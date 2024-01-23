Stock Market Today | Share Market Live Updates - Find here all the live updates related to Sensex, Nifty, BSE, NSE, share prices and Indian stock markets for 23 January 2024.
- January 23, 2024 07:36
Stock Market Live Today: Companies that will declare results today: January 23, 2024
Axis Bank, CG Power, Cyient DLM, Granules, Havells, ICRA, Infibeam, JSW Energy, Karnataka Bank, L&T Finance, Muthoot Capital, NACL, Netweb Tech, Pidilite, RECL, Sona BLW, Tanla, Tata Elxsi, United Spirits
- January 23, 2024 07:34
Stock Market Live Today: FPIs tread with caution in equity and confidence in debt
Foreign portfolio investors (FPIs) started the year with robust interest in Indian equities, but a shift in sentiment has seen them turn cautious. From being net buyers in December 2023 with a record inflow of ₹66,134 crore, FPIs have become net sellers in January 2024, offloading equities worth ₹13,047 crore in the first three weeks, data with depositories showed.
- January 23, 2024 07:28
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Nova Agritech issue opens today at ₹39-41 price band
Agri-input manufacturer Nova Agritech’s public issue opens today for subscription. The IPO, which closes on Wednesday, comes at a price band of ₹39-41. Investors can bid for a minimum of 365 shares.
While not more than 50 per cent is reserved for institutional investors, retail investors and HNIs can bid a minimum of 35 per cent and 15 per cent respectively of the issue.
The ₹143.81-crore IPO from the soil health management, crop nutrition and crop protection products company consisted of a fresh issue of ₹112 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 77,58,620 shares (worth ₹31.81 crore) by the selling shareholder Nutalapati Venkatasubbarao.
The stock is proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.
- January 23, 2024 07:27
Stock Market Live Today: IPO screener: Epack Durable subscribed 80% on Day 1
The initial public offering of Epack Durable was subscribed 80 per cent at the of day 1 of issue opening on Friday.
The ₹640-crore IPO will now close on Wednesday instead of Tuesday, as Monday was declared holiday. The IPO comes with a price band of ₹218-230 and the market lot is 65 shares.
As against on offer of about 1.95 crore shares (net off anchor portion), the IPO received bids for 1.56 crore shares.
- January 23, 2024 07:23
Stock Market Live Today: Stocks that will see action today: January 23, 2024
Buzzing Stocks: Zee Entertainment, Tata Motors, SJVN, Coal India, SAIL, NMDC, InterGlobe Enterprises, Indian Hotels, Elecon Engineering, Jindal Stainless, Tuticorin Alkali Chemicals, Reliance Industries, L&T, Bharti Airtel, 3i Infotech, GE Power, Lemon Tree Hotels, Hero Moto Corp, SRF, JM Financial
- January 23, 2024 07:16
Stock Market Live Today: AFTER MARKET HOURS-22-01-2024
IIFL Securities(Fv2) 164 30D H/L 169.90/125
Cons.PBT: 203.18 vs 139.51 vs 85.05 cr.
PAT: 150.51 VS 107.63 VS 64.56 Cr.
---------------------------------
Transformers & rectif.(TRIL)Fv1(271) 30D H/L 287.75/178
Cons.PBT: 20.58 vs 3.01 vs 13.85 cr.
PAT: 15.72 VS 1.89 VS 14.12 Cr.
---------------------------------
LLOYDS Metals & Energy(Fv1)593 30D H/L 639/565
Cons.PBT: 444.19 vs 295.04 vs 230.03 cr.
PAT: 331.5 VS 231.25 VS 230.03 Cr.
--------------------------------
Atishay Ltd(48.85)(BSE:538713) 30D H/L 50.46/39
PBT: 2.68 vs 1.4 vs 0.41 cr./ PAT: 1.89 VS 1.03 VS 0.28 Cr.
--------------------------------
Monarch Networth cap.(528) 30D H/L 542/423
Cons.PBT: 52.58 vs 50.44 vs 19.05 cr.
PAT: 38.56 VS 37.02 VS 14.01 Cr.
--------------------------------
Bharat Wire Ropes(380) 30D H/L 401.90/293
Cons.PBT: 35.37 vs 32.93 vs 25.30 cr.
PAT: 26.35 VS 24.41 VS 18.89 Cr.
------------------------------------
GENSOL ENGG(855) 30D H/L 911/750
Cons.PBT: 17.42 vs 17.20 vs 3.74 crore
PAT: 12.31 VS 11.33 VS (-) 1.90 Cr.
