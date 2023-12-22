Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets start strong on US stock rally, Fed rate cut expectations surge

December 22, 2023 07:16

Swan Energy has received a one-year extension on payment of second tranche of ₹312 crore due to Reliance Naval and Engineering lenders. As per the Resolution Plan, the company was to pay the dues to the lenders on Saturday.

However, NCLT has approved one-year extension for paying the dues along with applicable interest and the new deadline now will be December 23, 2024.