July 22, 2024 06:58

The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 2,10,330.26 crore in a holiday-shorted last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India emerging as the biggest gainers.

Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 85.31 points or 0.10 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its new all-time high of 81,587.76 on Friday.

Stock markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Muharram.

From the top-10 group, the valuation of TCS zoomed Rs 42,639.16 crore to Rs 15,56,772.61 crore.

The market capitalisation (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged Rs 36,748.23 crore to Rs 7,01,695.24 crore.

Infosys added Rs 33,569.16 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 7,44,396.43 crore, while State Bank of India’s mcap climbed Rs 26,372.23 crore to Rs 7,93,576.49 crore.

Hindustan Unilever’s mcap soared Rs 24,494.49 crore to Rs 6,40,651.30 crore, and that of ITC jumped Rs 19,420.52 crore to Rs 5,92,679.30 crore. - PTI