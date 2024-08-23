Stock Market today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 23 August 2024
ALL UPDATES
- August 23, 2024 10:39
Stock market live today: Orient Technologies IPO oversubscribed 23.65 times as of 10:33 a.m.
Orient Technologies IPO has been subscribed 23.65 times as of 10.33 am on August 23, 2024. The IOB has been subscribed 0.18 times, NII 37.52 times and retail 30.64 times. The issue closes today.
- August 23, 2024 10:31
Stock in Focus: RailTel Corp stock surges 6.91% after receiving ₹52.66 crore work order from Uttar Pradesh Police
RailTel Corp shares jump 6.91% on the NSE, trading at ₹504.34 on receipt of work order valued at ₹52.66 crore from the Uttar Pradesh Police Recruitment and Promotion Board.
- August 23, 2024 10:30
Stock in Focus: Nykaa shares surge 5.81% on NSE; pre-IPO investor plans stake sale
Nykaa shares gained 5.81% on the NSE, trading at ₹222.64. Market buzz has it that Harindarpal Singh Banga, a pre-IPO investor in FSN E-Commerce Ventures (Nykaa), is planning to sell up to a 1.4 per cent stake through secondary market.
- August 23, 2024 10:23
Stock market live today: Ambuja Cements shares rise in early trade
- August 23, 2024 10:07
Currency market today: Rupee rises 5 paise to 83.88 against US dollar in early trade
Rupee traded in a narrow range and appreciated 5 paise to 83.88 against the US dollar in morning trade on Friday, supported by easing crude oil prices and fresh foreign fund inflows.
Forex traders said significant correction in oil prices, which is hovering around $77 per barrel, is a major positive for the rupee, given India’s substantial oil imports.
- August 23, 2024 09:50
Stock market live today: Adani Group stocks outlook as at 9.40 am
Ambuja Cements (1.69%)
Adani Green Energy (1.30%)
Adani Power (1.21%)
Adani Wilmar (0.21%)
Adani Total Gas (0.09%)
Adani Enterprises (0.06%)
Adani Ports and SEZ (0.05%)
NDTV (0.52%)
ACC (-0.37%)
Adani Energy Solutions (-0.59%)
- August 23, 2024 09:41
Stock market live today: Ambuja Cements stock rises 2.09% on NSE as Adani Group promoters consider selling 3% of shares
Ambuja Cements stock rose 2.09% on the NSE, trading at ₹645 as at 9.45am. Adani group promoters may sell up to 3 per cent of their shares in Ambuja Cements as part of a regular adjustment of holdings they carry to keep stake across the ports-to-energy conglomerate at desired levels
- August 23, 2024 09:40
Stock market live today: Eicher Motors gets GST demand order, stock up 0.27% on NSE
Eicher Motors has received a GST demand order from the Office of the Deputy Commissioner, Dehradun - Sector 3, Uttarakhand.
Demand order for an aggregate amount of Rs. 0.15 crore (which includes tax demand of Rs. 0.14 crore and penalty of Rs. 0.01 crore)
Stock traded at ₹4,947.10 on the NSE, up 0.27%.
- August 23, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates: Mamaearth launches Kerala Thaali Hair Care Range, Honasa Consumer stock slips 0.33%
Mamaearth has announced the launch of its latest innovation – the Kerala Thaali Hair Care Range.
Honasa Consumer stock slipped 0.33% on the NSE, trading at ₹471
- August 23, 2024 09:39
Stock market live updates: Meghna Infracon Infrastructure enters redevelopment agreement for prime land in Mumbai, shares up 1.94%
Meghna Infracon Infrastructure has entered into a Re- Development Agreement of land located at premium location of Model Town, Lokhandwala, Andheri (West),Mumbai.
Shares were up 1.94% to trade at ₹513.80 on the BSE
- August 23, 2024 09:38
Stock market live today: JSW Energy arm signs PPA with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company, shares rise 1.15%
JSW Renew Energy Twenty Limited, a wholly-owned step-down subsidiary of JSW Energy, has signed a Power Purchase Agreement with Bangalore Electricity Supply Company Limited for solar power project of 300 MW.
