- July 22, 2024 06:58
Stock Market Live news: Market cap of 8 of top-10 most valued firms jumps Rs 2.10 lakh cr; TCS, LIC sparkle
The combined market valuation of eight of the top-10 most valued firms jumped Rs 2,10,330.26 crore in a holiday-shorted last week, with Tata Consultancy Services (TCS) and Life Insurance Corporation of India emerging as the biggest gainers.
Last week, the BSE benchmark climbed 85.31 points or 0.10 per cent. The 30-share BSE Sensex hit its new all-time high of 81,587.76 on Friday.
Stock markets were closed on Wednesday on account of Muharram.
From the top-10 group, the valuation of TCS zoomed Rs 42,639.16 crore to Rs 15,56,772.61 crore.
The market capitalisation (mcap) of Life Insurance Corporation of India (LIC) surged Rs 36,748.23 crore to Rs 7,01,695.24 crore.
Infosys added Rs 33,569.16 crore, taking its valuation to Rs 7,44,396.43 crore, while State Bank of India’s mcap climbed Rs 26,372.23 crore to Rs 7,93,576.49 crore.
Hindustan Unilever’s mcap soared Rs 24,494.49 crore to Rs 6,40,651.30 crore, and that of ITC jumped Rs 19,420.52 crore to Rs 5,92,679.30 crore. - PTI
- July 22, 2024 06:57
Stock market live news: Index Outlook: Be cautious for a possible correction
Sensex and Nifty 50 continued to move up last week in line with our expectation. The indices made a new high and then fell sharply giving back some of the gains. The indices had closed the week marginally higher by about 0.1 per cent each. The Nifty Bank index, on the other hand, remained stuck in a narrow range all through last week.
- July 22, 2024 06:56
Stock Market Live News: TCS, Infosys, Wipro, HCLTech: IT stocks rally can get derailed by simple math
There is no doubt the top-tier Indian IT companies are not just the best managed companies in India, but amongst the best globally. Their past track record over the last two decades exemplifies this. So does their size and scale. With the exception of Accenture, it is the Indian companies that dominate the global IT services space. But does that provide a sufficient case for paying any price for their stocks when growth is disappointing?
- July 22, 2024 06:49
Stock Market Live Today: FPIs continue equity buying spree, inject ₹30,771 crore in July
Ahead of BUnion budget on July 23, Foreign Portfolio Investors (FPIs) continued to be on an equity buying binge this past week, pumping nearly ₹ 11,000 crore in just four trading sessions. Total FPI net investments this month through July 19 stood at ₹30,771 crore, depositories data showed.
Reflecting the increased FPI appetite for Indian equities, the latest July flows is in fact higher than the entire June’s net flows of ₹26,565 crore.
- July 22, 2024 06:48
Stock Market Live Today: Nifty and Bank Nifty prediction for the week July 22-26, 2024
Last week we said that #Nifty can rise to 24,800-24,850 and then can come down. In line with our expectation, #Nifty touched a #high of 24,855 and then fell sharply on Friday. The outcome of the #UnionBudget on Tuesday is going to be very important. That could be very important in deciding whether the #Nifty can sustain higher and go up again or can run into a sharp #correction. As such the price action in #Nifty this week is going to be very crucial as that would set the tone for the coming weeks.
- July 22, 2024 06:46
Stock Market Live News: Today’s Stock Recommendations: July 22, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is Welspun Corp. It has been moving in a sideways trend since the beginning of this year. But recently, it broke out of the range, opening the door for further rally. Here’s how you can plan the trade. Check out the latest episode of Today’s Pick to learn more
