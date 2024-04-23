Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 23rd April 2024
- April 23, 2024 07:27
Stock market live updates: 4QFY24 Results, Press Release & Investor Presentation
Reliance Industries, Mahindra Logistics, Tejas Networks, Aditya Birla Money, Tamilnad Mercantile Bank, Persistent Systems, Rajratan Global Wire, Rallis India, Hatsun Agro, Sterling And Wilson Renewable
Reliance Industries 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/be27d112-053d-4d9b-8ef5-51f73db76cff.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/202ada3b-b7db-479c-9084-d2573ed29d6a.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/0501df4e-7d64-455d-bbb0-4b2118067e51.pdf
Mahindra Logistics 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/9cd3d595-28b4-4f2a-b27a-29d0e3a52e4b.pdf
Press Release
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/f3ccc33a-49c3-4665-8aad-40e9c9ea05ee.pdf
Tejas Networks 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/aece03b9-f410-48cf-b549-9ee934d8d9f0.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/8abc14f7-760a-4c4a-9137-1c0bdaff8bd6.pdf
Aditya Birla Money 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/63ffc1f1-faf3-4188-87e8-e5fd26f07494.pdf
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/a45ff66d-407a-4a38-8d16-8dc974a85bdf.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/e9082d55-2161-48b1-876e-915397f1b648.pdf
Persistent Systems 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c31e378a-1692-410d-9f67-c58579919bcb.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/c994b965-0fb1-43ce-8854-3e8ad422cb1c.pdf
Rajratan Global Wire 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/6d7a8f6e-fea8-4b23-b1df-58af6c83984a.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/7271d70b-d539-49af-a75c-24078c7fc1c5.pdf
Rallis India 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/91bf33e5-cd17-4511-ad7a-d6dba85534a4.pdf
Hatsun Agro Product 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/69b81c3f-c06d-4c3a-810b-71925b4948b8.pdf
Sterling And Wilson Renewable Energy 4QFY24 Earnings
Financial Results
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/529de91a-64da-44ad-9781-3f3705b543a1.pdf
Presentation
Link: https://www.bseindia.com/xml-data/corpfiling/AttachLive/a32e3f0f-1d63-4112-bf73-b4fd94f2b3a4.pdf
SCC
- April 23, 2024 07:26
Stock market live updates: Monarch Networth Capital | SWSOLAR | CMP - INR 617 | TP – INR 750 | 52 week High/Low- 647/243
Monarch Networth Capital | SWSOLAR | CMP - INR 617 | TP – INR 750 | 52 week High/Low- 647/243
We maintain Buy rating and have revised our TP to INR 750 (previous estimate INR 800). We believe SWSOLAR to lead in the EPC space with strong portfolio of 18GW+ projects in both domestic and international markets.
* SWSOLAR exhibited a strong rebound in financials both on a sequential and YoY basis. After three years of reporting EBITDA losses, company has turned EBITDA positive at INR 540mn in FY24 aided by growing Domestic EPC business.
* Unexecuted order value has grown 64% in FY24 to INR 81bn showcasing robust future growth prospect. We understand that orders to the tune of 3GW expected in Q4’FY24 has not been received and the same is expected in Q1’FY25. Future orderbook of the company looks promising.
* The company has reduced its net debt substantially to INR 1.2bn vs. INR 19.7bn in FY23. We expect the company to maintain strong balance sheet going forward along with negative working capital requirements.
* We have revised our estimate to reflect phasing out of Nigeria and Reliance order as there are delays in order flow. We arrived at the TP of INR 750 at implied PE of 18.3x on EPS of FY26E estimated at INR 41.05.
Disclaimer- https://bit.ly/39derdz
- April 23, 2024 07:25
Stock market live updates: SEBI finds Adani offshore funds in violation of shareholding disclosures (ACCORDING TO SOURCES, NO DIRECT NOTICE TO ADANI ENT BUT NOTICE SENT TO OFFSHORE FUNDS)
ADANI: SEBI FINDS ADANI OFFSHORE FUNDS IN-VIOLATION OF SHAREHOLDING DISCLOSURES, BREACH OF INVESTMENT LIMITS. EIGHT OFFSHORE FUNDS HAVE SOUGHT TO SETTLE CHARGES VIA PENALTIES WITHOUT ADMISSION OF GUILT- SOURCES - RTRS
ADANI ENT: REUTERS SOURCES SAID THAT VIOLATION IN ADANI ENT, HOWEVER DUE TO INDIRECT HOLDING OF FUNDS IN ALL GROUP COMPANIES.