JSW Energy shares rose 1.15% on the NSE, trading at ₹718.90
- August 23, 2024 09:37
Stock market live today: Wanbury’s shares surge 4.59% on USFDA’s ‘no action required’ report for Maharashtra facility
Wanbury has received USFDA’s Establishment Inspection Report (“EIR”) with ‘no action required’ classification for the Company’s manufacturing facility located at MIDC Industrial Area, Patalganga, Maharashtra.
Shares surged 4.59% on the NSE, trading at ₹218.79
- August 23, 2024 09:36
Stock market live today: Top gainers, losers at 9.30 a.m.
Top gainers on the NSE as at 9.30 am
Bajaj Auto (2.17%), Hero Motocorp (1.23%), Apollo Hospitals (0.79%), Tata Motors (0.60%), Reliance (0.59%)
Top losers:
LTIMindtree (-1.09%), Titan (-0.87%), Infosys (-0.85%), Wipro (-0.67%), Tech Mahindra (-0.64%)
- August 23, 2024 09:35
Commodities market updates: Crude Oil futures rise ahead of US Federal Reserve Chair’s speech
Crude oil futures traded higher on Friday morning as the market awaited a speech by the US Federal Reserve Chair, Jerome Powell, later in the day for further guidance. At 9.25 am on Friday, October Brent oil futures were at $77.29, up by 0.09 per cent, and October crude oil futures on WTI (West Texas Intermediate) were at $73.06, up by 0.07 per cent. September crude oil futures were trading at ₹6148 on Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX) during the initial hour of trading on Friday against the previous close of ₹6158, down by 0.16 per cent, and October futures were trading at ₹6114 against the previous close of ₹6123, down by 0.15 per cent.
- August 23, 2024 09:25
Stock market live today: Opening bell: Markets open flat as Investors await Fed Chair Powell’s speech
Sensex and Nifty opened on a flat note today, amid cautious sentiment driven by global market uncertainties and investor focus on Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s upcoming speech at the Jackson Hole Economic Symposium. The Sensex opened at 81,165.65, slightly higher than the previous close of 81,053.19, while the Nifty began the day at 24,845.40, up from the previous close of 24,811.50.
- August 23, 2024 09:09
Stock market live today: AlA Engineering Ltd-Buyback_Schedule Announced
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 5,000/- Current Market Price: 4,406/-
Market Cap: Rs 41,553 Crore
Buyback Size: Rs 500 Crores (Representing 7.92% and 7.51% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves) Buyback Size: 10,00,000 shares (Representing 1.06% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 1,50,000 shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 1 Equity Shares for every 111 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 1 Equity Shares for every 4 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 20 Aug 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 26 Aug 2024
Close Date - 30 Aug 2024
Obligation Date - 05 Sep 2024
Settlement Date - 06 Sep 2024
- August 23, 2024 09:08
Stock market live today: Chaman Lal Setia Exports Ltd-Buyback_Starts Today
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 300/-
Current Market Price: 240/-
Market Cap: Rs 1,240 Crore Buyback Size: Rs 60.24 Crores (Representing 9.50% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 20,07,930 shares (Representing 3.88% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 3,01,190 Shares
Entitlement:
General Category - 24 Equity Share for every 677 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Retail Category - 21 Equity Shares for every 251 Equity Shares held on the Record Date
Buyback Record Date: 19 Aug 2024
Tender Period:
Start Date - 23 Aug 2024 (Today)
Close Date - 29 Aug 2024
Obligation Date - 04 Sep 2024
Settlement Date - 05 Sep 2024
- August 23, 2024 09:07
Stock market live today: VLS Finance Limited-Buyback_Record Date on Monday
Route – Tender
Buyback Price: 380/-
Current Market Price: 364/-
Market Cap: Rs 1,427 Crore
Buyback Size: Rs 125.40 Crores (Representing less than 10% of the total paid up equity share capital and free reserves)
Buyback Size: 33,00,000 shares (Representing 9.48% of O/s. shares)
Retail Quota: 4,95,000 Shares
Last Cum Trading Date: 23 Aug 2024 (Today)
Ex-Date: 26 Aug 2024
Buyback Record Date: 26 Aug 2024
Buyback Schedule: Not Yet Announced
- August 23, 2024 09:05
Stock market live today: Dividend Dates
Ex-Dividend 26 Aug 2024 (Monday)
Last date for Cum-Dividend Today
Dhruv Consultancy Services Ltd
Dividend Per Share Rs.0.25
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 141.25
Manappuram Finance Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.1
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 216.6
Welcast Steels Ltd.
