- May 22, 2024 10:28
Share market live news: Major gainers of Nifty realty stocks
Phoenix Mills (5.17%), Lodha (4.59%), Prestige Estates (1.16%), Sobha (1.13%)
- May 22, 2024 10:18
Stocks in news today: Cipla stock is up 1.24% on the NSE, trading at ₹1,460.15.
Cipla USA Inc., wholly owned subsidiary of Cipla in the US has received the final approval for its Abbreviated New Drug Application (ANDA) for Lanreotide Injection 120 mg/0.5 mL, 90 mg/0.3 mL, 60 mg/0.2 mL from USFDA.
- May 22, 2024 10:13
Stock market live updates: Suzlon Group has secured a new order for the development of 402 MW wind energy projects for Juniper Green Energy.
Suzlon will install 134 wind turbine generators (WTGs) with a Hybrid Lattice Tubular (HLT) tower and a rated capacity of 3 MW for both projects at the Suzlon proposed site at Fatehgarh in Rajasthan.
Suzlon Energy stock trades at ₹44.85 on the NSE, up 1.82%.
- May 22, 2024 10:08
Stock market live updates: SpiceJet to seek ₹450-crore refund following Delhi High Court’s order on May 17; stock trades down by 1.16 per cent on BSE
SpiceJet will seek a refund of ₹450 crore out of the ₹730 crore it has previously paid to former promoter Kalanithi Maran and his firm, KAL Airways, following the Delhi High Court’s order on May 17.
SpiceJet stock trades at ₹60.29 on the BSE, down by 1.16 per cent.
- May 22, 2024 10:06
Stock market live updates: Axis Securities
Bank Nifty has seen a decrease in Open Interest of 2.20 per cent with an increase in price of 0.51 per cent, indicating Short Covering.
Nifty has seen a decrease in Open Interest of 5.18 per cent with an increase in price of 1.43 per cent, indicating Short Covering.
Option data indicates a probable trading range of between 47,500 to 48,500 for the Bank Nifty and for Nifty the current weekly expiry at 22,200 to 22,800.
BANK NIFTY Strategy: Call Spread
View: Moderately Bullish.
Rationale: - Traders could initiate this spread strategy to make modest returns with limited risk and reward. The spread suggested consists of buying one lot of 48,100 strike CALL Option and simultaneously selling one lot of 48,600 strike CALL Option.
- May 22, 2024 10:03
Stock market live updates: Strides arm gets USFDA approval for oral suspension; stock inches up on NSE
Strides Pharma Science Ltd said its step-down wholly-owned subsidiary, Strides Pharma Global Pte. Ltd, Singapore, has received approval for the generic version of Sucralfate Oral Suspension, 1gm/10 mL, from the United States Food & Drug Administration (USFDA).
Strides Pharma Science stock inches up 0.29% on the NSE, trading at ₹848.55
- May 22, 2024 10:01
Stock market live updates: Valiant Com to collaborate on Quantum-safe cryptography products; stock trades up on BSE
Valiant Communications Ltd and Fortytwo42 Technology Innovations Pvt Ltd have agreed to cooperate in integrating, creating synergies, and marketing of respective Quantum-safe cryptography products with Valiant’s cyber-security solutions to domestic and international customers.
Valiant Communications stock trades at ₹560 on the BSE, up by 0.57%.
- May 22, 2024 09:56
Stock market live updates: IFA Global Research
Hawkish tone from Fed members continued. Fed member Barr said the Fed needs to sit tight for longer than thought.
Fed member Waller said he wanted to see several months of Good inflation data before lowering rates.
FOMC minutes are due to be released today.
Price action across assets
US 2y treasury yield is unchanged at 4.84% while 10y has come of couple of basis points to 4.42%.
Dollar is steady across majors.
S&P500 and Nasdaq rose to end 0.2% higher each at fresh record highs.
Brent has come off to USD 82.3 per barrel. Gold has come off a tad to USD 2421 per ounce.
