January 23, 2024 07:28

Agri-input manufacturer Nova Agritech’s public issue opens today for subscription. The IPO, which closes on Wednesday, comes at a price band of ₹39-41. Investors can bid for a minimum of 365 shares.

While not more than 50 per cent is reserved for institutional investors, retail investors and HNIs can bid a minimum of 35 per cent and 15 per cent respectively of the issue.

The ₹143.81-crore IPO from the soil health management, crop nutrition and crop protection products company consisted of a fresh issue of ₹112 crore and an offer-for-sale (OFS) of up to 77,58,620 shares (worth ₹31.81 crore) by the selling shareholder Nutalapati Venkatasubbarao.

The stock is proposed to be listed on the BSE and NSE.