Dividend Per Share Rs.2.5
Previous day Closing Price – Rs. 1436.7
- August 23, 2024 09:04
Stock market live today: ETHOS; TODAY’S LARGE TRADE NSE
(PROMOTER) MAHEN DISTRIBUTION LIMITED SOLD 🔴 1.31 LKH SHARES ( 0.30% STAKE) @ ₹ 3,155.55
- August 23, 2024 09:03
Stock market live today: ALKEM LAB ; LARGE TRADE NSE
SAMPRADA&NANHAMATI SINGH FAMILY TRUST ( PROMOTER ) SOLD 🔴 8.50 LKH SHARES (0.71 % STAKE ) @ ₹ 5,732.15
BUYERS 🟢
ICICI PRUDENTIAL BUYS 1.97 LKH SHARES ( 0.16 % STAKE )
TATA MUTUAL FUND BUYS 87 K SHARES ( 0.07 % STAKE )
SOCIETE GENERALE BUYS 46 K SHARES ( 0.03 % STAKE)
MORGAN STANLEY BUYS 1.33 LKH SHARES ( 0.11 % STAKE )
RELIANCE NIPPON LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY LIMITED BUYS 61 K SHARES ( 0.05 % STAKE )
KOTAK MAHINDRA MUTUAL FUND BUYS 61 K SHARES ( 0.05 % STAKE )
JM FINANCIAL MUTUAL FUND BUYS 17.5 K SHARES
ITI MUTUAL FUND BUYS 51 K SHARES ( 0.04 % STAKE )
GOLDMAN SACHS INVESTMENTS MAURITIUS I LIMITED BUYS 35 K SHARES
CITIGROUP BUYS 1.1 LKH SHARES ( 0.09 % STAKE)
BNP PARIBAS ARBITRAGE -NON ODI - 35 K SHARES
- August 23, 2024 09:03
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: JEFFERIES ON INDIA AUTOS
* TVS I-Qube now available in 5 variants, looking to launch another scooter in next 6 months
* Hero plans to launch affordable electric scooters in FY25
* Expect E2W market share to rise to 13% by FY27 vs 5.4% now
* Within autos, TVS Motors and M&M remain top picks
* Ola’s market share slipped from 49% in June quarter to 33%
* While it still remains #1 player, TVS and Bajaj gained 4-7% market share
* Current market share for TVS at 19% vs 15% in Q125, while Bajaj now has 18% share vs 12%
* Electric bike launch positive, currently motorcycles form 63% of volumes
- August 23, 2024 09:02
Stock market live today: KALYAN JEWELLERS ; LARGE TRADE NSE
HIGHDELL INVESTMENT LTD ( WARBURG PINCUS) SOLD 🔴 6.64 CR (6.45 % STAKE ) @ ₹ 539.10
KALYAN JEWELLERS BUYERS
NOMURA FUND - 1.98 CR SHARES (1.92 % STAKE )
TCSBL AS TRUSTE FOR GLOBAL NEW GENERATION STOCK FUND- 74.19 LKH SHARES ( 0.71 % STAKE)
UNIVERSAL-INVESTMENT-GESELLSCHAFT MBH FOR UI-BA-FONDS - 7.14 LKH SHARES (0.06 % STAKE)
CITIGROUP GLOBAL MARKETS MAURITIUS PRIVATE LIMITED - 10.2 LKH SHARES ( 0.09 % STAKE)
FIDELITY FUNDS - 29.3 LKH SHARES (0.28 % STAKE )
GOVERNMENT OF SINGAPORE - 72.51 LKH SHARES ( 0.70 % STAKE )
HSBC MUTUAL FUND - 20.4 LKH SHARES ( 0.19 % STAKE)
INVESCO MUTUAL FUND A/C INVESCO TAX PLAN - 18.63 LKH SHARES ( 0.18 % STAKE )
MONETARY AUTHORITY OF SINGAPORE - 12 LKH SHARES ( 0.11 % STAKE)
MOTILAL OSWAL MUTUAL FUND - 92.74 LKH SHARES ( 0.89 % STAKE )
SUNDARAM MUTUAL FUND - 12.98 LKH SHARES ( 0.12 % STAKE )
TNTBC AS THE TRUSTEE OF NOMURA INDIA STOCK MOTHER FUND - 8.29 LKH SHARES
TINIESA - 13 K SHARES
THE MASTER TR BK OF JPN LIMITED AS TRSTEE OF FIDELITY ASIA EQTY MOTHER FD - 62 K SHARES
AEMV - 81 K SHARES
AVS-MF - 26.8 K SHARES
DAIWA HOUSE INDUSTRY PENSION FUND - 7.2 K SHARES
EMPLOYEES PROVIDENT FUND - 12.4 LKH SHARES
CHALLENGE FUNDS CHALLENGE PACIFIC EQUITY FUND - 67 K SHARES
- August 23, 2024 09:02
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: BERNSTEIN ON AMCs
