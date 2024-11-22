Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for November 22, 2024.
ALL UPDATES
- November 22, 2024 08:51
Stock market live today: Comment by Viswajit Srinivasan, a senior banker, on Tata Power’s collaboration for a $4.5bn. investment with ADB
Comment by Viswajit Srinivasan, a senior banker of Indian origin based out of UK, who specialises in sustainable finance and energy transition on Tata Power’s collaboration for a $4.5 bn investment with ADB
The MoU signed between the Tata Group and ADB with the backdrop of COP29 represents yet another example of confidence being reposed in investing in the Indian renewables sector. It is unclear what the nature of support from ADB would be as part of this strategic partnership and whether there would be an element of subsidy or grant funding involved in specific financing proposals that form part of the scope of investments. The range of investments targeted include more mature segments such as solar and wind projects as well as battery storage projects ; with additional support for upgradation of distribution networks of Tata Power, this MoU would likely help build new renewable infrastructure, modernise existing infrastructure and help India inch closer towards meeting sustainability and Net Zero. Renewable energy contributes ~ 45% of overall installed electricity generation capacity and India’s power demand is projected to grow at 8%+ over the next 12 months and this investment reflects the growing interest in opportunities available in India for patient capital.
- November 22, 2024 08:49
Stock market live news: Deepak Jasani, Head of Retail Research at HDFC Securities, on market outlook
U.S. stocks closed higher Thursday, with the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average leading the gains for the three major equity indexes. Optimism around year-end, especially around consumers fueling another crucial holiday-shopping season, helped lift stocks, as did strong earnings from AI-darling Nvidia Corp.
Natural-gas futures rallied Thursday to trade 18% higher this week so far, and almost at a year high buoyed by forecasts for colder U.S. weather as the recent Russia-Ukraine escalation and risks of attacks on energy infrastructure stoked fears of disruptions to gas flows.
Bitcoin prices were powering higher on Thursday, getting a boost after Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said he would exit his post in January. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, was last up about 5.7% on Thursday to about $98,790, according to CoinMarketCap.
Goldman Sachs has forecast India’s GDP growth to slow to 6.3% year-on-year in 2025, citing the continued fiscal consolidation and slower credit growth due to macro-prudential measures by the Reserve Bank of India as key reasons. The brokerage firm noted that despite this expected slowdown, India’s long-term structural growth prospects remain strong.
Asian equities mostly rose Friday following gains on Wall Street as investors shook off initial concerns over Nvidia Corp.’s revenue outlook.
Indian stock indices experienced a significant decline on Nov 21, pressured by bribery charges against Gautam Adani, which weakened already fragile investor sentiment amid unfavourable global conditions. Nifty finally ended the day with the losses of 169 points or 0.72% at 23349.90 levels. Nifty is in continuation of a down trend. Support for the Nifty is seen in the band of 23150-23200, while immediate resistance is seen at 23500.
- November 22, 2024 08:47
Share market live today: Pre-opening market comment by Prashanth Tapse, Senior VP (Research), Mehta Equities Ltd.
The Adani Group saw its sharpest decline since the Hindenburg controversy, with a ₹2.2 lakh crore loss in market cap. Adani Enterprises plunged 23%, while Adani Ports dropped 14%. GQG Partners, holding stakes between 1.5% and 2% in six Adani companies as of September 2024, is under scrutiny. NTPC Green Energy’s IPO was 88% subscribed on day two, while exit polls predict a BJP-led Mahayuti win in Maharashtra and Jharkhand. Nifty is poised for further downside as FIIs continue their sell-off, unloading ₹39,669 crore in November. Bearish sentiment remains strong on stocks like SRF, Bajaj Finance, and Voltas.
- November 22, 2024 08:46
Stock market live today: Brokerages on major stocks
JPM on RIL
OW, TP Rs 1468
One of 2 drivers of recent underperformance - weak refining margin - has reversed
Other- poor retail top-line growth is difficult to anticipate, but expectations have compressed
Post stock correction, est. implied valuations for retail business are c.25x FY26E EBITDA - below historical levels & peer retailers
Start of the solar panel plants could be a modest near term catalyst.
