April 23, 2024 07:26

Monarch Networth Capital | SWSOLAR | CMP - INR 617 | TP – INR 750 | 52 week High/Low- 647/243

We maintain Buy rating and have revised our TP to INR 750 (previous estimate INR 800). We believe SWSOLAR to lead in the EPC space with strong portfolio of 18GW+ projects in both domestic and international markets.

* SWSOLAR exhibited a strong rebound in financials both on a sequential and YoY basis. After three years of reporting EBITDA losses, company has turned EBITDA positive at INR 540mn in FY24 aided by growing Domestic EPC business.

* Unexecuted order value has grown 64% in FY24 to INR 81bn showcasing robust future growth prospect. We understand that orders to the tune of 3GW expected in Q4’FY24 has not been received and the same is expected in Q1’FY25. Future orderbook of the company looks promising.

* The company has reduced its net debt substantially to INR 1.2bn vs. INR 19.7bn in FY23. We expect the company to maintain strong balance sheet going forward along with negative working capital requirements.

* We have revised our estimate to reflect phasing out of Nigeria and Reliance order as there are delays in order flow. We arrived at the TP of INR 750 at implied PE of 18.3x on EPS of FY26E estimated at INR 41.05.

