Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets start strong on US stock rally, Fed rate cut expectations surge

- December 22, 2023 07:16
Stocks to Watch: Swan Energy gets one-year extension to pay Reliance Naval dues
Swan Energy has received a one-year extension on payment of second tranche of ₹312 crore due to Reliance Naval and Engineering lenders. As per the Resolution Plan, the company was to pay the dues to the lenders on Saturday.
However, NCLT has approved one-year extension for paying the dues along with applicable interest and the new deadline now will be December 23, 2024.
- December 22, 2023 07:15
Stock Market Live Updates: Bandhan Bank gets binding bid worth ₹280.39 cr from ARC for housing finance NPA
Bandhan Bank on Thursday said it has received a binding bid worth ₹280.39 crore from an asset reconstruction company (ARC) for a non-performing asset (NPA) portfolio in the housing finance segment.
The bank will take up the bidding as per the Swiss challenge method. However, the name of the ARC was not revealed by the lender.
- December 22, 2023 07:12
Stock Market Live Updates: Day trading guide for December 22, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- December 22, 2023 07:10
Stock Market Live Updates: Here is the list of key corporate debt deals so far on Dec 21
NON-CONVERTIBLE DEBENTURES:
*NABFID accepts bids worth INR95.16 billion for 15-year bonds at 7.65% coupon
*SIDBI accepts bids worth INR40.13 billion for three-year and five-month bonds at 7.79% coupon
*HDB Financial accepts bids worth INR2 billion for 10-year subordinated bonds at 8.40% coupon
*KIIFB accepts bids worth INR15 billion for 10-year STRPP bonds at 8.95% coupon
*PNB Housing Finance accepts bids worth INR290 million for 10-year bonds at 8.13% coupon
Commercial Papers/CD
BOB 3M CD At 7.43, 2000 crs
Godrej Ind 3M At 7.55, 75 crs
Bajaj Housing Fin 3M At 7.53. 300 crs
HDFC Sec at 8.13, 500 crs
Kotak Sec at 8.13, 500 crs
- December 22, 2023 07:09
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar - 22.12.2023
12.30 U.K. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: 0.5% versus Previous: -0.3%)
12:30 U.K. Final GDP q/q (Expected: 0.0% versus Previous: 0.0%)
19:00 U.S. Core PCE Price Index m/m (Expected: 0.2% versus Previous: 0.2%)
19:00 U.S. Durable Goods Orders m/m (Expected: 2.7% versus Previous: -5.4%)
20:30 U.S. New Home Sales (Expected: 687K versus Previous: 679K)
- December 22, 2023 07:02
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets start strong on US stock rally, Fed rate cut expectations surge
Stocks in Asia started Friday with gains following a resurgence in US stocks driven by fresh data highlighting the growing pressure on the Federal Reserve to implement more interest rate cuts in 2024 than it previously indicated. Global market participants are also eagerly anticipating today’s release of the US core personal consumption expenditure index.
In early trading, Japan’s Nikkei 225 index rose by 0.26% or 86.41 points to reach 33,226.88, while the broader TOPIX showed a 0.56% increase, up 13.10 points to 2,339.08. South Korea’s KOSPI was also firm, trading 0.20% higher or 5.29 points at 2,605.31. Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 index climbed by 0.06% or 4.90 points to 7,509 during the initial trading session.
- December 22, 2023 07:01
Commodities Market Live Updates: Closing market prices on December 21: Crude Oil, Gold, and Commodities Performance
Benchmark U.S. crude oil for February delivery fell 33 cents to $73.89 per barrel Thursday. Brent crude for February delivery fell 31 cents to $79.39 per barrel.
Wholesale gasoline for January delivery fell 4 cents to $2.16 a gallon. January heating oil fell 1 cent to $2.70 a gallon. January natural gas rose 12 cents to $2.57 per 1,000 cubic feet.
Gold for February delivery rose $3.60 to $2,051.30 per ounce. Silver for March delivery fell 4 cents to $24.59 per ounce, and March copper rose 1 cent to $3.92 per pound.
The dollar fell to 142.25 yen from 143.83 Japanese yen. The euro rose to $1.0999 from $1.0946. - Reuters
- December 22, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Wall Street ends sharply higher
U.S. stocks closed higher on Thursday, winning back much of the previous day’s losses, as economic data fuelled optimism that the Federal Reserve would ease monetary policy and revived investor risk appetite.
Data on Thursday showed third-quarter U.S. economic growth was not as robust as originally stated, and cracks are appearing in the tight labor market, which the Fed considers an obstacle to cooling inflation.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 322.35 points, or 0.87%, to 37,404.35, the S&P 500 gained 48.4 points, or 1.03%, at 4,746.75 and the Nasdaq Composite added 185.92 points, or 1.26%, at 14,963.87. - Reuters