- January 23, 2024 07:15
Stock Market Live Today: Securities in F&O Ban For Trade Date 23-Jan-2024
• ABFRL
• BALRAMCHIN
• DELTACORP
• IEX
• IRCTC
• NATIONALUM
• OFSS
• POLYCAB
• RBLBANK
• SAIL
• ZEEL
- January 23, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Economic Calendar – 23.01.2024
TENT Japan BOJ Policy Rate (Expected: -0.10% versus Previous: -0.10%)
20.30 U.S. Richmond Manufacturing Index (Expected: -7.0 versus Previous: -11.0)
- January 23, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Major U.S. listed stocks result calendar 23.01.2024
Johnson & Johnson (Pre market) (Sector – Healthcare)
Procter & Gamble Company (The) (Pre market) (Sector – Consumer Non-Cyclicals)
Verizon Communications Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Technology)
General Electric Company (Pre market) (Sector – Consumer Non-Cyclicals)
RTX Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Industrials)
Lockheed Martin Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Industrials)
3M Company (Pre market) (Sector – Consumer Non-Cyclicals)
D.R. Horton, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Consumer Cyclicals)
PACCAR Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Industrials)
Halliburton Company (Pre market) (Sector – Energy)
Ericsson (Pre market) (Sector – Technology)
Synchrony Financial (Pre market) (Sector – Financial)
Webster Financial Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Financial)
Invesco Plc (Pre market) (Sector – Financial)
MakeMyTrip Limited (Pre market) (Sector – Travelling)
Old National Bancorp (Pre market) (Sector – Financial)
GATX Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Financial)
Atlantic Union Bankshares Corporation (Pre market) (Sector – Financial)
Community Bank System, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Financial)
Forestar Group Inc (Pre market) (Sector – Industrial)
Sandy Spring Bancorp, Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Financial)
Peoples Bancorp Inc. (Pre market) (Sector – Financial)
Netflix, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Technology)
Texas Instruments Incorporated (Post market) (Sector – Technology)
Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (Post market) (Sector – Healthcare)
Canadian National Railway Company (Post market) (Sector – Industrials)
Baker Hughes Company (Post market) (Sector – Energy)
Steel Dynamics, Inc. (Post market) (Sector – Basic Materials)
East West Bancorp, Inc. (Post market) (Sector – Financial)
Stride, Inc. (Post market) (Sector - Academic & Educational Services)
NBT Bancorp Inc. (Post market) (Sector – Financial)
Renasant Corporation (Post market) (Sector – Financial)
WesBanco, Inc. (Post market) (Sector – Financial)
Triumph Financial, Inc. (Post market) (Sector – Financial)
Trustmark Corporation (Post market) (Sector – Financial)
National Bank Holdings Corporation (Post market) (Sector – Financial)
Veritex Holdings, Inc. (Post market) (Sector – Financial)
Navient Corporation (Tentative) (Sector – Financial)
Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (Tentative) (Sector – Healthcare)
City Holding Company (Tentative) (Sector – Financial)
First Busey Corporation (Tentative) (Sector – Financial)
- January 23, 2024 07:14
Stock Market Live Today: Weekly Equity and Derivative Coverage
Weekly snapshot: Indian equities closed in red zone amid the weakness from financials after subdued start of Q3FY24 from banking heavyweights.
Weekly Fund-flow Activities: The FIIs have Sell equities worth of Rs 22427.0 cr in while DIIs have bought equities of Rs 11432.04 cr in cash segment.
Indices Performance: Nifty 50 has closed negative with loss of 1.47 percent. Nifty Bank underperformed and closed in red zone with loss of 4.21 percent.
Macro Data: Monetary policies from ECB and Bank of Japan, US Core PCE Price index and manufacturing PMIs from major economies are scheduled macro events for next week.
Weekly Outlook: During the truncate week, the equity market is expected to remain focused on the earnings and central banks’ policies. Volatility of Dollar index and Treasury yields is also an important factor to remain on top of the mind of the market participants
- January 23, 2024 07:13
Stock Market Live Today: Fund Flow Activity: 20 January 2024
Provisional Cash Rs. In Crs.
FII/FPI: NET SELL: -545.58
(305.58 - 851.16)
DII: NET SELL: -719.31
(3467.93 - 4187.24)
- January 23, 2024 07:07
Stock Market Live Today: Earnings season takes centre stage: Stock markets brace for quarterly results amid global trends
In the holiday-shortened week, stock markets are poised to be influenced by quarterly earnings, global trends, and foreign investors’ trading activity. With equity markets closed on Friday for Republic Day, analysts highlight the pivotal impact of the Bank of Japan (BoJ) and European Central Bank (ECB) interest rate decisions, coupled with US GDP data, on market dynamics.
Notable companies such as Axis Bank, JSW Energy, Bajaj Auto, DLF, ACC, and JSW Steel are set to announce Q3 earnings. Last week witnessed market volatility, marked by a substantial decline in Nifty and Sensex, exacerbated by Bank Nifty’s underperformance due to HDFC Bank’s significant post-earnings drop. Global factors, including Japan’s monetary policy and US economic data, alongside domestic events, will guide market movements. Additionally, the trading pattern of Brent crude and the rupee-dollar trend will play a crucial role in market activity.