(ACCORDING TO SOURCES, NO DIRECT NOTICE TO ADANI ENT BUT NOTICE SENT TO OFFSHORE FUNDS)
- April 23, 2024 07:21
Stock market live updates today:
🔹INSTL. INVESTORS EQUITY DERIVAT. TRADES AS ON : 22-04-2024 :
FIIS F & O : RS. CRS. :
TOTAL NET SELL : -11257 😭
INDEX FUT. : -491
INDEX OPT. : -14942
STOCK FUT. : +3415
STOCK OPT. : +761
🔹SEC. IN F&O BAN FOR, 23 APRIL, 2024 :
1. \u0009BIOCON 2. \u0009HINDCOPPER 3. \u0009IDEA 4. PEL 5. SAIL 6.\u0009 ZEEL
ADDITION : HINDCOPPER
DELETION : BALRAMCHIN, BANDHANBNK, EXIDEIND, METROPOLIS
🔹INSTL. INVEST. EQUITY CASH PROV. TRADES AS ON : 22-APRIL-2024 :
Instl. Investors EQUITY Cash Trades PROV. - 22/04/2024 : Rs. CRS. :
FIIS : SELL -2,915 (13,190-16,105) 😥
DIIS : BUY +3,543 (11,855-8,312) 😃
BSE SENSEX : +560 (73,649)🔼
NSE NIFTY : +189 (22,336)🔼
BSE MIDCAP. : +370 (40,374)🔼
BSE SMLCAP. : +574 (46,008)🔼
B. CRUDE : $ 86.75 🔽🙂
GOLD: $ 2,335=INR 72,000(10gr)🔽😭
SILVER : RS. 85,500 (kg)(5pm)🔽😥
FOREX : RS. $ 83.37 🔼 🙂
7.10% NEW GOI ‘34 : 7.1355% (99.7450)🔽🙂
7.18% GOI ‘33: 7.1890%(99.9250)🔽😊
7.18% GOI ‘37: 7.2279% (99.58)🔽🙂
- April 23, 2024 07:11
Stock market live updates: Major US listed stocks result calendar 23.04.2024
Pepsico, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - FMCG)
GE Aerospace (Pre market) (Sector - Defense)
Danaher Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Philip Morris International Inc (Pre market) (Sector - FMCG)
RTX Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Defense)
NextEra Energy, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Energy)
United Parcel Service, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Logistics)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Defense)
Fiserv, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Sherwin-Williams Company (The) (Pre market) (Sector - Chemicals)
Freeport-McMoran, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Metals)
Spotify Technology S.A. (Pre market) (Sector - Technology)
General Motors Company (Pre market) (Sector - Automobiles)
Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - FMCG)
MSCI Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Halliburton Company (Pre market) (Sector - Energy)
PulteGroup, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector - Infrastructure)
W.R. Berkley Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Financials)
Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (Pre market) (Sector - Healthcare)
Pentair plc. (Pre market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
LKQ Corporation (Pre market) (Sector - Automobiles)
Tesla, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Automobiles)
Visa Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Texas Instruments Incorporated (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Chubb Limited (Post market) (Sector - Financials)
Canadian National Railway Company (Post market) (Sector - Logistics)
CoStar Group, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Baker Hughes Company (Post market) (Sector - Energy)
Equity Residential (Post market) (Sector - Infrastructure)
Veralto Corp. (Post market) (Sector - Industrials)
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Metals)
Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
IDEX Corporation (Post market) (Sector – Capital Goods)
EQT Corporation (Post market) (Sector - Energy)
Enphase Energy, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Energy)
Manhattan Associates, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Novartis AG (Tentative) (Sector - Healthcare)
Banco Santander, S.A. (Tentative) (Sector - Financials)
America Movil, S.A.B. de C.V. (Tentative) (Sector - Technology)
NVR, Inc. (Tentative) (Sector - Infrastructure)
- April 23, 2024 07:10
Stock market live updates: Economic Calendar - 23.04.2024
10:30 INDIA HSBC Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 58.3 versus Previous: 59.1)
13:00 EURO German Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 42.8 versus Previous: 41.9)
14:00 U.K. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 50.3 versus Previous: 50.3)
19:15 U.S. Flash Manufacturing PMI (Expected: 52.0 versus Previous: 51.9)
19:15 U.S. Flash Service PMI (Expected: 52.0 versus Previous: 51.7)
