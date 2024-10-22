October 22, 2024 06:42

The short-term outlook for KPR Mill is bearish. The stock has been falling for about a week now. The downtrend is intact. Strong resistance is in the broad ₹930-₹940 region. Any rise from current levels will find fresh sellers coming into the market at higher levels. The price action in the last two trading days also indicates that sellers are capping the upside on every bounce.