August 22, 2023 07:38

NMDC ’s Q1-FY24 EBITDA of ₹1,990 crore (up 4.9% YoY) was 17.5 per cent and 9.8 per cent ahead of our and consensus’ estimates.

Key points: Best-ever quarterly performance barring Q4-FY23; focus on volume growth; EBITDA margin sustained QoQ at 37 per cent due to better product mix; and cash & equivalents at Q1FY24-end were ₹11,280 crore.