19:30 U.S. New Home Sales (Expected: 668k versus Previous: 662k)
- April 23, 2024 07:08
Srock market live updates: Tata Power Delhi Distribution appoints Gajanan Kale as CEO
Tata Power Delhi Distribution (Tata Power-DDL) on Monday announced the appointment of Gajanan Sampatrao Kale as the company’s new Chief Executive Officer (CEO), with effect from April 19, 2024. Read more
- April 23, 2024 07:07
Stock market live updates: Analysts turn bullish on HDFC Bank, but stock dips post Q4
Shares of HDFC Bank slipped over 1.2 per cent, after reporting its March quarter earnings over the weekend, despite analysts remaining bullish on the stock. The stock settled at ₹1,512.30 on the BSE, after beginning on a positive note the BSE. On the NSE, shares edged down 1.10 per cent at ₹1,514.35. Read more
- April 23, 2024 07:05
Stock market live updates: Today’s Stock Recommendation: 23rd April 2024: Whirlpool of India
- April 23, 2024 07:01
Stock market live updates: Rallis India logs loss of ₹21 cr in Q4
Rallis India, a Tata Group company, has reported net loss of ₹21 crore in March quarter against loss of ₹68 crore logged in same period last year, due to weak demand and lower exports. Read more
- April 23, 2024 06:59
Stock market live updates: Vodafone FPO sails through, subscribed seven times on final day
Vodafone Idea’s ₹18,000-crore follow-on public offering, the largest to date, sailed through on Monday, with bids from all categories of investors. Read more
- April 23, 2024 06:58
Stock market live updates: TMB’s net profit flat at ₹253 crore in Q4, FY24 profit up 4%
Tamilnad Mercantile Bank (TMB) has reported a flat net profit for the March 2024 quarter, while the profit has increased 4 per cent for FY24. The board declared a final dividend of ₹10 per equity share of the face value ₹10 each (100 per cent) for FY24. Read more
- April 23, 2024 06:56
Stock market live updates: IOB plans to raise equity capital up to ₹5,000 cr in FY25
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB) is planning to raise up to ₹5,000 crore in FY25 in a bid to meet SEBI’s minimum public shareholding (MPS) norm.
As per the Securities Contracts (Regulation) Rules, 2018, every listed company needs to have at least 25 per cent MPS.
As at March-end 2024, Government of India’s shareholding in the Chennai-headquartered public sector bank stood at 96.38 per cent. Read more
- April 23, 2024 06:55
Stock market live updates: Net profit for Sify remains flat in Q4; saw a steep decline in FY24
Sify Ltd, the Chennai-based ICT service and solution provider, reported a consolidated net profit of ₹3.8 crore for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024, as against ₹3.4 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue was up 8 per cent to ₹963 crore (₹886 crore). Read more
- April 23, 2024 06:53
Stock market live updates: Merged entity a completely new organisation, can’t compare financials
The amalgamated entity following the merger of erstwhile HDFC with HDFC Bank effective July 2023, is a “completely new organisation” and cannot be compared to either of the two pre-existing lenders, HDFC Bank MD and CEO Sashidhar Jagdishan said in an analyst call. Read more
- April 23, 2024 06:51
Stock market live updates: Reliance Jio’s Q4 profit up 12 per cent
Reliance Jio Platforms reported a 12 per cent increase in its consolidated net profit for the fourth quarter ended March 31, 2024 to ₹5,583 crore compared to ₹4,984 crore in the same quarter last year. Revenue from operations was up 13.4 per cent to ₹28,871 crore compared to ₹25,465 crore. Read more
- April 23, 2024 06:49
Stock market live updates: RIL Q4 results: Net profit dips 1.8%, revenue up 11%
Reliance Industries posted a consolidated net profit of ₹18,951 crore in the March quarter, down 1.8 per cent on year while revenue rose 11.1 per cent on year to ₹2.4 lakh crore, with double digit growth in its oils-to-chemicals and consumer business. Read more
- April 23, 2024 06:44
Stock market live updates: Stock to buy today: Whirlpool of India (₹1,526): BUY
The upmove in Whirlpool of India has gained momentum. The stock has surged over 5 per cent on Monday, decisively breaking above the key resistance level of ₹1,460. Support will now be in the ₹1,460-₹1,455 region. Read more
