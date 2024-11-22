November 22, 2024 08:49

U.S. stocks closed higher Thursday, with the blue-chip Dow Jones Industrial Average leading the gains for the three major equity indexes. Optimism around year-end, especially around consumers fueling another crucial holiday-shopping season, helped lift stocks, as did strong earnings from AI-darling Nvidia Corp.

Natural-gas futures rallied Thursday to trade 18% higher this week so far, and almost at a year high buoyed by forecasts for colder U.S. weather as the recent Russia-Ukraine escalation and risks of attacks on energy infrastructure stoked fears of disruptions to gas flows.

Bitcoin prices were powering higher on Thursday, getting a boost after Gary Gensler, chair of the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, said he would exit his post in January. Bitcoin, the world’s biggest cryptocurrency by market cap, was last up about 5.7% on Thursday to about $98,790, according to CoinMarketCap.

Goldman Sachs has forecast India’s GDP growth to slow to 6.3% year-on-year in 2025, citing the continued fiscal consolidation and slower credit growth due to macro-prudential measures by the Reserve Bank of India as key reasons. The brokerage firm noted that despite this expected slowdown, India’s long-term structural growth prospects remain strong.

Asian equities mostly rose Friday following gains on Wall Street as investors shook off initial concerns over Nvidia Corp.’s revenue outlook.

Indian stock indices experienced a significant decline on Nov 21, pressured by bribery charges against Gautam Adani, which weakened already fragile investor sentiment amid unfavourable global conditions. Nifty finally ended the day with the losses of 169 points or 0.72% at 23349.90 levels. Nifty is in continuation of a down trend. Support for the Nifty is seen in the band of 23150-23200, while immediate resistance is seen at 23500.