- November 22, 2023 08:08
Stocks to Watchout for Today
Reliance Industries: Chairman and managing director Mukesh Ambani said the company plans to invest Rs 20,000 crore in West Bengal in the next three years.
TCS: The U.S. Supreme Court rejected the company’s petition to appeal an earlier court verdict. The company will make a $125 million provision in its third-quarter earnings related to a case involving Epic Systems Corp.
Maruti Suzuki India: The company will consider the allotment of 1.23 crore equity shares of the company to Suzuki Motor Corp. on a preferential basis on Nov. 24.
SBI Bank: The government named Vinay M. Tonse as Managing Director until Nov. 30, 2025.
Jio Financial Services: The company denied news reports that it is planning its maiden bond issue. It has no plans to raise money by way of bond issuance or otherwise, and the news circulated is “speculative”, it said.
Adani Enterprise: Unit Adani Defence Systems and Technologies signed a shareholders’ agreement and share subscription agreement with Israel-based Elbit Systems. Pursuant to this, ESL will be subscribing to a 44% stake in Atharva Advanced Systems and Technologies.
KEC International: The company bagged multiple new orders worth Rs 1,005 crore.
Lupin: The pharma major received tentative U.S. FDA approval for its Dapagliflozin tablets. Dapagliflozin is a generic of Farxiga tablets.
Texmaco Rail & Engineering: The board approved the opening of QIP on Nov 21. The floor price of QIP is set at Rs 135.9 apiece.
Life Insurance Corp: The company’s has increased shareholding in Bank of Baroda. The current stake stands at 5.031%.
Bharti Airtel: The Department of Telecommunications, Madhya Pradesh, imposed a penalty of Rs 1.31 lakh for an alleged violation of subscriber verification norms. The company’s OneWeb also received a regulatory nod to launch its commercial satellite broadband services in the country.
Aurobindo Pharma: The company’s chief operating officer, Sanjeev I. Dani, died on Nov. 21.
AstraZeneca Pharma: The Central Drugs Standard Control Organisation gave permission to import pharmaceutical formulations of new drugs and permission for the additional indication of Olaparib film-coated tablets.
JK Tyre: The tyre manufacturer appointed Dr. Jorg Nohl as an additional director in the category of independent director for a term of five consecutive years w.e.f. Nov. 21, 2023.
NHPC: The company resumed head-race tunnel works at the Teesta-VI project in Sikkim.
Wipro: The IT Major announced a collaboration with NVIDIA to help healthcare companies accelerate the adoption of generative artificial intelligence through AI-driven strategies, products, and services.
Power Finance Corporation: PFC Consulting has incorporated a wholly owned subsidiary as Ramakanali B. Panagarh.
Genus Power: The company incorporated two wholly owned step-down subsidiaries, namely “Himachal Pradesh C Zone Smart Metering Pvt.” and “Garhwal Smart Metering Pvt.” on Nov. 21, 2023.
Sical Logistics: The company’s arm, DSPL Mining, received an order worth Rs 135 crore from the Coal India unit.
JK Paper: The company received an income tax and penalty demand worth Rs 65.6 crore for AY 2020–21.
Titan: The Competition Commission of India approved the acquisition of an additional stake in CaratLane Trading by Titan.
IndusInd Bank: The bank denied the news report ‘Hindujas raise Rs 8,000 crore by pledging IndusInd stake’ factually incorrect. Promoter entities’ current pledge of 6.87% of the paid-up share capital of the bank has remained unchanged.
GMR Power and Urban Infra: The company acquired an additional 29.14% stake in subsidiary GMR Energy for $28.5 million. It raised the total stake in the subsidiary to 86.90%.
Auto Ancillaries Stocks: India is closing in on an agreement with Tesla that would allow the U.S. automaker to ship its electric cars to the country starting next year and set up a factory within two years, according to Bloomberg.
- November 22, 2023 08:07
Share Market Live Updates: Fund houses stock recommendations
JP Morgan on Reliance Ind: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 2810
MS on Kaynes Tech: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 2440
MS on Indigo: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 3217
Jefferies on Coal India: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 334
Jefferies on NTPC: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 300
MOSL on Ultratech: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 10100
CLSA on Tata Motors: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 841
HSBC on M&M: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 1800
GS on Polycab: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 5750
GS on KEI Ind: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2730
MS on IGL: Maintain Underweight on Company, target price at Rs 432
Incred on Coal India: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 209
HSBC on Escorts: Maintain Reduce on Company, target price at Rs 2500
Bernstein on Divis Lab: Maintain Underperform on Company, target price at Rs 3064
- November 22, 2023 08:06
Share Market Live Updates: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 22.11.2023
Deere & Company. (Pre market) (Sector- Construction)
SK Telecom Co., Ltd.. (TENT) (Sector- Technology)
- November 22, 2023 08:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Q2FY23 Earnings Calendar - 22.11.2023
HONASA
- November 22, 2023 08:06
Stock Market Live Updates: Economic Calendar – 22.11.2023
14:30 EURO ECB Financial Stability Review
TENT U.K. Autumn Forecast Statement
19:00 U.S. Unemployment Claims (Expected: 226K versus Previous: 231K)
19:00 U.S. Durable Goods Orders m/m (Expected: -3.2% versus Previous: 4.7%)
20:30 U.S. Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 61.1 versus Previous: 60.4)
- November 22, 2023 08:05
Stock Market Live Updates: Fed Minutes
Participants emphasized the necessity for more data indicating a decrease in inflation pressures to regain confidence in achieving 2% price increases. They highlighted limited progress in reducing core services inflation, excluding housing. Many participants attributed long-term Treasury yield increases to a rise in term premium. Following the Fed minutes, Fed rate expectations remained largely steady, with the first rate cut anticipated in May 2024 and fully priced in for June 2024 according to FedWatch.