Domestic Development
USD/INR
Rupee ended 2p stronger at 83.31 yesterday after trading a 83.26-83.36 range.
It is likely to open flat and trade a 83.26-83.36 range with sideways price action.
1y forward yield ended at 1.70% while 3m ATMF implied vol ended at 2.74%
IFA Global hedging barometer unchanged at 108 is indicating a neutral outlook on Rupee over the medium term of 3-6 months (Range 36-180 with 36 indicating extreme bullishness)
Bonds and Rates
Yield on the benchmark 10y ended 1bps lower at 7.08%. 1y and 5y OIS ended at 6.785% and 6.385% respectively. Banking system liquidity continues to remain in deficit of over Rs 1.5 lakh crs. Call rate fixed at 6.75% yesterday
Equities
India’s market cap crossed the USD 5tn mark yesterday. Nifty ended 0.1% higher at 22529 after a volatile session. Midcap index rose 0.4% while Smallcap index fell 0.4%. Metal stocks were the best performers. Nifty Metal index rose almost 4%. VIX ended at 21.81 as nervousness mounted heading into election outcome. GIFT is indicating modest gains for Nifty at open
- May 22, 2024 09:56
Stock market live updates: GAIL down by 0.83 per cent at ₹202.50 on the NSE
- May 22, 2024 09:55
Stock market live updates: BEL declines 0.71 per cent on the NSE, trading at ₹272.20, a day after hitting a fresh high at ₹283
- May 22, 2024 09:38
Share market live news: Anand James, Chief Market Strategist, Geojit Financial Services, on outlook for Nifty
Nifty outlook:
A substantial part of gains have been surrendered in the second half, we will start the day with eyes on 22500/480. While a swing higher is again expected, we would wait for a push above 22570 to play the 22720- 850 trajectory again. Inability to clear the same, or inability to float above 22500, could call for 22417-370. - Read more
Derivative outlook:
Nifty weekly contract has highest open interest at 23000 for Calls and 22500 for Puts while monthly contracts have highest open interest at 23000 for Calls and 21000 for Puts. Highest new OI addition was seen at 23000 for Calls and 21800 for Puts in weekly and at 23000 for Calls and 22500 for Puts in monthly contracts. FIIs increased their future index long position holdings by 13.47%, deceased future index shorts by -3.16% and in index options by 23.84% increase in Call longs, 5.10% increase in Call short, 38.84% increase in Put longs and 15.42% increase in Put shorts.
- May 22, 2024 09:35
Stocks in focus today: Paytm stock declines by 0.77% to trade at ₹349 on the NSE.
- May 22, 2024 09:35
Stock market live news: Crude oil futures traded lower on Wednesday morning as the industry data showed increase in oil inventories in the US
At 9.33 am on Wednesday, July Brent oil futures were at $82.32, down by 0.68 per cent, and July crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $78.05, down by 0.78 per cent. June crude oil futures were trading at ₹6513 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Wednesday morning against the previous close of ₹6568, down by 0.84 per cent, and July futures were trading at ₹6509 against the previous close of ₹6565, down by 0.85 per cent.
- May 22, 2024 09:35
Share market live news: Top gainers, losers at this hour
Major gainers on the NSE at 9.30 am:
Reliance (1.84%), Coal India (1.74%), NTPC (0.98%), SBI (0.95%), Dr Reddy’s (0.92%)
Major losers:
Sun Pharma (-0.94%), Apollo Hospitals (-0.67%), Hero Motocorp (-0.65%), Shriram Finance (-0.64%), Bharti Airtel (-0.62%)
- May 22, 2024 09:34
Global markets: Key economic data slated for release includes CPI y/y from GBP Zone and Existing Home Sales, Crude Oil Inventories, FOMC Meeting Minutes from the US Zone.