MS on RIL
OW, TP Rs 1662
Refining margins are starting to recover after two tough quarters.
Permanent refinery capacity shutdowns have also risen
Stock is pricing in challenges across key verticals post US$50bn market cap reduction in 4Q24, but not improvement
RIL’s FCF engine should pick up pace as ~0.6mbpd of refining capacity shuts in 2025 globally.
Net capacity adds should be a half of demand growth.
New energy is seeing improved outlook as China controls new solar panel capacity production
Bernstein on PFC/REC
PFC-REC stocks have been down sharply on news from US SEC around their concerns on Adani Green &Azure (not covered)
Think street is not realizing that loans given by REC to Azure have nothing to do with the project implied in this article
Also, that operating renewable assets are like bonds which can be easily sold off & even underconstruction ones can always be re-purposed for another contract
Continue to be +ve on PFC & REC & see recent correction as an enhanced buying opportunity
Jefferies on SBI
Buy, TP Rs 1030
Roadshow takeaways
mgt stated plans to improve deposit growth and align incremental growth between loans & deposit.
Asset quality is holding-up and recoveries will also aid earnings in 2H.
Policy rate cuts may be gradual and bank’s higher share of MCLR loans will insulate NIMs.
Bank doesn’t plan to raise capital or monetise/ list stake in subsidiaries.
HSBC on Sobha
Buy, TP Rs 2150
Q2 bookings disappoint on launches, margins disappoint on contractual business to catch up, launch pipeline robust
Believe post its recent rights issue and improved OCF performance, business is poised for strong growth
HSBC on MFIs
From early signs of stress in asset quality in 1QFY25, sector is now in a full-blown crisis
Credit costs likely to stay high in 2H
Expect steady state AUM growth in MFI to moderate to c15% CAGR
Currently, performances mixed; 3Q should allow better differentiation
Jefferies on Chemicals
SRF withdrew growth guidance on poor demand visibility.
NFIL shd resume growth in 2HFY25 on start-up of agchem plant and new CDMO contracts.
- November 22, 2024 08:22
Stock market news today: Fund houses recommendations
Investec on Sobha: Initiate Buy on Company, target price at Rs 2150/Sh (Positive)
GS on Info Edge: Maintain Buy on Company, target price at Rs 8600/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on SBIN: Maintain Buy on Bank, target price at Rs 1030/Sh (Positive)
Bernstein on REC: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 653/Sh (Positive)
Bernstein on PFC: Maintain Outperform on Company, target price at Rs 620/Sh (Positive)
MS on Reliance Ind: Maintain Overweight on Company, target price at Rs 1662/Sh (Positive)
Jefferies on Chemicals: Innovators have broadly maintained CY24 guidance while guiding for gradual recovery in CY25. PI Ind is preferred pick (Positive)
JP Morgan on Reliance Ind: Maintain Overweight on Company, cut target price at Rs 1468/Sh (Neutral)
MS on HCL Tech: Maintain Equal weight on Company, target price at Rs 1970/Sh (Neutral)
UBS on L&T: Maintain Neutral on Company, target price at Rs 4000/Sh (Neutral)
- November 22, 2024 08:21
Stock market news today: RBI to conduct auction of GOI bonds for ₹32,000 crore.
- November 22, 2024 08:19
Share market live news: Today’s key results/board meetings
CAMLINFINE
Right Issue of Equity Shares;General
ISWL
General
JYOTISTRUC
Rights Issue;General
KITEX
Bonus issue
SHRAAITECH
General
STARLIT
Scheme of Arrangement;General
TOYAMSL
General;Quarterly Results
VIVANTA
Preferential Issue of shares;General
- November 22, 2024 08:18
Stock market live news: Today’s corporate action
DHRUV
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 0.1000
EASTWEST
E.G.M.
EPL
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 2.5000
FDC
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 5.0000
GFSTEELS
E.G.M.
KUNDANMM
E.G.M.