- November 22, 2023 08:04
Stock Recommendations: Goldman Sachs initiates Polycab as Buy, KEI as Neutral in C&W sector
Goldman Sachs: India Cables & Wires | Domestic upcycle & exports share gain to sustain premium valuation; initiate Polycab/KEI at Buy/Neutral
Goldman Sachs Initiate on the top 2 players in the C&W industry, Polycab India (Buy, 12m TP Rs 5,750) and KEI Industries (Neutral, 12m TP Rs 2,730), and see ~8% upside and -2% downside, respectively.
- November 22, 2023 08:03
Stock Market Updates: Recent Interview... as of 18:04 p.m. Tuesday 21 November 2023
Easy Trip Plann: Prashant Pitti, Whole time Director
Demand Will Continue To Grow As We Head Towards End Of FY24: EaseMyTrip
IndiaMART InterMESH : Dinesh Agarwal, Founder & MD
We Aim For 5,000 Quarterly Paying Subscriber Addition FY25 Onwards: IndiaMART,CEO
KAYNES TECHNOLO: Jairam Sampath, Whole Time Director & CFO
Kaynes: Semiconductor Tie-Up With Globetronics | Jairam Sampath & Ramesh Kannan
KEC Intl: Vimal Kejriwal, MD and CEO
L1 Orders Are At Approx ? 7,000 Cr Vs ?4,000 Cr As Of Q2 End: KEC International
NMDC: Amitava Mukherjee, Chairman
Domestic Current Net Realisations Are More Lucrative Than Exporting: NMDC
Rhi Magnesita India: Stefan Borgas, CEO
RHI Magnesita India Q2 Results Review: Robust Topline Growth | Parmod Sagar & Stefan Borgas
Talbros Auto: Naveen Juneja, CFO
Muti-Year Orders for Talbros Auto & More | Navin Juneja
VST Tillers: Antony Cherukara, CEO
Expect Low Single-Digit Growth In Tractors Vs 10-15% Growth Earlier In FY24: VST Tillers Tractors
eClerx Services: Srinivasan Nadadhur, CFO
eCLERX Services Q2FY24: Revenue, Profit Rises
Garden Reach Sh: PR Hari, CMD
GRSE: FY24 Orderbook Check, Growth, Revenue & More
Events today…
Results today…
- November 22, 2023 08:02
Stock Market Live Updates: F&O BAN
BHEL
CHAMBLFERT
DELTACORP
HINDCOPPER
IBULHSGFIN
INDIACEM
MANAPPURAM
MCX
NMDC
RBLBANK
ZEEL
- November 22, 2023 08:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Trading Tweaks
Ex/record date interim dividend: Crisil, Ingersoll-Rand, IPCA Laboratories, National Aluminium, Oil India, Pearl Global Industries, and T D Power Systems.
Move into short-term ASM framework: Manoj Vaibhav Gems N Jewellers, Tata Investment Corp, Techno Electric & Engineering Co.
Move Out of short-term ASM framework: Orient Green Power
- November 22, 2023 08:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Bulk Deals
Cressanda Solutions: Satyanarayan Jagannath Kabra bought 21.5 lakh shares (0.5%) at Rs 24 apiece.
Fiem Industries: Divya Mahesh Vaghela bought 75,489 shares (0.57%) at Rs 2012.79 apiece.
Insider Trades
Linc: Promoter Ekta Jalan bought 5,000 shares on Nov. 20.
Paisalo Digital: Promoter Equilibrated Venture Cflow bought 60,000 shares on Nov. 21.
- November 22, 2023 08:00
Stock Market Live Updates: IPO Offerings
IREDA: The IPO was subscribed 1.96 times on day one. The bids were led by non-institutional investors (2.73 times), portion reserved for employees (2.11 times), retail investors (1.97 times), and institutional investors (1.34 times).
*Tata Technologies:*The IPO will open for bids on Wednesday. It will comprise a fresh issue of Rs 3,042 crore and an offer for sale of 6.08 crore shares. The price band is fixed at Rs 475–500 apiece. The company has raised Rs 791 crore from anchor investors.
Gandhar Oil Refinery: The IPO will open for bids on Wednesday. It will comprise a fresh issue worth Rs 302 crore and an offer for the sale of 1.18 crore shares, worth up to Rs 198.69 crore. The price band is fixed at Rs 160–169 per share. The company has raised Rs 150.2 crore from anchor investors.