- May 22, 2024 09:34
Market live updates: Gold remains firm at $2423, Silver up at $32.11
Gold prices remained near $2,420, after falling from record highs, as investors assessed Fed officials’ recent remarks. Several Fed members pushed for continuing policy caution, stating that the US central bank should wait a few more months to ensure that inflation is back on pace to meet its objective before lowering interest rates. Investors will pay close attention to the minutes from the Fed’s most recent policy meeting, which are set to be released later today, as well as remarks from other officials. Meanwhile, the bullion’s fall is capped by renewed US-China trade tensions and fears of rising geopolitical strife in the Middle East following the death of Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi.
Silver prices rose on safe-haven purchasing and the potential of interest rate reduction from the US Federal Reserve later this year. Recent statistics revealed that US inflation has resumed its downward trajectory, but several Fed governors were hesitant about dropping rates too quickly and ruled out the need for an increase. Fed officials said the US central bank should wait several months to guarantee that inflation is back on track to meet its 2% target before lowering interest rates. Silver is poised for its fourth consecutive year of deficit due to tighter supplies, with inventories tracked by the London Bullion Market Association falling to the second-lowest level on record in April and volumes at New York and Shanghai exchanges remaining near seasonal lows.
- May 22, 2024 09:32
Market live news: Justin Khoo, Senior Market Analyst, APAC-VT Markets, on Nvidia’s upcoming results
Nvidia is expected to report earnings on May 22 after market close.
Here is the view from Justin Khoo, Senior Market Analyst ,APAC - VT Markets how the tech sector looks and what we can expect from Nvidia.
“Nvidia’s financial results have been stellar, with significant revenue growth driven by high demand for its AI chips. This robust financial health positions the company well for continued investment in innovation and market expansion. However, Nvidia faces increasing competition from tech giants like Intel, AMD, and custom AI chip developers such as Google and Amazon. These competitors are developing their own AI hardware solutions, which could erode Nvidia’s market share over time. Nvidia’s dependence on sectors like gaming and cryptocurrency, which are subject to significant market volatility, poses a risk. If Nvidia maintains its ability to innovate and sustain strategic partnerships, it can navigate these opportunities and challenges, ensuring continued leadership in the rapidly evolving tech landscape.
“Despite its strengths, Nvidia’s stock is currently expensive at $948. Prices of $720 and below are seen as good accumulation areas, with technical analysis indicating $690 as potential support. Nvidia is expected to report earnings on 05/22/2024 after market close, with forecasts of $13.2 billion in earnings, $5.62 per share, and revenue of $24.6 billion. A $30 billion quarter is considered likely by year-end.”
- May 22, 2024 09:29
- May 22, 2024 09:27
Stocks in news: Prabhudas Lilladher Pvt. Ltd’s take on SAIL
Steel Authority of India (SAIL IN)
Rating: SELL | CMP: Rs174 | TP:Rs127
Q4FY24 Result Update – Lower NSR & high input costs affected margins
Quick Pointers:
§ Sharp 5.1% QoQ decline in average realization and 8% jump in RM cost per ton affected EBITDA.
§ EBITDA/t declined 20% QoQ to Rs 4,472 post adjusting upward revision of provisional rail prices for earlier quarters.
SAIL reported in-line operating performance in 4Q affected by sharp 5.1% QoQ decline in NSR to Rs58,162 (PLe Rs59k) and sequential increase in coking coal prices. EBITDA per ton of Rs4,472 was in-line with PLe of Rs4,385 post adjusting for Rs 14.4bn towards upward revision of provisional railway contract prices for earlier quarters. Going forward, there is expectation of USD30/t decline in cost of coking coal in 1Q while FY25 sales guidance of ~19mt was given. Steel prices declined sharply in April and then improved which may keep 1Q NSR flattish sequentially. SAIL has planned to increase its capacity from ~20.2mtpa to 35mtpa by FY32 in phases, yet, in the near term no significant capacity addition is envisaged till FY27E. SAIL has ~1.5mt of finished goods inventory and enough capacity to cater to strong demand till FY26E.