MAWANASUG
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 3.0000
MSTCLTD
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
NILE
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 4.0000
ORIENTTECH
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.8000
PADAMCO
Interim Dividend
PANAMAPET
Interim Dividend
STEELCAS
Interim Dividend - Rs. - 1.3500
SUDARSHAN
Stock Split From Rs.10/- to Rs.1/-
VRLLOG
Interim Dividend
- November 22, 2024 08:16
World market news: US GOVT. 10-YR YIELD: 4.41%
- November 22, 2024 08:13
Stock market news updates: Will market weather the Adani-induced storm?
Domestic markets are likely to on open positive note on Friday. Markets that were reeling under pressure following indictment of Gautam Adani by the US court are expected to see a positive opening, thanks to strong global cues and vigorous buying by domestic institutions. Gift Nifty 23,440 signals nearly a gain of over 100 points for Nifty at start.
Continuous selling by FPIs, weak Q2 performance by India Inc and slowdown in economic activity will keep market under pressure, said analysts.
- November 22, 2024 08:04
Stock market live news: NTPC Green Energy IPO closes today
The ₹10,000-crore initial public offering of NTPC Green Energycloses today for public subscriptions. The issue has been so far subscribed 0.93 times or 93 per cent, thanks mainly to retail investors. The retail investors’ portion has been subscribed more than two times. The price band is ₹102-108 and the lot size is 138 shares.
While 75 per cent of the IPO portion is reserved for Qualified Institutional Buyers (QIBs), 15 per cent for Non-Institutional Investors (NIIs) and the remaining 10 per cent for Retail Investors, the company has also reserved ₹200 crore worth shares for its employees and ₹1,000 crore (or 10 per cent of the issue size) for NTPC shareholders. Employees will get these shares at a discount of ₹5 a share from the final issue price, the company said.
- November 22, 2024 07:39
Stock market live news: India Daybook – Stocks in news
Tata Power: Company partners with Asian Development Bank for $ 4.25 Billion Clean Energy Projects. (Positive)
AVP Infracon Ltd: Company secured a Rs 33.19 Cr sub-contract from CDR & Co Constructions for an NHAI project in Tamil Nadu. (Positive)
Innovators Systems: Receipt of LOI for Work Order for Facade Design, Fabrication and Installation, Order Size Rs 110 Crores (Positive)
Jyoti Limited: Receipt of Purchase Order Total orders amounting to Rs.12.8 cr from Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited, Hyderabad. (Positive)
Crompton Greaves Consumer: Company launched the Regera 6L water heater (Positive)
Kotyark Industries: Company has been allocated tender for supply of 48,381 kl biodiesel to omcs worth Rs 5.64 billion. (Positive)
Royal Sense: Company launched 6 new pharmaceutical products on Nov 21, 2024 (Positive)
Popular Vehicles: Company opened a new Bharat Benz 3S facility in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra. (Positive)
Afcons Infrastructure: Company has received Letter of acceptance from Uttarakhand Project Development and Construction Corporation Ltd for Civil Works worth of Rs 1274 crore (Positive)
SJVN: Company signs MoU with Rajasthan Govt’s Energy Department for development of renewable energy in the state. (Positive)
Medicamen Organics: Company secures 6.28 cr order for Povidone Iodine Solution. (Positive)
Raymond: The stock exchanges BSE and NSE have given the green light to the proposed demerger of Raymond Limited and Raymond Realty Limited. (Positive)
Insurance stocks: GST Council meeting in December likely to discuss rate cut on insurance premiums, ET sources. (Positive)
Ashok Leyland: Company sets up a light commercial vehicle dealership in West Bengal. (Positive)
LTI Mindtree: LIC increased its shareholding from 5.033% to 7.034% (Neutral)
Bank of India: Smt. Jamuna Ravi elected as Bank of India director. (Neutral)
DP Abhushani: Company opened a new showroom in Neemuch, MP, expanding its presence in Central India. (Neutral)
Hyundai Motor: Company will invest INR 38 Cr in two renewable energy plants, 75 MW solar, 43 MW wind in Tamil Nadu, aiming for RE100 certification by 2025. (Neutral)
Jio, Airtel, Vodafone Idea: Companies together lose over 10 million mobile subscribers in September (Neutral)
HDFC Bank: Plans to issue car loans worth Rs 12,372 crore to mutual funds before the first week of December. (Neutral)
Indusind: Government gives go-ahead to IndusInd International Holdings for the acquisition of Reliance Capital. (Neutral)
Wipro: Record date for the purpose of Bonus is 03-Dec-2024. (Neutral)
Protean eGov Technologies: NSE investments to sell up to 20.31% stake in Protean eGov Technologies via OFS, it includes base issue of 10.16% equity & has a green shoe option of 10.16% equity. (Negative)
Adani Energy: Kenya cancels the $700 mn deal signed with a unit of the Adani Group to construct power transmission lines. (Negative)
- November 22, 2024 07:32
Stock market live news: Broker’s call: Star Cement (Buy)
Target: ₹207
CMP: ₹173.25
Star Cement Ltd (SCL) reported 9.6 per cent y-o-y growth in its sales at ₹642 crore with underlying sales volume growing 7.4 per cent y-o-y to 1.0 mt. Sales volume in North-East grew 11.5 per cent y-o-y to 0.75 mt while outside North-East, it fell 5.1 per cent to 0.21 mt.