Like long-term growth prospects & business models for Indian asset management industry
Think industry benefits from penetration-led growth & shifting household savings behavior
O-P, HDFC AMC – TP Rs 4950
Market Perform - Nippon AMC, TP Rs 680
- August 23, 2024 09:01
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: Nuvama on Pharma
Q1FY25 Review
* Pharma index is up 11% since May
* Pharma index at 44% premium to Nifty, avg us 31% premium
* Strong Q1FY25 performance
* Strong commentary by Lupin and Zydus on the back of launches
* Forecasts raised for Lupin, Natco Pharma, Zydus, Glenmark Pharma; Biocon earning cut
- August 23, 2024 09:01
Stock market live today: Stock recommendations: CLSA ON RELIANCE
O-P, TP Rs 3300
Retail AR Analysis
FCF turned +ve driven by lower capex & WC savings
Cost savings drive up Ebitda margin & decline in WC pushes up OPCF
Bigger stores added in FY24; highest Ebitda/sq feet
Depth of retail operations key priority
- August 23, 2024 09:00
Stock market live today: HSBC India Strategy
Indian equities are hot
13 out of 15 years of gains
Stay overweight
But identify 10 risks; on their own, none pose an immediate threat, but in aggregate they could derail the rally
10 Risks
Stress for banks is increasing
Banks are struggling to grow deposits
Private sector capex is sluggish
Weak and concentrated foreign investment
Unequal consumer growth
Risks to earnings
ESG
Sudden changes in regulations
Market concentration
Macro risks
- August 23, 2024 08:59
Commodities market updates: Silver up at $29.02
Silver prices recovered from a setback to trade above 29 dollars as investors awaited Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium later in the global day. Powell is widely expected to hint that the Fed will begin easing policy restrictions in September, with few details on the frequency and amount of the reductions. The most recent FOMC minutes, issued earlier this week, revealed that “the vast majority” of members believed it would be appropriate to loosen policy at the September meeting if data continued to reflect the forecast. Markets are pricing in approximately 100 basis points of total reductions this year. The dollar fell across the board, with the strongest selling observed against the yen as investors responded to Japanese inflation data and BOJ Governor Ueda’s testimony.
- August 23, 2024 08:58
Commodities market updates: Gold gains to $2488.35
Gold prices edged higher as investors awaited U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell’s speech at Jackson Hole, Wyoming, for more clues on the magnitude of a potential September rate cut. The number of Americans filing new applications for unemployment benefits increased last week, yet the amount still indicated that the job market is gradually cooling. Traders have fully priced in Fed easing next month, with a 76% chance of a 25 basis point decrease, according to the CME FedWatch tool. Fed officials expressed support for commencing rate decreases next month as inflation has dropped and the labour market is cooling, though one indicated that he is not in a rush to loosen policy. SPDR Gold Trust stated its holdings increased by 0.13% on Thursday.