We expect SAIL to remain a play on steel prices in long term as a) its volume growth would depend upon successful execution of planned capex and significant capacity addition would only come post FY27E; b) near term volume growth would remain 7-9% but margins may remain at mercy of coking coal prices; and c) higher capex can deteriorate balance sheet unless there is timely execution. We cut our FY25/26E EBITDA estimates by -1% each assuming ~18.5/20mt sales volume. We downgrade the stock to ‘Sell’ with revised TP of Rs 127 (Rs138 earlier) as the stock has run up ahead of fundamentals and we do not expect proportionate earnings growth.
- May 22, 2024 09:26
Stocks in news: Inox Wind Limited (IWL) has received ‘A’ rating from CARE Ratings Limited (CARE) for its banking facilities.
The agency assigned ‘CARE A; Stable / CARE A1’ rating for Inox Wind Limited’s working capital limits.
- May 22, 2024 09:24
Share market live news: Vikas Jain, Senior Research Analyst at Reliance Securities, on outlook for Nifty and Bank Nifty
NIFTY-50 OUTLOOK
NIFTY-50 has closed flat to positive and we expect a minor retracement to test the 20 day average of 20,350-20,380 levels f On the higher side now crossover of 22,650 levels will make the monthly candle positive and a breakout to test the all time high. f RSI is overbought on hourly charts and we expect some pullback from current levels to test the lower band of average. f Highest call OI has moved higher to 23,000 strike while the downside the highest put OI is at 22,400 for the weekly expiry.
BANK NIFTY OUTLOOK
Bank Nifty failed to build momentum on the higher side and witnessed minor profit booking to close flat to negative for the day. f On the downside the support would move higher to 47,700 which would be a good opportunity for an entry and 50% retracement of the current move. f RSI is trending above the higher end of the range on daily charts and volatility will be high with respect to the weekly expiry. f Bank Nifty highest call is at 48,500 levels while on the downside put OI is at 48,000 levels for the weekly expiry.
- May 22, 2024 09:22
Opening Bell: Sensex, Nifty open in green; IT stocks shine
Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty opened in green on Wednesday. At 9.20 am, both the indices were trading flat.
- May 22, 2024 09:14
Stock market live updates: Motilal Oswal Financial Services’ take on MTAR Technologies
- MTAR Technologies has over the years created a niche for itself in the industry, being the key supplier of mission precision engineered systems to large global MNCs, government departments and large Indian public and private sector companies. As the largest supplier of fuel cell components to BE (global leader), the company will benefit from the emerging demand for fuel cells in the coming years.
- Apart from fuel cells, its other business segments (such as nuclear, space, defense and products) offer a huge runway for growth. We believe the company can capitalize on this opportunity with its strong manufacturing capabilities and customer relationship management.
- The company has registered a strong revenue CAGR of 25% over FY18-24E (despite the pandemic), aided by healthy 33% order book growth during the same period.
- We expect MTARTECH to clock a revenue/EBITDA/ adj. PAT CAGR of 38%/53%/67% over FY24-26, with RoE/RoCE of ~23%/21% by FY26E (vs. ~12%/11% in FY24). We believe that: 1) a 67% earnings CAGR over FY24- 26E, 2) strong return ratios (RoE of 23%, ROCE of 21%, and RoIC of 22% in FY26E), 3) a robust order book CAGR of 39% over FY24-26E, and 4) a healthy balance sheet will help MTARTECH trade at premium multiples.
- We initiate coverage on MTARTECH with a BUY rating and a TP of INR2,800 (premised on 40x FY26E EPS).
- May 22, 2024 09:13
Share market live news: Pre-market views by Avdhut Bagkar, Technical and Derivatives Analyst, StoxBox
Despite commencing the trading week under selling pressure, the Nifty50 found immediate support after opening 97 points lower. It underwent a brief accumulation within the opening hour and garnered momentum, allowing the price action to pare the losses and close flat in the upper quartile of the trading range. The 20 and 50-day MAs continue to act as immediate supports, and sustenance above the averages will allow the index to continue to attract bullish strength.
