Asian stock markets commenced Tuesday on an upward trajectory, propelled by a rally in major technology stocks that triggered a recovery on Wall Street. Despite this positive momentum, the influence of heightened Treasury yields tempered overall risk sentiment. While Japan’s Topix index marked a 0.6% increase, Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index experienced a marginal decline of 0.3%. Meanwhile, futures for Hong Kong’s Hang Seng index indicated modest gains ahead.
- August 22, 2023 07:13
Wall Street: Nasdaq and S&P 500 rise amid Nvidia optimism
The S&P 500 and Nasdaq received a significant boost from the technology sector, leading to gains.
While the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a marginal decline of 0.11%, the Nasdaq Composite soared by 1.56%, supported by strong performance from tech-related stocks. The S&P 500 also gained 0.69% during the trading session.
Meanwhile, semiconductor stocks advanced by 2.8%, contributing to the positive market momentum. - Reuters