- November 22, 2024 07:31
Stock market live news: Broker’s call: BSE (Buy)
Target: ₹6,211
CMP: ₹4,706
BSE reported exceptional financial growth in Q2-FY25. Revenue increased by 22.8/137.3 per cent q-o-q/ y-o-y to ₹740 crore. Operating EBITDA for Q2 improved by 29/129.6 per cent q-o-q/y-o-y to ₹430 crore, up from ₹340 crore in Q1-FY25, with the operating EBITDA margin increasing from 2.8 per cent in Q2 FY25 to a staggering 58.2 per cent. PAT grew 30.8/192 per cent q-o-q/y-o-y to ₹350 crore in Q2FY25.
- November 22, 2024 06:52
Share market live news: Securities in F&O ban For trade date 22 November 2024
* ABFRL
* ADANIENT
* AARTIIND
* GRANULES
* GNFC
* HINDCOPPER
* IGL
* NALCO
- November 22, 2024 06:51
Stock market live news: Listing of Zinka Logistics Solutions Limited on 22nd November, 2024
Symbol: BLACKBUCK
Series: Equity “B Group”
BSE Code: 544288
ISIN: INE0UIZ01018
Face Value: Rs 1/-
Issued Price: Rs 273/- per share
- November 22, 2024 06:51
Stock in focus: Adani Energy
Adani Energy: Kenya cancels the $700 mn deal signed with a unit of the Adani Group to construct power transmission lines (The deal is already on Halt by Kenyan Court during the October, now according to Reuters it get cancelled)
- November 22, 2024 06:50
Stock market live today: Fund Flow Activity: 21 November 2024 (Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 110779.62 + 6061.1 Total: 116840.72
F&O Volume: 619647.01 + 1710575.04 Total: 2330222.05
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -5320.68
(16559.63 - 21880.31)
DII: NET BUY: +4200.16
(14555.77 - 10355.61)
- November 22, 2024 06:49
Share market live news: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar - 22.11.2024
IES Holdings, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector- Electricals)
- November 22, 2024 06:49
Stock market live news: Economic calendar – 22.11.2024
10.30 INDIA HSBC Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 57.6 versus Previous: 57.5)
12.30 U.K. Retail Sales m/m (Expected: -0.3% versus Previous: 0.3%)
14.30 EURO Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 46.0 versus Previous: 46.0)
15.00 U.K. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 50.0 versus Previous: 49.9)
20.15 U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 48.8 versus Previous: 48.5)
20.15 U.S. Flash Service PMI (Expected: 55.2 versus Previous: 55.0)
20.30 U.S. Revised UoM Consumer Sentiment (Expected: 74.0 versus Previous: 73.0)
20.30 U.S. Revised UoM Inflation Expectations (Previous: 2.6%)
- November 22, 2024 06:46
Day trading guide for November 22, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- November 22, 2024 06:45
Stock to buy today: Metropolis Healthcare (₹2,012.05)
The stock of Metropolis Healthcare has been depreciating for over two months. It started to fall after facing resistance at ₹2,300. The latest leg of decline happened over the past week, where it broke below the support at ₹2,085.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.