- May 22, 2024 08:31
Stock market live news: Sensex, Nifty set to rise at open; Fed minutes eyed
Domestic equity benchmarks BSE Sensex and NSE Nifty will likely open marginally higher on Wednesday, tracking gains in global equities, with investors focused on minutes of the Federal Reserve’s latest policy meeting for clues on rate cuts.
The Gift Nifty was trading at 22,637 as of 8:06 a.m., indicating the Nifty 50 will open above Tuesday’s close of 22,529.05.
All three major US indices advanced and the S&P 500 and the Nasdaq reached all-time closing highs overnight. Asian markets rose on Wednesday.
- May 22, 2024 08:25
Share market live news: HDFC Securities’ take on Mankind Pharma
Target: ₹2,360
CMP: ₹2,092.90
Mankind Pharma reported 42 per cent y-o-y EBITDA growth, led by 19 per cent sales growth (India formulation up 11 per cent and exports grew 230 per cent) and gross margin expansion (+262 bps). India growth was largely led by 15 per cent growth in the chronic segment (outperformance in CVS, anti-diabetics, and CNS) and recovery in gynaecology. Export grew 230 per cent YoY on US one-off opportunity.
- May 22, 2024 08:17
Stock market live news: BEL’s Q4 FY24 profit soars to ₹1,797 crore, revenue up 32%
Navratna Defence PSU Bharat Electronics Limited reported a 30 per cent year-on-year (y-o-y) increase in consolidated net profit to ₹1,797 crore in Q4 FY24, compared to ₹1,382 crore in Q4 FY23. The revenue from operations grew by 32.18 per cent y-o-y to ₹8,564 crore in Q4 FY24 from ₹6,479 crore in Q4 2023.
- May 22, 2024 08:16
Weekly Rupee View: Rupee lies within a range despite appreciating versus dollar
The rupee gained ground against the dollar (USD) over the past week. This was largely due to a decline in the dollar which was triggered by a drop in the US consumer inflation data for April. This stoked rate cut debate and that weighed on the greenback.
The Indian currency was further supported by considerable foreign inflows towards the end of the last week. As per the NSDL data, the net FPI inflows in the last two sessions amounted to nearly $640 million.
- May 22, 2024 08:15
Share market live news: Muthoot Fincorp register highest loan disbursements in FY24
Muthoot FinCorp Limited, has reported highest ever loan disbursements in FY24 with consolidated disbursement at ₹61,703.26 crore, up by 18.60 per cent. The AUM stood at ₹33,359.30 crore with net profit at ₹1047.98 crore, an increase of 62.12 per cent over the preceding fiscal, while serving more than 93 lakh customers across the country.
- May 22, 2024 07:37
Stock market live news: Economic Calendar – 22.05.2024
11:30 UK CPI y/y (Expected: 2.1% versus Previous: 3.2%)
19:30 US Existing Home Sales (Expected: 4.21M versus Previous: 4.19M)
23:30 US FOMC Meeting Minutes
- May 22, 2024 07:37
Share market live news: Major US listed stocks result calendar 22.05.2024
PDD Holdings Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
TJX Companies, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Textile)
Analog Devices, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Technology)
Target Corporation (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Retail)
NVIDIA Corporation (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Synopsys, Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
Snowflake Inc. (Post market) (Sector- Technology)
- May 22, 2024 07:36
Stock market live news: Q4FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 22.05.2024
ASHOKA, AVANTIFEED, CENTUM, DBCORP, DEEPAKCHEM, DHANBANK, EVERESTIND, GANDHAR, GEPIL, GLAND, GMMPFAUDLR, GPPL, GRASIM, GRSE, HEG, INDIGOPNTS, INDOAMIN, JUBLFOOD, LOKESHMACH, MAXHEALTH, METROBRAND, MINDACORP, NIITMTS, NIACL, NYKAA, PAYTM, PENIND, PETRONET, POWERGRID, RAMCOCEM, RATNAVEER, RTNPOWER, STAR, STARCEMENT, SUNDRMFAST, SUNPHARMA, TALBROAUTO, TORNTPOWER, UNICHEMLAB
GRASIM
Revenue expected at Rs 6272 crore versus Rs 6645 crore
EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 478 crore versus Rs 426 crore
EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 7.62% versus 6.41%
Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 139 crore versus Rs 93.5 crore
JUBLFOOD
Revenue expected at Rs 1326 crore versus Rs 1252 crore
EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 261 crore versus Rs 252 crore
EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 20.1% versus 19.6%
Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 36 crore versus Rs 48 crore
PAYTM
Revenue expected at Rs 2140 crore versus Rs 2334 crore
EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs (-430) crore versus Rs (-126) crore
Net Loss expected to be seen at Rs 583 crore versus Rs 168 crore
PETRONET
Revenue expected at Rs 12,377 crore versus Rs 13,874 crore
EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 1099 crore versus Rs 943 crore
EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 8.9% versus 6.8%
Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 739 crore versus Rs 614 crore
POWERGRID
Revenue expected at Rs 12,176 crore versus Rs 12,557 crore
EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 10,624 crore versus Rs 10,909 crore
EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 87.2% versus 86.8%
Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 3216 crore versus Rs 4323 crore
SUNPHARMA
Revenue expected at Rs 12,317 crore versus Rs 10,931 crore
EBITDA expected to be seen at Rs 3032 crore versus Rs 2802 crore
EBITDA margin expected to be seen at 24.6% versus 25.6%
Net profit expected to be seen at Rs 2377 crore versus Rs 1985 crore
Q4FY24 EARNING CALENDAR 23.05.2024
AMRUTANJAN, BAJEL, BARBEQUE, BAYERCROP, BIKAJI, CELLO, CESC, CONCORDBIO, ESABINDIA, EXPLEOSOL, FINCABLES, FORTIS, GABRIEL, HIMATSEIDE, HONASA, IMFA, INDIGO, ITC, LANDMARK, MAZDA, NUCLEUS, ORCHPHARMA, PAGEIND, PCBL, SANDHAR, SCHNEIDER, SENCO, SMLISUZU, SUBROS, TAJGVK, TATAINVEST, TDPOWERSYS, TEGA, UNOMINDA, YATHARTH, ZAGGLE
- May 22, 2024 07:36
Share market live news: Nirmal Bang Retail Research’s take on various stocks
Action Construction Equipment Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1568 | M Cap Rs. 18672 Cr | 52 W H/L 1695/415
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result has improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 835.8 Cr (11% QoQ, 36.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 753.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 613.8 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 129.7 Cr (26.2% QoQ, 76.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 102.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 73.3 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 15.5% vs QoQ 13.6%, YoY 11.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 98.4 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 88.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 47.7 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 8.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 34.5x FY26E EPS
Fiem Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1206 | M Cap Rs. 3174 Cr | 52 W H/L 1299/822
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 557.5 Cr (14.5% QoQ, 27.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 487 Cr, YoY Rs. 436.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 75.5 Cr (17% QoQ, 25.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 64.5 Cr, YoY Rs. 60.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 13.5% vs QoQ 13.2%, YoY 13.8%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 47.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 40.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 38 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 17.9
Stock is trading at P/E of 17.4x FY25E EPS
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd. | CMP Rs. 404 | M Cap Rs. 10533 Cr | 52 W H/L 554/171
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 3698.5 Cr (0.3% QoQ, 1.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 3687.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 3632.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 481.2 Cr (-12.5% QoQ, 27.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 550.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 376.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 13% vs QoQ 14.9%, YoY 10.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 193.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 225.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 98.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.4
Stock is trading at P/E of 10.8x FY25E EPS
Ramco Systems Ltd. | CMP Rs. 372 | M Cap Rs. 1318 Cr | 52 W H/L 450/209
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result continue to remain weak
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 131.2 Cr (2.3% QoQ, 4% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 128.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 126.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 2.1 Cr (-147.9% QoQ, -105.9% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. -4.4 Cr, YoY Rs. -35.8 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 1.6% vs QoQ -3.5%, YoY -28.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. -23 Cr vs QoQ Rs. -26.4 Cr, YoY Rs. -45.6 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. -6.5
Stock is trading at P/E of -5.4x TTM EPS
Mayur Uniquoters Ltd. | CMP Rs. 539 | M Cap Rs. 2369 Cr | 52 W H/L 618/445