Fedbank Financials: The IPO will open for bids on Wednesday. The offer has a fresh issue of Rs 600 crore, and the rest of it is an offer for sale. The price band is fixed at Rs 133–140 apiece. The company has raised Rs 330 crore from anchor investors.
Flair Writing Industries: The IPO will open for bids on Wednesday. The price band is fixed at Rs 288–304 apiece. It will comprise a fresh issue of Rs 292 crore and an offer for sale of Rs 301 crore. The company has raised Rs 178 crore from anchor investors.
- November 22, 2023 07:50
Share Market Live Updates: Stocks that will see action today: November 22, 2023
Buzzing Stocks: TCS, Wipro, Titan Company, AstraZeneca, Adani Enterprises, Aurobindo Pharma, Colgare-Palmolive, Tata Power, Maruti Suzuki. BPCL, Texmaco Rail, BoB
- November 22, 2023 07:49
Breakthrough: Israel government greenlights ceasefire deal, hostage release with Hamas
Israel’s government approved a deal to release 50 women and children held by Hamas in exchange for a four-day ceasefire. Mediated by Qatar, the agreement aims to pause the conflict, extending the truce with the release of more hostages.
- November 22, 2023 07:30
Stocks to Watch: CCI nod for Titan’s additional stake-buy in CaratLane
The Competition Commission of India (CCI) has approved acquisition of additional shareholding in CaratLane Trading Private Ltd (CaratLane) by Titan Company Ltd (Titan).
The proposed combination relates to the acquisition by Titan of 27.18 per cent share capital of CaratLane (a subsidiary of Titan), on a fully diluted basis, from Mithun Padam Sacheti, Siddhartha Padam Sacheti, and Padamchand Sacheti.
- November 22, 2023 07:28
Stock Market Live Updates: Tata Tech raises ₹791 cr from anchor investors ahead of IPO
Tata Technologies has raised ₹791.05 crore, ahead of its IPO, on Tuesday. The public issue from Tata Group company opens on Wednesday and closes on Friday at a price band of ₹475-500.
The board of Tata Technologies has finalised the allocation of 1.58 crore shares to anchor investors at ₹500 a share, it said in a notice to the stock exchanges.
- November 22, 2023 07:27
Day trading guide for November 22, 2023: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS and SBI
- November 22, 2023 07:23
Stock to buy today: The New India Assurance Company (₹164.95): BUY
The short-term outlook is bullish for The New India Assurance Company. The stock had surged over 6 per cent on Tuesday has taken the share price above the crucial resistance level of ₹160. The region between ₹160 and ₹159 act as a very good support and limit the downside. Moving Average cross-over on the weekly chart also strengthens the bullish case.
- November 22, 2023 07:01
Commodities Markets Live Updates: Gold Prices Today: Gold hits two-week hHigh, breaks $2,000 mark amid Fed’s policy outlook
Gold surged to a two-week high, and briefly broke through the $2,000 per ounce level on expectations that the Fed has reached the end of its tightening cycle.
Spot gold added 1.1% to $1,998.42 an ounce.
- November 22, 2023 07:00
Stock Market Live Updates: Asian markets steady amid Fed caution
Stocks across Asia are largely unchanged following the decline in US benchmarks overnight, reflecting the cautious stance reiterated by the Federal Reserve in their meeting minutes.
The Japanese Nikkei 225 index is trading flat, up 0.20% or 65.08 points at 33,420.56, while the broader TOPIX has seen a gain of 0.42% or 9.95 points at 2,377.74. South Korea’s KOSPI has declined by 0.72%, dropping 18.17 points to 2,492.25, and Australia’s S&P ASX200 remains unchanged at 7,077.70 points.
On Tuesday, US stocks slipped after the Federal Reserve’s meeting minutes indicated the bank’s cautious approach. The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.75 points (0.18%) to 35,088.29, the S&P 500 lost 9.19 points (0.20%) to 4,538.19, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 84.55 points (0.59%) to 14,199.98.
- November 22, 2023 06:58
Stock Market Updates: Wall Street ends lower
U.S. stocks dipped on Tuesday and gold touched a two-week high while minutes from the Federal Reserve’s most recent meeting showed the central bank is “in a position to proceed carefully.”
All three major U.S. stock indexes ended slightly lower, with the tech-laden Nasdaq down the most ahead of Nvidia’s results after the closing bell. The chipmaker forecast fourth-quarter revenue above estimates. Its shares were last slightly lower in extended trading.
The S&P 500 and the Nasdaq both snapped five-day winning streaks.
On the economic front, existing home sales tumbled to their lowest level in more than 13 years as rising mortgage rates and low inventories kept potential homebuyers on the sidelines.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 62.75 points, or 0.18%, to 35,088.29, the S&P 500 lost 9.19 points, or 0.20%, to 4,538.19 and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 84.55 points, or 0.59%, to 14,199.98. - Reuters