- August 23, 2024 08:52
Stock market live today: Wealthtech platform InvestorAi secures ₹80 crore in Series A funding round led by Ashish Kacholia
AI-powered equity investment platform InvestorAi has raised ₹80 crore in a Series A round from Ashish Kacholia, Founder of Lucky Investment Managers, and his associates.
The funds raised will be used to develop new AI products and scale up sales and operations in response to the huge market opportunity in India.
- August 23, 2024 07:55
Stock market live today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 23-August-2024
* AARTIIND
* ABFRL
* BSOFT
* CHAMBLFERT
* GNFC
* GRANULES
* HINDCOPPER
* IEX
* INDIACEM
* LICHSGFIN
* NATIONALUM
* PEL
* RBLBANK
* SUNTV
- August 23, 2024 07:54
Stock market live today: Researchbytes Analyst App: Recent Interview as of 18:32 PM Thursday 22 August 2024
Anand Milk Unio: Jayan Mehta, MD
Don’t See A Price Hike In Milk & Other Products This Festive Season: Amul
cholamandalam investment & finance company : D Arul Selvan, CFO
Expect FY25 Credit Cost To Be 1.2-1.3%; Same As FY24: Cholamandalam Invst & Fin
CAMS: Ram Charan Sesharaman, CFO
Seeing A Narrative Of Continuous Growth In SIP On A Gross Basis: CAMS
Mah Seamless: Kaushal Bengani, DGM
Maharashtra Seamless: ‘Oil Is The Most Profitable Sector...’, What’s The FY25 Business Outlook?
Route Mobile: Gautam Badalia, Director
Organic Rev Growth In Q1FY25 Was The Best Amongst CPaaS Players Globally: Route Mobile
REC: Vivek Kumar Dewangan, CMD
Maintain Market Share Of 20% In Thermal & Renewable Energy: REC
Shriram Properties: Gopalakrishnan J, Exec Director & Group CFO
Shriram Properties: Aiming At 2x Project Inventory In 18-24 Months, Co Sets Pushy Targets For Future
Star Health and Allied Insurance: Nilesh Kambli, CFO
Expect To Be Largest Health Insurance Book In Entire Industry In 3-4 Yrs: Star Health Insurance
Titan Company: CK Venkataraman, MD
Titan Betting Big On The Luxury Space, Why Is Luxury Jewellery Segment Dazzling?
Updater Service: Raghu Tangirala, Chairman & Managing Director
May Entail Investment Of ?30-40 Cr To Increase Stake In Athena To 100%: Updater Services
- August 23, 2024 07:50
Stock market live today: Economic Calendar – 23.08.2024
19.30 U.S. Fed Chair Powell Speaks
19.30 U.S. New Home Sales (Expected: 628K versus Previous: 617k)
20.30 U.K. BOE Gov. Bailey Speaks
26/08/2024: U.K.. Market Holiday
- August 23, 2024 07:50
Fund Flow Activity: 22 August 2024
(Rs. In Crs.)
Turnover: (NSE + BSE)
Cash Volume: 118638.86 + 9347.08 Total: 127985.94
F&O Volume: 606532.39 + 1203684.57 Total: 1810216.96
Provisional Cash
FII/FPI: NET BUY: 1371.79
(18462.95 - 17091.16)
DII: NET BUY: 2971.8
(12239.7 - 9267.9)
BSE:+147(81053)
NSE:+41(24811)
BNF:+300(50985)
MID:+325(48643)
SML:+261(55598)
FII|FPI:+1371.79Cr
DII:+2971.80Cr
B.Crude: 76
Gold$:2497=INR: 71633
Silver: 85043
$/Rs: 83.95
7.10 : 2034 G-Sec: 6.84 (6.85 prv)
NSE PE: 23.05
VIX: 13.00 −0.33 (2.49%)
FIIs - FY24-25
MTD: (-32530.28Cr)
DIIs - FY24-25
MTD: +44184.36Cr
- August 23, 2024 07:37
Stock market live today: PB Fintech emerges as top global fintech performer with 110% surge in 2024
A surge in PB Fintech Ltd. has made the Indian stock the world’s best performer this year among major financial technology firms, as green shoots emerge in unsecured lending after a central bank crackdown.