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 220.9 Cr (23.9% QoQ, 14.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 178.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 193.2 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 41.3 Cr (16.8% QoQ, 17.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 35.4 Cr, YoY Rs. 35.2 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 18.7% vs QoQ 19.8%, YoY 18.2%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 32.2 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 27.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 23.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 7.3
Stock is trading at P/E of 19.3x TTM EPS
Godawari Power And Ispat Ltd. | CMP Rs. 934 | M Cap Rs. 12695 Cr | 52 W H/L 950/356
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 1529.8 Cr (16.9% QoQ, 16.2% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 1308.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 1316.6 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 328.9 Cr (-0.6% QoQ, 22.7% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 330.9 Cr, YoY Rs. 268 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 21.5% vs QoQ 25.3%, YoY 20.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 219.8 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 229.3 Cr, YoY Rs. 184.3 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 16.2
Stock is trading at P/E of 13.8x TTM EPS
Azad Engineering Ltd. | CMP Rs. 1542 | M Cap Rs. 9115 Cr | 52 W H/L 1542/642
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result is ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 92.8 Cr (4% QoQ, 9.3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 89.2 Cr, YoY Rs. 84.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 31.4 Cr (-4.2% QoQ, 3% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 32.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 30.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 33.8% vs QoQ 36.7%, YoY 35.9%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 14.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 16.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 14.8 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2.5
Stock is trading at P/E of 155.6x TTM EPS
Ircon International Ltd. | CMP Rs. 290 | M Cap Rs. 27275 Cr | 52 W H/L 301/78
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result marginally ahead of Expectation
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 3649 Cr (30.7% QoQ, -0.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 3564 Cr, QoQ Rs. 2792.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 3669.9 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 246.6 Cr (41.6% QoQ, 23.6% YoY) vs expectation of Rs. 224.6 Cr, QoQ Rs. 174.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 199.4 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 6.8% vs expectation of 6.3%, QoQ 6.2%, YoY 5.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 285.7 Cr vs expectation of Rs. 242.7 Cr, QoQ Rs. 185.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 248.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 3
Stock is trading at P/E of 31.3x FY25E EPS
Hindustan Foods Ltd. | CMP Rs. 497 | M Cap Rs. 5694 Cr | 52 W H/L 632/461
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result improved
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 731 Cr (0.2% QoQ, 10.8% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 729.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 659.7 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 60.6 Cr (6.7% QoQ, 23.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 56.8 Cr, YoY Rs. 49 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 8.3% vs QoQ 7.8%, YoY 7.4%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 22.9 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 22 Cr, YoY Rs. 20.2 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 2
Stock is trading at P/E of 61.2x TTM EPS
Gulshan Polyols Ltd. | CMP Rs. 197 | M Cap Rs. 1229 Cr | 52 W H/L 275/158
(Nirmal Bang Retail Research)
Result ok
Revenue from Operations came at Rs. 405.6 Cr (9.3% QoQ, 34.5% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 371.1 Cr, YoY Rs. 301.5 Cr
EBIDTA came at Rs. 19.3 Cr (80% QoQ, -24.6% YoY) vs QoQ Rs. 10.7 Cr, YoY Rs. 25.6 Cr
EBITDA Margin came at 4.8% vs QoQ 2.9%, YoY 8.5%
Adj. PAT came at Rs. 6.6 Cr vs QoQ Rs. 4.6 Cr, YoY Rs. 14.4 Cr
Quarter EPS is Rs. 1.1
Stock is trading at P/E of 69.2x TTM EPS
- May 22, 2024 07:32
Stocks in news today: Vodafone Idea
Vodafone Idea’s board approved the allotment of 1,395,427,034 equity shares of face value of Rs. 10 each at an issue price of Rs 14.87 per equity share aggregating to Rs. 2,075 crore to Oriana Investments Pte. Ltd (Aditya Birla Group entity forming part of the promoter group), on a preferential basis.
- May 22, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates: Wheels India’s Q4 net profit surges 64%, shares jump nearly 20%
Aided by exports and machining of windmill castings, Wheels India reported a 64.3 per cent growth in net profit for the fourth quarter of 2023-24. The company’s PAT increased to ₹36.8 crore. The company’s Board has recommended a dividend of ₹7.39 per share.
On the BSE, the Wheels India share rose 19.89 per cent (₹117.05) to close at ₹705.60.
- May 22, 2024 07:19
Share market live news: JK Tyre Q4 profit jumps 54% to ₹171.66 crore
JK Tyre & Industries Ltd (JK Tyre) reported a consolidated net profit of ₹171.66 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, up 54 per cent year-on-year (y--o-y) compared with ₹111.56 crore in the corresponding period last year.
Consolidated total income also rose two per cent y-o-y to ₹3,714 crore for the fourth quarter compared with ₹3,645 crore in the January-March period last year.
- May 22, 2024 07:07
Share market live news: SEBI issues norms to manage pricing impact after cos verify rumours
The Securities and Exchange Board of India (SEBI) has come out with guidelines for calculating the “unaffected price” after a listed entity verifies market rumours.
Listed entities are required to verify market rumours, upon material price movement. The unaffected price is to be considered by excluding the effect on the price of the equity shares of the listed entity due to the material price movement and confirmation of the rumour.
- May 22, 2024 06:53
Market live news: Gold prices surge on Iran-Israel tension and US rate cut hopes
Gold prices rallied by ₹831 to ₹74,222 per 10 grams on a firm trend globally over the weekend on fear of renewed tension between Iran and Israel after Iran’s President helicopter crash.
This apart, the recent fall in the US inflation rate has raised expectations of a cut in the US interest rate sooner rather than later.
After a trading holiday, the yellow metal opened on a bullish note at ₹74,222 per 10 grams against ₹73,383 logged last Friday, according to the Indian Bullion and Jewellers Association of India data.
Analysts anticipate continued volatility in gold prices, fluctuating between ₹71,000 and ₹75,000 in the near term.
- May 22, 2024 06:50
Stocks in news: HDFC Bank exits Protean eGov Technologies; sells entire stake for ₹150 crore
Private sector lender HDFC Bank on Tuesday sold its entire 3.20 per cent stake in Protean eGov Technologies for ₹150 crore through an open market transaction. According to the bulk deal data available with the BSE, HDFC Bank sold 12,94,326 shares, amounting to a 3.20 per cent stake in Protean eGov Technologies.
- May 22, 2024 06:49
Share market live news: In a first, BSE M-cap tops $5 trillion; high valuation a worry
The market capitalisation of companies listed on BSE crossed $5 trillion for the first time on Tuesday, turning the spotlight on valuations.
The number of companies trading at more than 50 times 12-month forward price to earnings multiples has increased 10x over the past 10 years and now stands at 104 (see table). Nifty Midcap 100 is trading at 39 per cent premium to the 50-share Nifty.
The MSCI India Index has gained 35 per cent in the past year compared with 12 per cent gains logged by MSCI EM index, increasing the premium gap over emerging markets. India’s market cap to GDP ratio was at 132 per cent at the end of April, much higher than the long-term average of 85 per cent.
However, the number of companies trading at more than 50 times the 12-month forward price-to-earnings multiples has increased 10x over the past decade.
- May 22, 2024 06:47
Market live news: Day trading guide for May 22, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- May 22, 2024 06:42
Share market live news: Stock to buy today| Indian Bank (₹575.45)
The upmove in Indian Bank is gaining momentum. The stock has closed on a strong note on Tuesday by surging 6.6 per cent. This has broken the prolonged sideways consolidation that was in place since February this year.
It has also taken the stock well above the key resistance level of ₹567. That leaves the outlook bullish.
Related Topics