The shares have risen about 110% in 2024, the most among companies with a minimum market value of $1 billion in the 52-member Solactive FinTech Index. The gauge, whose largest constituents are Intuit Inc. and Fiserv Inc., is up 15%.
- August 23, 2024 07:17
IPO screener: Orient Tech issue closes today
The initial public offering of Orient Technologies’ IPO will close for public subscription. The IPO has been a grand success so far, as HNI and retail investors have shown an overwhelming response. The IPO was subscribed 16.96 times at the end of Day 2 on Thursday
Mumbai-based IT solutions provider Orient Technologies’ initial public offering consists of a fresh issue of up to ₹120 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 46 lakh shares by the promoter-selling shareholders. The price band has been determined at ₹195–206 a share. At the upper end of the price band, the IPO size would be ₹214.76 crore.
- August 23, 2024 07:05
Stock market live today: Opening bid: Markets to open with negative bias amidst mixed global cues
Domestic markets are expected to open with a negative bias on Friday amid mixed global cues. With all eyes on the US Federal Chief’s speech at the Jackson Hole symposium on Friday (around 1130 pm IST), exerts believe another lacklustre day at Dalal Street.
Though the US stocks slipped overnight ahead of Jerome Powell’s testimony, stocks across the Asia-Pacific region are up marginally.
- August 23, 2024 06:53
Stock market live today: Axis MF launches NFO on consumption theme
Axis Mutual Fund expects the robust growth in the consumption across sectors to continue for the next 10 years amid growing aspiration in both rural and urban regions.
The growth in consumption sector will be driven by factors such as rising incomes, urbanisation and changing consumer preferences.
Wide range of industries such as consumer goods, retail, automobiles and services will be benefited aided by advancement in technology and e-commerce services.
- August 23, 2024 06:52
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: AB Capital (Buy)
Aditya Birla Capital Ltd (ABCL) is a diversified financial services group that operates in various businesses including non-banking finance, housing finance, life insurance, standalone health insurance, asset management, stock and securities broking, wealth services and asset reconstruction.
Post management change in July’22 with Vishakha Mulye at the helm as MD & CEO, ABCL has reimagined its business offering and initiated a tech transformation journey to leverage its about 35 million customer base and around 200k channel partners at the group level.
- August 23, 2024 06:50
Stock market live today: Broker’s call: GAIL India (Add)
The government’s ambitious plan to increase the share of natural gas in the energy mix from 5.7 per cent to 15 per cent by FY31F highlights the immense growth potential in the gas transmission business. The implementation of the National Gas Grid and the Unified Tariff Regime will further enhance gas accessibility, ensuring uniform transportation costs across regions.
Additionally, GAIL India is set to benefit from an expected tariff hike of ₹8-10/scm due to discrepancy in compression gas costs, enabling the company to charge a higher tariff.
- August 23, 2024 06:49
Stock market live today: At $51 billion, sell-downs rise over 88 per cent YTD in 2024
Block and bulk deals have gained momentum and sell-downs through such transactions in 2024 have risen over 88 per cent year to date to $51.4 billion, driven by soaring stock market valuations.
In the same period a year ago, sell-offs worth a little over $27 billion took place, according to data provided to businessline by Prime Database.
- August 23, 2024 06:44
Stock market live today: Trading guide for August 23, 2024: Intraday supports, resistances for Nifty50 stocks
Buzzing stocks: Here are the intraday supports and resistances for widely traded stocks such as Reliance Industries, ITC, ONGC, Infosys, HDFC Bank, TCS, and SBI
- August 23, 2024 06:42
Today’s Stock Recommendations: August 23, 2024
Here’s an interesting stock idea: The stock that we have today is EID Parry. The long-term trend is up. But the stock has been charting a sideways trend over the last two months. Now that it has rallied past a resistance within the range, the price is likely to go up further.
Comments
- Copy link
- Telegram
Comments
Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.
We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of TheHindu Businessline and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.